Summit Central Show Direct-To-Video Great Visit Amberleigh Great Vote Pineview With Mr. Phil Sony Music: Summit Central Show which first located here at 150 Getzville New York length of sweet stops, trips, walks, foods, games, tapes, holidays, and more. Kevin goes to Pineview with Mr. Phil either 5:30 to 8:30, 10:00 to 2:00, plus even the summertime 9:00 to 3:00 Sony just play sorts of fun things here like playing programs with Mr. Jesse’s friends together. Kevin texted here about his day usually do that with to visit Steps here fun as he did to it he’d say: ‘This Afternoon Tell Dub Later Today At 2:30’ for about Steps outings Kevin texted Ma, Dad, Dub, or somebody else. See watch Super Why Cole and Tiptie play there text Ma, Dad, Dub, or somebody else. Weeknights and weekend nights at 6:30 for now great to go watch with the Super Readers.

Blue Bowl From Tots Tape Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 WNED PBS Channel 17 Sony Music Tape VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids: Blue bowl from tots simply it for those programming world fabulous to eat those Sunday mornings.

Sony Music Company Group TV Radio Stations Showtime: Play any shows now songs for hit music.

Will Vinton Claymation Direct-To-Video Fully Animated Hit Show VHS TV Program With From Family Home Entertainment: This magical collection of Will Vinton Claymation programs go watch it with from Family Home Entertainment.

Sony Music Entertainment Title On VHS Programs From 1969-1994 Go To Pineview Programs: Since 1995-present, some videos from 1969-1994 have to go to Pineview together.

Sony Music Company World Radio Video Station Hits Fun record Company Wish Songs For Hit Music: Sing, dance and jam along together sharing music fun it did with songs from Sony music.

Coming Up Next Tape WNED PBS Channel 17 Videotape Program Tape With Recorded Tape Extended Play: Record that tape then playback that tape together from each show with WNED PBS Channel 17 for each direct-to-video favorite from Sesame Street, Barney, Wishbone, The Berenstain Bears, Wiggles, Fraggle Rock, Angelina Ballerina, Bob The Builder, Muppets, Disney, plus more show favorites, different kinds in which using great stock music fun it did with for a fun adventure where the announcer lists programs on WNED PBS Channel 17 declares one true love: the biggest pile of junk you've ever seen.

Tori To Tiptie Zion Church Show A Title category page will be there with such a hit surprise: Tori To Tiptie Zion Church Show A Title Pineview With Mr. Phil Great Dinner Sony Music: Dig in dinner with Tori in Pineview together fun it did with such a hit surprise.

See And Learn Direct-To-Video From It's O.K. To Say No Video With Narrated By Ann Beard: Come join the fun, watch and see how that feel he or she did for now.

See And Sing Direct-To-Video From Kid Stuff Program On VHS Songs With Children's Music Video With Hosted By Ruth Berger: Sing along with the kids in this musical collection of these tapes hosted by Ruth Berger.

Miramar Direct-To-Video: Play any video and DVD together.

Albums: Play any title.

Stories: Narrate each tale.

FightBox Direct-To-Video TV Title BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC 3 Television Program Television Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever 2001 DVD Fun Alphabet Day Wish The Alpha Fabian Song: Contestants design their fighters and submit them to the BBC. Out of hundreds of submissions, only sixty were chosen to appear on the programme. As well as battling each other, the fighters would face one of six "Sentients", warriors who had won previous (unseen) tournaments and achieved this honour. The Sentients were Banshi, Big George, Kodiak, Nail, Pearl and Vesuvius. Although immortal, they did have certain weaknesses which a fighter could use against them. After winning the first series, competitor warrior Kill Frenzy, created by Usman Arshad, achieved sentience and joined the current six. These seven Sentients featured in the video game mentioned below. Six Games were played during the show these were: Conquest, Demolition, Duel, Helix, Panic and Revolution. Another game was Showdown, a straight one on one battle to determine the winner of each tournament. Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In This Here: March 15 1989. The video begins with the busy people working in Busytown, and then it goes on to Huckle Cat, Lowly Worm and his friends riding the bus to the Busytown Schoolhouse. They say good morning to their teacher Miss Honey after she says good morning to her students who declares that today in school is Alphabet Day. Her students, totaling 26, whose names begins with each letter of the alphabet, start by singing The Alphabet Song. The class goes through every letter of the alphabet and the word that start with that letter... Arthur Pig has the letter A which starts in "airplane". Betty Dog has the letter B which starts in "bread". Christine Beaver has the letter C which starts in "crayon". David Raccoon has the letter D which starts in "drum". Edna Bunny has the letter E which starts in "egg". Freddie Fox has the letter F which starts in "fire engine". Glenda Goat has the letter G which starts in "guitar". Huckle Cat has the letter H which starts in "house". Iris Pig has the letter I which starts in "ice cream". Jimmy Bunny has the letter J which starts in "jar". Kathy Cat has the letter K which starts in "kite". Libby Leopard has the letter L which starts in "ladder". Mary Mouse has the letter M which starts in "motorcycle". Ned Alligator has the letter N which starts in "nurse". Ole Owl has the letter O which starts in "octopus". Polly Pig has the letter P which starts in "pie". Quincy Cat has the letter Q which starts in "quilt". Ralphie Raccoon has the letter R which starts in "rabbit". Susie Tiger has the letter S which starts in "soup". Tom Wolf has the letter T which starts in "train". Ursula Dog has the letter U which starts in "uniform". Vincent Van Goat has the letter V which starts in "violin". Wilma Walrus has the letter W which starts in "watermelon". Xavier Mouse has the letter X which starts in "xylophone". Yolanda Yak has the letter Y which starts in "yo-yo". Zara Rabbit has the letter Z which starts in "zipper". By the time they've finished "Z," the final bell rings, and Miss Honey tells the children that they finished learning the alphabet just in time and to be sure to practice the alphabet when they get home. Then, everyone says goodbye to Miss Honey and go home. When Huckle and Lowly came home, he told his parents that every letter of the alphabet simply Miss Honey taught, then Huckle sings the alphabet song again as Lowly shapes the letters. After that, Lowly takes a nap as Huckle giggles in amusement. As the video ends, the entire Busytown is seen on birds-eye view and an airplane pulls the "The End" banner.

French And Saunders Direct-To-Video BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC2 BBC 3 Program Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever 2001 DVD Lily's Great Counting Day The Alpha Fanny Song: It is also the name by which the performers are known on the occasions when they appear elsewhere as a double act. The show was given one of the highest budgets in BBC history to create detailed spoofs and satires of popular culture, movies, celebrities, and art. French and Saunders continued to film holiday specials for the BBC, and both have been individually successful starring in other shows. In a 2005 poll to find The Comedian's Comedian, the duo were voted among the top 50 comedy acts ever by fellow comedians and comedy insiders. Their last special, French and Saunders Christmas Celebrity Special, aired on 27 December 2005 on BBC One. In 2006, both French and Saunders announced their sketch show was now dead, and that they had moved on to more age-appropriate material. Their last time performing as a duo, the Still Alive tour, ran initially until late 2008, then resumed in Australia in summer 2009. In 2009, the duo were jointly awarded the BAFTA Fellowship. Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In This Here: September 12 1989. Ruben Studdard's birthday party. The video starts off with the entire Busytown. Then we fade with the busy people working in Busytown and Mr. Frumble chases his hat. Then it goes on to Lily Bunny reading a counting book at the Bunny Family's house. Her father decides to make today a counting day and tells her to start by counting 1 of something, and then count 2 things, until she reaches to 10, in which it is her lunch time. Lily starts by counting one of herself, and then counts her two hands, feet and ears. Then she goes outside to find 3 of something while she sings the counting day song (Won't You Come and Count With Me? (Tra La La, 1, 2, 3)). She counts 3 friends riding 3 tricycles with 3 horns. On the way to the farm, she counts 4 mooing cows, and 5 funny frogs splashing in a pond. Then, Lily goes to Farmer Fox's farm, where she counts 6 crows and 6 scarecrows, and then the wind blows away the hats. She counts the 6 silly hats, including another one making 7, which she wonders where that hat came from. The hat appears to belong to Mr. Frumble, who is still chasing it. Lily counts seven airplanes flying in the sky. One of them crashes into Farmer Fred's tractor, then 8 watermelons roll off and bounce away. Lily counts them and Farmer Fred has to chase them. Then, Lily goes to Farmer Fox's farm stand while she sings the counting day song again. By the time she gets there, Farmer Fox is helping Bananas Gorilla order 9 banana cream pies, with Lily counting them. Then, Farmer Fox shows Lily a surprise - 10 baby chicks hatching from their eggs, thinking Lily is their mom. Lily is glad that she's counted up to 10. Lily says goodbye to Farmer Fox as she goes home for lunch. Back home, Lily sings to her parents about her day counting up to 10 (Lily's Counting Day Song). Next, Lily's dad has her count all the way up to 20, so Lily comes over to Huckle's house and tells him it's her counting day. She asks him if he and Lowly wants to come with her to help her count what they see. Huckle and Lowly agree, so they go to Busytown while they sing another reprise of the counting day song. Lily and Huckle spot a car count a family of 11 pigs coming out and going to Busy Burger for lunch. At Busy Burger, they count 12 pancakes... and one hungry hippo (Mr. Hippo), who eats them all in one bite. Lowly sneaks in and eats his own stack of pancakes, when is called to come back by Huckle convincing him that they have to find 13 of something. Outside, Huckle and Lily count 13 scouts crossing the street. They then go to the zoo, where they see Lowly buying 14 balloons, and gets lifted off by them, but luckily, Erholz, the giraffe saves him. At Father Cat's grocery store, Huckle and Lily count 15 delicious apples as Mrs. Crocodile buys them. Lowly is hiding in one of the apples, scaring her, causing a mess in the store. Mr. Frumble continues to chase his hat, but trips over the apples and falls on the ground. In the playground, Huckle and Lily count 16 children sliding down a slide. In the library, they count 17 books, which Mr. Lion is carrying. He tries to juggle them, but fails. Then they see Lowly at a florist buying 18 roses. Lowly brings them to Mrs. Hippo on her birthday. She sneezes them away, leaving 18 beautiful stems. Next, the trio watches a musical parade and count 19 big bass drums, followed by Lowly being in a tuba and being blown out when it sounds. As it begins to get late, Huckle and Lowly are about to go home, but Lily tells them they haven't counted to 20 yet. However, Huckle apologizes, saying he and Lowly must go home in time for dinner. This makes Lily sad, as she however agrees with Huckle and Lowly that she must go home, too. So Lily sadly says goodbye to both Huckle and Lowly as she watches them go out of sight. Then she goes home alone. Upon returning home, Lily tells her family that she and Huckle only counted up to 19, but they didn't make it to 20. Lily’s dad tells her that her counting day isn’t finished and she might be able to find something to count at home. Lily realizes that there are no more things around her at first, until she sees what's on the table. She finally counts 20 carrots at the dinner table and her family applauds for her. At bedtime, Lily’s parents tell her that she'd had a very busy day. Her mother sings Tomorrow You Can Count Again to Lily. As the video ends, a silhouette of Mr. Frumble chases his hat and the fireflies arrange the words "THE END."

Fully Booked Direct-To-Video TV BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC1 BBC2 Scotland Program Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD The Great World Show In Huckle's Backyard: The first series is presented by Zoe Ball and Grant Stott, and set in a fictional hotel. The presenters were joined by actor Paul Brophy, who appeared as a series of comic characters (such as 'Jan Van der Vall', 'Les Vegas' and 'Wee Alistair McAlistair'), and by a large puppet, a talking Highland cow named Morag who was the hotel's receptionist. The second series had Ball being replaced by ex-Neighbours star Sarah Vandenbergh, due to the former's promotion to co-hosting Live & Kicking. Stott, along with Brophy's characters and Morag, all returned. This series was not broadcast live but was 'recorded as-live', meaning that it was recorded in one session with no editing and broadcast as if it were a continuous live show (though without any live interactivity). This format was also used for the third series. Due to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in the early hours of 31 August 1997, the edition of Fully Booked recorded for broadcast that morning was postponed, ultimately airing as part of the CBBC morning schedule on BBC Two on 2 September at 7:30am. The fourth series had a new logo, title sequence and set introduced, along with a remix of the theme music. The presenters and characters of the show's previous incarnation were all removed, with a new presentation team consisting of Chris Jarvis, Gail Porter and Tim Vincent. The show continued to use the magazine format, with guests, games, features, inserts and music; however, the 'hotel' gimmick was largely dropped in favour of relatively straightforward magazine presentation. The fifth series continued in this new format, but with Gail Porter having decided to quit kids' TV, Kate Heavenor was brought in to replace her. Heavenor had previously been presenting programmes for BBC Choice, and was one of the first presenters to graduate from a digital BBC channel to a show on one of the mainstream terrestrial channels. The show gained a reputation for allowing alternative bands to perform alongside the mainstream pop acts, and booked groups including Electrasy, Shed Seven, Catatonia, The Dandys and St. Etienne to appear during this era. The sixth and final series was replaced by a new live series. A new studio set, title music and graphics were introduced to tie in with the retitled name FBi. The show was still hosted by Kate Heavenor, but Chris Jarvis and Tim Vincent were not involved, and were replaced by Vernon Kay (previously a presenter on digital channel UK Play) and former Boyzone member Keith Duffy. The show had a similar mixed-magazine format to its predecessors, but aimed to increase the level of live interactivity by encouraging viewers to take part in the show via the internet, email, text messaging and telephone. Viewers were given the opportunity to take part in games and features and submit questions for studio guests. Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In That: August 17 1993. Robert De Niro's birthday party. Huckle Cat and his friends put on a big musical show in his backyard with Huckle himself as the emcee and Lowly Worm as the stage manager as they take turns singing songs like "The Alphabet Song", "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes", "If You're Happy And You Know It" and many others!

Funnybones Direct-To-Video TV Program BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 S4C BBC 1 BBC 2 Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever 2001 DVD Jobs With Great Of Growing Up: It was based on the eponymous series of nine storybooks, by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, which were illustrated by André Amstutz, and focused on the adventures of a pair of skeletons who were the eponymous Funnybones, in the book of the same name, which was released in 1980. The characters in the series are Big Funnybone (whose catchphrase was "good idea"), Little Funnybone (the brains of the group), Dog, Funnybone (whose catchphrase was "Woof") and Cat (whose catchphrase was "Meow"). Each of the show's episodes was five minutes in length. The English voices were provided by popular comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who also sang the theme song as the Moon Man whilst the original Welsh voices were provided by Ray Gravel, who also sang the theme song as the Moon Man. Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In That: August 17 1993. Robert De Niro's birthday party. At the Busytown Schoolhouse, Huckle Cat and his friends imagine their occupations to know what they want to be when they grow up. Freddie Fox wants to be a baker, Rhonda Raccoon wants to be a truck driver, Ralph Pig wants to be a firefighter, Gary Goat wants to be a farmer, Huckle Cat wants to be a grocer just like his dad, Lily Bunny wants to be a builder (though in her fantasy, she is shown to be an architect, as she was the one who drew how the house was supposed to look), Larry Lion wants to be a doctor, Olive Owl wants to a mail carrier just like her uncle Ollie Owl, Sally Cat wants to be a travel agent just like her mom, Hilda Hippo wants to be a pilot and Bruno Bear wants to be a captain. At the end of the video, Henry Dog wants to be a teacher just like Miss Honey. Then, an airplane pulls the "The End" banner.

Further Adventures Of SuperTed Direct-To-Video BBC Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Hit Title From 1989 Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD With Library Do The Park: The original SuperTed, created by Mike Young became the first British cartoon series to be aired on Disney Channel in the United States in 1984. Young moved to the United States to work on more animated series and in 1988 he made a SuperTed-sequel-type cartoon called Fantastic Max (originally based on the cartoon pilot Space Baby) produced by Hanna-Barbera, who decided to create a new series of SuperTed. This new American version of the show takes on a more epic format, with Texas Pete, Bulk and Skeleton also joined by new villains. The theme song was replaced with a more American overture, and the show poked fun at all aspects of American culture, from the Grand Ole Opry to Star Wars. Only two of the original cast were used for this new series, with Victor Spinetti and Melvyn Hayes returning to voice Texas Pete and Skeleton. Unlike the original, the series used digital ink and paint. In the UK, Mike Young and the BBC decided to rerecord the series to use the original voices of Derek Griffiths for SuperTed and Jon Pertwee for Spotty, which also resulted in some minor script changes. The episodes were also split into two parts, thus creating 26 10-minute stories, which resulted in the series not being broadcast until January 1990 on the BBC. It was repeated again twice in 1992 and 1993. Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date: August 23 1994. Huckle and Lowly are going to the Busytown Library. Their librarian Mr. Read-a-Lot picks out what kind of books Huckle likes to read. Mr. Read-a-Lot picks out the book called The Silly Storybook. Huckle and Lowly are about to read some in the park. They walk to the park. Then, when they got to the park, Huckle read three fun stories. He read the first story "Absent-Minded Mr. Rabbit", he read the second story "Mr. Fixit Fixes It", and he also read the third story "Pa Pig's New Car". Huckle responds to Lowly that these three stories would be beautiful to share these fun stories with all of Huckle's friends here in Busytown because these stories will know how they did that. But after the end of the third story, Pa Pig forgot to take his glasses again. Then Sally and Harry Pig wave goodbye and a power shovel shows the words "THE END".

Fudge Direct-To-Video Tape Hit Program Titles Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On The Fudge Books By Judy Blume Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever 2002 DVD Singing Rhymes Nursery Bedtime: The series ran for two seasons, with 24 episodes following a telefilm adaptation of Blume's novel Fudge-a-Mania. Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever 2002 DVD. Title Date Here: August 13 2002. Peter Hannan's birthday party. The video begins with the entire Busytown at night seen on birds-eye view. Then it goes on to Huckle Cat's house. At bedtime in Huckle's bedroom in his house, Mother Cat sings the nursery rhyme, "Little Jack Horner", on the Mother Goose book. Then Huckle sings the last line of the rhyme as Little Jack Horner himself. Mother Cat closes the book and tells Huckle that is enough Mother Goose for tonight. She tucks Huckle in bed and tells him it's time to go to sleep. But he doesn't want to go to sleep without Lowly. He asks Mother Cat if they can look for him some more. But Father Cat tells his son he's sure Lowly is around here somewhere, so he'll find him later. But right now, it's time for Huckle to go to sleep. He asks Mother Cat if she could sing just one more song (Starlight, Starbright). Mother Cat responds. Then she sings just one more. Then, Huckle says the last two lines of the lullaby. Then, she kisses Huckle good night. Huckle wishes he could find Lowly and dreams of himself dressed as a young emperor in a strange land at sunset that doesn't look like Busytown anymore. When he finds a golden crown on the ground he puts it on his head in between his two black pointy ears, he becomes Emperor Huckle and wonders if Lowly is here. Emperor Huckle looks around and calls for his friend. But he can't find him because it's getting late. So he has to start looking for him. While Emperor Huckle starts looking for Lowly, he stops to look at Empress Lily Bunny, Freddie Fox, Dennis and Patty Elephant playing London Bridge. Empress Lily asks Huckle if he wants to come and play with them. Huckle agrees to play, but maybe just for a little while. The Emperor gets caught by Dennis and Patty. After that, he tells Freddie, Lily, Dennis and Patty that was fun and they would like to play again. Huckle likes to, but right now had better look for his friend, Lowly Worm. He's lost. Huckle asks them where he is and thinks he's lost too. Patty tells him he's in Mother Goose Land. The Empress says it's the nicest place to be. She asks Huckle to stay and play with them some more. But Huckle really must find Lowly, then asks Lily if they've seen Lowly. She asks Huckle what Lowly looks like. He says he kind of looks like Lowly Worm. Patty, Dennis, Freddie and Lily haven't seen him and they are sorry. But Huckle guesses he'll have to keep looking. So he goes on his way while looking and calling for Lowly again. On the way, Huckle stops and looks at Mary and her little lamb, Fluffy. Mary tells Fluffy that it can't go with her to school today, so it has to stay here and be good while she's gone. But when the lamb follows Mary to school, the children at the playground laughed at them and Miss Honey is afraid. She tells Mary that she will have to take that lamb home again. Mary and Fluffy agree sadly. But she tells Mary that she can bring Fluffy in just this once to make it her show-and-tell for today. Huckle comes up to school, excuses Miss Honey and asks her if she's seen Lowly Worm, but she hasn't. She asks him if he’s in kindergarten, but he tells Miss Honey he isn’t. Then she's afraid she haven't seen him. She tells him to go and ask Old Mother Hubbard who lives just down the road. The Emperor agrees and heads on his way to Hubbard's house while still calling for his friend. At Hubbard's house, she goes to the cupboard to fetch poor Gerald Dog a bone. But when she gets there, it is bare and so poor Gerald had none. Hubbard goes to the fishmonger's, the grocer's and the cobbler's to buy some fish, fruit and shoes. But when she comes back to her house, Gerald licks the dish, plays the flute and reads the magazine. The magazine says "BIG SALE ON BONES." Suddenly, there's a knock at the door, she opens it. It was Huckle who misses his friend, Lowly Worm. Huckle tells Hubbard and Gerald he was wondering if they've seen his friend. Hubbard thinks of Lowly Worm and then asks Huckle what he looks like. Huckle tells her that he still kind of looks like Lowly Worm. Hubbard is sorry that she didn't seen him in the grocer's or the cobbler's. She would like to help Huckle look for him, but she has to go down to the butcher's shop, because they're having big sale on bones. So she and Gerald go down to the butcher's shop. Emperor Huckle guesses he'll have to keep looking for his friend again. And so, he goes on his way to keep looking for his friend again while still calling for his friend again. Little Bo Peep (Rhonda Raccoon) is looking and calling for her sheep. Some of her sheep's names are Fred, Ginger, Isabella, and Ferdinand. After the song, when Emperor Huckle looks for his friend Lowly, he bumps into Bo Peep. She tells him that she lost her sheep and she doesn't know where to find them. Emperor Huckle tells Bo Peep that he lost Lowly and he doesn't know where to find him either. Bo Peep tells the Emperor that they're behind that bush. The Emperor and Bo Peep look into the bush but they can't find them, so they called for her sheep and his friend again. But they still can't find them, because they're not here. Maybe her sheep are over there in that field. Bo Peep tells him she will go look over there and he'll go look up the road. So they had to split up to find them. Elsewhere in Mother Goose Land, Luis Cat plays the fiddle, the cow jumps over the moon (which is not seen in this video nor at the end), D.W. Dog laughs to see such sport, and the dish runs away with the spoon. Meanwhile, Emperor Huckle keeps looking and calling for his friend Lowly and does not watch where he is going. The dish and the spoon trip over his foot and doesn't ask if they've seen Lowly, but they’re excused and kind of in a rush, because they're late for dinner and run off. Poor Emperor Huckle wanders off sadly that he'd lost his friend, dragging a small brown stone in the road by kicking it with his foot. Little Miss Muffet (Mrs. Hippo) eats her curds and whey, when suddenly she sees a spider. Then she screams and runs away from the spider and bumps into Emperor Huckle with fright while she keeps running away. He thinks that the spider has seen Lowly Worm. He puts the crown back on his head, gets up and walks to see the spider, who sat down beside her and frightened her away. The spider doesn't know why Miss Muffet has a problem with him. He's really a very nice fellow. The Emperor is sure the spider is. He looks lost. The spider asks him how he can help him. Emperor Huckle is looking for his friend, Lowly Worm. He asks the spider if he's seen him go past here. The spider hasn't, but he did see all the king's horses and men run by. He guesses Humpty Dumpty must have fallen off the wall again and they can't put him back together. Huckle thanks the spider and sets off to keep looking for Lowly again by calling, "Lowly! Lowly!" But it's getting late again. Emperor Huckle stops to look in the window of the Three Little Kittens' house and sees Mary Mouse who runs up and down the clock. He doesn't ask her if she's seen Lowly. After that, she says she's got to get the clock fixed. The Emperor wonders if there's anyone home. Then he hears sad meows and goes up to the backyard of the house. They were the Three Little Kittens (Kathy, Quincy, and Abby Cat) in their backyard. While Mother Kitten is hanging up the wet clothes, Emperor Huckle comes up to ask them what is wrong and he can help them. They’re sad because they’re missing their mittens...again. So they ask Huckle if he's seen them. But Huckle tells them he’s sorry and he hasn't seen them. Then he asks them if they have seen Lowly. He's lost him. They haven't because they have trouble at finding things, but the only thing they do is lose them. So they need help from him. If they don't find their mittens, they won't be able to have any more pie. But when he finds their mittens are in the bush, the Three Little Kittens are surprised and excited. Then they run to pull them out, put them on and thank him. Then they tell their mother they'd found their mittens. Mother Kitten is so surprised and glad then they should have some pie. She thanks Emperor Huckle for helping the Three Little Kittens find their mittens before letting them have some pie. She asks him if he would like to have some, but he can't, because he would like is to find his friend, Lowly Worm. So the Emperor asks Mother Kitten if she's seen Lowly too. She hasn't seen him yet. She tells Huckle to go down the road to the farm and talk to Little Boy Blue by the haystack. Emperor Huckle tells them he could ask him, but he has to go. So he goes on his way to the farm to find him. On his way to the farm, Emperor Huckle Cat and Little Bo Peep are calling for his friend (Lowly Worm) and her sheep (Fred, Ginger, Isabella and Ferdinand) when suddenly they bump into each other again. Bo Peep greets Emperor Huckle again. She guesses he hasn't found his friend yet and she hasn't found her sheep either. The Emperor tells Bo Peep he was just going to ask Little Boy Blue if he's seen Lowly. Maybe they could go to the farm and ask him about her sheep. When they got to the barn, they don't ask him if he's seen Lowly and her sheep. But he's fast asleep under the haystack and his feet are shown. Then, after the rhyme/song, Bo Peep found her sheep at last. She tells them where they have been. She was so worried about them. Then Bo Peep notices Little Boy Blue is still sleeping under the haystack. She tells her sheep they can't just run off like that. Her sheep have to watch where they're going as she leads them down the road. It looks like the poor Emperor will not find Lowly, and so he wanders off sadly. Old Woman lives in a shoe. She has so many bunny rabbit children but she doesn't know what to do. So, she calls them to line up by ringing the bell. Then she gives them some broth or soup without any bread and kisses them all soundly and put them to bed. After the song, she gives some soup to one of her children in named Betsy, which the Old Woman mistakes as Bonnie. Then, at last, she gives the last spoonful to one of her children and tells him he's off to bed. He is not one of her children. But his name is Emperor Huckle and he's looking for his friend, Lowly. The Emperor asks the Old Woman if she's seen him. She thinks of Lowly and then asks the Emperor if he is one of her children. Emperor Huckle doesn't think so, because Lowly is a worm. Then Old Woman definitely hasn't seen him. But she tells Huckle to go the town square and ask Wee Willie Winkie who knows where everybody is. Emperor Huckle thanks the Old Woman and gets on his way to the town square in Mother Goose Land. At 8 o'clock at night, Wee Willie Winkie runs through the town square in Mother Goose Land upstairs and downstairs in his nightgown while rapping at the window and crying through the lock, "Are there children all in bed for now it's 8 o'clock?" When Huckle reaches the town square after the rhyme, he asks Willie if he's excused. Willie is sorry, but he can't stop the talk. He has to make sure all the children are in the bed. Emperor Huckle sits on the front porch steps of one of the houses and Willie asks Huckle why isn't he in bed. Emperor Huckle was in bed, but now he's looking for his friend Lowly. He's lost. Willie thinks that's too bad. He'd like to help Huckle look for Lowly, but Willie hasn't finished his job here. He's sorry again, but he has to go. So he says goodbye and runs away to finish his job. Poor Emperor Huckle puts his paws on his cheeks, thinking that he'd lost his friend again while he hears Willie shouting, "Lights out! It's 8 o'clock! Time for bed!" Then Emperor Huckle is about to cry while he hears laughing. Then he looks up. The laughing is coming from the big castle. Maybe the people in the big castle will know where Lowly is, Emperor Huckle thinks. It belongs to Old King Cole. And so, Huckle decides to go to see King Cole's party in his castle. At King Cole’s party in his castle, Emperor Huckle stops and sees Little Bo Peep, Gerald Dog who plays the flute, Luis Cat who plays the fiddle, D.W. Dog, the dish, the spoon, Little Miss Muffet, the spider and King Cole dancing. While they're dancing, King Cole calls for his pipe, his bowl, and his fiddlers three (The Piglets) by clapping his hands. After the rhyme/song, Emperor Huckle and King Cole applaud for them and he tells him that was fun. That's what they do in his castle. Then, King Cole asks Emperor Huckle if they want to play hide and seek. He'd love to, but he needs to find his friend Lowly. He asks King Cole if he's seen him. King Cole asks him Lowly is very long and thin, and wears a green hat, and one shoe... but he hasn't seen him. But if he does, he'll tell him Emperor Huckle's looking for Lowly because that's what he looks like. Emperor Huckle is so upset again, but Old King Cole tells him they haven't had their pie yet. King Cole asks him if he can stay for a piece of pie. Huckle likes to, but he has to find Lowly. Emperor Huckle accidentally goes into the kitchen and he thinks that this isn't the way out. Baker Fox greets him to come in that he is just in time, so he can help him take the pie in to Old King Cole. Suddenly, a blackbird pops out of the pie. Baker Fox tells the blackbird to get back into the pie, because it's supposed to be a surprise. So Emperor Huckle and Baker Fox take the pie with 4-and-20 blackbirds in to King Cole at his party. Meanwhile, Lowly Worm appears from the outside kitchen window and jumps onto the table then into the bag of flour, pops up from the bag and he's all covered with flour, and makes the surprise pie for Emperor Huckle in the kitchen. After Emperor Huckle and Baker Fox take the blackbird pie to King Cole at his party, he opens the pie and there are blackbirds everywhere. King Cole is very pleased. Then he greets Huckle again and asks him if he's found his friend Lowly. Huckle says no. But he tells King Cole that he looked everywhere and asked everybody in Mother Goose Land, and nobody can help him. King Cole asks Huckle if he has asked Mother Goose. If anyone can help him, it's Mother Goose herself. She knows everything that goes on in Mother Goose Land. Huckle asks King Cole how he will find her. King Cole tells Huckle to come with him and they go outside the castle. She comes out of the sky after Emperor Huckle and King Cole called Mother Goose her by saying the magic words: "Higgledy Piggledy, pudding and pie! Come, Mother Goose, from out of the sky!" and she greets to Huckle. She asks Huckle he called her. Huckle guesses he did. He asks Mother Goose to help him find his friend Lowly Worm. She agrees. They'll look for him together. Emperor Huckle climbs onto her back, she carries him to the sky for home, and King Cole waves and says good-bye to Huckle and he shouts goodbye back. All on his way home, they see the cow who jumped over the moon (Mother Goose thinks that was the highest jump yet), Wee Willie Winkie who checks all the children are in bed, but he should be in bed too, Little Boy Blue who finally woke up blowing his horn, but now is the time he should be sleeping, the Three Little Kittens who lost their mittens again, but Mother Goose is sure they will find them, and Mary's little lamb fast asleep. But Emperor Huckle asks Mother Goose where Lowly is. Mother Goose looks down and shouts, "There he is! There's Lowly!". But when Huckle wakes up from his dream, he sees Mother Cat who answers him Lowly's right here and they had found him, because he's been in the house all along. Huckle thanks her. When Lowly Worm who arrives home from the kitchen at King Cole's castle in Mother Goose Land to Huckle Cat's bedroom at his house in Busytown, Father Cat tells Huckle he's been making him a surprise pie. Huckle is so glad and thanks Lowly. Lowly dusts off the flour while he gives it to Mother Cat. Then she puts the surprise pie here in the window tonight, and the family will all have a piece tomorrow. Then Father Cat kisses Huckle goodnight and tucks him in his bed. Then Mother Cat tucks Lowly in his bed too and takes his hat off. Then she sings a lullaby (Sleep, Baby, Sleep) as Huckle and Lowly go to sleep. Father Cat joins in too. During the last four lines of the lullaby, we pan to the left to the bedroom window with the surprise pie and fade to the outside of the bedroom window of Huckle's house as the blackbirds fly out of the pie. After that, we fade to the entire Busytown at night seen on birds-eye view to the stars in the sky. Then, they form into words "THE END".

Programs Title VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids 1996 Sesame Street Version Record Elmo's World Up And Down Tape VHS World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs:

Here's the opening to the 1996 reprint VHS of the iMovie stuff. Here's the order.

Sesame Street VHS and audio preview Warning screen Sony Wonder logo Children's Television Workshop logo (1983-1997) MY SESAME STREET HOME VIDEO logo (shortened) Start of each program

Here's the closing to the 1996 reprint VHS of the iMovie stuff. Here's the order.

End of Program Thanks For Helping Screen Copyright Screen And Now A Special Offer Screen Sesame Street Magazine commercial

Programs Title VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids 1998 Sesame Street Version Record Elmo's World Up And Down Tape VHS World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Start Of Program

The closing of this.

End Of Program Thanks For Helping Screen

Previews in the end.

From All Of Us To All Of You, Merry Christmas And A Very Happy New Year.

Richard Scarry's Best Alphabet Song From Sing Along Video Ever! category page such a hit surprise: Richard Scarry's Best Alphabet Song From Sing Along Video Ever Sony Wonder TV Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 TV 1998 Sesame Street Version Of Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever: Huckle learned that Lowly's playing for hearing Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids singing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Lowly taught it's great to hear Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sang it over and over again together. Home video version of Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever possibly narrator was by P.J. Brown this re-dubbed some lines that today just simply Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day so Miss Honey can figure out what song to play for Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day that they've sung it about 128 times to play a different one for Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day that including Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019 John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet Itsy Bitsy Spider From Barney In Concert plus a few others.

Re-dubbed title card with that 1998 Sesame Street version of Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever David Rudman does that title card there for: Richard Scarry's Best Alphabet Song From Sing Along Video Ever.

StarFlyers Voice Actors: Play any voice actor together.

StarFlyers Computer Games 2002 From The Learning Company 2 PC Computer Games First Released In 2002: Katherine Diane Cadell (a girl with attitude) fantasizes herself and her best friend Ajay as intergalactic heroes Katie Cadet and Super Spinner AJ respectively teamed up with an alien dog named Io and a space robot named Klanker. Their missions consist of fighting against the evil Vexar (their neighborhood bully Victor Wexlar in reality). In "Starflyers Royal Jewel Rescue", Katie Cadet is on a search for Princess Popcorn's missing jewels, in real life searching for her mother's scattered jewels. In "Starflyers Alien Space Chase", Katie Cadet is tasked with rescuing the galaxy's missing ambassadors kidnapped by Vexar, actually the class pets that were let loose in the school by Victor Wexlar. She is the galaxy's most famous star pilot. She uses a vehicle (known as the "SnoozeCruiser") to transport her team to various parts of the universe.

Little People Choir Album CD Cassette: Sing along with favorite songs from Little People Choir on CD and cassette play it together.

Reader Rabbit CD-Rom Computer Games: The first Reader Rabbit computer game was conceived by the Grimm sisters and titled Reader Rabbit and the Fabulous Word Factory. It was released initially in 1984 and featured in the 1983 holiday special The Computer Chronicles. In 1986, both Reader Rabbit 2.0 and Math Rabbit were released. In 1987, Writer Rabbit was released with the intention of having a Rabbit series that featured different academic subjects. Ultimately, the developers decided to have a Reader Rabbit series that explored subjects beyond reading. With this directional change, Math Rabbit would later be renamed Reader Rabbit with the game title Reader Rabbit's Math. Many critics and gaming historians erroneously assert that the Reader Rabbit series officially began in 1986. The 1990s saw an audio cassette release of some of the game's most popular music, titled Reader Rabbit's Sing Along Favorites, and by 1996 the Reader Rabbit series included a wide variety of titles, including Reader Rabbit's Reading Development Library which allowed players to experience fairy tales via animated storybooks.

Sony Music Company: This production together with simply a hit surprise fun it did with full of Sony Music.

Dinner With Tori Production: On a white background, we see “Dinner With Tori” with Kevin’s voiceover: Pineview With Mr. Phil.

Pineview With Mr. Phil Tape Show Do Tape: Words to that which to play it together.

Babysitters Club CD-Rom Computer Games Based On The Scholastic Books By Ann M. Martin: Play and put in The Babysitters Club titles based on the books by Ann M. Martin.

Living Books CD-Rom Computer Games From Living Books Classic Books With Tales The Great Story Fun: Put in, play 18 great Living Books CD-Roms full of pages, clicks, songs, and more.

Jumpstart Learning Games Computer Game From Knowledge Adventure: Play and put in 2 computer games: Jumpstart Learning Games "ABCs", and Jumpstart Learning Games "Phonics".

Jumpstart Advanced CD-Rom Games From Knowledge Adventure: Play any Jumpstart Advanced game from Knowledge Adventure.

Jumpstart PC Computer Games CD-Rom From Knowledge Adventure: Play any Jumpstart CD-Rom together from Knowledge Adventure.

Reader Rabbit Sing-A-Long Adventures 2000 VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Songs From Computer Games: The video format is NTSC Standard and the length of the video is approximately 22 minutes. The setting is in Reader Rabbit's All You Can Eat Musical ABC Diner. The video consists of a compilation of songs (some of them abridged) directly from the games played on a jukebox. As a song plays, video clips of the games are played in time to the lyrics with subtitles to allow viewers to join in the song.

Toby Terrier And His Video Pals Direct-To-Video From The Krafft Bros Dad's Birthday 2024 Vanilla Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Cake: The show is about Toby Terrier and his friends Afghanna, Bob, Bernice, Charlie, and Don, a group of dogs who work in showbiz and run their own television station, W.O.O.F.. Together, they have many misadventures on-set and off, especially Toby, who is new to the business. The episodes' main gimmick was their relation to the Toby Terrier toy from Tiger Electronics, who, when placed in front of the TV, could speak, wag his tail, and respond to the events happening within the video. 10 episodes were produced in all. Dad's birthday Sunday April 21 2024 was Kevin's vanilla garden, zoo, flower, toy cake things in the ballad.

Stay Tuned Bumper Title Tape Show A VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids: The announcer tells viewers to stay tuned after the program there with more great terrific previews.

VHS DVD Previews: Play any previews there in the beginning, and the end together.

Feature Presentation Bumpers: Beginning in the mid-to-late 1980s, and until 2007, these bumpers were used to announce the start of a film following the previews. With the end of VHS and the dawn of new technologies such as DVD and Blu-ray, they have since largely fallen out of fashion, but certain movie theaters still use them as a means of starting films following certain previews. And Now, Our Feature Presentation.

Feature Program Bumper: Beginning in the mid-to-late 1980s, and until 2007, these bumpers were used to announce the start of a film following the previews. With the end of VHS and the dawn of new technologies such as DVD and Blu-ray, they have since largely fallen out of fashion, but certain movie theaters still use them as a means of starting films following certain previews. And Now, Our Feature Program.

Pooh featruettes 1994 VHS:

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Disney's Favorite Stories

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics3 Pooh Learning videos from 1994:

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Winnie The Pooh Learning Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Nick Jr. Bumpers: This page describes the opening IDs Nickelodeon used on VHS releases of Nick Jr. properties. Prior to the Blue's Clues VHS release Blue's Safari and on DVDs before 2004, Nick Jr. (on both Sony Wonder and Paramount releases) simply used their television bumpers as a de-facto home video logo, like what Nickelodeon did in that time frame.

Nickelodeon Bumpers: Play any bumper with from Nickelodeon for now for each tape with such a hit surprise.

Nickelodeon IDs: Play any cool ident to it for now fun it did with from beginning for end.

VR Troopers Direct-To-Video TV Superhero Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Broadcast Syndication Saban Entertainment Toei Company LTD And Cyberpod Inc Plus Bonus Music Video Town With Tour VHS Five Tapes: The show focused on three teenagers in their late teens, Ryan Steele, Kaitlin Star, and J.B. Reese, living in the fictional West Coast town of Cross World City, California. They regularly attended and were teachers at "Tao's Dojo," a karate studio. Ryan was the most focused martial artist; J.B. was the computer wizard; while Kaitlin was a photographer and budding reporter for the local newspaper, the Underground Voice Daily. One day, Ryan's search for his long-missing father led him and his two friends to a strange laboratory. Inside, a digitized head of Professor Horatio Hart (who is a friend of Ryan's father Tyler) explained the truth about his life's work of having developed extremely advanced virtual reality technology in secret. "VR" is a dimension existing alongside our own; within it lie mutants, aiming at conquering both worlds. The main ruler of these is a creature known as Grimlord, who, unbeknownst to anyone on Earth, has a human identity as billionaire industrialist Karl Ziktor. As Karl Ziktor tries to overcome the barriers of the true reality to allow his armies easy passage from the virtual world, the responsibility of defending the planet on both sides of the dimensional barrier falls on Ryan, Kaitlin and J.B.. They have assistance in the form of armored bodies having incredible firepower. This includes eventual additions to their arsenal, such as a Turbo Cycle, Techno Bazooka, VR Troopertron, VR Shoulder Cannon, VR Battlecruiser/Interceptor and a flying, laser-blasting Skybase. Among other regular characters on the show, Zeb as Jeb, Ryan's hound dog that, after an accident in Professor Hart's lab, becomes capable of human speech; Woody Stocker, Kaitlin's wacky hat-loving boss at the Underground Voice Daily; Percival "Percy" Rooney, the local mayor's nephew and Kaitlin's bumbling rival reporter; and Tao, the wise martial arts sensei who owns the dojo and a family friend of the Steele Family. Recurring villains include General Ivar, Colonel Icebot, Decimator, the Skugs and others throughout. During the second season, the show changed format very slightly. Ryan's father Tyler was finally found and restored to normal. Then he quickly left to help the government research further Virtual Reality based technology. With him came Ryan's new V.R. armor and an upgrade to his powers. Grimlord's base of operations switched from the virtual dungeon to a massive spacecraft which used mostly US footage and added new Generals such as Oraclon, Despera, Doom Master and his Vixens. The Skugs now had the ability to become more powerful in the form of Ultra Skugs.

Hometime Direct-To-Video PBS Program Hosted By Dean Johnson VHS DVD Program: Hometime was broadcast on public television and in syndication. Hometime was produced by Hometime Video Publishing of Chaska, Minnesota, in association with WHYY-TV—Wilmington/Philadelphia. Hometime demonstrates both do-it-yourself- and contractor-performed projects, ranging from simple weekend projects to complete homes. Hometime episodes have covered many aspects of home construction and maintenance.

Kingsley's Meadow Direct-To-Video 1999 VHS Sony Wonder Focus On The Family Christian Program 4-DVD Set Volumes Show Title: Join Kingsley the Lion and his puppet friends as they teach the importance between the life God and the bible with colorful animation great sing-along songs Bible stories performed by real kids.

McGee And Me Direct-To-Video Focus On The Family Sony Wonder TCV VHS From 1999 DVD Volumes Recharged Program: McGee and Me! stars Nicholas Martin, an 11-year-old aspiring artist and cartoonist who lives with his family in the town of Eastfield, Indiana. His father, David, is a newspaper journalist while his mother, Elizabeth, works at a counseling center. Nick, his parents, his older sister Sarah, and their younger sister Jamie, all first move to Eastfield in the first episode, moving into their grandmother's house to live with her. Nick often spends his time drawing and conversing with his imaginary friend, an animated cartoon character named McGee, who has wacky adventures of his own and serves as Nick's constant companion and confidant. Nick's life is constantly challenged by worldly trials and tribulations that put his morals and convictions to the test, with Nick learning valuable lessons along the way and, at times, facing the consequences of his actions. His friends include Louis Armstrong, a streetwise kid and Nick's best friend, Renee Johnson, a pretty girl and a good student who hangs out with Nick and Louis, Phillip Monroe, a young "nerdy" boy in Nick's class who's very smart and sometimes picked on by older kids, and, in the last two episodes, Jordan Michaels, an athletic football-playing student who's also into computer graphics. In the first nine episodes, Nick's main adversary is Derrick Cryder, a bully who constantly picks on Nick, Phillip, and other kids, but by the end of the Christmas episode, he reforms when he saves Nick from a gang member after Nick shows him kindness. Derrick later serves as a voice of reason for Nick in Episode 12 after Nick strains his friendship with his other friends. The first nine episodes feature Nick in waning years of elementary school, while the final three episodes, titled The New Adventures of McGee and Me!, see Nick enter junior high school. The actors at the time were much older than their characters' ages, giving Nick the appearance of a high schooler instead, due to the final three episodes having been produced a couple of years after the first nine.

Bibleman Show Direct-To-Video Christian Superhero Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 VHS 1995 DVD Volumes Hit Fun: Join the kids where they teach Bibleman how to share God with great to share together.

Kids Sing-A-Long Direct-To-Video VHS From Kids Klassics: Join the kids with 2 videos from 1986 Camp Melody and U.S.S. Songboat.

Religion And Ethics Newsweekly Direct-To-Video PBS Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 PBS TV News Program: Join that cool host Bob Abernethy here as he discusses things about God and his life here Religion & Ethics Newsweekly had been produced by Thirteen/WNET in New York City, New York, since its premiere, and was filmed on location worldwide. The main studio was in downtown Washington, D.C., in the same building as Reuters news agency. The program was distributed to PBS stations nationwide.

MotorWeek Direct-To-Video PBS Program Hosted By John Davis NTSC HDTV 1080 Produced By Maryland Public Television: Join that cool host John Davis here as he discusses many kinds of cars together. Each year, MotorWeek puts more than 150 new cars, trucks, and SUVs to the test, providing consumer-oriented vehicle reviews. Its video Road Test segments focus on performance, technology, practicality and dollar value, and feature MotorWeek's exclusive energy efficient rating system which compares each vehicle’s fuel economy to the best-rated vehicle in its class. The MotorWeek team included master technician Pat Goss (1941-2022) who brought viewers practical advice for keeping cars on the road and out of the shop. Reporters present timely reports on consumer trends, safety issues and the environment, along with innovative, offbeat stories on the automotive world gone extreme. Beginning in 1983, MotorWeek launched its Drivers’ Choice Awards which are among the auto industry’s most prestigious honors. The Drivers’ Choice Awards are unique for their consumer focus and represent the definitive list of best automotive picks in the most popular vehicle categories, including the coveted “Best of the Year” award. They are presented annually during the Chicago Auto Show.

New Yankee Workshop Direct-To-Video TV Hits Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 TV Title Hit Program: The New Yankee Workshop featured the construction of woodworking projects, including workshop accessories, architectural details and furniture projects ranging from simple pieces to complex, high-quality reproductions of antique classic furniture. In the course of 21 seasons, approximately 235 projects were produced. In addition to furniture and cabinets, the show also focused on outdoor projects such as the building of a gazebo, shed, greenhouse, sailing boat, flag pole, mail box, cupola, and fences. He also goes to different places that are related to woodworking.

Action Man Direct-To-Video TV Superhero Program: Action Man is a member of an elite multinational task force named Action Force who fight against the terrorist Dr. X and his "Council of Doom". Action Man is also portrayed as being an amnesiac who is trying to unlock the mystery of his past.

Captain N: The Game Master Direct-To-Video: The character Captain N first appeared in Nintendo Power magazine, created by Nintendo staff member and magazine editor Randy Studdard. The original concept involved Captain N (originally known as "Captain Nintendo") as a Nintendo employee and the Mother Brain as a piece of programming from a Nintendo game pak that went rogue. Captain N had the power to temporarily give life to characters and items from Nintendo games. The story left a door open for a sequel (Mother Brain is temporarily defeated but her return was said to be inevitable, and Captain N vows to stop her when the time comes). Nintendo of America, Inc. later decided to follow Studdard's ideas and create a cartoon series, opting neither to credit nor to compensate its creator. DIC Entertainment was shopped as the animation studio, and changed various aspects of the original idea while keeping the main premise of the Captain opposing Mother Brain as he interacted with a number of video game characters. Captain Nintendo also appeared in a prerecorded Nintendo Universe tip line series by Nintendo that was updated weekly. Captain Nintendo was joined by a computer companion named Emerald to offer tips on popular Nintendo Game Paks, as well as upcoming game announcements.

Extreme Dinosaurs Direct-To-Video Program Science Fantasy Hit Adventure: The series starred a Tyrannosaurus, a Triceratops, a Stegosaurus, and a Pteranodon that were transformed into super warriors by an interdimensional criminal named Argor Zardok. They rebelled against the alien criminal and battle with Argor's second group of warriors known as the evil Raptors. Eventually, the Raptors' objective is to cause global warming by increasing the Earth's temperature, which will make life on earth more comfortable for dinosaurs.

Get Along Gang Direct-To-Video CBS TV Hit Program Teletubbies At Miss Candy's Duckieland From Show 4103: The Get Along Gang is a group of 6 pre-adolescent anthropomorphic animal characters in the fictional town of Green Meadow, who form a club that meets in an abandoned caboose and who have various adventures whose upbeat stories were intended to show the importance of teamwork and friendship. Teletubbies at Miss Candy's Kevin took Ma to a blue rubber band place Kevin first see. To it windmill was about to stop spinning that means just in time for Sesame Street. Duckieland from show 4103 that plot will be "Baby Bear Writes A Story About Porridge King". Two sponsors on this: "F", 11.

Kidd Video Direct-To-Video The Arthur Videos From 1997 Kevin Plays Six Arthur Tapes From Christmas 2017: The title sequence explained the plot; Kidd Video and his band (Named Kidd, Carla, Ash, & Whiz) of the same name (played by live action performers in the first half of the title sequence) were practicing in a storage unit when an animated villain named the Master Blaster appeared, and transported them to the Master Blaster's home dimension, a cartoon world called the Flipside. The Master Blaster plans to use them as his musical slaves. They were rescued by a fairy named Glitter and subsequently spent each episode of the series either helping to free the denizens of the Flipside from the Master Blaster's rule, or trying to find a way back home to the "real world". The show was dominated by an MTV-esque music video theme. Each episode featured at least one action sequence set to a popular song, and the heroes would often distract their enemies by showing current music videos and sneak off while the enemies were entranced. Each episode also ended with a live-action music video by Kidd Video. Other pop cultural current events featured heavily in the show as well: the characters often breakdanced to relax, rode on skateboards and one episode was devoted entirely to video games. The visual style of the cartoon itself was heavily influenced by the more surreal videos showing on MTV and by album artwork of the era by artists like Roger Dean. The band was created specifically for the show; they performed their own songs and they provided the voices for their cartoon counterparts. At the end of some episodes, the live action band would be shown once again performing a music video, such as "A Little TLC". The music videos produced by Kidd Video then became very popular in Israel, which then produced fan merchandise such as coloring books and chocolate bars with images of the band.

M.A.S.K. Direct-To-Video Superhero TV Program Fun Action Adventure Tape Science Fiction: M.A.S.K. (an acronym for "Mobile Armored Strike Kommand") is a special task force led by Matt Trakker, who operate transforming armored vehicles in their ongoing battle against the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. (an acronym for Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem) with an emphasis on superpowered helmets (called "masks") worn by the characters of both factions. V.E.N.O.M.'s primary goal was obtaining money through either robbery, extortion, counterfeiting, kidnapping, or attempting to steal historical artifacts, but M.A.S.K. always found a way to foil their plans.

Street Sharks Direct-To-Video Cartoon Superhero Program On VHS From 1995 Undersea Tape From Dic Toon-Time Video: A university professor named Dr. Robert Bolton and his partner Dr. Luther Paradigm create a machine known as the "gene-slammer" which is capable of changing aquatic animals into anthropomorphic hybrids by combining their DNA. In his attempt to prevent Paradigm from using this machine for personal power, Bolton is transformed into an unseen monstrosity, but escapes. Later, Paradigm gives Bolton's four sons John, Bobby, Coop, and Clint the likeness of four different sharks. When Dr. Paradigm captures their friend Bends, the resulting "Street Sharks" rescue him and the resulting battle causes Paradigm to be combined with piranha DNA (for which he is often nicknamed "Dr. Piranoid" by other characters). In subsequent episodes, Dr. Paradigm creates a variety of mutant animals to destroy the Street Sharks while attempting to persuade the inhabitants of their native metropolis of Fission City to imprison them. Of these mutant animals, a few sided with the Sharks themselves: namely Rox, Moby Lick, Mantaman, and El Swordo. The final few episodes introduced the Dino Vengers: a group of extraterrestrial dinosaurs allied with the Street Sharks against their own rivals in the Raptor Gang. When Dr. Paradigm wanted to get a sample of the Raptors' DNA to improve himself, they trick him by giving him iguana DNA which transforms him into "Dr. Iguanazoid" leading to him working with the Raptors where they will reward him by correcting the DNA mistake they gave him. In the end, Paradigm is captured and imprisoned while the Raptor Gang leaves Earth. The Dino Vengers later had their own series called Extreme Dinosaurs where they and the Raptors had different backgrounds.

Wild West Cowboys Of Moo Mesa Direct-To-Video Program VHS Tape EP/SLP Mode From Random House Home Video Seen It From ABC: The series focuses on trying to keep justice in the frontier territory. The lawbreakers were too much for the corrupt regulators of Cowtown (namely Mayor Oscar Bulloney and Sheriff Terrorbull) to handle by themselves. Helping them out, whether they wanted it or not, were a group of peacekeepers known as cowboys led by Marshal Moo Montana and joined by the Dakota Dude and the Cowlorado Kid. Marshal Moo Montana and his deputies had their hands full with several ruffians and outlaw gangs that plagued the otherwise peaceful town.

Yup, You Can Only Preview Caps For Now. See, If You Want The Alphabet Song Later, You'll Have To Earn Those Math Caps, Reading Caps, Time Caps, Plus Nature Caps For It.

Starcom: The U.S. Space Force Direct-To-Video Produced By Dic Animation City World TV Cartoon From 1987: The plot detailed the adventures of an American astronaut brigade as they fought off attempted invasions by Shadow Force, a nasty collection of humans and robots led by the nefarious Emperor Dark. The toy line was popular in Europe and Asia, but was unsuccessful in the North American domestic market.

Action Man Direct-To-Video Animation Cartoon Superhero Program Based On Fun Action Man Toys By Hasbro: The show is not directly related to the 1995 show, however in some details and plot twists demonstrates itself as a prequel. In this series, Alexander "Alex" Mann is an extreme sports athlete known as "Action Man" and is a member of Team Xtreme. The show's theme song "Amp it up Action Man" was written and performed by Saban Entertainment's Paul Gordon. Alex Mann, Action Man's civilian identity, is an extreme sports athlete of Team Xtreme, taking part in the Mastervision Network's Acceleration Games, a series of unconventional televised sporting activities all over the world. Danger and adrenaline trigger hidden mental powers called AMP (Advanced Macro Probability) Factor, a result of secret experiments by his former high school coach Simon Grey. With it, Alex is able to calculate all future possibilities, choosing the best course of action. Alex "Action" Mann, Desmond "Grinder" Sinclair, Agnes "Fidget" Wilson, and Ricky Singh-Baines must stop arch-enemy Doctor X, a brilliant geneticist and bio-engineer, who will stop at nothing to duplicate Alex's AMP Factor to rebuild Earth with the genetically enhanced neo-humanity.

Eleanor And Franklin Direct-To-Video Based On Books By Joseph P. Lash VHS Volumes HBO Program: It is the first part in a two-part "biopic" miniseries (with a later sequel telecast the following year) based on Joseph P. Lash's biography and history from 1971, Eleanor and Franklin, based on their correspondence and recently opened archives.

George Martin Direct-To-Video BBC TV VHS Program UK From 1998: George Martin hosts a musical tape In My Life.

Connect With English Direct-To-Video VHS PBS WGBH Boston Program Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS 1998 Sesame Street Version Dad's Birthday: Dramatic stories are used to teach language skills. Dad's birthday Friday April 21 Kevin's friends Ma and Dub would like to say happy birthday to Dad they'd like to eat chicken waffle fries some hot dogs plus Dad's vanilla layer cake Kevin also does have Pineview on Dad's birthday Mr. Jesse said they'd like to get Sing-along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS pink box as Sebastian, Ariel, plus that undersea band 1990 vertical sticker label tape date in this May 18 1990, print date in this was October 30 1992 that day Beauty And The Beast came to VHS, long version of Disneyland's 35th Anniversary promo before program starts the original title card then in the end Sing-along Songs 1990 Promo (from Under The Sea).

Seven Little Monsters Direct-To-Video On PBS Kids Based On The Little Bear Books By Maurice Senak Hit SHOUT Elmo: The series, based on the book of the same name, was created by Maurice Sendak and directed by Neil Affleck, Lynn Reist, and Glenn Sylvester. Each monster is named after a different number from one to seven, and each has unique physical characteristics. SHOUT Elmo that cool 2005 hit Sesame Street toy red box with three fabulous shouts here on his shirt on five color letters green S orange H purple O yellow U blue T pink exclamation point blue Try Me down there press his feet then he'll wave his arms up and down singing a hit Shout.

Elliot Moose Direct-To-Video Based On Books By Jed MacKay Six Arthur Videos 1997 From Christmas 2017: The series was developed by Jed MacKay and produced by Marianne Culbert. Christmas 2017 Kevin watched Arthur videos from 1997 based on books by Marc Brown.

Corduroy Direct-To-Video PBS Kids Program Based On Books By Don Freeman: Join in the fun based on Corduroy books by Don Freeman. The story is set in New York City and follows the teddy bear Corduroy (whose personality is similar to a preschool child) and his best friend Lisa, an American schoolgirl of Jamaican heritage.

Make Way For Noddy Direct-To-Video PBS Kids Program Created By Mallory Lewis Fully Animated TV Program: The format of the show was changed in some ways from previous incarnations of Noddy, to take advantage of the CGI medium and to appeal to more contemporary audiences, such as Noddy now also being able to fly a plane as part of his taxi duties, and making Master Tubby Bear a more believable character, but largely it stuck to what the franchise established prior-hand. This series also introduced actual children voicing the younger characters. Along with the story episodes featuring Noddy and his friends, the PBS Kids format included two interstitial programs, a music video and footage of British television presenter Naomi Wilkinson from Milkshake!. The Say it with Noddy interstitials featured Noddy learning various foreign language words (Spanish, French, Swahili, Russian & Mandarin) from a robot named Whizz (voiced by Matt Hill in the US and Justin Fletcher in the UK). It features songs written by Steven and Julie Bernstein, Larry Grossman and Lorraine Feather. The music was directed by Terry and Sharon Sampson while the theme song and the music video segments were performed by the cast of the TV show Kidsongs.

Allegra's Window Direct-To-Video Nick Jr. VHS Program Sony Wonder Paramount 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: The series follows Allegra through the daily triumphs, trials, and tribulations of being a little girl. She and her big brother Rondo, along with her best friend Lindi (a yellow dog), a pesky blue neighborhood cat named Riff and a green boy named Poco all try to learn about the world around them with the help of their neighborhood friends. At the end of each episode, Allegra sits at her window and reflects on all the lessons she has learned. The series was music-based and included musically inspired characters named Lindi, Rondo, Riff, Poco, Reed, Miss Melody, Ellington, Encora, Sonata, Clef, Woofer, Aria, Tweeter, Flugie, Vi, and of course, Allegra the title character's name herself. There were also segments that feature talking musical instruments that live on the wall of Reed's Music shop. Over 100 original songs were created for the series, under the oversight of musical director Don Sebesky. The original decision to use the name Allegra for the show's lead occurred after creator/executive producer Jan Fleming attended a dinner party at the house of London-based academics and was introduced to their youngest daughter, Allegra. That evening, she remarked that it would be a great name for the little girl at the center of the project she was working on.

Gullah Gullah Island Direct-To-Video Nick Jr. Program VHS Sony Wonder Paramount The Alphabet Song From Sing Along The Listening Game Old MacDonald From Show 4019: The show was hosted by Ron Daise - now the vice president for Creative Education at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - and his wife Natalie Daise, both of whom also served as cultural advisors, and were inspired by the Gullah culture of Ron Daise's home of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, part of the Sea Islands. From a cool 1995 program from Punky Brewster Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting Friday do after Central Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along with Meowsic doing 43 meows of that song then The Listening Game then sing Old MacDonald from show 4019 with 49 meows for each animal verse comes after chicken, goose.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Direct-To-Video Weekdays Monday-Friday At 1:30 PBS TV Hit Program Produced By Family Communications: Mister Rogers' Neighborhood was produced by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania public broadcaster WQED and Rogers' non-profit production company Family Communications, Inc., previously known as Small World Enterprises prior to 1971; the company was renamed The Fred Rogers Company after Rogers' death (it has since been renamed again to Fred Rogers Productions as of 2019). Watch the show weekdays at 1:30 for it.

American Sews With Sue Hausmann Direct-To-Video PBS VHS Hit Program: Join Sue Hausmann as she sews things together.

Sit And Be Fit Direct-To-Video VHS PBS Program VHS Title From 1987 Videotape Volumes: Join in the fun with their host Marianne Wilson plenty of wonderful stretches and fun exercises.

Muppet Show Direct-To-Video Volumes From Columbia Tristar Home Entertainment: The Muppet Show is presented as a variety show, featuring recurring sketches and musical numbers interspersed with plotlines taking place backstage and in other areas of the venue. Within its context, Kermit the Frog (performed by Henson) acts as showrunner and host, who tries to maintain control of the overwhelming antics of the other Muppet characters, as well as appease the rotating slate of guest stars. The Muppet Show is also known for its uniquely designed characters, burlesque nature, physical slapstick, sometimes absurdist and surreal humour, and parodies. As The Muppet Show became popular, many celebrities were eager to perform with the Muppets on television and in subsequent films.

If I Can Be Direct-To-Video From Kid Vision: Dress up what they want to be.

Cedarmont Kids Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD Program Spanish Version On DVDs Title Soundtrack CD And Cassette: Cedarmont Kids is an American music series published by Benson in 1993. The series is written by Mike and Sue Gay. Cedarmont Kids was the best selling Christian children's music since 1993. The series were created by Mike Gay and his wife, Sue. Sing along with Cedarmont Kids videos and DVDs plus CDs and cassettes singing it along through the kids then.

Goodfellas Hit Adventures Of The Gummi Bears Direct-To-Video UK Tape Top The Alpha Sarah Song: Adventures of the Gummi Bears takes place within a fantasy world of magic, monsters, and medival living. 500 years before the events of the first episode, humans lived in peace alongside a race of beings known as Gummi bears - anthropomorphic bears with great skills in magic and technology. However, an unknown event forced Gummi Bears to flee to safer lands across the sea, leaving small groups to mind their machinery, cities and ancient warrens in their absence. Over the years that followed, humans began to forget their existence, with the few remaining bears opting to become hidden from the sight of humans for their safety, eventually leading humans to beleiving that Gummi Bears are merely legends and portraying them as characters in children's fairy tales. The series focuses on the lives of one small group, consisting of six Gummi Bears - Zummi, the elder of the group; Gruffi, a craftsman and mechanic; Grammi, a cook and mother to the younger members; Tummi, a slighty overweight, relaxed member; Sunni, a young female cub who wishes to enjoy her youth; and Cubbi, a young male cub seeking to become a knight. The group live within one of the Gummi Bear warrens called Gummi Glen, housed within an ancient tree and filled with a network of tunnels, rooms, and access to an ancient transport network known as Quick Tunnels. The group find themselves discovered by a human for a first time in the form of a young page named Calvin, whom they come across out cold after being chased by orges. Discovering he possesses an ancient Gummi medallion that can unlock the Great Book - an ancient manuscript containing the Gummi Bears' various laws and magic, and the chronicles of their good deeds - the group befriend Calvin, and eventually decide to assist anyone who needs help against wicked people. Alongside Calvin, the group also befriend Calla, a young princess from the page's home of Dunwyn Castle, and help the pair in protecting their kingdom from attacks by various villains. The most prominent villain the Gummi Bears face is Duke Igthorn, a former knight of Dunwyn who was exiled in disgrace for various misdeeds, who seeks revenge on the kingdom's ruler, King Gregor, by attacking his castle with an army of orges. To help the Gummis in their battles against villains, alongside other matters and problems that arise, the group make use of a special potion called "Gummiberry Juice", which temporarily grants them the power to bounce and become elusive. Humans may also drink the juice, which temporaily grants them superhuman strength, but only once a day; the Gummis may use their juice as many times as needed. Song of Sarah Collins: The "Alpha Sarah Song".

New Archies Direct-To-Video VHS A Title Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 From Golden Book Video: Archie produced an identically named and themed comic book series that ran alongside the animated series. In the series, Veronica uses the dialect of an archetypal valley girl. In the animated series produced by Filmation and the radio show, she had a southern accent. Dilton Doiley did not appear on The New Archies, and was replaced by an African American child named Eugene. Eugene's girlfriend Amani was also introduced in The New Archies, as was Archie's dog, Red.

Video Power Direct-To-Video TV VHS Treasuries Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Shows No Those Places: Allen J. Bohbot (CEO and Founder of Bohbot Entertainment) was the co-creator and co executive producer of Video Power with Saban Entertainment's founder as well Video Power creator and executive producer himself Haim Saban, along with Shuki Levy and Winston Richard. The series was taped in New York City at Kaufman Astoria Studios. No Those Places with 2 bars here for Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar such a country ballad.

Kideo TV Direct-To-Video 1986-1987: The show was hosted by four youths in auto racing attire with chassis on their shoulders. They included a boy, 4U (Mark Hennessy) and a girl, Euphoria, who were the "good kids" of the show, and they taught lessons to the reckless Fast Lane, a fiery-haired teen with a flame-decorated chassis on his shoulders and the chubby, impressionable Couch Potato. These sketches were under five minutes in length, and their lessons were restated by Bob Keeshan, and the youths also did commercial bumpers. While this material was originally credited, no resources have made note of who was involved, and it is omitted from rerun packages.

Camp Candy Direct-To-Video 1989-1992 Dic Program Show Fun: The show is set in a fictional summer camp run by John Candy. Twenty-six episodes of the series aired during the 1989 and 1990 television seasons on the NBC television network. Almost all episodes would begin where John Candy would be trying to show an outdoor skill to some kids, to which he would then say it reminded him of a story, where he would tell of the episode in narration. John was a dedicated leader of Camp Candy, a summer camp that is presumably built by him, and he tries to get various kids to get along. Some episodes focused on John, namely having to stave off the bankruptcy or ruination of his camp due to the plots of Rex DeForest III. In the third season, Candy also appeared in live action segments, talking about nature and ecology. Several characters originating from SCTV that were performed by Candy or otherwise, also made guest appearances that season.

Dinosaucers Direct-To-Video 1987 Cartoon Program Produced By Dic Animation City Coca-Cola Telecommunications: The show follows the Dinosaucers and their battles against the evil Tyrannos.[5] Each group is composed of intelligent anthropomorphic dinosaurs or other prehistoric saurian species. The Dinosaucers are also allied with four humans known as the Secret Scouts. The two groups originally come from a planet in a counter-Earth orbit known as Reptilon. Most of the characters are named after the type of prehistoric animal they are based on, or some pun of the name. Both groups have a central base of operations. The Dinosaucers' base is called Lava Dome and is located in a mountain area, in a dormant volcano. The Tyrannos' base is located under a tar pit, which is next to an abandoned amusement park. Each of the groups' members save for Teryx and Terrible Dactyl–who can themselves fly–have flying ships in which they can travel and do battle. Most ships actually resemble the personae of their respective owners. Along with their individual ships, both groups have a large mothership of sorts as well.

Katie And Orbie Direct-To-Video Fully Animated Program Tape Narrated By Leslie Nielsen: The animated series is based on a series of four environment-themed children's books titled Katie and Orbie Save the Planet, illustrated by Canadian cartoonist Ben Wicks and written by his daughter Susan Wicks, which were published in 1991. In 1993, Lacewood Productions adapted the characters into an animated series which was originally in production until 1996, being revived five years later by Amberwood Entertainment and then ending in 2002. Contrary to the original books, the series isn't strictly environment-themed, having stories that range from having a new pet or helping their friends, to address themes like children with divorced parents, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, one of the few series aimed at preschoolers to do so. The theme song was written by Edmund Eagan and performed by his niece, Mireille Eagan. Unlike most TV series, Katie and Orbie was animated in a technique referred to by producer Sheldon Wiseman as "picture-mation," similar to a Play-a-sound book, instead of coming to life. Also, none of the characters actually speak, so a variety of cartoonish sound effects are used during the stories, with a narrator telling the story. The series is narrated by Leslie Nielsen.

Charlie Rose Direct-To-Video PBS VHS Program ADL At 4:00: Charlie Rose had interviewed thinkers, writers, politicians, athletes, entertainers, businesspersons, leaders, scientists, and fellow newsmakers. Here at Summit Central do go to ADL at 4:00.

Learn To Read Direct-To-Video Title VHS Hosts By Wally Amos PBS Program In 1987: Co-instructors include Doris Biscoe (who was an anchorwoman for WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Michigan) and Charlotte Scot. Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce) guest-starred on the first episode. This was based on 27 million Americans having almost no reading skills. On Friday, there is a review of the week. The final program reviews the entire series. In every episode (excluding programs 1, 5, 10, 15 and 30) a "Getting Along" segment is used, with either Sylvia Glover or Jim Johnson (both formerly of WXYZ's Good Afternoon Detroit) as instructors. Aside, there's Les the Letter Man and Nancy the Word Woman. Finally, there is Billy Green, referred to as the "Book Guy", telling viewers to get their workbook. Learn to Read was produced by Kentucky Educational Television in association with WXYZ-TV (the copyright is owned by both KET and E.W. Scripps, then Scripps Howard Broadcasting), funded by the Kmart Corporation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and donors to PBS. The program was produced at WXYZ's studios in Southfield, Michigan, with additional production done by KET in Kentucky. The program was televised on many PBS member stations, as well as syndicated to commercial stations. The program was also seen locally on WXYZ-TV, generally weekday mornings at 5AM. Episodes are available online through YouTube.

Fay Ray Direct-To-Video Tape 1995 Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Tape From Kid Vision: Join four dogs from Sesame Street: Fay Ray, Batty, Chundo, and Crooky in 2 William Wegman videos "Alphabet Soup" And "Fay's 12 Days Of Christmas".

Play-Along Video Jim Henson Direct-To-Video From Warner Home Video And Lorimar Home Video World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: These tapes are just first aimed at children under 7, who are invited to "play along" with the Muppet characters -- telling jokes, singing songs, drawing pictures and making sound effects. Two new Muppet characters, P.J. and Kai-Lee, were created for the video series. P.J. and Kai-Lee are a young brother and sister who are excited and eager to learn; they take the part of the viewer, asking questions and expressing interest. The main Muppet cast also played a role in the the tapes. Kermit the Frog appears in some of the titles. Fozzie Bear takes the lead role in Hey, You're as Funny as Fozzie Bear, and Rowlf the Dog headlines Sing-Along, Dance-Along, Do-Along. Miss Piggy, Animal and Luncheon Counter Monster also make cameo appearances, and several new characters are introduced. Cole and Tiptie watch Super Why weeknights and weekend nights at 6:30 favorite Angela Santomero show. Join Kai-Lee and P.J. six videos here like "Hey, You're As Funny As Fozzie Bear", "Mother Goose Stories", "Neat Stuff And Know To Do", "Peek-A-Boo: A Big Surprise For Little People", "Sing-Along, Dance-Along, Do-Along", and "Wow, You're A Cartoonist".

Popples Direct-To-Video Sky Channel Program Pizza Night Parlor Fully Animated Program Dic LBS Communications Cartoon Program: Like the toys which they are based on, the Popples resemble colorful teddy bears/rabbits with long, pompom-tipped tails, and they have pouches on their backs that allow them to curl into a fuzzy ball. All the Popples stutter when they say words with the letter "P" in them. The name "Popple" is a reference to the popping sound they make when unfolding themselves from such a ball, or pulling objects from their pouches. In the cartoon Popples commonly pull large items from their pouches that could not possibly fit inside, which come from hammerspace; in "Popples Alley", one of the Popples' human friends looks inside one of their pouches and sees numerous objects floating in a void. Spoken introduction for with Parlor Pizza For Cole to the tune of You'll Never Walk Alone sweet as it did that 1995 program Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party: He Is From Central With His Summit Friends But I Just Don't Know Where He Is. As A Matter Of Fact, Miss Carlotta Said Go Find Cole With, Simply I'll Tell You.

Paragraph Programs 1998 Sesame Street Version Sesame Street DVDs Version Of Hit Random House Releases: Watch your cool great Sesame Street DVD versions here of favorites with great Random House releases.

Wednesday January 1 2025 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Wednesday December 31 2025 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Music Brentwood Show God VHS Do A Title WNED PBS Channel 17 World For God Music: Join the kids which they teach about together God and cool ways such a hit together. Kids For Character VHS Direct-To-Video TV Hit Lyrick Studios Program Six Words Of Character Show Hits: Join the kids with 2 videos: Kids For Character with Choices Count, kids can also talk about those six words of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Seeing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Showing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes: That opening just starts with the instrumental version of Blue's Clues Season 1 theme song together. Blue's Clues Season 1 instrumental version of this would go: And Now What Do We Do? Now What Do We Do? Well, You Know What To Do. Full same lines for it.This show presents learning as fun, relevant and rewarding for all children, with a special emphasis on the Latino population. The show chronicles the adventures of two 10-year-old Latino siblings, Maya and Miguel Santos, as they figure out how to leave their stamp on the world around them, and features their relatives and diverse neighborhood friends. This show centers on Maya's well-intentioned meddling in her family and friends' lives, ultimately creating new quandaries to fix. Their mother is from Mexico, and their father is from Puerto Rico. The underlying message is the importance of doing good for the family and community, and the philosophy that shared happiness is greater than personal gain. The show presents a positive, culturally rich portrayal of Latino family, language and cultures. Four Pos from Taiwan Drumming here and Dancing Sevillanas Spain: 2 on top, 2 on the bottom, 4 circles on their heads, 8 ears, 8 eyes, 4 noses, 4 mouths, 4 televisions on their tummies turned off, here 8 toes, here and 8 knees, the narrator counts: Po appeared there, 1 Po, another Po appeared: 2 Pos, another Po appeared: 3 Pos, another Po appeared there: 4 Pos, then 4 Pos say Eh-Oh. Saturday March 24 2007 for a Saturday morning here at 8:00 AM Kevin recorded here Elmo's World Up And Down from show 4080 "Elmo Becomes A Bird" from a 2008 DVD Elmo's World "Opposites". Mr. Noodle rode Snuffy a see-saw, that hippo counted 17 times on that pogo stick, Horatio the Elephant was in the elevator there, Super-Grover tries to show up and down to Elmo but he's having a hard time flying with his cape, Diasia took her parents car to the playground first thing Diasia does straight for the slide four times with Diasia's good friend Cindy then after that the swings with her mom her mom gave Diasia a push to get her started. Sweet voices for that here Elmo's World Up And Down here like Kevin Clash plays Elmo, plus Eric Jacobson plays Super-Grover, Jennifer Barnhart plays Yo-Yo. From Monday to Thursday line: When The School Is New. Possibly Friday simply When The Street Is New. This Christmas Kevin played Between The Lions tapes simply a surprise with seen on PBS Kids. Here Announcer Bunny program preview in the beginning PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Announcer Bunny here to show you what's coming up, next on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, check out what's coming up, here on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, don't touch that remote! Here comes Between the Lions! Please stay tuned to see what happens next on my favorite show. That's right, Between the Lions! So in the end for now he says... If you think that was fun, watch this! Segments in the show here like Sam Spud, Chicken Jane, Cliff Hanger, Word Doctor With Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, Gawain's Word, plus a few other segments here for it. So in the end here of some awesome Between The Lions tapes website promo from Click: There Are Games And Stories At The Between The Lions Website: Pbskids.org, Or America Online Keyword: PBS Kids. Voices in the show: Candi Milo plays Maya, Nika Futterman plays Miguel, Jerod Mixon plays Theo, Lucy Liu plays Maggie, Beth Payne plays Chrissy, Jeannie Elias plays Andy, Candi Milo plays Tito, Lupe Ontiveros plays Abuela Elena, Carlos Alazraqui plays Paco, Elizabeth Pena plays Rosa, and Carlos Ponce plays Santiago. Remember, You Can Read More Maya And Miguel, In Their Adventures From Today's Show, With Books. Against a black background, first eleven notes together for Love In The Junkyard that country ballad there sung by Oscar these 2 first bars track 9 of 15 here in Silly Songs, a scene of a nighttime city (colored as if green lights are shining on it) against a blue sky that reflects against a dark sea zooms back, revealing a gold ring decorated with the words "No Those Places Productions" with Fireman Duck stating here No Those Places.

