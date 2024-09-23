Our Menu – Tsunami Sushi (2024)

Edamame
Steamed and salted green soybeans
Garlic Lime Edamame
Steamed and sautéed soybeans, minced garlic and lime juice
Gyoza
Steamed and pan fried dumplings with ponzu sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled fatty, juicy yellowtail collar (when available)
Haru Maki
Homemade Japanese spring rolls
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp and vegetables fried in light batter
Squid Tempura
Squid and vegetables fried in light batter
Vegetable Tempura
Vegetables fried in light batter
Dynamite Mussels
Baked mussels with tobico, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Age Kani
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce
Volcano Mussels
Baked mussels top with crab mixture served with eel sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared Ahi Tuna on radish with masago and tataki sauce
Sushi Appetizer
Sushi (4 pieces) California roll (4 pieces)
Sashimi Appetizer
Nine slices of assorted sashimi on radish
Crispy Tuna Appetizer
Spicy tuna, tempura rice, eel sauce (mixed) with tobico and white sauce
Kiss Me Appetizer
Slices of salmon, tuna and white tuna with avocado, sriracha and tataki sauce
Krab Rangoon
Homemade Krab and cream cheese stuffed wontons with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Spicy Tuna Martini
Seaweed salad and radish topped with spicy tuna and tataki sauce
Onion Soup
A light vegetable onion broth topped with green onion and mushroom
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, scallions and seaweed
Green Salad
Our house salad with fresh homemade ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed
Squid Salad
Marinated squid and vegetables
Spicy Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes cucumbers with spicy tuna and ginger dressing
Spicy Conch Salad
Thin sliced cucumber, conch, masago, oranges and lettuce with spicy dressing
Rice
A variety of prepared rice is available including Sushi Rice, Steamed White Rice, Fried Rice and Brown Rice
UNI
Sea urchin (when available)
TUNA
Maguro
SALMON
Sake (fresh)
SMOKED SALMON
Sake (cooked)
KRAB
Kanikama (cooked)
STEAMED SHRIMP
Ebi (cooked)
YELLOWTAIL
Hamachi
WHITEFISH
Shirome
SQUID
Ika
OCTOPUS
Tako (cooked)
EEL
Unagi (smoked, cooked)
BABY OCTOPUS
Iidako (cooked)
SWEET SHRIMP
Amaebi
SALMON ROE
Ikura
MAKEREL
Saba
WHITE TUNA
Escolar
SCALLOPS
With mayo-smelt eggs
SURF CLAM
Hokkigai
CONCH
Horagai
SMELT EGGS
Masago
FLYING FISH EGGS
Tobiko
TOMAGO
Japanese omelet
SUSHI DINNER (FOR 1)
Ten pieces of assorted sushi & California roll
Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing
SASHIMI DINNER (FOR 1)
Eighteen pieces of assorted sashimi & and a bowl of sushi rice
Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing
TSUNAMI COMBO (FOR 1)
Combination of sushi (5 pieces), sashimi (6 pieces), a tsunami roll
Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing
TSUNAMI COMBO (FOR 2)
Combination of sushi (8 pieces), sashimi (9 pieces), a rainbow roll and tsunami roll. Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing– choice of one desert
KAPPAMAKIMONO
Cucumber Roll
TEKKAMAKIMONO
Tuna Roll
SAKEMAKIMONO
Salmon Roll
EHBEERO ROLL
Steamed shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mayo
FUTOMAKI ROLL
Krab, cucumber, japanese pickles, tamago
SPIDER ROLL
Soft shell crab, asparagus, onion, mayo, smelt eggs, lettuce, eel sauce (cooked)
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Krab, cucumber, avocado
BAGEL ROLL
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado
NEGIHAMA ROLL
Yellowtail, onion, smelt eggs
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Tuna, onion, smelt eggs, cucumber
DYNAMITE ROLL
Tuna, salmon, white fish, onion, wasabi, spicy mayo
SCORPION ROLL
Fried salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, onion, spicy mayo (cooked)
RODEO ROLL
Fried krab, onion, jalapeno, garlic sauce
PHILLY ROLL
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus (cooked)
