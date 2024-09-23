Our Menu – Tsunami Sushi (2024)

    Edamame

    Steamed and salted green soybeans

    Garlic Lime Edamame

    Steamed and sautéed soybeans, minced garlic and lime juice

    Gyoza

    Steamed and pan fried dumplings with ponzu sauce

    Hamachi Kama

    Grilled fatty, juicy yellowtail collar (when available)

    Haru Maki

    Homemade Japanese spring rolls

    Shrimp Tempura

    Shrimp and vegetables fried in light batter

    Squid Tempura

    Squid and vegetables fried in light batter

    Vegetable Tempura

    Vegetables fried in light batter

    Dynamite Mussels

    Baked mussels with tobico, spicy mayo and eel sauce

    Age Kani

    Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce

    Volcano Mussels

    Baked mussels top with crab mixture served with eel sauce

    Tuna Tataki

    Seared Ahi Tuna on radish with masago and tataki sauce

    Sushi Appetizer

    Sushi (4 pieces) California roll (4 pieces)

    Sashimi Appetizer

    Nine slices of assorted sashimi on radish

    Crispy Tuna Appetizer

    Spicy tuna, tempura rice, eel sauce (mixed) with tobico and white sauce

    Kiss Me Appetizer

    Slices of salmon, tuna and white tuna with avocado, sriracha and tataki sauce

    Krab Rangoon

    Homemade Krab and cream cheese stuffed wontons with a sweet chili dipping sauce

    Spicy Tuna Martini

    Seaweed salad and radish topped with spicy tuna and tataki sauce

    Onion Soup

    A light vegetable onion broth topped with green onion and mushroom

    Miso Soup

    Soybean broth with tofu, scallions and seaweed

    Green Salad

    Our house salad with fresh homemade ginger dressing

    Seaweed Salad

    Marinated seaweed

    Squid Salad

    Marinated squid and vegetables

    Spicy Tuna Salad

    Lettuce, tomatoes cucumbers with spicy tuna and ginger dressing

    Spicy Conch Salad

    Thin sliced cucumber, conch, masago, oranges and lettuce with spicy dressing

    Rice

    A variety of prepared rice is available including Sushi Rice, Steamed White Rice, Fried Rice and Brown Rice

    UNI

    Sea urchin (when available)

    TUNA

    Maguro

    SALMON

    Sake (fresh)

    SMOKED SALMON

    Sake (cooked)

    KRAB

    Kanikama (cooked)

    STEAMED SHRIMP

    Ebi (cooked)

    YELLOWTAIL

    Hamachi

    WHITEFISH

    Shirome

    SQUID

    Ika

    OCTOPUS

    Tako (cooked)

    EEL

    Unagi (smoked, cooked)

    BABY OCTOPUS

    Iidako (cooked)

    SWEET SHRIMP

    Amaebi

    SALMON ROE

    Ikura

    MAKEREL

    Saba

    WHITE TUNA

    Escolar

    SURF CLAM

    Hokkigai

    CONCH

    Horagai

    SMELT EGGS

    Masago

    FLYING FISH EGGS

    Tobiko

    TOMAGO

    Japanese omelet

    SUSHI DINNER (FOR 1)

    Ten pieces of assorted sushi & California roll

    Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing

    SASHIMI DINNER (FOR 1)

    Eighteen pieces of assorted sashimi & and a bowl of sushi rice

    Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing

    TSUNAMI COMBO (FOR 1)

    Combination of sushi (5 pieces), sashimi (6 pieces), a tsunami roll

    Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing

    TSUNAMI COMBO (FOR 2)

    Combination of sushi (8 pieces), sashimi (9 pieces), a rainbow roll and tsunami roll. Served with miso soup & salad with ginger dressing– choice of one desert

    KAPPAMAKIMONO

    Cucumber Roll

    TEKKAMAKIMONO

    Tuna Roll

    SAKEMAKIMONO

    Salmon Roll

    EHBEERO ROLL

    Steamed shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mayo

    FUTOMAKI ROLL

    Krab, cucumber, japanese pickles, tamago

    SPIDER ROLL

    Soft shell crab, asparagus, onion, mayo, smelt eggs, lettuce, eel sauce (cooked)

    CALIFORNIA ROLL

    Krab, cucumber, avocado

    BAGEL ROLL

    Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado

    NEGIHAMA ROLL

    Yellowtail, onion, smelt eggs

    SPICY TUNA ROLL

    Tuna, onion, smelt eggs, cucumber

    DYNAMITE ROLL

    Tuna, salmon, white fish, onion, wasabi, spicy mayo

    SCORPION ROLL

    Fried salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, onion, spicy mayo (cooked)