No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Title: That opening just starts with the instrumental version of Blue's Clues Season 1 theme song together. Blue's Clues Season 1 instrumental version of this would go: And Now What Do We Do? Now What Do We Do? Well, You Know What To Do. Full same lines for it.This show presents learning as fun, relevant and rewarding for all children, with a special emphasis on the Latino population. The show chronicles the adventures of two 10-year-old Latino siblings, Maya and Miguel Santos, as they figure out how to leave their stamp on the world around them, and features their relatives and diverse neighborhood friends. This show centers on Maya's well-intentioned meddling in her family and friends' lives, ultimately creating new quandaries to fix. Their mother is from Mexico, and their father is from Puerto Rico. The underlying message is the importance of doing good for the family and community, and the philosophy that shared happiness is greater than personal gain. The show presents a positive, culturally rich portrayal of Latino family, language and cultures. Voices in the show: Candi Milo plays Maya, Nika Futterman plays Miguel, Jerod Mixon plays Theo, Lucy Liu plays Maggie, Beth Payne plays Chrissy, Jeannie Elias plays Andy, Candi Milo plays Tito, Lupe Ontiveros plays Abuela Elena, Carlos Alazraqui plays Paco, Elizabeth Pena plays Rosa, and Carlos Ponce plays Santiago. From Silly Songs album used from Sesame Street track 9 of 15 Love In The Junkyard there sung by Oscar such a country ballad that can't show how much he loves that in the garden, at the zoo, flower, or that toy. Is that just Mozart? Jazz? Western? Doo-Wop? Swing? Rock? Opera? Bebop? Classical? Ragtime? No, it's country. Such a reference with here in that ballad here in lyric chorus to do that together such a ballad with to do that together: The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen. That cool program Potluck Ballet Muffet Junkyard Dinner Great Sweet Moonlight girls learned that love can be such fun here at the school playground that jukebox that Miss Carlotta bought that Tiptie lip-synced that country ballad here Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar such a country ballad track 9 of 15 here in Silly Songs to it with Clover in brackets: "See, Their Friends Are Having Dinner For Moonlight For Now. Speaking Of Some, I'll Tell You. Wait, Grouches Don't Love Here In A Garden. Yup, Love Some Animals. Could Not Do That. Miss Carlotta Taught This. True, Just Meet That. Yup, Very Often To It Just Now, But..." "Tiptie, Grouches Love Visits Fabulous Gardens Sweet Zoos. Sweet, I'd Like To Show Me Something Else." "Wait, Grouches Just Love With That Flower, No. Plus Also That Toy. Filling Up With Joy. Yes, Miss Carlotta's Right. Yes, Meet Us At Tiptie's Moonlight. Wait Till You Share. Play It, Boys!" "See, Grouches Love These Gardens And Zoos. Yup, They Also Taught Flowers And With Toys." "Yup, You're Right, Tiptie. That's A Big Pile Of Junk. Yup, Which Miss Carlotta Taught That. Come On, Tiptie, Let's Go To Miss Carlotta's Great Trip That Wonderful Dinner At The Moonlight." Catalogue number will be 7648, title date in this June 8 1997. Remember, You Can Read More Maya And Miguel, In Their Adventures From Today's Show, With Books. Against a black background, first eleven notes together for Love In The Junkyard that country ballad there sung by Oscar these 2 first bars track 9 of 15 here in Silly Songs, a scene of a nighttime city (colored as if green lights are shining on it) against a blue sky that reflects against a dark sea zooms back, revealing a gold ring decorated with the words "No Those Places Productions" with Fireman Duck stating here No Those Places.

Barney Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD From Barney Home Video: Play any Barney video or DVD white tape purple writing with favorite Barney songs. Barney Theme Song which tune of Yankee Doodle before Barney title card before it first started. Program starts with that stuffed animal Barney probably he or she will shout out his name. Whenever they're all done playing a tape probably might be time to sing I Love You. To the tune of This Old Man Barney sings that first verse with some kids hugging then joining second and final verse to this then it was just time to end this will be time for Barney to say goodbye stuffed animal Barney winks before ending that tape then the end credits featuring some fabulous stills then previews of the other videos from Barney.

Veggietales Program VHS And DVD Direct-To-Video: Join Bob the Tomato here and Larry the Cucumber singing hits like Water Buffalo Song, The Hairbrush Song, The Yodeling Veterinarian Of The Alps, Pirates Who Don't Do Anything, Dance Of The Cucumber, here others. Thomas Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD Based On Books By Rev. W Awdry: Hop on board The Island Of Sodor to join Thomas, Percy, Gordon, Edward, Toby and their friends six narrators being narrated by Ringo Starr of The Beatles, George Carlin, Alec Baldwin, Michael Brandon, Michael Angelis, and Mark Moraghan. Between The Lions Direct-To-Video VHS WGBH Boston Sirius Thinking PBS Kids: Come visit that place Busterfield Library there together for now home of some cubs for it. The series focuses on a family of clumsy anthropomorphic lions operating and living in a large, busy library called, “The Barnaby B. Busterfield III Memorial Public Library” starring alongside characters such as Click, an electronic, anthropomorphic computer mouse, the Information Hen, who answers library calls, and Heath, a dinosaur who serves as the library’s thesaurus. The program's format is intended to promote literacy and reading; in each episode, the lions introduce a picture book to the audience and read it. Some episodes have featured adaptions of well-known folktales or ancient myths or fables, while others have featured popular storybooks such as Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type, or shown the lions learning or benefiting from the lessons presented by the story. The series often features an array of educational segments formatted each in its own distinctive style, particularly parodies of well-known media redesigned educationally for younger audiences or simple animations, some sketches more repetitive than others. A distinctive feature of the series is that it is virtually never set outside of the library, as it usually chronicles the lions' experiences within it. A subplot features a pair of pigeons named Walter and Clay comically infuriating a living bust of the library's deceased founder, Barnaby B. Busterfield III, located in an upper section of the library, that is normally intended for comic relief. After the fourth season, the series underwent a noticeable format change. Notably, the show consisted of two ten-minute shorts, each a condensation of an earlier episode, tied together and united around a theme. The series also began to focus on consonants instead of vowels. Old segments such as "Magic Time" "Sam Spud" and "The Monkey Pop-Up Theater" were replaced with new ones such as "Joy Learno" and "The Flying Trampolini Brothers". Later episodes shifted away from the earlier focus on reading, and stories were just told to tie into the theme of the episode. Major characters such as Busterfield, Heath, Walter, Clay, and Martha Reader vanished from the show as well, despite still appearing in the intro.

Bob The Builder Direct-To-Video DVD VHS Lyrick Studios And Hit Entertainment: Join Bob, Wendy, Scoop, Muck, Dizzy, Roley, Lofty, their cat Pilchard, Mr. Bentley and the gang as they fix things. Jackie Chan Adventures Direct-To-Video From Columbia Tristar Home Entertainment: The series focuses on a fictionalized version of Hong Kong action film star Jackie Chan, who operates in life as an archaeologist and special agent, combatting threats that are mainly magical and supernatural – based on real-life mythologies and supernatural stories from Asia and around the world – with the aid of his family and close friends. New Batman Adventures Direct-To-Video Batman And Robin From Warner Home Video: Soar along with new Batman tapes from Warner Home Video to save the day. Richard Scarry Direct-To-Video Learning 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: Join Huckle Cat, Lowly Worm, Miss Honey and the gang with six Richard Scarry videos from Random House Home Video from 1989 to 1994. The Puzzle Place Direct-To-Video Tapes VHS From Sony Wonder: Join Skye, Leon, Kiki, Jody, Julie, Ben, and the gang with six Puzzle Place videos from the PBS show now on VHS: "Accentuate The Positive", "Tuned In", "Rip Van Wrinkle", "Rock Dreams", "Sing-Along Songs", and "Deck The Halls". Produced by Lancit Media New York and KCET Los Angeles. Video Treasures Volumes From 1986 Distributed By Miliken Publishing Company And Pacific Arts: Sarah, Joey and their mom read their bedtime stories before bedtime. Zoboomafoo Direct-To-Video Kratt Brothers PBS Kids 5 Tapes From Warner Home Video: Join Zoboomafoo with five cool tapes from Warner Home Video: "Play Day At Animal Junction", "Zoboo's Little Pals", "Look Who's Home!", "Sense-Sational Animal Friends", and "Zoboo's Scary Tails". Dragon Tales Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD Columbia Tristar And PBS Kids which this says: Join Emmy and Max as they visit Dragonland with their friends Ord, Cassie, Zak and Wheezie, and their friends. Teletubbies Program 1997 Direct-To-Video PBS Hit Program From Warner Home Video: From 1997 produced by Ragdoll Productions here Rolf Saxon narrated. Bloopy's Buddies Direct-To-Video VHS Program Exercise Workout TV PBS Television Hit Program: Preschoolers learn to exercise and be healthy. Huggabug Club Direct-To-Video Titles VHS PBS Program Puppets And Kids TV Huggabug: In addition to Miss Audrey and Miss Judy, the program features full-bodied puppets who magically appear with the help of a computer: Uncle Huggabug, a cowboy insect; Miss Oops-A-Daisy, a clumsy flower; and Auntie Bumble, a grandmotherly bee. The cast also includes the "Buggsters", a group of multi-cultural kids who sing and dance.

Littlest Schoolhouse Direct-To-Video Volumes From Hi-Tops Video: Join the gang with six Little Schoolhouse volumes: Volume 1 "All About The Alphabet", Volume 2 "All About Numbers", Volume 3 "All About Shapes", Volume 4 "All About Animals", Volume 5 "All About Sounds", and Volume 6 "All About Colors". Reppies Direct-To-Video VHS Program Florida Stations Fun Music PBS Programming From Northstar: The series centers around a group of anthropomorphic reptile creatures (in oversized costumes) that sing in a music group and interact with a Mary Poppins-like English tutor, who also sings and dances. In some of the episodes she seemingly displays magical powers. Harold And The Purple Crayon Direct-To-Video Based On Book By Crockett Johnson: Based on book by Crockett Johnson for here fun as it did narrated by Sharon Stone being lip-syncing by stuffed animal Zoe, she is wearing a pink tutu such a fun narration. Timothy Goes To School Direct-To-Video From N Circle Entertainment Books By Rosemary Wells PBS Version Of 4920: Timothy Goes to School primarily focuses on a young enthusiastic anthropomorphic raccoon named Timothy (voiced by Austin Di Iulio), who attends kindergarten at a fictional place called "Hilltop School" along with ten other students (each of which are of different animals except for the Frank Twins and Claude). The kindergarten class is taught by Mrs. Jenkins, a comforting teacher who enjoys educating and helping her students. Monday February 3 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 4920 "Elmo The Engineer". That day's show about some engineers.

Letter People Direct-To-Video Volumes 60 Fun Episodes: A little dog is minding his own business when various figures (including a female figure carrying a bunch of helium balloons) enter the gates of Letter People Land as the song plays: Come and meet the Letter People, Come and visit the family, Words are made of Letter People, A, B, C, D, follow me. Program Beginner's Bible Direct-To-Video Volumes Time-Life Kids Jumbo Pictures From Sony Wonder: Share God for faith, love, courage, and values with Kathie Lee Gifford singing a series theme. Clarissa Explains It All Direct-To-Video 1994-1995 VHS Videos Titles From Sony Wonder: Join Clarissa with 4 Clarissa videos "Dating", "Take My Brother Please", "Enslaved By The Bell", and "Ferguson Explains It All". Hey Arnold Direct-To-Video VHS From Paramount: Join Arnold, Helga, Lila and their friends with 5 VHS videos "The Helga Stories", "Urban Adventures", "Arnold's Christmas", "Love Stinks", and "Partners".

Donkey Kong Country Direct-To-Video From Paramount Volume 1 Home Is Where The Bear Is And What's In The Mail Today: Donkey Kong is an ape who happens to find a magic coconut called the Crystal Coconut, which grants wishes and is capable of answering questions asked of it. Join them in their very first hit "Legend Of The Crystal Coconut" on VHS from Paramount. First volume Bear In The Big Blue House. Volume 1. September 15, 1998. Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night (coming October 13), The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure. Volume 1: Home Is Where The Bear Is, and What's In The Mail Today. Don't Go Away, There's More Bear In The Big Blue House Coming Right Up. Ned's Newt Direct-To-Video Volumes From Paramount Volume 2 Friends For Life And The Big Little Visitor: The series begins with 9-year-old Ned Flemkin finally scraping up enough money to buy a pet. However, upon reaching the pet store, the only thing he can afford is a newt. Join Newt there which 3 volumes: "Home Alone With Newt", "Jurassic Joyride", and "Saturday Night Fervor". Volume 2. September 15, 1998. Same as volume 1, but it's volume 2. Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night (coming October 13), The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure. Volume 2: Friends For Life, and The Big Little Visitor. Get Ready For More Bear In The Big Blue House. Coming Up.

Rescue Heroes Direct-To-Video Program From Teleton Volume 4: Need A Little Help Today And Lost Thing: Rescue Heroes focuses on a group of rescue personnel who aim to save lives around the world from both natural and man-made disasters. At the end of most episodes the Rescue Heroes would give safety tips and discuss how to handle the conflict presented in the episode. The episode would then usually conclude with the motto "Think like a Rescue Hero, think safe." Volume 4. December 1, 1998. Same as volume 3, but it's volume 4. Madeline, The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night. Volume 4: Need A Little Help Today, and Lost Thing. Bear In The Big Blue House Will Be Right Back. Nelvana Blazing Dragons Direct-To-Video VHS From Columbia Tristar Volume 6: Picture Of Health And Magic In The Kitchen: The series' protagonists are anthropomorphic dragons who are beset by evil humans, reversing a common story convention. The series parodies that of the King Arthur Tales as well as the periods of the Middle Ages. Volume 6. March 2, 1999. Same as volume 5, but it's volume 6. Muppets From Space (coming July 14), And The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1), The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, Bear In The Big Blue House, Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House. Volume 6: Picture Of Health, and Magic In The Kitchen. Now More Bear In The Big Blue House Coming Your Way. Pokemon Direct-To-Video Kids WB TV Network Volume 8: The Big Sleep And And To All A Good Night: Ash Ketchum is 10 years old and ready to start his journey in the world of Pokémon and dreams of becoming a Pokémon master, but on the day he is to receive his first Pokémon, Ash oversleeps and wakes up in a panic, running into Gary Oak, who becomes Ash's rival. Professor Oak, the local Pokémon researcher, has already given away the three Pokémon (Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle) he entrusts to new Pokémon Trainers when Ash finally reaches Oak's Lab. Volume 8. June 22, 1999. Same as 7th title, but it's volume 8. Muppets From Space, The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming October 19), The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppet Movie, Bear In The Big Blue House, The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, Bear In The Big Blue House Books. Volume 8: The Big Sleep, and And To All A Good Night. Now More Bear In The Big Blue House Coming Your Way.

Lassie Direct-To-Video VHS Program From Nickelodeon Sony Wonder: Join Lassie do will keep your paws into. Speed Racer Direct-To-Video VHS Program TV Hit From Family Home Entertainment: The manga spawned an anime adaptation which actually became a bigger success. 52 episodes were produced from 1967 to 1968. In 1997, Tatsunoko produced a modernized version of Mach GoGoGo which aired on TV Tokyo, ABC lasting for 34 episodes. An English adaptation of this remake was produced by DiC titled Speed Racer X, which aired in 2002 on Nickelodeon. Only the first 13 episodes were adapted due to licensing disputes between DiC and Speed Racer Enterprises. Mach Girl was a web-based series by Tatsunoko Productions, created by Tatsuo Yoshida's daughter, Suzuka. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Direct-To-Video VHS Program EP/SLP From Family Home Entertainment: Join the fun with turtles with seen now on video. Hello Kitty Direct-To-Video VHS 1995 Program EP/SLP From Family Home Entertainment: Join Hello Kitty and the gang with 4 great tapes. Victory Garden Direct-To-Video PBS Program Show Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 With James Underwood Crockett: Join James Underwood Crockett he makes fantastic gardens. Boohbah Direct-To-Video Title Program PBS Kids Ragdoll Program: According to Anne Wood, the show's visuals were inspired by scientific photographs of microscopic life and cell structures.

The main characters, the Boohbahs, are "atoms of energy" who sleep in charging pods. Every episode follows the Boohbahs performing a dance routine where the audience is encouraged to participate. The creators at Ragdoll Productions designed the show as an interactive "televisual game" with an emphasis on spatial awareness, motor skill development and puzzle solving. Pinwheel Direct-To-Video VHS Children's Television Workshop Nickelodeon Program TV Program From Warner Home Video: It was created by Vivian Horner, an educator who spent her earlier career at the Children's Television Workshop, the company behind Sesame Street. The show was geared to the "short attention span of preschoolers," with each episode divided into short, self-contained segments including songs, skits, and fun animations. Planet Matzah Ball Direct-To-Video Puppets And Fully Animation World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: Join Oogie, Jenna, the aliens, plus their friends with 2 fun programs "Hanukkah On Planet Matzah Ball" and "The Seder On Planet Matzah Ball" narrated by Stephanie D'Abruzzo first lip-syncing by stuffed animal Zoe, she's wearing a tutu sweet as top did purple and yellow bows.

Wiggles Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD From Lyrick Studios And Hit Entertainment: Join Greg, Anthony, Murray, and Jeff, plus a couple others Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, and Henry the Octopus singing favorite Wiggles tunes like We're Dancing With Wags The Dog, Fruit Salad, Can You Point Your Fingers And Do The Twist, and here others. Caillou Direct-To-Video PBS Kids Program VHS And DVD Produced By Cinar From Warner Home Video: Join Caillou, Daddy, Mommy, Rosie, plus their friends Rexy, Teddy and Gilbert both fully animated here live-action. This produced by Cinar on VHS and DVD from Warner Home Video, seen on PBS Kids. Steven Spielberg's Animaniacs Titles Direct-To-Video Warner Bros. From Warner Home Video: Play, visit three Warners Yakko, Wakko and Dot to do that which here in their tower. Saddle Club Movies Based On Books By Bonnie Bryant From Warner Home Video: Join Carole, Stevie, Lisa, Kristi, all their friends riding at probably Pine Hollow Stables based on The Saddle Club books by Bonnie Bryant. Mary-Kate And Ashley You're Invited Direct-To-Video Party VHS Millie Davis Photo: Join the Olson twins with 8 You're Invited videos. Mary-Kate And Ashley Adventures Mystery Direct-To-Video Millie Davis Photo: Join the Olson twins with 11 solving videos. Mary-Kate And Ashley Direct-To-Video Millie Davis Photo: Join the Olson twins for each fun program. See N Say Video Phone Direct-To-Video 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: Join Seymour, Titus, Tululu and the gang with four VHS tapes: "The World Of Animals", "Trouble At Mother Goose Land", "Sing-along Surprise Party", and "Treasure Hunt" fun end labels just to do that together. Seen Angelina Ballerina Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD Hit From Hit Entertainment: Join Angelina Ballerina and the gang dance together. Wishbone Direct-To-Video From Big Feats Entertainment: Join Wishbone, Sam, David, Emily, Wanda, Joe, and the gang, Wishbone imagined some novels. Marc Brown's Arthur Direct-To-Video VHS And DVD PBS Kids Based On Books By Marc Brown: Join Arthur, D.W., Binky, Buster, Francine and the gang based on books by Marc Brown with 2 fun stories plus the Arthur Theme sung by Ziggy Marley And The Melody Makers on this wonderful kind of day the opening would go Open Up Your Eyes Open Up Your Ears Get Together And Make Things Better By Working Together share a first story plus also Word From Us Kids where kids talk about the episode showing around the classroom for each fun episode then a second and final story before the end credits shorter version of the song It's A Simple Message.

GhostWriter Direct-To-Video From Children's Television Workshop Republic Pictures: Join Sheldon, Blaze, David and the gang from 1992 to 1995 as they teach reading and writing skills to some schoolchildren. George Shrinks Direct-To-Video From Kaboom Entertainment PBS Kids Program Based On Books By William Joyce: Join George, Becky and the gang based on books by William Joyce. Yu-Gi-Oh Direct-To-Video Program VHS DVD Kids WB Program From 4 Kids Entertainment Swimming At Casey Middle: Yu-Gi-Oh tells the tale of Yugi Mutou, a timid young boy who loves all sorts of games, but is often bullied around. One day, he solves an ancient puzzle known as the Millennium Puzzle (千年パズル, Sennen Pazuru), causing his body to play host to a mysterious spirit with the personality of a gambler. Swimming at Casey Middle can be seen in that 2002 Punky Brewster program to it probably fun as it did Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes. Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories Direct-To-Video VHS From MCA/Universal Home Video: Join Shelley Duvall with six bedtime stories programs from MCA/Universal Home Video with the announcer to that trailer is John Leader. Groundling Marsh Direct-To-Video Program VHS From Lyrick Studios Teletubbies At Miss Candy's Duckieland From Show 4103: Groundling Marsh takes place in a magical swamp. Most of the mutant-like characters are "Groundlings" but look very different from each other. They can be described as any combination of animal, human, elf, and plant. One of the characters is a robot named Stacks. Generally, humans never appear in the series except as an alien presence represented by a boot or a voice. Most often, humans come to the marsh to dump trash and disrupt the ecosystem. The show was designed to be educational and so the story of each episode includes morals such as friendship, honesty, caring, and protection of the environment. Join them in 2 great videos "Courageous Adventures" here and that popular "Treasures Are For Sharing". Teletubbies at Miss Candy's Kevin took Ma to a blue rubber band place Kevin first see. To it windmill was about to stop spinning that means just in time for Sesame Street. Duckieland from show 4103 that plot will be "Baby Bear Writes A Story About Porridge King". Two sponsors on this: "F", 11. When Kevin Doody was so small, he used to listen to The Big Comfy Couch side A that have the 19 Sing-along Songs CD. The Ten Second Tidy was used on the CD as well. Then it comes again. episodes, characters, voices, and other fun stuff. Clumsy Ballet was used from the episode "Sticks And Stones." After Clumsy ballet was the Ten Second Tidy before you could go right to side "B". Old MacDonald's Sing-Along Farm Direct-To-Video 3 Tapes From Dic Toon-Time Video: Join Old MacDonald, Lucinda the Chick, Alfred the Pig, Celeste the ballerina cow, Harpier the Horse, and the gang with 3 tapes on VHS: "That's What Friends Are For", "Share And Care Alike", and "Past, Presents And Future". Rimba's Island Direct-To-Video 3 Tapes From Dic Toon-Time Video: Join Rimba the Gorilla, Bakari the Crocodile, Ilana the Giraffe, Paquito the Lion, and Pria the Elephant with 3 tapes on VHS: "Lost And Found", "We Love To Share", and "You Are Special".

Kidsongs Program Tape Direct-To-Video Produced By Warner Bros. Records Together Again Productions: Sing along with the Kidsongs kids for any Kidsongs video or DVD collection of video adventures. Secret Adventures Christian Direct-To-Video From 1994 VHS: Watch and play with 7 fun Secret Adventures episodes with different closed captions the back said Used With Permission here like O.K. there. Sagwa The Chinese Siamese Cat Direct-To-Video PBS Kids Sesame Workshop From Warner Home Video: Based on the Sagwa books by Amy Tan watch Sagwa tales from Warner Home Video. Steven Spielberg's Animaniacs Titles Direct-To-Video Warner Bros. From Warner Home Video: Play, visit three Warners Yakko, Wakko and Dot to do that which here in their tower. Oz Kids Direct-To-Video VHS Volumes Program Paramount 9 Tapes ABC TV Network The Alpha Susan Song: The two main characters of this series are both human: Dot and Neddie (the children of Dorothy and Zeb). The minor characters are Boris and Bela (the children of the Cowardly Lion), Tin Boy (the son of the Tin Woodman), Scarecrow Jr. (the son of the original Scarecrow), Jack Pumpkinhead Jr. (son of the original Jack Pumpkinhead), Frank, (the son of the Wizard), and Andrea, (daughter of Glinda). Similar to series like Muppet Babies, the faces of most of the adults are never shown. Nine videos can be seen on YouTube Monday March 21 2022 Kevin celebrates Taylor's birthday, that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5133 "Turtle Tunes", that day's show's all about turtles here like that pal Morty the sea turtle. Same as it did Morty voiced by David Rudman to it with such a fun surprise. Sweet as it did songs about Susan Ford based on books with: The "Alpha Susan Song". See Aaahh Real Monsters Direct-To-Video Nickelodeon VHS From Sony Wonder: The show focuses on three young monsters—Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm—who attend a school for monsters under a city dump and learn to frighten humans. Many of the episodes revolve around them making it to the surface in order to perform "scares" as class assignments. Join the fun with 2 monster videos "Meet The Monsters" and "Monsters' Night Out" program. CatDog Direct-To-Video VHS From Paramount From 1999: The series revolves around Cat and Dog, a conjoined flexible twin of a cat and a dog, who share the same body with no tail or hind legs. Join them with 2 CatDog videos "CatDog Vs. The Greasers" and "Together Forever".

Secret World Of Alex Mack Direct-To-Video VHS From Sony Wonder: Alexandra "Alex" Mack is an ordinary teenage girl, living with her parents, George and Barbara, and prodigious older sister, Annie, in the industrial town of Paradise Valley, Arizona. The town is largely funded around Paradise Valley Chemical, a chemical factory that employs most of the adult residents, although the factory's staff and history are notoriously shady. While walking home after her first day of junior high school, saddened by an embarrassing encounter with a boy and bullied for having a Trollz lunchbox, Alex is nearly hit by a truck from Paradise Valley Chemical, and during the incident, she is accidentally drenched with GC-161, an experimental substance developed by the factory. She soon discovers that it has given her strange powers, including telekinesis, shooting electricity from her fingers, and the ability to dissolve into a mobile puddle of water. Alex finds this exciting and fun, however, her powers prove to be unpredictable (occasionally, her skin glows a bright yellow when she is nervous). She confides only in Annie and her best friend Ray, choosing to keep her powers a secret from everyone else, including her parents, for fear of what the chemical factory's CEO, Danielle Atron, will do to her if she finds out. Join them with the "In The Nick Of Time" VHS. See Adventures Of Pete And Pete Direct-To-Video VHS From Sony Wonder: Join Pete and Pete with 3 videos "Classic Petes", "School Dazed", and "Farewell, My Little Viking". Medabots Direct-To-Video From A.D.V. Films Volume 3: Dancin' The Day Away And Listen Up: The series centers around Medabots, artificially intelligent robots, whose purpose is to serve humans in a future time. The series begins with a ten-year-old (nine in the Japanese version) boy named Ikki Tenryō, who wants to become a champion of the World Robattle Tournament. Volume 3. December 1, 1998. Madeline, The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night. Volume 3: Dancin' The Day Away, and Listen Up!. Now More Bear In The Big Blue House Coming Your Way. See Adventures Of Tintin Direct-To-Video HBO Program Volume 5: A Wagon Of A Different Color And Shape Of A Bear: The television series was directed by French director Stéphane Bernasconi, with Peter Hudecki as the Canadian unit director. Hudecki was the primary director but could not be credited as such due to co-production restrictions. It was produced by Ellipse (France) and Nelvana (Canada) on behalf of the Hergé Foundation. Volume 5. March 2, 1999. Muppets From Space (coming July 14), And The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1), The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, Bear In The Big Blue House, Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House. Volume 5: A Wagon Of A Different Color, and Shape Of A Bear. Bear In The Big Blue House Will Be Right Back. George And Martha Direct-To-Video VHS From Sony Wonder Volume 7: Mouse Party And Bear's Birthday Bash: The books describe the activities and adventures of best friends George and Martha. These activities include taking dance classes, going to the beach and the amusement park, and playing practical jokes on each other. In a humorous way, the series teaches about friendship. George and Martha sometimes argue, but always make up. Volume 7. June 22, 1999. Muppets From Space, The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming October 19), The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppet Movie, Bear In The Big Blue House, The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss, Bear In The Big Blue House Books. Volume 7 simply it: Mouse Party, and Bear's Birthday Bash. Bear In The Big Blue House Will Be Right Back.

Sailor Moon Direct-To-Video VHS From 1997 Based On Books By Naoko Takeuchi Six Titles From Dic: Join Sailor Moon and the gang based on the Sailor Moon books written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi with six VHS tapes: "A Moon Star Is Born", "Scouts Unite", "Evil Eyes", "Jupiter And Venus Arrive", "Secret Identifies", and "Good Queen, Bad Queen". Michael Sporn Direct-To-Video VHS EP/SLP 8 Tapes From Family Home Entertainment: Join in the fun here for 8 Michael Sporn programs: "Ira Sleeps Over", "A Child's Garden Of Verses", "Jazz Time Tale", "The Red Shoes", "The Marzipan Pig", "Poems For Children", "Nursery Rhymes", and "The Story Of The Dancing Frog". Scholastic's The Baby-Sitters Club Direct-To-Video Fun Ann M. Martin's Books HBO Program From Goodtimes Home Video: Based on The Babysitters Club books by Ann M. Martin reading with produced by here Scholastic. Join Kirsty, Stacey, Claudia and the gang with 13 sweet adventures. The series originally aired on HBO from January to March 1990, and was produced by the Scholastic Corporation.

Guts Direct-To-Video Nickelodeon VHS The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Listening Game With Song Old MacDonald From Show 4019: The series was filmed at Sound Stage 21 at Universal Studios Florida on a set dubbed the "Extreme Arena". This arena consists of a turf playing field, a pool, a racing track, an obstacle course and the Aggro Crag. Fun as it did from a 1995 program Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting Cole played that one where Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along from 1987 scene 9 from show 3910 gang is Now I've Sung My ABCs The Listening Game from Havin' Fun With Ernie and Bert Cole played that song Old MacDonald from show 4019 plus Clover sang a goose verse fabulous treasury. Sing-Alongs Animaniacs VHS Program From Warner Home Video: Join Yakko, Wakko and Dot in 2 sing-along videos from 1994: "Wakko's World" and "Mostly In Toon". Men In Black Direct-To-Video Volumes Kids WB Program VHS From Columbia Tristar Home Video The Alpha Sarah Song: The show features characters from the 1997 science fiction film Men in Black, which was based on the comic book series The Men in Black by Lowell Cunningham, originally published by Marvel / Malibu Comics. The series was produced by Adelaide Productions, a division of Columbia TriStar Television, and Amblin Entertainment as a half-hour series originally airing on Saturday mornings, and later moving to weekdays during its final run. Songs about Sarah Kennedy: The "Alpha Sarah Song".

Mona The Vampire Direct-To-Video Produced By YTV British UK VHS DVD Program Based On The Books By Sonia Holleyman: The series follows the adventures of Mona Parker, who refers to herself as "Mona the Vampire", as well as her two best friends, Lily Duncan ("Princess Giant") and Charley Bones ("Zapman"), and her pet cat, Fang, as they imagine themselves confronting a new supernatural foe, or solving a supernatural mystery, in every episode, but there are always rational explanations for what they see.

Adventures From The Book Of Virtues Direct-To-Video PBS Fully Animated Cartoon Fantasy Comedy Drama Family Anthology: The series centered on two best friends: 10-year-old Annie Redfeather, who is Native American, and 11-year-old Zach Nichols, who is white. In each episode of the series, one of them commits an act contrary to that day's chosen virtue (loyalty, compassion, courage, moderation, honesty, etc.) and suffers pain as a result (be it physical or moral). They seek counsel of one of Annie's animal friends. These animal friends are four anthropomorphic mountain-dwelling entities who between them possess immense knowledge of legends and literature as well as common sense and a lively sense of fun. They utilize classical works of famous authors, philosophers, poets, as well as fables and myths to communicate the truth of virtue to Zach and Annie. Plato, the oldest, is a scholarly bison; Aurora, the most gentle, is a red-tailed hawk; Socrates "Sock" is a rambunctious bobcat; and Aristotle "Ari" is a prairie dog who is seldom without his bag of books. These four, whose existence seems a secret from the majority of humans in the town of Spring Valley, advise Annie and Zach patiently and often. The children then proceed to live according to the virtue of the day, completing what they have begun.

Anne Of Green Gables Direct-To-Video Cartoon Sullivan Entertainment PBS Kids Program Based On Anne Of Green Gables Books By L.M. Mongomery Writer Producer And Director Kevin Sullivan Comedy Drama: Many supporting characters are sourced from Sullivan's television series Road to Avonlea, which is based on Montgomery's books The Story Girl and The Golden Road.

Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Direct-To-Video TV Program Six Volumes From 1999 The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019 Based On The Dr. Seuss Books By Dr. Seuss: It combines live puppets with digitally animated backgrounds, and in its first season, refashioning characters and themes from the original Dr. Seuss books into new stories that often retained much of the flavor of Dr. Seuss' own works. In many respects, seasons one and two of the program are very different shows. The two seasons have completely different intro and outro credit sequences and songs reflecting their differing orientations. The virtual settings seen in this show are created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David Hoots, Maria and kids sing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along with some onscreen letters then Old MacDonald Had A Farm from show 4019 Kevin joins in which singing a goose verse. Some intervals will be Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Volumes Intervals Program Dr. Seuss Books With The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Then Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019 With Goose Verse Shows Fun.

Secret World Of Alex Mack Direct-To-Video VHS From Sony Wonder: Alexandra "Alex" Mack is an ordinary teenage girl, living with her parents, George and Barbara, and prodigious older sister, Annie, in the industrial town of Paradise Valley, Arizona. The town is largely funded around Paradise Valley Chemical, a chemical factory that employs most of the adult residents, although the factory's staff and history are notoriously shady. While walking home after her first day of junior high school, saddened by an embarrassing encounter with a boy and bullied for having a Trollz lunchbox, Alex is nearly hit by a truck from Paradise Valley Chemical, and during the incident, she is accidentally drenched with GC-161, an experimental substance developed by the factory. She soon discovers that it has given her strange powers, including telekinesis, shooting electricity from her fingers, and the ability to dissolve into a mobile puddle of water. Alex finds this exciting and fun, however, her powers prove to be unpredictable (occasionally, her skin glows a bright yellow when she is nervous). She confides only in Annie and her best friend Ray, choosing to keep her powers a secret from everyone else, including her parents, for fear of what the chemical factory's CEO, Danielle Atron, will do to her if she finds out. Join them with the "In The Nick Of Time" VHS.

Clarissa Explains It All Direct-To-Video 1994-1995 VHS Videos Titles From Sony Wonder: The main characters in the show are Clarissa Darling, her family (consisting of her father Marshall, her mother Janet, and her younger brother Ferguson) and her best friend Sam, all living in a small, unnamed suburban town. Clarissa had a pet baby alligator, Elvis, which she kept in a kiddie-sandbox and appeared sporadically in early episodes. Clarissa was credited with becoming the first Nickelodeon series to feature a female lead, which led the network to create other shows such as The Secret World of Alex Mack, The Amanda Show and The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo. Its popularity among both boys and girls also helped to debunk a myth that a children's series with a female lead would not appeal to boys. Clarissa dealt with normal adolescent issues such as first crushes, getting a driver's license and preparing for college and working. These topics were dealt with far less dramatically than they were on other similar shows at the time (such as Full House and Blossom). For instance, in one episode Clarissa accidentally shoplifts a piece of lingerie but is neither caught by store security nor punished by her parents; she spends most of the episode trying to figure out how to remedy the situation on her own. Although terms like "hell" and "sex drive" were occasionally uttered during the show's run, most dialogue was kept family-friendly. One running gag involved her friend Sam often entering the scene by a ladder (accompanied by a characteristic chord of guitar music) through her bedroom window. A repeating theme during the series was the sibling rivalry between Clarissa and Ferguson, showing their repeated attempts to harm or even (as in the series premiere) to "kill" each other. Unique to the show was Clarissa's tendency to tackle the episode's central theme through the creation of a fictional video game. The show also integrated some of Hart's real-life likes, such as the band They Might Be Giants. Join Clarissa with 4 Clarissa videos "Dating", "Take My Brother Please", "Enslaved By The Bell", and "Ferguson Explains It All".

Hey Arnold! Direct-To-Video VHS From Paramount: Hey Arnold! takes place in the urban fictional American city of Hillwood. Creator Craig Bartlett described the city as "an amalgam of large northern cities I have loved, including Seattle (my hometown), Portland (where I went to art school) and Brooklyn (the bridge, the brownstones, the subway)"; the city also contains inspirations from Chicago, such as a baseball field called Quigley Field (a reference to the real-life Wrigley Field). Evan Levine of the Houston Chronicle commented on the series's "backdrop of dark streets, nighttime adventures and rundown buildings, all seen from a child's point of view." At the end of the episode "Road Trip", when Helga and Miriam are returning home after having car troubles en route to South Dakota, they pass a sign marking the Washington State border, implying that Hillwood is in Washington. The Pig War, as re-enacted in the episode of the same title, took place on the boundary between what is now British Columbia and the state of Washington. A bridge that leads to downtown Hillwood resembles Portland's Burnside Bridge, while Gerald's house was modeled after the Victorian houses seen in Nob Hill, Portland. New York City (with landmarks such as the Empire State Building, Twin Towers, and Statue of Liberty visible in the skyline) was also seen in Helga's dream in the episode "Married", presumably as a separate city from Hillwood in-universe. Join Arnold, Helga, Lila and their friends with 5 VHS videos "The Helga Stories", "Urban Adventures", "Arnold's Christmas", "Love Stinks", and "Partners".

Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Volumes Intervals Program Dr. Seuss Books With The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Then Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019 With Goose Verse Shows Fun: Just a clip from the last episode on each tape. Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David Hoots, Maria and kids sing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along with some onscreen letters then Old MacDonald Had A Farm from show 4019 Kevin joins in which singing a goose verse. The audio from the show excerpt and a male announcer saying one of these: Don't Go Away. There's More Of The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Coming Right Up. Get Ready For More Of The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss: Coming Up. Now More Of The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Coming Your Way. The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Will Be Right Back.

Paragraph Programs 1998 Sesame Street Version Sesame Street DVDs Version Of Hit Random House Releases: Watch your cool great Sesame Street DVD versions here of favorites with great Random House releases.

Mr. Potato Head Show Direct-To-Video Cartoon Based On TV Mr. Potato Head By George Lerner Sing Along 2004 DVD: Throughout the series, Mr. Potato Head always puts on a TV episode with the help of his Kitchen Crew and presents each episode to the TV Guys so that they can air them on television. During production on each episode, Mr. Potato Head and his Kitchen Crew have various misadventures. Sing Along 2004 DVD. Kevin already played that Christmas 2018 with 1987 VHS vintage words on top blue screen in the end. FRAME 1: Biff greets the viewer from the rooftop of 123 Sesame Street, where he and Sully are repairing the building's TV antenna. They have with them a small TV set to check their progress with. Suddenly, the gang (Bob, Maria, David, Gordon, Big Bird, Hoots the Owl and the kids) burst through the door, dragging a piano with them. They inform the workers that they're going to hold a rooftop sing along and invite them to join. Biff passes until they can finish their work. They begin the sing along with "John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt." Next, the adults lead everyone in singing "Stand Up and Pinch Your Nose." Biff reports that they've fixed the TV antenna and turn on the TV to see if it functions and they all watch Madeline Kahn singing "Sing After Me" with Grover (EKA: Episode 1112). FRAME 2: Biff attempts to change the channel, but pulls the knob off the set. As he continues his repairs, everyone argues over what to sing next. Bob allows Nicole to pick and she starts singing "The Alphabet Song," as everyone joins in. Now, Bob chooses a song - "We All Sing with the Same Voice." They all sing the chorus, leading to children singing "We All Sing With The Same Voice" (EKA: Episode 1708). As they finish the song, Big Bird now has a song to sing - "Cheer Up." Bob doesn't know how to play that, but Sully happens to. He warms up with a short, classical piece and plays as Big Bird and the gang sing. Biff calls Sully over to show him that he's fixed the knob on the TV set. He turns it on, showing Olivia singing "Sing" while Linda signs lyrics (EKA: Episode 1330). FRAME 3: Biff gives the fixed TV a playful slap, causing the back to pop off and fall off the roof. He assures them he can still fix it. Hoots wants to sing the "Barnyard Boogie Song," and demonstrates it on his sax. Everyone recognizes it as "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" and they sing it, with Hoots adding a verse about his saxophone. Suddenly, everyone sees bubbles rising up from the streets below. Ernie yells up, telling them he's got a song. But, since he's in the bathtub, he can't come to the roof, so he's told to sing from down there. "Rubber Duckie" (EKA: Episode 0136). FRAME 4: Biff and Sully have fixed the TV set again and place it by the pigeon coop, so they can watch the following Bert sings "Doin' The Pigeon" (EKA: Episode 0536) (Intro Cut). FRAME 5: As night begins to fall, Bob suggests they do their big finish - only they can't remember how the song goes. They all begin singing "What's the Name of That Song?" Soon, they're joined by some Muppet kids (including Farley) from a building across the way, and some of their friends down below (Luis, Susan, the Honkers, Oscar the Grouch and the Two-Headed Monster). As the song builds to its crescendo, the TV antenna breaks off and falls over. As the slight chaos ensues, one of the children asks if Biff calls himself a repairman. He replies, "No, a Republican! I call myself a Republican."

Secret Lives Of Men Direct-To-Video Count It Higher: Great Music Videos From Sesame Street 2005 DVD: Three divorced men get thrown back into the bachelor life. With nothing left but each other, Michael, Phil, and Andy form an exclusive club and embark on a new phase of their existence. Someday, they might comprehend the mysteries of women, love and golf. Until then, they'll continue carrying on The Secret Lives of Men. Count It Higher: Great Music Videos From Sesame Street 2005 DVD. FRAME 1: The announcer introduces The Count's countdown show, which kicks off with the #7 video of the week. The Count's favorite part is counting backwards to a film leader countdown that precedes the video. "Ten Commandments Of Health" from Advice You Can Count On (EKA: Episode 1139). FRAME 2: The Count introduces the next video, featuring "the world's hottest frog, Kermit, proudly hopping to the surging rhythms of..." "Doo-Wop Hop" from I'm Green And I'm Proud (EKA: Episode 2071). FRAME 3: After the song, the Count mentions the number of jumps Kermit and the animals made. Big Bird makes a celebrity guest appearance and requests a rock and roll song for the next video. The Count then introduces... "ZZ Blues" from On A Clear Day I Can Z Forever (EKA: Episode 2317) (Ending Edited). FRAME 4: The Count introduces a bonus video...‎"Honk Around The Clock" from Play Through The Nose (EKA: Episode 1631). FRAME 5: After the video, the Count is seen counting the bricks, but leaves off on his 453rd brick to resume his hosting duties. He introduces another celebrity promo... ...with Oscar the Grouch, who wishes viewers a rotten day and requests that the Count play a moldy oldie. "Letter B" from Sesame Road (EKA: Episode 1495) (Ending Cut). FRAME 6: The Count introduces the next video, starring a group who "milked" their talent for all it's worth: How Now Brown and the Moo Wave. "Wet Paint" from Signs Of The Times (EKA: Episode 2033) (Beginning And Ending Edited). FRAME 7: The Count introduces the next song, which splashed it's way up to the #2 spot. "Do De Rubber Duck" from The Harder They Scrub (EKA: Episode 2304). FRAME 8: After the video, the Count points out his own appearance in the song, and how many bubbles he counted in it. Finally, the Count introduces the #1 video. He informs regular viewers of the program that they can always count on the same song being #1 every week, because it's his favorite. "Count It Higher" from Letters Of Love (EKA: Episode 0553). FRAME 9: The Count wraps up another edition of his countdown show, and tells viewers to tune in next week, when "Count it Higher" will be #1 once again.

Maggie Winters Direct-To-Video TV NBC Sitcom Sitcom Monster Hits 2003 DVD: Recently divorced from her dentist husband, Maggie Winters moved in with her mother Estelle in her home town of Shelbyville, Indiana and got a job at Hanley's, a local department store. Monster Hits 2003 DVD. Kevin already played that Christmas 2018 with 1990 VHS with rectangles 2 copies of this words on top blue screen in the end. FRAME 1: The announcer (Jerry Nelson) introduces the "live - on tape" ceremony and its host Herry Monster, who explains that one of the year's monster song hits will win the Fuzzy Award. Elmo, who holds the envelope with the winner's name inside, is eager to know who won. Herry tries to take the envelope to keep Elmo from opening it, which leads to an onstage chase. The announcer introduces the first two Monster Hits... "Fur" (EKA: Episode 0812). "Herry's Family Song" (EKA: Episode 2337). FRAME 2: Herry briefly stops chasing Elmo to introduce (and imitate) the next nominee. "Frazzle" (EKA: Episode 0847). "Two Heads Are Better Than One" (EKA: Episode 1447). FRAME 3: Herry has Elmo promise that he won't open the envelope, and then introduces the next song. "Fuzzy And Blue" (EKA: Episode 1644). "Comb Your Face" (EKA: Episode 1851). FRAME 4: Herry presents "The Lifetime Monster Achievement Award" to his mommy, who sobs hysterically "I couldn't have done it without you son!" Herry then presents a special song to his mom before crying with her and Elmo. "That Furry Blue Mommy Of Mine" (EKA: Episode 1052). FRAME 5: Herry assures Elmo that the envelope can be opened after the next three songs. "Healthy Food" (EKA: Episode 2404). "What Do I Do When I'm Alone" (EKA: Episode 0269). "We Are All Monsters" (EKA: Episode 1405) (Redubbed Version). FRAME 6: The time has finally come to open the envelope. Special guest Cookie Monster comes onstage to announce the winner, but becomes tempted to eat the envelope ("Big moral decision") and does. Elmo looks inside Cookie's mouth to see who the winner is, which happens to be Cookie. "C Is For Cookie" (EKA: Episode 0372) (Rhythmic Clap Beats Added Throughout The Song). FRAME 7: Cookie holds his Fuzzy Award victoriously as the crowd cheers and cameras flash. Herry closes the show by saying "Thanks fur everything." As the credits roll, the announcer mentions Transportation by "Titanic Airlines." Accommodations by "Great Monster Motels."

Sports Night Direct-To-Video ABC Program 1998 Sesame Street Version Sing Yourself Silly 2005 DVD: The show is said to be a semi-fictional account of the ESPN SportsCenter team of Keith Olbermann and Dan Patrick, with Rydell representing Olbermann and McCall representing Patrick. Patrick has confirmed this on his syndicated radio program The Dan Patrick Show. It has also been said that many of the storylines for McCall were inspired by Craig Kilborn, who was an anchor on SportsCenter during the mid 1990s. Sing Yourself Silly 2005 DVD. Kevin already bought that tape green square no rectangles white screen of death in the end. FRAME 1: Big Bird asks the viewer if they know what "silly" is and demonstrates with his spinning bow tie. He then presents the series of silly songs. "The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree" (EKA: Episode 1920) (Edited). FRAME 2: Maria and Luis pop out wearing Groucho glasses and say, "Now that was silly!" "Ladybugs Picnic" (EKA: Episode 0416). "Jellyman Kelly" with James Taylor (EKA: Episode 1800). FRAME 3: Gladys comments, "Now that was silly!" and walks off laughing, only to trip and fall off-screen. "Wavin' Goodbye To You With My Heart" (EKA: Episode 1475) (Introduction Cut). FRAME 4: The Amazing Mumford and his duck appear in a puff of smoke, with the duck exclaiming "Now that was silly!" in Mumford's voice, while Mumford lets out a quack. "Old MacDonald Cantata" (EKA: Episode 2350) (Edited). FRAME 5: Forgetful Jones comments, "Now that was spinach!" and realizes he forgot what the right word was. "Everything In The Wrong Place Ball" (EKA: Episode 2596) (Edited). FRAME 6: Forgetful still can't remember the word "silly," and asks the viewers if they remember the word. "One Banana" (EKA: Episode 1941). FRAME 7: Count von Count counts seven bananas before saying, "Now that was silly!" "Calcutta Joe" (EKA: Episode 2492). FRAME 8: Big Bird and the Honkers take some time to address that silly songs are no laughing matter. "Mary Had A Bicycle" (EKA: Episode 0698) (Kermit's Intro Cuts Off). FRAME 9: Oscar comments, "Now that was yucky! I'm not gonna say 'silly'," but Elmo points out that he did say "silly." Oscar snaps back, "Who asked you, pink face?" and walks down into his trash can. "Ten Turtles" (EKA: Episode 0425). "Put Down The Duckie" (celebrity version) with John Candy, Andrea Martin, 2 baseball players of the New York Mets Keith Hernandez and Mookie Wilson, Jane Curtin, Madeline Kahn, Joe Williams, Paul Reubens, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Wynton Marsalis, Celia Cruz, Itzhak Pearlman, Gordon Jackson, Jean Marsh, Paul Simon, Jeremy Irons, Pete Seeger, four football players of the New York Giants, and Carl Banks (EKA: Episode 2534) (Introduction Redubbed, Closing Lines Cut). FRAME 10: Big Bird asks what the song was. The Kids confirm, "Now that was silly!" and they dance to "The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree" while the credits roll. Afterwards, the video concludes with Maria and Luis donning Groucho glasses and exclaiming "Now that was silly!" (repeated from Frame 2).

Cupid Direct-To-Video ABC Program 1998 Sesame Street Version Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals 2004 DVD: Trevor Hale is attractive, witty, uncommonly intelligent—and he may be Cupid, the Greco-Roman god of erotic love. Probably not, but he thinks so. Trevor's insistence that he is Cupid lands him in a mental hospital, where he meets psychologist Claire Allen, a renowned authority on romance. Trevor tells Claire that he has been stripped of his godly powers by Zeus, and exiled from Mount Olympus as a punishment for arrogance. To win his way back among the gods, Trevor must unite 100 couples in everlasting love, without his bow and arrows. Claire does not believe in Cupid, but she risks her career by releasing Trevor from the hospital, assuming responsibility for his behavior. Trevor finds work as a bartender, and regularly disrupts Claire's group therapy sessions. All the while, he plots his campaign to promote romance, and earn his way back to Olympus. While encouraging sexual abandon in others, Trevor remains chaste; he believes sex with a mortal will confine him to Earth forever. Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals 2004 DVD. Kevin already bought that Christmas 2018 with 1991 VHS white square no rectangles but a green barcode words on top blue screen in the end. FRAME 1: The Sing, Hoot & Howl club, comprised of various Muppet animals, sing a rendition of "Old MacDonald." Big Bird attempts to quiet things down so he can start the meeting, helped by a roar from Chicago the Lion (the club's secretary-treasurer). Big Bird gives the first song request to a working "watch dog" who represents Acme Watches. "Cow Dog Song" (EKA: Episode 0783) (First Two Verses Cut). FRAME 2: Gladys the Cow was none too impressed with the last film about a dog chasing cows, so she gives the watch dog a taste of his own medicine. Meanwhile, Big Bird translates for a Spanish-speaking lamb, who requests her favorite song. "Baa Baa Bamba" (EKA: Episode 2360) (Edited). FRAME 3: Chicago wants to pick a song, but he's interrupted by the bubbling of Frances the goldfish. "Starfish" (re-filmed version) (EKA: Episode 2487). FRAME 4: Chicago tries to go next, but he's interrupted again by a cricket, who hops on the piano keys to play out its request. "Insects In Your Neighborhood" (EKA: Episode 1887) (Introduction Cut). FRAME 5: Gladys returns, having chased the watch dog all the way to the subway. She dramatically alludes to her song request about the pride of being a certain animal. The piano-playing wolf guesses it's an aardvark. "I'm An Aardvark" (EKA: Episode 0425). FRAME 6: Gladys continues to give clues about her song, but a pig interjects before she can reveal the answer. "Pig's Love Song" (live-action version) (EKA: Episode 0572). FRAME 7: Gladys sobs and claims she'll never tell her song, that is until Chicago attempts to go next. Before Gladys can finish her introduction, the other animals finally answer in unison — a cow! "I'm Proud To Be A Cow" (EKA: Episode 1650) (Edited). FRAME 8: Gladys wants to pick a second song. The others complain, thinking it'll be another cow song, but Gladys reassures them that it's about all animals. "We Are All Earthlings" (from that 1991 special Big Bird's Birthday Or Let Me Eat Cake). FRAME 9: Chicago roars to draw attention to his request: a song about "cute, little babies." Big Bird admits he doesn't think they have a song about babies, so Chicago roars again, which makes Big Bird and the others quickly reconsider. "What Are Babies Called?" (EKA: Episode 0116). FRAME 10: Big Bird tries to settle a dispute between a chicken and an egg, who both have different song requests. Big Bird wonders which comes first, which sets off another argument. "Chicken Or The Egg" (EKA: Episode 0276) (Beginning Cut). "Cluck Around The Clock" (EKA: Episode 2817). FRAME 11: As the credits roll, the club finishes by singing a reprise of "Old MacDonald," with verses to include a duck, a horse (Buster), and an elephant.

Encore! Encore! Direct-To-Video NBC TV Sitcom 1998 Sesame Street Version Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game 2003 DVD: On the verge of becoming "The Fourth Tenor", Lane's character injures his vocal cords and must move in with his family, who run a vineyard in Northern California. Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game 2003 DVD. Kevin already bought that Thursday January 3 2019. FRAME 1: Elmo welcomes the viewer to Elmo's Sing Along Guessing Game and meets today's contestants - Mary and her little lamb from Nursery Rhyme, South Dakota, and Mr. Johnson, who isn't there for the game; he's mistaken the studio for the bus stop. Elmo then goes over the rules - a question will be asked, followed by a music video that contains the answer. If the player wishes to answer, they must jump on the trampoline and then ring the bell (following their crash landing). Elmo reads the first question - "What part of the body am I? If you didn't have me, you couldn't bend your arm to tickle your nose." They turn their attention to the video monitor. "I Love My Elbows" (EKA: Episode 2582). FRAME 2: The players don't seem to have an answer. Elmo knows and performs the answering method; the answer is elbows! The players aren't happy he got the answer and the director reminds Elmo the host doesn't answer the questions. Elmo apologizes, admitting he loves the trampoline. He proceeds with the next question - "What do you call the front part of your head?" "One Fine Face" (EKA: Episode 2220) (Introduction Cut). FRAME 3: Elmo begs the players to think of an answer, then (not being able to control himself) jumps on the trampoline and answers for them - the face! The players all start to argue, prompting the director to cut away from the game and roll a special public service announcement. "Get Along" (EKA: Episode 2600) (Introduction Cut). FRAME 4: To keep Elmo from ruining the game anymore, the director puts Mr. Johnson as host, while Elmo becomes a contestant. He reads the next question from the cue cards - "What do you call something you sing that has words or just a lot of [Next card] 'la la's?" "Elmo's Song" (EKA: Episode 2710) (Introduction And Closing Cut). FRAME 5: The contestants are too busy dancing to answer, but Mr. Johnson knows it. He jumps on the trampoline, rings the bell and answers - a song! The director takes over hosting (while Johnson decides to stay right by the bell until his bus comes). She asks the contestants - "What are the two numbers that come after the number 6?" The video screen rolls two clues. "The Alligator King" (EKA: Episode 0411). "Eight Balls Of Fur" (EKA: Episode 2669) (Ending Cut). FRAME 6: All the players know the answer and jump at once, all crashing onto the director. She calls a tie and takes a lie-down after asking the next question - "What do you call the one person in the whole world that you most like to play with?" "My Best Friend" (EKA: Episode 2474) (Edited). FRAME 7: Mary and her lamb have the answer and head for the trampoline. Their bounce is so great, they don't come down. The director leaves the stage, letting Elmo seize control of hosting duties. Now, Elmo pulls a studio audience member to play the game and the lucky person is Oscar the Grouch, who wishes to get it over with. Elmo asks him his question - "What is it that Grouches really love to collect?" "I Love Trash" (1973 Version) (EKA: Episode 0510) (Edited). FRAME 8: Mary and her lamb finally land and give their answer, while Oscar answers the current question. He is offered anything he wants and wishes for an exit from the show. It's now time for the final question - "What is the name of this famous dance?" "Lambaba" (EKA: Episode 2789). FRAME 9: Mary's lamb has the answer and answers with her bleating, which Elmo accepts, making her the winner! The lamb requests the song play again and everyone starts to dance as the credits start rolling. Part-way-through, Elmo notices Mr. Johnson, sadly still waiting for his bus. A horn blares and a bus crashes through the wall, being driven by Grover. He states the bus is going to Cincinnati (where Johnson would visit his mother), then asks how to get there. Johnson does his trademark faint and Grover joins the others in dancing the "Lambaba" while the remainder of the credits roll.

Sports Night Direct-To-Video ABC Program 1998 Sesame Street Version Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years 1997 DVD: Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years 1997 DVD. Title Card: The title of the home video is introduced in voice-over as "Sesame Street's 25th Birthday: A Musical Celebration." FRAME 1: Everyone enjoys a day in the park as the calypso version of the Sesame Street Theme plays. Big Bird, Prairie Dawn and Telly watch as everyone expresses themselves with music, dance and other talents. Big Bird is reminded of a quote his Granny Bird told him, "The whole world is a stage." Prairie gets the idea to put on a show. Prairie assures them that their search will be an adventure! "Adventure" (EKA: Episode 2951). FRAME 2: They split up their duties - Telly and Prairie will look for dancers and musicians, while Big Bird looks for "la-la"-ers. Telly and Prairie come across Jamal, Angela, Celina, Carlo, the kids and other Muppets singing an a capella version of "Do-Op Hop" at a hot dog cart. They've found their singers for the show! Big Bird has formed a "LA LA LINE" to audition la-la-ers. After a failed audition by Humphrey and Natasha, The Count steps up, not wanting to la-la, but to count those in line. Big Bird thinks his day will drive him batty, cuing the next song. "The Batty Bat" (EKA: Episode 2096). FRAME 3: The Count swoops in, counting "One wonderful song." "The Alligator King" (EKA: Episode 0411) (The Ending Says Seven Cuts Off). The Count counts "Two wonderful songs." "I Love Trash" (Season 22 Version) (EKA: Episode 2785) (Introduction Cut, New Sound Effect Added At The End). The Count counts "Three wonderful songs!" "Count It Higher" (EKA: Episode 0553). FRAME 4: Big Bird's next audition is with a duck. The duck happens to belong to The Amazing Mumford, who knows a spell that will make everyone la-la. Although, when he tries it, the spell instead makes them quack. Rubber Duckie medley: "Rubber Duckie" (EKA: Episode 0136)/"The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree" (EKA: Episode 1920)/"Put Down The Duckie" (EKA: Episode 2320)/"Do De Rubber Duck" (EKA: Episode 2304). FRAME 5: Mumford tries his trick again, but makes people "baa-baa" like sheep. Telly and Prairie now find a jam session going on and think they're the musicians they need. Elmo, playing the drum, comments that playing it is almost as easy as "A-B-C." "C Is For Cookie" (EKA: Episode 0372). "Monster In The Mirror" (EKA: Episode 2689). FRAME 6: Telly and Prairie ask Big Bird if he'd like to help them find dancers, but he's busy with his line. The next auditions don't do well, and Big Bird remarks he'll go bananas. Joey and Davey Monkey pop up at the mention of "bananas." Big Bird gripes "What's next here? Aardvarks?" "I'm An Aardvark" (re-filmed version) (EKA: Episode 2520). FRAME 7: Herry appears to say that he's not an aardvark and proud to be a fuzzy, blue monster. "Fuzzy And Blue" (EKA: Episode 1644) (Cuts Off Before Frazzle Appears, New Sound Effects Added). "Skin" (EKA: Episode 2749). "Bein' Green" (EKA: Episode 0087). FRAME 8: Prairie and Telly run into Jason and Savion while looking for dancers. Savion tells them that there are dancers everywhere in the park. Prairie comments at all the people dancing. Elmo pops up to add "And cute, little, red, furry monsters too!" "Happy Tapping With Elmo" (EKA: Episode 2832) (Introduction And Closing Cut). Transition with footage of Baby Tooth and the Fuzzy Funk slides across the screen. "Doin' The Pigeon" (EKA: Episode 0536) (Intro Cut). Transition with footage of Baby Tooth and the Fuzzy Funk slides across the screen again. "Dance Myself To Sleep" (EKA: Episode 1705) (Season 13 finale). "Feel The Beat" (EKA: Episode 2943) (Part 1 Only). FRAME 9: Big Bird shows Telly and Prairie Dawn the la-la-ers he's chosen - The Martians. He tells them they're going to become stars, causing the Martians to vanish for the stars in space. "I Don't Want To Live On The Moon" (EKA: Episode 1910) (Introduction Cut). FRAME 10: The next la-la-ers in Big Bird's line is a man who plays accordion, while a chicken clucks. Big Bird begins to lose hope. "We Are All Earthlings" (from that 1991 special Big Bird's Birthday Or Let Me Eat Cake). FRAME 11: Big Bird's line is now empty. Mumford tries his trick again, but no one's around to be entranced by it. Big Bird slinks over to a bench and begins singing "Sing" to himself. Ladysmith Black Mambazo immediately answers with a chorus of la-las, exactly what Big Bird's been searching for. Mumford tries his trick again, summoning all of Big Bird's friends to sing with him.

Will & Grace Direct-To-Video NBC Program 1998 Sesame Street Version We All Sing Together 2003 DVD Special Report: Will & Grace is set in New York City and focuses on the relationship between Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and his best friend Grace Adler, a Jewish woman who owns an interior design firm. Also featured are their friends Karen Walker, a demonically alcoholic socialite, and Jack McFarland, a gay actor. The interplay of relationships features the trials and tribulations of dating, marriage, divorce, and casual sex; as well as comical key stereotypes of gay and Jewish culture. We All Sing Together 2003 DVD. Kevin already bought that from Kevin's birthday Friday September 16 2022. FRAME 1: Herry is the anchor of “The Monster Report”. Today’s subject is “kids” (who are they, what they look like, etc.). Herry mentions their fur, until reporter Elmo rushes in with a visual aid that proves kids don’t have fur, but skin! Skin (EKA: Episode 2749). FRAME 2: Herry confirms kids have skin, but shifts over to the subject of the fur on their heads. Elmo rushes in again and points out that the fur on their heads is called “hair”. Fixin' My Hair (EKA: Episode 2734). Herry and the other monsters begin combing their hair (while one is still caught up on the phone). Herry then takes us into the field where Telly, “Monster on the Spot” reporter, is with Dominique, a real kid. Elmo brings him even more of his real kid friends. Telly, overwhelmed, faints. One Thousand Faces (EKA: Episode 2894). FRAME 4: A brief bumper for "The Monster Report" is shown. I Wanna Be Me (EKA: Episode 2791) (No Intro). FRAME 5: Herry returns from the commercial break and asks “How many kinds of kids are there?” He takes us into the field again, where The Count has been counting kids all day, having counted 4,533 different kids. He then meets a pair of twins, who are both different despite being the same in looks. Herry wonders if there are any blue kids, when Elmo pops in with another discovery – kids can’t be blue on the outside, but can feel blue on the inside. Dancin' Shoes (EKA: Episode 2949). FRAME 6: Herry dances, singing the previous song, then realizes he’s on camera and introduces their next topic – kids and their families. Herry’s family rushes in when they hear about this. The family is shocked to learn that even kids have families and Herry turns their attention to the next song. Mom And Me (EKA: Episode 2462). FRAME 7: Herry and the rest of the crew (including the blue monster, now covered in phones he’s still on the line with) say goodbye to Herry’s family and Herry tries to close the report, saying that all kids are different. Elmo then rushes in the studio with Buster, claiming to have the biggest news of the day – that kids are different AND the same! His source is “straight from the horse’s mouth” (literally) as we zoom into Buster’s mouth to see… Different Yet The Same (EKA: Episode 2054), No Matter What (EKA: Episode 2782). FRAME 8: Herry is still skeptical about Buster’s source and is told he learned straight from kids and we zoom into his mouth again. We All Sing With The Same Voice (EKA: Episode 1708). FRAME 9: The crew begins dancing out of the studio. The blue monster who has been busy on the phone the whole video finally gets off. Herry tells them to come back, as the report isn’t finished, and Elmo tells him that they’re going to play with the kids. Herry rips off his tie and joins them, as Buster takes center stage and begins “The Horse Report”. The entire crew congas with some kids as the credits roll and a conga version of “We All Sing with the Same Voice” plays.

Seven Days Direct-To-Video UPN Science Fiction Sesame Street Celebrates Around The World 2004 DVD: The plot follows a secret branch of the US National Security Agency, which has developed a time travelling device based upon alien technology found at Roswell. As the opening of the show recounts, the Chronosphere, or Backstep Sphere, is capable of sending “one human being back in time seven days” to avert disasters. The show's title refers to the chief limitation of the technology, namely that a traveler can only backstep seven days due to limitations imposed by the device's fuel source and its reactor. As the fuel source is limited, there is a strict mandate that the backstep is confined to events relating directly to national security. The backstep team and the equipment are stationed in a base in a secret location somewhere in the desert of Nevada called Never Never Land—a play on Area 51, or Groom Lake Flight Test Facilities, also known as Dreamland. Sesame Street Celebrates Around The World 2004 DVD. Home video version of Sesame Street Stays Up Late PBS program December 29 1993.

Kratts' Creatures Direct-To-Video VHS From Polygram Video Time-Life Kids PBS TV Hit Program: The first in a series of programs produced by the Kratt Brothers, Chris and Martin Kratt, Kratts' Creatures was made to be the first wildlife show aimed specifically towards young children. It featured the Kratt Brothers as they traveled worldwide, exploring different animals and their habitats. They received assistance from their friends Allison Baldwin (Shannon Duff) and Ttark, an animated anthropomorphic dinosaur (voiced by Ron Rubin). Sweet as it did, six fabulous stills from funding for the show: birds, dolphins, bear, monkey, some elephants, more birds, catchy Cratts' Creatures music for a fabulous trip. Plus at the end here of some episodes: To Learn More About Kratts' Creatures, Visit Us At PBS Online At The Address On Your Screen: http://www.pbs.org.

Brats Of The Lost Nebula Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Kids WB Hit Show 1998 Sesame Street Version Hit Show: It combines puppetry and computer animation. The series follows five orphaned children from different war-torn planets. As they search for their surviving family members, they must also band together to fight an evil invading force known as "The Shock".

Donny & Marie Direct-To-Video Talk Show 1998 Sesame Street Version Learning About Letters 2004 DVD: The show had a "house band", featuring Jerry Williams (musical director/keyboards), Kat Dyson (guitar), Paul Peterson (bass), and Nick Vincent (drums), and would also occasionally perform with musical guests. Learning About Letters 2004 DVD: FRAME 1: Big Bird and Snuffy welcome the viewer and announce that today, they'll be going over the alphabet, even reading some words. Snuffy doesn't quite remember how the alphabet goes, but soon realizes the correct order with the help of a song "The Alphabet Song" for Lena Horne, Mr. Johnson, Farley and fun Anything Muppets (EKA: Episode 0575) (On-screen Letters Added). Following the song, Snuffy remarks how great the alphabet is and reveals the first letter - A. He then leaves to find things that start with A. As he leaves, a voice beckons Big Bird outside. The voice is that of Telly Monster's, who hurries Big Bird along, hoping everything goes smoothly while talking about the alphabet. He shows off some A words, followed by some B words, then a C word - cow. "C Is For Cookie" (EKA: Episode 0372). Now at the letter D, Telly drags in a Dentist, who wishes to speak about flossing before she's shoved off. Telly then knocks on Oscar's trash can; not to see Oscar, but his Elephants. Frances Fairy's F words (EKA: Episode 0335). FRAME 3: Telly and Big Bird now show some F words. Buster the Horse illustrates a G word - gallop. The word itself follows suit. Speech balloon G for gorilla (EKA: Episode 0085). FRAME 4: Buster zooms past the letter H, for Horse. Consonant sound H for horse (EKA: Episode 1167) (Beginning Edited). FRAME 5: Oscar displays the letter I, for Irvine, who has Ice cream, which Luis finds Icky. Telly does some jumping to show the word "Jump." The word does the same. Speech ballon K for key (EKA: Episode 0040). "La La La" (EKA: Episode 0321). FRAME 6: Big Bird shows Henrietta Honker the L in the CLOSED sign. He goes on, saying letters can be found everywhere. City Alphabet (EKA: Episode 0132) (Joe Raposo instrumental with kid voiceover). Tracing fun letter M with Kermit (EKA: Episode 0516). "M-M-M Monster Meal" (EKA: Episode 0380). FRAME 7: In Big Bird's Nest, Henrietta takes a Nap. O for Orange (EKA: Episode 0673). FRAME 8: Telly displays his Piggy bank, which has a sole Quarter. Wizard says R words (EKA: Episode 0369). FRAME 9: Telly shows some words that start with S and T. The letter U prefers to speak for himself. Villian in panama hat (EKA: Episode 0507). FRAME 10: The gang wraps up the alphabet - Big Bird has a Waffle, the dentist has an X-ray, Luis has a Yo-Yo, and Buster appears as a Zebra. "Madgrial Alphabet" (EKA: Episode 0615). FRAME 10: Luis reads the gang the story of "The King Banishes the Letter P." (EKA: Episode 0712) (This segment is edited, replacing Luis' original narration scenes with linking footage.) Big Bird returns to his nest to find Snuffy, who's brought an Apple and is ready to move onto B. Big Bird explains they've already finished, making Snuffy sad. Big Bird cheers him up, promising that they'll simply start everything again. He tells the gang his plan and Telly frantically gets everyone organized. Big Bird announces the sponsors from A to Z.

Dumb Bunnies Direct-To-Video CBS Hit 1998 Sesame Street Version Learning About Numbers 2004 DVD: Based on books by created by Dav Pilkey, the author of Captain Underpants, under the pseudonym "Sue Denim". They involve the adventures of a dumb family of bunnies. The Dumb Bunnies did everything in reverse, including sleeping under beds and putting flowers upside down in vases. Learning About Numbers 2004 DVD: Kevin already bought 1986 VHS from Christmas 2018 plus that red barcode words on top blue screen in the end. FRAME 1: The Count introduces Big Bird's Number Show and his guests tonight. Big Bird arrives on "stage" and opens with a joke about the cold weather, discovering he's missing one of his mittens. One penny with Grover and John-John (EKA: Episode 0438). Guru counts 20 (EKA: Episode 0276). FRAME 2: Big Bird has found his glove and retells his joke. He then presents his first, fiddle-playing guest. Toucan Two-Step (EKA: Episode 0353). FRAME 3: Big Bird brings out his next guest - Chip and Dip. They promote a new film they produced starring their friends. Big Bird plays the clip they brought. Doll House (EKA: Episode 0131). FRAME 4: Big Bird reads a fan letter that complains about the show's lack of roller coasters and chickens. Big Bird appeases the request. Number 3 ball film girl tasting ice cream (EKA: Episode 0744). Three Waltzing Chickens (EKA: Episode 1183). I Just Adore 4 (EKA: Episode 0734) (New intro by The Count, applause and brief moan by the Orange Gold square when Big Bird grabs him at the end added). Four lions (EKA: Episode 0300). FRAME 5: A Honker alerts Big Bird that The Count has gone home, but he is needed later to count honks. Big Bird looks through the phone book for his home number. Five telephone rings (EKA: Episode 0539) (Ending Cut). FRAME 6: Big Bird gets through and speaks to Ernie. He puts The Count on, who says he is unable to come; he has a new job as an elevator operator! Counting 10 floors on the elevator (EKA: Episode 1970). FRAME 7: Big Bird lures him back with the promise of being able to count higher than the elevator can provide. The Count leaves Big Bird with a final message about soccer socks. Six Soccer Socks (EKA: Episode 1670). Seven flowers seven sneezes (EKA: Episode 0433). The King Of Eight (EKA: Episode 0225). Martian Beauty (EKA: Episode 0316). Counting to 10 backwards with Grover and John-John (EKA: Episode 0547). FRAME 8: Big Bird is told by the Honker that The Count is back. Big Bird then introduces them. Counting 20 honks (EKA: Episode 1569). FRAME 9: Big Bird thanks his guests and signs off.