NINJA ROLL
Fried shrimp, avocado, mayo, smelt eggs (cooked)
FLORIDA ROLL
Fried grouper, onion, mayo (cooked)
TEMPURA ROLL
Krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo (tempura outside, cooked)
L.A. ROLL
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese
AFRICAN ROLL
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with yellowtail and avocado, smelt (cooked)
BEAUTY & THE BEAST ROLL
Tuna, eel, krab, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber
BUBBA ROLL
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped w/ avocado & steamed shrimp, eel sauce (cooked)
CRYSTAL BUBBA ROLL
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spring lettuce, cream cheese, topped w/ steamed shrimp, eel sauce (cooked)
HAWAIIAN ROLL
Tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, smelt, scallion
HURRICANE ROLL
Smoked salmon, eel, tempura crab, avocado
CRAZY EEL ROLL
Spicy tuna roll topped with eel, avocado and tempura crumbs
ROCK & ROLL
Eel, tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, asparagus, scallion
RAINBOW ROLL
California roll with variety of raw fish, smelt
LAVA ROLL
California roll topped with baked scallop
DANCING EEL ROLL
California roll topped with eel and avocado, eel sauce
VOLCANO ROLL
California roll topped with baked conch & crab, mayo, krab, eel sauce, scallion (cooked)
SALMON SKIN ROLL
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
MEXICAN ROLL
Fried shrimp, avocado, jalapeno pepper, cream cheese, eel sauce (cooked)
KRUNCH ROLL
Tuna, salmon, crab, cream cheese, spicy mayo (tempura outside), eel sauce (cooked)
SUNSHINE ROLL
Salmon, smoked eel, cream cheese, cucumber, smelt eggs, eel sauce (cooked)
TSUNAMI ROLL
Fried shrimp, smoked eel, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, flying fish eggs, eel sauce (cooked)
ATLANTIC ROLL
Tempura grouper, cream cheese, asparagus, scallion top w/ salmon, thin lemon slices, spicy mayo
CANDY CANE ROLL
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber top with tuna, sriracha
CATIPILLAR ROLL
Fried salmon, asp cream cheese, top w/ avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce
8 BALL ROLL
Lobster, scallion, garlic sauce, cucumber, top w/ mixed krab topping, almonds, eel sauce
FIRECRACKER ROLL
Krunch top with mixed krab topping, eel sauce (cooked)
KENDRA ROLL
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with krab, avocado, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce (cooked)
LOBSTER ROLL
Tempura lobster, asparagus, scallion, mayo, masago, topped with almonds, eel sauce
MALIBU ROLL
Tempura grouper, asparagus, cream cheese, top w/ tuna avocado, scallion, spicy mayo, tempura crumb mixture
UNDER THE SEA ROLL
Tempura lobster, mayo, asparagus, top w/ 5 fish, spicy mayo, eel sauce, 3 tobiko
YUMMY CRUMBLY ROLL
Spicy tuna, cucumber, top with krab, spicy tuna, tempura crumb mixture
AC ROLL
Tempura krab, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions top with tempura grouper and eel sauce (cooked)
AMERICAN ROLL
Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado and eel sauce (cooked)
BARRACUDA ROLL
Tempura lobster tail, tempura asparagus, spicy mayo, masago, scallions topped with seared salmon, avocado, eel sauce, tobico, and sriracha (cooked)
BLUE DRAGON ROLL
Sweet shrimp, asparagus, cc, scallions with tobico, avocado and eel sauce (cooked)
CELTIC ROLL
Fried softshell crab, asparagus, cream cheese, top with fried krab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, and masago (cooked)
DIABLO ROLL
Yellowtail, tuna, white tuna, krab (tempura outside) top with white sauce, sriracha, and masago (cooked)
DR. GLASS ROLL
Scallops, yellowtail, scallions, and masago (crispy fried outside) with eel sauce (cooked)
FLORIDA GATOR ROLL
Fried softshell crab, masago, scallions, top w/tuna and avocado and eel sauce
GODZILLA ROLL
Smoked salmon, krab, avocado, cream cheese topped with smoked eel and eel sauce
HEAVEN ROLL
Spicy tuna, asp top with tempura carrots, onion, scallions, chili powder and eel sauce
HOT MAMA ROLL
