OSCEOLA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER (2024)

The following is a national survey that asks patients about their experiences during a recent hospital stay.

These measures show how often hospitals provide care that gets the best results for patients with certain conditions.

1 Emergency Department — Timely and effective care in hospital emergency departments is essential for good patient outcomes. Delays before getting care in the emergency department can reduce the quality of care and increase risks and discomfort for patients with serious illnesses or injuries.

2 Heart Attack or Chest Pain — An acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack happens when one of the heart's arteries becomes blocked and the supply of blood and oxygen to part of the heart muscle is slowed or stopped. When the heart muscle doesn't get the oxygen and nutrients it needs, the affected heart tissue may die.

3 Colonoscopy Care — A colonoscopy is one test doctors can use to find precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) or colorectal cancer. Scientific evidence shows that the following measures represent best practices for follow-up colonoscopies.

4 Pregnancy and Delivery Care — By providing care to pregnant women that follows best practices, hospitals and doctors can improve chances for a safe delivery and a healthy baby.

5 Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment — Because hospital patients often have to stay in bed for long periods of time, any patient who is admitted to the hospital is at increased risk of developing a blood clot in the veins (known as venous thromboembolism). Blood clots can break off and travel to other parts of the body and cause serious problems, even death.

6 Cancer Care — External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) uses high doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is commonly used in patients with cancer that has spread to the bone as a method to control pain with few side effects. Evidence has shown that short-term radiation treatment can have similar pain relief outcomes to long course treatment.

7 Preventive Care — Hospitals and healthcare providers play a crucial role in promoting, providing and educating patients about preventive services and screenings and maintaining the health of their communities. Many diseases are preventable through immunizations, screenings, treatment, and lifestyle changes.

8 Cataract surgery outcome — Cataracts affect your vision and are very common in older people. Cataracts can make your vision blurry and can impact your ability to see at night. The purpose of cataract surgery is to improve visual function and the quality of life for people with cataracts.