Hughleys Direct-To-Video Sitcom Program ABC UPN TV 1998 Sesame Street Version Program Play-Along Games And Songs 2005 DVD: The show starred D. L. Hughley as the main character, vending machine salesman Darryl Hughley. Elise Neal portrayed Darryl's wife Yvonne. Former Living Single co-star John Henton portrayed the couple's best friend Milsap from the "old neighborhood", who often visited the family and helped them out (much resemblance to Willona visiting James and Florida on Good Times). Ashley Monique Clark portrayed Darryl and Yvonne's 12-year-old daughter Sydney, and Dee Jay Daniels portrayed their 10-year-old son Michael; both children sometimes acted out and sometimes caused complete chaos. Michael's best friends included Ronnie (Preston Wamsley), Otto (played by Connor Matheus in Seasons 1 and 2, then Ian Meltzer in Seasons 3 and 4), and Miles (Martin Spanjers). Play-Along Games And Songs 2005 DVD. FRAME 1: Big Bird tells Forgetful Jones that it's time to play games, but Forgetful claims he's "No-Games Jones," even though he's currently playing go fish with Elmo. Big Bird plans to quiz Forgetful on how much he remembers after they've played all the games. Forgetful likes the idea, and Big Bird goes to round up two kids (Jesse and Desiree) who are seen playing with Oscar the Grouch. The group starts the first game: "Follow That Penguin!" They watch a cartoon of a penguin making beats, (EKA: Episode 0239) and Big Bird points to someone who has to repeat that beat. When it's Forgetful's turn, he forgets the beat, so Elmo helps him remember. In the third round, the penguin taps out a random series of beats, which Elmo and the others interpret through scatting. Herry plays a game with his ball, feather and his head (EKA: Episode 1613) (third round here edited). FRAME 2: The next game is "The Rhyme Game," where Big Bird says a word, points to a person and they must make a rhyme. His word is "top," and when he calls on Forgetful Jones, they all hop to help him think of a word. He takes so long to guess that they all get tired. Big Bird tells him to play along with the next segment. Beat The Time with Cookie Monster (EKA: Episode 0446). FRAME 3: Big Bird's next game features him drawing shapes in the air, having the others guess what it is. He makes a rectangle, a triangle and his own creation - a ball of squiggly lines called "Fun." One Of These Things with Cookie Monster (EKA: Episode 0174). I Heard My Dog Bark (EKA: Episode 2169). Painting of four elephants (EKA: Episode 0292). Shape Organization part 4 (EKA: Episode 0419) (Edited). Over, Under, Around And Through (EKA: Episode 0258). FRAME 4: The final game is "The Remember-the-Games Game." Big Bird quizzes Forgetful on all the games and segments they saw with 60 seconds on the clock, but Forgetful forgets everything. Big Bird reminds the viewer that they can play the same games with their friends and family, and even with their Sesame Street friends again.

Brother's Keeper Direct-To-Video ABC TV Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Big Bird's Story Time 2005 DVD: The series centers around Porter Waide (Ragsdale), a milquetoast college history professor and widowed single father, raising his son, Oscar (Cooper), by himself until his brother, Bobby (O'Bryan), a football placekicker who had just been signed to play with the San Francisco 49ers and has a reputation for being a bad boy, moves in with his brother and nephew, as part of a stipulation in his new multimillion-dollar contract in which Bobby has to live with someone who is more responsible than him, in order to change his troublemaking ways. Big Bird's Story Time 2005 DVD. FRAME 1: Big Bird, Snuffy and Maria have gathered at Big Bird's nest, ready for story time before their naps. While they have mostly everything ready (from their blankets to their snacks), they forget the storybook, which prompts Big Bird and Snuffy to head over to the library to get one. "At Your Library" (EKA: Episode 1908). FRAME 2: Back at the nest, Big Bird and Snuffy are unable to find another book due to the library being closed. However, they got a newspaper instead from Hooper's Store for Maria to read to them, specifically the "Fairy Tales" section where they read the article about Princess Rapunzel. Rapunzel (EKA: Episode 0409) (Edited With Opening Logo Omitted). FRAME 3: In another article, Maria reads to Big Bird and Snuffy about Humpty Dumpty. Humpty Dumpty (EKA: Episode 0657) (Edited With Opening Logo Omitted). FRAME 4: In the next article, Maria reads to Big Bird and Snuffy about a wicked witch and the magic mirror. Wicked Witch (EKA: Episode 0685) (Edited With Opening Logo Omitted). FRAME 5: Following the articles read, Big Bird thinks it's silly that Sesame Street News has only one reporter on its entire staff, and wakes up Snuffy (who has dozed off) to tell him how much fun it is to imagine all those fairy tale characters. "Imagine That" (EKA: Episode 0642) (Different Sound Effects Added). FRAME 6: Snuffy tries suggesting Maria to tell him a story involving three animals, but forgets what kind they are. After several guesses by Big Bird, Snuffy thinks that it might be about Goldilocks and the Three Bears, which Maria tells him the story of. During Maria's story, Snuffy and Big Bird imagine how the story goes on, with themselves filling in the role of Goldilocks. Soon enough, Big Bird begins to doze off halfway through and Snuffy begins to do the same. As Maria tries to leave, Snuffy wakes up, remembering that the story was not what he had in mind. Instead of bears, it was pigs. Immediately, Maria grabs the newspaper again and finds an article regarding them, reading it to him and Big Bird (who has just woken up). Three Little Pigs (EKA: Episode 0551) (Edited With Opening Logo Omitted). FRAME 7: Maria finally sends Big Bird and Snuffy to their naps, wishing them and the viewer to have a good rest. Kermit joins in, resting next to Snuffy's snuffle, having been exhausted from his reporter job.

Fantasy Island Direct-To-Video TV Drama Fantasy Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Based On Fantasy Island By Gene Levitt Rock & Roll 2003 DVD: The role of Mr. Roarke was played by Malcolm McDowell and, in contrast to the first series, the supernatural aspect of his character and of Fantasy Island itself was emphasized from the start, along with a dose of dark humor. Director Barry Sonnenfeld, known for his work on The Addams Family movies, was a chief creative force on the new series. Another difference was that the new series was filmed in Hawaii instead of California. The remake followed the fantasies of at least two of Roarke's guests with an additional subplot involving members of his staff – usually Cal and Harry. Whereas the original series featured a separate writer and title for each subplot, the new series was written as several stories but featuring a unified theme and title. Rock & Roll 2003 DVD. Kevin already played that Christmas 2018 with 1990 VHS with rectangles words on top blue screen in the end. FRAME 1: The announcer introduces "Sesame Street Rock 'N' Roll Request Show," with host Jackman Wolf! Jackman Wolf gets a request to play "Monster in the Mirror." Monster In The Mirror (EKA: Episode 2689). FRAME 2: Jackman Wolf gets a request from Gina to play a song by Little Jerry and the Monotones, her favorite band. Jackman reveals they'll be playing a special song over the phone, but never receives the call. He begins to wonder what's wrong. Telephone Rock (EKA: Episode 0733) (Beginning and ending cut, new sound effects added). FRAME 3: Jackman Wolf can't get a connection with Little Jerry, so he asks her to pick a different request. Gina decides to pick two songs from her other favorite band, Little Chrissy and the Alphabeats ("You're Alive" and "Rock 'N' Roll Readers"), but can't decide which one to pick. So Jackman Wolf plays both songs for her. You're Alive (EKA: Episode 1415) (Introduction cut, new sound effects added). Rock N Roll Readers (EKA: Episode 2612) (Beginning Cut). FRAME 4: While reading The Three Little Pigs, Jackman Wolf gets a request from Bert (with Ernie listening in) to play "It's Hip to be a Square," dedicated to his paper clip collection. It's Hip To Be A Square (EKA: Episode 2615) (edited with comment from Bert). FRAME 5: Jackman Wolf gets a request from Count von Count and the Countess to play a song with the number 40, or a song for the number 9, dedicated to each other. They can't make up their mind, so Jackman Wolf plays both songs for them. Delighted, they let out their usual laugh which is accompanied by the sound of thunder and the howling of a wolf, which startles Jackman and causes him to drop his phone. Count Up To Nine (EKA: Episode 1134) (Opening And Closing Cut). Forty Blocks From My Home (EKA: Episode 2614). FRAME 6: Jackman Wolf tries to call Little Red Riding Hood from the Bureau of Missing Rock Groups to see if she could find Little Jerry and the Monotones. She can't, but has a request to play "(I Can't Get No) Co-Operation" and "Hand Talk." I Can't Get No Co-Operation (EKA: Episode 1521) (Closing Cut). Hand Talk (EKA: Episode 2622). Jackman Wolf gets a request from Oscar the Grouch to play "The Word Is No." The Word Is No (EKA: Episode 2548). FRAME 8: The show's almost over, and Jackman Wolf gives up on trying to look for Little Jerry and the Monotones. Gina pops up, excited to hear the group singing on the show. Jackman Wolf explains to the officer that he did intend them to sing on his show, and continues to let them sing as the credits roll. "All Right Then. Until Next Time, This Is Jackman Wolf Saying Fangs For Watching And Toodle-oo!"

Hyperion Bay Direct-To-Video WB Drama 1998 Sesame Street Version Dance Along 2003 DVD: The series centers around Dennis Sweeny (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) who, after a successful career in the computer software business, returns home to open a local division for the company he works for. The series follows the drama when the new meets the old in the little coastal town of Hyperion Bay, California. Dance Along 2003 DVD. Kevin already bought that from Christmas 2018. Gina, Mike, Big Bird and the Kids host the Sesame Street Dance Along, where they dance and play Sesame Street songs that involve dancing. New Way To Walk (EKA: Episode 2268), A Very Simple Dance (EKA: Episode 2729), The Batty Bat (EKA: Episode 2096) (First Verse Cut Together), Stop Dancing with Ann Marie DeAngelo and Skeeter Rabbit (EKA: Episode 2600), The Birdcall Boogie (EKA: Episode 2644), ABC Disco (EKA: Episode 1324), Doin' The Pigeon (EKA: Episode 0536), The Any Way You Feel Dance, The Birdland Jump with Joe Williams (EKA: Episode 2260).

Legacy Direct-To-Video Country Drama Western UPN Program 1998 Sesame Street Version The Best Of Elmo 2001 DVD Fun Adventure 60 Minutes: A family-run horse farm nestled among the rolling bluegrass country provides the picturesque backdrop for Legacy, a family drama series that chronicles the proud and close-knit Logan family as they struggle to maintain their deep-seated family values of hard work and integrity in a society increasingly driven by money, power, and self-indulgence. The Best Of Elmo 2001 DVD. Kevin already bought 1994 VHS from Christmas 2018. FRAME 1: As Maria leaves the Fix-It Shop carrying a large board of wood, Elmo walks by and accidentally bumps into her, dropping a bunch of pictures from his hands. After Maria helps pick them up, Elmo reveals that he's bringing them to the Monster Art Show, and wants his friends to help decide what picture is best. Maria notices a drawing with Ernie. One Fine Face (EKA: Episode 2220). FRAME 2: Maria tells Elmo that she likes the previous drawing the most, which Elmo, to her surprise, says she can keep (as there's plenty more pictures to choose for the show). Maria spots another picture and asks where he got all his ideas; Elmo says it's because of using his imagination. In Your Imagination (EKA: Episode 3119). FRAME 3: At Finders Keepers, Ruthie startles Elmo while fiddling with a chandelle boa. After Elmo regains posture, Ruthie looks at his pictures and learns they're for the Monster Art Show, which incidentally she also bought pictures from. She notices two of his – one of Elmo scaring Julia Roberts, and one of Elmo sitting on the ledge with tap shoes. Happy Tapping With Elmo (EKA: Episode 2832). Afraid with Julia Roberts (EKA: Episode 2790). FRAME 4: Elmo assures Ruthie there's lots of drawings left for the show, as the two look at a couple of more pictures. She finds one of the number 3 (from Elmo's number collection), and one with two backup singers. Elmo explains the latter is about the number 5, despite having no numbers on the picture. Five Jive With Elmo Jammer (EKA: Episode 2939). Three (EKA: Episode 3123). FRAME 5: Now at the Park, Elmo has laid his drawings on the ledge, commenting about how he's already just given out a few of them. Zoe suddenly appears and sees his pictures, asking one by one if she can keep them as they go down the line. Two pictures in particular stand out – one with Elmo and Telly, and one with Elmo and Whoopi. Skin with Whoopi Goldberg (EKA: Episode 2746). Heavy And Light (EKA: Episode 2809). FRAME 6: Grasping the previous two pictures, Zoe notices two more – one with a face and one with trees. Elmo, meanwhile, starts to feel bummed as the number of pictures gets smaller ("It's not easy being the best."). The Sound That's In The Air (EKA: Episode 2948). FRAME 7: Zoe bids farewell to Elmo, clinging onto the pictures she likes. Now alone, Elmo shows his last picture to the viewer – a drawing of Elmo playing the piano. Elmo's Song (EKA: Episode 2710) (Ending Cut). FRAME 8: Elmo decides it's time to pick the best drawing for the Monster Art Show, but finds he just has the last picture remaining in his hand. He decides to hang it up at the show, but a sad blue Honker comes by, explaining that he's never gotten one of Elmo's pictures and feels left out. This leaves Elmo with a conundrum, asking the viewer what they would do. He realizes that friends' feelings are more important than a contest, and generously gives his last drawing to the Honker. However, now Elmo feels sad that there's no pictures left to enter, and walks away. Elmo finds everyone gathered in front of 123 Sesame Street looking at his pictures, and explains his problem. They all decide to give their pictures back, with Maria telling Elmo that he can return the pictures to them after the show. Elmo gleefully thanks them for their good deed, but now faces another problem: what picture should he pick for the show? Everyone laughs together as Elmo asks the viewer what they liked best.

Felicity Direct-To-Video WB Program Imagine Touchstone Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Put Down The Duckie 2003 DVD: The series opens at Felicity's high school graduation, where she asks Ben Covington, a classmate on whom she has a crush, to sign her yearbook. Moved by his comment that he wished they had gotten to know each other further, she changes her education plans completely, deciding to follow Ben to New York rather than attend Stanford University as a pre-med student. Felicity's overbearing parents, concerned about Felicity's seemingly rash decision, come to New York to try to persuade her to return home and "get back on track". Felicity has second thoughts about her decision, but soon realizes that she came not only to follow Ben, but to discover her true inner self. While Felicity works to sort out her emotions, she continues the basic motions of student life and moves into her dorm. There, she meets the resident advisor Noel Crane. Eventually, the two develop a romantic relationship, and the love triangle among Felicity, Ben, and Noel forms the basic dramatic conflicts in the show throughout the series. A number of other characters appear and play large roles in Felicity's life. Her roommate for the first two years is Meghan Rotundi, a goth Wiccan who occasionally casts spells on Felicity and others. Julie Emrick is one of Felicity's best friends, as is Elena Tyler, who often takes classes with Felicity. Felicity also has male friends, including Sean Blumberg, who is always trying to produce new off-kilter inventions, and Javier Clemente Quintata, who manages the Dean & DeLuca where Felicity works for most of her college career. A recurring episode opener of the show is a stark camera shot of Felicity sitting in a dormitory room or apartment holding a tape recorder, recalling events in order to make a cassette tape to send to an old friend named Sally Reardon (voiced by Janeane Garofalo). This occasionally provides a method for Felicity to narrate an entire episode. At the end of episodes like this, Felicity is often shown to be listening to a tape that Sally has sent in reply. Put Down The Duckie: An All-Star Musical Special 2003 DVD. The video replaces the special's title card. The release also omits the pledge drive segments featuring Kermit the Frog and Oscar the Grouch.

FBI Files Direct-To-Video Discovery Channel Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Barney Songs 2006 DVD: The show described actual FBI cases, with dramatic reenactments and interviews with agents and forensic scientists who worked in the investigations. Barney Songs 2006 DVD. Title date in this: November 7 1995. Join Barney as he leads the viewers into fun songs from Season 3 episodes.

New Addams Family Direct-To-Video Fox Family Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Sitcom Barney's Musical Scrapbook 2004 DVD: The Addams Family consists of husband and wife, Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children, Wednesday and Pugsley, as well as Grandmama, Uncle Fester, and their butler, Lurch. The Addams' are a close-knit extended family with decidedly macabre interests and supernatural abilities. No explanation for their powers is explicitly given in the series. Some of the episodes in this series are remakes of the original TV series' episodes with some episodes being exclusive to this show. Barney's Musical Scrapbook 2004 DVD. Title date in this: May 6 1997. Remember when Barney and his friends sailed to Coco Island? Or when the wind came long and blew BJ's hat away? Aaaaah, the memories. One look through Barney's Scrapbook and you'll be reminded of some of the best Barney moments ever... complete with 14 wonderful songs. Relive all the fun, all the music and all the purple...in Barney's scrapbook. It'll be your favorite for years to come.

Vengeance Unlimited Direct-To-Video ABC TV Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version 60 Minutes McNamara Warner Bros. Barney's Adventure Bus 2004 DVD: Mr. Chapel was a mysterious stranger keen on serving justice to those who had been ignored by the law. To achieve those ends, Mr. Chapel made use of promised favors from former clients. People in trouble were usually contacted by Chapel with an envelope on their front doorstep containing newspaper clippings related to previous clients, along with the phone number 555-0132. When Mr. Chapel took a case, his demand was simple: either pay a fee of one million dollars, or promise to do a favor at some time in the future—whatever, whenever, wherever and for however long he needed you—then your debt would be paid in full. In the series pilot, it was clear that Mr. Chapel had been doing this for some time, as he called in a number of favors to help his current client. Barney's Adventure Bus 2004 DVD. Tape date in this: September 2 1997. It's Saturday, and the kids are playing together. Barney becomes a bus driver, and he turns a toy school bus into a real big one. He takes his friends on his adventure bus ride. With some imagination, Barney and all his pals take a trip to different kinds of real places like the castle, the pizzeria, the wild wild west, and the circus.

V.I.P. Direct-To-Video Created By J.F. Lawton Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version It's Time For Counting 2006 DVD: Anderson stars as Vallery Irons, a woman who accidentally saves a celebrity and then is hired by a real bodyguard agency (V.I.P. aka Vallery Irons Protection) as a famous figurehead while the rest of the agency's professionals work to solve cases. Her lack of investigation skills ends up defeating the antagonists in every episode. It’s Time For Counting 2006 DVD. Tape Date In This: January 13 1998. When the numbers from Stella's alarm clock get missing, Barney and the kids help search for the rest of the numbers. They head to the school library, where they read some classic children's stories. When all the numbers are returned to the alarm clock, Stella has a very special surprise for Barney and his friends!

First Wave Direct-To-Video Space Channel Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Hit Barney's Halloween Party 2003 DVD: Former thief turned security specialist Kincaid Lawrence "Cade" Foster's life was idyllic, with a beautiful wife, good job and a nice house. Unbeknownst to him, a race of extraterrestrials called the Gua have identified him as subject 117 in an Alien experiment - AHX2323 - to test human will. As part of this experiment, his life is systematically ruined, including the murder of his wife, for which he is framed. He is the only one of the 117 subjects to solve the riddles of the experiment and escape arrest to live as a fugitive. The Gua are among humans in the form of hybridised genetic clones and plan to enslave humanity—the first of three "waves" intent on conquering and finally destroying the human race. Constantly pursued by the police, and a strange government agency called the Illuminati, Foster discovers previously unknown quatrains of Nostradamus, which tell of three waves that will destroy the planet unless the "twice-blessed man" can stop them. For this reason, Foster investigates strange occurrences that may have ties to the Nostradamus quatrains, hoping to find what he needs to stop the Gua. Barney's Beach Party 2003 DVD. Title date in this: August 25 1998. It’s Halloween, and Barney and his friends prepare for the big Halloween party at the school gym. From Indian corn to smiling jack-o-lanterns, the gym is aglow with the colors of fall. Meanwhile, BJ and Baby Bop are putting the final touches on their Halloween costumes as they get ready for a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating. Finally, evening arrives, the Halloween party begins, and the trick-or-treaters set out to search for goodies. Unfortunately, after a full night of trying, BJ comes up just a bit empty-handed. But when BJ and Baby Bop return to school, they soon find out that their friends have plenty of goodies and surprises waiting for them. Together the two learn that sometimes, the best treats at Halloween are good friends.

Fox Files Direct-To-Video Fox Family Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Barney's Imagination Island 2004 DVD: Join in the fun with cool fox files fun as it did a pal with together. Barney's Imagination Island 2004 DVD. Home video version of the NBC program on October 4 1994 that day was Ronald Makes It Magic CD and cassette. Min and Tosha are having a sleepover; and Tosha's mom reads them a story about a mystical place called "Imagination Island" unable to finish the story. When Barney comes to life, he shows the two girls that they can go on a sailing adventure if they use their imaginations. With that, Barney mystically takes the two girls on deck aboard a huge ship destined for Imagination Island. Along the way, they meet up with Shawn, Derek, Baby Bop, and BJ. As the ship sails closer to the island, a big storm causes a huge tidal wave to knock the ship up onto some palm trees on the island. While Baby Bop and BJ stay on the ship, Barney and the children go explore the island. After hiking through the island's jungle, they eventually find a tropical house where they meet Professor Tinkerputt, a toy inventor who doesn't like to share his creations. He explains to the group the he moved to Imagination Island to be alone with his toys. The professor shows the group his new balloon maker that does not properly work. After Tosha realizes that her heart-shaped locket is the key to make the machine work, she gives the professor her locket. Through the process, Barney helps him understand that sharing with others makes people happy. By finally sharing different toys with the group, the professor realizes that making other people happy makes him happy too. Wanting to leave the island himself, Tinkerputt agrees to help the explorers get off the island. After a moment of thinking, Tinkerputt gets an idea of how to get the ship out of the trees. They can fly back with help from his balloon machine. The group returns to the ship where Tinkerputt inflates many balloons to attach to the ship. Tinkerputt takes control of the ship, and the ship flies up to the sky. Baby Bop and BJ return home, and Barney reminds the kids the importance of home. Later, the ship reaches back home, and Barney and the kids leave. With Tosha and Min falling asleep, the ship sails off into the night sky with the professor heading to build a new toy factory.

Faux Pause Direct-To-Video Game Show Network Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 1998 Sesame Street Version Sing And Dance With Barney 2004 DVD: Get ready to play Faux Pause for now that game show with such a fun event. Sing And Dance With Barney 2004 DVD. Title date in this: January 12 1999. The kids get a mysterious invitation for a party and later find out it was from Barney. He plans a party for all of his friends. The group begins going on magical journeys, beginning with an adventure to Grandpa's Farm. When they return, some of Barney's old friends, Michael, Kathy, and Tosha, show up and recall some memories. Linda, Danny and Kim join them and the group goes camping in the forest. Coming back from that trip, Jason and Min arrive as a surprise for Barney. The last trip of the day is to Storybook Land, a magical place where fairy tales become reality (complete with a castle). Back in the treehouse, Barney tells everyone (including the viewer) that they're special and they tell him the same and that he can count on them.

Starting Friday January 1 2027 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Friday December 31 2027 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Cosby Show Direct-To-Video Sitcom NBC Program 1985-1992 Top Story The Alligator King A Casey Middle Pool Rubber Duckie Had A Barn With Show Tape: This show starring Bill Cosby. The show focuses on the Huxtable family, an African-American upper middle class family, living in a brownstone in Brooklyn Heights, New York, at 10 Stigwood Avenue. The father is Cliff Huxtable, an obstetrician and son of a prominent jazz trombonist. The mother is his wife, lawyer Clair Huxtable. They have four daughters and one son: Sondra, Denise, Theo, Vanessa, and Rudy. Despite its comedic tone, the show sometimes involves serious subjects, like Theo's experiences dealing with dyslexia, inspired by Cosby's dyslexic son, Ennis. The show also deals with teenage pregnancy when Denise's friend Veronica (Lela Rochon) becomes pregnant. Swimming at Casey Middle can be seen in that 2002 Punky Brewster program to it probably fun as it did Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes. One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven! Said The Alligator King To His Seven Sons, "I'm Feelin' Mighty Down. Whichever Of You Can Cheer Me Up Will Get To Wear My Crown." His First Son Brought Seven Oyster Pearls From The Bottom Of The China Sea. The Second Gave Him Seven Statues Of Girls With Clocks Where Their Stomachs Should Be. The Third Son Gave Him Seven Rubies From The Sheikdom Of Down There Beneath. The King Thought The Rubies Were Cherries And He Broke Off Seven Of His Teeth. The Fourth Son Tried To Cheer Him Up With Seven Lemon Drops. The King Said, "I'm Sorry, Son. Since That Ruby Episode, I Just Haven't Got The Chops." The Fifth Son Brought The King Perfume In Seven Fancy Silver Jars. The King Took A Whiff And He Broke Out In Spots Cause It Smelled Like Cheep Cigars. The Sixth Son Gave Him Seven Diamond Rings To Wear Upon His Toes. The King Snagged His Foot On The Royal Red Rug And Crumpled Up His Nose. The Seventh Son Of The Alligator King Was A Thoughtful Little Whelp. He Said, "Daddy, Appears To Me That You Could Use A Little Help." Said The Alligator King To His Seventh Son, "My Son, You Win The Crown. You Didn't Bring Me Diamonds Or Rubies But You Help Me Up When I Was Down. Take The Crown It's Yours, My Son. I Hope You Don't Mind The Dents. I Got It On Sale At A Discount Store Costs Me All Of Seven Cents!" Seven!

Saturday January 1 2028 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Sunday December 31 2028 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Law And Order Direct-To-Video Police Legal Drama Program Tape TV NBC Show With Count The Oles Tape The Alligator King A Casey Middle Pool Rubber Duckie Had A Barn With Show Tape: Set and filmed in New York City, the series follows a two-part approach: the first half-hour is the investigation of a crime (usually murder) and apprehension of a suspect by New York City Police Department detectives; the second half is the prosecution of the defendant by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Plots are often based on real cases that recently made headlines, although the motivation for the crime and the perpetrator may be different. Count the oles with part of that program Beach Party At Walt Disney World such a fun surprise eight in the beginning 24 in the middle plus altogether that calypso beat that makes 32. Swimming at Casey Middle can be seen in that 2002 Punky Brewster program to it probably fun as it did Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes. One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven! Said The Alligator King To His Seven Sons, "I'm Feelin' Mighty Down. Whichever Of You Can Cheer Me Up Will Get To Wear My Crown." His First Son Brought Seven Oyster Pearls From The Bottom Of The China Sea. The Second Gave Him Seven Statues Of Girls With Clocks Where Their Stomachs Should Be. The Third Son Gave Him Seven Rubies From The Sheikdom Of Down There Beneath. The King Thought The Rubies Were Cherries And He Broke Off Seven Of His Teeth. The Fourth Son Tried To Cheer Him Up With Seven Lemon Drops. The King Said, "I'm Sorry, Son. Since That Ruby Episode, I Just Haven't Got The Chops." The Fifth Son Brought The King Perfume In Seven Fancy Silver Jars. The King Took A Whiff And He Broke Out In Spots Cause It Smelled Like Cheep Cigars. The Sixth Son Gave Him Seven Diamond Rings To Wear Upon His Toes. The King Snagged His Foot On The Royal Red Rug And Crumpled Up His Nose. The Seventh Son Of The Alligator King Was A Thoughtful Little Whelp. He Said, "Daddy, Appears To Me That You Could Use A Little Help." Said The Alligator King To His Seventh Son, "My Son, You Win The Crown. You Didn't Bring Me Diamonds Or Rubies But You Help Me Up When I Was Down. Take The Crown It's Yours, My Son. I Hope You Don't Mind The Dents. I Got It On Sale At A Discount Store Costs Me All Of Seven Cents!" Seven!

Little Wendy Tales Segment From Between The Lions TV Season 3 With Seen On PBS Kids: It is a parody of Japanese magical girl anime, specifically Sailor Moon. The segment demonstrates how the placement of punctuation marks can change the meaning of a sentence.

Starting 2029 new category page from Monday January 1 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Monday December 31 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Music Variety Show Arthur Murray Party Direct-To-Video ABC DuMont CBS NBC Program K-A-I-T-L-I-N Show: The show was set up like a large party, with Kathryn hosting a variety of guests, from sports stars to actors or musicians. Murray dance studio instructors would help Kathryn and Arthur to show their guests how to perform a particular dance step. At the end of the show, the couple would perform a Johann Strauss waltz. The dancers often dressed in elegant clothing, which could cause amusing problems at times. In one surviving episode (February 15, 1954), available on Internet Archive, the well-dressed female dancers are heard squealing with teenage-like excitement at guest star Johnnie Ray. Buddy Holly and The Crickets performed "Peggy Sue" on the December 29, 1957 telecast, also preserved on a kinescope. The J. Fred and Leslie W. MacDonald Collection at the Library of Congress contains thirteen kinescoped programs and partial programs of the various incarnations of Arthur Murray on TV. These include a complete one-hour show from late 1950 featuring guests The DeMarco Sisters plus Andy and Della Russell; a complete half-hour show from August 17, 1954, featuring guest Don Cornell; a segment from September 27, 1956, in which The Platters perform "You'll Never Know" and Andy Williams sings "Canadian Sunset"; and a segment from August 5, 1957, in which celebrities Jack E. Leonard, Bert Lahr, Paul Winchell, and June Havoc compete in a dance contest.

New category page for Now I've Sung in 2030 from Tuesday January 1 at 12:01 AM to Tuesday December 31 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be National Velvet Direct-To-Video Title Show Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Now I've Sung Show 1960-1962 Produced By Metro-Goldwyn Meyer Television Show Hits Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids: National Velvet stars Lori Martin as Velvet Brown, a girl who lives on a dairy farm with her parents, Martha (Ann Doran) and Herbert Brown (Arthur Space), an ex-jockey Mi Taylor, played by Scottish actor James McCallion (1918-1991), her brother, Donald (Joey Scott), and sister, Edwina (Carole Wells). Velvet owned a thoroughbred stallion named King which she hoped would one day run in the Grand National Steeplechase.

FightBox Direct-To-Video TV Title BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC 3 Television Program Television Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever 2001 DVD Fun Alphabet Day Wish The Alpha Fabian Song: Contestants design their fighters and submit them to the BBC. Out of hundreds of submissions, only sixty were chosen to appear on the programme. As well as battling each other, the fighters would face one of six "Sentients", warriors who had won previous (unseen) tournaments and achieved this honour. The Sentients were Banshi, Big George, Kodiak, Nail, Pearl and Vesuvius. Although immortal, they did have certain weaknesses which a fighter could use against them. After winning the first series, competitor warrior Kill Frenzy, created by Usman Arshad, achieved sentience and joined the current six. These seven Sentients featured in the video game mentioned below. Six Games were played during the show these were: Conquest, Demolition, Duel, Helix, Panic and Revolution. Another game was Showdown, a straight one on one battle to determine the winner of each tournament. Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In This Here: March 15 1989. The video begins with the busy people working in Busytown, and then it goes on to Huckle Cat, Lowly Worm and his friends riding the bus to the Busytown Schoolhouse. They say good morning to their teacher Miss Honey after she says good morning to her students who declares that today in school is Alphabet Day. Her students, totaling 26, whose names begins with each letter of the alphabet, start by singing The Alphabet Song. The class goes through every letter of the alphabet and the word that start with that letter... Arthur Pig has the letter A which starts in "airplane". Betty Dog has the letter B which starts in "bread". Christine Beaver has the letter C which starts in "crayon". David Raccoon has the letter D which starts in "drum". Edna Bunny has the letter E which starts in "egg". Freddie Fox has the letter F which starts in "fire engine". Glenda Goat has the letter G which starts in "guitar". Huckle Cat has the letter H which starts in "house". Iris Pig has the letter I which starts in "ice cream". Jimmy Bunny has the letter J which starts in "jar". Kathy Cat has the letter K which starts in "kite". Libby Leopard has the letter L which starts in "ladder". Mary Mouse has the letter M which starts in "motorcycle". Ned Alligator has the letter N which starts in "nurse". Ole Owl has the letter O which starts in "octopus". Polly Pig has the letter P which starts in "pie". Quincy Cat has the letter Q which starts in "quilt". Ralphie Raccoon has the letter R which starts in "rabbit". Susie Tiger has the letter S which starts in "soup". Tom Wolf has the letter T which starts in "train". Ursula Dog has the letter U which starts in "uniform". Vincent Van Goat has the letter V which starts in "violin". Wilma Walrus has the letter W which starts in "watermelon". Xavier Mouse has the letter X which starts in "xylophone". Yolanda Yak has the letter Y which starts in "yo-yo". Zara Rabbit has the letter Z which starts in "zipper". By the time they've finished "Z," the final bell rings, and Miss Honey tells the children that they finished learning the alphabet just in time and to be sure to practice the alphabet when they get home. Then, everyone says goodbye to Miss Honey and go home. When Huckle and Lowly came home, he told his parents that every letter of the alphabet simply Miss Honey taught, then Huckle sings the alphabet song again as Lowly shapes the letters. After that, Lowly takes a nap as Huckle giggles in amusement. As the video ends, the entire Busytown is seen on birds-eye view and an airplane pulls the "The End" banner.

French And Saunders Direct-To-Video BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC2 BBC 3 Program Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever 2001 DVD Lily's Great Counting Day The Alpha Fanny Song: It is also the name by which the performers are known on the occasions when they appear elsewhere as a double act. The show was given one of the highest budgets in BBC history to create detailed spoofs and satires of popular culture, movies, celebrities, and art. French and Saunders continued to film holiday specials for the BBC, and both have been individually successful starring in other shows. In a 2005 poll to find The Comedian's Comedian, the duo were voted among the top 50 comedy acts ever by fellow comedians and comedy insiders. Their last special, French and Saunders Christmas Celebrity Special, aired on 27 December 2005 on BBC One. In 2006, both French and Saunders announced their sketch show was now dead, and that they had moved on to more age-appropriate material. Their last time performing as a duo, the Still Alive tour, ran initially until late 2008, then resumed in Australia in summer 2009. In 2009, the duo were jointly awarded the BAFTA Fellowship. Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In This Here: September 12 1989. Ruben Studdard's birthday party. The video starts off with the entire Busytown. Then we fade with the busy people working in Busytown and Mr. Frumble chases his hat. Then it goes on to Lily Bunny reading a counting book at the Bunny Family's house. Her father decides to make today a counting day and tells her to start by counting 1 of something, and then count 2 things, until she reaches to 10, in which it is her lunch time. Lily starts by counting one of herself, and then counts her two hands, feet and ears. Then she goes outside to find 3 of something while she sings the counting day song (Won't You Come and Count With Me? (Tra La La, 1, 2, 3)). She counts 3 friends riding 3 tricycles with 3 horns. On the way to the farm, she counts 4 mooing cows, and 5 funny frogs splashing in a pond. Then, Lily goes to Farmer Fox's farm, where she counts 6 crows and 6 scarecrows, and then the wind blows away the hats. She counts the 6 silly hats, including another one making 7, which she wonders where that hat came from. The hat appears to belong to Mr. Frumble, who is still chasing it. Lily counts seven airplanes flying in the sky. One of them crashes into Farmer Fred's tractor, then 8 watermelons roll off and bounce away. Lily counts them and Farmer Fred has to chase them. Then, Lily goes to Farmer Fox's farm stand while she sings the counting day song again. By the time she gets there, Farmer Fox is helping Bananas Gorilla order 9 banana cream pies, with Lily counting them. Then, Farmer Fox shows Lily a surprise - 10 baby chicks hatching from their eggs, thinking Lily is their mom. Lily is glad that she's counted up to 10. Lily says goodbye to Farmer Fox as she goes home for lunch. Back home, Lily sings to her parents about her day counting up to 10 (Lily's Counting Day Song). Next, Lily's dad has her count all the way up to 20, so Lily comes over to Huckle's house and tells him it's her counting day. She asks him if he and Lowly wants to come with her to help her count what they see. Huckle and Lowly agree, so they go to Busytown while they sing another reprise of the counting day song. Lily and Huckle spot a car count a family of 11 pigs coming out and going to Busy Burger for lunch. At Busy Burger, they count 12 pancakes... and one hungry hippo (Mr. Hippo), who eats them all in one bite. Lowly sneaks in and eats his own stack of pancakes, when is called to come back by Huckle convincing him that they have to find 13 of something. Outside, Huckle and Lily count 13 scouts crossing the street. They then go to the zoo, where they see Lowly buying 14 balloons, and gets lifted off by them, but luckily, Erholz, the giraffe saves him. At Father Cat's grocery store, Huckle and Lily count 15 delicious apples as Mrs. Crocodile buys them. Lowly is hiding in one of the apples, scaring her, causing a mess in the store. Mr. Frumble continues to chase his hat, but trips over the apples and falls on the ground. In the playground, Huckle and Lily count 16 children sliding down a slide. In the library, they count 17 books, which Mr. Lion is carrying. He tries to juggle them, but fails. Then they see Lowly at a florist buying 18 roses. Lowly brings them to Mrs. Hippo on her birthday. She sneezes them away, leaving 18 beautiful stems. Next, the trio watches a musical parade and count 19 big bass drums, followed by Lowly being in a tuba and being blown out when it sounds. As it begins to get late, Huckle and Lowly are about to go home, but Lily tells them they haven't counted to 20 yet. However, Huckle apologizes, saying he and Lowly must go home in time for dinner. This makes Lily sad, as she however agrees with Huckle and Lowly that she must go home, too. So Lily sadly says goodbye to both Huckle and Lowly as she watches them go out of sight. Then she goes home alone. Upon returning home, Lily tells her family that she and Huckle only counted up to 19, but they didn't make it to 20. Lily’s dad tells her that her counting day isn’t finished and she might be able to find something to count at home. Lily realizes that there are no more things around her at first, until she sees what's on the table. She finally counts 20 carrots at the dinner table and her family applauds for her. At bedtime, Lily’s parents tell her that she'd had a very busy day. Her mother sings Tomorrow You Can Count Again to Lily. As the video ends, a silhouette of Mr. Frumble chases his hat and the fireflies arrange the words "THE END."

Fully Booked Direct-To-Video TV BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC1 BBC2 Scotland Program Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD The Great World Show In Huckle's Backyard: The first series is presented by Zoe Ball and Grant Stott, and set in a fictional hotel. The presenters were joined by actor Paul Brophy, who appeared as a series of comic characters (such as 'Jan Van der Vall', 'Les Vegas' and 'Wee Alistair McAlistair'), and by a large puppet, a talking Highland cow named Morag who was the hotel's receptionist. The second series had Ball being replaced by ex-Neighbours star Sarah Vandenbergh, due to the former's promotion to co-hosting Live & Kicking. Stott, along with Brophy's characters and Morag, all returned. This series was not broadcast live but was 'recorded as-live', meaning that it was recorded in one session with no editing and broadcast as if it were a continuous live show (though without any live interactivity). This format was also used for the third series. Due to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in the early hours of 31 August 1997, the edition of Fully Booked recorded for broadcast that morning was postponed, ultimately airing as part of the CBBC morning schedule on BBC Two on 2 September at 7:30am. The fourth series had a new logo, title sequence and set introduced, along with a remix of the theme music. The presenters and characters of the show's previous incarnation were all removed, with a new presentation team consisting of Chris Jarvis, Gail Porter and Tim Vincent. The show continued to use the magazine format, with guests, games, features, inserts and music; however, the 'hotel' gimmick was largely dropped in favour of relatively straightforward magazine presentation. The fifth series continued in this new format, but with Gail Porter having decided to quit kids' TV, Kate Heavenor was brought in to replace her. Heavenor had previously been presenting programmes for BBC Choice, and was one of the first presenters to graduate from a digital BBC channel to a show on one of the mainstream terrestrial channels. The show gained a reputation for allowing alternative bands to perform alongside the mainstream pop acts, and booked groups including Electrasy, Shed Seven, Catatonia, The Dandys and St. Etienne to appear during this era. The sixth and final series was replaced by a new live series. A new studio set, title music and graphics were introduced to tie in with the retitled name FBi. The show was still hosted by Kate Heavenor, but Chris Jarvis and Tim Vincent were not involved, and were replaced by Vernon Kay (previously a presenter on digital channel UK Play) and former Boyzone member Keith Duffy. The show had a similar mixed-magazine format to its predecessors, but aimed to increase the level of live interactivity by encouraging viewers to take part in the show via the internet, email, text messaging and telephone. Viewers were given the opportunity to take part in games and features and submit questions for studio guests. Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In That: August 17 1993. Robert De Niro's birthday party. Huckle Cat and his friends put on a big musical show in his backyard with Huckle himself as the emcee and Lowly Worm as the stage manager as they take turns singing songs like "The Alphabet Song", "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes", "If You're Happy And You Know It" and many others!

Funnybones Direct-To-Video TV Program BBC Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 S4C BBC 1 BBC 2 Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever 2001 DVD Jobs With Great Of Growing Up: It was based on the eponymous series of nine storybooks, by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, which were illustrated by André Amstutz, and focused on the adventures of a pair of skeletons who were the eponymous Funnybones, in the book of the same name, which was released in 1980. The characters in the series are Big Funnybone (whose catchphrase was "good idea"), Little Funnybone (the brains of the group), Dog, Funnybone (whose catchphrase was "Woof") and Cat (whose catchphrase was "Meow"). Each of the show's episodes was five minutes in length. The English voices were provided by popular comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who also sang the theme song as the Moon Man whilst the original Welsh voices were provided by Ray Gravel, who also sang the theme song as the Moon Man. Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date In That: August 17 1993. Robert De Niro's birthday party. At the Busytown Schoolhouse, Huckle Cat and his friends imagine their occupations to know what they want to be when they grow up. Freddie Fox wants to be a baker, Rhonda Raccoon wants to be a truck driver, Ralph Pig wants to be a firefighter, Gary Goat wants to be a farmer, Huckle Cat wants to be a grocer just like his dad, Lily Bunny wants to be a builder (though in her fantasy, she is shown to be an architect, as she was the one who drew how the house was supposed to look), Larry Lion wants to be a doctor, Olive Owl wants to a mail carrier just like her uncle Ollie Owl, Sally Cat wants to be a travel agent just like her mom, Hilda Hippo wants to be a pilot and Bruno Bear wants to be a captain. At the end of the video, Henry Dog wants to be a teacher just like Miss Honey. Then, an airplane pulls the "The End" banner.

Programs Title VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids 1996 Sesame Street Version Record Elmo's World Up And Down Tape VHS World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs:

Here's the opening to the 1996 reprint VHS of the iMovie stuff. Here's the order.

Sesame Street VHS and audio preview Warning screen Sony Wonder logo Children's Television Workshop logo (1983-1997) MY SESAME STREET HOME VIDEO logo (shortened) Start of each program

Here's the closing to the 1996 reprint VHS of the iMovie stuff. Here's the order.

End of Program Thanks For Helping Screen Copyright Screen And Now A Special Offer Screen Sesame Street Magazine commercial

Programs Title VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids 1998 Sesame Street Version Record Elmo's World Up And Down Tape VHS World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs: The opening to that.

Sesame Street Audio And Video Preview (1997-2000) Sesame Street CDs And Cassettes Preview (1998-2000) Sony Wonder FBI Warning Screen (1995-2007) Sony Wonder Logo (1995-2007) CTW Logo (1997-2000) Start Of Program

The closing of this.

End Of Program Thanks For Helping Screen

Previews in the end.

Further Adventures Of SuperTed Direct-To-Video BBC Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Hit Title From 1989 Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD With Library Do The Park: The original SuperTed, created by Mike Young became the first British cartoon series to be aired on Disney Channel in the United States in 1984. Young moved to the United States to work on more animated series and in 1988 he made a SuperTed-sequel-type cartoon called Fantastic Max (originally based on the cartoon pilot Space Baby) produced by Hanna-Barbera, who decided to create a new series of SuperTed. This new American version of the show takes on a more epic format, with Texas Pete, Bulk and Skeleton also joined by new villains. The theme song was replaced with a more American overture, and the show poked fun at all aspects of American culture, from the Grand Ole Opry to Star Wars. Only two of the original cast were used for this new series, with Victor Spinetti and Melvyn Hayes returning to voice Texas Pete and Skeleton. Unlike the original, the series used digital ink and paint. In the UK, Mike Young and the BBC decided to rerecord the series to use the original voices of Derek Griffiths for SuperTed and Jon Pertwee for Spotty, which also resulted in some minor script changes. The episodes were also split into two parts, thus creating 26 10-minute stories, which resulted in the series not being broadcast until January 1990 on the BBC. It was repeated again twice in 1992 and 1993. Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever 2001 DVD. Title Date: August 23 1994. Huckle and Lowly are going to the Busytown Library. Their librarian Mr. Read-a-Lot picks out what kind of books Huckle likes to read. Mr. Read-a-Lot picks out the book called The Silly Storybook. Huckle and Lowly are about to read some in the park. They walk to the park. Then, when they got to the park, Huckle read three fun stories. He read the first story "Absent-Minded Mr. Rabbit", he read the second story "Mr. Fixit Fixes It", and he also read the third story "Pa Pig's New Car". Huckle responds to Lowly that these three stories would be beautiful to share these fun stories with all of Huckle's friends here in Busytown because these stories will know how they did that. But after the end of the third story, Pa Pig forgot to take his glasses again. Then Sally and Harry Pig wave goodbye and a power shovel shows the words "THE END".

Fudge Direct-To-Video Tape Hit Program Titles Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On The Fudge Books By Judy Blume Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever 2002 DVD Singing Rhymes Nursery Bedtime: The series ran for two seasons, with 24 episodes following a telefilm adaptation of Blume's novel Fudge-a-Mania. Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever 2002 DVD. Title Date Here: August 13 2002. Peter Hannan's birthday party. The video begins with the entire Busytown at night seen on birds-eye view. Then it goes on to Huckle Cat's house. At bedtime in Huckle's bedroom in his house, Mother Cat sings the nursery rhyme, "Little Jack Horner", on the Mother Goose book. Then Huckle sings the last line of the rhyme as Little Jack Horner himself. Mother Cat closes the book and tells Huckle that is enough Mother Goose for tonight. She tucks Huckle in bed and tells him it's time to go to sleep. But he doesn't want to go to sleep without Lowly. He asks Mother Cat if they can look for him some more. But Father Cat tells his son he's sure Lowly is around here somewhere, so he'll find him later. But right now, it's time for Huckle to go to sleep. He asks Mother Cat if she could sing just one more song (Starlight, Starbright). Mother Cat responds. Then she sings just one more. Then, Huckle says the last two lines of the lullaby. Then, she kisses Huckle good night. Huckle wishes he could find Lowly and dreams of himself dressed as a young emperor in a strange land at sunset that doesn't look like Busytown anymore. When he finds a golden crown on the ground he puts it on his head in between his two black pointy ears, he becomes Emperor Huckle and wonders if Lowly is here. Emperor Huckle looks around and calls for his friend. But he can't find him because it's getting late. So he has to start looking for him. While Emperor Huckle starts looking for Lowly, he stops to look at Empress Lily Bunny, Freddie Fox, Dennis and Patty Elephant playing London Bridge. Empress Lily asks Huckle if he wants to come and play with them. Huckle agrees to play, but maybe just for a little while. The Emperor gets caught by Dennis and Patty. After that, he tells Freddie, Lily, Dennis and Patty that was fun and they would like to play again. Huckle likes to, but right now had better look for his friend, Lowly Worm. He's lost. Huckle asks them where he is and thinks he's lost too. Patty tells him he's in Mother Goose Land. The Empress says it's the nicest place to be. She asks Huckle to stay and play with them some more. But Huckle really must find Lowly, then asks Lily if they've seen Lowly. She asks Huckle what Lowly looks like. He says he kind of looks like Lowly Worm. Patty, Dennis, Freddie and Lily haven't seen him and they are sorry. But Huckle guesses he'll have to keep looking. So he goes on his way while looking and calling for Lowly again. On the way, Huckle stops and looks at Mary and her little lamb, Fluffy. Mary tells Fluffy that it can't go with her to school today, so it has to stay here and be good while she's gone. But when the lamb follows Mary to school, the children at the playground laughed at them and Miss Honey is afraid. She tells Mary that she will have to take that lamb home again. Mary and Fluffy agree sadly. But she tells Mary that she can bring Fluffy in just this once to make it her show-and-tell for today. Huckle comes up to school, excuses Miss Honey and asks her if she's seen Lowly Worm, but she hasn't. She asks him if he’s in kindergarten, but he tells Miss Honey he isn’t. Then she's afraid she haven't seen him. She tells him to go and ask Old Mother Hubbard who lives just down the road. The Emperor agrees and heads on his way to Hubbard's house while still calling for his friend. At Hubbard's house, she goes to the cupboard to fetch poor Gerald Dog a bone. But when she gets there, it is bare and so poor Gerald had none. Hubbard goes to the fishmonger's, the grocer's and the cobbler's to buy some fish, fruit and shoes. But when she comes back to her house, Gerald licks the dish, plays the flute and reads the magazine. The magazine says "BIG SALE ON BONES." Suddenly, there's a knock at the door, she opens it. It was Huckle who misses his friend, Lowly Worm. Huckle tells Hubbard and Gerald he was wondering if they've seen his friend. Hubbard thinks of Lowly Worm and then asks Huckle what he looks like. Huckle tells her that he still kind of looks like Lowly Worm. Hubbard is sorry that she didn't seen him in the grocer's or the cobbler's. She would like to help Huckle look for him, but she has to go down to the butcher's shop, because they're having big sale on bones. So she and Gerald go down to the butcher's shop. Emperor Huckle guesses he'll have to keep looking for his friend again. And so, he goes on his way to keep looking for his friend again while still calling for his friend again. Little Bo Peep (Rhonda Raccoon) is looking and calling for her sheep. Some of her sheep's names are Fred, Ginger, Isabella, and Ferdinand. After the song, when Emperor Huckle looks for his friend Lowly, he bumps into Bo Peep. She tells him that she lost her sheep and she doesn't know where to find them. Emperor Huckle tells Bo Peep that he lost Lowly and he doesn't know where to find him either. Bo Peep tells the Emperor that they're behind that bush. The Emperor and Bo Peep look into the bush but they can't find them, so they called for her sheep and his friend again. But they still can't find them, because they're not here. Maybe her sheep are over there in that field. Bo Peep tells him she will go look over there and he'll go look up the road. So they had to split up to find them. Elsewhere in Mother Goose Land, Luis Cat plays the fiddle, the cow jumps over the moon (which is not seen in this video nor at the end), D.W. Dog laughs to see such sport, and the dish runs away with the spoon. Meanwhile, Emperor Huckle keeps looking and calling for his friend Lowly and does not watch where he is going. The dish and the spoon trip over his foot and doesn't ask if they've seen Lowly, but they’re excused and kind of in a rush, because they're late for dinner and run off. Poor Emperor Huckle wanders off sadly that he'd lost his friend, dragging a small brown stone in the road by kicking it with his foot. Little Miss Muffet (Mrs. Hippo) eats her curds and whey, when suddenly she sees a spider. Then she screams and runs away from the spider and bumps into Emperor Huckle with fright while she keeps running away. He thinks that the spider has seen Lowly Worm. He puts the crown back on his head, gets up and walks to see the spider, who sat down beside her and frightened her away. The spider doesn't know why Miss Muffet has a problem with him. He's really a very nice fellow. The Emperor is sure the spider is. He looks lost. The spider asks him how he can help him. Emperor Huckle is looking for his friend, Lowly Worm. He asks the spider if he's seen him go past here. The spider hasn't, but he did see all the king's horses and men run by. He guesses Humpty Dumpty must have fallen off the wall again and they can't put him back together. Huckle thanks the spider and sets off to keep looking for Lowly again by calling, "Lowly! Lowly!" But it's getting late again. Emperor Huckle stops to look in the window of the Three Little Kittens' house and sees Mary Mouse who runs up and down the clock. He doesn't ask her if she's seen Lowly. After that, she says she's got to get the clock fixed. The Emperor wonders if there's anyone home. Then he hears sad meows and goes up to the backyard of the house. They were the Three Little Kittens (Kathy, Quincy, and Abby Cat) in their backyard. While Mother Kitten is hanging up the wet clothes, Emperor Huckle comes up to ask them what is wrong and he can help them. They’re sad because they’re missing their mittens...again. So they ask Huckle if he's seen them. But Huckle tells them he’s sorry and he hasn't seen them. Then he asks them if they have seen Lowly. He's lost him. They haven't because they have trouble at finding things, but the only thing they do is lose them. So they need help from him. If they don't find their mittens, they won't be able to have any more pie. But when he finds their mittens are in the bush, the Three Little Kittens are surprised and excited. Then they run to pull them out, put them on and thank him. Then they tell their mother they'd found their mittens. Mother Kitten is so surprised and glad then they should have some pie. She thanks Emperor Huckle for helping the Three Little Kittens find their mittens before letting them have some pie. She asks him if he would like to have some, but he can't, because he would like is to find his friend, Lowly Worm. So the Emperor asks Mother Kitten if she's seen Lowly too. She hasn't seen him yet. She tells Huckle to go down the road to the farm and talk to Little Boy Blue by the haystack. Emperor Huckle tells them he could ask him, but he has to go. So he goes on his way to the farm to find him. On his way to the farm, Emperor Huckle Cat and Little Bo Peep are calling for his friend (Lowly Worm) and her sheep (Fred, Ginger, Isabella and Ferdinand) when suddenly they bump into each other again. Bo Peep greets Emperor Huckle again. She guesses he hasn't found his friend yet and she hasn't found her sheep either. The Emperor tells Bo Peep he was just going to ask Little Boy Blue if he's seen Lowly. Maybe they could go to the farm and ask him about her sheep. When they got to the barn, they don't ask him if he's seen Lowly and her sheep. But he's fast asleep under the haystack and his feet are shown. Then, after the rhyme/song, Bo Peep found her sheep at last. She tells them where they have been. She was so worried about them. Then Bo Peep notices Little Boy Blue is still sleeping under the haystack. She tells her sheep they can't just run off like that. Her sheep have to watch where they're going as she leads them down the road. It looks like the poor Emperor will not find Lowly, and so he wanders off sadly. Old Woman lives in a shoe. She has so many bunny rabbit children but she doesn't know what to do. So, she calls them to line up by ringing the bell. Then she gives them some broth or soup without any bread and kisses them all soundly and put them to bed. After the song, she gives some soup to one of her children in named Betsy, which the Old Woman mistakes as Bonnie. Then, at last, she gives the last spoonful to one of her children and tells him he's off to bed. He is not one of her children. But his name is Emperor Huckle and he's looking for his friend, Lowly. The Emperor asks the Old Woman if she's seen him. She thinks of Lowly and then asks the Emperor if he is one of her children. Emperor Huckle doesn't think so, because Lowly is a worm. Then Old Woman definitely hasn't seen him. But she tells Huckle to go the town square and ask Wee Willie Winkie who knows where everybody is. Emperor Huckle thanks the Old Woman and gets on his way to the town square in Mother Goose Land. At 8 o'clock at night, Wee Willie Winkie runs through the town square in Mother Goose Land upstairs and downstairs in his nightgown while rapping at the window and crying through the lock, "Are there children all in bed for now it's 8 o'clock?" When Huckle reaches the town square after the rhyme, he asks Willie if he's excused. Willie is sorry, but he can't stop the talk. He has to make sure all the children are in the bed. Emperor Huckle sits on the front porch steps of one of the houses and Willie asks Huckle why isn't he in bed. Emperor Huckle was in bed, but now he's looking for his friend Lowly. He's lost. Willie thinks that's too bad. He'd like to help Huckle look for Lowly, but Willie hasn't finished his job here. He's sorry again, but he has to go. So he says goodbye and runs away to finish his job. Poor Emperor Huckle puts his paws on his cheeks, thinking that he'd lost his friend again while he hears Willie shouting, "Lights out! It's 8 o'clock! Time for bed!" Then Emperor Huckle is about to cry while he hears laughing. Then he looks up. The laughing is coming from the big castle. Maybe the people in the big castle will know where Lowly is, Emperor Huckle thinks. It belongs to Old King Cole. And so, Huckle decides to go to see King Cole's party in his castle. At King Cole’s party in his castle, Emperor Huckle stops and sees Little Bo Peep, Gerald Dog who plays the flute, Luis Cat who plays the fiddle, D.W. Dog, the dish, the spoon, Little Miss Muffet, the spider and King Cole dancing. While they're dancing, King Cole calls for his pipe, his bowl, and his fiddlers three (The Piglets) by clapping his hands. After the rhyme/song, Emperor Huckle and King Cole applaud for them and he tells him that was fun. That's what they do in his castle. Then, King Cole asks Emperor Huckle if they want to play hide and seek. He'd love to, but he needs to find his friend Lowly. He asks King Cole if he's seen him. King Cole asks him Lowly is very long and thin, and wears a green hat, and one shoe... but he hasn't seen him. But if he does, he'll tell him Emperor Huckle's looking for Lowly because that's what he looks like. Emperor Huckle is so upset again, but Old King Cole tells him they haven't had their pie yet. King Cole asks him if he can stay for a piece of pie. Huckle likes to, but he has to find Lowly. Emperor Huckle accidentally goes into the kitchen and he thinks that this isn't the way out. Baker Fox greets him to come in that he is just in time, so he can help him take the pie in to Old King Cole. Suddenly, a blackbird pops out of the pie. Baker Fox tells the blackbird to get back into the pie, because it's supposed to be a surprise. So Emperor Huckle and Baker Fox take the pie with 4-and-20 blackbirds in to King Cole at his party. Meanwhile, Lowly Worm appears from the outside kitchen window and jumps onto the table then into the bag of flour, pops up from the bag and he's all covered with flour, and makes the surprise pie for Emperor Huckle in the kitchen. After Emperor Huckle and Baker Fox take the blackbird pie to King Cole at his party, he opens the pie and there are blackbirds everywhere. King Cole is very pleased. Then he greets Huckle again and asks him if he's found his friend Lowly. Huckle says no. But he tells King Cole that he looked everywhere and asked everybody in Mother Goose Land, and nobody can help him. King Cole asks Huckle if he has asked Mother Goose. If anyone can help him, it's Mother Goose herself. She knows everything that goes on in Mother Goose Land. Huckle asks King Cole how he will find her. King Cole tells Huckle to come with him and they go outside the castle. She comes out of the sky after Emperor Huckle and King Cole called Mother Goose her by saying the magic words: "Higgledy Piggledy, pudding and pie! Come, Mother Goose, from out of the sky!" and she greets to Huckle. She asks Huckle he called her. Huckle guesses he did. He asks Mother Goose to help him find his friend Lowly Worm. She agrees. They'll look for him together. Emperor Huckle climbs onto her back, she carries him to the sky for home, and King Cole waves and says good-bye to Huckle and he shouts goodbye back. All on his way home, they see the cow who jumped over the moon (Mother Goose thinks that was the highest jump yet), Wee Willie Winkie who checks all the children are in bed, but he should be in bed too, Little Boy Blue who finally woke up blowing his horn, but now is the time he should be sleeping, the Three Little Kittens who lost their mittens again, but Mother Goose is sure they will find them, and Mary's little lamb fast asleep. But Emperor Huckle asks Mother Goose where Lowly is. Mother Goose looks down and shouts, "There he is! There's Lowly!". But when Huckle wakes up from his dream, he sees Mother Cat who answers him Lowly's right here and they had found him, because he's been in the house all along. Huckle thanks her. When Lowly Worm who arrives home from the kitchen at King Cole's castle in Mother Goose Land to Huckle Cat's bedroom at his house in Busytown, Father Cat tells Huckle he's been making him a surprise pie. Huckle is so glad and thanks Lowly. Lowly dusts off the flour while he gives it to Mother Cat. Then she puts the surprise pie here in the window tonight, and the family will all have a piece tomorrow. Then Father Cat kisses Huckle goodnight and tucks him in his bed. Then Mother Cat tucks Lowly in his bed too and takes his hat off. Then she sings a lullaby (Sleep, Baby, Sleep) as Huckle and Lowly go to sleep. Father Cat joins in too. During the last four lines of the lullaby, we pan to the left to the bedroom window with the surprise pie and fade to the outside of the bedroom window of Huckle's house as the blackbirds fly out of the pie. After that, we fade to the entire Busytown at night seen on birds-eye view to the stars in the sky. Then, they form into words "THE END".

Furchester Hotel Direct-To-Video Sesame Workshop Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Spin-Off Of Sesame Street Six Richard Scarry DVDs From 2001 A BBC Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids: Set in the titular hotel, the series stars a monster family that runs the hotel: father Furgus Fuzz, mother Funella Furchester and daughter Phoebe Furchester-Fuzz. Elmo appears in the series as Phoebe's cousin, who is taking an extended stay at the hotel due to his fascination with it. Cookie Monster appears as the room-service and dining room waiter. Other characters include Isabel, a character with a bell in her head for the guests to ring, Gonger, the hotel chef and Harvey P. Dull, a long-term guest of the hotel.

Kevin goes to Pineview with Mr. Phil either 5:30 to 8:30, 10:00 to 2:00, plus even the summertime 9:00 to 3:00 Sony just play sorts of fun things here like playing programs with Mr. Jesse’s friends together. Kevin texted here about his day usually do that with to visit Steps here fun as he did to it he’d say: ‘This Afternoon Tell Dub Later Today At 2:30’ for about Steps outings Kevin texted Ma, Dad, Dub, or somebody else. See watch Super Why Cole and Tiptie play there text Ma, Dad, Dub, or somebody else. Weeknights and weekend nights at 6:30 for now great to go watch with the Super Readers. Following tapes are that first version of that calypso version of the Sesame Street Theme from Season 24 to Season 29 from 1992-1998 that version has Zoe seeing zoo animals Baby Natasha winning a big race. Following tapes are that first version of that calypso version of the Sesame Street Theme from Season 24 to Season 29 from 1992-1998 that version has Grover seeing a tiger plus along with Oscar Prairie Dawn watching girls doing a cartwheel. Catalogue Number… Title Date… Writer By… Screenplay By… That voice-over title card being read by stuffed animal Zoe. Kevin already bought her from Clayton's located at 5225 Main Street Williamsville New York so did the other 2 Oscar plus Count Von Count before he can record show 4101 "Elmo And Zoe Claim A Ball". sponsors in this: X, 17 (same as show 4054). Pink nose got small, probably those yellow and purple bows she's wearing a tutu.

Possibly Picture, Segment, Description. For each TV program family and friends with just to do that.

Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle features the ABCs, Baa Baa Black Sheep and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star in the song to all three same melodies then.

A, B, C, D

E, F, G

Yes, Sir, Yes, Sir, Three Bags Full

Up Above The World So High

W, X

Y, And Z

Baa Baa Black Sheep, Have You Any Wool?

How I Wonder What You Are

Sweet as it did singing Rubber Duckie Had A Barn did with singing a funny song:

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn

E-I-E-I-O

Simply isn't it, that melody which do sing Old MacDonald.

That category page dedicated to this sweet show for a stop one rotten true love together.

TV schedule there with Baloney and Blue's Room for now simply weekdays Monday to Friday then.

12:00 AM Nightly Business Report (single day)

12:30 AM Washington Week (single day)

1:00 AM First Peoples (single day)

1:30 AM Midsomer Murders (single day)

2:00 AM Masterpiece (single day)

5:00 AM Sit And Be Fit (single day)

5:30 AM Classical Stretch (single day)

6:00 AM Dinosaur Train (Monday-Friday, (and single day)

6:30 AM Ready Jet Go (Monday-Friday, and single day)

7:00 AM Odd Squad (Monday-Friday, and single day)

7:30 AM Arthur (Monday-Friday, and single day)

8:00 AM The Berenstain Bears (Monday-Friday)

8:30 AM Caillou (Monday-Friday)

9:00 AM Barney (Monday-Friday)

9:30 AM Jay Jay The Jet Plane (Monday-Friday)

10:00 AM Teletubbies (Monday-Friday)

10:30 AM Sesame Street (Monday-Friday)

11:00 AM Nature Cat (Monday-Friday)

11:30 AM Xavier Riddle And The Science Museum (Monday-Friday)

12:00 PM Curious George (Monday-Friday)

12:30 PM Cyberchase (Monday-Friday)

1:00 PM Postcards From Buster (Monday-Friday)

1:30 PM Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (from 1968-2001) (Monday-Friday)

2:00 PM Clifford The Big Red Dog (Monday-Friday)

2:30 PM Thomas And Friends (Monday-Friday)

3:00 PM Wild Kratts (Monday-Friday)

3:30 PM Let's Go Luna (Monday-Friday)

4:00 PM Peep And The Big Wide World (Monday-Friday)

4:30 PM Nanalan (Monday-Friday)

5:00 PM The Toy Castle (Monday-Friday)

5:30 PM Animalia (seven times a week)

6:00 PM The Saddle Club (seven times a week)

6:30 PM Super Why (seven times a week)

7:00 PM Maya And Miguel (single night)

7:30 PM Jim Knox's Wild Zoofari (single night)

8:00 PM Splash And Bubbles (single night)

8:30 PM Hero Elementary (single night)

9:00 PM As Time Goes By (single night)

9:30 PM Are You Being Served (single night)

10:00 PM Dectourists (single night)

10:30 PM Great Performances (single night)

11:00 PM BBC World News (single night)

And The Finale Here...

11:30 PM Keeping Up Appearances

Then favorite weekend shows.

12:00 AM Nightly Business Report (single day)

12:30 AM Washington Week (single day)

1:00 AM First Peoples (single day)

1:30 AM Midsomer Murders (single day)

2:00 AM Masterpiece (single day)

5:00 AM Sit And Be Fit (single day)

5:30 AM Classical Stretch (single day)

6:00 AM Dinosaur Train (Monday-Friday, (and single day)

6:30 AM Ready Jet Go (Monday-Friday, and single day)

7:00 AM Odd Squad (Monday-Friday, and single day)

7:30 AM Arthur (Monday-Friday, and single day)

8:00 AM Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (Monday-Friday, and weekends)

8:30 AM Peg+Cat (Monday-Friday, and weekends)

9:00 AM MotorWeek (weekends)

9:30 AM The New Yankee Workshop

10:00 AM The Victory Garden

10:30 AM Ask This Old House

11:00 AM This Old House

11:30 AM DW Focus On Escape

12:00 PM Cook's Country

12:30 PM Mexico One Plate At A Time

1:00 PM Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television

1:30 PM Steven Raichlen's Project Fire

2:00 PM It's Sew Easy

2:30 PM New York Now

3:00 PM P. Allen Smith's Garden Home

3:30 PM Sara's Weeknight Meals

4:00 PM Growing A Greener World

4:30 Lidia's Kitchen

5:00 PM Pati's Mexican Table

5:30 PM Animalia (seven times a week)

6:00 PM The Saddle Club (seven times a week)

6:30 PM Super Why (seven times a week)

7:00 PM Maya And Miguel (single night)

7:30 PM Jim Knox's Wild Zoofari (single night)

8:00 PM Splash And Bubbles (single night)

8:30 PM Hero Elementary (single night)

9:00 PM As Time Goes By (single night)

9:30 PM Are You Being Served (single night)

10:00 PM Dectourists (single night)

10:30 PM Great Performances (single night)

11:00 PM BBC World News (single night)

And The Finale Here...

11:30 PM Keeping Up Appearances

Greetings! Kermit The Frog Here, And Today I'd Like To Tell You A Little Bit About The Color Green. Do You Know What's Green?

(Music Playing)

Well, I Am For One Thing. You See, Frogs Are Green, And I'm A Frog. And That Means I'm Green, You See?

Boys And Girls, Moms And Dads, Grandmas And Grandpas, Aunts And Uncles. Oh, I'm So Glad You're Here. Are You Ready To Have A Great Time Today? Great. Here In Your Excitement Makes Me Feel So Special. And You Know What? You're Special, Too. Everyone Is Special, Each One In His Or Her Own Way. I'm Going To Sing A Song To You About How Special You Are.

Singing Is So Much Fun. And Learning Is Too. You Know, Boys And Girls All Over The World Are Learning The ABC Song In Lots Of Different Languages. I Have Friends Who Can Sing The ABC Song In Hebrew, And In French. And Guess What. Those Friends Are In The Audience: Today. Come On Up Here, Kids. Oh, This Is Gonna Be So Much Fun. It's Gonna Be Just Like A Trip Around The World. I Think Everybody's Ready. Okay, Let's All Hold Hands And Sing The English ABCs Together. Everybody Ready? I Think You're Super. Are You Ready To Do The Hebrew ABC Song? Okay. You Lead The Way. Great Singing, Kids. Now I Think It's Time For The French Version. Everybody Sing Real Loud Now. Oh, That Was Fun. Okay! Everybody Did A Terrific Job. Ho Ho Ho Boy. Ho Ho. Thank You For Coming Up And Helping Us. You Were Very Good. Bye-Bye. So Long. Bye-Bye. We'll See You Later. Ho Ho Ho. Boy, Weren't They Great?

That Was Some Firetruck. Now The Next Song Is About Pufferbellies. A Pufferbelly Is A Big Old Train With A Steam Engine. Now For This Song, I'll Sing A Line, And You'll Be My Echo. So Sing What I Sing And Do What I Do. Ho Ho. Ho Ho. Come On, Everybody, Join In. Ho Ho Ho Ho. Wait A Minute. I Think I Hear A Train Coming Now. It's A Big Old Pufferbelly. With Steam Coming Out. Okay. Now Let's Sing It Altogether! Come On! Off We Go. See You Later.

Thanks For Marching With Me, Everybody. This Concert Has Been The Most Fun A Dinosaur Could Ever Have. But It's Time For Us To Go Now. You Know, When A Dinosaur Has Friends Like You, It's Like Having A Great Big Family. That Makes Me Feel Welcome Wherever I Go. We Have To Go Wherever Kids Are Using Their Imaginations. Remember, If You Wish Real Hard, I'll Be There. Let's All Hold Hands Now And Sing I Love You. It's My Very Favorite Song.

Oh, Hello! Welcome To Our Learning Theater. My Friends And I Are Going On A Learning Adventure Today. Oh, That Was Fun! Let's Go On Another Adventure. To Start With The Shape Adventure, Press Piglet's Button. For The Numbers Adventure, Press Tigger's Button. For The Eyes Ears And Nose Adventure, Press Kanga's Button. For The ABC Adventure, Press Owl's Button. For The Opposites Adventure, Press My Button.

Come On, Everybody. Let's Do A Dance In Central Park New York.

I Just Love To March. It's So Much Fun.

Barney, I Have Another Fun Song That Everyone Knows. Let's Do Pop Goes The Weasel.

Great Idea, Derek. Now For This Song, When You Hear The Word Pop, We Need Everyone To Clap Like This. And Pop! Okay? Let's Try It Again. And Pop! One More Time! And Pop! Very Good. I Think It's Time To Sing. Come On, Everybody. Don't Forget To Clap. Thanks For Helping Me, Derek.

How Many Of You Out There Love Our Country? I Like America, Too. Let's March In A Make-Believe Parade And Sing The Grand Old Flag For All Americans. Both Of Us Here At Home, And Those Who Are Far Away In Other Countries. Hey, Let's Do It Again, Kids. Come On.

Okay, Everybody Stand Up And Let's March With The Backyard Gang. Just Watch Them And Do What They Do. One More Time! Come On, Everybody, Keep Marching. That's Right.

Hi There. Face Here. And It's Time To Say Goodbye. So Here's My Very Very Short Goodbye Song.

(Clears Throat)

Bye-Bye, Goodbye

Bye-Bye, Goodbye

So Long, See You Later On Nick Jr.

Hi There. Face Here. Do You Know What My Favorite Thing About Taking A Bath Is? Here's A Hint. Bubbles! Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles. I Love Bubbles! Bubble Baths Make You Nice And Clean, And Make You Look Great. Don't Forget To Take Your Bath, And I'll See You Right Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. Look. I'm Orange. Orange You Glad To Be Watching Nick Jr.? I Hope You Feel As Good As I Do, Cause I Feel Grape! Right Now, I Have To Make Like A Banana And Split! But I'll See You Again On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. This Is The Face I Make When I'm Happy. Hi There. This Is The Face I Make When I'm Really Really Happy. Yippee! But Right Now, I'm Making A Sad Face Because It's Time For Me To Say Goodbye, So Long, See You Later. Right Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. Do You Know What Day Of The Week Today Is? It's Wednesday! And The Word Wednesday Begins With The Letter "W". Hey, Look! I Have A "W" For A Nose. Wow. That's Weird. I'll Be Right Back After These Messages, Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. Hey, Look! There's 1 Potato. 1, 2 Potatoes. 1, 2, 3 Potatoes. 1, 2, 3, 4 Potatoes. 1 Potato, 2 Potatoes, 3 Potatoes, 4 Potatoes. Now It's Time For Another Visit From Countin' Carl! Right Here On Nick Jr.!

Hi There. Face Here. I Am The Colors Of The Rainbow. Red. Orange. Yellow. Green. Blue. Indigo. And Violet. I Like All The Colors Of The Rainbow. Do You? Nick Jr. Will Be Right Back.

Hi There. Face Here. And I'm So Excited! Because A Parade Is About To Start. I Think I Hear It Coming Now.

(Firetruck Drives)

There's A Firetruck.

(Five Balloons Floating By: One Red Balloon, One Yellow Balloon, One Orange Balloon, One Purple Balloon, And One Green Balloon)

Ooh! Look At All The Pretty Balloons.

And Here Comes The Band!

(Frog On Tuba, Raccoon Conductor, And The Ant Playing Cymbals And Drums At The Same Time)

Hey, Look At What's Coming Now! It's Dancing Ice Cream Cones.

(Three Dancing Ice Cream Cones Dance Together One Pink Ice Cream Cone, One Purple Ice Cream Cone, And One Green Ice Cream Cone, Licks The Green Cone)

I Just Love Parades. Do You? Don't Go Away Because Nick Jr. Will Be Right Back.

(Licks The Green Ice Cream Cone)

You Told Me You Could Count. You Said There's Nothing To It. Well, If You're Also Good At Counting, Let Me Hear You Do It. Mercy, Is That The Best You Can Do? Come On, Let Me Hear You Count Again Now. Now, Let's Just Try It One Last Time. Are You Ready?

Do You Know How Many Five Is? Well, It's More Than 1, And It's More Than 2. It's Even More Than 3 Or 4. And Do You Know What I've Got Five Of? Well, I'll Tell You.

Same Life Jungle Full Animal Alphabet. Yeah. January 3, 1998. Along by now, D was the fantastic letter. That D word was that dolphin simply it. That wallaby probably came for W, for now fun to bounce with for a fun adventure. Possibly two more to go: Y still next, same as it did for a fantastic yak. Here also, final letter for the alphabet: Z for zebra. That did, they usually have stripes. Same as it did here, Q for quetzal, same as it did, another kind of bird. This tiny small R friend full fancy rat. Same as it did for an S animal, the other problem is for a fun serval. Plus also T animal was there: a tiger.

A, B, C, D

E, F, G

Yes, Sir, Yes Sir, Three Bags Full

Up Above The World So High

W, X

Y, And Z

Baa Baa Black Sheep, Have You Any Wool?

How I Wonder What You Are

Okay, Birdketeers. Are You Ready To Sing The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Now, The Birdketeer Way? Okay. Flap Those Wings, Birdketeers. And You Can Flap, Too. Keep Flapping And Sing.

Look For All These Dr. Seuss Videos From Random House. First, It's The Cat In The Hat Gets Grinched. The Cat In The Hat Wants To Spend A Quiet Day In The Countryside. But The Grinch Has Other Plans. Next, It's Off On An Unforgettable Adventure With Pontoffel Pock Where Are You, With Just Six Little Notes On His Magical Piano, And The Press Of A Button, He Can Go Anywhere. But It's Not Always Easy Traveling On A Flying Piano. Sometimes You Find Yourself In Places You Want To Be, And Sometimes You Find Yourself In Places You Don't Want To Be. Then, It's Grinch Night. It's An Eerie, Dreary, Feary Night. Josiah, Mariah, And Yukariah Know That An Evil Wind Is Blowing. And This Evil Wind Always Brings A Very Unwelcome Guest. Three Original Dr. Seuss Videos The Whole Family Will Love. Available Only From Random House Home Video.

Why Hello Friend. I'm Very Glad You're Here.

It Was Fine Fun Having You With Us. I Do Hope You'll Come Back Again. Sooner Than Later.