Shredded krab mixed with spicy mayo top with tuna and sriracha
KICKING KRAB ROLL
Tempura krab, cucumber, scallions, cream cheese, wasabi topped with seared grouper, avocado, sriracha and eel sauce (cooked)
ORLANDO ROLL
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, smoked salmon, topped with fried eel, spicy mayo, smelt eggs, scallions and eel sauce (cooked)
PARADISE ROLL
Coconut fired shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fresh mango, tropical mango salsa, and spicy eel sauce
RED DRAGON ROLL
Sweet shrimp, cream cheese, scallions topped with spicy tuna, tobico, eel sauce and asparagus
ROOSTER ROLL
Chicken breast tempura, cream cheese scallions topped with half spicy salmon, and half spicy tuna mixed with eel sauce, avocado and tobico
SAMURAI NINJA ROLL
Snapper, cream cheese, jalapeno, salmon, and krab (tempura) wrapped with soy paper and topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna, masago, tataki sauce & eel sauce
SEBASTIAN ROLL
Conch, yellowtail, masago, sriracha, cucumber, scallions, top with shredded krab, garlic sauce, chili powder, sesame oil, and tempura crumbs (mixed)
SUMMER DELIGHT ROLL
Spicy yellowtail, carrots, kimchi, top w/ avocado, seared salmon, scallions, red tobico, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
SWEET HEART ROLL
Salmon, krab, spicy mayo, almonds, scallions, masago, top with tuna and eel sauce
THUNDER ROLL
Krab, tempura crumbs, garlic sauce (mixed) topped with spicy tuna, masago and eel sauce
TIGERS EYE ROLL
Salmon, tuna, krab, cream cheese, avocado, wrapped in cucumber (no rice) top with ginger tataki sauce
TOKYO ROLL
Shredded krab, mayo, tempura crumbs, topped with baked eel, avocado, sriracha, spicy mango, eel sauce (cooked)
TUNA ON FIRE ROLL
Spicy Tuna, krab, cream cheese, cucumber (panko fried outside) topped with spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, smelt eggs
VEGAS ROLL
Softshell crab (fried), asparagus, avocado, scallions, garlic sauce topped with fried scallops, eel sauce, and tataki sauce (cooked)
Chicken Teriyaki
From the grill, chicken breast with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
Steak Teriyaki
From the grill, New York strip steak with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
Shrimp Teriyaki
Grilled large shrimp with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Fresh grilled salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
Scallop Teriyaki
Scallops sautéed with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
IKA TEMPURA
Squid and vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
EBI TEMPURA
Shrimp and vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
TORI TEMPURA
Chicken breast and vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
TEMPURA COMBO
Shrimp, chicken and squid with vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
TON KATSU
Panko breaded pork loin fried topped with katsu sauce,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
TORI KATSU
Panko breaded chicken breast fried topped with katsu sauce,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice
TEPPAN VEGETABLES
Select assorted vegetables sautéed and seasoned to perfection, served with rice, miso soup and green salad
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Assorted vegetables fried in light batter, served with rice, miso soup and green salad
VEGETABLE YAKI-SOBA
Seasoned stir-fried vegetables with sautéed noodles
CHICKEN YAKI-SOBA
Seasoned stir-fried chicken and vegetables with sautéed noodles
SCALLOP YAKI-SOBA
Seasoned stir-fried scallops and vegetables with sautéed noodles
UDON SOUP
A Japanese thick wheat noodle soup served with shrimp and vegetable tempura
(Available Only at the Munn Park Location)
HIBACHI CHICKEN
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI SALMON
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI SHRIMP
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI NY STRIP
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI SCALLOP
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI FILET
