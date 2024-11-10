Osrs Coconuts (2024)

This item is used to get Coconut milk, which is used instead of a Water-filled vial in Herblore to make higher level potions.

ABOUT: A coconut is obtained from a palm tree, which can be grown from a palm sapling in a fruit tree patch, provided that one has level 68 Farming.

Coconuts grow on palm trees, and they are used to make coconut milk, used in high-level Herblore, such as making Super strong weapon poison.

A coconut is obtained from a palm tree, which can be grown from a palm sapling in a fruit tree patch, provided that one has level 68 Farming. Players can pay a gardener a fee of 15 papayas to watch over the tree while it grows. A fully grown palm tree grows one coconut per 30 minutes up to a maximum of six per tree. A hammer can be used on a coconut to create a half coconut, which can be used on an empty vial to gain coconut milk and a coconut shell. Coconut milk is needed for making certain hig

Coconuts grow on palm trees, and are used to make coconut milk, used in high-level Herblore, being the secondary ingredients used to make Weapon Poison++ and Antidote++. They're also used to pay farmers to look after magic trees and dragonfruit trees. Once a palm tree has grown fully, it can be harvested repeatedly, with a coconut growing back every 45 minutes on average, for a maximum of six per palm tree.

Once a palm tree has grown fully, it can be harvested repeatedly, with a coconut growing back every 45 minutes on average, for a maximum of six per palm tree.

The tree will produce six coconuts, which grant 41.5 Farming experience each when picked, for a total of 10,509.5 experience per seed from planting to harvest. Palm trees can be harvested repeatedly, with a coconut growing back every 40 minutes for a maximum of six.

It is made by cracking a coconut open with a hammer, and then using the resulting half coconut on an empty vial. This produces a vial of coconut milk and a supercompostable coconut shell. Coconut milk is used in making antidote+, antidote++, weapon poison(+), and weapon poison(++) potions.

Farmers must concentrate on enhancing soil fertility, timely and suitable fertilization, routine irrigation, pest and disease control, right pruning, timely and efficient harvesting, and implementing sustainable agricultural practices to enhance the yield of the coconut harvest.

Tree runs are the most effective way to gain Farming experience. To do this, plant the highest-tier tree, fruit tree, and hardwood tree saplings available, along with the special tree saplings (calquat, celastrus, crystal, and redwood).

Palm saplings are used to train Farming. Because it is time consuming and gives little to no experience, planting the palm tree seeds in filled plant pots to grow saplings is often skipped in favour of buying the saplings directly from the Grand Exchange. This opens up an opportunity to grow palm saplings for profit.

Give your coconut tree plenty of water and sunlight.



Water the tree at least 2 times per week so the soil is moist but not too wet. Make sure that the tree gets lots of light, but not constant brightness. Some shade is preferable. For outdoor plants, you can make a mini greenhouse.

Yield varies from region to region (3 500 to 6 000 nuts/ha/year), which is due to a number of factors. One tree may yield on average 70-100 nuts to a maximum of 150 nuts per year. The kernel (copra, coco-water and shell) comprises 65 per cent of total weight, while the husk contributes 35 per cent.

Coconuts can be harvested from palm trees grown within a fruit tree patch. A fully grown coconut tree can grow up to six coconuts at a time. Each coconut, when picked, gives Farming experience. Once all six coconuts have been picked, the tree will slowly produce more coconuts until six more are available again.

The coconut tree grows from a single seed, which is an entire coconut, taking between 3 and 8 years to bear fruit, and living between 60 and 100 years. They grow in bunches of 5 to 20 drupes and a new bunch begins to grow every month, meaning a coconut palm can produce about 100-200 coconuts a year.

The coconut seed germinates slowly, taking up to 4 months before the shoot appears.

It can be harvested every month from a coconut palm. To economise, farmers usually yield two to three bunches from each tree. This occurs every harvest cycle, which ranges between 45-60, or 75-90 days. On average, 10-45 nuts can be collected from each coconut tree at various maturity stages every harvest cycle.

The shelf life of a coconut after it is picked depends on a variety of factors such as the maturity of the coconut when it was picked, how it was stored, and the environmental conditions in which it is stored. In general, a fresh coconut can last up to 2-3 months if stored properly.