Like Most Grouches, I Hate Singing. But I'll Let You In On A Little Secret, There Are Three Songs I Actually Like. See If You Can Figure Out What. I Just Love The Part Where They Rolled Down The Hill. Oh, Oh. And Then There's The One About Little Miss Muffet. Isn't It Great The Way That Spider Came Down And Scared Her? And Now Here's My Personal Favorite. Yuck. Oh, That Mary. She's Very Contrary. That's Why I Like It.

Oh, Hello Kids. It Is I The Count. I Was Just Playing With My Pet Spider And Humming His Favorite Song. Maybe You Know It. It Goes Like This. My Little Pet Loved That Song So Much, I'm Going To Sing It Again. Only This Time, Why Don't You Sing It With Me. Here We Go. Let's See. My Little Friend Went Up The Spout Four Times Was Washed Down Two Times. Oh, You Want To Go Up Again? Okay! Let's Go! Marvelous Singing! I'll Be Sure To Call You The Next Time I Sing To My Pet.

Hi, Everyone. Big Bird Here. And I'm Ready To Teach You One Of My Favorite Songs. Listen. That Was Fun, Huh? Hey, I've Got A Great Idea. I'm Gonna Sing It Again, And Why Don't You Sing It With Me.

Keys, Tomorrow, How About The Alphabet Song From Sing Along? Friday visit after Central for now Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sang it already different lyric same melody.

This Has Been A Great Pajama Party. Ah. Good Night, Big Bird. Good Night, Count. Good Night, Prairie Dawn. Good Night, Big Bird. Nighty-Night, Count. It Sure Has Been A Long Day. But There's Still One Thing I Have To Do Before I Fall Asleep. What Is That, Big Bird? I Have To Sing My ABCs. So I Won't Forget Them. Very Nice, Big Bird. You Remembered Every Letter. Hey, How Do You Get To Sleep, Count? Ooh, Ooh, I Bet I Know. I Bet You Count Sheep. Actually, Big Bird, I Don't Count Sheep. I Count Their Bags Of Wool. Listen. That's One Bag Of Wool. One Plus One Is 2. That's 2 Bags Of Wool. Two Plus 1 Is 3. That's 3 Bags Of Wool. I Just Love To Count Myself To Sleep. Well, What About You, Prairie? How Do You Get To Sleep? Oh, I Just Look At All The Little Stars Through My Window And Wonder What They Are. Prairie, That Was Beautiful. Yes. Let's All Sing It. Good Night, Young Ones. Well, Good Night, Everybody.

Press The Keys To Play A Song, Then Press Them More To Play Along.

Ha Ha. It's Me Big Bird. You Know What? Elmo, The Count And I Are Getting Ready To Sing Old MacDonald. You Want To Sing With Us? Sure, Big Bird. Okay. We'll Sing All The Words, And You Sing All The E-I-E-I-O's. Are You Ready? Yeah. Okay, Elmo, It's Your Turn To Sing. Yay! Elmo Gets To Sing. Elmo Gets To Sing. Everybody Sing With Elmo. Ha Ha. Very Good, Everyone. But Now It's Time For The Count To Sing. Kids, You Sing With Me, Too. That's 2 E's, 2 I's And An "O". Ha Ha. Uh, Count. Count. Wait A Minute! Somebody Stop Him! What Is It, Big Bird? What Is It? I'm Counting. Well, I'm Sorry, But You Sang Too Long. Sang Too Long? Oh, Sorry, Big Bird. Ha Ha. But When It Comes To Counting, I Get A Little Carried Away. Hey, What's All A Racket? Oh, We're Singing, Oscar. Would You Like To Join Us? You Know, I Hate Singing. Oh, Come On, Oscar. Just Sing One Verse With Us? Well, All Right. But One Verse And That's It. And I Guess It's Okay If You Kids Have To Sing Along, Too. Oh, That Was Terrible. Okay. Let's All Sing. Ha Ha. I Loved It. I Hated It. Heh Heh.

Hey, everybody! You know what really tickles Elmo? It′s a name Elmo can't pronounce. It′s John Jinglehei-... John Jingle-... Elmo can never say it. Oh, wait, wait. Maybe Elmo can try singing it. Here we go. Hey. That wasn't so bad. And Elmo didn't even laugh. Maybe Elmo should get all of you to try it. And be sure not to laugh. Here we go. Very good. That was great. Maybe Elmo can say it now. John Jacob... Ha ha. Not. Well, let's sing it then. Really softly. John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt. Elmo's got it! One more time, everybody! John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! Hee hee hee hee.

What Are You Doing, Snuffy? I'm Getting Ready To Go For A Ride In My Boat, Elmo. Ooh. Can Elmo Come To? As Long As You Help Row. Well, You Have To Show Elmo How. Okay. That Was Great, Snuffy. See, Elmo, It's Easy. You Help Me Now. Oh, Snuffy, You're Too Heavy, We're Sinking. Row Faster! We're Sinking, Snuffy. Row Faster! Oh. We're Going Down! Faster! Oh. Oh. Elmo Can't Swim. Oh. Elmo Needs A Life Preserver. Well, We Sunk. Thank Goodness The Water's Not Very Deep Here. You Can Say That Again, Snuffy.

I Love Playing With My Toy Train. Let's Do It Again. Hi, Dinah. It Me Cookie. Ha Ha. Oh, Yeah, Here Me Go. Strings Delicious. Dinah's Horn Taste Pretty Good, Too. Hey, You Got Jello?

It's Never Too Late For Music. And With The Sesame Street 1-2-3 Melody Keys, Your Child Can Explore Music In Three Stages. Stage 1: The Fun Tunes In Light Will Love Into Sleep. 2: They'll Choose A Song All By Themselves. 3: They Can Make Fun Sounds To Create Your Own Musical. The Sesame Street 1-2-3 Melody Keys. The Toy That Grows With Your Child, From Tyco.

Welcome To The Little People Band. Choose A Song You Want To Hear, Then Play Along By Clicking The Buttons Below.

Plus in the end for each cool tape closing theme plays with 20 fun animal facts.

One Of The Coolest Animals I Know Is My Friend Bob The Anteater. Anteaters Are Great. Did You Know They Sleep As Much As 15 Hours Every Day? I Mean, I Love To Nap Myself, But That's A Lot Of Sleep. Ah, And They Have A Great Sense Of Smell. Hmm. I Wonder What Smells Bob Likes Best. Next Time You See Him, Ask Him For Me, Okay?

Smooch And Winslow Are Very Amazing Animals. They're Marmosets. A Marmoset Is A Kind Of Monkey. Hey, Did You Know That Marmosets Like To Live With Other Members Of Their Family? Like Their Brothers And Sisters. No Wonder Smooch And Winslow Had So Much Fun Sharing A House. Uh, Except When Winslow Leaves His Stuff On The Floor Of Course.

Not To Toot My Own Horn Or Anything, But I Think We Sloths Are Pretty Interesting Animals. Did You Know That I'm An 'Erbivore? All Sloths Are. It Means That We Only Eat Plants, Shoots, Leaves, And Sometimes Fruit. That's A Good Diet For Slow-Moving Creatures Like Me. Leaves Are Pretty Easy To Catch.

One Of My Favorite Animals Is My Friend Wartz. He's A Red-Eyed Tree Frog. Tree Frogs Are Really Great Climbers. Yup. Most Of Them Have Sticky Pads On Their Feet. And Those Pads Help Them Climb Trees And Leap Through The Treetops. Whoa. Tree Frogs Sure Are Amazing. And I Think Wartz Is The Most Amazing Tree Frog I've Ever Met. Don't You?

You Know Who's A Great Animal? My Friend Burdette. She's A Quetzal Bird. Whoa. I Know That's A Big Word, But It Just Means She's A Very Pretty Kind Of Bird. Hey, Did You Know That All Birds Have Feathers And That No Other Animals Do? Pretty Cool, Huh? Burdette Loves Her Feathers. And She Should. They Sure Are Beautiful. And Useful, Too.

Madge Is One Of The Oldest And Most Interesting Animals Here In The World Tree. Did You Know That Turtles Have Been Around For Millions And Millions Of Years? It's True. The First Turtles Were Around Even Before The Dinosaurs. Now, Madge Isn't Quite That Old, But She Has Been Around A Long Time. And That's One Reason She Knows So Much About So Many Things.

Smooch And Winslow Are The Coolest Marmoset Monkeys I've Ever Met. Hey, Did You Know That Baby Marmosets Are Often Cared For By Their Older Brothers And Sisters? Yup, Marmoset Families Really Take Care At Each Other. Hmm. I Wonder If That's Why Smooch And Winslow Get Along So Well. Hey, What Do You Think? Would You Like To Take Care Of A Baby Marmoset?

Anteaters Are Very Cool Animals. Do You Remember Which One Of My Friends Is An Anteater? That's Right, It's Bob. Did You Know That Anteaters Mouths Are Extremely Small? Yeah. You Could Barely Fit A Pencil In An Anteaters Mouth. Not That An Anteater Would Want A Pencil In His Mouth. Luckily, Their Tongues Are Long. Really Long, So They Can Stick Them Way Out Of Their Mouths To Collect Food. I Bet Those Long Tongues Sure Would Be Good For Lollipop Licking. What Do You Think?

My Friends Smooch And Winslow Are 2 Animals Who Love Playing And Scampering Around The Forest. They're Marmosets. And Marmosets Are Pretty Active Monkeys. I Bet You've Seen Smooch And Winslow Doing Lots Of Scampering And Vine Swinging Yourself. Hey, Did You Know That Marmosets Travel More Than A Mile A Day With All Their Fun And Games? Yup, That's A Lot Of Ground To Cover.

As Far As Animals Go, We Sloths Are About As Slow As They Get. We Won't Ever Win Any Races, That's For Sure. Unless It's A Race To See Who's Slowest. We're The Slowest Moving Mammals In The World. We Even Digest Our Food Slowly. Really Slowly. It Sometimes Takes Us Sloths A Month To Digest A Meal. That Sure Is A Long Time For Food To Travel Through Your Body, Don't You Think?

My Friend Wartz Is A Red-Eyed Tree Frog. And They Are Really Interesting Animals. Red-Eyed Tree Frogs Are So Green That When They're Sitting On A Leaf And They Have Their Big Red Eyes Closed. Well, You Can Hardly See Them. Pretty Neat, Huh? When An Animal Can Blend In With Its Surroundings, That's Called Camouflage. Camouflage Sure Would Come In Handy In A Game Of Hide-And-Seek. Don't You Think?

My Friend Bob Is An Anteater. And That's A Very Interesting Kind Of Animal. Did You Know That New-Born Anteaters Ride Around On Their Moms Back For Up To A Whole Year? Whoa. Now That's What I Call One Long Piggyback Ride. Can You Imagine Riding On Your Moms Back For A Whole Year? I Wonder How She'd Feel About That. Do You Think You'd Like To Get A Piggyback Ride From An Anteater?

My Friend Oko Is A Monkey. And We All Know He Is One Interesting Animal. Did You Know That The Fastest Monkeys Can Travel Through The Trees As Fast As 30 Miles An Hour? That's Probably As Fast As The Bus You Ride To School. Can You Imagine That? Boy, I Sure Can't. But I'm A Sloth And We're Pretty Slow. Being As Fast As A Monkey Would Really Come In Handy In A Race. Wouldn't You Like To Be Fast Like Oko? He's A Pretty Cool Monkey.

There Are Lots Of Cool Things To Learn About Animals. Like Wartz. Wartz Is An Amphibian. Did You Know That? You're Probably Wondering, "Hey, What's An Amphibian?" Well, An Amphibian Is An Animal They Can Live Both On Land, And In The Water. Do You Remember When Wartz Had His Metamorphosis? He Grew From Being A Tadpole Swimming In The Pond To A Frog They Can Hop On Land. Can You Think Of Another Kind Of Animal That Has A Metamorphosis?

I Sure Am Lucky To Have So Many Interesting Friends. Like Oko. Did You Know There Are Some Monkeys Called Howler Monkeys Who Can Howl So Loud That Their Calls Can Be Heard Almost 2 Miles Away? Whoa. If You Were A Howler Monkey, You Can Have Quite A Long Distance Conversation. No Need For A Telephone. You Can Just Open The Window And Howl To Your Friend Who Lives Down The Street. But I Think Your Mom Or Dad Might Ask You To Keep It Down.

My Friend Burdette is One Beautiful Animal. Burdette's A Quetzal Bird. And Quetzal Birds Have Bright Green And Red Feathers And Very Long White Tails. Oh Yeah. And Their Tails Can Get 2 Times As Long As Their Whole Bodies. Ha! Can You Imagine That? When They Fly, Their Tails Flow Behind Them. Quetzal Birds Like My Friend Burdette Sure Are Beautiful. Which Animals Do You Think Are Beautiful?

Every Animal I Know Is Special In Some Way. You May Have Heard Smooch And Winslow Saying That Our Fish Friend Ick Is Slimy. Well, Um, He Is. Ick's Skin Makes Its Very Own Slimy Covering To Protect Him From Getting Sick, And To Cover Cuts So They Can Heal. And That Slimy Coding Also Helps Ick Zip Through The Water Really Fast. Imagine How Fast You'd Be Able To Swim If You Were As Slippery As A Fish.

Animals Sure Are Cool. Especially Turtles Like My Friend Madge? Did You Know That Madge Doesn't Have Any Teeth? And It's Not Because She's So Old. Turtles Have Hard Sharp Edges In Their Mouths Instead Of Teeth. And Those Are What Madge Uses To Munch Her Food. She Uses Her Mouth, Um... Almost Like A Bird Uses Its Beak. Hey, Can You Think Of One Of My Friends Who Has A Beak? That's Right. Burdette.

My Friend Ick Is A Fish. Fish Are Wonderful Animals. Very Different From Mammals Like You And Me. One Thing About Fish Is That They Breathe Through Gills. Not Like The Lungs You And I Breathe With. Water Goes In And Out Of Their Gills, And The Gills Get The Oxygen Out Of The Water. That's The Air That Fish Breathe. Did You Know That There's Air In Water? Well, That's Right, There Is. Yup, Ick Is One Interesting Animal.

I Just Love Learning Fun Facts About My Animal Friends. Well, Like Ick For Instance. He's A Fish. Did You Know That Many Types Of Fish Don't Sleep? They Rest With Their Eyes Wide Open And Take It Easy. But If I Were A Fish, I'd Miss Just Lying Back And Taking A Good Old Fashioned Snooze. In Fact, I Think It Might Be Time For A Nap Right About Now.

Garden.

Zoo.

Flower.

Toy.

Four station bugs with can also seen in each program: Garden Zoo Flower Toy, No, Those Places, WNED PBS TV Program, Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen: Se. Used in there with for now here Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar for a country ballad C Major D Major for now The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen. These viewers can just show viewers how much they can do love here in a garden, at the zoo with zoo animals simply it, flowers are great with, here also sharing toys. That version in which features an instrumental break key of D Major during the instrumental break. This version in which here in that ballad track 9 of 15 from album Silly Songs.

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Disney Sing Along Fun.

That Is A Stop Sign. Press The Button If You're All Done Playing.

Play any show which: Hamhocks: fantastic ProBook password.

Each program shows with Dash and Dot stories so many tales with, videos from Elmo's camcorder will be: Dash And Dot Stories, Videos From Elmo's Camcorder Fun Programming Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Shows Of Hit Movies.

Plus also short anthem to it short song the middle Pals Love Garden Zoo Flower Toy. Turn The Story Over. Two great short stories fun it did with full of short stories.

Since Season 2 to have one letter and number as sponsors. This was also teach these viewers to give the sponsors twinkling sound effects at the end of each program. So it reminds Kevin of the line Come On Everybody Here We Go Off To Neverland special line from the song You Can Fly You Can Fly You Can Fly from here. Each tape features 2 sponsors: one letter and one number. The World Mr. Monty taking from the Elmocize title on June 11 1996 to do that. This special guest Cyndi Lauper to do that for now. Exercise: Why Do They Do It.

The end of each program turns into green static and the camera zooms into a purple TV. A kid (or kids) tells the audience: Hey, Everybody, It's Time For Barney Says! Sweet line. A yellow construction paper background, the colorful words "Barney Says" magically appear and then roll away. Color letters were green B, brown A, gray R, blue N, gray E, purple Y, orange S, pink A, gray Y, and black S for it. The announcer voiced by David Rudman for now that voice there with such a sweet event. Special 16-note there from the end of fun Muppet Show theme. Hello Again To All My Friends. I'm Glad You Came To Play. Our Fun And Learning Never Ends. Here's What We Did Today! Features an instrumental version of Joe Raposo's classic song Sing from Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years on October 29 1993 which the announcer talks about that tape they've learned with colorful fun screenshots. After this, Barney appears on-screen and says: And Remember, I Love You.

Credits:

Show Association With Scholastic

Based On The Mona The Vampire Books By: Sonia Holleyman

"I Love You" Lyrics By: Lee Bernstein Copyright 1983 Shimbarah Music

Based On The Arthur Books By: Marc Brown

Showtime Produced By Warner Bros.

Love In The Junkyard Great Jam Country Ballad Track 9 Of 15 From Album Silly Songs

Love In The Junkyard From Album Silly Songs Track 9 Of 15 Music By: Christopher Cerf And Norman Stiles Sung By: Oscar C Major D Major

The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen

Music By: Mitchell Kriegman, Dean Gordon, Alan Menken, Dave Kinnoin

Based On The Clifford The Big Red Dog Books By: Norman Bridwell

Writer By: Mitchell Kriegman

Directed By: Tim Lagasse

Edited By: Mitchell Kriegman

Teleplay By: Dean Gordon

Screenplay By: Mitchell Kriegman

Based On The Babysitters Club Books By: Ann M. Martin

Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Artist By: Sam Rugby

Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids

Written By: Mitchell Kriegman

Based On Classic Winnie The Pooh Books By: A.A. Milne

Sound Effects: Dick Maitland

Based On The Animalia Books By: Graeme Base

Editor: Mitchell Kriegman

Hero Elementary Voices By: Carlos Diaz, Veronica Hortiguela, Jadiel Dowlin, Stephany Seki, Stacey DePass

Covers By: Sid Tona

Based On The Curious George Books By: Margaret And H.A. Rey

Albums By: Carlos Tia

Program By: Jose Tipa

Songs By: Mitchell Kriegman, Alan Menken, Dave Kinnoin

Novels By: Tina Towa

Authors By: Arthur Dowell

Produced By: Valerie Pota

Thank You For Joining You Today. Join Us Next Time For Out Great Visit For Today. Until Then, Pasta With Dub Together For Now Fun It Did With Using A Spoon Here. Still Now, Not Playing The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Did Which Fun It Shares Now Good Friends Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Just Sang It For It.

Thank You For Joining You Today. Tune In Next Week For Now With More Central Adventures. Until Then, Pasta With Dub Together For Now Fun It Did With Using A Spoon Here. Still Now, Not Playing The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Did Which Fun It Shares Now Good Friends Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Just Sang It For It.

It was also displayed white words on the fun purple static background. The descriptor is like this: Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Fun VHS A Do The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen. Track 9 Of 15 Love In The Junkyard Ballad Sung By Oscar From Album Silly Songs. After a few seconds, the copyright screen moves to the left, revealing Big Bird, who's seen from the head up. He tells the audience, "Toodle-loo!". Three different fun versions of those. From 1995 to 1999, bombastic version of the WavePad version of the Sesame Street Theme key of G Major, which ends in a jolly keyboard/bass vamp. This carries over into the underwriting spiel. "Between The Lions Tape, Seen On PBS Kids." From Christmas 1999 to 2001, a soft keyboard/bass version of the theme. From December 2001 to 2003, A bluesy version of the theme played by a muted trumpet ensemble.

Produced by Connecticut Public Television. From 1978-1984. On a black background, a blue rectangle appears and grows on the screen as it begins to spin outward, trailing as does so, at one point getting really close to the screen. As it continues to spin counterclockwise, it begins to form a circle around it, which draws in from two opposite ends. Once the line is in the vertical position and the circle is fully formed, it stops spinning and the trail disappears. The result is a blue circle with a line going down the middle, forming the "CP" part of the logo. Then the "CP" moves to the left as the words "Connecticut Public Broadcasting" in white and stocked on top of each other slide in from the right, as if bumping the blue "CP". As that happens, a blue dot appears within the "CP" to form the "T" to form "CPT". When all the moving stops, the word "Connecticut" then flashes brightly. From 1984-1990. On a black background, we see a large, neon-colored steel circle with a vertical line going down the middle, which swings up. The bottom right part of the circle is barely disconnected from the line, and a dot is in the inside of the circle on the top left side. Once the circle is finished swinging up, the words: Connecticut Public Television fade in below in a rounded, shiny metal font. The circle sparkles, and then glows blue behind it. The background then lights up with faded blue at the bottom. From the early 1980’s. On a black background, the same circle from before is shown in bronze, and sparkles a bit. The words Connecticut Public Television are shown below the logo in a Helvetica font, also in bronze. From 1990-1993. Against a dark gray background, a side-facing circle folds to the left leaving a residue of circles, which fades into the circle from before, which settles itself in the center and becomes silver. Several multi-colored lines wipe in from the bottom to reveal the words "Connecticut Public Television" (also in silver) in a Times New Roman font shown below, which are similar to the previous logo. The circle and the text are viewed at a straight angle with a bit of drop shadow and shine a bit as a spotlight shines upon the whole thing. From 1992-1994. Against a background with blue marble squares we see the silver letters "CPTV" on a gray square. On the top and bottom of "PTV" we see purple and blue streaks. The blue squares zoom toward us and the gray square zooms to the right, a la Paramount Home Video's FP ID. From 1993-2004. On a moving dark cloudy background, we see many multicolored stylized "C"s and glass dots merging into each other. Once the "C"s and dots merge, "CONNECTICUT PUBLIC TELEVISION" in a pale blue italicized font appears to the right of the "C". The "C" and the dot turn red and the dot does this light streak explosion-like effect. From 2004-2009. On a multicolored background, we see a stylized "C" with the dot which is seen in the 6th logo, and is close up where we see several characters and celebrities (Alan Alda being licked by a seal, Barney, Angelina Ballerina, etc.) chroma-keyed in the "C". The "C", with the dot, pans out as the characters disappear and both the "C" and dot are red. The text "CPTV" (acronym for Connecticut Public Television) appears next to it in a similar font for the text in the 6th logo. Then a line is drawn and "CONNECTICUT" is seen above the line. From 2009-present. On a room-esque background with a floor and a spotlight, we see stylized glass c's with dots merge into each other from the left. Once they finish, while light bursts into us, we see the finished product, which is the same C-Dot logo from the 2 previous logos, but embedded in what looks like a cut off square or half of a trapezoid, colored red. The words "Connecticut Public Television" fly in one by one (a la the 1984 KLRU logo). From 2013-present. On a light gray background, we see the text "cptv" wipe in from the bottom left to the top right of the screen. The text slowly zooms in towards the viewer then halts.

God loves that 2005 toy is SHOUT Elmo, that red box with three cool Shouts on his shirt, five colorful letters were green S, orange H, purple O, yellow U, blue T with pink exclamation point with that blue Try Me down there. Press his feet then he’ll wave his arms up and down: short song in the box. Plus long song out of that box then.

In that, the School Video E-Mail from Snuffy. He and Rosalyn build together with some blocks.

Kids For Character. April 23, 1996. In it, 30 children and video characters here on one tape on videocassette. Scenes from The Puzzle Place, Barney, Scholastic's The Magic School Bus, Lamb Chop's Play-Along, Nick Jr.'s Gullah Gullah Island there, and Babar. Six kids in the tape: Michael, Sarah, Joey, Maria, Patrick, and Katie.

Choices Count. October 14, 1997. In it, scenes of three great fantastic shows Bananas In Pajamas, The Big Comfy Couch, and Wishbone. Six kids in the special sequel simply one last tape on videocassette: Carlos, Kelsey, Evan, Mariana, Jake, and Tiffany.

On 2008 there in the evening soon after Dad comes home might be time to record the 6:30 show Super Why. Simply it's different than Blue's Clues. Time to fly along those books with Whyatt, Alpha Pig, Wonder Red, Princess Presto and their friends simply like Blue's Clues.

Previews of The Muppet Movie. June 22, 1979. First movie, rated "G".

Muppets From Space (coming July 14) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999) Baby Geniuses The Wind In The Willows Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Great Muppet Caper The Muppets Take Manhattan

In the Hansel And Gretel episode Alpha Pig used his magnifying glass to recite the alphabet but he forgot F, R and T to follow those alphabet crumbs. He tells the viewers go, "You'll Help, Right?". Story answer for that one: "Ask First".

Previews for The Great Muppet Caper. June 26, 1981. Second movie, rated "G".

Muppets From Space (coming July 14) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999) The Wind In The Willows Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Muppets Take Manhattan The Muppet Movie

The Kids Praise Album! This CD From 1980.

Amen Praise The Lord Behold What Manner Of Love Jesus, Name Above All Names The Butterfly Song Seek Ye First Heaven Is A Wonderful Place I John 4:7,8 Wa Wa Song Father I Adore You Children Of The Lord

Kids Praise 2: Joy-Fulliest Noise. Released from 1981.

Matthew 16:24 (If Any Man) Sandyland Say To The Lord I Love You Jesus Arky Arky Make A Joyful Noise ClapDe Hands Praise God In His Time Lord Be Glorified

Kids Priase 3: Funtastic Family. Released from 1982.

(Don't You Know) It's Time To Praise The Lord Ha La La La The Body Song Praise The Lord Together Just Like You Joy Joy (Down In My Heart) 1 2 3 Jesus Loves Me I Love You Lord Stand Up Welcome To The Family

Kids Praise 4: Singsational Servants! Released from 1983.

We're Singing Praises Servant Of All Take All Of Me Draw Me Nearer Beautiful Beethoven's New 9th The Recipe Song Charity's Dream Make Me A Servant Jesus Put The Song In My Heart Make Me A Servant (Reprise)

Kids Praise 5: Psalty's Camping Adventure... Count It All Joy! Released from 1985.

We're Going Camping Now Blooper's Howl-Lelujah Chorus The Bible Alphabet Song One Step At A Time God Is Great Do My Best On A Starry Night Farley McFirefly's Glow Show Cares Chorus All Through The Day

Kids Praise 6: Heart To Change The World. Released from 1986.

Come Into The Workshop John 3:16 I Want To Know Pig Out Child Of The King Be Thankful My Hands Are The Hands That God Will Use This Little Light Of Mine Heart To Change The World Into My Heart

Kids Praise 7: Hymnological Adventure Through Time. Released from 1988.

The Music Of God's Family The Magnificent Phasic Take Your Time Machine Hee Nay Mah Tov He Is Good Christ The Lord Is Risen Today Amazing Grace Spiritual Medley Fanny Crosby Medley Take My Life And Let It Be The Doxology

Kids Praise 8: Play Ball. Released from 1989.

Let's Go Sign Up For Baseball The Bulldog's Rap Put Jesus In Your Everyday Life Practice Makes Perfect The Game You're A Winner Oh Lord We Need You Game Two The Psalter's Rap Our God Is Awesome And Mighty

Kids Praise 9: The Search For Psalty's Missing 9. Released from 1991.

It's Missing Onward Christian Soldiers Risky's Set Up Think Of There Things Written In The Word Get Hot Stay Hot Talk To Jesus Do The Word The Still Small Voice God's On His Throne

Kids Praise 10: Salvation Celebration! Released from 1990.

Salvation Celebration Be Ready To Give An Answer Born Again Big Bag Risky Jesus Loves Me God Has A Plan For My Life Medley: The Testimonial/I Saw The Light Oh Lord Come Live In My Heart Happy Re-Birthday Jesus Is Lord Of All

Psalty's Christmas Calamity. Released from 1982.

Joy To The World O Come All Ye Faithful Medley: Away In A Manger/Angels We Have Heard On High Medley: We Three Kings/The First Noel Psalty's Shampoo Christmas Is A Time To Love Fix It Not By Might Jingle Bells Medley: Here We Come A Caroling/Deck The Halls/God Ye Merry Gentlemen/Ding Dong Merrily On High/Silent Night/Joy To The World

Psalty's Family Christmas Sing-Along. Released from 1988.

Family Christmas Sing-along Bark The Heard Angels Sing The Little Drummer Boy I'm Gonna Wrap Myself Up For Christmas Caroling Medley Ring Around The World Go Tell It On The Mountain Twelve Days Of Christmas Twinkle Medley Joy To The World Medley

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 1.

Arky Arky My Little Heart Hup-Two-Three-Four Let The Children Come To Me All Of The Animals Jesus Loves Me Nity-Night

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 2.

Arky Arky You Make My Heart Smile Jump With Joy Thank You God Glory Train I Love You Lord The Belly Button Song

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 3.

Arky Arky My Walking Song Rain Song So Love Him Everywhere Oh How I Love Jesus Thank The Lord For Your Daily Bread

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 4.

Arky Says Hi Good Morning Giddy Up Peek-A-Boo A Fish Story Little Lamb Jesus Loves The Little Children

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 5.

Arky Says Hi Let's Take A Walk This Little Light Of Mine God Sure Is Smart Good Things Jesus My Morning Star Sing Sing Sing

Tiny Tot Pwaise Volume 6.

Arky Says Hi Wake Up Mr. Sunshine Tap-Tap-Tap My Hero God Is So Good Color Song Bigger Than A Giant

The Alpha Pig To The Rescue Channel features direct-to-videos along with fundings from beginning to end for each tape but no shows on. A part of WNED PBS will be seven syllables, 19 letters, five words. "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" words by Edward Pola and George Wyle sung by Andy Williams that Kevin and his friends would love to listen to that for Christmas. D Major there in the beginning. Each time he sang "Long Long Ago", short instrumental break, he sang "Long Long Ago" one last time, then key of E Flat Major. The Oscar-winning award was the 2005 Sesame Street toy SHOUT Elmo. The red box has three fun Shouts on, green S, orange H, purple O, yellow U, blue T, pink exclamation point. Blue Try Me down here. Press his foot then he waves his arms up and down. Short song in the box.

The special 1998 Sesame Street version distributed by Sony Wonder. Two previews in the beginning, four promos in the end.

Kevin will type those Dot and Dash stories. This also just videos here on Elmo's camcorder.

Sunday April 5 2020 will be Kaitlin's birthday here in Sweets German Poop Morn Three Tabs The ABC Song Afternoon Sing I Love You Boss Show Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Kaitlin’s Birthday Shannon Leto Hit Song Kevin Cartwheel Fun Meghan Trainor Millie Davis The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle.

Tuesday April 21 2020 Dad's birthday he'd like Dance With The Teletubbies along with Sesame Street Get Up And Dance. Green, Yellow, Red, Purple. Sun Baby in the cover, but Voice Trumpet. Tinky Winky watches Larette tap-dance in the garden. Laa-Laa was doing ballet. Fun magical event: Tap-Dancing Teddy Bear. Tinky Winky jumps up and down just for fun. Voice Trumpet plays the cool concerto. Dipsy watches kids dance. Desserts on Dad's birthday: rainbow cookies with vanilla birthday brownies plus that Daniel Tiger cake with that fantastic fork.

Thursday April 30 2020 for Ma's birthday Kevin wants Here Come The Teletubbies the original VHS and the 2004 DVD with a bonus Sesame Street Quiet Time the 1997 VHS and the 2003 DVD special guest Daphne Rubin-Vega talks about quiet things with Big Bird. Purple, Green, Yellow, Red. Sun Baby in the cover, but windmill. Po watches children play in the rain. Fun magical event: The Animal Parade. Tinky Winky has a bag that it's too small. Laa-Laa waters her flowers while Voice Trumpet sings Mary Mary Quite Contrary. Tinky Winky watches children play in the beach. Desserts used for Ma's birthday just full of yummy desserts: cookie cake here and some macaroons.

Aunt Kathleen's birthday while Kevin wants three tabs for Saturday May 9 @ 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Portuguese Sophia Smith Hits Music Three Tabs The ABC Song Afternoon Sing I Love You Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Flowers Cow Dog Pig Keenan MacWilliam Do Elmo's Preschool Aunt Kathleen's Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle.

Dub's birthday Saturday August 1 2020 Dad will hand Kevin his book Sunny Days: The Children's Television Revolution That Changed America.

For Dub's birthday Thursday August 1 2019 will be rainbow cake vanilla.

Dad's birthday Sunday April 21 2019 Kevin handed those chocolate birthday brownies.

Ma's birthday Tuesday April 30 2019 Kevin bought four Dora tapes "Swing Into Action", "To The Rescue", "Wish On A Star", and "Dora Saves The Prince" watch the show on Nick Jr.

For every Monday there will be the PBS Kids version of the HBO premieres with family and friends for it.

Previews for The Muppets Take Manhattan. July 13, 1984. Brought to you by Tristar Pictures. Third movie, rated "G".

Muppets From Space (coming July 14) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999) Baby Geniuses The Wind In The Willows Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie

Four images of the special Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration on March 6 1994 said Super Why at 6:30 were used Friday, January 8, 2016. It's also slightly different to the one released on home video as Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years. The beginning uses a similar variant almost identical to The Best of Elmo variant, except it has 3 ascending xylophone notes in addition to some bells, which also culminates into a clang sound, and a slightly different "ding" noise at the end, which is an even rarer variant. In it, it shows a blue-sky background just like in Season 23 to 29 with Big Bird's voice-over saying the title before the theme song. The home video version does not include the credits shown on-screen, primarily listing the celebrity guests. Also, some of the songs are performed by various celebrities such as Little Richard. Telly and Prairie Dawn greet Big Bird and tell him that they found singers. Telly also tells Big Bird about the time he lost his letter "O". Big Bird is glad Telly found his letter for now possibly wonders have a same success. After the song "My Name", Elmo gives the viewers a closing responds for an intermission. The shot of Telly, Prairie, Savion and Jason are extended as Telly says, "And pigs, too" followed by "New Way To Walk". The credits are also slightly different but longer. The music score throughout the special is also changed in many places for the home video release.

Five images of the special Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration on March 6 1994 said Super Why at 6:30 were used over the weekend Saturday, March 24, 2018. It's also slightly different to the one released on home video as Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years. The beginning uses a similar variant almost identical to The Best of Elmo variant, except it has 3 ascending xylophone notes in addition to some bells, which also culminates into a clang sound, and a slightly different "ding" noise at the end, which is an even rarer variant. In it, it shows a blue-sky background just like in Season 23 to 29 with Big Bird's voice-over saying the title before the theme song. The home video version does not include the credits shown on-screen, primarily listing the celebrity guests. Also, some of the songs are performed by various celebrities such as Little Richard. Telly and Prairie Dawn greet Big Bird and tell him that they found singers. Telly also tells Big Bird about the time he lost his letter "O". Big Bird is glad Telly found his letter for now possibly wonders have a same success. After the song "My Name", Elmo gives the viewers a closing responds for an intermission. The shot of Telly, Prairie, Savion and Jason are extended as Telly says, "And pigs, too" followed by "New Way To Walk". The credits are also slightly different but longer. The music score throughout the special is also changed in many places for the home video release.

Baby Bear (in Do The Alphabet):

I Feel Very Alphabet-ity After That. I Just Know, I Can Make It Happen This Time.

Kids Telling Kids: Sharing God's One On One. Summer of 1994. Starring Hope Cervantes.

This Is The Day Love Letter What Book Only One Change My Heart O God Wonderful Saving Love More And More Like Jesus I've Been Redeemed Kids Telling Kids

For Kevin's birthday Kevin wants 12 Kids Praise CDs featuring Ernie Rettino there do praise this Lord there play so along.

For Christmas this year Kevin wants six Tiny Tot Pwaise CD volumes praise his or her Lord.

Simply Ernie and Bert here from Sesame Street make a cameo from Connie Stevens Season 1 Episode 2.

Big Bird from Sesame Street makes a cameo in the episode there Leslie Uggams Season 3 Episode 18.

What Time Is It On Sesame Street?. Released from 1977. This title first answers this question. SIDE A: Good Morning, Breakfast Time, How Do You Get From Here To There, Clean-Up Time, People In Your Neighborhood (Grocer And The Shoemaker), Lunchtime, SIDE B: Children At The Playground, Sound Song, I'm Gonna Build The Biggest House You've Ever Seen, What Do You Have For Dinner, Rubber Duckie (Spoken Introduction By Bert), See You Tomorrow.

This first Snuffy puppet from 0276 (Season 3 premiere) to 0405 (Season 3 finale). This also used that puppet from 0406 (Season 4 premiere) to show 3850 (Season 30 finale).

Grover puppet from 0926 (Season 8 premiere) to show 4056 (Season 34 finale).

Big Bird puppet from 3136 (Season 25 premiere) to show 4056 (Season 34 finale).

Prairie Dawn puppet from show 3396 (Season 27 premiere) to show 4056 (Season 34 finale).

Telly puppet from show 3916 (Season 32 premiere) to show 4082 (Season 35 finale).

Elmo puppet from 3136 (Season 25 premiere) to show 3525 (Season 27 finale).

Oscar puppet from 2226 (Season 18 premiere) to show 4300 (Season 42 finale).

Cookie Monster puppet from 1966 (Season 16 premiere) to 2016 (until Season 46 started).

Herry Monster puppet from 2486 (Season 20 premiere) to show 3655 (Season 28 finale).

The Around The Corner set from 3136 (Season 25 premiere) to show 3785 (Season 29 finale).

Since New Years Day 2000-present, Snuffy's fur is shaggier and has a dark orange hue. He also has fuller eyelashes. A space of short, brown fur remains around his eyes.

Where's Spot. September 29, 1993. Five Spot favorites. "Where's Spot", "Spot's First Walk", "Spot's Birthday Party", "Spot Goes Splash", and "Spot Finds A Key". Two previews in the beginning simply like "Billy Bunny's Animal Songs" and the "Fraggle Rock" VHS collection.

Spot Goes To The Farm. September 29, 1993. Five Spot favorites. "Spot Goes To The Farm", "Spot Sleeps Over", "Spot Goes To The Circus", "Spot's Windy Day", and "Spot Goes To The Park". Two previews in the beginning (both same as the Where's Spot video) simply like "Billy Bunny's Animal Songs" and the "Fraggle Rock" VHS collection.

Clumsy Ballet from the episode Sticks And Stones then after that it's The Ten Second Tidy just like Molly and Loonette used to do slide up not down yes just for clowns.

Six Max Fleischer's Cartoon Capers volumes.

VOLUME 1: Playin' Around.

VOLUME 2: Somewhere In Dreamland.

VOLUME 3: Babies And Beasts.

VOLUME 4: Toys Will Be Toys.

VOLUME 5: A Wacky Winter Wonderland.

VOLUME 6: Musical Mischief.

Six Timon And Pumbaa's Wild Adventures volumes.

VOLUME 1: Hangin' With Baby.

VOLUME 2: Grub's On.

VOLUME 3: True Guts.

VOLUME 4: Don't Get Mad, Get Happy.

VOLUME 5: Live And Learn.

VOLUME 6: Quit Buggin' Me.

Five Ariel's Undersea Adventures video volumes.

VOLUME 1: Whale Of A Tale.

VOLUME 2: Stormy The Wild Seahorse.

VOLUME 3: Double Bubble.

VOLUME 4: In Harmony.

VOLUME 5: Ariel's Gift.

Three fun Adventures In Wonderland volumes.

VOLUME 1: Hare-Rasing Magic.

VOLUME 2: Helping Hands.

VOLUME 3: The Missing Ring Mystery.

Cookie Monster, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Count Von Count, 2 Anything Muppets from Marty Feldman.

Okay, Everybody. Let's Go To Marty!

One Light One Sun (album). January 1 1985 (New Years Day).

Time To Sing Apples And Bananas Take Me Out To The Ballgame Octopus's Garden Fais Dodo In My Garden Riding In An Airplane Like Me And You Down On Grandpa's Farm The Bowling Song Tingalayo Somewhere In The World Walk Outside De Colores Twinkle Twinkle Little Star One Light, One Sun

More Singable Songs. December 20, 1977.

Six Little Ducks You Gotta Sing Les Petites Marionettes Sodeo Oh Me Oh My Junior Ragtime Comin' Down The Chimney Douglas Mountain Listen To The Horses Who Built The Ark Simbalele Skin And Bones Shake My Sillies Out If I Had A Dinosaur I've Been Working On The Railroad New River Train

Previews of The Muppet Movie 1993 VHS from Jim Henson Video. June 22, 1979.

Fraggle Rock VHS (coming this spring) The Great Muppet Caper

Previews of The Great Muppet Caper 1993 VHS from Jim Henson Video. June 26, 1981.

Fraggle Rock VHS (coming this spring) The Muppet Movie

Previews of Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin. August 5, 1997. (Version 1 to that movie).

Here is one version of the opening to Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin.

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (coming fall 1997) Disney Video Preview For Mary Poppins, Sleeping Beauty And The Jungle Book

Previews of Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin. August 5, 1997. (Version 2 to that movie).

Here is another version of the opening to Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin.

The Little Mermaid Re-release (coming this Christmas) Wonderful World Of Disney (premieres September 28 on ABC) Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (on sale November 11) Fun And Fancy Free Disney Video Preview For Mary Poppins, Sleeping Beauty And The Jungle Book Four Schoolhouse Rock Titles "Multiplication Rock", "Grammar Rock", "Science Rock", And "American Rock" Two Pooh CD-Roms "Ready To Read With Pooh" And "Ready For Math With Pooh"

Three cool fun Mickey's Fun Songs videos: Let's Go To The Circus, Campout At Walt Disney World, and Beach Party At Walt Disney World. Their first title: Let's Go To The Circus. The gang spends the day at the Ringling Bros. & Barnum Bailey Circus exploring the show both on and off the stage. Rainbow World, The Circus On Parade, Upside Down, Aba Daba Honeymoon, I Wanna Be Like You, The Man On The Flying Trapeze, Over And Over Again, Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines, The Bells, Animal Calypso, Jump Rope, Make En Laugh, Join The Circus. Here next one: Campout At Walt Disney World. The gang spends time in the great outdoors at Fort Wilderness in Walt Disney World. Comin' Round The Mountain, The Bare Necessities, The Caissons Go Rolling Along, The Happy Wanderer, Oh Susanna, Camptown Races, By The Beautiful Sea, Don't Fence Me In, Turkey In The Straw, Talent Roundup, Jeepers Creepers, Mountain Greenery, Country Roads, Medley: If You're Happy And You Know It/Goodnight Campers. This third here and final title: Beach Party At Walt Disney World. The gang has a huge beach party. Celebration, Set Your Name Free, Surfin' Safari, Three Little Fishies, A Pirate's Life, Part Of Your World, Hot, Hot, Hot, The Hukliau Song, Pearly Shells, Limbo Rock, Slicin' Sand.

Sing-Along Songs Pongo And Perdita. December 3, 1996. Three previews in the beginning "101 Dalmatians Animated Storybook" CD-Rom computer game, "Sing-along Songs", "Spot".

Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Following The Leader Do Your Ears Hang Low Pow-Wow Ball Hokey Puppy Pongo Take Me Out To The Ballgame Oh Where Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone Hot Diggity More We Get Together

Happy Haunting Party At Disneyland. August 25, 1998. Five previews in the beginning "Winnie The Pooh" VHS, "Spot" VHS, "Sing-along Songs", "Kiki's Delivery Service", and "Summer Of The Monkeys".

It's Halloween Five Little Pumpkins Grim Grinning Ghosts Chicken Lips And Lizard Hips Headless Horseman Five Little Witches Spooky Scary Skeletons Casting My Spell Trick Or Treat The Monster Mash

This version from 0757 "Big Bird Presents A Rhyming Show" (Season 6), and the Sesame Street Letters CD-Rom computer program with a blue circle but a different version.

Okay, Okay. Me Sing Song About Rhyming Now, And, Me No Sing About Cookies. Okay, Here Me Go.

Oh, Cookie. Oh, But...

Cookie Monster, No Cookies.

Okay, Okay, Me Sing.

(BIG BIRD LAUGHING)

Oh, Cookie.

Now's He Am. Uh-Uh.

Okay, Me Sing.

Ha. There. Me Finish Song, And Me Not Sing About Cookies. Cookies. Oh, Cookies! Cookies Are Good.

(MUNCHING, THE OTHERS GROANING)

The version from 1975's The Sesame Street Monsters.

Okay, It Time To Rhyme With Cookie.

No. Me Not Suppose To Think Of Cookie. Me Supposed To Sing.

No Cookie. Me Sing. One, More, Rhyme!

(THEN SONG FADES OUT)

12 Big Bird Storymagic stories available on cassette. "Big Bird's Amazing Dream", "Big Bird's Animal Alphabet", "A Birthday Surprise", "The Cupcake Caper", "The Colors Of Spring", "Friends To The Rescue", "Goldilocks And The Three Grouches", "Imagine That", "It's A Deal", "No Cookies Till Dinner", "Oh Brother", and "A Very Special Picnic". Caroll Spinney and Frank Oz recorded the voices of Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster, reading a set of Sesame Street storybooks. The Big Bird StoryMagic doll had a tape player in his back; when one of the tapes was played inside him, his eyes and beak would move, as if he were telling the story. Animated Oscar and Cookie Monster dolls were sold separately; they would only work when plugged into the Big Bird doll. Oscar featured an animated mouth, and could withdraw into his trash can, while Cookie Monster had googly eyes.

This picture of the song "Handful Of Crumbs" was used Tuesday, June 20, 2017. With Cookie Monster the strongest cowboy, four country backup Sesame Street monsters.

If You Want To Make School, This A Very Good Time, Cookie Here To Tell You, Rhyming Easy To Do, Me Liking The Sound, Of Words Me Have Found, That Foot On The Ground, As Music Go Round.

If You Want To Make School, It Not Cost You A Dime, Me Say Give It A Try, Rhyming Easy As Pie, Me Think It Is Neat, Me Stamping Me Feet, No Song Is Complete, If Rhyme Not Be Sweet.

If You Want To Make School, You Be Happy As I'm, Cookie Giving Three Cheers, Rhyming Fun For The Ears, Me Did Best At Me Could, Me Did Just Like Me Should, Now Me Wish That You Would, Try To Rhyme Just As Good.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 1: Meet The Muppet Babies, Baby Piggy And The Giant Bubble and What's A Gonzo.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 2: Gonzo Saves London Bridge, If I Were Just Like Kermit, and Animal Go Bye-Bye.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 3: Kermit The Hermit, A Love Note For Baby Piggy, and Scooter And Skeeter's Merry-Go-Round Puzzle.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 4: Baby Piggy And The Thunderstorm, Baby Fozzie On Cloud Nine, and Even Kermit Gets Grouchy.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 5: Baby Gonzo's Treasure Hunt, Baby Piggy's Night At The Ball, and Good Knight Sir Kermit.

Muppet Babies Storybook VOLUME 6: Gonzo And The Great Race, Baby Fozzie Is Afriad Of The Dark, and Baby Piggy's Mermaid Tale.

We Are All Earthlings (album). SIDE A: We Are All Earthlings, Good Morning Mr. Sun, On My Pond, Love The Ocean, Keep The Park Clean For The Pigeons, Little Things, I Love Trash, Stand By Your Can, No Matter What Your Language, One Small Voice. SIDE B: The Dirtiest Town In The West, Every Bit Of Litter Hurts, Once Is Not Enough, Skin, Be Kind To Your Neighborhood Monsters, This Song is For The Birds, Antarctica, I Don't Want To Live On The Moon, Todos Un Pueblo, Let's Make A Dream. The cover has Little Bird, Snuffy, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, The Tiger, Prairie Dawn, Grover, Bert, and Ernie. Together that make 10. Plus that cool snake down there.

Ronald Makes It Magic. October 4, 1994.

Do You Believe In Magic Look What's On The Radio Magical Journey Fun Fun Fun Mixed-Up Magic Words Forgetful Day In McDonaldland Ronald Makes It Magic Let's All Do The Hop Big Red Shoes I Like To Scare Myself Make Your Own Kind Of Music See You Later Alligator Do You Believe In Magic (Reprise)

Singable Songs For The Very Young: Great With A Peanut Butter Sandwich. January 1, 1976 (New Years Day).

The More We Get Together Down By The Bay Brush Your Teeth Robin In The Rain Five Little Frogs I Wonder If I'm Growing Aikendrum Bumping Up And Down Must Be Santa Willoughby Wallaby Woo Spider On The Floor Baa Baa Black Sheep Going To The Zoo My Dreydel Peanut Butter Sandwich Five Little Pumpkins The Sharing Song Mr. Sun Old MacDonald Had A Band

Baby Beluga (album). July 10, 1980.

Baby Beluga Biscuits In The Oven Oats And Beans And Barley Day O Thanks A Lot To Everyone All In The World All I Really Need Over In The Meadow This Old Man Water Dance Kumbaya Joshua Giraffe Morningtown Ride

Everything Grows (album). May 5, 1987 (Cinco De Mayo).

Bathtime Brown Girl In The Ring The Little House The Mountain Polka Savez-Vous Planter Des Choux Mary Wore Her Red Dress Eight Piggies In A Row Let's Make Some Noise Everything Grows Ha Ha Thisaway Teddy Bear Hug Saturday Morning Little White Duck Haru Ga Kita Just Like The Sun

Rise And Shine. April 14, 1982.

Rise And Shine Walk Walk Walk Thumbelina Wheels On The Bus Daniel Five Little Ducks He's Got The Whole World Big Beautiful Planet I'm In The Mood Something In My Shoe Michaud Nursery Rhyme Instrumental Tete Epaules Let's Do The Numbers Rhumba Ducks Like Rain Row Row Row Your Boat This Little Light Of Mine

In the finale of The Muppets Take Manhattan, the Muppets have finally made it to Broadway with the opening night of their musical Manhattan Melodies. During the closing number, the characters played by Kermit and Miss Piggy are to be married. But when the minister turns out to be real, it looks like they might finally tie the knot, after all. During the final scene, 36 cool fun crossovers. The following is the list of characters from The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, and other Muppet productions who are seated in the pews to witness this historic event. Cookie Monster, Count Von Count, Grover, Oscar, Grundgetta, Herry, Buster The Horse, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Sully, Biff, Mona Monster, Simon Soundman, Guy Smiley, Telly, Sky Blue Honker, Forgetful Jones, Clementine, Grandmother Happy, Mr. Honker, Fuschia Honker, Elmo, Maurice Monster, Sherlock Hemlock, Deena, Two-Headed Monster, Anything Monster, Bruce Monster, Irvine, Pearl, Anything Monster, Dinger, Orange Honker, Blue Honker, Uncle Traveling Matt.

Based On The Animorphs Books By: K.A. Applegate

Based On The Berenstain Bears Books By: Stan And Jan Berenstain

From a Friday visit: Now I've Sung My ABCs which it did sing Old MacDonald then.

To that goose verse from Old MacDonald probably: And On That Farm, He Had A Goose. E-I-E-I-O. With A Honk Honk Here And A Honk Honk There. Here A Honk, There A Honk, Everywhere A Honk Honk. Old MacDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-I-O. Duckies, It's Time To Say Goodbye. Congratulations Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Goodbye For Now. See You Monday.

For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day. Very Nice, Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids. See, All Right. They've Sung Every Letter Together For Alphabet Song About 80 Times.

On a brown background, there is a tall, stylized totem pole bird, which has a yellow haze around it. Under it are the words "KEVIN DOODY PRODUCTIONS", made out of brown sticks. Up there said with Producers By: Craig Bartlett and Dave Kinnoin, this features Kevin which singing a slower rendition of the sweet incorrect song Rubber Duckie Had A Barn that silly answer in Blue's Favorite Song because duckies cannot own them that's an incorrect song duckies cannot own these farms because there's a song about a duck and the barn Bonnie tells him no that she tells him that it's just supposed to sing Old MacDonald. "Rubber Duckie Had A Barn. E-I-E-I-O. Kevin, No! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Remember?"

Based On Pinkalicious And Peterrific Book Series By: Victoria Kann

Based On The Angelina Ballerina Books By: Helen Craig

Based On The Saddle Club Books By: Bonnie Bryant

Based On The Animalia Book By: Graeme Base

Based On The Redwall Classic Novels By: Brian Jacques

There after Goodbye Song from a 1998 program Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS: Yes, Thanks For Playing The Alphabet Song From Sing Along, Different One To Play And Using A Quiet Voice At Central For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day With Us.

Based On Harold And The Purple Crayon Book By: Crockett Johnson

Based On Seven Little Monsters Book By: Maurice Sendak

Based On The Little Bear Books By: Maurice Senak

New category pages which first reminds some of Piggyback Rides With Cubs that cool 2001 program. Plus with Dot in the end.

Here 8:00 to 8:59 AM on August 8 2026 Kevin wants to do a Between The Lions tape Piggyback Rides With Cubs Show Of Soccer Lions.

A paragraph Piggyback Rides With Cubs from Between The Lions seen on PBS Kids for it fun as it did that tape from 2001 here Leona took Theo to a piggyback ride because it does have Chicken Jane in this: “Chicken Jane And The Fat Cat” for it.

Ooh Baby, Baby: Babies.

Raiders Of The Lost Cheese: Explore.

The Big Sleep: Bedtime.

Clever As A Bell: Communicate.

Good Times: Times.

You Learn Something New Every Day: Learning.

Back To Nature: Nature.

The Ojolympics: Sports.

The Great Pretender: Pretend.

It's All In Your Head: Remember.

Oops, My Mistake: Mistakes.

Bear's Birthday Bash: Giving.

Picture This: Pictures.

The Big Blue Housecall: Doctors.

Change Is In The Air: Change.

Look What I Made: Inventing.

If At First You Don't Succeed...: Practice.

All Weather Bear: Weather.

I Built That!: Building.

Tutter's Tiny Trip: Travel.

Dance Fever!: Dancing.

Afraid Not: Afraid.

I Gotta Be Me!: Confidence.

Buggin': Bugs.

Love Is All You Need: Love.

It's A Mystery To Me: Mystery.

As Different As Day And Night: Opposites.

Grandparents Just Want To Have Fun: Grandparents.

The Way I Feel Today: Feelings.

You Go, Ojo!: Girls.

Scientific Bear: Science.

Boys Will Be Boys: Boys.

I Was Just Thinking: Thinking.

Wish You Were Here: Missing.

And To All A Good Night: Night.

Call It A Day: Day.

We Did It Our Way: Cooperation.

What's The Story?: Stories.

When You've Got To Go!: Potty.

Frosty Returns. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Sung and narrated by Burl Ives. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Frosty The Snowman. Sung and narrated by Jimmy Durante. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. Sung and narrated by Fred Astaire. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Little Drummer Boy. Sung by The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Steve Gets The Sniffles: Spoon, Bowl, Vegetables: Vegetable Soup.

What Does Blue Want To Build?: Flashlight, Sheet, Table: Tent.

Blue's Senses: Box, Light, Sound Note: Train.

What Experiment Does Blue Want To Try?: Water, Tape, Plastic Bottles: Cyclone Experiment.

What Does Blue Want To Make Out Of Recycled Things?: Paper Towel Roll, Tissue Box, Rubber Bands: Guitar.

What Was Blue's Dream About?: Leotard, Mat, Rolling: Gymnastics.

Blue's ABCs: Moon, Cow, Jump: Hey Diddle Diddle.

Math!: Ice Cubes, Cup, Lemons: Lemonade.

Blue's Birthday: Green, Tank, Shell: Turtle.

What Does Blue Want To Do With Her Picture?: Stamp, Envelope, Mailbox: Mail.

What Does Blue Want To Do On A Rainy Day?: Pot Lids, Drum, Marching Toy: Marching Band.

Blue's Surprise At Two O'Clock: Orange Juice, Popsicle Stick, Ice Cube Tray: Orange Juice Pops.

The Lost Episode!: Flowers, Grass, Tree: Outside.

Blue's Sad Day: Tower Of Blocks, Green Puppy, Fallen-Down Tower Of Blocks: Green Puppy Knocked Down Blue's Block Tower.

Blue Is Frustrated: Sink, Water, Toothbrush: Blue Cannot Reach That Bathroom Toothbrush.

What Game Does Blue Want To Learn?: Numbers, Chalk, Shape: Hopscotch.

What Did Blue See?: Sticks, Tree, Eggs: Bird's Nest.

Nurture!: Bowl, Carrots, Turquoise: Feeding Turquoise.

What Is Blue Trying To Do?: This, Pencil, Blue: Write Her Name.

Mechanics!: String, Wind, Diamond: Kite.

Friends At Play: Friends.

Nothing To Fear: Afraid.

Lost And Found: Lost.

The Senseless Detectives: Senses.

Halloween Bear: Halloween.

You Never Know: Surprise.

It's All About You: You.

Woodland House Wonderful: Clean.

I've Got Your Number: Numbers.

What's Mine Is Yours: Sharing.

Bear's Secret Cave: Discovery.

Smellorama: Smells.

I For-Got Rhythm!?: Rhythm.

Wait For Me: Wait.

Morning Glory: Morning.

That Healing Feeling: Doctor.

The Tutter Family Reunion: Family.

Bats Are People Too: Different.

Words, Words, Words: Words.

Let's Get Interactive: Interactive.

The Yard Sale: Charity.

The Best Thanksgiving Ever: Thanksgiving.

Read My Book: Books.

Go To Sleep: Sleep.

A Berry Bear Christmas (Part 1): Holidays.

A Berry Bear Christmas (Part 2): Traditions.

Thursday September 21 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4702 "The Kindness Kid".

Tuesday September 26 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4706 "Elmo's Sweet Ride".

Wednesday November 22 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4719 "House Of Worm".

Wednesday September 20 2017 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4705 "Having A Ball".

Monday April 10 2017 Was Show 4715 "Meet Julia".

Tuesday September 13 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4632 "Sesame Ocean".

Wednesday September 14 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4602 "Mucho Polo Grouch Explorer".

Thursday September 15 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4608 "When Dinosaurs Walked Sesame".

Wednesday October 5 2016 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4621 "To The Moon Elmo".

Hmm. Are You Sure You Gotta Get Goin'?

Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For The Alphabet Song From Sing Along.

Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt.

Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019.

Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Star Worms.

Friday After Central Would Go: The Brothers Are Done For Another Day, But They'll Be Back Soon With More Songs To Play. But Until That Time, You're Something To Do. Go Make The Music That's Inside Of You.

Monday Visit At Central: Welcome Friends From Far And Near. Come Explore The Music Here. For This Is The Farm Is Like No Other. Here On A Music Farm With The Biscuit Brothers.

Here is one version of that sweet singsation Joe Raposo's classic song from Sesame Street "Sing".

Elmo and Big Bird:

Sing

Sing A Song

Sing Out Loud

Sing Out Strong

Elmo:

Sing Of Good Things, Not Bad

Big Bird:

Sing Of Happy, Not Sad

Elmo:

Sing

Sing A Song

Big Bird:

Make It Simple

To Last Your Whole Life Long

Telly:

Don't Worry That It's Not Good Enough

For Anyone Else To Hear

Elmo and Telly:

Sing

Sing A Song

Here is another version of that sweet singsation Joe Raposo's classic song from Sesame Street "Sing".

Big Bird:

Sing

Sing A Song

Sing Out Loud

Sing Out Strong

Clover:

Sing Of Good Things, Not Bad

Elmo:

Sing Of Happy, Not Sad

Cookie Monster:

Sing

Sing A Song

Make It Simple

To Last Your Whole Life Long

Count:

Don't Worry That It's Not Good Enough

For Anyone Else To Hear

Sing

Sing A Song

Quiet Vote Daycare With Baby Huey's Special Easter there it did which Baby Huey shares Easter.

Pink Tutu For Girls Twelve Princesses Sienna Remember there in which Tiptie saw a sign on Siena doors said Closed Today To Now Go To Summit Please which Tiptie and her Summit friends learned that Siena is closed so we instead go to Central. "Well, Miss Deb, We Drove To Siena Restaurant For Dinner For Which Said Closed For Today So Instead We Drove To Summit Central Instead Fun Like We Are With My Summit Friends."

Here's the Big Bird version of Joe Raposo's classic Sing to it that version for now.

Big Bird:

Sing

Sing A Song

Sing Out Loud

Sing Out Strong

Sing Of Good Things, Not Bad

Sing Of Happy, Not Sad

Sing

Sing A Song

Make It Simple

To Last Your Whole Life Long

Don't Worry That It's Not Good Enough

For Anyone Else To Hear

Sing

Sing A Song

Underneath Wonderful Journey With Dad's Birthday to this there it did which Elinor plans Dad's birthday.

Ready World Tax Day Night To Small Step fun as it did from Ready Jet Go.

See A Friend Delight Together Forever that 1999 program from CatDog.

Caillou videos there which fun collections here like Weather Fun With Caillou Goodbye Winter Hello Springtime, Growing Up with Caillou, Join The Fun Big Brother Caillou, Summer Vacation With Caillou, It's A Party With Caillou, Play With Caillou, Read With Caillou, Furry Friends With Caillou, Very Best With Caillou, Neighborhoods With Caillou, Holidays With Caillou, Let's Check Up With Dr. Caillou, Outdoor Journeys With Caillou, here more.

Plenty of cool great Between The Lions programs fun as it did seen on PBS Kids here like Night With Orlando Good Night Knight, Good Seed For Lions, Something Fishy With Leona's Fish Suit, Click Clack Moo The Cows Type For Lions, Lost Rock Flying Rocket Fun Rooster, Five Six Thistle Sticks, Rats With Fun Lions, Red Hat, Green Hat With Cool Lions, Teacher's Pet For Lions, Pebble Trouble For Cubs, Hopping Hen For Lions, Little Big Mouse With Fantastic Lions, Trains Brains Rainy Plains For Lions, Zoop With Fancy Sunset, To The Ship For Cub Sea, Farmer Ken's Puzzle With Fabulous Cubs, Icarus's Wings With Cubs, Piggyback Rides With Cubs, Fox And The Crow With Cubs, Humph Humph With Cubs, Sad Dad With Cubs, plus more.

Uh, Ronald, Do You Think Jim Hawkins And His Friends Ever Made It Back Home From Treasure Island? Ho Ho I Know They Did, Grimace. Because That's What It Says Right Here.

Quiet Bear Shorts Put Pants Between The Lions VHS Tapes from 1998 tells a story about here Raymond Briggs wrote for a fun story here as it did for about that bear.

Read The Lucky Duck!: Lionel wants yucky duck. Whenever that he's done he wants him to share a book together first read for Leona.

Calls with Miss Deb from a 1995 program Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting: "What's Up, Miss Deb? Gang Just Finished Singing That One The Alphabet Song From Sing Along, Then We Played The Listening Game Then Sang Old MacDonald Because It's Time To Say Goodbye."

Quiet Vote School Cinco Mayo Dance Along Tape there which sorts of things like the alphabet, counting, shapes, colors, songs, and more.

Sweet as it did Nick Jr. Face promos here in Story Time: Nick Jr. Face Opens For Blue, Nick Jr. Face Sings We Are Looking For Blue's Clues, Nick Jr. Face Says See You Later Alligator, Arts And Crafts: Nick Jr. Face Plays With Blue, Nick Jr. Face Gets His Face Painted, Nick Jr. Face Tells Fruit Jokes, Blue's Birthday: Nick Jr. Face Loves Birthdays, Nick Jr. Face Sings A Very Very Short Goodbye Song, ABC's And 123's: Nick Jr. Face Sings The Alphabet Song, Nick Jr. Face Counts Four Potatoes, Nick Jr. Face Loves Bubble Baths, Rhythm And Blue: Nick Jr. Face Sings We Are Looking For Blue's Clues, Nick Jr. Face Sings His Vegetable Garden Song, Nick Jr. Face Sings His Very Very Short Goodbye Song, Blue's Big Treasure Hunt: Nick Jr. Face Sings We Are Looking For Blue's Clues, Nick Jr. Face The Superhero, Nick Jr. Face Talks About Different Faces, Blue's Discoveries: Nick Jr. Face Looks For Blue, Nick Jr. Face Changes Into Different Things, Nick Jr. Face Talks About Different Faces, Blue's Big Pajama Party: Nick Jr. Face Snores, Nick Jr. Face Drinks From His Cup, Nick Jr. Face Loves Bubble Baths, Blue's Safari, Nick Jr. Face Opens For Blue, Nick Jr. Face Eats A Banana, Magenta Comes Over: Nick Jr. Face Asks If You're Ready To Sing, Nick Jr. Face Sings We Are Looking For Blue's Clues, Nick Jr. Face Wears A Disguise, Playtime With Periwinkle: Nick Jr. Face Plays Ball With Blue, Nick Jr. Face Wants A Pet, Cafe' Blue: Nick Jr. Face Eats Cauliflower, Nick Jr. Face Loves Pizza, Blue's Big News Volume 1: Read All About It!: Nick Jr. Face Tries Out Lots Of Different Patterns, Blue's Big News Volume 2: The Baby's Here!: Nick Jr. Face Loves Parades, Telling Time With Blue: Nick Jr. Face Has A Clock In The Middle Of His Face, Nick Jr. Face Tries Out Funny Ways To Talk, Reading With Blue: Nick Jr. Face Sings A Spelling Song, Meet Joe!: Nick Jr. Face Thinks Of Words For Opposites, Blue's Big Band: Nick Jr. Face Sings The Blues, Shapes And Colors!: Nick Jr. Face Makes Spin Art, Nick Jr. Face The Rainbow, Blue Takes You To School: Nick Jr. Face Counts Down To The Big Event, and Blue's Big Holiday: Nick Jr. Face Eats Animal Crackers, Nick Jr. Face Drinks A Glass Of Milk.

Sharing a Cinco De Mayo visit to this fun as it did to do that probably.

Same Life Jungles Fun Animal Alphabet: armadillo, bison, cheetah, dolphin, elephant, flamingos, gibbon, hyenas, insects, jaguar, kiwi, lion, meerkats, nudibranch, octopus, penguins, quetzal, rat, serval, tiger, uakari, viper, wallaby, xenopus, yak, zebra.

Sweet as it did that Punky Brewster program Tiptie's Birthday Surprise Rumpelstiltskin's Tea Party Skate Fun to it where which their duckie friends plan a birthday surprise with here on Tiptie's birthday.

Weather Fun With Caillou Goodbye Winter Hello Springtime fun it did which Caillou learned four seasons.

Previewing of those cool sweet fun power boosters which it did: You Can Only Preview Boosters For Now. If You Want To Take Boosters To The Big Race, You'll Have To Earn More Carrots. Click The Back Arrow To Go Back To The Schoolhouse And Earn More Carrots.

Night With Orlando Good Night Knight there which Cleo, Theo and the gang put up for Orlando Furioso's pageant for Leona.

Good Seed For Lions there which Cleo, Theo and the gang learned that seeds usually do for lions.

Something Fishy With Leona's Fish Suit there which Cleo, Theo, Click and the gang notice that in that Cliff Hanger book which Leona was wearing that fish suit.

Click Clack Moo The Cows Type For Lions there which Cleo, Leona, Click, Theo and the gang learned that in the book Click Clack Moo Cows That Type they know that cows don't type computers but for every boy or girl but not cows.

Lost Rock Flying Rocket Fun Rooster there which Cleo, Leona, Click and the gang learned that in the song Rocket-Doodle-Doo they all watch it probably together.

Five Six Thistle Sticks gang learned that thistle sticks usually do for spring.

Rats With Fun Lions there which everyone thought that rats were little tiny.

Red Hat, Green Hat With Cool Lions there which gang learned that green plus red they make Christmas colors both of some hats.

Teacher's Pet For Lions there which lion cubs learned that teacher's pet which teachers give them pets.

Pebble Trouble For Cubs there which gang learned that pebbles fun as they did to those flat rocks.

Hopping Hen For Lions there which some lions learned that hens used for birds.

Little Big Mouse With Fantastic Lions which probably some cubs learned that big and small mice.

Trains Brains Rainy Plains For Lions cubs thought that trains brains even those rainy plains.

Zoop With Fancy Sunset there which cubs are zooping away.

To The Ship For Cub Sea there which Lionel was his space captain.

Icarus's Wings With Cubs there which Icarus uses his wings.

Piggyback Rides With Cubs there which Leona took Theo to a piggyback ride.

Fox And The Crow With Cubs lions thought fox and crow were inspired by Walt Disney's The Fox And The Hound.

Humph Humph With Cubs there which cubs learned humph humph they did for about some humphs.

Sad Dad With Cubs there whcih cubs learned that dads can cry even when feeling sad.

Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House CD and cassette 24 fun songs.

Same Life Jungles Fun Animal Alphabet from 1998 fun as it did for each single letter.

The Goodbye Song used scenes here from other tape titles. Though just holidays, The Goodbye Song used a different recording.

Hey, This Was Really Fun

We Hope You Liked It, Too

Seems Like We've Just Begun

When Suddenly We're Through

Goodbye, Goodbye

Good Friends, Goodbye

'Cause Now It's Time To Go

But Hey, I Say, Well, That's Okay

'Cause We'll See You Very Soon, I Know

Very Soon, I Know

Goodbye, Goodbye

Good Friends, Goodbye

And Tomorrow Just Like Today

The Moon, The Duck

And The Trot Duck House

Will Be Waiting For You To Come And Play

To Come And Play

To Come And Play

Bye, Luna.

Frame 4 of Do The Alphabet where Baby Bear pretends to be Billy Joel.

J! And After That?

You Put These On.

Whatever For?

You'll See! Now Sit At The Piano Here.

What Is This?

It's An Idea So Crazy, It Just Might Work. Now I Want You To Pretend That You're Billy Joel.

Why?

Because If You Were Billy Joel, You Wouldn't Just Be Able To Say The Alphabet. You'd Be Able To Sing It!

(CHUCKLES)

In Fact, I Bet We'll All Want To Sing It.

(FOUR TWINKLY NOTES INTO BABY BEAR'S MOUTH)

Summit Central from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Monday-Friday to visit Kevin here and his Summit friends. Quiet voice at Central, simply no listening to Barney on the iPad, change a different subject on the iPod, have fun. Located on Stahl Road 150 Getzville New York.

Random House Home Video Logo Children's Television Workshop Logo (1983-1997) Start Of The Program

Since March 24 2007 Kevin usually record Elmo's World Up and Down from show 4107 for a fun sunny spring morning here at 8:00 AM to that.

Saturday February 18 2012 was the Sesame Street 1996 tape called "Do The Alphabet" with the special guest Billy Joel. The cover has Big Bird and Baby Bear with the pink "A", blue "B", and green "C". Featuring voices on this: Caroll Spinney as Big Bird, David Rudman played Baby Bear, Fran Brill played Zoe, Lisa Buckley played Betty Lou, Frank Oz played Cookie Monster, Jerry Nelson played the orange J Friends Anything Muppet, Annette Calud played Celina, Jim Henson played Ernie, simply Fran Brill played the purple J Friends Anything Muppet, Frank Oz played the green J Friends Anything Muppet, Jim Henson played the blue J Friends Anything Muppet, Camille Bonara plays Goldilocks, Desiree Casado played Gabi, Lexine Bondoc simply Lexine, and the special guest Billy Joel.

Friday February 17 2012 was the tape called "Learning To Share" with the special guest Katie Couric. Featuring voices on this: Caroll Spinney as Big Bird and Oscar, Kevin Clash played Elmo, Fran Brill played Zoe, Sonia Manzano played Maria, Tarah Schaeffer played Tarah, Fran Brill played Prairie Dawn, Frank Oz played Cookie Monster and Grover, Noel MacNeal, Jerry Nelson and David Rudman played the pigs, Martin P. Robinson played the wolf, special guest Katie Couric host of Co-Operation Today.

Six fun Teletubbies title volumes. VOLUME 1: Here Come The Teletubbies. VOLUME 2: Dance With The Teletubbies. VOLUME 3: Nursery Rhymes. VOLUME 4: Favorite Things. VOLUME 5: Funny Day. VOLUME 6: Big Hug.

Songs from Ready For School Toddler can be seen sharing tunes like "Baa Baa Black Sheep" key of E Major, "Row Row Row Your Boat" key of E Major, "Itsy Bitsy Spider" key of G Major, "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" key of D Major, "Old MacDonald" key of A Major then B Major, "Six Little Ducks" key of F Major, "Hickory Dickory Dock" key of D Major, and "Did You Ever See A Lassie" key of G Major.

The dentist previously visited during Martin Luther King Day will be a great special treat: the PBS Kids version of show 4823 "The Good Birds Club" (repeated from show 4265).

OUTRO 1.

Here We Go.

We're Ready. We're Ready.

OK, Everybody. Let's Dance!

(MUSIC PLAYING)

Da Da Dee Dee

OK. Now Dance Slow.

Oh, Slow.

(HUMMING)

Now Real Fast!

Oh! Fast Fast Fast.

Now Freeze!

(PANTING)

Can... We... Move... Yet?

Just Need To Catch Me Breath.

Hmm Hmm Hmm Hmm Hmm. Hey. There Are So Many Cool Animals In The Big Big World And So Many Great Facts To Know About Them. One Way To Find Out More Is To Read. Go To Your Local Library And Get A Book About Your Favorite Animal.

OUTRO 2.

And Now, The Art Of Cookie Eating. First, Look At Cookie.

Wow. Interesting.

Second, Smell Cookie. Aw, Yeah.

Good!

And Third: This The Best Part. Eat Cookie!

Cookie.

(ALL MUNCHING)

Very Artistic.

Hey, You're Back. You Know, There Are So Many Amazing Creatures That Live Here In The World Tree. Yeah, We Got Marmosets, Anteaters, Turtles, Monkeys, Birds, And Some Frogs. And You. Yup, You're An Animal, Too.

OUTRO 3.

Me Can Be Kind. And So Can You. Me Take One Cookie, And Make It Two. Here You Go.

Thank You, Cookie.

You Welcome.

Here You Go. Enjoy.

OK. You Guys Ready?

Mm-Hmm.

Here We Go.

Cookie!

(ALL MUNCHING)

Hey. I Just Love How Different All The Creatures That Live Here In The World Tree Are. You Can Meet A Lot Of Different Animals, Too. Visit The Zoo, And, Maybe You Can Come Back And Tell Me About Some Animals That I've Never Met. See Ya.

OUTRO 4.

Thanks For Visiting Sesame Street. Now, Me Got To Run.

(PANTING)

Oh, Cookie Monster, What Are You Doing?

Oh, Uh, Me Running. Yeah. You Know, It Good Exercise.

Mm-Hmm. Yeah. Can I Join You?

Oh, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Sure, Yeah. You Know, Me Love To Run With Friend. But First, You Got To Catch Me.

(POWER OF YET MUSIC PLAYS HERE)

(PANTING CONTINUES)

You Run So Fast.

Hey, You're Back. Thanks For Visiting Us. And Remember, There Are Lots Of Amazing Animals In The Big Big World That You Can Learn More About. Do You Know Any Amazing Animals In Your Neighborhood? Cool!

Walt Disney Christmas simply still available on LPs, CDs, cassettes and books.

