OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (2024)

Table of Contents
Quality Measure Patient experiences at OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER Quality Measure at OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER Other hospitals near OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER POINCIANA MEDICAL CENTER ST CLOUD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL HEART OF FLORIDA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER ORLANDO REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER FLORIDA HOSPITAL HEALTH CENTRAL SOUTH LAKE HOSPITAL WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER FAQs References

OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER is a Proprietary, Medicare Certified Acute Care Hospital with 257 beds, located in KISSIMMEE, FL.It has been given a rating of 2 stars based on summary of quality measures. These measures reflect common conditions that hospitals usually treat. Hospitals may perform other services or procedures that are not reflected in these measures.A rating of 1-2 stars means the hospital performed below average compared to other hospitals.

Updated: 01/12/2019 —See below for more information on OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER such as quality of care and patient experience.

Rating:

Hospital:

OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Address:

700 WEST OAK STREET
KISSIMMEE, FL 34741

Phone:

(407) 846-2266

Ownership:

Proprietary

See Also
For employees | HCA FloridaFor patients | HCA Florida Osceola HospitalLabor and delivery | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Emergency:

Has emergency room
Volume:Very High (60,000+ patients annually)

Hospital type:

Acute Care Hospital

# of Beds

257 Beds

Quality Measure

See how OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER scored for the following categories:

  • Mortality: - Above the national average
  • Safety of Care: - Below the national average
  • Readmission: - Below the national average
  • Patient experience: - Below the national average
  • Effectiveness of Care: - Same as the national average
  • Timeliness of Care: - Below the national average
  • Efficient Use of Medical Imaging: - Same as the national average

The following is a national survey that asks patients about their experiences during a recent hospital stay.

Patient experiences at OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Answered “Always”Answered “Usually”Answered “Sometimes”
Patients who reported that their doctors communicated wellThis Hospital: 73%
Florida: 77%
Nationwide: 82%		This Hospital: 17%
Florida: 16%
Nationwide: 14%		This Hospital: 10%
Florida: 7%
Nationwide: 4%
Patients who reported that their nurses communicated wellThis Hospital: 72%
Florida: 76%
Nationwide: 80%		This Hospital: 18%
Florida: 18%
Nationwide: 16%		This Hospital: 10%
Florida: 6%
Nationwide: 4%
Patients who reported that they received help as soon as they wantedThis Hospital: 60%
Florida: 63%
Nationwide: 70%		This Hospital: 25%
Florida: 25%
Nationwide: %		This Hospital: 15%
Florida: 12%
Nationwide: 8%
Patients who reported that their pain was well controlledThis Hospital: %
Florida: %
Nationwide: %		This Hospital: %
Florida: %
Nationwide: %		This Hospital: %
Florida: %
Nationwide: %
Patients who reported that staff explained about medicines before giving it to themThis Hospital: 55%
Florida: 62%
Nationwide: 66%		This Hospital: 19%
Florida: 18%
Nationwide: 17%		This Hospital: 26%
Florida: 20%
Nationwide: 17%
Patients who reported that their room and bathroom were cleanThis Hospital: 64%
Florida: 70%
Nationwide: 75%		This Hospital: 20%
Florida: 19%
Nationwide: 17%		This Hospital: 16%
Florida: 11%
Nationwide: 8%
Patients who reported that the area around their room was quiet at nightThis Hospital: 57%
Florida: 58%
Nationwide: 62%		This Hospital: 27%
Florida: 29%
Nationwide: 28%		This Hospital: 16%
Florida: 13%
Nationwide: 10%

These measures show how often hospitals provide care that gets the best results for patients with certain conditions.

