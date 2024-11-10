Osrs Coconuts (2024)

1. Coconut - OSRS Wiki
Picking coconuts · Coconut milk · Half coconut · Coconut shell
A coconut is obtained from a palm tree, which can be grown from a palm sapling in a fruit tree patch, provided that one has level 68 Farming. Players can pay a gardener a fee of 15 papayas to watch over the tree while it grows. A fully grown palm tree grows one coconut per 40 minutes up to a maximum of six per tree.
18 sep 2023 · Coconuts grow on palm trees, and are used to make coconut milk, used in high-level Herblore, being the secondary ingredients used to make ...
Coconuts grow on palm trees, and are used to make coconut milk, used in high-level Herblore, being the secondary ingredients used to make Weapon Poison++ and Antidote++. They're also used to pay farmers to look after magic trees and dragonfruit trees. Once a palm tree has grown fully, it can be harvested repeatedly, with a coconut growing back every 45 minutes on average, for a maximum of six per palm tree.
A hammer can be used on a coconut to create a half coconut, which can be used on an empty vial to gain coconut milk and a coconut shell. Coconut milk is needed for making certain hig
Buy/sell prices are updated every 60 seconds. Trade volumes and current price is updated every 5-minutes. Do a margin calculation in-game to check current ...
Coconuts grow on palm trees, and they are used to make coconut milk, used in high-level Herblore, such as making Super strong weapon poison.
It's a coconut. Coconut. Current Guide Price 4,268. Today's Change 8 + 0% ...
It's a coconut.
This item is used to get Coconut milk, which is used instead of a Water-filled vial in Herblore to make higher level potions.
Used for payment in growing Magic trees and in herblore.