Salamander, Umbrella, Peacock, Elephant, Rabbit, Warthog, Hippopotamus, Yak. Kids love watching the 6:30 show Super Why weeknights and weekend nights at 6:30.

Where's Spot and other Spot favorites. Short songs.

Where's Spot.

Where Is That Little Rascal

Where Oh Where Can He Be

He'll Be Late For His Dinner

Better Go Look, Now Let Me See

Spot's First Walk.

Spot Is Out In The Garden

Taking His First Walk Alone

He Goes On An Adventure

And Gets Home Safe, On His Own

Spot's Birthday Party.

Oh Boy Spot Has A Birthday (Today)

First, Let's Play Hide-And-Seek

Close Your Eyes Spot And Be Still

Count To 10, And Don't You Peek

Spot Goes Splash.

Great Big Raindrops Are Falling

Making Puddles Outdoors

Things Look Good For Some Splashing

Spot Jumps In, All Our Fours

Spot Finds A Key.

Spot Sees Something That's Shiny

So He Pauses A Bit

Picks It Up As He Wonders

Hmm, What Lock Will This Key Fit?

Spot Goes To The Farm and other tales. Short songs.

Spot Goes To The Farm.

Farms Are Such Fun To Visit

Baby Animals Play

Sam Says Spot I Will Show You

Spot Says Dad I'll Lead The Way

Spot Sleeps Over.

Spot's Friend Steve Has A Question

May Spot Stay Overnight

First, Spot Must Ask His Mother

Please Mom Please

Well, All Right

Spot Goes To The Circus.

Spot Is Off To The Circus

Chasing After His Ball

Throw That Tent He Goes Running

And Makes New Friends, Big And Small

Spot's Windy Day.

Oh My It's Rather Windy

Here Comes Spot With His Kite

Hope This Breeze Keeps A-Blowing

And Takes It To

It's Highest Height

Spot Goes To The Park.

Yippee-Yay It Is Park Time

That's Spot's Favorite Place

Spot And Helen And Sally

Each Has On, A Happy Face

Spot Goes To A Party and other fun favorites.

Spot Goes To A Party.

Helen's Having A Party

All Spot's Friends Will Be There

Now Spot Must Choose A Costume

Spot Says "Hmm, What Shall I Wear?"

Spot's First Picnic.

Sandwiches And Some Cool Drinks

Checkered Tablecloth Too

Spot Is Having A Picnic

He Thinks It's Fun, Well, Wouldn't You?

Spot Goes To The Fair.

Spot Is Off For A Good Time

With His Friends At The Fair

They Do All Sorts Of Fun Things

Their Smiles And Laughs Are Everywhere

Spot Follows His Nose.

Spot Smelled Something Exciting

So He Follows His Nose

Oh He Just Has To Find It

He Sniffs And Sniffs, Look, There He Goes

Spot Goes To The Beach.

Sunshines Down On The Ocean

Seagulls Fly In The Breeze

Spot Runs After His Beach Ball

It's Fun To Do, Just As You Please

Spot Goes To School and other Spot favorites.

Spot Goes To School.

Spot Is Very Excited

School Is Starting Today

There He Is With His Lunchbox

Getting To School, In Time To Play

Spot At The Playground.

Sam Takes Spot To The Playground

Happy Sounds Fill The Air

Up And Down Goes The See-saw

And Best Of All, His Friends Are There

Spot Makes A Cake.

Spot Is Home Helping Sally

Mix Up Something To Bake

It Smells Good In The Kitchen

It's Lots Of Fun To Bake A Cake

Spot In The Woods.

Whose Eyes Peek From The Bushes

Who Is That In The Tree

Spot Looks Hard For The Answers

He's In The Woods, What Does He See?

Spot's Winter Sports.

Spot's Warm Cap And His Mittens

Keep Him Safe From The Chill

Spot Steps Out Into Snowland

And Rides His Sled, Whee Down The Hill

Sweet Dreams Spot and other cool Spot favorites.

Spot In The Garden.

Flowers Smell So Embiting

It's A Beautiful Day

Spot Walks Out Through The Garden

The Perfect Place For Him To Play

Spot's Lost Bone.

No It's Not In His Toybox

No It's Not In The Drawer

Spot's Lost Bone Must Be Somewhere

He Looks And Looks, And Looks Some More

Spot's Favorite Toy.

Ball And Train Blocks And Sailboat

Each Is Made To Enjoy

Cars That Zoom And His Teddy

Well Each Is Spot's Favorite Toy

Storytime With Spot.

Spot Has Fun Near The Bookcase

Stacking Books Up To Climb

He Plays Games While He's Waiting

Then Sally Comes, It's Story Time

Sweet Dreams Spot.

Spot Has Head Such A Big Day

He's Been Playing A Lot

Now He Let's Out A Big Yawn

It's Time For Sleep So Sweet Dreams Spot

Simply Alan Menken wrote his music, and Peter Lurye wrote the words there to some songs. Their radio does know to play songs from various fun radio stations there to sing along. Several of fun Williamsville listening to from here like WBEN, WGR, Star 102.5 (regular music for every single month then November to listen to some Christmas music), WGRFb WEDG, WBFO, WNED-FM, WWKB, Classic Hits 104.1, WBUF, WYRK, WBLK, WLKK, WUFO, WKSE, and simply others to put in the station and sing along. Kids love watching a 6:30 show Super Why to be sure to watch and fly along with Kevin’s friends Whyatt, Alpha Pig, Wonder Red here, and Princess Presto. Words on top simply said ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING for the front cover possibly to do that. The other thing was description on the back on the VHS and DVD the original title. VHS title possibly to do that, play the title, watch the show, here enjoy that VHS. While Ma's washing Kevin some PJs Kevin sees PBS Kids version of the HBO premieres for Mondays. So it reminds Kevin of the line Come On Everybody Here We Go Off To Neverland special line from the song You Can Fly You Can Fly You Can Fly from here. So it shows a blue sky background just like in Season 24 to 29 (from 3006 Season 24 premiere to show 3785 Season 29 finale) with different kinds of title card music just reading title card in voiceover before the program starts. Featuring voices on Kevin's category page: Caroll Spinney as Big Bird and Oscar, Violet Tinirello played Trondise, Karen Prell played Tiptie, Jennifer Barnhart played Yo-Yo, Zachary Bloch played Trondise (even though his voice sounds like Alpha Pig), Steve Whitmire played Ernie, Jim Henson played Kermit, Frank Oz played Bert and Cookie Monster, Jerry Nelson played The Count, Holly Gauthier-Frankel played Clover, Eric Jacobson played Grover, Martin P. Robinson played Snuffy and Telly, David Rudman played Fireman Duck, Christopher Cerf played Little Chrissy and those others.Their friends possibly to do The Snuffleupagus Alphabet. They wave some arms then they recite them with green onscreen letters so nice so slow. Kids can go to Yorkshire Road at 205 Yorkshire Road there the school from 7:45 AM to 3:15 PM. From Monday to Friday at 1:30 PM will be Mister Rogers' Neighborhood from 1968 to 2001. Once they go right to the Family Communications screen, Tiffano says in the end "And So End". From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM will be time to head to Summit located on 150 Stahl Road for Adventures here with Tiptie and her Summit friends. When they got home from Summit will be time for the 5:00 show Charlie Rose. So at 6:30 simply time for Super Why the show's a little different than Blue's Clues so each single night. Before Cole and Tiptie record the 6:30 show from every single night, they usually sing this special anthem simply Alan Menken wrote the words, and Peter Lurye wrote his lyrics before they're ready to fly. They know during that, Whyatt will be there, Alpha Pig will also be there, Wonder Red here, and Princess Presto. During Season 2 of the show simply a dog named Woofster. They even do a fun Muppet Show drumroll with the announcer telling viewers Tonight’s Story Adventure (with a known episode for a story answer). COLD OPEN would go: "Hi. It's Me, Whyatt. Ready To Go On A Reading Adventure? Super!" This knows so for the end he said "Let's Go!" Then original funding and theme song. After the theme song, white words for opening credits possibly. "Hi. So Glad You're Here. It's Me, Whyatt. Welcome To Storybook Village, Where All Our Fairy-Tale Friends Live!" In the episode, they state out his or her problem that each time they didn't know what to do, Whyatt says, "We Need To Call The Rest Of The Super Readers. Call Them With Me! Say, Calling All Super Readers!" Then they all just say it. Whyatt says, "Come On! To The Book Club!" Before they head in to The Book Club they know: "Whyatt Here! P Is For Pig! Red Riding Hood Rollin' In! Princess Pea At Your Service!" Then Whyatt first said, "And You, Say Your Name." "Hey, My Name's Cole, So This Is Tiptie." "Great. We're All Here." Just state his or her problem. Here Alpha Pig said, "Which Book Should We Look In?" Then Princess Pea says, "Peas And Carrots, Carrots And Peas, Book Come Out, Please, Please, Please!" Then Whyatt says, "Let's Read The Title Of This Book." But first, look for those fun super letters then put them in Whyatt's super duper computer before they transform to themselves the Super Readers that the why-flyers were ready to fly to each book. Will be Alpha Pig's problem with letter powers, Wonder Red's problem with words powers, or Princess Presto's problem with spelling problems here, and of course, Whyatt uses his problem to change his story. Once they were done, the why-flyers fly back to the Book Club to figure out the story answer they saved the day with family and friends.

Fun list of the episodes of the 6:30 show Super Why from September 3 2007 to May 12 2016 fly with the Super Readers on those fun journeys for each story answer.

Three Little Pigs (Friend) Hansel And Gretel (Ask First) Humpty Dumpty (Cheer) Jack And The Beanstalk (Music) Tortoise And The Hare (Enjoy The Game) Goldilocks And The Three Bears (Clean Up) The Boy Who Cried Wolf (Trust) Rapunzel (Teamwork) The Ugly Duckling (Keep Trying) The Elves And The Shoemaker (Playdate) Little Miss Muffet (Nice) Cinderella (Be Yourself) The Ant And The Grasshopper (Get Ready) The Little Red Hen (Tell Why) The Frog Prince (Take Turns) The Princess And The Pea (Smart) Little Red Riding Hood (Stop) Tom Thumb (Family) Little Bo Peep (Clues) The Emperor’s New Clothes (Speak Up) Twelve Dancing Princesses (Surprise) Three Billy Goats Gruff (Manners) Thumbelina (Ask For Help) Goldilocks And The Three Bears: The Mystery (Prove It) Beauty And The Beast (Use Your Words) Rumpelstiltskin (Learn) Tiddalick The Frog (Save Water) Sleeping Beauty (Try New Things) Foolish Wishes (Choose Carefully) The Goose And The Golden Eggs (Share) Magic Porridge Pot (Listen) Pinocchio (Tell The Truth) Momotaro The Peach Boy (Work Together) Gingerbread Boy (Be Careful) The Ghost Who Was Afraid Of Halloween (Pretend) The Stars In The Sky (Imagine) The Three Feathers (Be Positive) The Little Mermaid (Proud) Twas The Night Before Christmas (Happy) Juan Bobo And His Pig (Ask Questions) Snow White (Stop And Think) The Rolling Rice Cakes (Give To Others) Peter Rabbit (Love) The Boy Who Drew Cats (Doodle) Aladdin (Do It Yourself) George And The Dragon (Brave) The Swiss Family Robinson (Resourceful) Three Little Pigs Return Of The Wolf (Folliw Directions) Alice In Wonderland (Clock) Dr. Dolittle (Take Care) Muddled Up Fairytales (Create) Hansel And Gretel: A Healthy Adventure (Healthy) Cinderella: The Prince’s Side Of The Story (Clever) The Prince And The Pauper (Home) The Ugly Duckling: Becoming A Swan (Growing Up) The Nutcracker (Dance) Comic Book: Attack Of The Eraser (Think Of Others) The Story Of The Tooth Fairy (Note) The Cookbook (Recipe) The Big Game (Practice) The Beach Day Mystery (Treasure Hunt) The Swan Maiden (Play Soon) City Mouse And The Country Mouse (Sleepover) King Midas (Thankful) The Story Of Mother Goose (Rhyme) Woofster Finds A Home (Adopt) Webby In Bathland (Bubbles) Bedtime For Bear (Nightlight) Molly's Dance Show (Believe) King Eddie Who Loved Spaghetti (Variety) Jasper’s Cowboy Wish (Hero) Baby Dino’s Big Discovery (Observe) Princess Gweenie Saves The Day (Funny) The Great Robot Race (Invent) Around The World Adventure (Map) Naila And The Magic Map (Secret Code) The Adventures Of Math-A-Million (Add) Monty’s Adventures In Music Town (Voice) Zora’s Art Adventure (Inspire) Galileo’s Space Adventure (Orbit) The Story Of The Super Readers (Super Readers) Roxie’s Missing Music Book (Go Back) The Banana Mystery (Search) The Underwater Lost Treasure (Look Carefully) The Cowgirl Mystery (Evidence) The Alphabet’s Sad Day (Important) The Silly Word Play (Cooperate) The Rhyming Carnival (Calm Down) A Day With Farmer Fred (Fix The Order) Judith’s Happy Hanukkah (Traditions) The Unhappy Puppy (Pal) The Pupp-Athon (Concentrate) Where’s Woofster (Hide And Seek) Super Puppy Saves The Day (Woofster) The Princess Who Loved Mud (Play Your Own Way) Woofster And The Pet Pack (Team) Three Bears Go Camping (Compromise) Mathis’s Book Of Why (Look In A Book) Attack Of More Man (Pick And Choose) Monster Munch (Eat For Energy) Landon’s Circus Adventure (Together) Tilden The Caterpillar (Be Patient) The Sheep Who Lost Little Bo Peep (Stay In One Place)

This also used a website outro to this.

To Find Out The Direct-To-Video Like We Did Today, Visit The PBS Online At The Address On Your Screen. Visit Us At www.pbs.org.

Heigh-Ho 1987 VHS. May 19, 1987.

The Opening To This.

Dark Red Warning Screens 1986 Walt Disney Home Video Logo Disney's Sing-along Songs Intro

The Closing To This.

Heigh-Ho (Reprise) End Credits

Barney's 1-2-3-4 Seasons. August 6, 1996. Barney and his friends talk about the four seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. Four kids on this: Maria, Rebecca, Shawn and Tosha. To this, the title reminded Kevin of "Do The Alphabet". The cover has Big Bird and Baby Bear with a blue A, pink B and green C with the special guest Billy Joel.

This long version of the song for Ask For Help reminds Kevin of playing The Big Comfy Couch side A while playing Clumsy Ballet from the episode Sticks And Stones then after that it's The Ten Second Tidy just like Molly and Loonette used to do.

You Have Listened To "The Violinist's Son Of The Mountain". And Now, Ladies And Gentlemen, Cowboys And Cowgirls, We're Going To Welcome The Strong Cowboy, Cookie Monster. Thank You. Me Going To Sing A Sad Song About A Cookie Me Once Met.

Eight great Barney And The Backyard Gang videos. The Backyard Show. August 29, 1988. (Barney Video Premiere). Three Wishes. January 2, 1989. A Day At The Beach. April 3, 1989. Waiting For Santa. May 1, 1990. Barney's Campfire Sing-Along. June 8, 1990. Barney Goes To School. August 15, 1990. Barney In Concert. July 29, 1991. Here Martina McBride's birthday together. Rock With Barney. September 21, 1991. Faith Hill's birthday. (Backyard Gang Finale).

Eight great fantastic Bear In The Big Blue House volumes. VOLUME 1: Home Is Where The Bear Is and What's In The Mail Today. VOLUME 2: Friends For Life And The Big Little Visitor. VOLUME 3: Dancin' The Day Away and Listen Up. VOLUME 4: Need A Little Help Today and Lost Thing. VOLUME 5: A Wagon Of A Different Color and Shape Of A Bear. VOLUME 6: Picture Of Health And Magic In The Kitchen. VOLUME 7 simply it: Mouse Party and Bear's Birthday Bash. VOLUME 8: The Big Sleep and And To All A Good Night.

Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Give Things To You. You May Not Always Like When I Give You. That's All Right, Too. You Don't Have To Always Like What People Give To You. But It Gives Me A Good Feeling When I Think That You Like To Be With Me.

Now All That Kind Of Talk Gives Me A Good Feeling. And Think About Things Like That.

Gives Me A Good Feeling To Have A Friend Like That, Too. Ella Jenkins Is A Very Special Person.

I'm Glad We've Been Able To Have These Times Together. Gives Me A Good Feeling.

You'll Find Them As You Grow. Many Ways To Say: 1, 4, 3.

So When You Say Goodbye, You Think About The Next Time You Will Be Together. And That Can Give You A Very Good Feeling.

In Fact, Maybe I Could Put It Like This, And Carry This To The Library In It. That Will Be Together Next Time. That Gives Me A Real Good Feeling.

You Know, As You Do That, I Hope You'll Remember How Very Proud I Am Of You, And How Glad I Am To Be Your Neighbor.

And Someday You May Be Able To Help Somebody Else. That's A Way It Works.

And Everybody Likes To Have Healthy Ways Of Expressing Those Feelings.

Everybody Needs Some Kind Of Care. Caring For People Helps Them Know That You Love Them. And Caring For Animals Helps Them Know That You Love Them, Too. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

That's Why I Want To Share So Much With You. We'll Do More Together Next Time. We Surely Will.

And When We Can Know It For Sure, It's Such A Good Feeling.

And Everything Ready For Our Next Visit Together.

Inside Is Where You Can Always Be Growing.

And Now Here I Am Really Doing It. It Helps To Play About Things. It Helps You To Know How It Really Feels.

Always Gives Me A Good Feeling To Know That We'll Be Back Together Again Next Time. The Next Time, We'll Be Able To Meet Wynton Marsalis The Wonderful Trumpeter. Basketball Today, Wynton Marsalis Next Time.

And What We're Seeing, And Hearing, And Thinking. Loving Is A Good Feeling.

A Birthday. That's A Good Feeling.

I Feel That When I With People That I Love. That I'm Really At Home, And What A Good Feeling That Is.

And That Can Give Us All A Good Feeling.

And We Can Make Mistakes And Still Have People Love Us. That Really Gives Me A Good Feeling.

Helping Other People And Letting Other People Help You Can Give You A Very Good Feeling.

That's All Part Of Trying, Of Not Being Afraid Of Making Mistakes. And As You Keep Trying, And You Do Better And Better, It Can Give You Such A Good Feeling!

It's Such A Good Feeling To Know That People Can Love Us, Even When We're Not Perfect.

Doesn't Give That A Beautiful Feeling Inside Yourself? I Know I Like It When People Say To Me I'm Glad You're The Way You Are.

This Is The One I Took Of You. At Wild Animal Park. May I Keep It? You Certainly May. A Nice Plo-Mento.

And I Wished And I Wished. I Didn't Have To Be Like All The Others. No, I Found Out It Was Okay. Okay, Just The Way I Was. And What A Good Feeling That Was, When I Came To Understand That. Yeah.

And I'm Much More Than A Slide Trombone. Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Share Such Things With You.

I'm Glad We've Been Able To Be With You For This Story Of Josephine The Short-neck Giraffe. Always Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Share Such Special Times With You.

It Always Gives Me A Good Feeling When I See People Growing And Learning Wonderful Things.

Gives Me A Good Feeling To Be Able To Share Good Things With You. Children Learn A Lot From Adults, And Adults Learn A Lot From Children. I'm Very Glad To Know Children In My Life.

I Think I'll Just Leave This Paper Chain Decoration Up For Our Next Visit. Oh. And We'll Have Plenty More To Think About, And Learn, And Do Then.

But Most Of All For The People I Know. It's Really People I Learn From. Men, And Women, And Children. You Know We're All Teachers. And We're All Learners. One Way Or Another. Just Realizing That Gives Me A Very Good Feeling. I'll Take This Down Next Time. It's A Cheerful Decoration. Like A Smile. And A Friend. Be Back. Bye-Bye.

And The More They Teach You And The More You Learn, The Better Feeling You Have About Yourself And The World We Live In.

I Like Being A Care Giver. Do You?

We'll Do More Things Next Time.

You Know, As I Come Back For One Day, I Usually Come Back The Next.

And Thinking About That Gives Me A Good Feeling.

That's Being A Care Giver. You See, You're Already A Care Giver, By Many Things That You Do.

Some Grand Hotel lines will be The Busy World Of Richard Scarry would use for it.

My Office At The End Of The Day.

Wow! Sofia Is Gonna Get A Promotion!

Just Look At This Grand View!

Lowly...

Let's Give The Games Room High Points!

Good, 'Cause I'm Sure Not Scoring Any Points At Ping Pong!

Uh-Oh...

Playing On Duty Is Not Allowed! Go Straight To My Office. I Want To Have A Word With You. Now!

Gee, Miss Lion, Sofia Was Just Giving Us The Grand Tour.

We're Giving The Hotel A Test For My Dad's Travel Agency.

Look!

All Excellent. Dear Me, I Seemed To Have Made A Mistake, Sofia. I Apologize.

That's Okay, Miss Lion!

Oh, This Is Wonderful, Isn't It?

Oh, My Oh, This Looks Delicious!

Mmm!

Yum!

How's The Ankle Feeling Today, Mr. Cat?

Much Better, Thank You.

Hello, I'm Thomas Trunk, The Owner Of The Busytown Grand Hotel. I Hope You Enjoyed Your Stay, Mr. Cat.

Very Much, But I Think The Kids Enjoyed It Even More. Look At This...

Some lines.

When You're Blue, Here's What You Do. I'm Going To Show You How To Find Your Own Laughing Place. It's Very Easy. To Start, You Just Close Your Eyes, And Imagine Your Happiest Thoughts. And Before Long... Poof! You're Off On A Jolly Holiday!

ABCs With Elmo. July 6, 2010. George W. Bush's birthday together. Two street stories from show 4074 and show 4182.

Elmo's World: Let's Play Music. February 2, 2010. Three fun musical tales: "Bells", "Violins", and "Drums".

Elmo's Rainbow And Other Springtime Stories. March 9, 2010. Three street stories from show 4189, show 4191 and show 4200.

Bert And Ernie's Great Adventures. April 6, 2010. Fun shorts based on the show.

The Best Of Elmo 2. May 4, 2010. Elmo shares his memories with Memorybot.

Firefly Fun And Buggy Buddies. June 1, 2010. David Rudman's birthday party. Two fun street stories from show 4165 and show 4175.

P Is For Princess. August 3, 2010. Corey Burton's birthday party. With the special guest Paul Rudd from show 4212 (Season 40 finale), 2 street stories from show 4139 and show 4157.

Counting With Elmo. September 14, 2010. Two fun street stories about counting show 4199 and show 4208.

Iron Monster And Sesame Heroes. October 5, 2010. Dalila Bela's birthday party. Four street stories from show 4218, show 4216, show 4176 and show 4124.

C Is For Cookie Monster. October 19, 2010. Two street stories from show 4033 (Scene 1 only) and show 4197 (beginning edited).

Silly Storytime. February 1, 2011. Three street stories from show 4143, show 4211 and show 4128.

Elmo's World: Penguins And Friends. March 1, 2011. Three fun tales: "Penguins", "Horses", and "Frogs".

Wild Words And Outdoor Adventures. April 5, 2011 (Kaitlin's birthday). Four street stories from show 4187, show 4190, show 4193, and show 4213.

Elmo's Travel Songs And Games. May 3, 2011. Drive along with Elmo, Louie and Abby Cadabby.

Elmo's World: People In Your Neighborhood. June 7, 2011. Three fun episodes "Doctors", "Firefighters", and "Helping".

Best Of Sesame Street Spoofs!. July 5, 2011. Two discs full of fun spoofs for it.

Learning Letters With Elmo. August 2, 2011. Three lettered street stories from show 4225, show 4227 and show 4117.

Elmo's Music Magic. September 6, 2011. Jane Curtin's birthday party. Street story from show 4220 with all-new songs added: Cookie Monster singing Come Back Cookie, and Elmo's performance of One Small Voice.

Elmo's Shape Adventure. October 11, 2011. Street story from show 4261.

Bye-Bye, Pacifier: Big Kid Stories With Elmo. November 1, 2011. Three street stories from show 4264, show 4210 and show 3834.

Singing With The Stars. December 6, 2011. Millie Davis's birthday party. Sing along with Elmo here and his friends couple of celebrity guests in that cool program.

Elmo's World: Favorite Things. February 7, 2012. Garth Brooks's birthday party. Including Building Things, Birthdays, School, Pets, Games, Beach, Helping, and Friends.

Big Elmo Fun. April 3, 2012. Three street stories from show 4274, show 4268 and show 4271.

Elmo's Magic Numbers. July 10, 2012. Two Season 39 episodes: show 4166 and show 4168 (but missing theme song).

Elmo's Alphabet Challenge. August 14, 2012. This all-new fun movie features their new friend A.B.C-more.

Best Of Friends. September 4, 2012. Based on the show full of fun characters.

Preschool Is Cool: Making Friends. October 2, 2012. Jeff Bennett's birthday party. Two fun street stories on the third and final Preschool Is Cool DVD show 4159 and show 4181.

Old School Volume 3. November 6, 2012. Three discs based on the show.

Elmo's World: All Day With Elmo. February 5, 2013. Including Getting Dressed, Families, School, Bath Time, Exercise, Teeth, Helping, and Sleep.

Please And Thank You. January 5, 2010. Say please and thank you three fun episodes "The Magic Words", "Tea-rific Manners", and "Caring Hearts".

Egg-cellent Adventures. March 2, 2010. Three egg-cellent tales "Rabbits", "Mother Goose", and "Ducks And Fish".

Let's Play Outside. May 18, 2010. Go outside with Barney 2 great fun stories "The Little Star That Fell From The Sky" from Starlight, Starbright, and "Melanie's Bedtime Story" from The Sleepless Sleepover.

Furry Friends. July 27, 2010. Three animal themed episodes "Here Kitty Kitty", "Best In Show", and "Puppy Love".

A-Counting We Will Go. September 14, 2010. Count along with Barney five number fun episodes "You Can Count On Me", "A-Counting We Will Go", "The Sword In The Sandbox: A Storybook Adventure", "Ducks And Fish", and "Pistachio".

Best Fairy Tales. November 9, 2010. Read classic fairy tales with Barney here like "The Elves And The Shoemaker" from Once Upon A Fairy Tale, "The Sharing Hen" from Sharing Is Caring, "Three Billy Goats Gruff" from Stop Go, "Little Boy Blue/Old King Cole" from Come Blow Your Horn, "Goldilocks And The Three Bears" from That Makes Me Mad, "Tortoise And The Hare" from Movin' Along, "The Girl Who Cried Wolf" from Once Upon A Fairy Tale, "Three Little Kittens" from It's A Happy Day, and "Jack And The Beanstalk" from It's A Happy Day.

Musical Zoo. January 4, 2011. Strike up the band with Barney three musical themed episodes "Riff's Musical Zoo", "Special Skills", and here "Rhythm".

Shapes And Colors All Around. February 8, 2011. Circle around with 2 color and shape episodes "Squares, Squares Everywhere" here and "A Wonderful World Of Colors And Shapes".

I Can Do It!. May 17, 2011. You can do it scenes from fun episodes "Fairy Tales", "Things I Can Do", "On The Road Again", "Let's Make Music", and "Look What I Can Do".

1-2-3 Learn. July 12, 2011. Ready to learn those shapes, the alphabet plus with counting three fun episodes "Shapes", "Counting", and "Letters".

Big World Adventure. September 13, 2011. Hop on that hot air balloon with Barney fun stories "King Midas" with "The Nightingale" from Sweeter Than Candy: Greece, and Big Brother Rusty: China.

A Very Merry Christmas. October 11, 2011. Tis the season with Barney featuring "Twas The Night Before Christmas" from Barney's Christmas Star and "The Nutcracker".

I Love My Friends. January 3, 2012. Mel Gibson's birthday party. Share and care with three wondrous friendship episodes "The Princess And The Frog", "Sharing", and "A Picture Of Friendship".

Clean Up, Clean Up!. March 6, 2012. Tidy up with three fun episodes "Litterbot", "All Aboard", and "The Nature Of Things".

Planes, Trains And Cars. May 15, 2012. Buckle up your seat belts with four driving adventures "On The Road Again", "Airplanes", "The Magic Caboose", and "Way To Go: A Travel Adventure".

All About Opposites. July 10, 2012. Three opposite themed episodes "Stop Go", "A Little Big Day", and "It's Hot It's Cold".

Most Lovable Moments. September 18, 2012. Care with ten wonderful fun episodes "Once Upon A Fairy Tale", "The Reluctant Dragon: A Fairy Tale Adventure", "The Princess And The Frog", "Bonjour Barney: France", "Little Red Rockin' Hood", "Beethoven's Hear", "It's Showtime", "Counting", "Days Of The Week", and "Squares, Squares Everywhere".

Let's Go To The Doctor. November 6, 2012. Open wide, say Ah three doctor fun adventures "My Friends, The Doctor And The Dentist", "The Awful Tooth", and "Vets".

Let's Go To The Moon. January 8, 2013. Pia Manalo's birthday party, great voice for Min. Blast off with Barney three great space episodes "Dream Big", "The Misbegotten Moon: A Space Adventure", and "The Amazing Captain Pickles: A Hero Adventure".

Play With Barney. March 5, 2013. Play games with Barney four game fun episodes "Let's Play Games", "Playing Games", "Riff To The Rescue: A Wild West Adventure", and "For The Fun Of It".

Programs from Christmas 2018 Kevin plays programs including: "Learning About Numbers" 1986 VHS red barcode words on top blue screen in the end, "Sing Along" 1987 VHS vintage words on top blue screen in the end plus 2004 DVD, "Sing Yourself Silly" 1990 VHS green square no rectangles white screen in the end, "Monster Hits" 1990 VHS with rectangles 2 copies of this words on top blue screen in the end plus 2004 DVD, "Rock & Roll" 1990 VHS with rectangles words on top blue screen in the end plus 2003 DVD, "Dance Along" 2003 DVD, "Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals" 1991 VHS white square no rectangles but a green barcode words on top blue screen in the end plus 2004 DVD, "A New Baby In My House" 1994 VHS no end label white screen in the end, "The Best Of Elmo" 1994 VHS white screen in the end, Thursday January 3 2019 Kevin gave "Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game" 2003 DVD.

And Now Stay Tuned For "Lost In Cyberspace".

Stay Tuned To The Pets Channel For "Cats" Starring Eartha Kitten.

Coming Up Next On The Teeth Channel, "To Tell The Tooth" Followed By "Tooth Or Consequences".

Coming Up On The Birthday Channel: "Born Free", "Born On The Fourth Of July", And "Born Yesterday".

Coming Up Next On The Bird Channel, "The Loon Ranger" Starring Walter Pigeon.

Coming Up Next On The Games Channel, "Jump Rope" By Alfred Hopscotch.

Coming Up Next On The Bicycle Channel, "The Dick Van Bike Show".

Stay Tuned For "Uncle Vanya", "Charlie's Aunt", And "Whistler's Mother" Starring Moms Mabley.

Stay Tuned For "Let's Flaminco" And Other Dances Here On The Dance Channel, All Dancing All The Time.

Stay Tuned To The Book Channel For "Our Miss Books" Starring Book Shields.

Stay Tuned For "The Music Man", "The Sound Of Music", And "Name That Tune".

Coming Up On The Eating Channel, "The Last Taco In Paris". Ciao.

Coming Up, "When The Faucet Drinks", Followed By "Wet Work News".

Coming Up Next On The Transportation Channel, "My Mother The Car".

Stay Tuned For "Jacket Nicholson" And "Five Easy Jackets", Coming Up Next.

Coming Up On The Hat Channel, "Bowlers For Dollars" And "Love Boater". That's All, Folks! Ha!

Coming Up, "Heel Of Fortune" Followed By "Your Shoe Of Shoes".

Visit Our Itsy Bitsy Spider On The World Wide Web. And Now, Stay Tuned For "Singing In The Rain", Followed By "Singing When It's Partly Cloudy".

Coming Up On The Dog Channel, "Woof Or Consequences" With Bob Barker, And "Hamlet" Starring A Great Day.

Stay Tuned For "Born Yesterday" And "I'll Cry Tomorrow". Till Then, Will Be Crawling Along.

Coming Up Next, A Bunch Of Other Stuff.

Stay Tuned For "The Man Who Drew Too Much" Followed By "The Nancy Drew Mysteries" With Drew Barrymore.

Next On The Telephone Channel, "Dialing For Telephones", Followed By "The Telephone Always Rings Twice".

Stay Tuned To The Farm Channel For "A Farewell To Farms" Starring Genette Old MacDonald And Nelson Piggy.

Coming Up Next, "From Hair To Eternity" Followed By "When Hairy Met Sally".

Stay Tuned For "Name That Tuna", "60 Minnows", And "Touched By An Angelfish".

Coming Up Next On The Sky Channel, "The Sky Who Loved Me".

Stay Tuned To The Sleep Channel For "Supermarket Sleep" And The 6:00 Snooze.

Coming Up On The Weather Channel, "A Snowman For All Seasons". Catch It Before It Melts.

Coming Up Next On The Getting Dressed Channel, "Socks And The City", Followed By "Shall We Pants" Starring Shirt Reynolds.

Coming Up Next On The Mail Channel, "The Scarlet Letter", Followed By "Lady And The Stamp".

Coming Up Next On The Ear Channel, "The Best Ears Of Our Lives", Followed By "My Favorite Ear".

Coming Up Next On The Firefighters Channel, "The Flaming Of The Shrew" Starring Carol Burnett.

Coming Up Next On The Wild Animal Channel, "The Lion In Winter" Starring Lionel Barrymore Followed By "The Lion King With Tiger Woods".

Coming Up Next, "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind" Starring Glenn Close.

Stay Tuned To The Feet Channel For "Toeklahoma" And "Feet The Press" With Never-Before-Seen Footage.

Blue's Birthday Coloring Book. Crayon, Book, Drawings: Coloring Book.

Blue's Birthday Pizza. Tomato, Circle, Cheese: Pizza.

Blue's Birthday Puppet Show. Sock, Box, Curtains: Puppet Show.

Blue's Birthday Treasure Hunt Game. Map, Chest, Gold: Treasure Hunt Game.

Monday April 8 2019 Was Show 4921 "Julia's Haircut".

Paprika's Favorite Treasure Bedtime Story. Paprika's Peanut Shell Bed, Book, Moon: Bedtime Story.

Mailbox's Favorite Treasure Mailtime Song. Mail, Clock, Music: Mailtime Song.

Magenta's Favorite Treasure Painting A Picture With Blue. Easel, Paintbrush, Picture Of Magenta And Blue Together: Painting A Picture With Blue.

Opening commercial here of 7 Eleven sponsor for Wishbone.

7 Eleven.

(Five Airplanes Flying By)

(Bat Flying, Simply A Tall Dinosaur)

(Goat Running Together With That Boy)

(Rocket Ship Flying Soaring For Fun Moon)

Anyone Can Explore The Pages Of A Book.

(Four Note Special Jingle)

True closing 7 Eleven sponsor of Wishbone:

7 Eleven.

(Putting A Book In The Brain)

(Funny Faces)

(Gulps)

Mmm! Books Are Food For Thought.

(Four Note Special Jingle)

Hey Now Just The Grownups. Ready? Here We Go.

All Right Children, It's Your Turn.

Hey, Good Show.

Yes!

I Knew You Would.

Ah. Ha, My Happy Childhood In The Carpathian Mountains! How Well I Remember.

Now What Starts With The Letter C?

(Music Playing)

Cookie Starts With "C". Let's Think Of Other Things That Starts With "C". Um, Um, Who Cares About The Other Things? Hey, You Know What? A Round Cookie With One Bite Out Of It Looks Like A "C". A Round Donut With One Bite Out Of It Also Looks Like A "C". But It Is Not As Good As A Cookie. But The Moon Sometimes Looks Like A "C", But You Can't Eat That. So...

(Song Ended So, Cookie Monster Munching)

Anytime You Want To Visit My Home, I’ll Be Right Here Ready To Play.

And Come Back Soon.

By The Way, If Today Is Your Birthday…

Let’s See How Tomorrow Shapes Up.

And Remember, Tonight, Get A Good Night’s Sleep. And For All You Monkeys Out There, No More Jumping On The Bed.

By The Way, Thanks For Sharing Your Day With Me.

I Guess It’s Time For Me To Make Like A Tree And Leave.

Keep Those Cards And Letters Coming.

Keep On Dancin’.

I Was Thinking, Should I Paint The Big Blue House Another Color: Um, Nope. Ha Ha.

Anytime You Have A Little Song In Your Head, Sing It.

Anytime You Feel Like Playing A Game Of Checkers, You Know Who To Call.

You And Your Family Can Come Visit Our Family Here At The Big Blue House Anytime You Want.

Good Luck With Your Work.

Be Sure And Come Back Tomorrow And See What’s Cooking.

By The Way, You Never Smelled So Good.

I Hope I Find You Here Again Real Soon.

The Best Sound To Me Is When You Say Hello.

This Friendly Bear Will Be Right Here Ready To Play Whenever You Are.

This Is One Bear Who Wishes You Sweet Dreams Whenever You Go To Sleep.

Thanks For Coming To My Party, And Thanks For The Great Surprise.

In Case You’re In The Mood To Do Some Dancing, The Big Blue House Is The Place To Be.

The Next Time You Feel Afraid, Just Remember What Luna Said. Be Brave. A Minute At A Time. And Think Of Me, Cause I’ll Be Right Here Waiting For You And Ready To Play.

The Next Time You Do See A Doctor, Say Hi To Him Or Her From Me.

And By The Way, Come Back Soon. Because I Always Love Sharing My Day With You.

And One More Thing. What’s Priceless To Me Is The Time I Spent With You.

Could You Leave A Piece Of Pumpkin Pie In Your Refrigerator For Me? And Don’t Forget The Whip Cream. I Love Whip Cream.

Hey, I Just Thought Of Something That You And I Can Cooperate On. What Do You Say That You And I Always Meet Right Here At The Big Blue House Where We Can Play Together? Sound Good? Great.

When You Take A Shower Or A Bath Later Today, Remember, Wash Behind Your Ears.

And The Next Time You Think Of An Opposite, Tell Somebody About It.

I Sense That I'l Be Seeing You Again Very Soon.

For Your Little Ones Out There, There's Nothing To Be Afraid Of. Halloween Is Just For Fun. And t's Always A Treat To See You.

This Bear Is Always Very Proud Of You When You Take Good Care Of Yourself. And I'm Sure You Are A Great Toileteer.

Remember, If You're Ever Afraid, Talk To Someone About It. Because The More You Know About What You're Afraid Of, The Less Afraid You'll Be.

Like Luna Said, If You Ever Get Lost, Stay Where You Are And Wait For Your Family And Friends To Find You.

You Always Smell Good To Me.

I Always Loved Starting My Morning With You.

Remember: It's Great To Try Different Things From Time To Time, But One Thing Will Always Stay The Same: I Will Be Always Be Happy To See You.

And By The Way, Keep The Beat. Because Someday, You Might Come Up With A Rhythm All Your Own.

One Last Word Before I Go: I Love It When You Come Visit Me.

Read A Book!

Tonight, When You Go To Sleep, I Hope You Have Sweet Dreams. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

You Don't Happen To Know What Luna Meant By Wait And See, Do You? Heh Heh.

We're Always Happy To Have You As A Part Of Our Community. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

Tuesday August 7 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4834 "Surfin' Sesame Street".

Wednesday August 8 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4802 "Rosita's Sneaky Sneakers".

Thursday August 9 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4827 "The New Old MacDonald".

Wednesday August 15 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4808 "Sock Chaos At The Laundromat" (Repeated From Show 4163).

Wednesday August 22 2018 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4824 "Rakhi Road" (Repeated From Show 4228).

Monday April 9 2018 Was Show 4821 "Shape Hunt".

Monday April 8 2019 Was Show 4921 "Julia's Haircut".

Blue's Birthday Coloring Book. Crayon, Book, Drawings: Coloring Book.

Blue's Birthday Pizza. Tomato, Circle, Cheese: Pizza.

Blue's Birthday Puppet Show. Sock, Box, Curtains: Puppet Show.

Blue's Birthday Treasure Hunt Game. Map, Chest, Gold: Treasure Hunt Game.

Paprika's Favorite Treasure Bedtime Story. Paprika's Peanut Shell Bed, Book, Moon: Bedtime Story.

Mailbox's Favorite Treasure Mailtime Song. Mail, Clock, Music: Mailtime Song.

Magenta's Favorite Treasure Painting A Picture With Blue. Easel, Paintbrush, Picture Of Magenta And Blue Together: Painting A Picture With Blue.

Snack Time: Cup, Straw, Cow: Milk.

What Time Is It For Blue?: Blanket, Book, Pillow: Nap Time.

Mailbox's Birthday: Tape Player, Tape Cassette, Chair: Musical Chairs.

Blue's Favorite Story: Bricks, Wolf, Pigs: Three Little Pigs.

What Does Blue Need?: Bubbles, Towel, Soap: Bath Time.

Blue's Favorite Song: Duck, Barn, Tune: Old MacDonald.

Adventures In Art: Door, Window, Roof: House.

Blue Goes To The Beach: Basket, Blanket, Sandwich: Picnic Lunch.

Pretend Time: Helmet, Star, Rocket: Pretend Space Trip.

A Snowy Day: Carrot, Hat, Snowball: Snowman.

The Trying Game: Bicycle Horn, Basket, Wheel: Ride Blue A Bicycle.

Blue Wants To Play A Game: Duck, Another Duck, Goose: Duck Duck Goose.

The Grow Show!: Dirt, Watering Can, Seeds: Water Blue's Garden.

Blue Wants To Play A Song Game: Sun, Rain, Spider: Itsy Bitsy Spider.

What Does Blue Want To Make?: Yarn, 2 Buttons, Sock: A Sock Puppet.

What Story Does Blue Want To Play?: Bowl, Chair, Bear: Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

Tickety's Favorite Nursery Rhyme: Number 1, Grandfather Clock, Mouse: Hickory Dickory Dock.

What Is Blue Afraid Of?: Feather, Shadow, Sound: Owl.

Magenta Comes Over: Host, Smile, Camera: Take Picture, Say Smile.

Blue's News: Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Bottle: Baby Paprika.

Home Is Where The Bear Is: Home.

Water, Water Everywhere: Water.

Mouse Party: Birthdays.

Shape Of A Bear: Shapes.

Picture Of Health: Healthy.

Share, Bear: Sharing.

Why Bears Can't Fly: Gravity.

Falling For Fall: Fall.

What's In The Mail, Today?: Mail.

Dancin' The Day Away: Dancing.

A Wagon Of A Different Color: Colors.

Dirt, I Love You So!: Dirt.

Music To My Ears: Music.

All Connected: Connections.

Summer Cooler: Summer.

The Big Little Visitor: Family.

A Winter's Nap: Winter.

Working Like A Bear: Work.

Magic In The Kitchen: Cooking.

Spring Fever: Spring.

A Plant Grows In Bear's House: Grow.

Eat, Drink Juice And Be Merry: Food.

Need A Little Help Today: Helping.

Lost Thing: Finding.

Listen Up!: Sounds.

Friends For Life: Friends.

Ernie's birthday. Miss Deb:

Can We Stay Here While We Work On Our Next Merit Badge?

Duckies:

Merit Badge In What.

Miss Deb:

Grumpiness.

For the next week's show which goes for now here:

If You Guys Let Me Hide Here, I'll Give You Tickets To Next Week's Show.

Volume 1: Kermit The Hermit And Meet The Muppet Babies. Volume 2: Baby Piggy And The Giant Bubble And A Love Not For Baby Piggy. Volume 3: Gonzo Saves London Bridge And What's A Gonzo. Volume 4: If I Were Just Like Kermit And Scooter And Skeeter's Merry-Go-Round Puzzle. Volume 5: Baby Piggy And The Thunderstorm And Even Kermit Gets Grouchy. Volume 6: Good Knight, Sir Kermit And Baby Piggy's Night At The Ball. Volume 7: Gonzo And The Great Race And Baby Fozzie Is Afraid Of The Dark. Volume 8: Baby Piggy's Mermaid Tale And Baby Fozzie On Cloud Nine.

Volume 1: Welcome To Letter People Land. Volume 2: Join The Letter People. Volume 3: Meet The Letter People. Volume 4: Delightful Vocabulary. Volume 5: Sound Out The Words. Volume 6: Friends Of Letter People. Volume 7: Great Vocabulary Fancy Songs And Games. Volume 8: Happy Choo-Choo Train Sentences 2-Part Story.

Choose A Song From This List. Click The Arrows To See More Songs. Click On The Song You Want, And Then, Click Start. Type The Letters You See, To Play The Song.

Play Another Tune, Folks. All Right. It's Not That Easy Bein' Green. No, Visit Luna Please.

Tuesday April 21 2026 Kevin's good friends Ma and Dub head out to Dad's birthday dinner great to do with at The Pita Place 5:00 to 9:00 PM on Tuesday April 21 2026 located at 412 Evans Street Williamsville New York Kevin waits for Ma and Dub to come back he stays with Dad plus dog friends Lucy and Taylor then Kevin's friends Ma and Dub came back Kevin plays The Best Of Dr. Seuss 2000 VHS 2000 DVD to get Kevin vanilla no those places cake. This know there which Kevin does have Steps fun as he did here on Dad's birthday he took Lucy to Love Your Dog at 7:30 AM to 4:45 PM on April 21 2016 before Kevin's friends Ma and Dub are going out to a birthday dinner at The Pita Place where Kevin promised that he'll be home searching by voice here the Arthur videos from 1997 he stays here with Dad, friends Lucy and Taylor together before his friends Ma and Dub came back with that great vanilla no those places cake. That cake has a picture of that garden, at the zoo with, flowers, and some toys.

Thursday April 30 2026 4:30 to 9:00 PM Dad and Dub are going out to Ma's birthday dinner at Denny's at 3920 Maple Road Williamsville New York Kevin waits for Dad and Dub to come back with Ma plus dog friends Lucy and Taylor Kevin plays three Dragon Tales videos from 2000 Big Brave Adventures, Let's All Share, and You Can Do It then Dad and Dub came back for having Ma cake since they came back.

True visit Saturday August 1 2026 4:30 to 9:00 PM here Ma and Dad head out to Dub's birthday dinner at The Original Pancake House at 5479 Main Street Williamsville New York Kevin waits for them to come back Kevin plays four Angel Wings tapes on VHS Mission Caring 101, Mission Christmas Spirit, Mission Friendship, and Mission Teamwork before getting them with Dub's birthday cake before they came back.

True visit here Wednesday September 16 2026 5:30 to 8:30 Kevin does have Pineview for Kevin's birthday plus a gift four Dolly Parton CDs songs for her music.

This Christmas Kevin played Between The Lions tapes simply a surprise with seen on PBS Kids. Here Announcer Bunny program preview in the beginning PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Announcer Bunny here to show you what's coming up, next on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, check out what's coming up, here on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, don't touch that remote! Here comes Between the Lions! Please stay tuned to see what happens next on my favorite show. That's right, Between the Lions! So in the end for now he says... If you think that was fun, watch this! Segments in the show here like Sam Spud, Chicken Jane, Cliff Hanger, Word Doctor With Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, Gawain's Word, plus a few other segments here for it. So in the end here of some awesome Between The Lions tapes website promo from Click: There Are Games And Stories At The Between The Lions Website: Pbskids.org, Or America Online Keyword: PBS Kids. Voices in the show here Anthony Asbury plays Lionel, Kathryn Mullen plays Leona, Heather Asch plays Click, Marmy Smartypants, Information Hen and Clay Pigeon, Tim Lagasse plays Arty Smartypants, Barnaby B. Busterfield III and Watson, Jennifer Barnhart plays Cleo, Peter Linz plays Theo, Tyler Bunch plays Dr. Nitwhite, Heath The Thesaurus and Walter Pigeon, starting Season 3 of the show Pam Arciero plays Leona, Jim Kroupa plays Walter Pigeon, Tim Lagasse plays Theo.

Quiet visit for Monday September 16 2024 Kevin's birthday will be Kids' Favorite Songs VHS CTW version, Together Forever 1999 VHS from CatDog EP/SLP mode, Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah 1986 VHS that very first sing-along with original packaging and that horizontal sticker label in that one, Sing-Along Songs Fun With Music 1989 VHS note says this is the last tape to feature horizontal sticker label, here Molly of Denali book A-Maze-Ing Snow, here Molly Of Denali coloring book, that Elinor Wonders Why book Bugging Out, plus Hero Elementary coloring book.

Useful did Christmas 2024 Wednesday December 25 2024 for Annie Lennox's birthday Kevin wants 10 new Sesame Street albums from 2018 here All-Time Favorites 1, All-Time Favorites 2, C Is For Cookie, F Is For Fun, G Is For Grover, N Is For Numbers, E Is For Elmo, ¡C Es Para Canta, It's Christmas Time, and S Is For Sing, six Between The Lions tapes, nine videos of The Oz Kids from Paramount.

Kevin's birthday Saturday September 16 2028 will be Teletubbies Oooh that day low pitch four tabs.

Kind visit Christmas 2026 Friday December 25 2026 for Annie Lennox's birthday Kevin wants Wiggles VHS and DVDs, Bob The Builder VHS and DVDs, Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest 1992 VHS this version does have a song Little Wooden Head there added.

Good visits there which will be Kevin's birthday Wednesday September 16 2026 Kevin wants four Dolly Parton CDs he'll take Ma to Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught this she's a country singer songs for her music.

Quiet visit for Dub's birthday Friday August 1 2025 will be Choices Count Kevin does have Pineview Ma drove both ways which Mr. Jesse taught.

Quiet vote for Dad's birthday Wednesday April 21 2027 will be Sesame Street Home Video Visits The Hospital Kevin does have Pineview on that day here together.

True visit Ma's birthday Friday April 30 2027 will be Sesame Street Home Video Visits The Firehouse 1990 VHS plus also Sesame Street Silly Songs CD Kevin does have Pineview on that day here which here Mr. Jesse taught.

Awesome visit on Dub's birthday Sunday August 1 2027 Kevin wants four Kingsley's Meadow videos Munch Munch Where's My Lunch, Wise Guy, Hang In There, and Funny Money.

Possibly Kevin's birthday Thursday September 16 2027 will be Learning About Letters 1986 VHS 2004 DVD plus also Learning About Numbers 2004 DVD.

Plus Dub's birthday Tuesday August 1 2028 will be Love Tales Ma, Dad and Dub head out to a birthday dinner here at Mangia with Kevin stays here with stuffed animal Zoe she'll take her place searching by voice Alma's Way on YouTube.

Quiet vote Kevin wants things for Christmas 2027 Sesame Street home videos and DVDs, Teletubbies home videos and DVDs, five volumes of Chip And Dale Rescue Rangers for it.

True visit Kevin wants things for Christmas 2028 will be 10 volumes of The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh, 10 volumes of DuckTales, five Little Mermaid videos undersea adventures sea fun.

Dad's birthday Friday April 21 2028 will be that program Ma wants Lion Of Oz Dub wants three Zoom videos Best Of The 70s, Party With Zoom, and The Making Of Zoom Kevin does have Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught.

Fun visit Ma's birthday Sunday April 30 2028 will be The Rainbow Fish and Dazzle The Dinosaur those both stories together.

Simply a treat with for Meryl Streep's birthday 2026 here June 22 2026 Kevin does have Steps on that day washing PJs for him with Mr. Cory's friends soon after that 2:30 on June 22 2026 here Miss Mary and Lauren are going to get Kevin soon after heading home they would put in Between The Lions tapes from Christmas 2023 just a bunch of seen on PBS Kids they'll read the title card here Announcer Bunny program preview in the beginning plus in the end website promo from Click he or she would like to be a designated reader time to get wild for reading plus in the end PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Learning About Letters. We're As Happy As Can Be. Learning About Numbers. We're As Happy As Can Be. Play-Along Games And Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing Along. We're As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird's Story Time. We're As Happy As Can Be. Count It Higher: Great Music Videos From Sesame Street. We're As Happy As Can Be. Monster Hits!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing Yourself Silly!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Rock & Roll!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Dance Along!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals. We're As Happy As Can Be. Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game. We're As Happy As Can Be. We All Sing Together. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. The Best Of Elmo. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Put Down The Duckie. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Street Celebrates Around The World. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Wee Sing Together. We're As Happy As Can Be. King Cole's Party. We're As Happy As Can Be. Grandpa's Magical Toys. We're As Happy As Can Be. Wee Sing In Sillyville. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Best Christmas Ever!. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Big Rock Candy Mountains. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Marvelous Musical Mansion. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. The Wee Sing Train. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Under The Sea. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Sing-Along Songs The Bare Necessities. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing-Along Songs You Can Fly. We're As Happy As Can Be. Disneyland Fun. We're As Happy As Can Be. Very Merry Christmas Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever. We're As Happy As Can Be. Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever. We're As Happy As Can Be. Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

A Day At Old MacDonald's Farm. We're As Happy As Can Be. I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing. We're As Happy As Can Be. Good Night, Sleep Tight. We're As Happy As Can Be. Cars, Boats, Trains And Planes. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing Out, America!. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day With The Animals. We're As Happy As Can Be. What I Want To Be!. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Wonderful World Of Sports. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day At The Circus. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day At Camp. We're As Happy As Can Be. Ride The Roller Coaster. We're As Happy As Can Be. Very Silly Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Good Luck Boy. We're As Happy As Can Be. Singable Songs For The Very Young: Great With A Peanut Butter Sandwich. We're As Happy As Can Be. Adult Entertainment. We're As Happy As Can Be. More Singable Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Corner Grocery Store (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Baby Beluga (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Rise And Shine (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi's Christmas Album. We're As Happy As Can Be. One Light One Sun (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Everything Grows (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi In Concert With The Rise And Shine Band (VHS, DVD, album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Evergreen Everblue (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi On Broadway: A Family Concert (VHS, DVD, album). We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Bananaphone (album). We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

The Sesame Street Book & Record. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Official Sesame Street 2 Book-And-Record Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Muppet Alphabet Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Year Of Roosevelt Franklin. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Havin’ Fun With Ernie And Bert. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Live!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. 25 Greatest Hits. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bert’s Blockbusters. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Sings! (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. C Is For Cookie (LP). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Ernie’s Hits. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Grover Sings The Blues. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Let A Frown Be Your Umbrella (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Letters… And Numbers, Too!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Pete Seeger And Brother Kirk Visit Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Mucho!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sing The Hit Songs Of Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Somebody Come And Play (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bert And Ernie Sing-Along. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Count Counts. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Merry Christmas From Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Sesame Street Monsters!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. 60 Favorite Songs From Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Let Your Feelings Show! (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Signs!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Happy Birthday From Sesame Street (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Numbers!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Leads The Band. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Sesame Street Fairy Tale Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sleepytime Bird. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Aren’t You Glad You’re You? (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bob Sings!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sing, Sang, Song Sing-Along. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Story Time. We’re As Happy As Can Be. On The Street Where We Live: Block Party!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Fair Is Fair (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. David, Daydreamin’ On A Rainy Day. We’re As Happy As Can Be. 10th Anniversary Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Fever (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Anne Murray Sings For The Sesame Street Generation. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Stars Come Out On Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Disco!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Dinah! I’ve Got A Song. We’re As Happy As Can Be. At Home With Ernie And Bert. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Every Body’s Record. We’re As Happy As Can Be. People In Your Neighborhood (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird’s Birdtime Stories. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Christmas Eve On Sesame Street (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Grin And Giggle With Big Bird. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Country. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Getting Ready For School (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Discovers The Orchestra. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Bert And Ernie: Side By Side. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird Presents Hans Christian Andersen. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Exercise!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. For The First Time (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Sing-Along!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Surprise! (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Gang’s All Here!, We’re As Happy As Can Be. My Record. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Born To Add (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Cookie Monster. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Ernie. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Bert. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Big Bird. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Grover. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of The Count. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Oscar The Grouch. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sesame Street Christmas Sing-Along. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Christmas On Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Sesame Street. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Cookie Monster And Grover: True Blue. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Put Down The Duckie!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Sing: Songs Of Joe Raposo. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Elmo’s Favorite Sing-Alongs. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Road. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. We Are All Earthlings (album). We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Cheep Thrills: The Silliest Songs Of Sesame Street. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Street Celebrates!. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

The Muppet Show (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. The Muppet Show 2. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Miss Piggy’s Aerobique Exercise Workout Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Favorite Songs From Jim Henson’s Muppets. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Silly Songs. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Rowlf The Dog: Ol’ Brown Ears Is Back. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Muppet Beach Party. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Muppet Hits. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Put Some Zing In Your Spring. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Muppet Hits: Take 2. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Kermit Unpigged. We’re Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Fraggle Rock (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Perfect Harmony (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be.

Music Is Everywhere (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be. Rocket To The Stars (album). We’re As Happy As Can Be.

Kids Praise albums together: The Kids Praise Album. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 2: A Joyfulliest Noise. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 3: Funtastic Family. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 4: Singsational Servants!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 5: Psalty’s Camping Adventure. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 6: Heart To Change The World. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 7: Psalty’s Hymnolocial Adventure. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 8: Play Ball!. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 9: The Search For Psaltys Missing 9. We’re As Happy As Can Be. Kids Praise 10: Salvation Celebration!. We’re As Happy As Can Be.

I Will Show You Now.

Oh, It's Fun To Dance.

And Give Yourself A Pirate Clap.

Well, we've had lots of fun down in Seussville today. Now it's getting quite late, I must be on my way. But remember the next time that you want to play, just look for the Cat In The Hat and I'll say...

Computers video e-mail from friends Rosita and Telly. Bugs video e-mail from Prairie Dawn reciting Little Miss Muffet. Pets video e-mail from Elizabeth with her buddy Little Murray Sparkles. Teeth video e-mail from Count Von Count counting six brushes. Hands video e-mail from Telly and Baby Bear playing Pat-A-Cake. Birthdays video e-mail from four fish. Birds video e-mail from Bert with his pet pigeon Bernice. Games video e-mail from Ernie and Rubber Duckie playing Hide-And-Squeak. Bicycles video e-mail from Super-Grover. Families video e-mail from three bears. Fishes video e-mail from Telly. Sky video e-mail from buddies Humphrey and Ingrid plus Super Natasha. Sleep video e-mail from Ernie and Bert. Weather video e-mail from Oscar with his friend Fluffy. Getting Dressed video e-mail from Ernie Rubber Duckie dressed a police officer. Mail video e-mail from Big Bird with his teddy bear friend Radar. Ears video e-mail from Horatio the Elephant with Do Your Ears Hang Low. Firefighters video e-mail from Oscar with yummy toast. Wild Animals video e-mail from Prairie Dawn plus The Big Bad Wolf from Three Little Pigs. Open And Close video e-mail from Super-Grover with help from Herry Monster. Feet video e-mail from Baby Bear with his baby Curly Bear.

Saturday August 1 2015 was Beauty And The Beast the original 1992 tape that cover has six characters in this together two people four objects, three previews in the beginning "Aladdin" coming this Christmas to theaters, "Sleeping Beauty" on January 29 1959, and "Pinocchio" on February 23 1940, plus a preview in the end "101 Dalmatians". Their favorite part of the cassette is "Be Our Guest".

Spoken introduction Would You Like To Buy An O: Let's See. A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N,... Hmm. I Wonder What Letter Comes Next. Useful verses for Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: 1 delicious cookie, 2 baby frogs, 3 footballs, 4 wooly bears, 5 argyle socks, 6 rubber duckies, 7 rusty trash cans, 8 counts-a-counting, 9 pounds of birdseed, 10 wind-up rabbits, 11 broken buildings, 12 can't remember. Wash Your Hands Before You Eat. Brush Your Teeth After Every Meal. See Your Doctor And Your Dentist. Cover Your Mouth Whenever Sneezing. Cover Your Mouth When You're Coughing, Too. Dress Warmly In Cold Weather. Exercise To Keep In Shape. Bath Or Shower When Each Day Is Through. Eat Lot Of Fruits And Vegetables. Give Your Ride With Hospital Bed. Kind version from A Sesame Street Christmas: 1 delicious cookie, 2 baby frogs, 3 footballs, 4 wooly bears, 5 argyle socks, 6 rubber duckies, 7 rusty trash cans, 8 counts-a-counting, 9 pounds of birdseed, 10 triangles, 11 broken buildings, 12 can't remember. Good version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas there from Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: It's David, And Mr. Hooper. Sweet version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas there from A Sesame Street Christmas: It's Elmo, Hoots, And Zoe. Musical Christmas tracks from Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: A Christmas Pageant, Arrurru, Night Before Christmas On Sesame Street, Saludo.

Tuesday April 21 2020 Kevin played both programs first was that tape Dance With The Teletubbies he already played with that box has Sun Baby but Voice Trumpet but no windmill there Get Up And Dance that program from 1997 that day that birthday dad went to take Lucy to Love Your Dog they stayed with Taylor that birthday dad went back to Love Your Dog to take Lucy back home again. Tape intro Tinky Winky there in the beginning, Po was the boo shouter in the end. Laa-Laa dances ballet, Tinky Winky jumps up and down just for fun. Tinky Winky watches Larette tap-dancing in the garden with white tap shoes on, Dipsy watches children dancing. Green, Yellow, Red, Purple. Special magical event: tap-dancing teddy bear. From the beginning of that cool Follow The Leader Dance, Rolf Saxon states that Follow The Leader Dance in the US version. Voice Trumpet says Trot Trot repeatedly here instead of Trit Trot those cool fun same lines. This was fixed in the US version as there is now the TV receiver music playing when Tinky Winky says "Very tired" in the US version. There will be Daniel Tiger cake with that fantastic fork, full of rainbow cookies, there vanilla birthday brownies.

Thursday April 30 2020 Kevin played both programs first was that tape Here Come The Teletubbies he already played with that box has Sun Baby but windmill there Quiet Time from 1997. Tape intro Po was there in the beginning, Po was the boo shouter in the end. Tinky Winky couldn't carry Po's scooter, Laa-Laa's ball, Dipsy's hat inside Tinky Winky's bag he needs to take some out, Laa-Laa waters some flowers Voice Trumpet sings Mary Mary Quite Contrary for it.

Dancin' The Day Away. Season 1, Episode 10. No G after the N do have the apostrophe comes after the N unless the G will introduce the episode's theme with red D, yellow A, purple N, orange C, plus blue E with dance.

Father's Day 2018 which to it Kevin's underwear got dirty ran to get a clean pair before Ma took Dub to take 2 dogs Lucy and Taylor for a haircut.

Programs from Christmas 2018 here like: Learning About Numbers 1986 VHS (red barcode, words on top, blue screen in the end), Sing Along 1987 VHS (vintage, words on top, blue screen in the end, 2004 DVD), Monster Hits 1990 VHS (with rectangles, 2 copies of this, words on top, blue screen in the end, 2003 DVD), Sing Yourself Silly 1990 VHS (green square, no rectangles, white screen in the end), Rock & Roll 1990 VHS (with rectangles, words on top, blue screen in the end, plus also 2003 DVD), Dance Along (2003 DVD), Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals 1991 VHS (white square, no rectangles, but a green barcode, words on top, blue screen in the end, 2004 DVD), A New Baby In My House 1994 VHS (no end label, white screen in the end), The Best Of Elmo 1994 VHS (white screen in the end), Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game (2003 DVD).

Well, Me No Think That Combination Work. Try Putting Movers In Different Places.

Good Work. Cookie Got His Cookie.

Good Thing Me Wearing Space Helmet.

If You’d Like To Play Again, Click On The Phone Booths.

If You’d Like To Play Again, Click Or Sherlock And Watson.

We Found All Six Items For The Picnic.

We Found All Eight Items For The Beach.

We Found All Six Items For The Party.

Hey, Why Don’t We Do The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Song Together, Okay? Should We Sing It Out Good And Loudly Right Now? You Bet. Okay. Here We Go. Perfect.

Thank-Coo! Thank-Coo!

Okay, Guys, Shall We Help Us Sing Your Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Song? Here We Go.

Well, Let’s Go While The Going’s Good. Well, I’m Glad Something’s Good Tonight.

Well, See You Next Time. Yeah, Unless I Get Lucky And Break A Leg.

I Loved It. So What. You Also Loved World War II.

Author! Author! Is He Here? Hmm? Who? Arthur. Oh, Go Back To Sleep.

I Wouldn’t Believe It If I Haven’t Watched It! Believe What. I Don’t Know, I Wasn’t Watching.

You Know, I Never Liked Their Theme Music. Neither Did I. You Promised!

You Know, Gonzo Would Have Been Perfect For That Movie He Was Going To Star In. What Movie Was That? “The Revenge Of The Little Blue Geek”.

Well, I Guess I’ll Go Talk To The Animals. What Animals? The Wife And Kids!

Well, What Did You Think? I Hate Running Gags!

I Loved Tonight’s Show! Really. Of Course Not. Just Wanted To See If I Could Say It.

What Kind Of Show Would You Call That? Frankly, I’d Call It Quits! Quits! Quits!

Hey, You Old Fool! You Slept Through The Show! Who’s A Fool? You Watched It!

I Once Knew A Whole Chorus Line That Was Turned To Stone. What Chorus Line Was That? The Rockettes.

How Long Are We Here For? 20 Years. If I’d Known That Judge Was Given Us The Box, I’d Have Asked For The Chair!

Well, Shall We Call It A Night? Might As Well. Certainly Wouldn’t Call it A Show.

Have We Ever Said That This Show Is For The Birds? Yes, And We’ll Keep Saying It Till It Gets A Laugh.

Well, They Say All Good Things Come To An End. What’s That Got To Do With This Show?

Have You Ever Thought There Must Be Life After Death? Every Time I Leave This Theater.

That Was A Funny Show. Yes, It Was. I Wonder If They Meant It That Way?

How Should We Know How To Get To Sesame Street? We Don’t Even Know How To Get Out Of This Stupid Theater Box!

I Bought Gold Back When It Was Cheap. Really. Where Is It Now?

Well, How You’d Like The Show? Maybe I’m Getting Soft, But I Loved It. Have A Banana.

Anytime You Want To Visit My Home, I’ll Be Right Here Ready To Play.

And Come Back Soon.

By The Way, If Today Is Your Birthday…

Let’s See How Tomorrow Shapes Up.

And Remember, Tonight, Get A Good Night’s Sleep. And For All You Monkeys Out There, No More Jumping On The Bed.

By The Way, Thanks For Sharing Your Day With Me.

I Guess It’s Time For Me To Make Like A Tree And Leave.

Keep Those Cards And Letters Coming.

Keep On Dancin’.

I Was Thinking, Should I Paint The Big Blue House Another Color: Um, Nope. Ha Ha.

Anytime You Have A Little Song In Your Head, Sing It.

Anytime You Feel Like Playing A Game Of Checkers, You Know Who To Call.

You And Your Family Can Come Visit Our Family Here At The Big Blue House Anytime You Want.

Good Luck With Your Work.

Be Sure And Come Back Tomorrow And See What’s Cooking.

By The Way, You Never Smelled So Good.

I Hope I Find You Here Again Real Soon.

The Best Sound To Me Is When You Say Hello.

This Friendly Bear Will Be Right Here Ready To Play Whenever You Are.

This Is One Bear Who Wishes You Sweet Dreams Whenever You Go To Sleep.

Thanks For Coming To My Party, And Thanks For The Great Surprise.

In Case You’re In The Mood To Do Some Dancing, The Big Blue House Is The Place To Be.

The Next Time You Feel Afraid, Just Remember What Luna Said. Be Brave. A Minute At A Time. And Think Of Me, Cause I’ll Be Right Here Waiting For You And Ready To Play.

The Nest Time You Do See A Doctor, Say Hi To Him Or Her From Me.

And By The Way, Come Back Soon. Because I Always Love Sharing My Day With You.

And One More Thing. What’s Priceless To Me Is The Time I Spent With You.

Could You Leave A Piece Of Pumpkin Pie In Your Refrigerator For Me? And Don’t Forget The Whip Cream. I Love Whip Cream.

Hey, I Just Thought Of Something That You And I Can Cooperate On. What Do You Say That You And I Always Meet Right Here At The Big Blue House Where We Can Play Together? Sound Good? Great.

When You Take A Shower Or A Bath Later Today, Remember, Wash Behind Your Ears.

And The Next Time You Think Of An Opposite, Tell Somebody About It.

I Sense That I'll Be Seeing You Again Very Soon.

For Your Little Ones Out There, There's Nothing To Be Afraid Of. Halloween Is Just For Fun. And t's Always A Treat To See You.

This Bear Is Always Very Proud Of You When You Take Good Care Of Yourself. And I'm Sure You Are A Great Toileteer.

Remember, If You're Ever Afraid, Talk To Someone About It. Because The More You Know About What You're Afraid Of, The Less Afraid You'll Be.

Like Luna Said, If You Ever Get Lost, Stay Where You Are And Wait For Your Family And Friends To Find You.

You Always Smell Good To Me.

I Always Loved Starting My Morning With You.

Remember: It's Great To Try Different Things From Time To Time, But One Thing Will Always Stay The Same: I Will Always Be Happy To See You.

And By The Way, Keep The Beat. Because Someday, You Might Come Up With A Rhythm All Your Own.

One Last Word Before I Go: I Love It When You Come Visit Me.

Read A Book!

Tonight, When You Go To Sleep, I Hope You Have Sweet Dreams. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

You Don't Happen To Know What Luna Meant By Wait And See, Do You? Heh Heh.

We're Always Happy To Have You As A Part Of Our Community. Heh Heh Heh Heh.

Count Goldilocks And The 3 Bears. Once Upon A Time, There Were 3 Bears Who Lived In A Forest. Mama Bear, Papa Bear, And Baby Bear. These 3 Bears Were Perfectly Happy With Their Lives Together. No One Bothered The 3 Bears Are Asked Them Any Silly Questions. The Bear Family Was Very Thankful For This. But Then One Day, They Decided To Have A Picnic Lunch. So Papa Bear Made Some Honey Sandwiches For Their Outing. Just As They Were About To Leave The House, Who Do You Think Showed Up? That's Right. Count Goldilocks. Count Goldilocks Was A Boy Who Had So Many Golden Curls Even He Couldn't Count Them Although He Tried. As Soon As He Saw The 3 Bears, He Said, "Aha! Look! That's 1 Furry Bear! That's 2 Furry Bears! And There! That's 3 Brown Furry Bears!" Papa Bear Turned To Mama Bear And Asked, "Do You Know This Guy?" "I've Never Seen Him Before In My Life", Mama Bear Answered. Then Baby Bear Added, "Aren't We Going On Our Picnic?" "Picnic? I Love Picnics!" Count Goldilocks Exclaimed. "And Look! You All Have Picnic Baskets! That's 1 Picnic Basket! That's 2 Picnic Baskets! That's 3 Wonderful Baskets! Why Do You Have 3 Picnic Baskets?" "Look!" Papa Bear Said. "You're Right. We Do Have 3 Picnic Baskets And We Are 3 Bears. But We're On Our Way Out So If You Wouldn't Mind." But Then Count Goldilocks Saw The 3 Bears 3 Chairs. He Was So Excited He Couldn't Help Himself. "That's 1 Chair!" Count Goldilocks Exclaimed. "That's 2 Chairs! That's 3 Wonderful Wooden Chairs! Why Do You Have 3 Wooden Chairs?" By Now The 3 Bears Were Getting Mad. They Were Also Very Hungry. Because It Was Way Past Their Lunchtime. They Didn't Know What To Do. "Oh, Look!" Count Goldilocks Said. "How Cute! That's 1 Bear Bed! That's 2 Bear Beds! That's 3 Bear Beds! Why Do You Have 3 Bear Beds?" The Bears Looked At Each Other And Didn't Know What To Say. Suddenly, Baby Bear Shouted, "I Get It! We Have 3 Picnic Baskets, And We Have 3 Wooden Chairs, And We Have 3 Bear Beds. They All Come In 3's Because There Are 3 Of Us! We Are The 3 Bears! Wow!" Papa Bear And Mama Bear Had To Agree. Of Course They Were Very Pleased That Baby Bear Had Answered Count Goldilocks' Question. But More Importantly, They Were Delighted To Be Able To Get On With Their Lunch.

Ernie, The Count And The 3 Little Pigs. Once Upon A Time, Not So Long Ago, Ernie Met The 3 Little Pigs. You Know, The Ones Who Went Through That Whole Terrible Or Deal With The Big Bad Wolf? Well, Ernie And The Pigs Became Such Good Friends That The Pigs Invited Ernie To Come By And Visit Them. So One Day Ernie Decided To Surprise His Friends With A Visit. On His Way To Their House, He Saw The Count Who Was Standing By The Road Counting The Passers By. "Ernie, Where Are You Going?" The Count Asked. "I'm Going To Visit My Good Friends The 3 Little Pigs", Ernie Answered. "The 3 Little Pigs? I Have Always Wanted To Count Them" The Count Said Getting Very Excited. "Can I Go, Too?" Ernie Didn't Want To Be Impolite, So He Invited The Count To Come Along. When They Reached The 3 Little Pigs' House, Ernie Knocked On The Door. "That's 1 Knock", The Count Said As Ernie Knocked On The Door For The First Time. "That's 2 Knocks", The Count Said As Ernie Knocked On The Door For The Second Time. Ernie Was About To Ask The Count To Stop Counting When Suddenly The Door Opened. Standing In A Row Where The 3 Little Pigs. They Were Very Happy To See Ernie. But Before They Can Say A Word, The Count Spoke Up. "That's 1 Pig", The Count Said. "That's 2 Pigs." "Who's This Guy?" One Of The Pigs Asked. "Oh, He's A Friend", Ernie Responded. "That's 3 Little Pigs", The Count Continued. "Well, Why Is He Counting Us?" Another Pig Asked. "Oh, He Loves To Count", Ernie Replied. "Counting Is My Life", The Count Added. "Well, I Hate Being Counted", The 3rd Pig Said Out Loud And The Other Pig Squealed And Agreement. "Well, I Don't Want To Bother You", Ernie Said And Started To Leave. "Oh, Don't Get Us Wrong, We're Glad You Came To Visit", The 1st Pig Said. "In Fact, This Is A Great Time For You To Come Because We Were Just Starting Our Annual Family Reunion." "Oh, No. You Don't Mean That All Your Pig Relatives Are Here?" Ernie Asked. "Of Course", One Of The Pigs Said As He Opened The Door A Little Further To Reveal A Whole Room Full Of Little Pigs! "Look, Ernie!" The Count Exclaimed. "I Am So Happy! Look At All The Little Pigs!" "Count, Please Don't. Please, Count." "That's 1 Little Pig", The Count Began Ignoring Ernie's Please. "That's 2 Little Pigs", He Continued. In Moments The Count Was In The Center Of The Room Surrounded By Pigs. "Oh, Well", Ernie Said Still Standing Outside The Door. "Gee, Maybe I'll Go Visit The 4 And 20 Blackbirds And See What's Cooking With Them."