    RODEO ROLL

    Fried krab, onion, jalapeno, garlic sauce

    PHILLY ROLL

    Smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus (cooked)

    NINJA ROLL

    Fried shrimp, avocado, mayo, smelt eggs (cooked)

    FLORIDA ROLL

    Fried grouper, onion, mayo (cooked)

    TEMPURA ROLL

    Krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo (tempura outside, cooked)

    L.A. ROLL

    Tuna, avocado, cream cheese

    AFRICAN ROLL

    Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with yellowtail and avocado, smelt (cooked)

    BEAUTY & THE BEAST ROLL

    Tuna, eel, krab, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber

    BUBBA ROLL

    Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped w/ avocado & steamed shrimp, eel sauce (cooked)

    CRYSTAL BUBBA ROLL

    Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spring lettuce, cream cheese, topped w/ steamed shrimp, eel sauce (cooked)

    HAWAIIAN ROLL

    Tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, smelt, scallion

    HURRICANE ROLL

    Smoked salmon, eel, tempura crab, avocado

    CRAZY EEL ROLL

    Spicy tuna roll topped with eel, avocado and tempura crumbs

    ROCK & ROLL

    Eel, tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, asparagus, scallion

    RAINBOW ROLL

    California roll with variety of raw fish, smelt

    LAVA ROLL

    California roll topped with baked scallop

    DANCING EEL ROLL

    California roll topped with eel and avocado, eel sauce

    VOLCANO ROLL

    California roll topped with baked conch & crab, mayo, krab, eel sauce, scallion (cooked)

    SALMON SKIN ROLL

    Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

    MEXICAN ROLL

    Fried shrimp, avocado, jalapeno pepper, cream cheese, eel sauce (cooked)

    KRUNCH ROLL

    Tuna, salmon, crab, cream cheese, spicy mayo (tempura outside), eel sauce (cooked)

    SUNSHINE ROLL

    Salmon, smoked eel, cream cheese, cucumber, smelt eggs, eel sauce (cooked)

    TSUNAMI ROLL

    Fried shrimp, smoked eel, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, flying fish eggs, eel sauce (cooked)

    ATLANTIC ROLL

    Tempura grouper, cream cheese, asparagus, scallion top w/ salmon, thin lemon slices, spicy mayo

    CANDY CANE ROLL

    Spicy yellowtail, cucumber top with tuna, sriracha

    CATIPILLAR ROLL

    Fried salmon, asp cream cheese, top w/ avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce

    8 BALL ROLL

    Lobster, scallion, garlic sauce, cucumber, top w/ mixed krab topping, almonds, eel sauce

    FIRECRACKER ROLL

    Krunch top with mixed krab topping, eel sauce (cooked)

    KENDRA ROLL

    Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with krab, avocado, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce (cooked)

    LOBSTER ROLL

    Tempura lobster, asparagus, scallion, mayo, masago, topped with almonds, eel sauce

    MALIBU ROLL

    Tempura grouper, asparagus, cream cheese, top w/ tuna avocado, scallion, spicy mayo, tempura crumb mixture

    UNDER THE SEA ROLL

    Tempura lobster, mayo, asparagus, top w/ 5 fish, spicy mayo, eel sauce, 3 tobiko

    YUMMY CRUMBLY ROLL

    Spicy tuna, cucumber, top with krab, spicy tuna, tempura crumb mixture

    AC ROLL

    Tempura krab, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions top with tempura grouper and eel sauce (cooked)

    AMERICAN ROLL

    Tempura shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, smoked salmon, avocado and eel sauce (cooked)

    BARRACUDA ROLL

    Tempura lobster tail, tempura asparagus, spicy mayo, masago, scallions topped with seared salmon, avocado, eel sauce, tobico, and sriracha (cooked)

    BLUE DRAGON ROLL

    Sweet shrimp, asparagus, cc, scallions with tobico, avocado and eel sauce (cooked)

    CELTIC ROLL

    Fried softshell crab, asparagus, cream cheese, top with fried krab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, and masago (cooked)

    DIABLO ROLL

    Yellowtail, tuna, white tuna, krab (tempura outside) top with white sauce, sriracha, and masago (cooked)

    DR. GLASS ROLL

    Scallops, yellowtail, scallions, and masago (crispy fried outside) with eel sauce (cooked)