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI SWORDFISH
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI SURF ‘N TURF FILET/SHRIMP
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice
HIBACHI SCALLOP/SHRIMP COMBO
Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables, and egg fried rice
SHIO RAMEN
Salty broth with kamaboko, wakame, beef, bean sprouts, veggies, fish cake
SHOYU RAMEN
Soy broth with chicken OR pork belly, egg, fish cake, nori, and house seasonings
MISO (VEGAN) RAMEN
Miso broth with bok choy, garlic, scallion, mushroom with kale noodles
MATCHA (Green Tea) TIRAMISU
Delicious tiramisu with a green tea twist
BANANAFRITTERS
Banana stuffed fried wontons served with a mochi
FRIED NEW YORK STYLE CHEESE CAKE
Drizzled with strawberry and chocolate sauce
ICE CREAM TEMPURA
Authentic green tea ice cream wrapped in pound cake and fried in light batter
MOCHI
Japanese rice cake
BEVERAGES
- Pepsi
- Diet Pepsi
- Sierra Mist
- Mountain Dew
- Root Beer
- Ramune Marble Soda (ask for available flavors. Additional cost to kids meal)
- Brisk Sweet Tea
- Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Tea
- Green Tea (hot or iced)
- Saratoga Bottled Water
- Apple Juice Box
(SERVED FROM 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM)
SHRIMP AND VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice
CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice
COMBINATION TEMPURA
Shrimp, chicken and vegetables deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice
NY STRIP STEAK TERIYAKI
Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice
FLAVORFUL CHICKEN BREAST TERIYAKI
Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice
FRESH FILLET OF SALMON TERIYAKI
Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice
SHRIMP OR SCALLOP TERIYAKI
Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice
PORK OR CHICKEN KATSU
Fried and served with tonkatsu sauce
MAKI COMBO
Tempura Roll (krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, (tempura outside, cooked)) & Bagel Roll (fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado), served with Miso Soup & Salad
COMBO 1
Krunch Roll (tuna, salmon, (no crab), cream cheese, spicy mayo (tempura outside), eel sauce) & Florida Roll (fried grouper, onion, mayo, (cooked)), served with Miso Soup & Salad
COMBO 2
Scorpion Roll (fried salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, onion, spicy mayo (cooked)) & Florida Roll(fried grouper, onion, mayo, (cooked)), served with Miso Soup & Salad
COMBO 3
Spicy Tuna Roll (tuna, onion, smelt eggs, cucumber) & Dynamite Roll (tuna, salmon, white fish, onion, wasabi, spicy mayo), served with Miso Soup & Salad
COMBO 4
Futomaki Roll (cucumber, avocado, carrot, Japanese Pickles Spring Mix) & Vegetable Tempura Roll (avocado, carrot tempura, sweet potato tempura, cream cheese), served with Miso Soup & Salad
TSUNAMI COMBO A
3 pcs. of Sushi, 4 pcs. of California Roll and Vegetable Tempura, served with Miso Soup & Salad
TSUNAMI COMBO B
4 pcs. of Sashimi, 4 pcs. of California Roll and Vegetable Tempura, served with Miso Soup & Salad
SUSHI DELUXE
4 pcs. Sushi, 8 pcs. of California Roll and Spicy Tuna Hand Roll, served with Miso Soup & Salad
SASHIMI REGULAR
6 pcs. of Sashimi and a Bowl of Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup & Salad
SASHIMI DELUXE
8 pcs of Sashimi and a Bowl of Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup & Salad
TSUNAMI DELUXE
4 pcs. of Sushi, 3 pcs. of Sashimi. 1 California Roll and Eel Hand Roll, served with Miso Soup & Salad
(12 & Under)
Two Piece Shrimp(grilled or tempura)
With choice of one side: Rice (white, brown, or fried), mac and cheese, noodles or french fries
Soft drink or apple juice
Two Piece Chicken(grilled or tempura)
With choice of one side: Rice (white, brown, or fried), mac and cheese, noodles or french fries
Soft drink or apple juice
Peanut Butter and Jelly Roll
Tsunami’s version of the PB&J
Soft drink or apple juice
Kids Sushi Plate
One California roll and miso soup
Soft drink or apple juice