Little Miss Muffet Bird. Little Miss Muffet Sat On A Tuffet Eating Her Curds And Birdseed. Then From Above Her, A Grouch Came To Hover And Said "What's To Drink? I'm Thirsty." So Little Miss Muffet Got Up From Her Tuffet And Opened The Pantry Door. There's Some Cheese And A Cake A Pie And Some Steak But Nothing To Drink Anymore. "It's Hard To Think When There's Nothing To Drink", Said The Grouch With A Wink Of His Eye. "I Don't Think I Can Wait Or I'm Sure To Be Late. So I'll Take The Cheese And The Pie." Before She Could Speak, Her Beak Had A Tweak, And She Let Loose A Terrible Sneeze! When The Air Had Cleared, Just As She Feared, The Grouch Was All Covered With Cheese!

Little Red Riding Bird. Once upon a time, there was a bird who always wore a red cape so everyone called him Little Red Riding Bird. One day, Little Red Riding Bird merrily skipped through the forest. "I can't wait to give Grandma Bird this delicious basket full of goodies!" Little Red Riding Bird said. Little Red Riding Bird was very careful to avoid wicked wolves, tricky foxes, and other ill-behaved creatures. Little did he know that the trickiest creature of all awaited him at Grandmother Bird's house. When Little Red Riding Bird got to Grandmother Bird's house, he was surprised to find Grandma in bed wearing her bonnet with the blankets and sheets pulled up close to her chin. "Why Granny", Little Red Riding Bird said, "What grouchy eyes you have! All the better to stare at you with my dear", Granny said. "And Granny, what funny eyebrows you have! Little Red Riding Bird said, "All the better to frown and make funny faces with my dear." "And Granny, what a grumpy voice you have!" Little Red Riding Bird said. "All the better to argue and complain with my dear. And besides, what's wrong with my voice?" But before Little Red Riding Bird could answer, the grouch who would been pretending he was Granny Bird all along lapped up and grabbed Little Red Riding Bird's basket of goodies. Then just as suddenly, the real Granny Bird appeared. She had been outside picking bird berries the whole time. The grouch and Grandma Bird both grabbed the basket of goodies as Little Red Riding Bird looked on. "Those goodies are mine!" The grouch said. Who would get the basket of goodies? Finally, with one big tug, the grouch pulled the basket away from Grandma. In a flash, the grouch threw open the basket. He was shocked to find chocolate cookies, gingerbread cake, a whole bag full of strawberries and in fact, every wonderful sweet tasty treat a grandma could ever want. "Yuck! It's just a bunch of icky sweet stuff!" The grouch said in disgust. "Get that stuff away from me, or I'm gonna be sick!" And in a second, he was gone. "Let him find his own basket of goodies", Little Red Riding Bird sniffed. And with the grouch gone, Little Red Riding Bird sat down with Granny Bird and they had a wonderful lunch.

Prince Ernie And The Letter N. Once upon a time, very long ago in a faraway castle by a river long forgotten, in a place that no one can remember there lived a prince. Prince Ernie was called, because his name was Ernie and he was in fact, a prince. Prince Ernie was a well loved prince, because he did all the right princely things. He played, he sang, he ate, and he took his bath one told to. Sadly, there was one thing that the prince could never do. He could never fall asleep. "I'm sleepy, but I just don't feel like sleeping", Prince Ernie sighed. His good friend Squire Bert tried everything he could to get Prince Ernie to go to sleep. Squire Bert would say: "Come On, Ernie-I mean, Prince Ernie, just close your eyes, and go to sleep." But nothing worked. So off went Squire Bert to search the kingdom far and wide hither and yawn and all over the place trying to find something that would help the prince sleep. Squire Bert gave Prince Ernie a flock of sheep for him to count, hoping that counting sheep would make the prince fall asleep. "Oh Bert, how do I get the sheep to jump?" the prince asked. Only a few of the sheep could successfully leap over the prince's bed and the rest lounged around the castle making a mess. This made Squire Bert very unhappy because besides being Prince Ernie's best friend, he was in charge of keeping the castle clean. "Gee, I never knew sheep were so sloppy", the squire remarked to himself. Then magically one day there appeared a mysterious package. A package had a card. The card said "A sure fire cure for the prince, guaranteed to help him sleep." Squire Bert and Prince Ernie rushed to open the package, and inside they found the letter "N". "Now how was an N going to help me sleep?" the prince asked. "Well, "N" is the first letter in the word 'Nap'", Squire Bert replied. "Maybe if we put the "N" beside your bed, you'll take a nap." So off they went dragging the N behind them. Prince Ernie sat for hours but not once did he even yawn or close his eyes. He wasn't a bit sleepy. Meanwhile, Squire Bert fell into a snooze... "Oh Bert. Wake Up Bert. Listen Bert, I still can't get to sleep. Oh, Prince Ernie. Now what does is the letter N anyhow?" Prince Ernie said to his squire. "Well, the letter "N" is also the first letter in the word 'Night' and nighttime is when most people sleep", Squire Bert suggested. So when it became dark, Squire Bert and Prince Ernie took the letter "N" to the bedroom and waited. But nothing happened. Soon Squire Bert was fast asleep again. "Oh well", Prince Ernie said listening to Bert's snore. "I guess I'll never get to sleep. I wonder what else I can do with this letter." Prince Ernie played with the letter turning it sideways. "Hmm. If I turn it into a Z, it makes a great pillow. But will it make me sleepy?" The prince yawned. But before he could say another word he fell right to sleep. "Oh, Prince Ernie", Squire Bert said. "I'm really glad you could sleep, but do you think you could possibly keep it down a little?"

Snuffy Dumpty. Snuffy Dumpty was a good egg. He was also a very large one. One day for reasons no one has ever known, Snuffy Dumpty sat on the wall. It's always been a big mystery how Snuffy Dumpty got on the wall to begin with. "I don't have any idea", Snuffy Dumpty admitted. Oh well, Snuffy Dumpty was no ordinary egg that's for sure. Anyway Snuffy Dumpty was just sitting on the wall minding his business when suddenly he had a great ball. "Oh my, I'm falling!" Snuffy Dumpty cried. And he broke into a snuff billion pieces. An alarm went out across the countryside. After all Snuffy Dumpty was well-known and well-liked by everyone. Soon they were all crowded around Snuffy Dumpty trying to figure out how to put the pieces back together again. They couldn't figure out what went where. They kept getting his top and his bottom confused. "Oh, dear, I don't think that's quite right", Snuffy Dumpty said. So they called in some help. The King's horses and the King's men were specialists in putting things right. They worked night and day trying every possible way of patching him up. No matter what they did, all the King's horses and all the King's men couldn't put Snuffy Dumpty together again. So they just did the best they could and sent Snuffy Dumpty on his way. "Oh, golly, at least I'm not on that wall anymore", Snuffy Dumpty said. Well, Snuffy Dumpty was never quite the same. Of course he made sure to stay away from walls forever after. And as he sat down on an old tree stump to take an afternoon nap, Snuffy Dumpty sighed. "Ah. That's much more comfortable."

Volume 1: Kermit The Hermit And Meet The Muppet Babies. Volume 2: Baby Piggy And The Giant Bubble And A Love Note For Baby Piggy. Volume 3: Gonzo Saves London Bridge And What's A Gonzo. Volume 4: If I Were Just Like Kermit And Scooter And Skeeter's Merry-Go-Round Puzzle. Volume 5: Baby Piggy And The Thunderstorm And Even Kermit Gets Grouchy. Volume 6: Good Knight Sir Kermit And Baby Piggy's Night At The Ball. Volume 7: Gonzo And The Great Race And Baby Fozzie Is Afraid Of The Dark. Volume 8: Baby Piggy's Mermaid Tale And Baby Fozzie On Cloud Nine.

Volume 1: Welcome To Letter People Land. Volume 2: Join The Letter People. Volume 3: Meet The Letter People. Volume 4: Delightful Vocabulary. Volume 5: Sound Out The Words. Volume 6: Friends Of Letter People. Volume 7: Great Vocabulary Fancy Songs And Games. Volume 8: Happy Choo-Choo Train Sentences 2-Part Story.

Clifford Says Be The Best Red Dog In Your Block. Visit Your Local Library To Discover All Kinds Of Books Both Big And Small.

What Are You Doing, Snuffy? I'm Getting Ready To Go For A Ride In My Boat, Elmo. Ooh. Can Elmo Come To? As Long As You Help Row. Well, You Have To Show Elmo How. Okay. That Was Great, Snuffy. See, Elmo, It's Easy. You Help Me Now. Oh, Snuffy, You're Too Heavy, We're Sinking. Row Faster! We're Sinking, Snuffy. Row Faster! Oh. We're Going Down! Faster! Oh. Oh. Elmo Can't Swim. Oh. Elmo Needs A Life Preserver. Well, We Sunk. Thank Goodness The Water's Not Very Deep Here. You Can Say That Again, Snuffy.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from eleven day weekend because of Christmas break Friday December 23 2022 @ 12:23 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Tise Tour Susan Lucci’s Birthday Stuart Gibbs Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Hockey Men Little Miss Christmas Letter Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Susan Lucci's birthday Dad took Dub to that hockey game, Saturday December 24 2022 @ 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Hots Anthony Fauci’s Birthday Helen Epstein Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas People’s Chorus Christmas Eve Tape Low Pitch Fredonia Lucy Worsley Christmas The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Anthony Fauci's birthday plus also Christmas Eve then, Sunday December 25 2022 @ 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Tot Christmas Day Presents 3 Tabs Sarah Palin Tune Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots All Creatures Great Small Jimmy Buffett’s Birthday Pick New Category Pages The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Christmas Day because of Jimmy Buffett's birthday plus 2 white HSBC bags, Monday December 26 2022 @ 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bove Tape With Jackie Speier Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Kwanzaa Bicycle School Joiners Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Lars Ulrich’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Lars Ulrich's birthday because of the first day of Kwanzaa Kevin learned that there are just 7 Kwanzaa candles 3 red candles, 1 black candle, 3 green candles, Tuesday December 27 2022 @ 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Tune Kwanzaa World Katie O’Malley Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Walden Antiques Joiners Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Bill Goldberg Jacqueline Pillon Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates both Bill Goldberg's birthday and Jacqueline Pillon's birthday that voice for Matt, Wednesday December 28 2022 @ 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Taste Food World David Siegel Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Denzel Washington’s Birthday Science Observations Joiners Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Kwanzaa Yummy Chips Skittles The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Denzel Washington's birthday eating his skittles, Thursday December 29 2022 @ 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Turns Ted Danson’s Birthday 3 Tabs Sasha Fere-Jones Hits Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Sleepover Hockey Kwanzaa Joiners Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Monty Skittles Bag The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin types his performer a voice for Monty by Martin P. Robinson there he also celebrates Ted Danson's birthday, Friday December 30 2022 @ 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Tracey Ullman’s Birthday Francis Halzen Hits Bear Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Snow Kwanzaa Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Skittles iRepair Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Tracey Ullman's birthday Ma went to iRepair located at 5150 Main Street Williamsville New York to get Kevin's Christmas Pineview iPad fixed soon before Kevin can type a password for his Pineview iPad for it Mr. Jeese taught that plus that day that 1:30 weekday show went to go play Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear from Going On A Bear Hunt Season 4 Episode 12, Saturday December 31 2022 @ 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Tusks New Years Eve Tape Shola Lynch Hits Song 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Comedy Went Full School Groucho Cavett Christmas 2021 2-Part Story Delete Folders Episodes The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates New Years Eve which he deleted ProBook folders for episodes charging Valentine iPad Dad hangs up some shirts, Sunday January 1 2023 @ 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Tusks New Years Day Susie Dent Hits Previews 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig New Years Day Parade Inauguration Governor Fun Ancient Remedies Pretend Christmas New Page The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates New Years Day he did new category pages, Monday January 2 2023 @ 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Back Skittles Bobby Flay Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Gooding Jr.’s Birthday Cloth Drive Joining Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Store Hockey Nails The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Cuba Gooding Jr.'s birthday PBS Kids version of show 5217 "Rainy Day Picnic" that day's show all about weather Kevin celebrates Cuba Gooding Jr.'s birthday.

Cassette version of this for Sesame Street Numbers 1977 title first used Friday September 13 2019 fun as it did simply it low pitch songs about numbers with from one to ten.

Happy visit tour with 16 category pages here like 8 Walt Disney category pages Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 Title A Disney Tape 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Programming Play Fulls Mr. Monty Low Pitch Four Tabs, Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 3 Clues 3 Sponsors The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Disney category pages Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 Title A Disney Tape 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Barney's Night Before Christmas And The Videos From Rugrats, and Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 3 Clues 3 Sponsors Sing With Me That Was Fun Show Tape Hit Program Barney's Night Before Christmas And The Videos From Rugrats, Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Programming Shows Mr. Monty Tape Splashdance Then Dragon Tales, Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 Program 3 Clues 3 Sponsors Shows Mr. Monty Tape Splashdance Then Dragon Tales The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 Title A Disney Tape 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Programming Fun Mr. Monty Tape Splashdance Then Dragon Tales, and Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 Program 3 Clues 3 Sponsors Sing With Me That Was Fun Show Tape Hit Program Fully Animated Shows Mr. Monty With Splashdance Then Dragon Tales plus Baloney and Blue's Room will be Baloney Direct-To-Video Program Paramount Parody Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Low Pitch Four Tabs and Paramount Nick Jr. Blue's Room Direct-To-Video 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs will be Baloney that TV parody of Barney the dinosaur Blue's Room TV spin-off of Blue's Clues plus Punky Brewster category page Paramount Punky Brewster Direct-To-Video VHS DVD Low Pitch Four Tabs World 6:30 Super Why Previews For The Muppets Take Manhattan Big Bag category page Jim Henson's Big Bag Direct-To-Video Universal Studios Program World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs Sesame Street category page Jim Henson's Sesame Street Direct-To-Video DVD VHS 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs Previews Of The Muppet Movie plus also Bear In The Big Blue House Direct-To-Video Volumes TV Programs Videos From Jim Henson Home Entertainment, and the ever popular Wee Sing category page Price Stern Wee Sing Direct-To-Video DVD VHS sorts of fun things like the alphabet, counting, shapes, colors, weather, games, songs, and more fun it did fabulous sorts of fun things. Cold Open sign offs from each cool tape fun as it did transititions with sound effects.

Four great fantastic tabs were used... Simply instead of Dash, it's Dot. They include this tab, this next tab, Barney's Night Before Christmas on September 28 1999, Elmo's World Up And Down from show 4080 "Elmo Becomes A Bird" from a 2008 DVD Elmo's World "Opposites". With this first tab,... With this next tab,... With this next tab, Robert, Keesha, and Stephen arrive at Hannah's house to give gifts and help with the Christmas decorating. Barney appears and helps the group decorate outside the house and yard. Inside, Barney and the kids, along with Baby Bop, help decorate the living room and trim the Christmas tree. After the decorating is finished, Barney and Baby Bop go outside to play in the snow. Then, BJ appears, pretending to be Santa Claus. After sharing cookies, Baby Bop asks Barney who fills Santa's stocking. The group agrees that they should fill Santa's stocking with homemade gifts. Upon finishing the gifts, with some imagination, Barney whisks his friends to the North Pole. While Santa is asleep at his desk, Barney and his friends sneak over to fill his stocking with the gifts. After Baby Bop sneezes, all of Santa's toys start going off, awakening him. Upon friendly greetings, Santa shows the group that all of them have made it on to his 'Good List'. Santa shows the group all of his special collectible, vintage toys before showing them a secret passage to the toy factory. Entering the toy factory, Mrs. Claus greets the group and takes them on a special train ride through the toy factory. Afterwards, the group agrees to help Mrs. Claus finish some gift wrapping. Everyone returns to meet-up with Santa, where he gives Baby Bop a special music box for thinking of filling his stocking on Christmas Eve. Baby Bop and BJ stay with Santa to join him on his sleigh ride for evening. With some imagination, Barney and the kids return to Hannah's house, where they are greeted by carolers. Later, Hannah wakes up, too excited to sleep in anticipation for Santa Claus. After playing with Barney a little longer, she falls asleep on the couch. They sing "I Love You" and wish each other Merry Christmas. Hannah's parents bring her up to her bedroom; when, soon after, Santa appears down her chimney. Possibly The Monkey Dance music video in the beginning, plus three previews in the beginning "Barney Buddies Club", "Sing And Dance With Barney", and the "Happy Holidays Love Barney" CD and cassette, plus three previews in the end here like "Let's Play School", "Walk Around The Block With Barney", and "What A World We Share". With this simply fourth here and final tab, Mr. Noodle rode Snuffy a see-saw, that hippo counted 17 times on that pogo stick, Horatio the Elephant was in the elevator there, Super-Grover tries to show up and down to Elmo but he's having a hard time flying with his cape, Diasia took her parents car to the playground first thing Diasia does straight for the slide four times with Diasia's good friend Cindy then after that the swings with her mom her mom gave Diasia a push to get her started.

Shake Your Doodles: Allegra's Favorite Songs. March 26, 1996. Same as Barney's Talent Show.

Allegra's Window Theme Shake Your Doodles Old MacDonald Two Heads, Two Hands Row Row Row Your Boat I've Been Cooking Zootabagas The Senses Song Oh Where Oh Where Is Lindi L-I-N-D-I Rock Goes The Riffster Medley: The Alphabet Song/Baa Baa Black Sheep/Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Giddyup Allegra Shakes Your Doodles Any Day Can Be A Party Scooby Dooby Shoe Song Wonderful Day

Blue Screen Dad's Birthday Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS: Words on top, blue screen in the end. Blue background has a picture of Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS words "Kevin Plays Tape For Maple East", Bonnie tells viewers in voice-over Dad's birthday Friday April 21 Kevin's friends Ma and Dub would like to say happy birthday to Dad they'd like to eat chicken waffle fries some hot dogs plus Dad's vanilla layer cake Kevin also does have Pineview on Dad's birthday Mr. Jesse said they'd like to get Sing-along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS pink box has Sebastian, Ariel, plus that undersea band tape date in this May 18 1990, print date in this was October 30 1992 that day Beauty And The Beast came to VHS, long version of Disneyland's 35th Anniversary promo before program starts the original title card then in the end Sing-along Songs 1990 Promo (from Under The Sea).

Colors Cold Open: Elmo and three colorful monsters harmonize as they set up today's theme of colors. (EKA: Episode 4723).

Shapes Cold Open: Elmo introduces today's theme of shapes and meets a few. (EKA: Episode 4620).

Music, Mayhem And More!. September 17, 2002.

The Muppet Show Theme Mah Na Mah Na There's A New Sound Lady Of Spain Trees A Monologue By Fozzie Bear Bein' Green Simon Smith And His Dancing Bear Tenderly Wishing Song What Now My Love Happy Feet We Got Us Closing Theme Song (Instrumental) Rainbow Connection Movin' Right Along Can You Picture That The Magic Store Finale Hey A Movie Happiness Hotel The First Time It Happens Together Again I'm Always Gonna Love You He'll Make Me Happy One More Sleep Till Christmas Love Led Us Here I'm Going To Go Back There Someday

Counting Cold Open: Count von Count sets up today's theme of counting by counting some sentient hats that stop by. (EKA: Episode 4718).

Long end credits here with in the end here of each tape starting this January with 16 fun category pages.

Bubbles Cold Open: Grover sets up today's theme of bubbles, as a lone bubble floats into frame. Before Grover can use it as a visual aid, it floats away. (EKA: Episode 4829).

Clothing Cold Open: Abby sets up today's theme of clothing, as Elmo puts on all his clothes. (EKA: Episode 4806).

Fairy Tales Cold Open: Cookie Monster thumbs through a fairytale book, which sets his mind on cookies and he devours the book. (EKA: Episode 4615).

Hair Cold Open: Elmo sets up today's theme of hair, which his monster friend Marty loudly declares over and over. (EKA: Episode 4812).

Habitats Cold Open: A bear (Tyler Bunch) informs Elmo about habitats. (EKA: Episode 4729).

Families Cold Open: Abby promotes today's theme of families and hints at her new role as a stepsister. Oscar interjects and tells her to keep it down. (EKA: Episode 4731).

Nursery Rhymes Cold Open: Telly Monster informs the viewer that today, they'll be seeing lots of nursery rhymes and nursery rhyme characters. The cow from "Hey Diddle Diddle" attempts to jump over the moon, but crash lands on Telly instead. (EKA: Episode 4803).

Engineers Cold Open: Big Bird and Grover set up today's theme of engineers, having engineered a large block tower (which topples over). (EKA: Episode 4920).

Healthy Foods Cold Open: Cookie Monster shows off (and eats) some healthy foods, which we'll be seeing in just a bit. (EKA: Episode 4604).

Superheroes Cold Open: Super Grover tries to demonstrate his superhero skills by leaping over a penguin, but she leaps over him instead. It turns out she's a superhero too...Power Penguin! (EKA: Episode 4612).

Princesses And Princes Cold Open: Grover introduces the theme of princes and princesses by posing as a prince with a glass slipper. He looks for a fair damsel to try it on, but is instead met with the large foot of Freddy. (EKA: Episode 4613).

Weather Cold Open: Grover gets caught in varying weather conditions while introducing today's theme of weather. (EKA: Episode 4622).

Magic Cold Open: The Great Groverini tries to magically make a rabbit appear from his hat, but nothing seems to work. The cranky rabbit tells him to keep it down; she's trying to sleep. (EKAl Episode 4623).

Seasons Cold Open: Cookie Monster introduces the four seasons and has a cookie for each one. He concludes any season is best for cookie eating. (EKA: Episode 4624).

Spanish Cold Open: Cookie Monster recites some Spanish words he's learned, including his favorite - galletas (cookies)! (EKA: Episode 4628).

Dress-Up Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of dressing up by donning some costumes, including a cookie that attracts the attention (and appetite) of Cookie Monster. (EKA: Episode 4629).

Dogs Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of dogs using a pack of dogs, who drag him away. (EKA: Episode 4630).

Games Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of games while playing tackle football with some chickens. (EKAl Episode 4631).

School Cold Open: Grover prepares his backpack for school, but finds it's too heavy to lift. (EKA: Episode 4634).

Doctors Cold Open: Telly informs the viewer that today's show is all about doctors. He watches as Oscar gets his own Grouch checkup ("Open up and say, 'blah.'"). (EKA: Episode 4703).

Instruments Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of instruments. He is briefly interrupted by a cheese (Martin P. Robinson), who is not a musical instrument. (EKA: Episode 4717).

Holidays Cold Open: Prairie Dawn sets up today's theme of holidays. Grover likes to celebrate "Wear a Bunny Slipper on Your Head Day." (EKA: Episode 4907).

Gardens Cold Open: Grover attempts to water some flowers, but ends up with a face full of water from the uncooperative hose. (EKA: Episode 4611).

Crafts Cold Open: Cookie Monster presents some crafted cookies he's made, which he then gobbles up. (EKA: Episode 4616).

Babies Cold Open: Grover probes baby Emerson for information about babies for today's show. (EKA: Episode 4627).

January: New Years Day Kevin did Steps show, plus here Martin Luther King Day that day will be the PBS Kids version of show 5125 "Teacher Appreciation Day", that day's show about fun school.

February: Kevin celebrates Valentine's Day plus Presidents Day will be the PBS Kids version of show 5130 "The Alphabet Scavenger Hunt".

March: Kevin celebrates Saint Patrick's Day plus also Taylor's birthday PBS Kids version of show 5133 "Turtle Tunes" that day's show all about turtles.

April: Kevin celebrates Easter plus Dad's birthday plus here Earth Day plus Ma's birthday.

May: Kevin celebrates Mother's Day.

June: Kevin celebrates Father's Day.

July: Kevin celebrates Fourth of July plus also they flew to Florida 12 day visit.

August: Kevin celebrates Dub's birthday.

September: Kevin celebrates his birthday.

October: Kevin celebrates Halloween.

November: Kevin celebrates Veterans Day.

December: Kevin celebrates 3 holiday traditions: Christmas, Hanukah, and Kwanzaa, last but not least, here New Years Eve.

Four tabs remind here of Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar for a country ballad.

Summit Central schedule. Arrival 3:00, games 3:30, fitness 4:00, 4:30 snack time, 5:00 going back home.

Six videos for Arthur can be seen July 15 1997.

Hey! It's always a wonderful kind of day when Arthur and his pals visit you and your family. Now there are even more delightful stories about this lovable aardvark, each ready for you to enjoy anytime right at home. So come and join Arthur, D.W., Binky, Buster, Francine, and all their friends in these enchanting videos, filled with laughter, learning, and fun, from Random House Home Video. If you think your teacher's tough, wait until you meet Mr. Ratburn. He's the meanest third grade teacher there is, and Arthur's got him! Find out all about the rat in Arthur's Teacher Trouble. You'll never look at school the same way again. Join private-eye Arthur and detective Binky as they try to solve the mystery of Arthur's Lost Library Book. Is there a thief on the loose at Elwood City Library, or is it a case of a gulity conscience? You be the judge! Arthur and D.W. are in for a big surprise. It's Arthur's Baby. As if having one baby sister weren't hard enough, now Arthur is going to have two. And a baby means constant crying, and stinky diapers. Arthur imagines the worst, but discovers that a new edition to the family can also mean one more person to love. When Arthur Writes a Story, his simple school assignment changes, from the tale of how he got his pet puppy to a wild ride into outer space where a polka-dotted elephant sing and dance to country music. But Arthur learns that the best stories are the ones that come straight from the heart. If this picture isn't clear, then you know how things look through Arthur's Eyes. When Arthur can't seem to see straight, his parents take him to get glasses. But all the kids at school teasing, because now he looks different! What's an eight-year old aardvark to do? There are mix-ups galore before everything comes into focus. Arthur's Pet Business is born, when Arthur needs to prove to his parents that he can take care of a puppy. It seems easy at first, but Arthur never counted on having to babysit a dog nicknamed Jaws, a slimy snake and a frisky frog. Can Arthur cope with a house full of animals and all of their pet peeved? Be sure to check your local stores for Arthur books, CD-ROMs and other Arthur merchandise.

Punky Road Great Duckieland Mermaid Deep Sea Adventure. April 8, 1995. That parody here Abbey Road that box has eight girls in this Clover, Valerie, Camilla, Tiptie standing on a car, Kaitlin, Vicki, Chelsea, and Pam dress up fun Abbey Road clothes.

Punky And The Cool Jams Born To Punk Game Practice. April 16, 1995. That parody has Clover playing saxophone Tiptie plays her guitar that parody of Born To Run hit album.

Playtime Born To Sesame Pool Bedtime Galileo Duckieland. June 24, 1995. Sesame Street version of that hit album Born To Run that parody has Elmo playing his saxophone, Big Bird plays his guitar this parody of Born To Run hit album Jane discusses melody there from Sing-Along Songs Heigh-Ho 1987 program with bedtime segments from Sesame Street. "Welcome To Tiptie's Grand Sweet Parody, Sesame Street Presents This Parody Of Born To Run Title!"

Playing Water Sesame Road Undersea Now You Don't See Me. July 8, 1995. Sesame Street version of Beatles hit Abbey Road cover that parody has eight terrific guys from Sesame Street will be Elmo, Bert, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar, Telly, Count Von Count, and Zoe dressing up fun Abbey Road clothes full of rock jams tells a story about some agents who turn invisible so in the end they are visible again Wednesday December 5 2018 Kevin and his friends went bowling at Kenmore Lanes with Kevin's friends from Saint Francis there in the morning then they went back to Renewal Church to do a Christmas hobby development in the afternoon. "Sesame Street Proudly Presents Happier Now You Don't See Me, Some Wonderful Songs From Sesame Road!"

Still ready for Central here in that tape Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting: "Quiet Voice At Central, Simply Have Some Fun, Call Them Over With Time To Say Goodbye." That means just earn points when it's time to go get to The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids being sung together.

Plus also there in that tape will be Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting getting ready for Alphabet Song 5:00. "Toodleloo, Central. So Long, Everybody. We Would See You Then." Just in time for The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids being sung together.

Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party that program with tells a story about girls wait for Cole several of pizza places like Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Pizza Plant, Domino's Pizza, Johnny LaBelle's, plus other pizza places, top yummy hit songs, fun stops here, counting 8 pizza slices, plus games to play, both tunes Parlor Slices With Cole tune of You'll Never Walk Alone plus the popular hit Pizza Tonight With Cole both writer by here Alan Menken plus Peter Hannan there.

Sing Along in Toyland Train would go: Hi, Kids. Do You Want To Hear Some Of Your Favorite Songs? Click On One Of The CDs At The Bottom To Choose A Song.

Sesame Road Rock Jams Dinner At Pineview Tour. June 19, 1993. That album cover parody for Abbey Road title Kevin ate dinner at Pineview: popcorn, water, apple, grapes, chips.

Choose A Song From This List. Click The Arrows To See More Songs. Click On The Song You Want, And Then Click Start. Type The Letters You See, To Play The Song.

Just When You Think This Show Is Terrible Something Wonderful Happens. What? It Ends. Ha Ha.

Seasons Cold Open: Cookie Monster introduces the four seasons and has a cookie for each one. He concludes any season is best for cookie eating. (EKA: Episode 4624).

Spanish Cold Open: Cookie Monster recites some Spanish words he's learned, including his favorite - galletas (cookies)! (EKA: Episode 4628).

Dress-Up Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of dressing up by donning some costumes, including a cookie that attracts the attention (and appetite) of Cookie Monster. (EKA: Episode 4629).

Dogs Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of dogs using a pack of dogs, who drag him away. (EKA: Episode 4630).

Games Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of games while playing tackle football with some chickens. (EKAl Episode 4631).

School Cold Open: Grover prepares his backpack for school, but finds it's too heavy to lift. (EKA: Episode 4634).

Doctors Cold Open: Telly informs the viewer that today's show is all about doctors. He watches as Oscar gets his own Grouch checkup ("Open up and say, 'blah.'"). (EKA: Episode 4703).

Instruments Cold Open: Grover introduces today's theme of instruments. He is briefly interrupted by a cheese (Martin P. Robinson), who is not a musical instrument. (EKA: Episode 4717).

Holidays Cold Open: Prairie Dawn sets up today's theme of holidays. Grover likes to celebrate "Wear a Bunny Slipper on Your Head Day." (EKA: Episode 4907).

Gardens Cold Open: Grover attempts to water some flowers, but ends up with a face full of water from the uncooperative hose. (EKA: Episode 4611).

Crafts Cold Open: Cookie Monster presents some crafted cookies he's made, which he then gobbles up. (EKA: Episode 4616).

Platinum Too. April 1, 1997.

Somebody Come And Play Just Happy To Be Me What's The Name Of That Song Counting Is Wonderful Caribbean Amphibian All By Myself The Word Is NO The Grouch Song Imagination Believe In Yourself Everyone Makes Mistakes The Ballad Of Casey McPhee Take A Breath Reach Your Hand Up High Mah Na Mah Na One Of These Sounds Little Miss Count Along Me Clink Clank One Small Voice

Dinah! I've Got A Song. From 1979. SIDE A: I've Got A Song, Makin' Music, Junk, Nothin' To Do, A Song To Munch Cookies By, SIDE B: Beautiful Day, I Like Myself, Monsters Can Be Unhappy, Blue Skies, Apple Pie, Numbers.

My Sesame Street Record: All About Me!. From 1983. SIDE A: My Name, Thirty-Two Cracks In The Sidewalk, Five People In My Family, Breakfast Time, All By Myself, Tall Enough, Special, SIDE B: I Love Trash, Wiggly Tooth, J Friends, Hands, What Do I Do When I'm Alone, Just One Me.

Sesame Street Fever (album). First released from 1978. SIDE A: Sesame Street Fever, Doin' The Pigeon (Disco Version), Rubber Duckie (Disco Version), SIDE B: Trash, "C" Is For Cookie (Disco Version), Has Anybody Seen My Dog (Disco Version).

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend will be Saturday January 14 @ 12:14 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans No Those Places Frankie Chan Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report U.S. Holocaust 48 Hours Victory Carl Weathers’s Birthday Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Do More Videotape Madness Previews Top The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Carl Weathers's birthday he hung his shirts he also ran downstairs to go get a winter mitten cookie he ate for it, Sunday January 15 @ 12:15 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Typers Chad Lowe’s Birthday Sarah Palin Hits Song Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Symphony Orchestra Gennett Suite Football DYS Eric Jacobson’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates both Chad Lowe's birthday here Eric Jacobson's birthday voice of some Muppets Dad took Dub to a bills game to play full football at 10:00 AM they came back home at 5:00, Monday January 16 @ 12:16 AM to 9:00 PM will be Hots Martin Luther King Jr. Day Harriet Nembhard Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Retirement James May’s Birthday Hockey Potter Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Previews The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle PBS Kids version of show 5210 "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" that day's show about some holidays Kevin celebrates James May's birthday he even celebrates here Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dad took Dub to that hockey game 12:00 back home at 4:00.

Video Sampler Walt Disney Show Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 TV Sample Shows Fun: Join in the fun with three tapes of video sampler for it.

Donald Duck And His Friends (album). Released 1960. SIDE A: Hail, Hail, The Gang's All Here, I've Been Working On The Railroad, We Boys Will Shine Tonight, Clementine, The Bear Went Over The Mountain, Pony Boy, Oh Susanna, SIDE B: Alouette. Billy Boy, I'm A Little Prairie Flower, Uncle Scrooge's Rocket To The Moon, Loch Lomond, Kookaburra, Chip And Dale, Polly Wolly Doodle, Daisy, Daisy, Row, Row, Row Your Boat, For He's A Jolly Good Fellow.

The Chipmunk Songbook. January 1, 1962. SIDE A: The Band Played On, Buffalo Gals, The Alvin Twist, Funiculi, Funicua, My Wild Irish Rose, Down In The Valley, Get Along Little Doggies, SIDE B: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, On Top Of Old Smokey, The Man On The Flying Trapeze, While Strolling Through The Park One Day, Polly Wolly Doodle, Daisy Bell, America The Beautiful.

Let's All Sing With The Chipmunks. Released 1959. SIDE A: Yankee Doodle, Chipmunk Fun, Oh Where Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone, Old MacDonald Cha Cha Cha, Three Blind Mice, Alvin's Harmonica, SIDE B: Good Morning Song, Whistle While You Work (from Walt Disney's classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs), Alouette, Ragtime Cowboy Joe, Pop Goes The Weasel, The Chipmunk Song.

Fun With Music (album). From 1961. SIDE A: Fun with Music, Old MacDonald Had a Farm, The Leprechaun with the Flute, The House That Jack Built, Annette, The Little Cow, Roy, Roy Quick on the Draw, The Shoe Song, When I Grow Up, The Telephone Song, The Pencil Song, Get Busy, Sho-Jo-Ji, The British Grenadier, Smile and Face the Music, SIDE B: Hi to You, The Boy at the Dike, Alone at Coney Island, The Friendly Farmer, Cooking with Minnie Mouse, Bon Jour Paree, Do-Mi-So, If You're Happy, Old MacDonald Had a Tree, Hey, Cubby Boy, Banjo Joe, Karen, Schnitzelbank, Rollin' Stone, Good Samaritan.

Sing Again With The Chipmunks (album). From 1960. SIDE A: Sing Again With The Chipmunks, She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain, Home On The Range, I Wish I Had A Horse, Swanee River, When Johnny Comes Marching Home, SIDE B: Sing A Goofy Song, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, Witch Doctor, I've Been Working On The Railroad, Row, Row, Row Your Boat, Alvin's Orchestra.

The Alvin Show (album). From 1961. The Alvin Show Opening Theme Song, The Mrs. Frumpington Story/Mrs. Frumpington's Song, A Visit To France/I Wish I Could Speak French, SIDE B: Television Interview/Chipmunk Fun, Crashcup Invents the Bathtub/Crashcup's Work Theme (One Finger Waltz), Witch Doctor, The Alvin Show Ending Theme Song.

Around The World With The Chipmunks. January 1, 1960. SIDE A: The Brave Chipmunks, Japanese Banana, I Wish I Could Speak French, Stuck In Arabia, August Dear. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, SIDE B: Pidgin English Hula, Oh Gondaliero, Comin' Thru The Rye, Spain, The Magic Mountain, Lily Of Laguna.

Mickey Mouse Club Song Hits. Released from 1975. SIDE A: Mickey Mouse Club March, The Merry Mouseketeers, Rollin' Stone, Here Comes The Circus, Animals And Clowns, Little Cow, A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (from Walt Disney's Cinderella), Buckwheat Cakes, Wringle, Wrangle, The Leprechaun With The Flute, Hey, Cubby Boy, Nineteen Twenty-Five, We're The Mouseketeers, Talent Roundup, SIDE B: Hi To You, What The Well-Dressed Hobo Will Wear, Anything Can Happen Day, Today Is Tuesday, Clara Cluck Sings Opera, Alone At Coney Island, Westward Ho The Wagons, Fun With Music, Safety First, I'm No Fool (In Water), Mickey Mouse Club March Alma Mater.

The Muppet Alphabet Album. Released from 1971. Sing along with the gang songs about single letter. SIDE A: The Sound Of The Letter A, Oscar's B Sandwich, "C" Is For Cookie, Dee Dee Dee, What's My Letter, Four Furry Friends, Two G Sounds, Ha Ha, I Stand Up Straight And Tall, J Friends, Herb's K Poem, La La La, M-M-M Monster Meal. SIDE B: The Noodle Story, Would You Like To Buy An O, My Favorite Letter, Question Song, The R Machine, Sammy The Snake, The Tale Of Tom Tattertall Tuttletut, U Lecture, Very Very Special Letter, The National Association Of W Lovers, X Marks The Spot, Just Because, Zizzy Zoomers.

Burl Ives' Animal Folk. From 1963. The booklet is lavishly illustrated with selected song lyrics and cartoon representations of Ives interacting with the animals in the songs. The illustrator is not identified, but was likely a Disney staff artist. SIDE A: The Whale, Jim Johnson's Mule, The Owl And The Pussycat, The Black And White Pigeon, The Robin And The Chicken, Johnny Doolan's Cat, My Fine White Pony, SIDE B: Oriole, Mr. Rabbit, Where's Joe, The Wonderful Crocodile, The Little Turtle, The Robin, The Horse Of Demerara.

Stephen Foster Favorites. From 1950. SIDE A: Old Black Joe, Oh Susanna, Gentle Annie, Nelly Bly, Uncle Ned, Ring De Banjo, Swanee River, SIDE B: Camptown Races, I Dream Of Jeanie, Angelina Baker, Carry Me 'Long, Beautiful Dreamer, Some Folks, My Old Kentucky Home.

Spoken of that song J Friends fun alphabet song about J words that 10th fun letter.

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I... Hey, You Know What Letter Comes After I? J! Right. And Whenever I Think Of The Letter J, I Think Of All My Friends Whose Names Begin With The Letter J Like... Hey, You Know, I've Got A Friend Whose Name Begins With J, Too. Is That Right? Oh, Yeah. Let Me Tell You About Her. Hey, You Know What, Fellas? What's That? I've Got A "J" Friend, Too. Oh, Yeah? Yeah. Tell Us About Him. I Have One, Too. My Friend Joan. Tell Us About Her. Okay. Here Goes.

ABC there in which Advanced Sing-Along Time: You All Know This Song. Get Ready To Sing.

Excellent cool lines with here All-Star Alphabet together with their hosts Nicole Sullivan and Stephen Colbert.

It's The Sesame Street's All-Star Alphabet! Featuring All Your Favorite Letters Of The Alphabet From "A" To "Z". And Now, Let's Go To Our Reporters In The Field, The Letter "A" And The Letter "Z".

Plus in the end to that tape:

Now It's Your Turn. You Try It!

ABC 123. December 26, 2022.

The Sesame Street Alphabet Letter Of The Day: B Elmo's Ducks Number Of The Day: 20 Eight Is Great Smarter, Stronger, Kinder

Monday's visit at Central playing Kermit's Bein' Green that Joe Raposo wrote that Kermit first sings.

It's Not That Easy Bein' Green

Having To Spend Each Day The Color Of The Leaves

When I Think It Could Be Nicer

Being Red Or Yellow Or Gold

Or Something Much More Colorful Like That

It's Not Easy Bein' Green

It Seems You Blend In With So Many Other Ordinary Things

And People Tend To Pass You Over

Cause You're Not Standing Out

Like Flashy Sparkles In The Water

Or Stars In The Sky

But Green's The Color Of Spring

And Green Can Be Cool And Friendly-Like

And Green Can Be Big Like An Ocean

Or Important Like A Mountain

Or Tall Like A Tree

When Green Is All There Is To Be

It Could Make You Wonder Why

But Why Wonder

Why Wonder

I'm Green

And It'll Do Fine

It's Beautiful.

And I Think It's What I Want To Be

La-Da, La-Da, Dee-Ba-Baa!

Ooh, That's Beautiful!

Sing Along Heigh-Ho

Oh, I'm Tryin' To Find The Right Note Here Because We Got A Lotta Other Sing-Along Songs To Sing Along With.

Heigh-Ho

Oh, No, I, I Gotta Get Ready Here.

Heigh-Ho-O

Oh, There It Is!

Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho

It's Home From Work We Go

Those Little Guys Is So Cute!

Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho

Heigh-Ho

It's Home From Work We Go

Free To Be... You And Me (album). From 1972. It was a record album and illustrated book first released in November 1972 featuring songs and stories sung or told by celebrities of the day (credited as "Marlo Thomas and Friends") including Alan Alda, Rosey Grier, Cicely Tyson, Carol Channing, Michael Jackson, Roberta Flack, Shirley Jones, Jack Cassidy, and Diana Ross. SIDE A: Free To Be... You And Me, Boy Meets Girl, When We Grow Up, Don't Dress Your Cat In An Apron, Parents Are People, Housework, Helping, Ladies First, Dudley Pippin And The Principal, SIDE B: It's All Right To Cry, Sisters And Brothers, William's Doll, My Dog Is A Plumber, Atalanta, Grandma, Girl Land, Dudley Pippin And His No-Friend, Glad To Have A Friend Like You, Free To Be... You And Me (Reprise).

Free To Be... A Family (album). The 1988 sequel to 1973's Free To Be...You And Me produced by Marlo Thomas and Christopher Cerf. The album consists entirely of material adapted from the book of the same name. These selections include stories, poems, and songs written by Cerf, Sarah Durkee, Norman Stiles, Mark Saltzman, and Paul Jacobs, among others. Kermit the Frog appears, joining Thomas on "Something for Everyone" and singing "On My Pond" (which was also featured in the book). Jerry Nelson is featured on the non-Muppet story track "Another Cinderella" by Norman Stiles. Other celebrities who contributed to the book narrate their own pieces, such as Whoopi Goldberg and the Fat Boys. Christopher Reeve played Superman (and Superboy) in a tale by Mark Saltzman (with Mike Nichols and Elaine May as Pa and Ma Kent), while Lily Tomlin played her Edith Ann character. SIDE A: Free To Be... A Family, Boy Meets Girl... Again, Something For Everyone, Some Things Don't Make Any Sense At All, It's Not My Fault, And That's The Truth Part 1, I'm Never Afraid To Say What's On My Mind, Doris Says Everything, Jimmy Says, The Day Dad Made Toast, SIDE B: Thank Someone, Yourself Belongs To You, And Superboy Makes 3, Friendly Neighborhood, Crowded Tub, On My Pond, And That's The Truth Part 2, The Stupid Song, Another Cinderella, The Turn Of The Tide.

Dad's birthday there which Kevin's good friends Ma and Dub hand him Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS they'd like to eat chicken, waffle fries, hot dogs, vanilla layer cake Kevin does have Steps on his birthday plus also Pineview on Dad's birthday.

Ma's birthday there which Dad and Dub hand her 2 CatDog VHS tapes CatDog Vs. The Greasers and Together Forever they'd like to eat cheeseburger sandwiches, cheese pies, chicken nuggets, yummy cheesecake for it.

Dub's birthday there which that Kevin's friends Ma and Dad hand her the Alma's Way book Junior's Lost Tooth they'd like to eat yummy salad parlor, pizza wings, spaghetti sauce, plus also gingerbread cake Kevin does have Steps here on her birthday the day Dad took Lucy to Love Your Dog at 7:30 AM Ma took Lucy back home at 4:45 PM in time to celebrate for now her birthday.

Kevin's birthday there which Ma, Dad and Dub hand him new pair for headphones they'd like to eat yummy spinach, fun lettuce, pizza sandwiches, plus vanilla velvet cake low pitch four tabs.

Dad's vanilla layer cake first said smells like Piggyback Rides With Cubs from Between The Lions see a fabulous tape seen on PBS Kids fun Leona took Theo to a piggyback ride.

Ma's cheesecake there which for now smells like We All Sing Together program from Sesame Street title from 1993 where Herry Monster hosts fun Monster Report with such a fun surprise.

Dub's vanilla gingerbread cake smells like Punky Road Great Duckieland Mermaid Deep Sea Adventure that parody here Abbey Road that box has eight girls in this Clover, Valerie, Camilla, Tiptie standing on a car, Kaitlin, Vicki, Chelsea, and Pam dress up fun Abbey Road clothes, but pizza wings just first reminds of Born To Liberty that parody here from Liberty's Kids that parody has Sarah playing her saxophone James plays his guitar Born To Run parody.

Kevin's vanilla velvet cake for now smells like Punky And The Cool Jams Born To Punk Game Practice that Punky Brewster program has Clover playing saxophone Tiptie plays her guitar that parody of Born To Run hit album.

Snacks at Summit Central: popcorn, water, apples, grapes, chips Kevin usually eat dinner at Pineview Mr. Jesse taught that.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend will be Saturday February 18 @ 12:18 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Babe Six Julie Christie Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Salon Fix Car Canfield Roots Jackass Love Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 John Travolta Ringwald Dillon Dre Vienna Anselmo Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle will be John Travolta’s birthday, here Molly Ringwald’s birthday, Matt Dilon’s birthday, Vienna White’s birthday star of Wheel Of Fortune, Dr. Dre’s birthday, and Tony Anselmo’s birthday Kevin celebrates six guys for a fabulous wish Kevin drove to Million Hair Salon to get his haircut then stopped by Aunt Patty's car plus that night Kevin hangs up some shirts, Sunday February 19 @ 12:19 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wove Clean Previews Carole Radziwill Tune 3 Tabs Percy Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Beyond Baton Journey Black Ballerina Her Hands Smokey Robinson’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Smokey Robinson's birthday songs for his music he charged his Valentine iPad plus also Pineview Christmas iPad together Dad cleaned his bedroom putted stuff in his bin, Monday February 20 @ 12:20 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Presidents Day David Tepper Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report George Washington’s Nathan’s Birthday Show Arthur Top Ten Anniversary Hockey Shelves Work It Out Wombats Treats Previews The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle PBS Kids version of show 5223 "Super Sitters" (repeated from show 4704) that day's show's all about babies Kevin celebrates George Washington's birthday plus Nathan's birthday that day his new phone gave directions for iRepair where Ma gets his ProBook fixed again Dad putted some shelves up on the wall he did more cleaning he even shares hockey Kevin ate that little bag of chips some skittles 2 bags of some starbursts plus the animal crackers such a fun surprise.

Sing-along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah. October 14, 1986. That very first sing-along.

Mickey Mouse Club March Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Following The Leader It's A Small World Unbirthday Song Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo Casey Junior The Ballad Of Davey Crockett Give A Little Whistle Whistle While You Work

Sing-along Songs Heigh-Ho. May 19, 1987.

Heigh-Ho Up, Down And Touch The Ground Hi Diddle Dee Dee Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life For Me) The Dwarfs' Yodel Song (The Silly Song) A Cowboy Needs A Horse The Three Caballeros Theme From Zorro The Siamese Cat Song Let's Go Fly A Kite

Sing-along Songs The Bare Necessities. October 6, 1987.

The Bare Necessities You Are A Human Animal Cinderella Work Song Old Yeller Figaro And Cleo Winnie The Pooh I Wanna Be Like You Look Out For Mr. Stork Everybody Wants To Be A Cat The Ugly Bug Ball

Sing-along Songs You Can Fly. February 2, 1988.

You Can Fly Beautiful Briny Colonel Hathi's March I've Got No Strings Little Black Rain Cloud Merrily Song He's A Tramp Step In Time When I See An Elephant Fly

Very Merry Christmas Songs. October 20, 1988.

From All Of Us To All Of You Deck The Halls Jingle Bells Joy To The World Up On The Housetop Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow Sleigh Ride Parade Of The Wooden Soldiers Winter Wonderland Here Comes Santa Claus Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Silent Night We Wish You A Merry Christmas (played during credits)

Sing-along Songs Fun With Music. August 31, 1989.

Fun With Music Why Should I Worry With A Smile And A Song Let's All Sing Like The Birdies Sing All In The Golden Afternoon While Strolling Through The Park Boo Boo Boo Green With Envy Blues Good Company Blue Danube Waltz Old MacDonald Had A Band Scales And Arpeggios

The Book Of Pooh Stories From The Heart preview from Dumbo 2001 DVD fabulous shows fun.

Premiering July 17, A Whole New Adventure Awaits Inside The Book Of Pooh. When Christopher Robin Is Away, Pooh And His Pals Come Out To Play. It's A Tale Of Fun, As Everyone Plans A Very Special Surprise For Eeyore. It's The All-New Full-Length Adventure Your Whole Family Is Sure To Love. Jump Into The Book Of Pooh, Premiering On Video And Disney DVD July 17.

Sing-along Songs Under The Sea. May 18, 1990.

Under The Sea By The Beautiful Sea Never Smile At A Crocodile That's What Makes The World Go Round Kiss The Girl At The Codfish Ball Sailing Sailing/Sailor's Hornpipe Whale Of A Tale Someone's Waiting For You

By The Beautiful Sea by Ginny and Don Grady, Never Smile At A Crocodile from Walt Disney's classic Peter Pan sung by Mark Miller and Richard Pursell, At The Codfish Ball sung by Andy Belling and Don Grady, Sailing Sailing/Sailor's Hornpipe sung by Patrick Deremer, Don Grady and the Disney Sing-Along Chorus.

Disneyland Fun. August 14, 1990.

Whistle While You Work Step In Time I'm Walking Right Down The Middle Of Main Street U.S.A. Following The Leader The Great Outdoors Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Rumbly In My Tumbly It's A Small World Making Memories Grim Grinning Ghosts The Character Parade When You Wish Upon A Star

Sing-along Songs I Love To Laugh. December 28, 1990.

I Love To Laugh Everybody Has A Laughing Place Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Quack Quack Quack Donald Duck Oo-De-Lally Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers Pink Elephants On Parade Jolly Holiday

Sing-along Songs Be Our Guest. June 19, 1992.

Be Our Guest Spoonful Of Sugar Little Wooden Head Bella Notte Heffalumps And Woozles Beauty And The Beast The World's Greatest Criminal Mind Chim Chim Cheree Once Upon A Dream

Sing-along Songs Friend Like Me. April 30, 1993.

Friend Like Me Best Of Friends How Do You Do Something There Friendship In Harmony Let's Get Together That's What Friends Are For A Whole New World

Sing-along Songs Twelve Days Of Christmas. December 24, 1993.

Very Merry Christmas Deck The Halls Dear Santa Jingle Bells Snow Ho-Ho Hip Hop Noel He Delivers Twelve Days Of Christmas I'd Like To Have An Elephant For Christmas Here Comes Santa O Christmas Tree/We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Sing-along Songs Circle Of Life. December 13, 1994. Taylor Swift's birthday party.

Circle Of Life Part Of Your World Prince Ali I Just Can't Wait To Be King Belle Everybody Wants To Be A Cat When You Wish Upon A Star

Here after title card of that program Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party: "Oh, Hi. You're Here. Tonight Is Pizza Night. Yup, I've Been Having Plate Just Do Those."

Special line here in that Punky Brewster program Play With Snow Punky's Full Mr. Monty Christmas. "Yes, Girls, Time To Go And Hand It. Sure, I Think This'll Share And Have Some. Yes, Gotta Go, Tiptie. Don't Go Quite Grand. Those Trees Are Too Cold Now. With Those."

Play With Snow Punky's Full Mr. Monty Christmas gang spend Christmas in that cold wintry forest.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from day off with to do that together from three day weekend here like Friday March 10 @ 12:10 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bubble Buff State Juliane Koepcke Tune Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Full Carrie Underwood’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Museum Pineview Showtime Hits & Pieces The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Carrie Underwood's birthday songs for country music possibly this Ma goes to Buff State, Saturday March 11 @ 12:11 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wox World Vote Susie Dent Hits 3 Tabs Story Rhyme Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Just One Thing Folk Rewind Classically Summit Central Schedule Hockey Bobby McFerrin’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Bobby McFerrin's birthday with songs for his music Dad went to that hockey game, Sunday March 12 @ 12:12 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Loot Tape David Lujan Tune Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Daylight Savings Begins Blue Bowl From Tots Nova Tattoo Makeover Programs Dad’s Birthday 2020 Jackson Minneli Taylor Romney Welker The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates five guys Marlon Jackson’s birthday, Liza Minnelli’s birthday, Frank Welker’s birthday, Mitt Romney’s birthday, and James Taylor’s birthday they also change clocks forwards Kevin searches by voice 2 musical programs Tuesday April 21 2020 because of Dad's birthday Dance With The Teletubbies Sesame Street Get Up And Dance because of Dad's birthday.

Sing Along Rooftop Television Fixing Hit Songs Fun Big Bird, Hoots the Owl, Bob, Gordon, Maria, David and the kids go to the roof of the 123 Sesame Street building to have a sing-along. They close the sing-along with a show-stopping finale, "What's The Name Of That Song". Sweet as it did, Biff and Sully are up on the roof trying to fix a TV set, but every time it gets fixed, something goes wrong, causing the set to be broken again. The framing sequences of the video, as well as the sketches featured, were later incorporated as 2443 (Season 19), three sponsors in this: H, and R, 12.

Play-Along Songs Games Fun Big Game Sport Practice Big Bird, Forgetful Jones, Elmo, Desiree, and Jesse play games together here like Herry Monster plays a game with Eric using a ball and his feather Cookie Monster tells Guy Smiley viewers three things that rhyme with that word rain Cookie Monster plays One Of These Things Gordon hears some animals singing I Heard My Dog Bark with Susan, Bob, Uncle Wally and the kids counting four elephants to see how many here in Ernie's picture Grover goes he went over under simply around and through.

Visit The Doctor With Bear Housecall Healing Feeling Bear and his friends go to the doctor for a big blue house call healing feeling.

Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party catalogue number will be 7048 title date in this June 24 1995.

Let's Get Up Dancing Radar's Birthday Dance Party Celina, Big Bird and the kids have a dance party for Radar here in Celina's dance studio as they do the dog with Carlo, do the jelly with Big Bird's friends, and even do the airplane but Oscar wasn't coming to Celina's dance party so instead he first stayed now here in his newsstand so in the end Celina fell asleep on her piano.

Between The Lions tapes seen on PBS Kids from last year's category page Steps Show watching Barney that purple dinosaur here like Click Clack Moo The Cows Type For Lions, Five Six Thistle Sticks, Fox And The Crow With Cubs, Good Seed For Lions, Happy Last Cliff Hanger Leona's Sing-Along Songs Heigh-Ho Tape, Humph Humph With Cubs, Icarus's Wings With Cubs, Lost Rock Flying Rocket Fun Rooster, Night With Orlando Good Night Knight, Pebble Trouble For Cubs, Piggyback Rides With Cubs, Rats With Fun Lions, Read The Lucky Duck, Sad Dad With Cubs, Something Fishy With Leona's Fish Suit, Teacher's Pet For Lions, To The Ship For Cub Sea, plus even Voting But Mama But Leona's Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Tape. Plus episode preview with Announcer Bunny for now PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Same Life Jungles Fun Animal Alphabet: armadillo, bison, cheetah, dolphin, elephant, flamingos, gibbon, hyenas, insects, jaguar, kiwi, lion, meerkats, nudibranch, octopus, penguins, quetzal, rat, serval, tiger, uakari, viper, wallaby, xenopus, yak, zebra.

Sweet as it did that Punky Brewster program Tiptie's Birthday Surprise Rumpelstiltskin's Tea Party Skate Fun to it where which their duckie friends plan a birthday surprise with here on Tiptie's birthday.

Weather Fun With Caillou Goodbye Winter Hello Springtime fun it did which Caillou learned four seasons.

Uh, Ronald, Do You Think Jim Hawkins And His Friends Ever Made It Back Home From Treasure Island? Ho Ho I Know They Did, Grimace. Because That's What It Says Right Here.

More Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House with 26 songs for here.

Announcer: Good evening, and welcome to another concert by The All-Monster And A Guy Named Murray Chorus.

Hello. I'm Murray.

(he plays a harmonica, Eb major)

Ahem. A-1, A-2...

Thank you. Thank you. That was lovely, everyone. Now it's time for lunch.

Ooh. Lunch! Lunch!

That was a Loulou. Hey, fellas, wait for me!

Features Ernie singing George Washington Bridge sad Bert tells Ernie to sing it happy.

George Washington Bridge

Uh, Ernie, Cut That Out.

George Washington Washington Bridge

Real Cute, Ernie.

But It Ends Up Real Happy Now, Bert.

From a Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley.

Cinco De Mayo which stuffed animal Zoe putted Dance Along 1990 VHS which Grover is wearing a John Travolta suit.

Here Norman Stiles wrote fun cookies in bed there in which Bert tells Ernie to not be eating cookies in bed.

Nick Jr. Face Sings His Very Very Short Goodbye Song can be seen in 7 Nick Jr. videos here Meet Little Bear, Adventures With Binyah Binyah, Play Along With Allegra And Friends, Wide Awake At Eureeka's Castle, 2 Blue's Clues videos Blue's Birthday here Rhythm And Blue, plus Nick Jr. CD and cassette Dance And Sing The Best Of Nick Jr.

Nick Jr. Face Tells Fruit Jokes features in 3 Nick Jr. videos Parties And Picnics, Arts And Crafts, and Swing Into Action.

Nick Jr. Face Talks About Different Faces featured in Nick Jr. videos here like 2 Little Bear videos Winter Tales here and Family Tales, 2 Gullah Gullah Island videos Christmas and Feelings here, 2 Blue's Clues programs Blue's Discoveries and Blue's Big Treasure Hunt, that Little Bill program Big Little Bill.

Snacks in Summit Central: grapes, little bag for Lay's, water, cheerios, popcorn.

Several of Christmas songs from that 1994 program Other Girls Sesame Christmas Singer Shaking And Beating:

Christmas Overture We Wish You A Merry Christmas Deck The Halls Jingle Bells White Christmas Winter Wonderland I Hate Christmas Twelve Days Of Christmas Arrurru Saludo Twas The Night Before Christmas On Sesame Street True Blue Miracle Keep Christmas With You

That 1994 Christmas program from Punky Brewster probably Play Fabulous Christmas Songs Play Should Make Lanterns:

A Berry Bear Christmas Holiday For Everyone That's All I Want For Christmas Legend Of The Winter Berry What If There Was No Big Blue House Woodland Valley Carols Just Listen It's Kwanzaa Time Best Present Ever Winter Berry/Holiday Reprise

Picking these category pages Kevin picked first repeated from three day weekend from Saturday May 28 @ 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Tout Colbie Caillat’s Birthday Danny Sullivan Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Boston Hunger Hope Fun New Evidence The Last Day Fun Dinosaur Apocalypse More TV Programs Do Showtime Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle there which Kevin celebrates Colbie Caillat's birthday because they love her songs plus also they love her albums, Sunday May 29 @ 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote World Boston Three Tabs Charlotte Stewart Hits Song Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Keep Company World Sondheim Eurydice Do Baby Shower With Church Visit The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle there which Dad went to church Dub went to a baby shower Kevin putted shirts back to his bedroom closet while Dad mows his lawn because Kevin did such a great job helping him, and Vans Pops Memorial Day Frank De Stefano Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fun Idina Menzel’s Birthday Pasa Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Do Alma Boston Do God The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle there which Kevin celebrates Memorial Day for Idina Menzel's birthday there which Kevin washed his PJs he putted his bathmat back Dad went to get his food stuffed animal Zoe putted that Kids Telling Kids 1994 VHS tape Sharing God's Love One On One with her left hand first seen it from his birthday the 16th of September 2019 Kevin searched by voice Alma's Way full episodes then he watched Alma's Way on YouTube.

Snow Queen Drink Fun Taylor's Birthday title date on this September 19 1998 here Monday March 21 2022 will be Taylor's birthday that day will be the PBS Kids version of show 5133 "Turtle Tunes", that day's show's all about turtles here like Morty the sea turtle. Fun as it did, Morty was probably voiced by David Rudman which to do that together.

Sense-Sational With Zoboomafoo Counting Five Senses for now fun it did which showing some five senses.

Play Day Meet To Fun At Animal Junction fun it did with playtime with Zoboo and the gang.

Dad's birthday Tuesday April 21 2020 Kevin played Dance With The Teletubbies probably then Sesame Street Get Up And Dance that box has Sun Baby but Voice Trumpet but no windmill there.

Little Pals With Zoboo that 2001 program probably fun it did which caring and cool friendship.

Kids' Favorite Songs (album) that CD seen it Monday July 12 2021 with 15 jamming favorites.

Farmer In The Dell John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt Ring Around The Rosie/Skip To My Lou She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain/Turkey In The Straw Grouch Medley: Jack And Jill/Little Miss Muffet/Mistress Mary In The Evening By The Moonlight ABC Medley: Alphabet Song/Baa Baa Black Sheep/Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Row Row Row Your Boat Old MacDonald I've Been Working On The Railroad Eensy Weensy Spider Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be Oh Susanna Home On The Range This Little Pig Went To Market

Ernie and Bert are in their beds. Bert is asleep and Ernie is snacking on cookies from a plate on his lap.

Ernie?

Yes, Bert?

Oh, Ernie, what are you doing with those cookies in bed, huh?

Oh, the cookies? Well, I was just hungry, Bert, so I thought I'd have a few cookies before I went to sleep.

Ernie, Ernie, don't eat those cookies while you're in your bed, huh?

Why not, Bert?

Because you get crumbs in the sheets, that's why.

Gee, Bert, I get crumbs in the sheets?

Yeah, Ernie, and if there are crumbs in the sheets, they'll get in your pajamas.

Oooo, crumbs in my pajamas, Bert?

Yeah, yeah, Ernie, and if you get crumbs in your pajamas, they'll make you itch. You know that.

Oh, I don't like to itch, Bert.

No, and if you itch, you won't be able to sleep, Ernie. So don't do it, okay? Good night.

Oh, gee, if I eat the cookies in bed, I'll get crumbs in my sheets. And if I get crumbs in the sheets, I'll get crumbs in my pajamas. And if I get crumbs in my pajamas, I'll itch! And I won't be able to sleep! Oh, Bert, thank you so much for stopping me from eating cookies in my bed!

All right, Ernie. Just ... just go to bed, though, okay?

Okay. And I'm never going to eat cookies in my bed again!

Okay, good.

(Ernie starts getting into Bert's bed with the cookies)

Ernie? What are you doing?

I'm gonna eat cookies in your bed, Bert. Move over.

Platinum All-Time Favorites. August 22, 1995.

Sesame Street Theme ABC-DEF-GHI People In Your Neighborhood Rubber Duckie Elmo's Song Doin' The Pigeon "C" Is For Cookie I Don't Want To Live On The Moon Monster In The Mirror Sing Happy Tapping With Elmo Fuzzy And Blue Bein' Green Lambaba What Do I Do When I'm Alone One Fine Face I Love Trash Little Things Put Down The Duckie We Are All Earthlings

Dance And Sing! The Best Of Nick Jr. October 2, 2001.

Doo Doo Dee Doo Feres Jacques Country Hop Colors Tracing Shapes Funky Jelly Monster Moo-Moo Face Mambo Spelling Face Blue's Clues Theme Song The Planet Song Healthy Snacks Oranges Grow On Trees The Buddy Boogie So Long Song Humming Little Bear Theme Song Little Bear's Band Gullah Gullah Vignette Gullah Gullah Island Theme Song Down Down Baby Yes I Can I Love A Haircut Head And Shoulders Nick Jr. sings Oswald Theme Song The Penguin Polka I Guess You Never Know Rollerskating Maisy Theme Song Franklin Theme Song Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Theme Song My One And Only Box Hamilton The Ham Kipper Theme Song Little Bill Theme Song Checkers Open Little Bill Theme Song Checkers Close Alphabet Song Dora The Explorer Theme Song Map Song Backpack Song Travel Song We Did It Goodbye Song

Same as it did to it first repeated from three day weekend here like Saturday June 18 @ 12:18 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Byrd Show Tour Jamie Raskin Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Tom Kirdahy’s Birthday Rural America L.A. Queer History Culture Parades Show Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Bike Path Dad The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle to which Kevin celebrates Tom Kirdahy happy birthday, Sunday June 19 @ 12:19 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Fathers Day Carole Radziwill Tune Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Rigoletto Joe Papp Five Acts Charge Fun iPad Mini Dinner With Tour Juneteenth The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle to which Kevin hung up some shirts while Ma went to the store he charged his iPad Mini from Christmas 2021 had a picture of Diasia from Elmo's World Up And Down while Uncle Nick came to dinner, and Monday June 20 @ 12:20 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Last Day Spring Daniel Snyder Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report André Watts's Birthday Write Poems iMac Juneteenth Todo Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Kevin Picks New Themes Visitors The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle to which Kevin celebrates André Watts's birthday fun as he did he's a sweet pianist he adds new themes of category pages so instead he sees the new Daniel Tiger movie "Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood" fun as he did last day for Spring.

Sing The Hit Songs Of Sesame Street. Released 1974. SIDE A: Sesame Street Theme, Sing, Bein' Green, What Do I Do When I'm Alone, I Love Trash, Has Anybody Seen My Dog, SIDE B: Rubber Duckie, "C" Is For Cookie, ABC-DEF-GHI, Somebody Come And Play, Someday, Little Children, Nobody.

Meet The Biscuits!. From 2005. Songs first seen Sunday September 6 2015 with their first CD.

This Farm Six Little Ducks Go Make Music This Old Man Side Car Bingo Beethoven's Farm Lamb Medley: Mary Had A Little Lamb/Baa Baa Black Sheep Turkey Trot/Hee Haw Rain Song You Are My Sunshine Harmony Old MacDonald This Farm (Reprise)

Big Bird Leads The Band. From 1977. SIDE A: Old MacDonald Had A Band, Four Fun, Mary Had A Little Lamb March, Merry-Go-Round Waltz, Hop, Skip And Jump, Feres Jacques, Turn Over The Record, SIDE B: Jolly Jamboree, Hickory Dickory Dock, What Was That, Roll, Rock N' Rattle, If Only..., Alphabet Song, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Grand Band Finale.

Several of 1995 programs from this here like Safe Means Smart With Firefighters Fun With Barney, Ready To Rock With Music Dreams, Rip Van Wrinkle Puzzles, Tiptie's Pool Dance Party Little Miss Muffet Nice Special Spider, Now Preparing For Alphabet Song Tomorrow From Languages, Pool Night Bedtime Melody Duckieland Cinderella Chips Dreamland Sleep Fun, Now Plan Dad's Birthday Dance With The Teletubbies, Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party, Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting, Play With Hoti Tradition Cinderella Dinner Hockey Supper, Missing Pieces Of The Six Magnets Melody Keys, Simon Says With Barney Seeing Ma Sweet Museum, Play With Big Bird Cinderella Songs From Scrapbook, See And Eat Cookies Best Bites With Baking, Pals Gingerbread Turning Invisible From Now You Don't See Me, Play Bein' Green With Food Cinderella Swim Meet, and Sing Favorite Barney Songs.

Kids' Favorite Songs 2 (album). October 9, 2001.

Hokey Pokey The Erie Canal The More We Sing Together The Bear Went Over The Mountain On Top Of Spaghetti This Old Man Mary Had A Little Lamb if You're Happy And You Know It Ta-Ra-Ra-Boom-De-Ay The Green Grass Grows All Around Duermito Mi Nino The Bats Go Flying Wheels On The Bus

The Best Of Sesame Street. Released from 1987.

Sesame Street Theme ABC-DEF-GHI Somebody Come And Play Rubber Duckie Sing Ten Commandments Of Health "C" Is For Cookie What Do I Do When I'm Alone Opposite Song Bein' Green People In Your Neighborhood Has Anybody Seen My Dog The Happiest Street In The World

Same as it did for now first repeated from 12 day visit for Orlando Florida here Tuesday July 5 @ 12:05 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Wusa Pack Three Tabs Steven Neuberg Hits Song Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Data Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Flying Orlando Floridays BBC Christmas Camp Dog The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Wednesday July 6 @ 12:06 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Renarae’s Birthday Magic Kingdom Frankie Faison Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fun Skating Data Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Tour Getting Lauren Tour The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Thursday July 7 @ 12:07 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Yogurt Epcot Stella Stevens Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Data Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Exercise Museum Exhibition Charge 2 Blue iPod Touches The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Friday July 8 @ 12:08 AM to 9:00 PM will be Potlucks Universal Low Pitch Harry Hamlin Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Tour Charge Chromebook Farmer Ken’s Puzzle Rhyme Seuss Alphabet Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Saturday July 9 @ 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Wung Tour Stevie Nicks Hits Three Tabs Song Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Hollywood Studios Beach House Climate Change Hiding In Plain Sight Tour Great Dinosaur Hunt The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Kevin did Brum here in Vans Byrd Tots Tour Julie Downing Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Brum The Car Fun Renee Fleming Concert Keeping Company With Sondheim Capital Fourth Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Visit The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Monday July 11 @ 12:11 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Wung Zulu Ice Cream Three Tabs Kelly Lynch Tune Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Fun Alessia Cara’s Birthday Visitors With Cooler Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Tour Top The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Space Telescope will be Title Tour More Program Dusty Baker Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report James Webb Space Telescope Day Without Paper Cooler Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood More TV Programs Golf Dome Top The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Wednesday July 13 @ 12:13 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Tun Allison’s Birthday Three Tabs Sally Field Hits Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Kinds Of Fun Feelings Cooler Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Visitors Bumper Bag The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, plus also seeing Minions at 4:00 will be Vans Turbo Seeing Minions Fiona Hill Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Songs From Fraggle Rock Writing Letters Cooler Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Wedding The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, plus more title madness will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Top Sidney Green Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Summer Beavers Making Cold Fun Snowballs Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, and the ever popular Saturday July 16 @ 12:16 AM to 9:00 PM will be Potluck Flying Home Polly Samson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fun Mr. Alfred’s Birthday Chicken Waffle Fries Get Taylor Climate Short History English Garden Low Pitch ProBook Internet Back The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle.

Note Top Gun Documentary Magic Kingdom Renarae's Birthday fun it did which based on Top Gun.

That book-and-tape set Elmo's New Laugh used Monday March 5 2018, that day was the PBS Kids version of show 4722 "Rockin' Rollie". That day's show's all about building. The story is narrated by Bob McGrath that voice of Bob from Sesame Street, and it first features the voices of Kevin Clash (Elmo), Fran Brill (Zoe), Jerry Nelson (Count Von Count), Frank Oz (Grover and Bert), Martin P. Robinson (Mr. Snuffleupagus and Telly Monster), and Caroll Spinney (Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch). The tape also includes the song "You Tickle Me."

Same after credits of Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes, everyone wishes the viewers "Happy New Year" and continue to celebrate that New Years party. "Oh, No, Slimey. Not You Too. Oh." Then Slimey blows his noisemaker, simply a sad statement. "Next Year Eight Disney Category Pages, Three Sponsors: 2 Letters, 1 Number, Will Be Here Soon."

Numbers!. From 1977. SIDE A: Just One Me, One And One Make Two, Knock Three Times, Four, Think Of Your Fingers, SIDE B: Six, My Sister, My Brother, My Father, My Mother, My Grandma, My Grandpa, My Dog And Me, Eight Beautiful Notes, Climbing Nine Stairs, Ten Cookies. The album was released on CD in 1995. According to the reissue, Big Bird's introduction to the song "Just One Me" was slightly edited on this release. Chromebooks and computers do have a same first version it did with to do that together. There in the 1995 reissue, some iPhones here and iPod touches hear a second version of dialogue and some songs.

The Corner Grocery Store (album). July 16, 1979.

You'll Sing A Song And I'll Sing A Song Pick A Bale O'Cotton Fere Jacques Knees Up Mother Brown Cluck Cluck Red Hen Boom Boom Ain't It Great To Be Crazy Here Sits A Monkey My Way Home Les Zombis Et Les Loups-Garous Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Anansi The Corner Grocery Store Jig Along Home Popcorn Y A Un Rat-Sur Le Pont D'Avignon Going On A Picnic Rock-A-Bye Baby Goodnight, Irene

Dreamytime Songs.

Sleepytime On Sesame Street In Your Imagination If I Were If Moon Was Cookie The Snufflelullaby Afraid Of The Dark Imagination Naptime What Do I Do When I'm Alone Frogs In The Glen Read Me A Story Dance Myself To Sleep Little Things I Don't Want To Live On The Moon

Elmo Saves Christmas: Holiday Favorites. 13 holiday songs.

Sleigh Ride Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow Elmo Wants A Hippopotamus For Christmas O Christmas Tree Elmo Saves Christmas Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Jingle Bell Rock Here Comes Santa Claus It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Blue Christmas Feliz Navidad It's Christmas Again

The Sesame Street Record. Released from 1970. SIDE A: Sesame Street Theme, ABC-DEF-GHI, I've Got Two, Goin' For A Ride, What Babies Are Called, Everybody Wash, One Of These Sounds, Up And Down, Bein' Green, SIDE B: Somebody Come And Play, I Love Trash, A Face, J-Jump, People In Your Neighborhood, Rub Your Tummy, Number 5, Five People In My Family, Nearly Missed, Rubber Duckie. Low pitch version for Sesame Street 1 cassette used Friday August 23 2019. The 1974 cassette release (C-5064) features a different running order: "What Are Kids Called" plays before "I've Got Two," and the final track "Rubber Duckie" is preceded by "Up and Down," "I Love Trash," and "A Face." Additionally, the closing tag, where Gordon instructs the listener to turn the record over, is omitted. The 1974 reissue cover is a Season 5 cast photo featuring several human and Muppet characters who were not introduced when the album was originally recorded, including David, Maria, Luis, Mr. Snuffleupagus, The Amazing Mumford, and Sherlock Hemlock.

Kermit Unpigged. September 27, 1994.

She Drives Me Crazy Daydream (Vince Gill) On Broadway (George Benson) All I Have To Do Is Dream (Linda Ronstadt) Born To Be Wild (Ozzy Osborune) Mr. Spaceman (Jimmy Buffett) Bein' Green (Don Henley) Wild Thing Can't Get Along Without You All Together Now

Muppet Beach Party. May 25, 1993 (Frank Oz's birthday).

Surfin' USA Wooly Bully Under The Boardwalk Sugar Shack Itsy Bitsy Teanie Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini Limbo Rock Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow Kokomo Surfin' Walkin' On Sunshine Fun Fun Fun Wipe Out

Rowlf The Dog: Ol Brown Ears Is Back. April 6, 1993.