    FLORIDA GATOR ROLL

    Fried softshell crab, masago, scallions, top w/tuna and avocado and eel sauce

    GODZILLA ROLL

    Smoked salmon, krab, avocado, cream cheese topped with smoked eel and eel sauce

    HEAVEN ROLL

    Spicy tuna, asp top with tempura carrots, onion, scallions, chili powder and eel sauce

    HOT MAMA ROLL

    Shredded krab mixed with spicy mayo top with tuna and sriracha

    KICKING KRAB ROLL

    Tempura krab, cucumber, scallions, cream cheese, wasabi topped with seared grouper, avocado, sriracha and eel sauce (cooked)

    ORLANDO ROLL

    Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, smoked salmon, topped with fried eel, spicy mayo, smelt eggs, scallions and eel sauce (cooked)

    PARADISE ROLL

    Coconut fired shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fresh mango, tropical mango salsa, and spicy eel sauce

    RED DRAGON ROLL

    Sweet shrimp, cream cheese, scallions topped with spicy tuna, tobico, eel sauce and asparagus

    ROOSTER ROLL

    Chicken breast tempura, cream cheese scallions topped with half spicy salmon, and half spicy tuna mixed with eel sauce, avocado and tobico

    SAMURAI NINJA ROLL

    Snapper, cream cheese, jalapeno, salmon, and krab (tempura) wrapped with soy paper and topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna, masago, tataki sauce & eel sauce

    SEBASTIAN ROLL

    Conch, yellowtail, masago, sriracha, cucumber, scallions, top with shredded krab, garlic sauce, chili powder, sesame oil, and tempura crumbs (mixed)

    SUMMER DELIGHT ROLL

    Spicy yellowtail, carrots, kimchi, top w/ avocado, seared salmon, scallions, red tobico, spicy mayo, eel sauce.

    SWEET HEART ROLL

    Salmon, krab, spicy mayo, almonds, scallions, masago, top with tuna and eel sauce

    THUNDER ROLL

    Krab, tempura crumbs, garlic sauce (mixed) topped with spicy tuna, masago and eel sauce

    TIGERS EYE ROLL

    Salmon, tuna, krab, cream cheese, avocado, wrapped in cucumber (no rice) top with ginger tataki sauce

    TOKYO ROLL

    Shredded krab, mayo, tempura crumbs, topped with baked eel, avocado, sriracha, spicy mango, eel sauce (cooked)

    TUNA ON FIRE ROLL

    Spicy Tuna, krab, cream cheese, cucumber (panko fried outside) topped with spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, smelt eggs

    VEGAS ROLL

    Softshell crab (fried), asparagus, avocado, scallions, garlic sauce topped with fried scallops, eel sauce, and tataki sauce (cooked)

    Chicken Teriyaki

    From the grill, chicken breast with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    Steak Teriyaki

    From the grill, New York strip steak with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    Shrimp Teriyaki

    Grilled large shrimp with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    Salmon Teriyaki

    Fresh grilled salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    Scallop Teriyaki

    Scallops sautéed with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    IKA TEMPURA

    Squid and vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    EBI TEMPURA

    Shrimp and vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    TORI TEMPURA

    Chicken breast and vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    TEMPURA COMBO

    Shrimp, chicken and squid with vegetables fried in light batter,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    TON KATSU

    Panko breaded pork loin fried topped with katsu sauce,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    TORI KATSU

    Panko breaded chicken breast fried topped with katsu sauce,served with miso soup, green salad, vegetables, noodles and rice

    TEPPAN VEGETABLES

    Select assorted vegetables sautéed and seasoned to perfection, served with rice, miso soup and green salad

    VEGETABLE TEMPURA

    Assorted vegetables fried in light batter, served with rice, miso soup and green salad

    VEGETABLE YAKI-SOBA

    Seasoned stir-fried vegetables with sautéed noodles

    CHICKEN YAKI-SOBA

    Seasoned stir-fried chicken and vegetables with sautéed noodles

    SCALLOP YAKI-SOBA

    Seasoned stir-fried scallops and vegetables with sautéed noodles

    UDON SOUP

    A Japanese thick wheat noodle soup served with shrimp and vegetable tempura

    (Available Only at the Munn Park Location)

