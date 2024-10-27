Our Interpreter - DramaWiki (2024)

Our Interpreter

Details

Title: 我们的翻译官 / Wo Men De Fan Yi Guan

我们的翻译官 / Wo Men De Fan Yi Guan English title: Our Interpreter

Our Interpreter Genre: Metropolitan, workplace, romance

Metropolitan, workplace, romance Episodes: 36

36 Broadcast network: Hunan TV, Mango TV

Hunan TV, Mango TV Broadcast period: 2024-Jan-08 to 2024-Jan-25

2024-Jan-08 to 2024-Jan-25 Air time: 20:00

20:00 Original soundtrack: Our Interpreter OST

Synopsis

Lin Xi who's known as the "witch" in the translation industry reunites with ex-boyfriend Xiao Yicheng. Eight years ago, she broke up with him for the sake of fulfilling her mother's wish for her to become a professional interpreter for the United Nations.

Eight years later, Lin Xi has become the youngest chief interpreter at Huasheng while her ex Xiao Yicheng has become the chief technology officer of a communications company, which also makes him her potential client.

In order to land a contract with Xiao Yicheng, Lin Xi has no choice but to keep dealing with him. She helps his company go public and even though it seems that Xiao Yicheng is out to get revenge on Lin Xi, he actually doesn't have the heart to be mean to her. Work rekindles their passionate relationship and Xiao Yicheng gradually comes to understand that reason she broke up with him. Together, they work hard to realize their dream of "speaking for the country".

Cast

Main Cast

Song Qian as Lin Xi, Chief Interpreter of Huasheng Translation & Director of Key Account Department Wang Xi Bing as Lin Xi (young)

as Lin Xi, Chief Interpreter of Huasheng Translation & Director of Key Account Department Chen Xing Xu as Xiao Yicheng, Founder and CEO of Yuyi Technology

as Xiao Yicheng, Founder and CEO of Yuyi Technology Fei Qi Ming as Cheng Yao

as Cheng Yao Wang Sen as Wei Tian, Manager of Key Account Department

as Wei Tian, Manager of Key Account Department Lin Zi Lu as Tan Shasha, Lin Xi's cousin. Employee of Interpretation Department Xu Zhu Qing (徐竹青) as Tan Shasha (young)

as Tan Shasha, Lin Xi's cousin. Employee of Interpretation Department Yu Sha Sha as Tong Xin, Chief Operating Officer of Yuyi Technology

Supporting Cast

Wu Yan Shu as Li Qiuyi, Lin Xi's landlord and Cheng Yao's grandmother

as Li Qiuyi, Lin Xi's landlord and Cheng Yao's grandmother Bi Yan Jun as Gao Henian, Lin Xi's grandfather

as Gao Henian, Lin Xi's grandfather Ren Zheng Bin as Lin Dayong, Lin Xi's father

as Lin Dayong, Lin Xi's father Yu Hui as Gao Wenli, Lin Xi's mother

as Gao Wenli, Lin Xi's mother Rong Rong as Gao Ling (voiced by Li Jin Yan )

as Gao Ling (voiced by ) Fu Jia as Gao Damao, Xiao Yicheng's assistant

as Gao Damao, Xiao Yicheng's assistant Ma Li as Chen Wen, Assistant Director of Key Account Department. Lin Xi's assistant

as Chen Wen, Assistant Director of Key Account Department. Lin Xi's assistant Qin Bo Kun as Zhang Jiakang, CEO of Hua Sheng. Lin Xi's superior

as Zhang Jiakang, CEO of Hua Sheng. Lin Xi's superior Zhang Bo Xin as Peter, Tong Xin's son and Xiao Yicheng's god-son

as Peter, Tong Xin's son and Xiao Yicheng's god-son Wang Jia Shang as Wang Qiang, Key Account Department

as Wang Qiang, Key Account Department Chen Yi Jing as Chen Xiao, news reporter. Xiao Yicheng's university classmate

as Chen Xiao, news reporter. Xiao Yicheng's university classmate Cheng Zi Xin as Ling Feng, Key Account Department

as Ling Feng, Key Account Department Wu Qi as Xu Jiangnan

as Xu Jiangnan Liu Pi Zhong as Sun Youwei (voiced by Zhao Ming Zhou ), CEO of Jing Ge Investment

as Sun Youwei (voiced by ), CEO of Jing Ge Investment Xie Xian as Chen Meihua

as Chen Meihua Yang Hua as Yuan Yalan

as Yuan Yalan Xu Yu Kun as Xiao Kaiyun

as Xiao Kaiyun Gao Zheng as Chen Ji, medical professor and Hua Sheng's client. Likes Tan Shasha

as Chen Ji, medical professor and Hua Sheng's client. Likes Tan Shasha Da Bao Ge (大宝哥) as Ying Tao