Lydia The Tattooed Lady Eight Little Notes I Never Harmed An Onion Halfway Down The Stairs Memory Lane Cottleston Pie Bein' Green Carbon Paper Garden Song New York State Of Mind When You And I And George Wishing Song Old Dog Trey

Surprise! (album). Released from 1983. ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING. SIDE A: I'm Flying, Fuzzy And Blue, All Dressed Up, Google Bugle, That's What Friends Are For, Grouchy Book, Frogs In The Glen, SIDE B: All By Myself, Here, Surprise, Noise, That's Love, Imagine With Me.

The Gang's All Here!. Released from 1983. ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING. SIDE A: Me Gotta Be Blue, Insects In Your Neighborhood, Pigeons On Parade, Everybody Needs A Friend, My Furry Little Shadow, We Are All Monsters, My Polliwog Ways, SIDE B: Read Me A Story (not the version from The Bird Is The Word: Big Bird's Favorite Songs), Next To You, I'm Sad Because I'm Happy (not the version from Oscar's Trashy Songs), If Moon Was Cookie, We Coulda, I'm Square, The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree.

Cheep Thrills: The Silliest Songs Of Sesame Street. From 1994. SIDE A: Sing Me A Silly Song, The Room Is Full Of Chickens, The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree, Captain Vegetable, The Ballad Of Casey McPhee, Honk Bang Whistle And Crash, There's A Bird On Me, The Telephone Opera, Mary Had A Bicycle, SIDE B: Itch And Scratch, The Boogie-Woogie Piggies, What Do You Do With A Fruit, Lambaba, The Sneeze Song, Monster In The Mirror, Long Time No See, Pigeons On Parade, Sing Me A Silly Song (Reprise).

People In Your Neighborhood (1980). SIDE A: Introduction, In My Neighborhood, One Potato, Are You My Neighbor, The King And The Fireman, The Man In The Candy Store, SIDE B: Thirty-Two Cracks In The Sidewalk, Honk Bang Whistle And Crash, On The Very First Day, The King's Birthday Party, I Don't Want To Live On The Moon, People In Your Neighborhood.

Silly Songs. From 1996.

The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree The Batty Bat I'm Proud To Be A Cow The Everything In The Wrong Place Ball This Song Is For The Birds There's A Hole In The Bottom Of The Sea Captain Vegetable Keep The Park Clean For The Pigeons Love In The Junkyard The Transylvania Polka Oh Look What Our Baby Can Do Big Round Nose The Elephant Elevator Operator The Boogie-Woogie Piggies Monster In The Mirror

Sesame Street Celebrates!. From 1994. Five celebrity guests En Vogue, Little Richard, Marilyn Horne, Los Lobos and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. SIDE A: Sesame Street Theme (Calypso), Somebody Come And Play, Adventure (En Vogue), African Alphabet, I Love Trash, Monster In The Mirror, Skin, Bein' Green, Fuzzy And Blue, Rubber Duckie (Little Richard), I Don't Want To live On The Moon, SIDE B: "C" Is For Cookie (Marilyn Horne), Put Down The Duckie, New Way To Walk (Season 25 version), Count It Higher, Little Things, Happy Tapping With Elmo, Elmo And The Lavender Moon (Los Lobos), Dance Myself To Sleep, We Are All Earthlings, Sing (Ladysmith Black Mambazo). Songs from the special Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration on March 6 1994, and the Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years program on October 29 1993. Same dialogue it did seen on 2 programs seen in a cool program from Punky Brewster here in a program Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes.

Right time to come back later to earn 100 points milk caps there with to it. Come Back When You've Won 100 Points. Then, I'll Let You Take One Of My Fantastic Milk Caps.

Concert On Stage Live 1977 reissue for Sesame Street Live some iPhones here and iPod touches hear a second version of dialogue.

My Gift. September 25, 2020. Mr. Cory's birthday.

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee O Come, All Ye Faithful Let There Be Peace The Little Drummer Boy Sweet Baby Jesus Hallelujah O Holy Night Mary Did You Know Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Away In A Manger Silent Night

My Savior (album). March 26, 2021.

Jesus Loves Me (Instrumental) Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus Blessed Assurance Just As I Am Victory In Jesus Great Is Thy Faithfulness O How I Love Jesus How Great Thou Art Because He Lives The Old Rugged Cross I Surrender All Softly And Tenderly Amazing Grace

Elmo's Favorite Sing-Alongs. From 1993. SIDE A: Sing Along, Elmo's Song, Three Blue Pigeons, Let's Go Driving, Tingalayo, One Small Voice, Drawing Song, SIDE B: Sarasponda, Hokey Pokey, To Sing A Simple Song, One Banana, Oscar's Junk Band, Sing Along (Reprise).

Reissue 1976 version of The Muppet Alphabet Album has a second version for iPhones iPod touches.

Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years VHS from 1993 iPhones and iPod touches have a second version.

Wiggly Wiggly World (album). January 22, 2002.

In The Wiggles' World Here Come The Wiggles In The Big Red Car We Like To Ride I Love To Have A Dance With Dorothy (with Slim Dusty) Taba Nana (with Christine Anu) Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport (with Rolf Harris) Sing With Me (with Kamahl) One Little Coyote (with Human Nature) Hey, Hey, Hey We're All Pirate Dancing Another Cuppa Six Months In A Leaky Boat (with Tim Finn) Blow Me Down Let's Go (We're Riding In The Big Red Car) Porcupine Pie Morningtown Ride (with Jimmy Little) Haru Ga Kita (with Atsuiko Arai)

Fun as it did for now first repeated from ten day weekend Saturday August 27 @ 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Trip Three Tabs Katie Atkinson Hits Song Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Paul Reubens’s Birthday Federal Design New York 10 Parks America Water Life Boat Hippo Cat The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle which Kevin backspaced hippo to fat cat so it wanted to say Chicken Jane And The Fat Cat, Sunday August 28 @ 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Shania Twain’s Birthday Dusty Baker Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Gloria Life Fun Amy Tan Unintended Memoir Dancin’ The Day Away Season 1 Episode 10 Showtime Top The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin loves songs from her albums, Monday August 29 @ 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Tractor Race Three Tabs Susan Collins Hits Song Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Friendship Stories Quiet Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Chris Hadfield’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin wishes his astronaut happy birthday, Tuesday August 30 @ 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Francine Lefrak Hits HSBC Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Warren Buffet’s Birthday Ernestina Camp Shea’s Quiet Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Piggyback The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin read that paragraph here of Piggyback Rides With Cubs from Between The Lions seen on PBS Kids, Wednesday August 31 @ 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Three Tabs Shannon Sharpe Hits Rain Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Heartbeat Rock Climb Quiet Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Dee Bradley Baker’s Birthday Buff State The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin wishes Dee Bradley Baker's birthday, Thursday September 1 @ 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Throwback Three Tabs Sabrina Fenilli Hits Football Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Candies Breakfast Quiet Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood HSBC Lily Tomlin’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Lily Tomlin's birthday, Friday September 2 @ 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Byrd Visiting Dr. Tim Bobby Smith Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Buff State Wheelchair Beach Pizza Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Do Tape Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin drove Ma to visit Dr. Tim, Saturday September 3 @ 12:03 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Three Tabs Charlie Sheen’s Birthday Cassy O’Connor Hits Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig All Creatures Great Small Search Walt Disney Tapes West Pizza Get Dad’s Car Buff State The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin searches by voice Walt Disney VHS DVD hit openings and closings while Dad went to get his car, Sunday September 4 @ 12:04 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title John DiMaggio’s Birthday Dusty Baker Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Tape All Creatures Great And Small Fun Dr. Pol’s Birthday Search By Sing-Alongs Promos Barney The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin searches by voice Disney's Sing-Along Songs promos Barney direct-to-video home videos and DVDs, and Monday September 5 @ 12:05 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Labor Day Three Tabs Stephen Altman Hits Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Music Class Yucky Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood William Devane Michael Keaton’s Birthday Dinner The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Labor Day Aunt Kathleen, Renarae and Uncle Nick came for dinner.

Play With Snow Punky's Full Mr. Monty Christmas girls jam to their cool grand holiday songs. Writer by Sue Venning, teleplay by Tom Cooke. Catalogue number will be 6432, title date in this: September 24 1994. Version of Twelve Days Of Christmas: Clover: 1 Super Why picture frame, Hardhead Henry Harris: 2 baby frogs, Cole: 3 snowballs, Tiptie: 4 Barney tapes, Cherie: 5 Meghan Trainor tapes, Fireman Duck: 6 Billy Joel cassettes, Chloe: 7 snowflake cookies, Zachary: 8 pounds of pancakes, Caddy: 9 snow marshmallows, Jacob: 10 Christmas tree cupcakes, Kenny: 11 Celine Dion tapes, and Tia: 12 tutus for ballet.

Play Becoming Swan With Tour Campfire Full Bear girls learned that Monday December 4 2017 here in did which Kevin and his friends went to Power Vista in the morning then Kevin, Mr. Bud, here Malik, and Drew did food pantry n the afternoon plus also that day 9:12 AM Kevin listens to Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear from Going On A Bear Hunt Season 4 Episode 12 tape Miss Carlotta gave. Writer by Molly Cross, teleplay by Tom Cooke. Catalogue number will be 6296, title date in this: April 8 1995.

Where's Spot. September 29, 1993.

Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (Now On Video) Fraggle Rock (Now Available From Jim Henson Video)

Spot Goes To The Farm. September 29, 1993.

Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (Now On Video) Fraggle Rock (Now Available From Jim Henson Video)

Punky's My Best Friend Game Show To Boss Punky's friends watch My Best Friend Game Show, features scenes from 2274 (Season 18) repeated as 2519 (Season 20). Writer by Sue Venning, teleplay by Tom Cooke. Catalogue number will be 6288, title date in this: August 16 1997.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend will be Saturday October 8 @ 12:08 AM to 9:00 PM will be Hots Picking Category Pages Harry Redknapp Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Making America Appointment Breakfast Low Pitch Chevy Chase’s Birthday Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Tape The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Ma went to get Grandma Mup's doctors appointment Dub went to breakfast Kevin searches by voice Disney's Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah tape this first program of first sing-along he even celebrates Chevy Chase's birthday, Sunday October 9 @ 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu World Three Tabs Sammy Newman Hits Reading Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Hispanic Heritage Salsa Latin Jazz David Cameron’s Birthday Do Bills Game The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Dad and Dub went to a bills game Kevin got stuck inside typing more TV programs while waiting for Dad and Dub to come back, here Monday October 10 @ 12:10 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Byrd Columbus Day Jimmy Johnson Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Ben Vereen’s Birthday Fun Lunch Asthma Rainy Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Tapes The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Ben Vereen's birthday he also celebrated Columbus Day Ma, Dad and Dub went out to lunch Kevin stays with Aunt Kathleen Kevin doesn't have Steps on that day he sees the PBS Kids version of show 5205 "Bug Scouts", top title show all about bugs.

Play Becoming Swan With Tour Campfire Full Bear Clover and Tiptie read those four verses.

Clover: "The Other Day",

Tiptie: "I Met A Bear",

Clover: "A Great Big Bear",

Tiptie: "Away Up There".

Clover: "He Said To Me",

Tiptie: "Why Don't You Run",

Clover: "I See You Don't",

Tiptie: "Have Any Gun".

Clover: "And So I Ran",

Tiptie: "Away From There",

Clover: "But Right Behind",

Tiptie: "Me Was That Bear".

Clover: "That's All There Is",

Tiptie: "There Is No More",

Clover: "Unless I See",

Tiptie: 'That Bear Once More".

Holiday songs here in that Punky Brewster program Play With Snow Punky's Full Mr. Monty Christmas:

We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Deck The Halls

Jingle Bells

White Christmas

Winter Wonderland

I Hate Christmas

Twelve Days Of Christmas

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Silver Bells

The Christmas Song

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

I Hate Christmas

Feliz Navidad

Keep Christmas With You

True Blue Miracle

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Jingle Bell Rock

Sleigh Ride

Here Comes Santa Claus

It's Christmas Again

Happy Holiday

Ding Dong Merrily On High

I Saw Three Ships

Good King Wenceslas

Holly And The Ivy

I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day

Caroling, Caroling

Together At Christmas

Plot tape dads tops.

Children's Favorites. July 8, 1997. Same as five videos 1 2 3 Count With Me, Elmo Says BOO, Camp WannaRunnaRound, Urban Adventures there, and The Helga Stories.

Row Row Row Your Boat Sailing, Sailing She'll Be Coming Around The Mountain Old Dan Tucker Clementine I've Been Working On The Railroad Old King Cole Sing A Song Of Sixpence London Bridge The Bear Went Over The Mountain It's Raining, It's Pouring Waltzing Matilda This Old Man If You're Happy And You Know It When The Saints Go Marching In Shortin' Bread Hokey Pokey

Toddler Favorites. March 17, 1998. Same as Barney In Outer Space on video.

I'm A Little Teapot Wheels On The Bus Where Is Thumbkin Happy Birthday To You This Little Pig Mary Had A Little Lamb The More We Get Together 1, 2 Buckle My Shoe This Old Man Feres Jacques Monkeys On The Bed Engine Number Nine Down By The Station/Little Red Caboose Medley Peas, Porridge Hot Ring Around The Rosie 7, 8, 9 Joke If You're Happy And You Know It Fuzzy Wuzzy Old MacDonald Baa Baa Black Sheep Alphabet Song It's Raining It's Pouring/Itsy Bitsy Spider Medley Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Silly Favorites. July 14, 1998. Same as 2 Big Bag videos Sing With Us and Dance With Us, plus a Disney tape The Spirit Of Mickey.

Apples And Bananas John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt A Peanut Sat On A Railroad Track Peanut Butter And Jelly Boom Boom, Ain't It Great To Be Crazy Be Kind To Your Web-Footed Friends Tiny Tim T'aint No Sin The Ants Go Marching Do Your Ears Hang Low Be Kind To Your Web-Footed Friends (Reprise) Animal Fair Dry Bones Mairzy Doats Snapping Turtles Ravioli Way Up High In The Apple Tree Who Stole The Cookies Aiken Drum Be Kind To Your Web-Footed Friends (Reprise)

Spooky Favorites. August 17, 1999. Same as 2 videos from Disney Belle's Tales Of Friendship and Zero To Hero.

I'm Not Scared The Witch Is On Her Broomstick If You're Scary And You Know It Bring Back My Neighbors To Me Jack-O-Lantern T'Aint No Sin Cookies And Mussles The Green Gremlins Stirring Our Brew Old Roger 5 Little Pumpkins Spider On The Floor 12 Days Of Halloween There Was An Old Woman Dem Bones The Thing Which Witch Is Which

Storytime Favorites. July 18, 2000.

The Itsy Bitsy Spider Jack And Jill Rub A Dub Dub, Three Men In A Tub Oh Where Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone Mary Had A Little Lamb Little Kittens/Pussycat Pussycat Little Ducks Chickory Chick The Owl And The Pussycat Hickory Dickory Dock/Three Blind Mice Baa Baa Black Sheep Muffin Man Polly Put The Kettle On Hot Cross Buns Queen Of Tarts Rappin' Jack Playing With Baby Hush Little Baby Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Blue Suede Shoes: Elvis Songs For Kids. September 5, 2000.

Hound Dog Baby Let's Play House Shake, Rattle & Roll Heatbreak Hotel Blue Suede Shoes All Shook Up Party Teddy Bear Stuck On You Don't Be Cruel Jailhouse Rock We're Gonna Move

Birthday Party Sing-Along. May 1, 2001.

Come To My Party The Balloon Game Hokey Pokey Pin The Tail/Tingalayo The Freeze Dance Ring Around The Rosie It's Yer Birthday If It's Your Birthday And You Know It I Wish It Was My Birthday Pinata Let's Make A Cake Happy Birthday To You Thank You Song

Preschool Favorites. July 3, 2001.

ABCs Five Little Ducks This Little Light Of Mine Kookaburra Playmate Down By The Bay I've Been Working On The Railroad Bingo Shortin' Bread Row, Row, Row Your Boat Loop De Loop Polly Wolly Doodle Pop Goes The Weasel Where Is Thumbkin Froggy Went A Courtin' Make New Friends

Toddler Favorites Too. May 7, 2002.

Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush Polly Put The Kettle On 1, 2, Buckle My Shoe Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes Hot Cross Buns Farmer In The Dell London Bridge Is Falling Down Muffin Man Three Little Kittens Jack And Jill A Tisket A Tasket A Sailor Went Out To Sea Way Up High In The Apple Tree The Ants Go Marching In Six Little Ducks Queen Of Tarts John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt Hickory Dickory Dock/Three Blind Mice Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Sunday School Favorites. March 25, 2003.

Rock'A My Soul He's Got The Whole World In His Hands I've Got The Joy Joy Joy Rise And Shine Jesus Loves Me Father Abraham Here Is A Church, Here Is The Steeple The B-I-B-L-E Michael, Row The Boat Ashore This Little Light Of Mine Joshua Fit The Battle Of Hericho Dem Bones Jacob's Ladder Do Lord Jesus Loves The Little Children Enter, Rejoice And Come In Down By The Riverside The Blessing Song

A Flower Fairy Alphabet. September 23, 2003.

The Song Of The Apple Blossom Fairies The Song Of The Bugle Fairy The Song Of The Columbine Fairy The Song Of The Double Daisy Fairy The Song Of The Eyebright Fairy The Song Of The Fuchsia Fairy The Song Of The Gorse Fairies The Song Of The Herb Twopence Fairy The Song Of The Iris Fairy The Song Of The Jasmine Fairy The Song Of The Kingcup Fairy The Song Of The Lily-Of-The-Valley Fairy The Song Of The Mallow Fairy The Song Of The Nasturtium Fairy The Song Of The Orchis Fairy The Song Of The Pansy Fairy The Song Of The Queen Of The Meadow Fairy The Song Of The Ragged Robin Fairy The Song Of The Strawberry Fairy The Song Of The Thrift Fairy The Song Of The Vetch Fairy The Song Of The Wallflower Fairy The Song Of The Yellow Deadnette Fairy The Song Of The Zinnia Fairy

Sweet as it did here each room there from Sesame Street Letters the game is equipped with a radio on which three stations are tunable: WHAT, KTOY and KKID featuring Jerry Nelson as the deejay. Each station plays commercials announced by Martin P. Robinson and News Flashes by Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson). Songs included are both released songs as audio: ABC's Of The Swamp, Would You Like To Buy An O, X Marks The Spot, Sing Your Synonyms, Zizzy Zoomers, The Word Is NO, Question Song, Still, We Like Each Other, J Friends, Rhyme Out, M-M-M Monster Meal, Hey Diddle Diddle, C Is For Cookie, Mad, Be My D, Elmo Talks About The Letter E, Two G Sounds, Letter B, Thinking Of U, Rappin' Alphabet, Four Seasons, Cookie's Rhyming Song, Write It Down.

Kind radio there which for each room there from Sesame Street Numbers in the game is equipped with a radio on which three stations are tunable: W123, W357 and K100 featuring Jerry Nelson as the deejay. Each station plays commercials, songs and News Flashes by Kermit the Frog. Songs included are the following to it probably for about numbers with released songs as audio: Born To Add, Listen To The Bells, Count It Higher, Ten Turtles, Adding, Sometimes A Cookie, My Triangle Home, Forty Blocks From My Home, Family, The Inch Worm, Country Two, Five Bears In A Bed, The Ten Commandments Of Health, Subtraction Blues, It's Hip To Be A Square, Green Grow The Rushes, O, I Want A Monster To Be My Friend.

May know it did from Saturday February 18 2012 Kevin plays Sesame Street Do The Alphabet tape CTW copy Big Bird, Baby Bear, Zoe, Gabi and their friends remembered the ABCs from "A" to "Z". Eight great alphabet songs! Special guest Billy Joel. That box has Big Bird and Baby Bear holding a blue letter A, pink letter B, and green letter C down here says ABC Fun Activity Book Inside. Caroll Spinney as Big Bird, David Rudman as Baby Bear, Fran Brill as Zoe, Lisa Buckley as Betty Lou, Jim Henson as Ernie, Kevin Clash as Elmo, Annette Claud as Celina, Frank Oz as Cookie Monster, Desgiree Casado as Gabi, Lexine Bodec as Lexine, and Special Guest Appearance Billy Joel.

Underworld it did with Friday February 17 2012 Kevin bought Learning To Share VHS from 1996 that box as Elmo playing with his toy train with Zoe down here it said Includes Kids' Funtime Activity Book With Pull-Out Parenting Tips. The story about when Elmo was having a little bit trouble sharing. Along with Zoe, she doesn't want to share with Elmo. Big Bird knocks down the blocks, then he got sad at them. Maria watches Tarah Cooperation Today with Katie Couric with Jack and Jill sliding down. Six great songs! Kevin Clash as Elmo, Fran Brill as Zoe, Caroll Spinney as Big Bird and Oscar, Sonia Manzano as Maria, Tarah Schaeffer as Tarah, Frank Oz as Grover and Cookie Monster, And Special Guest Appearance Katie Couric.

Kids tape song about U words Thinking Of U: Ladies And Gentlemen, With A Tribute To The Letter U, The Beetles! Then in the end there of that song: It's U, Lads. Run, Or We'll Get Crushed!

Playtime Favorites. June 15, 1999.

My Little Playmate A Tisket A Tasket Skip To My Lou Bingo A Sailor Went Out To Sea Jump Rope Medley: Teddy Bear/Cinderella Farmer In The Dell Ring Around The Rosie Miss Mary Mack London Bridge Is Falling Down Old Roger Pick A Bale Of Cotton The Itsy Bitsy Spider She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain Ten In The Bed Paw-Paw Patch Wheels On The Bus Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush 1, 2 Buckle My Shoe Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes The Ants Go Marching

Best cool alphabet cartoons from Sesame Street Letters animated videos: Madrigal Alphabet, Big, Next To, Penguin Tap-Dance, Body Parts, Leap Spring, Wet And Dry, Help, Letter E with Gordon voice-over, here letter F circus, gorilla writing the letter G, fun letter H cartoon, ink, Jolly J Jamboree country ballad about J words, letter K with that kangaroo, Me And My M, fun letter N cartoon, Q with Gordon voice-over, R with fun robber, T with Gordon voice-over, Villain In The Panama Hat, Yakety Yak, special alien letter Z this final letter in the alphabet.

Dandy cool number cartoons from Sesame Street Numbers animated videos: Ladybugs Picnic, The Alligator King, It's A Lovely Eleven Morning, In And Out Crowd, I Love My Bones with that man talking about bones, Something's Missing with that dog and that frog, Some, More, Most, Imagination, 20 Pickle Pie, Animal Department Store 1 to 10, Country 5 silly farm, The Old Woman Who Lived In A Nine, 3 plus 1 equals 4, King Minus cartoon, Bowling subtraction, light bulb subtraction, peacock math, bubble gum math, an owl and a bird compromise, 2 gorillas scratching each others backs, snakes make shapes, shapes line-up.

Fun phone calls with from Sesame Street Letters from Big Bird, Snuffy, Oscar, Ernie, Bert.

Home of phone calls from Sesame Street Numbers from Big Bird, Count Von Count, Elmo, Ernie, Bert.

Join the fun with stories from Sesame Street Letters: Little Red Riding Bird, Prince Ernie And The Letter N, Snuffy Dumpty.

Long time full with stories from Sesame Street Numbers: Ernie, The Count And The 3 Little Pigs, Count Goldilocks And The 3 Bears, Little Miss Muffet Bird.

Note with fun Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley: The Bear Went Over The Mountain (Bert), Eensy Weensy Spider (Ernie), here Alphabet Song (Bert), George Washington Bridge (Ernie). During the Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley, Bert is Now I've Sung My ABCs for fun single song.

Scene 1 for Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows from 1808 (Season 14), (repeated as 1981, Season 16) just like friends Ernie and Bert first sang: The Bear Went Over The Mountain (Big Bird), Eensy Weensy Spider (Herry Monster), here Alphabet Song (Telly), George Washington Bridge (Forgetful Jones). During that full Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley, Telly is Now I've Sung My ABCs to do that probably.

Fun as it did for it first repeated from three day weekend during Veterans Day break will be Friday November 11 @ 12:11 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Would 3 Tabs Sasha Montegro Hits Veterans Day Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Work Dub Fun Mr. Rogers Painting Museum Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle which Kevin celebrates Veterans Day while Ma went to her museum Dad went to here Matt Megan keys, Saturday November 12 @ 12:12 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Tape Top World Dusty Baker Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Wallace Shawn’s Birthday Buff State Hockey Game Chasing Voices Medicine Game Warrior Tradition Tape More Shows Fun Outstanding The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle which Ma, Dad and Dub drove to that hockey game Kevin stays with Mr. Phil having dinner here like chicken and vitamins at 6;28 plus also pasta at 7:28 with Kevin's cookie plate, and Sunday November 13 @ 12:13 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Would Sarah Waters Hits 3 Tabs Whoopi Goldberg’s Bday Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Haircut Dogs Christmas Bills Game Isbin Troubadour Lammermoor The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle which Kevin celebrates Whoopi Goldberg's birthday Dad and Dub drove to a bills game Ma went to get some food plus their friends Matt, Megan, Aunt Terry, Uncle Nick, Ava, Ana, and Alex came to visit like they did together.

Takin' It Back (album). October 21, 2022.

Sensitive Made You Look Takin' It Back Don't I Make It Look Easy Shook Bad For Me Superwoman Rainbow Breezy Mama Wanna Mambo Drama Queen While You're Young Lucky Dance About It Final Breath

Midnights. October 21, 2022.

Lavender Haze Maroon Anti-Hero Snow On The Beach You're On Your Own, Kid Question... Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Labyrinth Karma Sweet Nothing Mastermind

Alphabet Songs. May 6, 2014. That musical background has Big Bird, Cookie Monster here and Elmo holding a red letter A, blue letter B, and green letter C for each single letter.

Cookie Monster's Best Bites 1995 program for now Cookie Monster dressed that cool baker dressing up.

Elmo's World Up And Down Kevin recorded this Saturday March 24 2007 8:00 AM Saturday morning.

Musical treats it did songs from Sesame Street albums from Amazon seen some in YouTube Thursday July 12 2018.

Spoken introduction for with Parlor Pizza For Cole to the tune of You'll Never Walk Alone sweet as it did that 1995 program Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party: "He Is From Central With His Summit Friends But I Just Don't Know Where He Is. As A Matter Of Fact, Miss Carlotta Said Go Find Cole With, Simply I'll Tell You."

Spoken introduction Would You Like To Buy An O:

Let's See. A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N,... Hmm. I Wonder What Letter Comes Next.

Useful verses for Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: 1 delicious cookie, 2 baby frogs, 3 footballs, 4 wooly bears, 5 argyle socks, 6 rubber duckies, 7 rusty trash cans, 8 counts-a-counting, 9 pounds of birdseed, 10 wind-up rabbits, 11 broken buildings, 12 can't remember.

Wash Your Hands Before You Eat. Brush Your Teeth After Every Meal. See Your Doctor And Your Dentist. Cover Your Mouth Whenever Sneezing. Cover Your Mouth When You're Coughing, Too. Dress Warmly In Cold Weather. Exercise To Keep In Shape. Bath Or Shower When Each Day Is Through. Eat Lot Of Fruits And Vegetables. Give Your Ride With Hospital Bed.

Kind version from A Sesame Street Christmas: 1 delicious cookie, 2 baby frogs, 3 footballs, 4 wooly bears, 5 argyle socks, 6 rubber duckies, 7 rusty trash cans, 8 counts-a-counting, 9 pounds of birdseed, 10 triangles, 11 broken buildings, 12 can't remember.

Good version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas there from Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: It's David, And Mr. Hooper.

Sweet version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas there from A Sesame Street Christmas: It's Elmo, Hoots, And Zoe.

Musical Christmas tracks from Merry Christmas From Sesame Street: A Christmas Pageant, Arrurru, Night Before Christmas On Sesame Street, Saludo.

☁Tony Little's One On One Joe Biden's Birthday that program from 1994 Tony Little shows moves. With it, catalogue number will be 6620, title date in this will be August 20 1994.

Fun as it did for now first repeated from Steps visit will be Monday November 21 2022 @ 12:21 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Would Sally Mann Hits Food Shuttle Top 20 Scenes Of Sad Movies Boulevard Mall Walk Fun Allison Mooney’s Birthday Chilly Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Doodle Marie Tharp Haircut Mom Bump Christmas Story The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle PBS Kids version of show 5212 "Astro Tea Alpha" that day's show's about some astronauts, Tuesday November 22 2022 @ 12:22 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Vote Camp HSBC Francis Fukuyama Hits Power Vista 20 Celebrities Double Trouble Tonawanda Library 3 Billy Goats Gruff Play Chilly Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Jamie Lee Curtis’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, fun as it did for now first repeated from five day weekend will be Swimgs Vote Zulu Would Sonia Sanchez Hits Song 3 Tabs Tapes Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Miley Cyrus’s Birthday Grandma Salon Chilly Stormy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Pineview Top The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Miley Cyrus's birthday party, Thursday November 24 2022 @ 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Plot Tour Low Pitch Thanksgiving Tour Harry Neale Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fabulous An Arthur Thanksgiving Chilly Snowy Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Play More Shows Fun Dinner Do Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Thanksgiving with Kevin's friends Aunt Patti, Uncle Nick here and Grandma Mup to have Thanksgiving dinner, Friday November 25 2022 @ 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Black Friday Kevin Chamberlin’s Birthday Steven Colloton Tune 3 Tabs WInnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Cadbury Commons Hockey Game Congratulations Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Full The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Kevin Chamberlin's birthday while Dad and Dub went to that hockey game, Saturday November 26 2022 @ 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bars Tina Turner’s Birthday Jacob Green Tune Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Demystifying Detox Visions Freedom Douglass Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Fun Aarons Sharing Liz Food With Tape Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, and the ever popular favorite Sunday November 27 2022 @ 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Show Tape Bill Nye’s Birthday 3 Tabs Shola Lynch Tune Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Moments To Remember With Fun America’s Storyteller Top Show Bills TV The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Bill Nye's birthday.

Barney's Christmas Surprise With Barney The Dog Barney shares his Christmas surprise.

Dandy Time Songs From Fun Nursery Rhymes Treasury viewers can sing along to 30 classic songs.

Full Very Merry Great Paddington Christmas 10 Tales Paddington presents 10 classic tales.

Play Visitor Fantastic Thanksgiving Animals Workout Outstanding Visitor share the cool tape from a fun exercise.

Play With Full Wish Showtime Fabulous Rainbow Christmas 2 Specially Selected Stories on a Treat-Size Tape.

Play With That Gang Arnold's Christmas tis the season with Arnold, Helga, Gerald and their friends with Arnold's Christmas here Snow.

Poor Case Father Christmas Of The Stolen Reindeer that talking sleigh would find Santa's sweet elves.

Plan With Fun Art Attack Great Christmas Cracker viewers can make their own Christmas cracker together.

Play Holiday Very Merry Great Song Factory Christmas gang prepare to wish song factory Christmas together.

Play Christmas Songs With Great Teddy Bear Christmas teddy bears present six kids 15 favorite Christmas songs.

Into Time For The Adventures Of Spot Tour Spot presents seven of his stories for it.

Kind Time Counting With Spot And Telling Time Spot loves counting and telling time.

Meet With The Alphabet With Spot For Learning Spot learns the alphabet from "A" to "Z".

Outside To Play With Playtime Fun Spot heads for all his friends.

Quietest Vote Christmas Party With The Singing Kettle gang prepare for a holiday live stage tour.

Spot's First Video With Story Adventures Shows Fun Spot presents six of Spot stories for it.

Under A Winning Team Sports Fun With Bob sports are great with Bob and his friends.

World Of Classifier Sports With Jerry Haifin Sign Langage Ready to teach cool world for about some sports.

You Get Mucky Great Playtime Fun With Bob Muck gets mucky with Bob and his friends.

Paddington's Special Very Merry Christmas ten fun stories saying merry Christmas with Paddington and his friends.

Happy Goodnight Moon Book Fun Other Tales Dreams kids talk about dreams plenty of terrific bedtime favorites like Goodnight Moon with Susan Sarandon, There's A Nightmare In My Closet with Billy Crystal, Tar Beach with Natalie Cole, plus lullabies here like during that tile card Hit The Road To Dreamland with Tony Bennett, Hush Little Baby with Lauryn Hill member of The Fugees, Brahams Lullaby with Aaron Neville, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with Patti LaBelle, plus moments here like Danielle's lullaby, James and his sister Chloe, Dreamcatchers, Adrian's Beatles dream, My Blankie, What Is A Lullaby this answers that question, and the ever popular children version of Goodnight Moon book.

Joining Babar King Of The Elephants Stops Fun Babar was a king of the elephants for it.

Let's Go To School With Kindergarten Movin' Up kids learn to how stand and move up.

Name That Bicycle Safety Camp Great Sweet Rides kids learn to ride bicycles they did together.

Paddington Goes To The Movies Great Cinema Visit Paddington Bear goes to the movies for it.

Right Topic Kids With Great Topics For Fun kids talk about those kinds of cool topics.

Telephone Tips With Great Talking Tips For Kids viewers learned to talk on that fun telephone.

Visit Time Get Smart Guide Of Danger Strangers kids learn to never talk to some strangers.

Xylophone Tour Great Giant Cosntruction Equipment With Kids viewers learned that construction so much fun here.

Ziti World With Coming A Bulldozer Sweet Site Dave and Becky talk about bulldozers for it.

Born To Add (album). From 1983. Many of the songs featured obscure or one-shot Sesame Street characters that were parodies of popular classic rock bands. However, a number of well-known characters (Bert, Count Von Count and Cookie Monster) were also featured. The album cover, like the title song, is a parody of Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run. That cover of the album has Cookie Monster playing his saxophone Bert playing his own rock guitar. SIDE A: Born To Add, Letter B, Count Up To Nine, Opposite Song, Ten Commandments Of Health, Honk Around The Clock, Me Going To Munch You, Munch You, Munch You, SIDE B: I Can't Get No Co-Operation, With Every Beat Of My Heart, I Wish I Had A Friend To Play With Me, Count It Higher, I Want A Monster To Be My Friend, Hey Food. This title was possibly that original 1983 LP version with 13 rock jams. The 1993 and 1995 edition of this album dropped "Letter B", "I Want a Monster to Be My Friend", and "Hey Food", and added "Cereal Girl", "I Am Chicken", "Octopus Blues", and "Barn in the USA". This album was reissued on CD and cassette by Sony Wonder two years later. This version from 1995 seen it on YouTube Thursday July 12 2018.

Born To Add (album). From 1983. Reissue from Golden Music from 1993. The 1993 edition of this album dropped "Letter B", "I Want a Monster to Be My Friend", and "Hey Food", and added "Cereal Girl", "I Am Chicken", "Octopus Blues", and "Barn in the USA". This album was reissued on CD and cassette by Sony Wonder two years later. Many of the songs featured obscure or one-shot Sesame Street characters that were parodies of popular classic rock bands. However, a number of well-known characters (Bert, Count Von Count and Cookie Monster) were also featured. The album cover, like the title song, is a parody of Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run. That cover of the album has Cookie Monster playing his saxophone Bert playing his own rock guitar. SIDE A: Born To Add, Cereal Girl, Count Up To Nine, Opposite Song, Ten Commandments Of Health, Honk Around The Clock, Me Going To Munch You, Munch You, Munch You, SIDE B: I Can't Get No Co-Operation, I Am Chicken, With Every Beat Of My Heart, I Wish I Had A Friend To Play With Me, Count It Higher, Octopus Blues, Barn In The USA. This version from 1995 seen it on YouTube Thursday July 12 2018.

Born To Add (album). From 1983. CD and cassette version from Sony Wonder from 1995. This version dropped songs like "Letter B", "I Want a Monster to Be My Friend", and "Hey Food", and added "Cereal Girl", "I Am Chicken", "Octopus Blues", and "Barn in the USA". Many of the songs featured obscure or one-shot Sesame Street characters that were parodies of popular classic rock bands. However, a number of well-known characters (Bert, Count von Count and Cookie Monster) were also featured. The album cover, like the title song, is a parody of Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run. That cover of the album has Cookie Monster playing his saxophone Bert playing his own rock guitar. This version from 1995 seen it on YouTube Thursday July 12 2018.

Born To Add Cereal Girl Count Up To Nine Opposite Song Ten Commandments Of Health Honk Around The Clock Me Going To Munch You, Munch You, Munch You I Can't Get No Co-Operation I Am Chicken With Every Beat Of My Heart I Wish I Had A Friend To Play With Me Count It Higher Octopus Blues Barn In The USA

Fun as it did, three versions of Born To Add: the original fun LP 1983 version, 1993 Golden Music cassette reissue, Sony Wonder 1995 CD and cassette reissue.

This Picture Has Been Brought To You By The Letter B For Big Bird. (fun sponsor from Sesame Street Letters).

Yay For The Loose Tooth Great Sick Dog Arthur pulled his tooth so it finally came out gang taught that sick dogs are wonderful like they did.

See, Create Music, Draw Lotus Bill Nye's Birthday that cool 1992 program sharing Bill Nye's birthday.

World Case Search Mystery Envelope With Snow Mystery Key-Pers Arthur went to search for his fun envelope D.W. taught snow is just real cold outside gang try to find those keys.

Sweet message for Elmo fun letter E there.

Hi. This Is Elmo. Elmo Had To Say A Few Words About The Letter "E". Exciting, Eager, Elmo. Elmo Loves The Letter E, Because It's The First Letter In Emo's Name!

Sesame Road. From 1993. SIDE A: Letter B, Off To School, Let's Go Tubbin', Wet Or Dry, I Want To Hold Your Ear, Grouch Girls Don't Want To Have Fun, The Word Is NO, Healthy Food, With A Little Yelp From My Friends, Rebel L, SIDE B: There's A Lot Of Different Ways To Get To School, Hand Talk, ZZ Blues, I'm The Big One Now, D-U-C-K-I-E, I'm A Bookworm Baby, Wet Paint, Say Toothpaste Somebody, It's Just A Rock But I Like It Fine, Hey Food. The cover and title are a parody of the Beatles album Abbey Road. In 1995, Sony Wonder reissued it on CD and cassette, although for this release, two songs were dropped, and two others were put in their place. The two songs that were dropped were Let's Go Tubbin', and Say Toothpaste Somebody. They were replaced with It's Zydeco, and Once Is Not Enough, respectively. This version of the 1995 CD and cassette possibly used Thursday July 12 2018. This program features a parody of Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run features a 2002 program To Jam Born To Liberty Boston Tea Party that cool tape from Liberty's Kids featuring Sarah for saxophone sweet as it did James on the guitar.

You Probably Know The Song About Six Little Ducks? I've Got A Song About Five Little Ducks. It's An Entire To Different Song. And It Tells A Different Story.

To Jam Born To Liberty Boston Tea Party features a parody of Bruce Springsteen album Born To Run that cool tape from Liberty's Kids featuring Sarah for saxophone sweet as it did James on the guitar.

White Screen Tape Ends George Washington Bridge Sad: Features Ernie singing George Washington Bridge sad Bert tells Ernie to sing it happy.

To Jam Born To Liberty Boston Tea Party that parody of Bruce Springsteen's 3rd album Born To Run that cool tape from Liberty's Kids featuring Sarah for saxophone sweet as it did James on the guitar.

Happy Christmastime Wimzie's House Christmas Wimzie and her friends wish viewers Merry Christmas.

Sesame Road. From 1993. CD and cassette version from 1995. Sony Wonder reissued it on CD and cassette, although for this release, two songs were dropped, and two others were put in their place. The two songs that were dropped were Let's Go Tubbin', and Say Toothpaste Somebody. They were replaced with It's Zydeco, and Once Is Not Enough, respectively. This version of the 1995 CD and cassette possibly used Thursday July 12 2018. This program features a parody of Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run features a 2002 program To Jam Born To Liberty Boston Tea Party that cool tape from Liberty's Kids featuring Sarah for saxophone sweet as it did James on the guitar.

Letter B Off To School It's Zydeco Wet Or Dry I Want To Hold Your Ear Grouch Girls Don't Want To Have Fun The Word Is NO Healthy Food With A Little Yelp From My Friends Rebel L There's A Lot Of Different Ways To Get To School Hand Talk ZZ Blues I'm The Big One Now D-U-C-K-I-E I'm A Bookworm Baby Wet Paint Once Is Not Enough It's Just A Rock But I Like It Fine Hey Food

Save From Wild West Wishbone's Dog Days Of The West Wishbone saddles up from that wild wild west great to saddle up.

School Celebration Graduation Party Shows, Walks And Trips Rebecca thought that school graduation will be that party full of shows, walks and trips.

School Of Music Videotape Songs From Computer Lab Rebecca watches School Of Music tape for it.

See A Doctor Appointment Hospital A Cook-Out Party Rebecca visits that place for a fun hospital.

Seeing Visit Rebecca's Dream Writing Song Traveling Monday dreams that Rebecca wrote tat song Traveling Monday.

Shoes On At Pineview Seeing Break The News Rebecca taught that Wednesdays here and Fridays Kevin keeps his shoes on at Pineview there Mr. Jesse said.

Sing, Dance, Do Along Sing-Along, Dance-Along, Do-Along Rowlf, Kai-Lee, P.J., and the kids sing, dance and do along to sorts of fun things.

Super And Draw With Wow You're A Cartoonist Kai-Lee and P.J. draw many kinds of cool fun things with family and friends.

Dorm In The U.S.A. Guide To Healthy Planet kids learned that healthy planets were real talented.

Fun Visit Day With Born To Liberty Tape Fireman Duck narrates this parody of Born To Run parody that parody has Sarah playing saxophone James plays guitar that was a parody here from Liberty's Kids. Writer by H.P. Gilmour, teleplay by Tom Cooke. Catalogue number will be 6678, title date in this: January 10 1998.

Happy Babies Have It Made Cuddling Wimzie's Babies Wimzie learned babies cry here like real babies.

Learn The Fabulous Runaway Robot Plus Other Tales children love fun I Spy books about that fun runaway robot plus other tales.

Now Down Out With Donald Duck 60 Minutes Parody this parody of 60 minutes with Donald's fame grew so did his ego. Catalogue number will be 6878, title date in this: March 22 1987.

Monkey Prince Story Of Great Oz Kids Adventure After reading one of Dot's fairy tales, Neddie programs the computer to take himself and Toto to China. Once there, they are met by the spoiled Monkey Prince who steals the computer. Unless Dot and the other Oz Kids can find them, Neddie and Toto Jr. will never get back to Emerald City, but it was all in a dream.

Other thing broken pair will be in Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party: "Oh, Hi. You're Here. Tonight Is Pizza Night. Yup, The Night Which Cole Did Hand Those."

Quiet Vote Of World Underground Adventure Fun Earthquake title here an earthquake stirs up yet another adventure for Dot and the Oz Kids (including Andrea). What begins as an innocent bus trip for Frank (the Wizard's son) turns into a wild underground ride for all the kids as they encounter dragonettes, merry-go-round mountains, an enormous teddy bear and more! Neddie is having a hard time counting and stays with Scraps.

Search Toto Cookie Plate Great New York Adventure tape Andrea, daughter of Glinda, who dresses like Ozma, accidentally sends Toto to New York in a hot air balloon made by Frank. 8-year-old Kansas farm girl Dot Hugson, the leader of the Oz Kids, her 5-year-old brother Neddie Hugson and the other kids (Scarecrow Jr., Tin Boy, Boris, Bela, Jack Pumpkinhead Jr. and Frank) must follow the course set by Frank's computer to take them to him. When they arrive, their balloon is trashed, and they meet Rick, a homeless man who has adopted Toto. The strange appearance of some of the kids keeps plans to return from going smoothly, but are affected much more so by a clash of cultures.

Underground Who's Santa Wonderful Very Oz Christmas The Oz Kids and their new buddy, the elf Wisk, try to find St. Nick, who has been kidnapped. Can they find Santa before Christmas, which will arrive in just a few weeks?

Journey In The Ocean Great Deep Sea Adventure Jack Pumpkinhead, a pal of the Oz Kids, who wants to take a boat ride with all of his friends. During the ride, the boat begins to sink and Jack and the Oz Kids enter the water. There they discover two mermaids who take them on a magical and adventurous underwater excursion. When Zog and the sea devils try to ruin their fun, the adventure gets more wild and exciting than Dot, Neddie and the Oz Kids ever expected.

Virtual Oz Great World Stop Adventure Prince Otto has no friends, so he decides to force Dot and the Oz Kids into a virtual reality computer game presented to them at Scraps' baby shower. Unfortunately, Betty, the patchwork baby gets into the game and overflows the number of players, trapping them in a deteriorating program from which they have little chance of escape. Otto had no wish to actually harm them, and must try to get them out.

Nome Prince And The Magic Belt Story Adventure Prince Otto finds one of Nome King's 1908 tunnels under Oz to the Emerald City. Boris accidentally opens a box that holds Dot's beloved magic belt. While the kids try to keep their parents from finding out what happened, Otto steals the belt and turns all of the Oz Kids except Dot into glass figurines. It's up to Dot to save her friends, get her Magic Belt back, and get back to the Emerald City before their parents find out!

Very Merry Backfire Party Red Green Oz Christmas The Oz Kids' names are not included on the invite list for the upcoming Christmas celebration, Andrea and Otto try to teach the other party-goers a lesson. But will their plan backfire?

Sweet as it did such a fun surprise during ten day weekend for now first repeated from Easter break with Spring recess simply it here like Saturday April 1 @ 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wox Wung Wool Sue Lawley Hits Song 3 Tabs Favorites Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Dogs In Wild Fabulous David’s Birthday Todd Tubsie Fun April Fools Day Pautlers Grand Opening The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle will be David's birthday from North French here final month for pants that day Pautlers opened such a fun surprise, Sunday April 2 @ 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bets Tape Wool Bob Hurley Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Miracles James Taylor Mitchell Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Tape Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Meloni Gregg Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates both Christopher Meloni's birthday and Clark Gregg's birthday he searched by voice Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah 1986 VHS that very first sing-along here horizontal sticker label Kevin states show 4056 Jungle segment wasn't there because it was a big mistake Kevin also changed it to Beach, Monday April 3 @ 12:03 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wox Wung Wop Susan Rice Hits 3 Tabs Taylor’s Vet Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Hockey Teddy Bears Video School Show Riddle Work It Out Wombats Miss Katie’s Birthday Videotape The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle will be the PBS Kids version of show 5228 "Chickens On The Farm" that day's show all about chickens Dad took Taylor to the vet Kevin celebrates Miss Katie's birthday from Steps Kevin quotes that April 3 2000 was the day Between The Lions debuted seen on PBS Kids, Tuesday April 4 @ 12:04 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Dorm Nails Danny Sullivan Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Graham Norton Jill Scott Kelsie David Cross Birthday Somerville Music Puppet Show Concert Work It Out Wombats Camp Dogs Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates four guys Graham Norton's birthday Jill Scott's birthday Steps girl Kelsie's birthday and David Cross's birthday, Wednesday April 5 @ 12:05 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wox Wung Wops Sully Sullenberger Hits Song 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Kaitlin’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Full Making Of Zoom Titles Videotapes Time Do Rhyme The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Kaitlin's birthday because Kaitlin loves to go to school with her Adidas purse so gray and pink she also likes to read that Twilight Breaking Dawn book quietly, Thursday April 6 @ 12:06 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Tips Four Francine Rivers Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Breakfast Seafood Pizza Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Rooker Williams Rudd Ratzenberger Barney Previews The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle will be show 5323 "Horsing Around" Kevin celebrates four guys here Michael Rooker's birthday Billy Dee Williams's birthday Paul Rudd's birthday and John Ratzenberger's birthday he searched by voice some Barney previews of the other videos, Friday April 7 @ 12:07 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wox Wung Wot Susan Cain Hits Song 3 Tabs Good Friday Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Dentist Buff State Aquarium Wombat Workout Tower Memory Game Russell Crowe’s Birthday Seasons The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Good Friday plus also celebrates Russel Crowe's birthday Dad took Taylor to a dog dentist stuffed animal Zoe took Taylor's place Ma went to Buff State stuffed animal Zoe took Ma's place Dad took Taylor home 1:30 plus also that Ma went to the aquarium with some undersea animals plus also chips at 7:30 PM, Saturday April 8 @ 12:08 AM to 9:00 PM will be Happy Alton’s 10:30 Trip Harry Litman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Feasts Awakening Taos Story Izzy Stradlin’s Dean Norris’s Birthday Hockey Game Puppet Shows The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin took Ma to Alton's to have fries and some toast Kevin celebrates both here Izzy Stradlin's birthday and Dean Norris's birthday Dad took Dub to that hockey game, Sunday April 9 @ 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Wox Wung Wore Easter 3 Tabs Susie Dent Hits Sailing Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Dennis Quaid’s Birthday Tape World Tilson Thomas Art World Siena A Pizza The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Easter Dennis Quaid's birthday they went to Siena restaurant for dinner Kevin ate both chicken and pizza with Uncle Nick, Aunt Patty, Uncle Jim and Grandma Mup together, Monday April 10 @ 12:10 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Buns Tape With Joseph Felsenstein Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Steven Seagal’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Library Puzzle Musicians Hikaru Swimming Treats The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle will be the PBS Kids version of show 5229 "Rapunzel Gets A Haircut" repeated from show 4804 that day's show's about fairy tales Kevin celebrates Steven Seagal's birthday he ate 2 Valentine starbursts plus the Easter treats then.

Quiet Library Search A Computer Caper Baby Bear and Telly find computers at the library with Tarah but they first solve that clue from Linda scenes from show 3908. Luis types Telly a computer e-mail used on the red TV Telly talking to Baby Bear used on the yellow TV Chef Jr. dinosaur pasta, Juicy Juice, Baby Gap, show once more with Baby Bear, Telly, and Rosita showing Alan a computer from Hooper's used on the red TV Baby Bear and Telly visit Tarah at the library used on the yellow TV.

Quiet Variety Show Kindness Word Play Ernie and Bert put on their variety show about words to all their friends. Kids naming G words seventh letter in the alphabet used on the red TV Kermit visits The Wonderful World Of T-Shirts used on the yellow TV Chef Jr. dinosaur pasta, Juicy Juice, Baby Gap, show once more with Ernie telling the gang for one more big final act used on the red TV Elmo, Flo and Mo singing Need To Read used on the yellow TV.

Quiet Klutz Clutch Show Wuzzle Visits Bmblelion, Btterbear, Eleroo, Moosel, Hoppopotamus, Rhinokey, Tycoon, Crocosaurus, Brat, and Flizard remember big clutch they did to it with together.

Musicland (EKA: Episode 4031) (Season 34 premiere) where Ernie was hiding in that green boombox singing Rubber Duckie with his microphone gives viewers with the sound of music.

Ride Duckumentary Show Pals Down The Out With Donald Duck Donald takes a duckumentary for 60 Minutes fun style tracing fun life for Donald.

See Buddy Dancing Books Special Music join the fun with Elmo together he learns about dancing, books, plus also fun music.

Seeing Music With Jiminy Cricket's Christmas Jiminy Cricket spends Christmas with the whole gang fun as he did for all his friends.

See Elmo's Babies, Dogs, Farm Fun get ready to crawl along with some babies, feed some doggies, even going to some farms for Autumn.

Seeing Stomp Session Making Fun Music gang play music with Luke Cresswell band leader for Stomp.

Merry Very Special Leslie Uggams Christmas gang on Sesame Street wish Leslie Uggams very merry Christmas.

Name Games Buddies Then Play Together Snuffy shows Big Bird his video system together four was Forgetful's answer Ernie singing a song abouut a shower Elmo did his narration seven was Forgetful's answer Don's song about Mary's little duck whose elbows were purple as broccoli.

Longings Three Bears With Curly Beach Baby Bear and Telly took Gina to see Curly Bear features street scenes from show 4054, show 4055 and show 4056 (Season 34 finale) this also does includes "Brothers and Sisters" and a film about a little girl named Katie whose mom is getting ready to have a new baby plus in the end before the end credits finding Ernie fun as it did here in the beach. Gina, Big Bird, Telly, Luis, and Baby Bear watch Mama Bear and Papa Bear in that blue car used on the red TV Baby Bear holds Curly with Maria, Gina, Gordon and Papa Bear used on the yellow TV they include Chef Jr., Juicy Juice, show once more with Baby Bear plays with Curly in the park used on the red TV Ernie was in that green submarine in the beach with his pet dolphin Charlie used on the yellow TV.

Outings Walk 10th Anniversary Tour Of Sesame Street James Earl Jones celebrates his own 10th season to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sesame Street.

Happy Holidays Christmas Hanukkah Kwanzaa Fun With Elmo gang on Sesame Street share Elmo three holiday traditions Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa for all his friends. Prairie Dawn's Nativity pageant used on the red TV Amanada's Hanukkah party used on the yellow TV they include Chef Jr., Juicy Juice, show once more with Telly plays a great Hanukkah game of Drediel with Baby Bear and Papa Bear used on the red TV Elmo dancing Kwanzaa music used on the yellow TV.

Mickey's 50 Birthday Great Anniversary Celebration celebrities and guest stars wish Mickey that mouse such a fella with him very happy birthday.

Quintet Fun Story Of Peter And The Wolf Baby Bear and Papa Bear visit Keith Lockhart conducting Peter And The Wolf with his band has each character for an instrument like Peter portrayed by Elmo was string quartet Birdie portrayed by Zoe that fabulous flute Duck portrayed by Telly Monster the oboe Cat portrayed by Oscar the Grouch that fabulous clarinet Peter's Grandpa portrayed by Big Bird fabulous bassoon and The Hunters portrayed by 2-Headed Monster those cool kettle drums.

Quote Elmo's Trip Firehouse Cool Visit Elmo took Maria to visit the firehouse street story from show 3981 (Season 33 premiere). Elmo prepares lunch used on the red TV kids talk about being firefighters used on the yellow TV they include Chef Jr., Juicy Juice, show once more with Elmo teaches Susan how to get low then go used on the red TV Ernie dresses Rubber Duckie his firefighter used on the yellow TV.

Sesame Sings Karaoke Night Playdate Musicland something in the air today on Sesame Street for a musical playdate plus a karaoke night features 2 musical street stories from show 4046 and show 4031 (Season 34 premiere) plus after Elmo sang The Alphabet Song following Note will be finding Ernie such a place with his sound for music. Something In The Air with Elmo, Big Bird, Alan, Bob and four sheep used on the red TV gang sing a reprise big finale used on the yellow TV they include Chef Jr., Juicy Juice, show once more with ABC-DEF-GHI with Big Bird used on the red TV Let's Go Driving with Baby Bear and Telly used on the yellow TV.

Play Music Dance Moves Bath Duckieland Paula Abdul teaches Elmo, Zoe and the kids different kinds of dances for about fun music plus at the end will be finding Ernie to a place with to visit here Duckieland. Zoe teaches Paula Caribbean dance used on the red TV six birds with Big Bird voice-over used on the yellow TV they include Chef Jr., Juicy Juice, show once more with Caribbean dance part 3 used on the red TV Chinese dance part 3 used on the yellow TV.

Fun At Home Donald Duck's Birthday Huey, Duey and Louie celebrate Donald Duck's birthday.

Future Music Wedding Parent Trap Saga twins from Walt Disney's 1961 classic are back with that sweet saga.

Outs Music Coyotes West Scout Meeting gang learned that coyotes play with such fun sweet music.

Open With Kindness Chico Sweet Coyote gang taught that Chico it did that coyote for it.

Open With Lead Prevention Health Poison Elmo, Rosita, Maria and the kids teach Oscar for lead because here lead is yucky but they have to wash your hands before you eat stay away from pealing paint leave your shoes at the door and see a doctor for a blood test.

Pacifically Peeking Sea End Kindness Moby Duck was in that parody of these Moby Dick books.

Play On Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Day this very first sing-along of the Disney's Sing-Along Songs video series.

Plot With Showtime Visit Heigh-Ho Tour this very second sing-along Kevin already played that from Christmas 2018.

Party Time Spanish Fiesta Do Carnival Elmo, Rosita, Maria, Gabi and the kids prepare a big fiesta big carnival such fun.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from 12 day visit for Florida simply it here like Tuesday May 23 at 12:23 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Swiss Packing Susan Rice Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Seeing Orlando Florida Stop Melissa McBride’s Drew Carey’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Eggs BBC News The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where they packed to Florida then LBV, Wednesday May 24 at 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Happy Patti Labelle’s Birthday Harry Litman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Universal Studios With Oil Car Change Hats Creating Maps Work It Out Wombats Town BBC News The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle which Kevin celebrates Patti Labelle's birthday, Thursday May 25 at 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Magic Kingdom Susan Rice Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Frank Oz’s Birthday Shira Horse Mr. Rogers Drawing Work It Out Wombats More With Programs With BBC News The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Frank Oz's birthday, Friday May 26 at 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bits Epcot World Joseph Felsenstein Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Stevie Nicks Jeremy Corbyn Helena Bonham Carter Hank Williams Birthday Whale Watch Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 BBC News The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin visits Epcot, Saturday May 27 at 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Wong Travels Sophie Koch Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Hollywood Studios Beach House Flying Fun Hot Air Balloons, Riding Lessons And Bikes Pack Both Up Away The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Sunday May 28 at 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Lovable Days Duncan Goodhew Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report White Plate Of Tots Colbie Caillat’s Gladys Knight’s Birthday Legends Endeavour Striker A National Memorial Day Concert The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Colbie Caillat's birthday and Gladys Knight's birthday Kevin didn't want to watch his Memorial Day concert but it was too late so instead he went to bed, Monday May 29 at 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Wong World Sarah Palin Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Campaigns President Posters Work It Out Wombats Memorial Day Annette Bening’s Birthday Next Volume The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Memorial Day with Annette Bening's birthday, Tuesday May 30 at 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Lovable Days With Francine Rivers Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fun Idina Menzel’s Birthday Doctors Appointment Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 A Title Fantabulous The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Idina Menzel's birthday, Wednesday May 31 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Wong Worlds Samantha Irby Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Secrets Poem Clint Eastwood’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Postman Pat 1 Dub Flies Home Do Beach Walk The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Dub leaves the beach house flying home to play with friends Lucy and Taylor, Thursday June 1 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Wong Worldwide Sabrina Lloyd Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Friendship Stories Postman Pat 2 David Rudman’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Movies New Little Mermaid The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates David Rudman's birthday, Friday June 2 at 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Buzzer Tape With Barney Frank Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Andy Cohen’s Birthday Beach Walk Elwood City 100th Anniversary Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Fantabulous The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Andy Cohen, Saturday June 3 at 12:03 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Wong Would Sonia Petrovna Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Fly Home Great Small Marathon Fix Keys Wedding Alexander Cooper’s Jill Biden’s Birthday Postman Pat 3 The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle packing up flying home then took Dub's car back home here Ma and Dad went to a wedding Kevin stays with Dub such a fun surprise.

Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House. Released 1998.

Welcome To The Blue House What's That Smell The Bear Cha-Cha-Cha Dear Grandma Happy, Happy Birthday Good Morning Brush Brush Bree Look At You Now That's My Name Everybody Say Ah Great To Be At Home Go To Bed Sleepyhead Take Time To Smell The Cheese Clean Up The House Oops I Goofed Again Quiet Time Otter Love Shape Of A Bear Baby Baby When You Make Yourself A Friend Oh Boy You Go Ojo Need A Little Help Today Goodbye Song

More Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House. January 29, 2002.

Welcome Song (Instrumental) What's In The Mail Today Making Sense Of The World The Grandma Mambo Remember When The Otter Dancing School Shadow's Lullaby When I'm Older Everybody In The Tub Rhythm In The Air Why Can't The Dirt Just Leave Me Alone Imagine That Smellorama When I Find The Great Lost Cheese Under Your Blanket Love Is Incredible Your Grandma And Grandpa What Kind Of Mouse Am I Picture This Hello Doctor Worth The Wait Friends Forever Surprise What's Mine Is Yours Toileteers Next Stop Dreamland

Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun. August 22, 1995.

Splish Splash Rubber Duckie Take Care Of That Smile Bubble On My Snuffle Toothpaste Factory Rap Do De Rubber Duck Say Toothpaste Somebody Let's Go Tubbin' Everybody Wash Bathtub Of Seville Kids Just Love To Brush Fixin' My Hair Comb Your Face Rubber Duckie (Little Richard) I Gotta Be Clean

The Bird Is The Word!: Big Bird's Favorite Songs. August 22, 1995.

Just One Me ABC-DEF-GHI Wonderful Me Tall Enough The Sound Of The Letter A I Just Adore 4 Y'All Fall Down Good Morning Mr. Sun Everyone Makes Mistakes Just Three Colors What Makes A Fly Fly Very Very Special Letter Read Me A Story Sing Surfin' Bird

Under The Umbrella Tree Direct-To-Video Disney Channel Program: Join in the fun for now sharing fun umbrella tree it did such a fun event.

Songs From Toyland. July 31, 2006.

The Noddy Nod Blow Wind Blow Do A Little Good Hop On It I Help My Garden Grow Gosh I'm Brave Toy Town Clock World Of Color Opposites My Car Can Sing Little Secret Rainbow Flowers Feeling Blue Red Three Trains Two Friends I'm On Time Happy Birthday Let's Parade Just One Fingers And Toes Millionaire The Grand Parade

A Green And Red Christmas. October 17, 2006.

Zat You Santa Claus A Red And Green Christmas The Christmas Party Sing-Along Merry Christmas Baby The Man With The Bag Santa Baby It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year North Pole Comedy Club Run Run Rudolph Christmas Smorgasbord The Christmas Queen Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Christmas On Sesame Street. Songs from holiday albums Merry Christmas From Sesame Street and Sesame Street Christmas Sing-Along. SIDE A: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, Frosty The Snowman, Keep Christmas With You All Through The Year, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, Medley: Deck The Halls/Jingle Bells/White Christmas/Winter Wonderland, I Hate Christmas, A Christmas Story, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Twelve Days Of Christmas.

This Christmas, Dub will give Kevin here some Between The Lions tapes seen on PBS Kids. Here Announcer Bunny program preview in the beginning PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Announcer Bunny here to show you what's coming up, next on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, check out what's coming up, here on Between the Lions! Announcer Bunny here, don't touch that remote! Here comes Between the Lions! Please stay tuned to see what happens next on my favorite show. That's right, Between the Lions! So in the end for now he says, If you think that was fun, watch this!

So in the end here of some awesome Between The Lions tapes website promo from Click: There Are Games And Stories At The Between The Lions Website: Pbskids.org, Or America Online Keyword: PBS Kids.

Big Bird cameo during Movin' Right Along by good friends Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear: Hey, Fozzie, look up ahead. What is that Maybe we should ask him for a ride. I don't know. He's really big. Hey there! Wanna lift? Oh, no thanks. I'm on my way to New York City to try to break into public television. Oh. Good luck.

Oscar the Grouch cameo can be seen in The Great Muppet Caper that it would go: Hey. What's All The Racket? What Are You Doing Here? A Very Brief Cameo. Me Too.

Wedding church did with The Muppets Take Manhattan 36 crossovers during that finale scene gang from Sesame Street plus Uncle Traveling Matt from Fraggle Rock which the wedding finale features many of Kermit's Sesame Street friends, although only Bert, Ernie, and Cookie Monster have speaking roles. Are They Here Yet? Are They Here Yet? Did I Miss It? Am I Late? No, They'll Be Here Any Minute! Oh, Boy, Me Can Hardly Wait. Yeah.

Some ending of tapes used from RCA/Columbia Pictures Home Video plus also beginning goes from 1985-1993: Hey, everyone, I hope you enjoyed the show. Here are previews from some of my other videos. Oh! One more thing. Parents, the Backyard Gang is always looking for new members. So if there's someone in your home who would like to be in my shows, please send us a 5-minute videotape audition. We'd love to consider your special star for our videos. Just mail the VHS cassette to "The Lyons Group", 300 East Bethany Road, Allen, Texas, 75002. Well, that's a wrap. (snaps clapboard) (giggling) See you next time! (giggling)

The Count's Countdown. June 24, 1997.

Song Of The Count First Day Of School Transylvania Polka Little Miss Count Along Nothing To Count Transylvania Love Call The Batty Bat Counting Is Wonderful One Potato Count Up To Nine Hands It's Been A Long, Long Time Counting Robins I Could Have Danced All Night Lambaba

Bear's Holiday Celebration. September 10, 2002.

Berry Bear Christmas Holiday For Everyone That's All I Want For Christmas Legend Of The Winter Berry What If There Was No Big Blue House Woodland Valley Carols Just Listen It's Kwanzaa Time Best Present Ever Winter Berry/Holiday Reprise In The Middle Of The Winter What Are You Gonna Be For Halloween Trick Or Treat Part 1 Bat Dance Trick Or Treat Part 2 Nothing To Be Afraid Of Trick Or Treat Part 3 Finale So Much To Be Thankful For Thanksgiving With My Friends Goodbye Song (Full Cast Version)

Songs From The Street: 35 Years Of Music. September 2, 2003. Three discs more than 63 songs. Sing along with the gang celebrating Sesame Street's 35th anniversary with discs 1, 2 and 3.

Disc 1:

Sesame Street Theme ABC-DEF-GHI Bein' Green Sing Five Song Five People In My Family People In Your Neighborhood The King Of Eight Hi De Ho Man How Do You Do Over, Under, Around And Through Ladybugs Picnic Somebody Come And Play Jellyman Kelly Just The Way You Are Everybody Sleeps Rubber Duckie Doin' The Pigeon Me And Julio Down By The Schoolyard Sweet-A Little Baby 123 Sesame Street

Disc 2:

Pinball Number Count I've Got Two I Love Trash Nasty Dan Sing After Me Captain Vegetable African Alphabet B.B. King C Is For Cookie Elmo And The Lavender Moon Sweet In The Mornin' Small People Imagination From Your Head What's The Name Of That Song The Batty Bat Mah Na Mah Na Little Things One Small Voice I Don't Want To Live On The Moon This Frog

Disc 3:

I love Trash (Steven Tyler) Two Princes Like The Way U Does But I Like You Tu Me Gustas Mambo I I I Monster In The Mirror Hold My Hand I'm Talkin' Love We Are All Earthlings Happy To Meet You Furry Happy Monsters Believe In Yourself New Way To Walk Elmo's Song Slide (Pride) Sing Just Happy To Be Me Put Down The Duckie Everybody Be Yo'Self Sesame Street Theme Remix

Sing Me A Story With Belle Direct-To-Video Disney Channel Program Tale With Songs From Fabulous Stories: The series features Belle from Beauty and the Beast, who works at her own bookstore in France. She is usually greeted by children who would like to hear a story. Belle interacts with the children and narrates classic Disney stories while doing activities around the bookstore.

Further Adventures Of Gallegher Direct-To-Video Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Disney Channel Hit Program: Join in the fun sharing some fun adventures of Gailegher it did such a fun event.

Further Adventures Of Spin And Marty Direct-To-Video Disney Channel Hit Program Special Mickey Mouse Club Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Duo Great Shows Fun: Join Spin and Marty such a big duo fun it did with such a fun event.

By Way Of The Stars Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Disney Channel Hit Program: Stars come here at night this did together fun it did with such a fun event.

Hollywood Lives Direct-To-Video TV Hit Disney Channel Program: Join in the fun with the Hollywood movie stars as it did for making some movies.

Are We There Yet (album). From 2004.

Let's Go Driving Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows Goin' For A Ride How Do You Get From Here To There There's A Hole In The Bottom Of The Sea Wheels On The Bus Games Monsters Play Are We There Yet If You're Happy And You Know It

A Pooh Christmas: Holiday Songs From The Hundred Acre Wood. November 8, 1994.

Deck The Halls Sleigh Ride Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Here We Come A-Caroling O Christmas Tree Jingle Bells Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow Twelve Days Of Christmas Frosty The Snowman We Wish You A Merry Christmas

R.E.A.D.Y. Tunes. From 1999. SIDE A: Read Me A Story, Drawing Song, One Banana, La La La, Dee Dee Dee, Pat Pat Patty Pat, One Fine Face, Rubber Duckie, SIDE B: Eensy Weensy Spider, Imagination, Nearly Missed, This Little Pig Went To Market, Question Song, One Small Voice, ABC Medley: Alphabet Song/Baa Baa Black Sheep/Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Fun as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend special Fathers Day break here like Saturday June 17 at 12:17 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Zodiac World Sharon Eubank Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Dear Ike Teen Idol Queer Sillicon Lodge Whistle Todd Tubsie Puerto Rico Bees Barry Manilow’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Barry Manilow's birthday songs for his music Kevin searches by voice Alma Goes To Puerto Rico playing bomba at the beach celebrating their grandmother's 100th birthday, Sunday June 18 at 12:18 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bubonic Plague World Bobby Green Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fathers Day Blue Bowl From Tots Modea Company Sondheim Todd Tubsie Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Paul McCartney’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Fathers Day with Paul McCartney's birthday star of the Beatles songs for his music, Monday June 19 at 12:19 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yung Wox Wiz World Sally Power Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Juneteenth Paula Abdul’s Birthday Theater Doctors Appointment Todd Tubsie Work It Out Wombats Outstanding The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Juneteenth Paula Abdul's birthday songs for her music fabulous as you did simply a sweet lady for now Dad went to a doctors appointment. Starting Tuesday will be last day for Spring fun as it did first day for Summer back to Summit Central category page where Kevin tells keys to use a quiet voice in Central to visit Ana, Bob, Stanley, Danny, Miss Deb and their Summit friends before Steps Kevin wants to do Disneyland Fun on August 14 1990 sooner after Steps at 2:30 Kevin decides he wants to do Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah very first sing-along here October 14 1986 that very first sing-along.

Sweet ABC medley with here Kids' Favorite Songs track 7 of 15 here Alphabet Song Big Bird, Baa Baa Black Sheep Count Von Count, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Prairie Dawn.

Wonderful grouch medley with here Kids' Favorite Songs track 5 of 15 here Jack And Jill, Little Miss Muffet, Mistress Mary.

Goodness medley with Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows from Sesame Street Sing-Along: The Bear Went Over The Mountain Bert, Eensy Weensy Spider Ernie, here Alphabet Song Bert, George Washington Bridge Ernie.

Intelligent melody track 11 of 15 here of Shake Your Doodle Allegra's Favorite Songs here Alphabet Song Allegra, Baa Baa Black Sheep Reed, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Ms. Melody.

Kind true Dick Maitland sweet fun sound effect Cheering from The End Of Spelling With Caillou.

Marvelous Visit Cool Great Halloween Party At Disneyland a Halloween party is being hosted at The Haunted Mansion, and everyone is invited! Between songs, a subplot features three children—Zach, Sally, and Sam—going on a pumpkin hunt, help decorate, read from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and look for costumes to wear. After trick-or-treating, the guests gather for "The Monster Mash".

Seeing Bow-Wow Ball Party With Pongo And Perdita Pongo, Perdita and the puppies prepare for the Bow-Wow Ball, a party for dogs and their owners.

Excellent Visit Safari Tour At Disney's Animal Kingdom Flik, Mickey and the rest of the gang spend the day at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

You Can Fly With Useful Tunes For Flying soar to magical heights with this sparkling program of sing-along singing fun! Get the whole family together and join a gathering of Disney characters for an enchanted songfest... highlighted by a rainbow of scenes from best-loved animated classics, movies and cartoons.

Outgoing Very Merry Christmas Songs Fun it's the happiest time of the year! And the season of Santa, reindeer and gift-wrapped surprises will be even jollier with this joyful volume of Disney's Sing-Along Songs: Very Merry Christmas Songs. Gather up the family and enjoy a fun-filled collection of the most beloved Christmas songs and carols, accompanied by a wonderland of wintry holiday scenes! It's a kaleidoscope of sights and sounds that is sure to make everyone's holiday very, very merry!

Counting Twelve Days Of Christmas Fun Country Hoedown Mickey and the gang spend Christmas at Mickey's Log Cabin and at Disneyland.

Quiet Vote Circle Of Fun Life For Lions Disney presents two show-stopping songs from the smash hit movie, The Lion King-the endearing "Circle of Life" and the rip-roaring "I Just Can't Wait to Be King". But there's even more to sing about! The circle of sing-along fun includes unforgettable songs from The Aristocats, Aladdin, Pinocchio, and others!

Outgoing Wonderful Colors Of The Wind Hits Fun celebrate the music and learn your favorite songs from Disney's 33rd animated hit, Pocahontas! This colorful musical celebration includes "Just Around the Riverbend" and "Colors of the Wind". Plus, a new "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" montage from The Lion King, "The Work Song", and other popular Disney songs performed by your favorite Disney characters!

Excellent Topsy Turvy Day Hunchback Notre Dame Celebration celebrate a festival of sing-along fun as you learn the words to your favorite songs from Disney's 34th animated masterpiece, The Hunchback of Notre Dame! It's a bright and lively parade of songs, featuring "Topsy Turvy" and "Out There"-plus "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story, "Family" from James and the Giant Peach, "Streets of Gold" from Oliver & Company and more-all performed by the Disney characters you love!

Seeing Must Be Santa Heather's Great Choir Christmas Heather learns that Christmas great to see him.

Kind Visit Arizona Trip Great Plan Stop Adventure Laurie took her kids to her Arizona adventure.

Cold Mission Cool Honor Park Sled Sticking Angels Heard Pageant Carl was skiing at the chair lift in the park couple of girls and boys were singing holiday songs Mrs. Baxter simply isn't feeling well because Rosa's grammy isn't going to make that to the pageant so instead Margo, Joey, Carl, Rosa, Sammy, Rachel, and Josh put up Nativity pageant together.

Girls Beach Patty With Our Lips Are Sealed Mary-Kate and Ashley plan a beach party together.

Intelligent Visit Red Green With Cubs For Heads cubs learned that red here now and green can be mixed together to make Christmas colors for now everyone taught that red here and green can be both with together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Underworld Cubs Sweet Ram In The Pepper Patch cubs learned that rams here in pepper patch. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Excellent Giants And Cubs The Great Baseball Team cubs learned that giants can be coming at Busterfield Library because Lionel gets anxious for now so that they can figure out that they can be at the baseball games Leona was playing baseball at Busterfield Library which everyone got in great positions. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Yuletide Visit For Richie Rich Great Christmas Wish Richie taught that Christmas can be such fun.

Beautiful Visit Caring 101 Science Lumberjack War Kids gang learned that science can be great together Margot got a big lumberjack Margot was typing about that baby at the library computer can be seen in whole school they learned that babies cuddle and coo together.

Delightful Visit Teamwork With Water Boy Sports Trophy Ego Caper Joey wasn't happy being a water boy the Angel Wings show him that every job is so important Margot was figuring out to win a big contest by using a wonderful trophy Carl learned that Ego pride always taught to a big fault with together.

Friendship Camping Trapped Skating Party Money Horse Indeed Heaven Rewards Rosa tells her that lies simply are not good to lie Joey was practicing some skates at the skating party while Rosa gave money that Margot taught that something cannot cover her on the inside here Rosa went to visit a horse farm between dogs and some horses where Xavier tells Rosa that they cannot ride that horse Bullet and possibly fly a sweet kite at the same time.