    HIBACHI CHICKEN

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI SALMON

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI SHRIMP

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI NY STRIP

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI SCALLOP

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI FILET

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI SWORDFISH

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI FILET

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI SURF ‘N TURF FILET/SHRIMP

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables and egg fried rice

    HIBACHI SCALLOP/SHRIMP COMBO

    Served with onion soup, salad, vegetables, and egg fried rice

    SHIO RAMEN

    Salty broth with kamaboko, wakame, beef, bean sprouts, veggies, fish cake

    SHOYU RAMEN

    Soy broth with chicken OR pork belly, egg, fish cake, nori, and house seasonings

    MISO (VEGAN) RAMEN

    Miso broth with bok choy, garlic, scallion, mushroom with kale noodles

    MATCHA (Green Tea) TIRAMISU

    Delicious tiramisu with a green tea twist

    BANANAFRITTERS

    Banana stuffed fried wontons served with a mochi

    FRIED NEW YORK STYLE CHEESE CAKE

    Drizzled with strawberry and chocolate sauce

    ICE CREAM TEMPURA

    Authentic green tea ice cream wrapped in pound cake and fried in light batter

    MOCHI

    Japanese rice cake

    BEVERAGES

    • Pepsi
    • Diet Pepsi
    • Sierra Mist
    • Mountain Dew
    • Root Beer
    • Ramune Marble Soda (ask for available flavors. Additional cost to kids meal)
    • Brisk Sweet Tea
    • Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Tea
    • Green Tea (hot or iced)
    • Saratoga Bottled Water
    • Apple Juice Box

    (SERVED FROM 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM)

    SHRIMP AND VEGETABLE TEMPURA

    Deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE TEMPURA

    Deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    VEGETABLE TEMPURA

    Deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    COMBINATION TEMPURA

    Shrimp, chicken and vegetables deep fried in light batter, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    NY STRIP STEAK TERIYAKI

    Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    FLAVORFUL CHICKEN BREAST TERIYAKI

    Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    FRESH FILLET OF SALMON TERIYAKI

    Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    SHRIMP OR SCALLOP TERIYAKI

    Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    NY STRIP STEAK TERIYAKI

    Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    SHRIMP OR SCALLOP TERIYAKI

    Seasoned in our tasty teriyaki sauce, served with miso soup, salad & rice

    PORK OR CHICKEN KATSU

    Fried and served with tonkatsu sauce

    MAKI COMBO

    Tempura Roll (krab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, (tempura outside, cooked)) & Bagel Roll (fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado), served with Miso Soup & Salad

    COMBO 1

    Krunch Roll (tuna, salmon, (no crab), cream cheese, spicy mayo (tempura outside), eel sauce) & Florida Roll (fried grouper, onion, mayo, (cooked)), served with Miso Soup & Salad

    COMBO 2

    Scorpion Roll (fried salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, onion, spicy mayo (cooked)) & Florida Roll(fried grouper, onion, mayo, (cooked)), served with Miso Soup & Salad

    COMBO 3

    Spicy Tuna Roll (tuna, onion, smelt eggs, cucumber) & Dynamite Roll (tuna, salmon, white fish, onion, wasabi, spicy mayo), served with Miso Soup & Salad

    COMBO 4

    Futomaki Roll (cucumber, avocado, carrot, Japanese Pickles Spring Mix) & Vegetable Tempura Roll (avocado, carrot tempura, sweet potato tempura, cream cheese), served with Miso Soup & Salad

    TSUNAMI COMBO A

    3 pcs. of Sushi, 4 pcs. of California Roll and Vegetable Tempura, served with Miso Soup & Salad

    TSUNAMI COMBO B

    4 pcs. of Sashimi, 4 pcs. of California Roll and Vegetable Tempura, served with Miso Soup & Salad

    SUSHI DELUXE

    4 pcs. Sushi, 8 pcs. of California Roll and Spicy Tuna Hand Roll, served with Miso Soup & Salad

    SASHIMI REGULAR

    6 pcs. of Sashimi and a Bowl of Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup & Salad

    SASHIMI DELUXE

    8 pcs of Sashimi and a Bowl of Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup & Salad

    TSUNAMI DELUXE

    4 pcs. of Sushi, 3 pcs. of Sashimi. 1 California Roll and Eel Hand Roll, served with Miso Soup & Salad

    (12 & Under)

    Two Piece Shrimp(grilled or tempura)

    With choice of one side: Rice (white, brown, or fried), mac and cheese, noodles or french fries

    Soft drink or apple juice

    Two Piece Chicken(grilled or tempura)

    With choice of one side: Rice (white, brown, or fried), mac and cheese, noodles or french fries

    Soft drink or apple juice

    Peanut Butter and Jelly Roll

    Tsunami’s version of the PB&J

    Soft drink or apple juice

    Kids Sushi Plate

    One California roll and miso soup

    Soft drink or apple juice

