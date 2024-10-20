Our Services - Ship Vital Delivery Solutions (2024)

Vital Delivery Solutions is a full service delivery company that provides same-day and next day delivery solutions throughout New England 24/7 365. With a fleet of 225+ company vehicles and 350+ uniformed professional drivers we are ready to tackle your transportation needs. We can customize our services to meet your needs, whether it is a single daily delivery or network of dedicated routes.
Formerly called Green Mountain Messenger, we have rebranded our company name and changed it to Vital Delivery Solutions. We believe our new name better reflects our company’s focus on mission critical transportation delivery needs.
- Healthcare Industry
- Courier Services
- Warehousing
Lab Medical Courier
VDS is New England’s #1 Medical Courier. We are the best at what we do in our industry and we have partnership’s with the top Healthcare Networks in New England and the country. Handling medical specimens requires exceptional attention to detail, management, accountability, while doing it all in time sensitive pickup and delivery windows. The complex nature and logistics of these types of deliveries only few can handle and execute flawlessly. Transporting medical specimens is not just a delivery to us, it is a loved one’s test result that will affect their future treatment and or diagnosis. We understand the importance of patient care and how vital our role is in safely and properly transporting these temperature sensitive and time sensitive specimens are.
All of our employee driver’s are uniformed with ID badges and company vehicles that are branded. All of our driver’s receive extensive training to meet DOT, OSHA, and HIPAA healthcare standards for transporting hazardous medical specimens.
VDS has over 100+ dedicated medical routes within New England on a daily basis. We have an experienced management team that excels in logistics and will create the most efficient routes for your organization, while meeting your time sensitive pickup and drop-off windows and keeping your labs work flow consistent throughout the day. All of our dedicated routes are monitored and tracked electronically through our software and all of our driver’s have the ability to scan your specimens at both pickup and drop off locations, giving you 100% complete accountability of your specimens.
The Logistical Arm in Healthcare Deliveries
We are the Healthcare medical courier experts, let us handle the logistics and delivery needs of your organization, so you can focus on patient care.
Creating Efficiencies & Savings in Healthcare Networks
We have saved our client’s hundreds of thousands of dollars, by using our approach in creating 1 delivery network that services all aspects of your organization. What we have found in the past is that larger organizations don’t communicate their logistical needs with one another. For example, the lab handles their own deliveries, the pharmacy does their own deliveries, supply chain handles their own deliveries and each department will send their own driver to each clinic. So one clinic may see 3 different delivery drivers each day, which is inefficient and expensive. Our approach is to take every department’s delivery needs and use 1 driver to deliver to each clinic from all of the departments reducing waste, improving efficiency, and ultimately saving you money.
Pharmaceutical Deliveries
Home Deliveries
VDS delivers to over 200 homes per day from different hospital, retail, and specialty pharmacies. With the continuing demand on healthcare facilities and limited space, more and more non critical patients are being sent home to recover so hospital beds can be freed up. With this ever changing dynamic there has been a demand to deliver pharmaceutical products to patient’s homes.
With Vital Delivery Solutions, you can enter your orders online, track your shipments, and receive electronic proof of delivery and signatures in real time.
Dedicated Routes
VDS also handles distribution needs for pharmacy distributors and can create and manage dedicated routes to deliver your products to retail and hospital pharmacies. All routes are managed electronically with real time tracking, scanning, and real time proof of delivery with electronic signature.
ALL IN ONE
If you are looking for one delivery company that can handle all aspects of your delivery needs, you have come to the right place. VDS can handle all types of Healthcare delivery needs ranging from lab, to pharmaceutical, to supplies delivery. We have a large and flexible fleet to move items in a car, van, or palletized freight on a straight truck. We offer dedicated daily service and STAT on demand service, and we never close – just like you! We operate 24/7, 365 days a year.
Technology
Real Time Proof of Delivery
Did you know that our drivers carry smart phones and scanners? Our drivers can scan your packages, provide you with real time proof of delivery, and have the ability to also have an electronic signature captured.
Place Orders Online:
Clients with accounts can take advantage of our online portal by placing orders online and print shipping labels. You can then track your shipments online, see charges, and receive e-mail alerts of when your shipment has been picked up or delivered.
We pride ourselves in being the best in:
