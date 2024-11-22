OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (2024)

8 Cataract surgery outcome — Cataracts affect your vision and are very common in older people. Cataracts can make your vision blurry and can impact your ability to see at night. The purpose of cataract surgery is to improve visual function and the quality of life for people with cataracts.

7 Preventive Care — Hospitals and healthcare providers play a crucial role in promoting, providing and educating patients about preventive services and screenings and maintaining the health of their communities. Many diseases are preventable through immunizations, screenings, treatment, and lifestyle changes.

6 Cancer Care — External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) uses high doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is commonly used in patients with cancer that has spread to the bone as a method to control pain with few side effects. Evidence has shown that short-term radiation treatment can have similar pain relief outcomes to long course treatment.

5 Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment — Because hospital patients often have to stay in bed for long periods of time, any patient who is admitted to the hospital is at increased risk of developing a blood clot in the veins (known as venous thromboembolism). Blood clots can break off and travel to other parts of the body and cause serious problems, even death.

4 Pregnancy and Delivery Care — By providing care to pregnant women that follows best practices, hospitals and doctors can improve chances for a safe delivery and a healthy baby.

3 Colonoscopy Care — A colonoscopy is one test doctors can use to find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) or colorectal cancer. Scientific evidence shows that the following measures represent best practices for follow-up colonoscopies.

2 Heart Attack or Chest Pain — An acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack happens when one of the heart's arteries becomes blocked and the supply of blood and oxygen to part of the heart muscle is slowed or stopped. When the heart muscle doesn't get the oxygen and nutrients it needs, the affected heart tissue may die.

1 Emergency Department — Timely and effective care in hospital emergency departments is essential for good patient outcomes. Delays before getting care in the emergency department can reduce the quality of care and increase risks and discomfort for patients with serious illnesses or injuries.

These measures show how often hospitals provide care that gets the best results for patients with certain conditions.

The following is a national survey that asks patients about their experiences during a recent hospital stay.

See how OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER scored for the following categories:

Updated: 01/12/2019 —See below for more information on OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER such as quality of care and patient experience.

OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER is a Proprietary, Medicare Certified Acute Care Hospital with 257 beds, located in KISSIMMEE, FL.It has been given a rating of 2 stars based on summary of quality measures. These measures reflect common conditions that hospitals usually treat. Hospitals may perform other services or procedures that are not reflected in these measures.A rating of 1-2 stars means the hospital performed below average compared to other hospitals.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is designated as a Level II Trauma Center by the Florida Department of Health.

Advanced healthcare services in Osceola County



HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and are designated as a Level II Trauma Center.

Level II Trauma Center



A full range of advanced trauma specialists available 24/7, including: Anesthesiologists. Critical care specialists. Emergency medicine doctors.

With the 60th anniversary of opening of what is now Osceola Regional Health Center I am grateful for an opportunity to add recollections. Osceola Hospital, located at 502 Second Avenue in Sibley, began in 1914.

A Level I trauma center can provide the highest level of care for a patient presenting after a traumatic injury. A Level IV or V trauma center will stabilize an injured patient and arrange for transfer to a higher level of care. This designation is unique for adult and pediatric facilities.

Orlando Regional Medical Center is proud to be home to Central Florida's only Level One Trauma Center. Not all hospitals are trauma centers, and not every emergency department can handle every emergency.

APOPKA, Fla., – AdventHealth Apopka is opening a new patient floor to better serve the growing population in Orange County. The $26.3 million investment increases the hospital's licensed bed count to 158.

Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) is an 808-bed hospital in downtown Orlando and the flagship medical center of Orlando Health.

Memorial Regional Hospital is a 797-bed public hospital located in Hollywood, Florida.

As a Level I trauma center, it can provide complete care for every aspect of injury, from prevention through rehabilitation. A Level II trauma center can initiate definitive care for injured patients and has general surgeons on hand 24/7.

The region is home to several respected hospitals that are ranked in the nation's top 100, a Level One Trauma Center, nine designated teaching hospitals and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

As Tampa Bay's only Level I Trauma Center, TGH is equipped to care for the most critically ill and injured patients with dedicated resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO of Osceola Medical Center, has been a leader in the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years.

Orlando Health was founded in 1918 on the heels of World War I and in the midst of a deadly flu pandemic. Orange General Hospital, as it was known then, was supported financially by community members and a dedicated group of doctors.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is the oldest hospital in America. We trace our roots back to 1736 when a six-bed infirmary opened on the second floor of the New York City Almshouse. This was just four years after the birth of George Washington and 40 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Level I Trauma Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. One of only three Level I Trauma Centers in New Jersey, the Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital cares for nearly 2,500 trauma patients annually.

For severe trauma cases, our team offers immediate air transport from our ER to Central Florida's only Level One Trauma Center at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center or Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Verified Level III Trauma Center



The American College of Surgeons verified that Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. This means: A board-certified surgeon will be in our emergency department before or soon after your arrival to quickly provide skilled care that could save your life or a limb.

As a Level II trauma center, our Center provides surgeons, surgical specialists, emergency physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals trained to give immediate care to the trauma patient.