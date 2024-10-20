Our Services - Ship Vital Delivery Solutions (2024)

Vital Delivery Solutions is a full service delivery company that provides same-day and next day delivery solutions throughout New England 24/7 365. With a fleet of 225+ company vehicles and 350+ uniformed professional drivers we are ready to tackle your transportation needs. We can customize our services to meet your needs, whether it is a single daily delivery or network of dedicated routes.

Formerly called Green Mountain Messenger, we have rebranded our company name and changed it to Vital Delivery Solutions. We believe our new name better reflects our company’s focus on mission critical transportation delivery needs.