Quality Measure at OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

HospitalFloridaNationwide
Emergency Department1Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department, before they were admitted to the hospital as an inpatient388 minutes291 minutes282 minutes
Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department, after the doctor decided to admit them as an inpatient before leaving the emergency department for their inpatient room205 minutes114 minutes102 minutes
Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department before they were seen by a healthcare professional4 minutes19 minutes20 minutes
Average (median) minutes patients who came to the emergency department with broken bones had to wait before getting pain medication33 minutes44 minutes49 minutes
Percentage of patients who left the emergency department before being seen1%2%2%
Percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival100%74%72%
Average (median) minutes patients spent in the emergency department before leaving from the visit128 minutes152 minutes138 minutes
Heart Attack or Chest Pain2Outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack who got drugs to break up blood clots within 30 minutes of arrivalNot Available81%57%
Median Time to FibrinolysisNot Available21 minutes28 minutes
Average (median) number of minutes before outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack who needed specialized care were transferred to another hospitalNot Available55 minutes58 minutes
Outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack who received aspirin within 24 hours of arrival or before transferring from the emergency department100%97%95%
Average (median) number of minutes before outpatients with chest pain or possible heart attack got an ECG12 minutes7 minutes7 minutes
Colonoscopy care3Percentage of patients receiving appropriate recommendation for follow-up screening colonoscopyNot Available82%85%
Percentage of patients with history of polyps receiving follow-up colonoscopy in the appropriate timeframe89%90%89%
Pregnancy and Delivery Care4Percent of mothers whose deliveries were scheduled too early (1-2 weeks early), when a scheduled delivery was not medically necessary10%2%2%
Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment5Patients who developed a blood clot while in the hospital who did not get treatment that could have prevented it0%1%2%
Cancer care6Percentage of patients receiving appropriate radiation therapy for cancer that has spread to the boneNot Available70%82%
Preventive Care7Patients assessed and given influenza vaccination99%98%93%
Healthcare workers given influenza vaccination70%77%88%
Cataract surgery outcome8Percentage of patients who had cataract surgery and had improvement in visual function within 90 days following the surgeryNot Available95%96%

1 Emergency Department — Timely and effective care in hospital emergency departments is essential for good patient outcomes. Delays before getting care in the emergency department can reduce the quality of care and increase risks and discomfort for patients with serious illnesses or injuries.

2 Heart Attack or Chest Pain — An acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack happens when one of the heart's arteries becomes blocked and the supply of blood and oxygen to part of the heart muscle is slowed or stopped. When the heart muscle doesn't get the oxygen and nutrients it needs, the affected heart tissue may die.

3 Colonoscopy Care — A colonoscopy is one test doctors can use to find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) or colorectal cancer. Scientific evidence shows that the following measures represent best practices for follow-up colonoscopies.

4 Pregnancy and Delivery Care — By providing care to pregnant women that follows best practices, hospitals and doctors can improve chances for a safe delivery and a healthy baby.

5 Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment — Because hospital patients often have to stay in bed for long periods of time, any patient who is admitted to the hospital is at increased risk of developing a blood clot in the veins (known as venous thromboembolism). Blood clots can break off and travel to other parts of the body and cause serious problems, even death.

6 Cancer Care — External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) uses high doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is commonly used in patients with cancer that has spread to the bone as a method to control pain with few side effects. Evidence has shown that short-term radiation treatment can have similar pain relief outcomes to long course treatment.

7 Preventive Care — Hospitals and healthcare providers play a crucial role in promoting, providing and educating patients about preventive services and screenings and maintaining the health of their communities. Many diseases are preventable through immunizations, screenings, treatment, and lifestyle changes.

8 Cataract surgery outcome — Cataracts affect your vision and are very common in older people. Cataracts can make your vision blurry and can impact your ability to see at night. The purpose of cataract surgery is to improve visual function and the quality of life for people with cataracts.

Other hospitals near OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

→ 7.0 mi

POINCIANA MEDICAL CENTER

325 CYPRESS PKWY
KISSIMMEE, FL 34758

→ 9.4 mi

ST CLOUD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

2906 17TH STREET
SAINT CLOUD, FL 34769

→ 10.9 mi

NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

13535 NEMOURS PKWY
ORLANDO, FL 32827

→ 11.9 mi

HEART OF FLORIDA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

40100 US HWY 27 N
DAVENPORT, FL 33837

→ 14.6 mi

ORLANDO REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

52 W UNDERWOOD ST
ORLANDO, FL 32806

→ 17.9 mi

FLORIDA HOSPITAL

601 E ROLLINS ST
ORLANDO, FL 32803

→ 20.2 mi

HEALTH CENTRAL

10000 W COLONIAL DR
OCOEE, FL 34761

→ 23.9 mi

SOUTH LAKE HOSPITAL

1900 DON WICKHAM DR
CLERMONT, FL 34711

→ 23.9 mi

WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL

200 AVE F NE
WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881

→ 29.1 mi

LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER

410 S 11TH ST
LAKE WALES, FL 33853

See also

  • Nursing homes near this hospital
  • Home health agencies
  • Dialysis facilities
  • Hospice

Hospitals near KISSIMMEE, FL

OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (2024)

FAQs

What level of trauma is Osceola Regional hospital? ›

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is designated as a Level II Trauma Center by the Florida Department of Health.

