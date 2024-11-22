OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (2024)

OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER is a Proprietary, Medicare Certified Acute Care Hospital with 257 beds, located in KISSIMMEE, FL.It has been given a rating of 2 stars based on summary of quality measures. These measures reflect common conditions that hospitals usually treat. Hospitals may perform other services or procedures that are not reflected in these measures.A rating of 1-2 stars means the hospital performed below average compared to other hospitals.
Updated: 01/12/2019 —See below for more information on OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER such as quality of care and patient experience.
Rating:
Hospital:
OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Address:
700 WEST OAK STREET
KISSIMMEE, FL 34741
Phone:
(407) 846-2266
Ownership:
Proprietary
Emergency:
Has emergency room
Volume:Very High (60,000+ patients annually)
Hospital type:
Acute Care Hospital
# of Beds
257 Beds
Quality Measure
See how OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER scored for the following categories:
- Mortality: - Above the national average
- Safety of Care: - Below the national average
- Readmission: - Below the national average
- Patient experience: - Below the national average
- Effectiveness of Care: - Same as the national average
- Timeliness of Care: - Below the national average
- Efficient Use of Medical Imaging: - Same as the national average
The following is a national survey that asks patients about their experiences during a recent hospital stay.
Patient experiences at OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
|Answered “Always”
|Answered “Usually”
|Answered “Sometimes”
|Patients who reported that their doctors communicated well
|This Hospital: 73%
Florida: 77%
Nationwide: 82%
|This Hospital: 17%
Florida: 16%
Nationwide: 14%
|This Hospital: 10%
Florida: 7%
Nationwide: 4%
|Patients who reported that their nurses communicated well
|This Hospital: 72%
Florida: 76%
Nationwide: 80%
|This Hospital: 18%
Florida: 18%
Nationwide: 16%
|This Hospital: 10%
Florida: 6%
Nationwide: 4%
|Patients who reported that they received help as soon as they wanted
|This Hospital: 60%
Florida: 63%
Nationwide: 70%
|This Hospital: 25%
Florida: 25%
Nationwide: %
|This Hospital: 15%
Florida: 12%
Nationwide: 8%
|Patients who reported that their pain was well controlled
|This Hospital: %
Florida: %
Nationwide: %
|This Hospital: %
Florida: %
Nationwide: %
|This Hospital: %
Florida: %
Nationwide: %
|Patients who reported that staff explained about medicines before giving it to them
|This Hospital: 55%
Florida: 62%
Nationwide: 66%
|This Hospital: 19%
Florida: 18%
Nationwide: 17%
|This Hospital: 26%
Florida: 20%
Nationwide: 17%
|Patients who reported that their room and bathroom were clean
|This Hospital: 64%
Florida: 70%
Nationwide: 75%
|This Hospital: 20%
Florida: 19%
Nationwide: 17%
|This Hospital: 16%
Florida: 11%
Nationwide: 8%
|Patients who reported that the area around their room was quiet at night
|This Hospital: 57%
Florida: 58%
Nationwide: 62%
|This Hospital: 27%
Florida: 29%
Nationwide: 28%
|This Hospital: 16%
Florida: 13%
Nationwide: 10%
These measures show how often hospitals provide care that gets the best results for patients with certain conditions.
Quality Measure at OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
|Hospital
|Florida
|Nationwide
|Emergency Department1
|Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department, before they were admitted to the hospital as an inpatient
|388 minutes
|291 minutes
|282 minutes
|Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department, after the doctor decided to admit them as an inpatient before leaving the emergency department for their inpatient room
|205 minutes
|114 minutes
|102 minutes
|Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department before they were seen by a healthcare professional
|4 minutes
|19 minutes
|20 minutes
|Average (median) minutes patients who came to the emergency department with broken bones had to wait before getting pain medication
|33 minutes
|44 minutes
|49 minutes
|Percentage of patients who left the emergency department before being seen
|1%
|2%
|2%
|Percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival
|100%
|74%
|72%
|Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department before leaving from the visit
|128 minutes
|152 minutes
|138 minutes
|Heart Attack or Chest Pain2
|Outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack who got drugs to break up blood clots within 30 minutes of arrival
|Not Available
|81%
|57%
|Median Time to Fibrinolysis
|Not Available
|21 minutes
|28 minutes
|Average (median) number of minutes before outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack who needed specialized care were transferred to another hospital
|Not Available
|55 minutes
|58 minutes
|Outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack who received aspirin within 24 hours of arrival or before transferring from the emergency department
|100%
|97%
|95%
|Average (median) number of minutes before outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack got an ECG
|12 minutes
|7 minutes
|7 minutes
|Colonoscopy care3
|Percentage of patients receiving appropriate recommendation for follow-up screening colonoscopy
|Not Available
|82%
|85%
|Percentage of patients with history of polyps receiving follow-up colonoscopy in the appropriate timeframe
|89%
|90%
|89%
|Pregnancy and Delivery Care4
|Percent of mothers whose deliveries were scheduled too early (1-2 weeks early), when a scheduled delivery was not medically necessary
|10%
|2%
|2%
|Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment5
|Patients who developed a blood clot while in the hospital who did not get treatment that could have prevented it
|0%
|1%
|2%
|Cancer care6
|Percentage of patients receiving appropriate radiation therapy for cancer that has spread to the bone
|Not Available
|70%
|82%
|Preventive Care7
|Patients assessed and given influenza vaccination
|99%
|98%
|93%
|Healthcare workers given influenza vaccination
|70%
|77%
|88%
|Cataract surgery outcome8
|Percentage of patients who had cataract surgery and had improvement in visual function within 90 days following the surgery
|Not Available
|95%
|96%
1 Emergency Department — Timely and effective care in hospital emergency departments is essential for good patient outcomes. Delays before getting care in the emergency department can reduce the quality of care and increase risks and discomfort for patients with serious illnesses or injuries.
2 Heart Attack or Chest Pain — An acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack happens when one of the heart's arteries becomes blocked and the supply of blood and oxygen to part of the heart muscle is slowed or stopped. When the heart muscle doesn't get the oxygen and nutrients it needs, the affected heart tissue may die.
3 Colonoscopy Care — A colonoscopy is one test doctors can use to find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) or colorectal cancer. Scientific evidence shows that the following measures represent best practices for follow-up colonoscopies.
4 Pregnancy and Delivery Care — By providing care to pregnant women that follows best practices, hospitals and doctors can improve chances for a safe delivery and a healthy baby.
5 Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment — Because hospital patients often have to stay in bed for long periods of time, any patient who is admitted to the hospital is at increased risk of developing a blood clot in the veins (known as venous thromboembolism). Blood clots can break off and travel to other parts of the body and cause serious problems, even death.
6 Cancer Care — External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) uses high doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is commonly used in patients with cancer that has spread to the bone as a method to control pain with few side effects. Evidence has shown that short-term radiation treatment can have similar pain relief outcomes to long course treatment.
7 Preventive Care — Hospitals and healthcare providers play a crucial role in promoting, providing and educating patients about preventive services and screenings and maintaining the health of their communities. Many diseases are preventable through immunizations, screenings, treatment, and lifestyle changes.
8 Cataract surgery outcome — Cataracts affect your vision and are very common in older people. Cataracts can make your vision blurry and can impact your ability to see at night. The purpose of cataract surgery is to improve visual function and the quality of life for people with cataracts.
