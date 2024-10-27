Our Interpreter - DramaWiki (2024)

Our Interpreter
Details
- Title: 我们的翻译官 / Wo Men De Fan Yi Guan
- English title: Our Interpreter
- Genre: Metropolitan, workplace, romance
- Episodes: 36
- Broadcast network: Hunan TV, Mango TV
- Broadcast period: 2024-Jan-08 to 2024-Jan-25
- Air time: 20:00
- Original soundtrack: Our Interpreter OST
Synopsis
Lin Xi who's known as the "witch" in the translation industry reunites with ex-boyfriend Xiao Yicheng. Eight years ago, she broke up with him for the sake of fulfilling her mother's wish for her to become a professional interpreter for the United Nations.
Eight years later, Lin Xi has become the youngest chief interpreter at Huasheng while her ex Xiao Yicheng has become the chief technology officer of a communications company, which also makes him her potential client.
In order to land a contract with Xiao Yicheng, Lin Xi has no choice but to keep dealing with him. She helps his company go public and even though it seems that Xiao Yicheng is out to get revenge on Lin Xi, he actually doesn't have the heart to be mean to her. Work rekindles their passionate relationship and Xiao Yicheng gradually comes to understand that reason she broke up with him. Together, they work hard to realize their dream of "speaking for the country".
Cast
Main Cast
- Song Qian as Lin Xi, Chief Interpreter of Huasheng Translation & Director of Key Account Department
- Wang Xi Bing as Lin Xi (young)
- Chen Xing Xu as Xiao Yicheng, Founder and CEO of Yuyi Technology
- Fei Qi Ming as Cheng Yao
- Wang Sen as Wei Tian, Manager of Key Account Department
- Lin Zi Lu as Tan Shasha, Lin Xi's cousin. Employee of Interpretation Department
- Xu Zhu Qing (徐竹青) as Tan Shasha (young)
- Yu Sha Sha as Tong Xin, Chief Operating Officer of Yuyi Technology
Supporting Cast
- Wu Yan Shu as Li Qiuyi, Lin Xi's landlord and Cheng Yao's grandmother
- Bi Yan Jun as Gao Henian, Lin Xi's grandfather
- Ren Zheng Bin as Lin Dayong, Lin Xi's father
- Yu Hui as Gao Wenli, Lin Xi's mother
- Rong Rong as Gao Ling (voiced by Li Jin Yan)
- Fu Jia as Gao Damao, Xiao Yicheng's assistant
- Ma Li as Chen Wen, Assistant Director of Key Account Department. Lin Xi's assistant
- Qin Bo Kun as Zhang Jiakang, CEO of Hua Sheng. Lin Xi's superior
- Zhang Bo Xin as Peter, Tong Xin's son and Xiao Yicheng's god-son
- Wang Jia Shang as Wang Qiang, Key Account Department
- Chen Yi Jing as Chen Xiao, news reporter. Xiao Yicheng's university classmate
- Cheng Zi Xin as Ling Feng, Key Account Department
- Wu Qi as Xu Jiangnan
- Liu Pi Zhong as Sun Youwei (voiced by Zhao Ming Zhou), CEO of Jing Ge Investment
- Xie Xian as Chen Meihua
- Yang Hua as Yuan Yalan
- Xu Yu Kun as Xiao Kaiyun
- Gao Zheng as Chen Ji, medical professor and Hua Sheng's client. Likes Tan Shasha
- Da Bao Ge (大宝哥) as Ying Tao
- Tang Zi Ming (唐梓铭) as Liu Liu
- Gan Lu Ming as Lu Keli, Ling Xi's rival at work
- Liu Gen Li as Ma Xiaoli, project manager of Yuyi Technology
- Li Bei Bei as Hou Beibei, employee of Yuyi Technology
- Mao Jin Long (毛渤陇) as Yang Long
- Zheng Dian Yong (郑典勇) as Ding Zeliang, founder of Hua Sheng Translation
- Mao Min Zhuo as Aunt Wang, housekeeper of Gao family
- Zhang Jin Cheng as Dong Yuecheng
- Feng Li Ping as Yi Lan
- Gong Jin Guo as Master Xu
- Zhou Ting Chao as Lao Zhu
- Wang Yue Jin (王跃进) as Feng Dashi
- Zhang Yi Man as Aunt Feng
- Li Le Tian (李乐天) as Li Xiaozhe
- Liu Chu Jia as Wang Yue
- Zhou Zi Jia (周子佳) as Selina
- Shao Yi Fan as Ka Ka's mother, mother of Peter's classmate
- Wu Qian as Mrs. Sun, CEO Sun's wife and close friend of Lin Xi
- Lu Zheng as CEO Wang
- Li Hong Mei (李红梅) as Aunt Zhao
- Le Le (乐乐) as Le Le, Peter's friend
- Yan Jun as Xiao Shi
- Luo Chang as Manager Bao
- Liu Shuai (刘帅) as CEO Liu
- Zhang Shi Hong as Lao Shi
- Wu Zhong Fu (吴中夫) as Coach Hao
- GONZALEZPEREZORELVYS as James Brown
- Iakovlev Oleksandr as Daniel Grimm, CEO of Yun Teng Investments. Yuyi Technology's former investor
- WEATHERSSTEVENDONALD as John What
- ORTIZRIOCARRIZOSARAFEL as Gail Miller
- YDERSTROMCALRDANFREDRIK as Cheng Lin Ge
- Ka Mao Ji (卡毛吉) as A Shi Ma
- Zhang Guo Qing as Stall Owner
- Fu Min Nan (傅闽南) as Chu Youwei
Production Credits
- Director: Zhang Tong
- Screenwriter: Fei Hui Jun
- Producer: Zhu Rong, Ren Xu
- Production Designer: Mao Wei Ning
- Music Executive: Jin Da Zhou
- Dubbing Director: Bai Xin Zan
- Company: Croton Media, Hunan TV, Mango TV
Notes
- Part 3 of the "Guan (官)" series alongside Les Interpretes & The Negotiator