Learn More
How many beds does Osceola Regional medical Center have? ›

Advanced healthcare services in Osceola County

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and are designated as a Level II Trauma Center.

Know More
What level of trauma is HCA North Florida Regional Medical Center? ›

Level II Trauma Center

A full range of advanced trauma specialists available 24/7, including: Anesthesiologists. Critical care specialists. Emergency medicine doctors.

View More
When was Osceola Regional medical Center built? ›

With the 60th anniversary of opening of what is now Osceola Regional Health Center I am grateful for an opportunity to add recollections. Osceola Hospital, located at 502 Second Avenue in Sibley, began in 1914.

Know More
What is the most severe level trauma center? ›

A Level I trauma center can provide the highest level of care for a patient presenting after a traumatic injury. A Level IV or V trauma center will stabilize an injured patient and arrange for transfer to a higher level of care. This designation is unique for adult and pediatric facilities.

View More
What level trauma center is Orlando Health? ›

Orlando Regional Medical Center is proud to be home to Central Florida's only Level One Trauma Center. Not all hospitals are trauma centers, and not every emergency department can handle every emergency.

View More
How many beds does AdventHealth Apopka have? ›

APOPKA, Fla., – AdventHealth Apopka is opening a new patient floor to better serve the growing population in Orange County. The $26.3 million investment increases the hospital's licensed bed count to 158.

Read More
How many beds does Orlando Regional Medical Center Orlando FL have? ›

Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) is an 808-bed hospital in downtown Orlando and the flagship medical center of Orlando Health.

Read On
How many beds does Memorial Regional Hospital have in Florida? ›

Memorial Regional Hospital is a 797-bed public hospital located in Hollywood, Florida.

Know More
What is the difference between level 1 and level 2 trauma in Florida? ›

As a Level I trauma center, it can provide complete care for every aspect of injury, from prevention through rehabilitation. A Level II trauma center can initiate definitive care for injured patients and has general surgeons on hand 24/7.

View More

What level of trauma is Adventhealth Orlando? ›

The region is home to several respected hospitals that are ranked in the nation's top 100, a Level One Trauma Center, nine designated teaching hospitals and the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

See Details
Is Tampa General a level 1 trauma center? ›

As Tampa Bay's only Level I Trauma Center, TGH is equipped to care for the most critically ill and injured patients with dedicated resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Learn More
Who is the CEO of Osceola Medical Center? ›

Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO of Osceola Medical Center, has been a leader in the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years.

Continue Reading
What was the old name of Orlando Health? ›

Orlando Health was founded in 1918 on the heels of World War I and in the midst of a deadly flu pandemic. Orange General Hospital, as it was known then, was supported financially by community members and a dedicated group of doctors.

Read More
What is the oldest medical center in the US? ›

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is the oldest hospital in America. We trace our roots back to 1736 when a six-bed infirmary opened on the second floor of the New York City Almshouse. This was just four years after the birth of George Washington and 40 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Show Me More
What trauma level is Rwjbh? ›

The Level I Trauma Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. One of only three Level I Trauma Centers in New Jersey, the Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital cares for nearly 2,500 trauma patients annually.

View More
What level of trauma center is Orlando Health Horizon West hospital? ›

For severe trauma cases, our team offers immediate air transport from our ER to Central Florida's only Level One Trauma Center at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center or Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Find Out More
What level of trauma is Owensboro hospital? ›

Verified Level III Trauma Center

The American College of Surgeons verified that Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. This means: A board-certified surgeon will be in our emergency department before or soon after your arrival to quickly provide skilled care that could save your life or a limb.

See More
What trauma level is Holy Cross hospital Florida? ›

As a Level II trauma center, our Center provides surgeons, surgical specialists, emergency physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals trained to give immediate care to the trauma patient.

See Details

References

Top Articles
Write a Prisoner Newberry Correctional Facility, Michigan Pigeonly
‘Colossal’: 50 in custody following two-year long bail bond fraud investigation in Harris County
These 4 Tucsonans were once unsheltered. Now, they’re working to bring hope to Tucson streets.
Latest Posts
Newberry County, SC Arrests, Mugshots & Jail Records
Newberry, SC Weather Alerts - Warnings, Watches and Advisories
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 5811

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.