(大宝哥) as Ying Tao Tang Zi Ming (唐梓铭) as Liu Liu

(唐梓铭) as Liu Liu Gan Lu Ming as Lu Keli, Ling Xi's rival at work

as Lu Keli, Ling Xi's rival at work Liu Gen Li as Ma Xiaoli, project manager of Yuyi Technology

as Ma Xiaoli, project manager of Yuyi Technology Li Bei Bei as Hou Beibei, employee of Yuyi Technology

as Hou Beibei, employee of Yuyi Technology Mao Jin Long (毛渤陇) as Yang Long

(毛渤陇) as Yang Long Zheng Dian Yong (郑典勇) as Ding Zeliang, founder of Hua Sheng Translation

(郑典勇) as Ding Zeliang, founder of Hua Sheng Translation Mao Min Zhuo as Aunt Wang, housekeeper of Gao family

as Aunt Wang, housekeeper of Gao family Zhang Jin Cheng as Dong Yuecheng

as Dong Yuecheng Feng Li Ping as Yi Lan

as Yi Lan Gong Jin Guo as Master Xu

as Master Xu Zhou Ting Chao as Lao Zhu

as Lao Zhu Wang Yue Jin (王跃进) as Feng Dashi

(王跃进) as Feng Dashi Zhang Yi Man as Aunt Feng

as Aunt Feng Li Le Tian (李乐天) as Li Xiaozhe

(李乐天) as Li Xiaozhe Liu Chu Jia as Wang Yue

as Wang Yue Zhou Zi Jia (周子佳) as Selina

(周子佳) as Selina Shao Yi Fan as Ka Ka's mother, mother of Peter's classmate

as Ka Ka's mother, mother of Peter's classmate Wu Qian as Mrs. Sun, CEO Sun's wife and close friend of Lin Xi

as Mrs. Sun, CEO Sun's wife and close friend of Lin Xi Lu Zheng as CEO Wang

as CEO Wang Li Hong Mei (李红梅) as Aunt Zhao

(李红梅) as Aunt Zhao Le Le (乐乐) as Le Le, Peter's friend

(乐乐) as Le Le, Peter's friend Yan Jun as Xiao Shi

as Xiao Shi Luo Chang as Manager Bao

as Manager Bao Liu Shuai (刘帅) as CEO Liu

(刘帅) as CEO Liu Zhang Shi Hong as Lao Shi

as Lao Shi Wu Zhong Fu (吴中夫) as Coach Hao

(吴中夫) as Coach Hao GONZALEZPEREZORELVYS as James Brown

as James Brown Iakovlev Oleksandr as Daniel Grimm, CEO of Yun Teng Investments. Yuyi Technology's former investor

as Daniel Grimm, CEO of Yun Teng Investments. Yuyi Technology's former investor WEATHERSSTEVENDONALD as John What

as John What ORTIZRIOCARRIZOSARAFEL as Gail Miller

as Gail Miller YDERSTROMCALRDANFREDRIK as Cheng Lin Ge

as Cheng Lin Ge Ka Mao Ji (卡毛吉) as A Shi Ma

(卡毛吉) as A Shi Ma Zhang Guo Qing as Stall Owner

as Stall Owner Fu Min Nan (傅闽南) as Chu Youwei

Production Credits

Director: Zhang Tong

Screenwriter: Fei Hui Jun

Producer: Zhu Rong , Ren Xu

, Production Designer: Mao Wei Ning

Music Executive: Jin Da Zhou

Dubbing Director: Bai Xin Zan

Company: Croton Media, Hunan TV, Mango TV

Notes

Part 3 of the "Guan (官)" series alongside Les Interpretes & The Negotiator