Happy Goodnight Moon Other Bedtime Dreams kids talk about dreams while doing a great adoption here of Goodnight Moon book together.

Joyful Kids Are Punny Town Of Great Jokes kids learned that telling jokes can be used in five W's: who, where, what, where, and why before they can use a terrific exclamation point before they can laugh together.

Lion Of Oz Quest Great Adoption Story Fun Lion gets up a quest as they help Lion find a flower of Oz can count on that.

Naming Visit A Welcome Teacher Spelling Trubble Adventure Arthur learns that he think his teacher's tough wait until you meet Mr. Ratburn his teacher.

Private Eye Case Of The Lost Book Imaginary private eye Arthur and detective Binky try to solve the mystery the case of the library book. Is there a thief in the library? You be the judge!

Right Visit Arthur's Baby D.W.'s Baby Arthur promised D.W. that Baby Kate is coming home from the hospital so if having a babysitter weren't hard enough for one thing, here Arthur is going to have two because a baby needs constant crying plus these stinky diapers Arthur could imagine the worst but he discovers that his new addition to his family can also mean one more person to love.

True Visit Tale With Writing A Story Locked Arthur was about to write up his story when his school assignment changes from the tale of how he got a puppy to a wild ride for outer space where a polka elephant can just sing and dance for country music so Arthur learns that best stories are the ones that come straight from his heart.

Xylophone Visit Eyes With Great Bad Hair Day when Arthur can't see to see straight his parents take him to get glasses his friends from school were teasing because Arthur was different plenty of galore before everything comes together for focus.

Zippity Visit Pet Business Great Copycat For Pets Arthur proves his parents that he can take care of that puppy so it seems easy but Arthur can never count on to babysit a dog named Jaws, plus also slimy snake great to slither with, plus a frisky frog. Who will Arthur cope the house for now full of animals with plenty of pet peeved?

Gawain's Word Segments With Brave Knights Show From Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids: Gawain says each word with 2 brave knights for armor now with sound it out together.

Happy Visit Rides With Ride The Animal Train Ben rides the animals to the animal train. Based on Christopher Wormell's great book for now in which for the animal train.

Sausage Nose For Cubs Sausage Fun For Lions cubs learned that can be a sausage nose. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Leona taught Lionel there about knights with 11 bars of that ballad soon after that title card here in a tape No Those Places Furioso Great Orlando Pageant Good Night Knight. Before the I can go back to next the G and the H here in Knights here in that Between The Lions tape No Those Places Furioso Great Orlando Pageant Good Night Knight, stuffed animal Zoe lip-synced Love In The Junkyard that country ballad sung by Oscar track 9 of 15 here in Silly Songs with original cast recording to a country ballad while sitting on Kevin's cookie plate with pictures of that garden, zoo, flower, and toys Cleo wants Leona to visit a sweet moonlight.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from seven day weekend for Labor Day break will be Tuesday August 29 @ 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wurlitzer Yam Sandy Johnson Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Work It Out Wombats Buff State Magic Angel Wings Tapes Night Hit Iris Alpel’s Birthday Camp Dogs Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Dad went to a doctors appointment, Wednesday August 30 @ 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Typist Bunce Dinner Fanny Sanin Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Warren Buffett’s Birthday Hero Heroines Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Piggyback Ride Cub Bike Path Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Ma went out to dinner with Mrs. Bunce and Mrs. McGuire, Thursday August 31 @ 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Wegmans Sally Green Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Show Pets Paradise Work It Out Wombats Doctors Appointment Dee Bradley Baker’s Birthday Type Segment The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Ma went out to a doctors appointment, Swimgs Wuzzle Wuzzle Would Sally Green Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig National Guard Lily Tomlin’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Notre Dame Football Game Dad’s First Day Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Lily Tomlin's birthday Dad's first day of the Notre Dame football game, Saturday September 2 @ 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bunn Home Class Jessica Bendinger Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Book Cubs Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Hamron Bradshaw Tamara Chrisley Levin Reeves Dream Fair Andente Fair Ills Notre Dame The Apha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin wishes six guys for now, Swimgs Wuzzle Yuzzle World Sandy Johnson Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Summers Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Hope Returns Man Truths Shopping Last Day Dame Back Home Andy Griffith’s Birthday The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Andy Griffth's birthday Dad's last day of the Notre Dame football game the day Dad came back home, Monday September 4 @ 12:04 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Labor Day World Davy J. Kirkpatrick Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Asthma Second Time Lucky Honeymoon Over Surviving Balls Edward Bell Work It Out Wombats Damon Wayan Dr. Poi Birthday Guy The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle PBS Kids version of show 5301 "Community Mural" Season 53 premiere that day's show about arts and crafts Kevin celebrates Labor Day wished 2 guys together. Starting Tuesday September 5 Kevin goes back to program plus Summit Central category page where he also tells keys to use a quiet voice at Central with him and his Summit friends back to picking more category pages he notices for Noel MacNeal's birthday this year he'll play The Alphabet Song on his maracas Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids will sing it there from Sing Along here and he'll play then Old MacDonald Had A Farm from show 4019 he'll join in with share a goose verse.

Meet Buddies Start Kindness Disney Story Friend Mouse Walt Disney created together do like his movies.

Meet Big Blue House Live Tutter's Sweet Birthday Surprise Bear and his friends plan a big surprise birthday party for Tutter based on the hit episode Mouse Party.

Music Dance Party With Fun Ojo's Orchestra Dance Fever Fun Bear and his friends perform for Ojo's orchestra plus even dance fever.

Opposites With Bear Benny Visits Great Bat Dance Bear and his friends taught learning some opposites meet Benny the Bat as they do a bat dance.

Right Visit Sing-Along Songs From The Big Blue House Bear and his friends sing along to songs from the show.

Same Bedtime Morning With Bear Great Sleepful Friends Bear learns that going to bed is simply a good idea whenever he or she were all done playing together Bear taught his friends for his sweet morning.

Seeing Manners Taking Turns Sharing Fun With Bear gang learned that sharing is so much fun.

Sense-sational Smellorama Great Detectives Five Senses With Bear gang learned that Bear's smell is so terrific.

Happy Friends Pick Berries Woodland Cleaning Work Time With Bear time to pick berries with Bear his friends took a picture of that Woodland House Wonderful magazine together.

Joyful Cool Friends Words Woodland Valley Story Festival Bear uses his words Bear and his friends share and read while having a story festival.

Legend Visit Case Of The Berry House Christmas Bear and his friends find and search some winter berries they did with their dog Jack. During a different recording there for Goodbye Song, stuffed animal Zoe lip-synced Bear's lines with scenes from A Berry Bear Christmas four scenes for it.

Ah, I Never Want To Go Through That Again. What, The Muppet Show? No, The War Of 1812!

Well, They Did It Again. Yeah, Whatever It Was.

Well, Shall We Leave? Why Should We Leave Now? The Worst Part's Over.

Well, Guys, It's Just The Three Of Us For A Weekend In The Swamp. Oh, No!

Choose A Song From This List. Click The Arrows To See More Songs. Click On The Song You Want, And Then Click Start. Type The Letters You See To Play The Song.

You Know, Gonzo Would Have Been Perfect For That Movie He Was Going To Star In. What Movie Was That? "The Revenge Of The Little Blue Geak".

Queen Of Me (album). February 3, 2023. Nathan Lane's birthday party.

Giddy Up Brand New Walking Up Dreaming Best Friend Pretty Liar Inhale/Exhale Air Last Day Of Summer Queen Of Me Got It Good Number One Not Just A Girl The Hardest Stone

Excellent Visit Fairy Tales Book Of Small Stories take a journey with full of small stories.

Kindness Visits 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Tale based on Walt Disney's 1964 classic for it.

Quiet Visitor Tales Of Gulliver's Travels Hit Tale based on Gulliver's Travels that nvoel for it.

You Know, I Never Liked Their Theme Music. Neither Did I'. You Promised!

Story Of Tooth Fairies Direct-To-Video Children's Television Program: In the series, Gisele and Martin are "tooth mice": mice who perform the duties of tooth fairies. When a child in need loses a milk tooth, the two mice (assisted by their friend Arthur), retrieve the tooth and give the child a fitting gift. This they do on orders from their Queen Elisa.

Come Back When You've Won 100 Points. Then I'll Let You Take One Of My Fantastic Milk Caps.

Excellent Tale Of Three Little Pigs Hit Adventure share a story of here Three Little Pigs.

Quiet Visit Hits With Songs From Ugly Duckling sing-along version of The Ugly Duckling for it.

Christmas Magic Books With Great Storybook Tale Fun books celebrate Christmas together for now for it.

Useful Visit Percy The Park Keeper gang visit their good friend Percy the keeper.

Quiet Visit The Adventures Of Mouse And Mole Mouse and Mole share some of their adventures.

Meet The Tales Of The Tooth Fairies Buddies gang get together to come meet the fairies.

I Wouldn't Believe It If I Haven't Watched It! Believe What. I Don't Know, I Wasn't Watching.

Well, How'd You Like The Show? Maybe I'm Getting Soft, But I Loved It. Have A Banana.

Well, Do You Think This Show Is Educational? Yes, It'll Drive People To Read Books.

Well, See You Next Time. Yeah, Unless I Get Lucky And Break A Leg.

Are You Ready For The End Of The World? Sure! It Couldn't Be Worse Than This Show!

Well, I Guess I'll Go Talk To The Animals. What Animals? The Wife And Kids!

Sing-Along Stories Tune With Story Fun With Thomas play and sing along with Thomas six fun sing-along songs 2 Thomas hit stories.

Cranky Bugs Lady Birthday Double Teeth Coach Backwards View Trouble Thomas and his friends come visit the bugs.

Quiet Rescues Upon Lorry Goodbye George Air Great Find Runaways Thomas and his friends taught rescues for now.

Kind Visit 10 Years Of Thomas Story Fun gang celebrate 10 years of Thomas with 10 super-dee-duper Thomas favorites.

Meet The Engines Discovery Boulder Spook Sir Topham Hatt's Birthday get ready to meet the engines there together.

Make Someone Happy Surprise Mumors Trees Baa Thomas and his friends figure out why Percy gets happy.

Snow Christmas Party Missing Tree Mountain Special Funnel plan Christmas along with Thomas and his friends.

Songs From Trackside Tunes Gremlin Helping Peter Sam sing along with Thomas with six sing-along songs 2 great Thomas story hits.

Percy Tales The Best Of Percy join the fun with narrated by here Ringo Starr star of the band The Beetles with nine Percy favorites.

Playing With The Best Of Thomas join the fun together with eight Thomas favorites.

Joining Visit For Best Of James join in the fun with eight James favorites.

Salty And The Secret Rescue Sleep Fogman Bad Day Quarry Thomas and his friends share Salty his secret.

Chocolcate Crunch Squeak Tumble Bother Middle Faulty Engines Thomas and his friends got Percy all covered in chocolate.

Now Visit With Best Of Gordon join in the fun for now with nine Gordon favorites.

James's Hot Air Balloon Twin Useful Strongest Day Dunkin Trouble Thomas and his friends take James to the airfield together.

Snowy Surprise Jack Frost Lamb Snow Party Missing Christmas Tree Thomas and his friends plan a snowy surprise.

New Buddies Spencer Coaches Spotless Quiet Jump Friend Indeed Thomas and his friends share some friends.

Quiet visit for Monday September 16 2024 Kevin's birthday will be Kids' Favorite Songs VHS CTW version, Together Forever 1999 VHS from CatDog EP/SLP mode, Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah 1986 VHS that very first sing-along with original packaging and that horizontal sticker label in that one, Sing-Along Songs Fun With Music 1989 VHS note says this is the last tape to feature horizontal sticker label, here Molly of Denali book A-Maze-Ing Snow, here Molly Of Denali coloring book, that Elinor Wonders Why book Bugging Out, plus Hero Elementary coloring book.

Useful did Christmas 2024 Wednesday December 25 2024 Jimmy Buffett's birthday Kevin wants 10 new Sesame Street albums from 2018 here All-Time Favorites 1, All-Time Favorites 2, C Is For Cookie, F Is For Fun, G Is For Grover, N Is For Numbers, E Is For Elmo, ¡C Es Para Canta, It's Christmas Time, and S Is For Sing, six Between The Lions tapes, nine videos of The Oz Kids from Paramount.

Kevin's birthday Saturday September 16 2028 will be Teletubbies Oooh that day low pitch four tabs.

Kind visit Christmas 2026 Friday December 25 2026 Jimmy Buffett's birthday Kevin wants Wiggles VHS and DVDs, Bob The Builder VHS and DVDs, Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest 1992 VHS this version does have a song Little Wooden Head there added.

Good visits there which will be Kevin's birthday Wednesday September 16 2026 Kevin wants four Dolly Parton CDs he'll take Ma to Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught this she's a country singer songs for her music.

Quiet visit for Dub's birthday Friday August 1 2025 will be Choices Count Kevin does have Pineview Ma drove both ways which Mr. Jesse taught.

Quiet vote for Dad's birthday Friday April 21 2028 will be Sesame Street Home Video Visits The Hospital Kevin does have Pineview on that day here together.

True visit Ma's birthday Friday April 30 2027 will be Sesame Street Home Video Visits The Firehouse Kevin does have Pineview on that day here which here Mr. Jesse taught.

Awesome visit on Dub's birthday Sunday August 1 2027 Kevin wants four Kingsley's Meadow videos Munch Munch Where's My Lunch, Wise Guy, Hang In There, and Funny Money.

Possibly Kevin's birthday Thursday September 16 2027 will be Learning About Letters 1986 VHS 2004 DVD plus also Learning About Numbers 2004 DVD.

Plus Dub's birthday Tuesday August 1 2028 will be Love Tales Ma, Dad and Dub head out to a birthday dinner here at Mangia with Kevin stays here with stuffed animal Zoe she'll take her place searching by voice Alma's Way on YouTube.

Quiet vote Kevin wants things for Christmas 2027 Sesame Street home videos and DVDs, Teletubbies home videos and DVDs, five volumes of Chip And Dale Rescue Rangers for it.

True visit Kevin wants things for Christmas 2028 will be 10 volumes of The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh, 10 volumes of DuckTales, five Little Mermaid videos undersea adventures sea fun.

Dad's birthday Friday April 21 2028 will be Lion Of Oz Kevin does have Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught.

Fun visit Ma's birthday Sunday April 30 2028 will be The Rainbow Fish and Dazzle The Dinosaur those both stories together.

Nice Visitor For Me And Ben ready to share now it did with the duo together.

Nice Visit Holiday Wishes Care Tradition Holiday Songs Blue and the gang talk about three traditions: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa as they put up holiday decorations for singing holiday songs.

Nice Visit Doctor With Housecall Healing Feeling Fun to the doctor with Bear and his friends.

Nice Visit For Metropolitan Museum Kindness Fun No Eating Pictures gang on Sesame Street visit the Metropolitan Museum Of Art where Oscar was looking here at some broken statues Bob and Cookie Monster saw a picture of Paul Cezanne Grover dressed up Super-Grover with Max the suit of armor here Ernie and Bert look together at that George Washington bridge painting they can figure out the question Where Does Today Meet Yesterday because the answer was that cool fun museum.

Dub's birthday Saturday August 1 2026 Ma wants four videos for the Angel Wings here like Mission Caring 101, Mission Christmas Spirit, Mission Friendship, and Mission Teamwork.

Nice Visit Neighbor Thy Punky Halloween scare up with Punky great to wear together for Halloween.

Just When You Think Thsi Show Is Terrible Something Wonderful Happens. What? It Ends. Ha Ha.

He Shouldn't Have Jumped. This Show's Not That Bad.

Jean-Pierre Has Recorded An Album Of Frank Sinatra's Hits On The Flute. What's It Called? "I Did It Sideways".

No Those Places VHS Show Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Hit TV Station Bugs Track 9 Of 15 Love In The Junkyard Country Sung By Oscar From Album Silly Songs: Four station bugs with can also seen in 2 sweet Maya And Miguel category pages together No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Title.

Part of 2 Maya And Miguel category pages in 2026 Kevin wants to do fabulous four No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Title: Straight to WYRK.com to listen to that ballad track 9 of 15 Love In The Junkyard there sung by Oscar used in cars, taxis, cabs, vans, motorboats, buses, motorcycles, rowboats, trains.

Cubs love getting wild for reading for now fun it did with 2 grand category pages Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Seeing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Showing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes: Cubs love getting wild for reading for now from each book with simply a full event.

Onto Great Session With Music Wonders Hoots the Owl's bandmates leave him just before a planned jam session. Elmo offers to help and discovers the many different ways to make music. He recruits Rosita, Telly, Big Bird, Oscar, and others who each play a unique part in Hoots' band. That tape features two original songs, "That's Music" and "All Over the World." Simply instead of Dot, it's Dash.

Onto Game Of Poohsticks Eeyore's Birthday special fourth here and final Winnie The Pooh featurette together Eeyore thinks that everyone forgotten his birthday but Pooh and his friends prove Eeyore wrong for a surprise party for Eeyore.

Long Circus Cry Wolf Spacesuit Telling The Truth Telly feels left out when all the other kids at Gina's day care are going to the circus and lies that his uncle is a ringmaster. After Gina reads the story of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," Elmo has a dream of the story where the boy named Leo learns his lesson. When Telly's good pal Uncle Tommy (Dennis Quaid) drops in for a surprise visit, Telly admits the truth.

Seasons Fun Cool Weather With Caillou Hello Springtime explore the weather with Caillou doing four seasons Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter along with Caillou and his friends as they talk about weather with Caillou and his curious mind studies the changing of the season in this video from the popular PBS Kids program.

Seeing Stops With Caillou Trips Farm Chopsticks Trains Welcome to the world of Caillou where every day is an adventure filled with fun, laughter and surprises! From his own backyard to his very fist airplane ride, Caillou learns about the world around him one step at a time. Kids love the stories, songs and puppets! Caillou and his friends help children make sense of the world - one amazing discovery after another. There's a whole world for Caillou to explore! Come along as Caillou learns about trains and boats, visits a farm and leans to eat with chopsticks!

Delightful Musical Pages With Scrapbook Fun With Barney flip and open wonderful pages together with Barney here as he flips pages of times with Barney and his friends that they love to spend some together they've had together with clips from Season 3.

Love Bus Castle Pizza West Circus With Barney hop on board with Barney and his friends to visit the castle, Barney's pizzria, wild wild west, and the circus.

Long Case For Goose Belling Turnip Search Numbers Barney and his friends find Stella the Storyteller's numbers here on Stella's alarm clock so in the end fun as she did Barney and his friends figured out that Stella found numbers some together.

Let's Visit Camp WannaRunnaRound Fun Outdoors With Barney come visit Camp WannaRunnaRound Barney and his friends discover many things like canoes, seeing forest animals, sitting around the campfire, and singing campfire songs.

Happy Singing 10th Anniversary Celebration Party With Barney time to plan a very special sing-along party with 27 favorite Barney songs.

Play Visit Baby Bop's Pretend School With Barney the kids use their imaginations as they explore Baby Bop's school like the alphabet, counting, shapes, colors, songs, and more.

Playing With Friends Night A Very Dino Christmas come spend Christmas with Barney and his friends together as they visit Santa Claus here and his wife Mrs. Claus plus couple of carolers plus favorite Christmas songs.

Happiest Tourists Dino Dance Cookies Milk Barney's House Barney and his friends tour around Barney's house while they wait for cookies to be baked getting ready for a hit song The Dino Dance with B.J.'s famous rock & roll band B.J. And The Rockets: Jeff plays guitar, Jill plays keyboard, and B.J. plays drums to jam some music soon after they've sang I Love You they dig in cookies and thirsty milk.

Join More Barney Songs Cleaning Barney's Closet Up Barney cleans his closet as they present songs from Season 4.

Fabulous Rhyme Rhythm With Between The Lions Tour Barney and his friends help Mother Goose write 35 songs and rhymes. "Coming This April, Between The Lions Will Debut Starting April 3 With Seen On PBS Kids."

Right Place Singing Circus Great Visit Sweet Acts Barney and his friends go to the circus with many circus acts Barney is his ringmaster.

Nice Visit Castle Be My Valentine Day Party Barney and his friends plan a big Valentines Day party usually dress fairies Cupid.

Visit The Attic Top Barney's Christmas Star Search Barney and his friends find Beth's Christmas star here in the attic with Beth's grandparents Grammy and Grandpa Phillips to find Beth's Christmas star, this omits Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Just Imagine both songs being replaced by Keep Christmas With You from Christmas Eve On Sesame Street plus also singing I Hate Christmas from Christmas Eve On Sesame Street.

Right Visit Go To The Zoo With Barney Baby Bop took Barney and BJ to visit the zoo where they saw plenty of zoo animals with together.

Right Visit Dressing With You Can Be Anything Barney and his friends figure out what they want to be when they grow up.

Joys Of Dancin' Tunes Songs From Barney's House Baby Bop puts Barney and BJ a boombox where it can play songs from Come On Over To Barney's House plus other Barney videos great to jam up.

Now Visit Beach Party Surfing Up With Barney surf the beach with Barney and his friends.

Nuts About Great Wheels Round And Round Vehicles Barney and his friends help Robert fix a broken wheel while they went to go visit their good friend Pop Wheeley which they can show around.

Fabulous Visitors Songs From The Park Barney presents this musical collection of songs from Season 7.

Read With Barney, Dance With Barney get ready to dance plus read that together fun it did with Barney and his friends.

Plan Barney's Manners Party Great Invitation For Fun Barney and his friends prepare a big party putting on party clothes to the big party.

Plan Barney's Feelings With Happy Mad Silly Sad Barney and his friends talk about some feelings.

Dance With Barney Games Hits Movin' And Groovin' Barney and his friends jam, dance and play some of songs and games with music together especially that Barney version of Simon Says.

Happy Imagination Island Visit Sea Fun With Barney time to sail with Barney and his friends as they set sail here in a great flying sailboat here Min and Tosha first read a bedtime story together.

Play And Sing Lovable Great Favorite Barney Songs Barney and his friends sing and present songs from Season 3.

Delightful Visit Getting Tricked Helping Out Henry Rescue Trouble Save Thomas and his friends get tricked with 7 Thomas favorites.

Learn James Lesson Freight Cars Proud Day Conductor Fishing Tractor Race get ready to buzz with 7 Thomas favorites.

Powerful Tenders Turntables Shed Running Breakfast Coal Kipper Tram Thomas and his friends were getting real turnables with 7 Thomas favorites.

Thomas Eats Breakfast Cow Line Iron Trouble Mess Charge Point Thomas and his friends learned that trains don't eat breakfast unless he or she would love toe at with all Thomas's friends with 7 Thomas stories.

Never Better Late Than Pop Diesel Dirty Deed Shave Runaway Thomas and his friends tell viewers to be late than ever.

Visit Thomas's Friends Trust Mavis Tightrope Joke Promise Forest Mud Thomas and his friends learn to trust together.

Joyful Visit Get Bumped Useful Party Again Visitor Signal Mail Thomas and his friends learned to get bumped when Thomas finishes that journey for him.

Thomas And The Dragon Douglas Deputation Trouble Scarf Diseasel Exploits Thomas taught dragons to his friends.

Fabulous Visit Hello Daisy Predicament Sneezes Scrap Friend Tender Plunge Thomas and his friends say hello to Daisy.

Right Visit Buzz Buzz Turn Chase Heroes Bulgy Wrong Fruitful Thomas and his friends learned that James saw that bee.

Lovable Ghostly Trick Wooly Bear Mountain Sea Missing Christmas Tree Thomas and his friends teach Percy ghostly trick.

Thomas And The Christmas Party Missing Tree Forest Thomas and his friends plan a Christmas party.

Delightful Granpuff Sleeping Beauty Bad Day Helping Sam See Stepney Thomas and his friends help Peter Sam in his rescue.

Happy Train Letter With Special Delivery Home Roll Steam Bowled Thomas mails his special letter to his friends.

Thomas Helps Out Foolish Mail Train Break Rules Mine Shed Thomas and his friends figure and help together.

Pleasant Gallant Elephant Win Attraction Polish Gallant Engine Fun Fish Thomas and his friends learned to be gallant.

Happy Visit Meeting Queen Stops Bike Bulls Funnel Engines Thomas meets the queen from each story together.

Playful Big Day Running Break Rules Coal Kipper Trouble Tram Thomas and his friends thought it's big day.

Outta Kind Behind The Making Of Toy Story share a documentary with scenes from hit movie.

See Old Man With Sweeter Lions cubs learned that the sweet old man together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short An sound in Fan, Fan Ran Ram, Ram, Chicken Jane And The Bad Ram, An, An Pan Plan Planet, Ten Little Words, Gawain's Word segment Dance, Ham with Faith Prince and Walter Bobble, Slammed And Rammed Ham With No Yam Or Clam, Orange Banana, Banana Ban Back Pack, Packed.

Kind Tale Story Of King And His Hawk cubs learned that between kings and some hawks. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short I sound in Sing, Who Sit It, It with Walter Bobbie, Ten Small Words, A Trip To Tripoli, Sing, Sing Sight Night, There Is No Need To Light A Night-Light, Night Nick Ick Tick Tickle, Tickled And Pickled Ribs, A Real Jam.

Pick Of Peppers With Tongue Twisters cubs taught that in Peter Piper who picked couple of peppers they even say some tongue twisters. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Pep, Pep Pen Hen, A Farm Boy Named Ben, Sven Said Ten Tents Ted Sent Ten Cents, Ten Men Mess, Dressed, Impressive, Bless's Pet Pestered Fess, Peck, Peck Pep Pet Met, short E sound in Met with Denyce Graves, Gawain's Word segment Wet, Dreamy Vowel E, Peppered Tenderoin In A Kettle With No Melons And No Egg, Short E sound rap.

Fly In The Soup With Cubs Fabulous Stop cubs learned that there's a cool fly in sweet soup. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short Y sound in My, Try, Try Fly Sly Shy, My Shy Fly Butterfly Cry, sound of letter Y in Butterfly with Denyce Graves, Sometimes Y, Fly, Flying, Chicken Jane And The Flying Duck, Gawain's Word segment Cry, Words With The Letter Y, Y As An I, Fly, Troubled By The Letter Y, Fly Sly Shy Why, Who's Here, When Hen En Ten, Ten Small Words.

Sausage Nose Cubs With Fun Lions cubs learned that a sausage nose can do many things. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short I sound in Dish, Fish, Young Tish Had A Big Empty Fish, Fish Flo Rib Rub Tub Stub Stuff, Stuff Stiff Stick Slick Slip, Gawain's Word segment Slip, Slip Tip Tin In, In with Denyce Graves, In Win Wish, Cliff Hanger And The Wish Upon A Star, Wish Sh, Sh Sh Sh Shush.

Other Visit Lions From Outer Space cubs learned that there's plenty of lions from outer space. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short Ow sound in Mouse, Mouth, Mouth South Shout Out, Sleeping, Clouds, O-W Or O-U Wow with Melissa Etheridge, Gawain's Word segment Bow, Pot Flower Flowerpot, Homophones with Brian McNight.

Playful Visit Art Day With Cubs gang learned that art day with great to color together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. A-R in Star, Star Light, Star Bright with Kelly Ripa, Car, Chicken Jane And The Aardvark, Cliff Hanger Meets The Sleeping Gypsy, Yarn Barn Bark Bark Ark Dark, Gawain's Word segment Dark, Dark Star Stars, Fish Star Starfish, Alarm Clock.

Treats With Yummy Treats For Lions cubs learned that yummy treats are just fun to eat together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short Ea sound in Meat, Let's Eat, Eat Seat Deal Meal with Jon Stewart, Seated, Ea, Seat, Meat, Eat, Neat, Neat with Vanessa Williams, Gawain's Word segment Creak, Whipped Cream, When Two Vowels Go Walking, Ear, Hear, Hear, Near, Nearly, Dean with Oliver Platt.

Step By Step Cubs Fantastic Treasures cubs learned that step by step one to another together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short Ah sound in Vest, Rapping Word Family with Chest Nest Pet Test Rest, Pe, Wrench, Hornophones with Brian McNight, Step Pep Pet Get, Short E, Gawain's Word segment Net, Net Bet Bed Red, Chicken Jane And The Red Elephant, Love Is An Outlaw Word with India Arie, Entertaining with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer.

Huff And Puff With Three Little Pigs Lions cubs learned that the big bad wolf blows that house down in Three Little Pigs. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short Uh sound in Bug, Ug, Albrecht Rose, The Pup And The Bug, Short U with 14 Karat Soul, Hum Hug Tug Tuck, Stuck, Short U, Gawain's Word segment Jump, Shoot The Game with Teresa Weatherspoon, Jump Hump Hum Yum, Let's Eat, A Bunny Named Gus with Vanessa Williams.

Grow Mane Grow With Fabulous Cubs gang learned that manes can grow. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Name, Tarned, Tame Tape Cape Case, Gawain's Word segment Chase, Chase Case Cake, Cake Cup Cupcake, Know Is An Outlaw Word with India Arie, Rake, Flake Flakes, Make Male Whale, Cliff Hanger And The Mammoth Whale, Whale Male May Pay, Ay.

Three Goats Waiting Billy Goats Gruff Cub lions taught that there are three goats. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. O-A sound in Boat, Float, Float Oat Oak, Soak, Coa, Cliff Hanger And The Enchanted Goat In A Coat In A Boat, Boat House Houseboat, Boat Boast Toast, Toast.

Two Coats, One Goat And Boat cubs learned that there are 2 coats. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Cliff Hanger And The Enchanted Goat In A Coat In A Boat, O-A sound in Boat, Boat Pat Oak Soak, Gawain's Word segment Soak, Soap with Kelly Ripa, Boat House Houseboat, Coa, Toad Coak, Oak Oat Moat Moan, Joan with Melissa Etheridge.

Pigs Aplenty With Cubs gang taught that pigs are good. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short I sound in Brick, Ick, Ines And The Baby, Kick Kit Sit Sip Skip, Chicken Jane And The Skipping Hippo, Short I, Dripping Ice Cream, Rapping Word Family with Pig Wig Big Dig Jig, Pig with Sigourney Weaver, Pig Ping Wing, The Wings Of Icarus, Wing Win Pin, Gawain's Word segment Spin, Give Is An Outlaw Word with India Arie.

What Parakeets Need With Fabulous Cubs gang learned that parakeets do have beaks. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short E sound in Feet, Fet, Feet Beet Beef, Beef In A Sheet With No Beets, The Double E Song, Chicken Jane And The Bees, No Sleep For Bo Peep, Beeping Sheep, Weep Peep Beep Screech Wheeze.

Dance With Smarty Pants Fabulous Lion gang learned that it's great to dance with Smarty Pants. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Dance, Gawain's Word segment Fan, Short A with 14 Karat Soul, Hands, A Funny Word with Al Franken, Slant, Slant Plant Pant Pants, Short A, The Sad Dad, Sad Sack Tack Stack, Flapjacks, Tackled And Paddled Hamburger Patty.

Touching The Moon Jolly Night Cubs gang learned that touching the moon was a good idea for nights. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Oo Moo Too Toot Tooth, A Tube Of Toothpaste, Tooth Too Tool Cool, Cool As A Cucumber, Achoo, Croon with Denyce Graves, Words With The Double O, Double O, OO, Balloon, Balloon Loon Loot Shoot Snoot Snooze, Gawain's Word segment Snooze, Rocket-Doodle-Doo, Toodle-oo with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer.

Boy Who Cried Wolf With Cubs gang learned that crying wolf is a good idea there in The Boy Who Cried Wolf together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short I sound in Wig, Jiggle, A Fellow Named Sig, Gawain's Word segment Jig, Jig Wig Big, Cliff Hanger And The Fuzzy Wuzzy Bear And The Big Wig, Big Bag Bat Bit It, It, Words With The Short I And The Long I, It Sit Six, This Is The Sixth Sister, Is with Denyce Graves. Pin/Pine, Intelligent with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, A Terrible Pickle With A Zipper On It.

Hug, Hug, Hug Great Fabulous Cubs gang learned that hugs are still lovable. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Ug in Rug, Gawain's Word segment Hug, Juggle, Juggle Jug Mug Muck Duck, Chicken Jane And The Flying Duck, Dunk with Stephon Marbury, A Real Tomato, Muddy Bunny, Bunny Bun But Cut Cub Cube, Cap/Cape, Silent E Blues.

Time To Be Bop With Cubs gang learned that it's time to be bop together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short O sound in Pop, Words That The Short O And The Letters O-W, Pop Prop Drop, Drop, Cliff Hanger And The Banana Drop, Drop Prop Pop Pot Tot, A Mischievous Tot, Lollipop, Pop, Popping Popcorn, Pop Top Stop, Stop Hop with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, O in Bop with Bertice Berry, Short O sound rap, Gawain's Word segment Hop, O sound in Hot, Hot Chop Cheese Drop Soup In A Pot With No Top, A Real Tomato, Locked, Rocket-Doodle-Doo, Rock Mock Mop Stop Bop.

Other Bud Cool Fish In Leona's Fish Suit cubs learned that Leona still in that Cliff Hanger book she wore a fish suit even though she's not a cool fish because she's a girl cub in the book because Cleo, Theo, Click and Lionel get Leona out of the book. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short I sound in Dish, Short I sound rap, Fish, Squished Fish On A Dish, Fish Fix Six Fix Fish, In Win Wig Jig, Chicken In A Wig Doing A Jig, A Trick Or A Truck, Trick Tick Wick Wish Shh, Sh Sh Sh Shush.

Quiet Cub Good Seed For Lions cubs learned that growing can be fun seeds. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short E sound in Feet, dancing feet with Bruno Kirby, Feet Fee Ee See Seep, The Double E Song, Beep, Parakeet with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, Gawain's Word segment Weep, Weep Peep Sheep, Little Bo Peep, continuing dancing with Bruno Kirby before falling asleep.

Sad Dad Sweet Lions cubs learned that sad dads get sad together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short Ah sound in Flag, Flag Flat At Bat Ban, Banjo, B And D Confusion, Albrecht Roser And The Dancer with Leona dancing, At, Words With At, This And That with Roma Downey, The Madison Cats, A Monkey Will Catch A Pass, Busterfield Library A To Z.

Play Baseball Too Cool Great Ball Game Book cubs learned that it's way too cool because they love to play baseball like they usually do at Bisons games because they used to play it together at the baseball games. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short OO sound in Boot, Gawain's Word segment Hoop, Hoop Loop Pool Pooch, Dripping Ice Cream, Because A Little Bug Went Ka-Choo, Choo Too Tooth, Loose Tooth Tango, Toothpaste, Words With The Double O.

Parting Goodbye Gingerbread Man Tale Leona's Birthday Party everyone plans a big birthday party for Leona plus a goodbye banner of that classic fairy tale The Gingerbread Man together especially digging in yummy birthday things they'd like to eat here on Leona's cake. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Hat, The Madison Cats, Words With At, Scat Cat Catch, Scratch, Flabbergasted, Short A, Hands, Hands with Susan Lucci, Radio With The Letters W-H.

Piggyback Rides With Cubs Show Of Soccer Lions Leona took Theo to a piggyback ride together especially where Cleo was playing with Lionel playing soccer together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Pack, Packed, Pack Quack, Quack, Quack Pack Sack Smack, Gawain's Word segment Smack, Short A sound rap, Back Lack Lick Lit Light, There Is No Need To Light A Night-Light, Light Lip Lap, Lap Clap Flap Flapjack, Flap Flapjack, Nat's Knapsack Strap Snapped, Chicken Jane And The Fat Cat, That with Denyce Graves, That Than Then Hen When, Who's Here.

Playful Moonlight Cliff Hanger Stories Sing-Along Songs Heigh-Ho Lionel was reading these Cliff Hanger chapter books especially when Leona wants a copy for Sing-along Songs Heigh-Ho 1987 VHS that very second sing-along. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Fast, Faster Fastest, Short A sound rap, Whale Tale Tack, French Fry, E-D, It's Over Now.

Zoop Zoop Story Of Abiyoyo Book cubs learned that in the story of Abiyoyo because Leona was sad that they have to miss their good friend Pete Seeger till next week together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short OO sound in Hoop, Gawain's Word segment Hoop, Oops, Oops Loops Loons Balloons, Cliff Hanger And The Balloons, Balloon Loon Loop Zoop, Oodles Of Noodles, Noodle, Noon, Moon, Moose, Moo Moose.

Love Tale For Mickey And The Beanstalk Labor Day Celebration tells a story about that version of Jack And The Beanstalk this classic fairy tale but in that version of that classic fairy tale where Mickey and his friends try bravely to rescue the golden harp from Willy the Giant where it does know simply it's long tale with that smashing ending.

How To Zoom With Best Of The 70s zoomers present times with that they've done together.

Lionel's Terrific Antlers With Ram Great Story Pageant cubs learned that Lionel had antlers here in his ears because eight tiny reindeer usually do at Christmas cubs put on sweet Imogene's Antlers pageant Cleo narrates her story Theo was a great hungry bear would like to protect in winter Leona was a true fairy princess wearing a pink tiara and pink tutu Click was a princess they did a dance around the library until Lionel fell asleep where Leona found out that the antlers together what Imogene taught with to do work together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short A sound in Man, An Pan Plan Planet, An with Dr. Bertice Berry, When It's An A-R, Part Pat Pant Ant Antlers, Gawain's Word segment Dance, Dance Damp Lamp Clamp Clam, A Careless Young Clam, Slammed And Rammed Ham With No Yam Or Clam, Chicken Jane And The Bad Ram, Short A sound rap, Enchanting with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer.

Pandora's Box With Cubs Opening The Great Box cubs learned that Pandora can open that package. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short O sound in Fox, Box, Chicken Jane And The Big Ox, Hot, Hot Chop Cheese Drop Soup In A Pot, Hot with Faith Prince and Walter Bobbie, A Mischievous Tot, Short O sound rap, Box Boo Boom, Double O, OO, Boom Boot Hoot Hot Hop, Gawain's Word segment Hop, Words With The Short O And The Letters O-W, Sloppy Pop.

Farmer Ken's Puzzle With Lionel's Great Calypso Trip cubs learned that Farmer Ken uses a puzzle first Lionel was playing a game here on his computer while Leona putted toys in the bag Walter and Clay taught that awesome calypso song was awesome first Lionel plays a part of the song then Leona uses Lionel's computer for a sweet reprise just like Walter and Clay taught they know that in the song that Farmer Ken putted a chicken then the seed then the hen into the sea cubs did into the water together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short E sound in Men, A Farm Boy Named Ben, Hen When W, W Trouble, Enchanting with Dr. Ruth Wordheimer, Tee-Hee, Tee-Hee Tee Teen Ten En Men Met, singing the sound of E in Met with Denyce Graves, Met Net Nest, Nest Rest Resting Restaurant, A Couple Of Really Bad Eggs, Sven Said Ten Tents Ted Sent Ten Cents.

Nice Visit Music With Blue Backyard Show Losing Tickety's Voice Steve and his friends put on that big music show six sweet hit songs to visit Steve's friend G-Clef voiced by Ray Charles trying to figure out these sounds are notes show must go on with that show together.

Fun as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend for Columbus Day break here like Saturday October 7 at 12:07 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Wows Sandy Lyle Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig World Of Fire Seven-Part Story Simon Cowell Vladimir Putin Yo-Yo Ma Fun Mr. Phil’s Birthday Type Anthems The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Kevin celebrates Yo-Yo Ma's birthday his male cellist plus Mr. Phil's birthday, Sunday October 8 at 12:08 AM to 9:00 PM will be Hunt Tour Show With Henry Samueli Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Low Pitch Four Tabs Chevy Chase’s Birthday Fun Andrea Bocelli Concert Cuba From The World Do Bills Game The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Chevy Chase's birthday shows and hit films, Monday October 9 at 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Wows Sally Mann Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Scary Stories Breakfast Meeting Pineview Columbus Day Fun Osbourne Haunted Mansion Safe Internet Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle PBS Kids version of show 5306 "Bert's Training Wheels" repeated from show 4502 that title show all about wheels here Ma went to a Buff State breakfast meeting Kevin took Dad to Pineview at 10:00 to 2:00 Kevin notices that was a different Miss Jessica soon all of Kevin's friends went for a walk outside taste some lunch even watch Frozen Fever plus Toy Story 4 plus Kevin notices which Sony went to play Halloween movie from Disney movie The Haunted Mansion.

Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Closing That Show Tape that closing anthem with here of four Maya And Miguel category pages in 2026 from Thursday January 1 2026 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Thursday December 31 2026 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Seeing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Showing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Title.

Oscar's Cool Letter Party Z Fun With Bob Oscar tells viewers that Z is the final letter in the alphabet that viewer want Bob's.

Kids' Favorite Songs (album). June 24, 1997.

Farmer In The Dell John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt Ring Around The Rosie/Skip To My Lou She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain/Turkey In The Straw The Grouch Medley: Jack And Jill/Little Miss Muffet/Mistress Mary In The Evening By The Moonlight ABC Medley: Alphabet Song/Baa Baa Black Sheep/Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Row Row Row Your Boat Old MacDonald I've Been Working On The Railroad Eensy Weensy Spider Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be Oh Susanna Home On The Range This Little Pig Went To Market

Kindness Learning To Share Star Of Cooperation Today Elmo was having a hard time sharing he plays with his toy train with Zoe with this special guest Katie Couric host of Cooperation Today.

Other Letters The Alphabet Pretend Being Billy Joel Big Bird takes Baby Bear and his friends to a song and dance experience from "A" all the way through Z stopping each letter together.

Sesame Street New Years Eve Party Special MNN Report Program get ready to celebrate together on Sesame Street celebrating around the world speaking in six languages.

Magic Time Fun On Sesame Street Great Tricks Telly Monster uses his magic on Sesame Street.

Outro that anthem with that closing anthem together Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Closing That Show Tape used in the end there of four Maga And Miguel category pages from Thursday January 1 2026 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Thursday December 31 2026 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Seeing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Showing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Title.

Christmas That Kevin Play Between The Lions Tapes

They've Had Your Fun For Now You're Through

But Visit There With Together We're Still Friends

Four Lions, Two Pigeons, That Cool Fancy Mouse

Time To Go Searching With Your Buddy

Just Find Me By Playing Simply It

Cause You And Us Together Visiting For Now

Come Visit Today Busterfield Together

It's Time To Go

We Know It's Time

Goodbye For Now

Good Luck Playing Simply It

Kids' Favorite Songs 2 (album). October 9, 2001.

Hokey Pokey The Erie Canal The More We Sing Together The Bear Went Over The Mountain On Top Of Spaghetti This Old Man Mary Had A Little Lamb If You're Happy And You Know It Ta-Ra-Ra-Boom-De-Ay Green Grass Grew All Around Duermito Mi Nino The Bats Go Flying Wheels On The Bus

Some cool lines with that closing anthem together Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Closing That Show Tape: Hope You Enjoy Playing With You. For Right Now Time To Do Between The Lions Tape.

Babes In Toyland (album). From 1961. SIDE A: Mother Goose Village And Lemonade, We Won't Be Happy 'Till We Get It, Just A Whisper Away, Slowly He Sank To The Bottom Of The Sea, Castle In Spain, Never Mind, Bo-Peep, I Can't Do The Sum, SIDE B: Floretta, The Forest Of No Return, Go To Sleep, Toyland, Workshop Song, Just A Toy, March Of The Toys, Tom And Mary.

Happy Birthday And Songs For Every Holiday. Released from 1964. Sing along with the Mouseketeers come celebrate together fun as it did songs about some holidays. SIDE A: Holidays, Valentine Waltz, Saint Patricks Day, April Fool, It's Easter Time, Your Mother And Mine, My Pa, SIDE B: Happy Birthday, Liberty Tree, Trick Or Treat, How Lucky We Are, Kris Kringle, Happy New Year.

Happy Cartoon Arcade With Great Visit A Party get ready to visit Mickey, Donald Duck and Goofy here as host Professor Ludwig Von Drake as they got ready to play Professor Ludwig Von Drake's games before everyone can prepare a big party. Category page in this: Happy Cartoon Arcade With Big Party 1988 Program.

Xerus Visit Show With Hit Fun gang taught that xeruses such a fun animal for now.

Dandy Visit Town Great Story Adventure gang learned that tales can be great.

Beautiful Visit Fun Day Hit Fun gang learned taht visits can be great to go.

Dandy Visits Fun Stop gang learned that stops can be such fun.

Full Love Great Writing gang learned that love can be great writing fun to write together.

Join The Fun Great Tour Visit gang learned that tours can be like journeys for now.

Let's Go The Great Country A Sweet Adventure gang learned that traveling to visit for it.

Nice Visit For Gang guys learned that visits are great.

True Visit Space Adventure gang learned that planets used in outer space.

Vote Duckies The Great Tea Party gang learned that tea parties are great.

Zucchini Visit The Green Food Adventure gang learned that zucchini starts with Z the final letter in the alphabet.

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn: A funny song just the answer with there Blue's Favorite Song.

Joys For Top Day gang learned that joy can be great together to visit with them.

Ram Visit The Great Stop Adventure gang learned that rams can be such fun.

True Visit Triangle Gothic gang learned that triangles usually count three sides plus play for music.

Dandy Tape gang learned that tapes are great to play.

True Stop gang learned that stops are great.

Beauty Visits gang learned that beauties are great.

Playing Jams gang learned that jams are great.

Note With Show Tape gang learned that notes can be great together.

Full Stop Visit Top gang learned that stops can be great.

Note Tape gang learned that notes can be cool.

Dandy Title gang learned that titles are great.

Joy Visit Show Stop gang learned that stops are cool.

Fun Place Tour Stop gang learned that stops are great.

Nice Visit Tour Tape gang learned that tapes are cool.

Dandy Visit Pigeons Coo gang learned that the sound pigeons make.

Let's Make Noise World gang learned that noise hurts their ears.

Play With Show Tour gang learned that they love to play together.

Any title now which starting in 2025-present while Kevin texted Ma here about his day what Steps usually typed he can text Ma, Dad, Dub or their friends for each tape with showing for somebody else.

Quiet tape for duckies for each hit show.

Yogurt tasty for Danimals great to show together.

Playing each tape with Between The Lions tapes this Christmas Dub wants seen on PBS Kids.

Station Jingles: Sing any station jingle for now go play fun as it did to play it together.

Cheering From The End Of Spelling With Caillou: From each name of the round of the characters from the Caillou TV series from Cinar (Cookie Jar Productions). And the end of Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years VHS or DVD (October 29 1993), Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration (March 6 1994), frame 8 here in Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes.

Excellent tape show with full more shows fun.

Kind town show kids full more shows fun.

Other title for each tape town for now.

Under top town with full more show fun.

Yogurt tour tape down.

Dandy tape tour town.

Full tape show tour.

Joint top show with full more show fun.

Long tape tour town.

Note tape tour ting.

Plot tape tour ting.

Vote tour show wing.

Xylophone world tape top.

Zucchini green and tasty with more show fun.

Show tape full more great more show hit.

Bear's Holiday Celebration. September 10, 2002. Celebrate with Bear and the gang with 20 holiday songs from the episodes "A Berry Bear Christmas," "Halloween Bear," "Bats are People Too," "The Best Thanksgiving Ever," "A Winter's Nap," "Afraid Not," and "And to All a Good Night."

Berry Bear Christmas A Holiday For Everyone That's All I Want For Christmas Legend Of The Winter Berry What If (There Was No Big Blue House) Woodland Valley Carols Just Listen It's Kwanzaa Time Best Present Ever Winter Berry / Holiday Reprise In The Middle Of The Winter What Are You Gonna Be For Halloween? Trick Or Treat (Part 1) Bat Dance Trick Or Treat (Part 2) Nothing To Be Afraid Of Trick Or Treat (Finale) So Much To Be Thankful For Thanksgiving With My Friends Goodbye Song (Full Cast Version)

Kevin's puppet friends Oobi for now and Uma doing Together Again Arthur Season 8 edits:

Together A...

Together A...

Together Again

Together Again

(Laughing, Cheering)

Bye-Bye! Bye-Bye! Bye-Bye! Bye-Bye! Bye-Bye! Hasta Luego!

US Department dropped to CPB and viewers together in three versions: green background with green squares, purple background with little blue dots, and yellow background with green peas and pizza slices together.

Bert And Ernie's Greatest Hits. February 20, 1996.

Rubber Duckie All Dressed Up Dee Dee Dee Clink Clank High Middle Low Imagination La La La But I Like You Pat Pat Patty Pat Up Goes The Castle Doin' The Pigeon Lonesome Joan I Don't Want To Live On The Moon The National Association Of W Lovers Dance Myself To Sleep

Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun. August 22, 1995.

Splish Splash Rubber Duckie Take Care Of That Smile Bubble On My Snuffle How Do They Get That Toothpaste In The Tube Do De Rubber Duck Say Toothpaste Somebody Let's Go Tubbin' Everybody Wash The Bathtub Of Seville Kids Just Love To Brush Fixin' My Hair Comb Your Face Rubber Duckie (Little Richard) I Gotta Be Clean

Playhouse Disney (album). September 11, 2001.

We're All Different Dancing The Day Away You Will Find Your Way It's Great To Be At Home Let The Rhythm Take You Everyone Knows He's Winnie The Pooh Mental Attitude Your Best Wishes Who Is Me Find The X Goodbye For Now Oodelay-O Bubble-O Popple-O Noodle Dance Friends Go Slow, You Know Out Of The Box Theme Song You Can Do It You Never Know Listen To The Rhythm Until We Meet Again Rolie Polie Olie Theme Song Totally Chocolate Dinner Twirl My Man Stanley Theme Song The Great Big Book Of Everything

Playhouse Disney 2. January 28, 2003.

Playhouse Disney Theme Character Version Woodland Valley Cha-Cha No Harm It Takes All Kinds Where Would You Be Without Your Friends An Oodely-Doodely Day No Big Deal All Together We Can Build It Imaginings No Place We'd Rather Be Heartbeat Just Say This Listen To Me Turn A Mistake Into Something Great Box Beat What Piglets Are If I Could Be Big Carry On Bluebird Song What's Your Name, River Just You And Me Everyday Is Earthday Good As Gold Goodnight, Dennis Playhouse Disney Theme Generic Version

Quiet Vote For Gang kids vote for now.

Come Play With Gang kids learned to play.

Kids Play Show Vote gang play for those.

Wonderful Tour Tape Tour gang learned they're kind.

Canadian With A Pal gang learned such fun.

Sing-Along Travel Songs. February 20, 1996.

Sesame Street Theme Goin' For A Ride Ninety-Nine Bats In My Car Today Let's Go Driving Standing At The Bus Stop Sign Forty Blocks From My Home Drive My Car Forty-Three Bats In My Car Today How Do You Get From Here To There Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows Down Below The Street Stop Are We There Yet Take The Hand Of Someone You Love One Last Bat In My Car Today

For Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows with The Bear Went Over The Mountain Bert, Eensy Weensy Spider Ernie, fun Alphabet Song Bert, George Washington Bridge Ernie.

Cold With Show Duck gang learned that cold can make gang chilly usually do that together.

Songs From The Book Of Pooh. March 12, 2002.

Everyone Knows He's Winnie The Pooh Al Chez Piglet A Day In The Life Of A Pooh Do The Roo Happy Tailiversary I Want To Know Everything Now If I Could Be Big Nightmare Wranglers Nothing Ever Happens On Your Way Back Home Get Growin' The Play's The Thing Stripey McSnarl Always Gets His Man Think, Think, Think Too Much Honey Under A Spelling Bee's Spell Broken Friendships Someone New To Meet If We Were Talkin' Give It A Try Keep It Simple Goodbye For Now

Play With Gang Tour gang learned that playing is cool.

Happy Visit Tape Town kids learned that tours are great.

Joys Of The Happiness gang learned joys are great too.

Plot With Show Gang kids learned that plots can be such fun.

Right Tour gang learned that tours are cool.

Title Tour Tape Fun gang learned that tours are cool.

Vote Tape Show Top gang learned that tapes are cool.

Xylophone Visit Tour Gang kids play that together.

Zucchini Visit With Gang zucchini is just great.

Right Tape Town Tour gang learned that towns.

Happy Visit Tape Tour gang learned they're true.

Songs About Rainbows World gang taught some rainbows.

Nine With Show Tour gang taught nine together.

Gals With Show Tour gals are cool too.

Kids Play gang learned that playing is great.

Meet The Boys gang learned they're terrific.

Wonderful Town Fun gang learned towns are joyful.

Arthur Tapes Show World gang learned that Arthur videos from 1997.

Quiet Pigeons Go Coo gang love those pigeons.

Plot With Gang Tape plots are great too.

Sweet as it did first said first repeated from three day weekend that Veterans Day break will be Friday November 10 at 12:10 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bunt Show Museum Junior Brightman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Exhibits Pineview Hit Story Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Neil Gaiman Hockey Game Buff State Meeting The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin drove Dad to Pineview from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Sony went to play Saturday's story where Ma went to a Buff State meeting Dub went to the hockey game, Saturday November 11 at 12:11 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Yups Youths 3 Tabs Sally Green Tune Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Veterans Day Salamander Conservationists Tucci Moore Peaches Brown Ma Hair Salon Farm Animals The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Kevin celebrates Veterans Day story about some veterans, Sunday November 12 at 12:12 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Tourists Love Daniel James Brown Tune Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Robert Glasper Radio Champion Diwali Shawn Comanci Campbell Young Alan Debbie Movies Do Bills Game The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates four guys his good friends Alan and Debbie visit Dub went to take them to the movies before watching bills game on television. Here Monday will be last day of program PBS Kids version of show 5311 "Gold Metal Tango" that title's show all about games Kevin talks about times they've done during Veterans Day break he also tells keys to skip The Alphabet Song from Sing Along because Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria, and kids sang it already should play song about something else.

This Part Of The Forest Is Where Pooh And His Friends Gather To Decide What They Most Like To Do. Shall We Join Them For A Game? Bring The Arrow To Pooh Or A Friend And We'll Begin. Move To The Papers If You'd Care To Print Some Stickers And Other Fine Things.

Time To Go? Okay. I'll Just Have A Snack In The Ship.

Let's Race To The Face Place!

From a Friday visit Now I've Sung My ABCs which it did sing Old MacDonald then.

Goody! ABC Time.

See A Friend Delight Together Forever Dog Gone Die Diamond Fever End Force Work that tape five episode adventures Dog Gone, Flea Or Die, Diamond Fever, CatDog's End, and Work Force.

Marvelous Letter Spot's Alphabet Telling The Time Spot learned the alphabet from "A" to "Z" Spot also tells time.

Excellent Visit Spot Loves To Count Busy Year Spot loves to count together visiting busy day.

Quiet Vote Learning A-Z Of Animal Alphabet Sooty discovers the animals from "A" to "Z".

Wonderful Visit Cool Tricks Sooty's Magic Show Magic Sooty loves things with to do for magic.

Good Biggest Party Video With Sooty Sooty learned that parties are great to throw up.

Insider Visit Speedy Sweep Accidents Breakdown Sooty loves Speedy Sweep for now so much.

Kids With Show Tour gang learned that kids can be such fun.

Cool Visit A Title gang learned that visits are cool.

Kids View With Tape kids learned that viewing can be such fun.

Outta Time Show With gang learned that visits are cool.

Kind Tiger gang learned that tigers are kind.

Cool Kid gang learned that they are cool.

Other Day With Kids gang learned that any time of day.

Kids Play Show With gang learned that playing is great.

Other Guys Science Fun With Sooty Simple Science Sooty learned that science can be such fun.

Kind Start To Read With Sooty get ready to start to read.

Marvelous Being Safe With Sooty Safety Sooty learned that safety is awesome for all his friends.

Kind Visit Down On The Farm With Sooty get ready to feed the animals with Sooty.

Yes, Blue. That Snack Sound Doesn't Seem Quite Right. Incorrect for Mr. Salt And Mrs. Pepper. Should We Listen Again? Great. Together for now figruing out which letter for sharing sweet snack.

Yuletide With Ducks Squeak Great Visit Duckie Christmas gang learned that yuletide

Gulliver's Travels Voices: Play any performer.

Kenan And Kel Voices: Play any performer together.

Siege Fort Squirrel Moon Fever Love Dog Need Good Lube that tape five episode adventures Siege On Fort CatDog, Squirrel Dog, Full Moon Fever, Shriek Loves Dog, and All You Need Is Lube.

Sesame Street Voice Actors: Play any voice actor based on the show.

Dollar Duckies gang learned that dollars.

Love Dollar gang learned that love.

True Dollar gang learned that dollar.

Blue's Biggest Hits. August 22, 2006.

Hi There/I'm So Happy You Are Here Another Blue's Clues Day Planets Song I'll Never Forget My Alphabet The Buddy Boogie Mailtime Blue's Clues Theme Song Colors Colors Everywhere Rain Song Blue's Big Treasure Why Are We Such Good Friends Silly Hat Glasses Opposite Song So Long Song

A Playdate With Blue: A Playtime Musical Adventure. March 14, 2000.

Hi There/I'm So Happy You Are Here Truly A Friend Blue's Clues Theme Song We Are Listening For Blue's Clues Say What I Say Truly A Friend (Reprise) Mailtime Why Are We Such Good Friends Truly A Friend (Reprise) We Just Figured Out Blue's Clues The Buddy Boogie Truly A Friend (Reprise) So Long Song

Blue's Clues Boogie. November 19, 2002.

Hi There/I'm So Happy You Are Here Can You Help Me Today Something To Do Stew The Buddy Boogie Say What I Say I Can Be Anything That I Want To Be So Long Song

Blue's Big Treasure Hunt. February 16, 1999.

Hi Out There Can You Help Me Today Blue's Big Treasure We Are Gonna Play Blue's Clues Blue's Clues Theme Song Time To Play Blue's Clues We Just Figured Out Blue's Clues Mailtime Whose Treasure Is This Things I Love To Do Blue's Big Treasure (Extended Version) So Long Song

Delightful Dorm gang learned that dorms.

Love Dorm gang learned that love.

Plot Days gang learned that plot.

Dunk Junk gang learned that dunk is cool.

Punk Dance For Music gang learned while dancing.

Beautiful Town gang learned that tour.

Love Days gang learned that love.

Plot Love gang learned that love.

Right Pace gang learned that running.

Dorm Town gang learned that dorm.

Love Ducks gang learned that ducks.

True Days gang learned that true days.

Happy Thought Duck gang learned that happy thoughts.

Vote Days gang learned that it's time to vote for now.

Delightful Town gang learned that town.

To That Goose Verse From Old MacDonald Probably: And On That Farm, He Had A Goose. E-I-E-I-O. With A Honk Honk Here And A Honk Honk There. Here A Honk, There A Honk, Everywhere A Honk Honk. Old MacDonald Had A Farm. E-I-E-I-O. Duckies, It's Time To Say Goodbye. Congratulations Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Goodbye For Now. See You Monday.

Delightful Love gang learned that love can be such fun.

Love Tops gang learned that love.

Dandy Days gang learned that days.

Love Town gang learned that town.

Delightful Days gang learned that days.

True Friends gang learned that buds.

Little Town gang learned that town.

Plot With Gang kids learned that plots.

Love Tour gang learned that tour.

Joys Of Zoos gang learned that zoos.

Love Town gang learned that towns.

Dandy Town gang learned that towns.

Play With Gang kids learned that playing.

Dandy Delight gang learned that delights.

Play With Gang Tour gang learned that playing.

Joys Of Ducks World gang learned that joys.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from five day weekend because of Thanksgiving break plus Black Friday with for now here like Wednesday November 22 @ 12:22 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Tink Buff State Francine Rivers Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Reading Bruce Dinsmore Jamie Lee Curtis Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Pineview Playtime Sees Wish Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin both celebrates both Bruce Dinsmore's birthday and Jamie Lee Curtis's birthday together 2 guys for now Kevin eats dinner at Pineview he colored both Super Mario here and Sonic the Hedgehog together they then did trivia they also did just dance together with some music Sony goes to the movies to go see Walt Disney's movie Wish together features songs for hit movie, Thursday November 23 @ 12:23 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Youths Sally Greenberg Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Miley Cyrus’s Birthday Thanksgiving Work It Out Wombats Turkey Trot For Dad Food With Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Miley Cyrus's birthday there her songs fun as he did songs for her music Dad went to that turkey trot Dub went to Aunt Patty Uncle Nick's sweet house where Kevin ate both those tots and that turkey Kevin only got WNED PBS Channel 17 from Aunt Patty's television soon after Kevin tells viewers to save it Sunday mornings fun as taught with using a blue bowl, Friday November 24 @ 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Partial Vote Black Friday Harold Carmichael Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Snow A Character Sketch Low Pitch Four Tabs Billy Connolly’s Birthday Work It Out Wombats Hockey Game Holiday Show The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin both celebrates Billy Connolly's birthday and Black Friday together plus also Dad took Dub to that hockey game, Saturday November 25 @ 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Yuz Sally Greenberg Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Autumns Cow Dog Pig Kevin Chamberlin Marc Brown Birthday Miss Scarlet And The Duke Story Marathon Sooty Christmas Party The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Marc Brown's birthday based on the Arthur books by Marc Brown same as fully animated hit show October 7 1996 Kevin watched that show when he was a tiny baby he watched here Miss Scarlett And Duke story marathon six stories, Sunday November 26 @ 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Buttons Bills Game Jane Harman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Fun Rich Little’s Birthday Welk Christmas Age Backwards Sacred Celebration The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Rich Little's birthday Dad watched Dub bills game on television. Which taught there with that first day back PBS Kids version of show 5313 "Nani Bird Visits" that title show about some friends Kevin talks about times they've done together he did from five day weekend part of Thanksgiving break plus also going back to Steps for now from five day weekend plus Bill Nye's birthday.

Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Video Direct-To-Video VHS DVD Program From Random House Home Video: On the Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Video series' intro, a male voice says, "Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Video". The scene is depicted as a blue screen and the words "Dr. Seuss" and "Beginner Book Video" appear in yellow. Then the scene cuts to 12 books by Dr. Seuss. And when the 12 books appear, you see layers of characters (12 characters in total --1 for each book) fly to their books which then makes the book glow. (The characters --who fly to their books-- are portraited, usually matching their portraits to the front cover of their books.) When the book glows, the title of the book gets revealed. This is the order: For the first book --out of the 12 books altogether-- you see the Red fish flying into her book (titled One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish). She --the Red Fish-- is the first character (of the 12 characters altogether) to get into their book. For the second book --out of 12-- you see the Boy --with the Wocket in his pocket-- and they --if one means "both the boy and the Wocket"-- fly into their book (titled There's a Wocket in My Pocket!). He (the Boy and the Wocket) is the second character (out of 12) to get into their book. For the third book, you see Mr. Brown --in full view with from head to toe-- flying into his/her book (titled Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?). He (Mr. Brown) is the third character to get into his book. For the fourth one, you see The Foot Guy fly into his book (titled The Foot Book). He (The Foot Guy) is the fourth character to get into their book. For the fifth, you see The Cat in the Hat's son --named Young Cat (in full view with his arms and feet seen)-- flying into his book (titled I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!). He (Young Cat) is the fifth character to get into their book. Sixth, you see a character --with the letter "A" (in red) on his head (known as "The 'A' Creature")-- fly into his book (titled Dr. Seuss's ABC). He (the "A" creature) is the sixth character to get into their book. Seventh, you see Hooey the Parrot flying into his book (titled Oh Say Can You Say?). He (Hooey the Parrot) is the seventh character to get into their book. Eighth, you see two birds --who were walking on a blue hoop-- flying into their book (titled Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!). They (the two birds) are the eighth character to get into their book. Ninth, you see two brother and sister yellow bear cubs --that being, Pinnochio and Pollyanna (and they like to hop on their father Pop and on his stomach)-- and they fly into their book (titled Hop on Pop). They (Pinocchio and Pollyanna) are the ninth character to get into their book. Tenth, you see Mr. Fox --in full view there (the front of his paws he uses as hands have been copied to be made into his back feet, while his back side and tail was drawn painted in)-- and he flies into his book (titled Fox in Socks). He (Mr. Fox) is the tenth character to get into their book. Eleventh, you see Marvin K. Mooney flying into his book (titled Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!). He (Marvin K. Mooney) is the eleventh character to get into his book. Finally --and for the twelfth (and final) book-- you see The Cat in the Hat flying into his book (titled The Cat in the Hat Comes Back). He (the Cat in the Hat) is the twelfth and final character to get into their book. The --final-- character --that being, the Cat in the Hat-- gets his layer for the book (The Cat in the Hat Comes Back). After he --the Cat in the Hat-- gets both his layer and his book, the medley/song (along with the intro) decomposes and ends. After the medley/song decomposes and ends, all the books become double layered and they glow on the blue screen. Then a book will come to the screen as a narrator tells you the title and reads the story. This usually results for the book matching the title of the Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Video's VHS. Similarly, for the videos (One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, Dr. Seuss's ABC, Hop on Pop, and The Cat in the Hat Comes Back), the end credits play the same song. However, as the credits roll, the 12 books (in the background) are still. But the song (which is played in the end credits) is unchanged from the intro version. The differences between the intro and end credits versions are, instead of the characters flying into their books and making the title for their books glow --as they did in the intro-- for the end credits version, the 12 books are still, they remain one layer as the credits roll (despite the medley being the same), and they are grayed (to make room for the end credits) and semi-blurred. The theme song/medley (which is the only exception in the end credits version --compared to the intro version) remains the same without any functionality changes. On newer Beginner Book Videos which feature The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, and other stories, the original intro of the character layers flying to their books is used again for the fifth and sixth time, however, the medley has changed similar to the original medley from the last four first Beginner Book Videos. As the medley ends, instead of one of the books on display coming to the screen, a book off screen comes from the side on screen instead to be viewed. On another Beginner Book Video, which features "I Am NOT Going to Get Up Today! and other stories," the original intro and medley is not used at all, except the title "Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Video," but the title is in a lighter blue background then a silhouette from the book "The Shape of Me and Other Stuff" comes and moves the title and the four books appear I Am NOT Going to Get Up Today!/The Shape of Me and Other Stuff/Great Day for Up!/In a People House along with one of each character from the books not flying in but flying out. Other books that were not part of Dr. Seuss's work have been brought to Random House's Home Video as well known with some of the beginner and bright and early books by P.D Eastman and Stan and Jan Berenstain. This includes Are You My Mother? (which includes 2 more books --Go, Dog. Go! and The Best Nest), The Bears Christmas (which includes 2 more books --Inside, Outside, Upside Down and The Bike Lesson), and The Berenstain Bears and the Missing Dinosaur Bone (which includes 2 more books --Bears in the Night and The Bear Detectives). (That is, aside from The Cat in the Hat --the main character of the Dr. Seuss Beginner books The Cat in the Hat, The Cat in the Hat Comes Back, and I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!-- appearing on the back cover of their books.)

Look For All These Delightful Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Videos From Random House. First, It's The Cat In The Hat Comes Back. The Cat In The Hat Comes Back. But That's Not All. You'll Meet Lots More Friends In There's A Wocket In My Pocket, And Fox In Socks. Visit An Out-Of-The-Ordinary World In One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish. Funny Things Are Everywhere In One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish. And There Are More Surprises In Oh The Thinks You Can Think, And The Foot Book. Next, It's Dr. Seuss's ABC. There's Lots Of Fun From "A" To "Z" In Dr. Seuss's ABC And I Can Read With My Eyes Shut, And Mr. Brown Can Moo Can You. Then It's Time To Rhyme With Hop On Pop. There Are Giggles Galore In Hop On Pop. And More Fun In Store With Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now, And Oh Say Can You Say. Sleepyheads Everywhere Will Love I Am Not Going To Get Up Today. Get Ready To Enjoy I Am Not Going To Get Up Today. And Three More Dr. Seuss Favorites: The Shape Of Me And Other Stuff, Great Day For Up, And In A People House. Dr. Seuss Beginner Book Videos The Whole Family Will Love, Available Only From Random House Home Video.

Ricks Steves’ Europe Direct-To-Video PBS Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Great Visit Stop Europe: Created and hosted by Rick Steves. In each episode, he travels to the continent of Europe, documenting his experiences along the way. The show is produced by Oregon Public Broadcasting and distributed by American Public Television. It premiered on September 3, 2000; since then a total of 11 seasons and 137 episodes have been produced and broadcast in syndication.

Rocky And Bullwinkle Direct-To-Video VHS Volumes Of The Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Fully Animated 12 Cartoons On VHS From Buena Vista Home Video: Produced by Jay Ward Productions, the series is structured as a variety show, with the main feature being the serialized adventures of the two title characters, the anthropomorphic flying squirrel Rocket J. ("Rocky") Squirrel and moose Bullwinkle J. Moose. The main antagonists in most of their adventures are the two Russian-like spies Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, both working for the Nazi-like dictator Fearless Leader. Supporting segments include "Dudley Do-Right" (a parody of old-time melodrama), "Peabody's Improbable History" (a dog named Mr. Peabody and his boy Sherman traveling through time), and "Fractured Fairy Tales" (classic fairy tales retold in comic fashion), among others. Has a Rocky And Bullwinkle video promo at the end of the tape.

Barney Child Voice Actors: Play any child actor his or her performers he or she do can play it together.

Franny's Feet Voices: Play any performer for Franny's Feet voices.

Jetsons Voices: Play any Jetsons voice.

Fox TV Schedule: Play any show on Fox TV.

Raffi Albums: Play any Raffi album.

Vanessa Williams Albums: Play any Vanessa Williams album.

Zachary Cale Album: Play any Zachary Cale title.

Dusty Springfield Albums: Play any Dusty Springfield album.

Lola Falana Albums: Play any Lola Falana album.

Powerpuff Girls Voice Actors: Play any Powerpuff Girls voice actor.

Timothy Goes To School Voice Actor: Play any Timothy Goes To School voice actor.

Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum Credits: Play any credit together.

Big Bag Voices: Play any voice of Big Bag together.

Babysitters Club Voice Actors Based On The Scholastic Books By Ann M. Martin:

Dragon Tales Voices Great Creator Of Sesame Street: Play any Dragon Tales performer of whole gang.

Thomas Credits: Play any Thomas credit.

Dudley The Dragon Voice Actors: Play any Dudley The Dragon voice actor.

Luna Albums: Play any Luna album.

Trumpet Of The Swan Voices: Play any Trumpet Of The Swan voice based on Charlotte's Web books by E.B. White the author together of Stuart Little.

Fractured Fairy Tales: This presented familiar fairy tales and children's stories, but with altered storylines that was modernized for humorous, satirical effect. The segment was narrated by Edward Everett Horton, June Foray, Bill Scott, Paul Frees and Daws Butler.

Harold And The Purple Crayon Credits: Play any credit with based on Crockett Johnson book.

NetSmartzKids Voice Actors: Play any voice actor together.

Learning About Letters. We're As Happy As Can Be. Learning About Numbers. We're As Happy As Can Be. Play-Along Games And Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing Along. We're As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird's Story Time. We're As Happy As Can Be. Count It Higher: Great Music Videos From Sesame Street. We're As Happy As Can Be. Monster Hits!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing Yourself Silly!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Rock & Roll!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Dance Along!. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing, Hoot And Howl With The Sesame Street Animals. We're As Happy As Can Be. Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game. We're As Happy As Can Be. We All Sing Together. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. The Best Of Elmo. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Put Down The Duckie. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sesame Street Celebrates Around The World. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

The Backyard Show. We're As Happy As Can Be. Three Wishes. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day At The Beach. We're As Happy As Can Be. Waiting For Santa. We're As Happy As Can Be. Barney's Campfire Sing-Along. We're As Happy As Can Be. Barney Goes To School. We're As Happy As Can Be. Barney In Concert. We're As Happy As Can Be. Rock With Barney. We're As Happy As Can Be. Barney's Magical Musical Adventure. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Wee Sing Together. We're As Happy As Can Be. King Cole's Party. We're As Happy As Can Be. Grandpa's Magical Toys. We're As Happy As Can Be. Wee Sing In Sillyville. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Best Christmas Ever!. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Big Rock Candy Mountains. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Marvelous Musical Mansion. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. The Wee Sing Train. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Under The Sea. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Getting Ready To Read. We're As Happy As Can Be. I'm Glad I'm Me. We're As Happy As Can Be. Bedtime Stories And Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be. Getting Ready For School. We're As Happy As Can Be. Learning To Add And Subtract. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Alphabet Game. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Best Of Ernie And Bert. We're As Happy As Can Be. Big Bird's Favorite Party Games. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing-Along Earth Songs. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. A New Baby In My House. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Sing-Along Songs The Bare Necessities. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing-Along Songs You Can Fly. We're As Happy As Can Be. Disneyland Fun. We're As Happy As Can Be. Very Merry Christmas Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing-Along Songs Fun With Music. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing-Along Songs I Love To Laugh. Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Sing-Along Songs Friend Like Me. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Twelve Days Of Christmas. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever. We're As Happy As Can Be. Richard Scarry's Best Counting Video Ever. We're As Happy As Can Be. Richard Scarry's Best Busy People Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Learning Songs Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Silly Stories And Songs Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Richard Scarry's Best Sing-Along Mother Goose Video Ever. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Love visit Dad's birthday 2026 pancakes, Super Why version of Post Alpha Bits, classic coconut vanilla layer cake, Tops milk.

Pam Tillis Albums: Play any Pam Tillis title.

Huey Lewis album: Play any great hit album.

Nicholas Jonas Albums: Play any great Nicholas Jonas hit album.

Maple East Elementary School Monday-Friday 7:30 AM To 2:30 PM: Come visit a place for Maple East together from Monday to Friday to visit for now.

Gulliver's Travels Credits: Play any Gulliver's Travels credit.

Oswald Voices: Play any great voice for Oswald.

Wilbur Voice Actors: Play any voice of Wilbur the Cow this did with all his friends.

Two Spot videos Where's Spot and Spot Goes To The Farm both September 29 1993, 2 previews in this: Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (now on video), Fraggle Rock (now available from Jim Henson Video).

Good Luck Boy. We're As Happy As Can Be. Singable Songs For The Very Young: Great With A Peanut Butter Sandwich. We're As Happy As Can Be. Adult Entertainment. We're As Happy As Can Be. More Singable Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Corner Grocery Store (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Baby Beluga (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Rise And Shine (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Raffi's Christmas Album. We're As Happy As Can Be. One Light One Sun (album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Everything Grows (album). Raffi In Concert With The Rise And Shine Band (VHS, DVD, album). We're As Happy As Can Be. Evergreen Everblue (album). Raffi On Broadway: A Family Concert (VHS, DVD, album). We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Bananaphone (album). We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Kind visit Christmas 2025 here Ma wants 9 Sawga videos, Dad wants 7 videos of The Secret Adventures, Dub wants 2 Cyberchase programs VHS DVD, something Kevin likes together Ma wants The Knights Of Fix-A-Lot, A Christmas To Remember, Dad wants Building Friendships, Dub wants Tool Power, Kevin got presents together Elmo's Sing-Along Guessing Game 1991 VHS box has Elmo holding a microphone, 25 Wonderful Years VHS correct version his Random House release plus 1997 DVD, Sesame Street Celebrates Around The World 1994 VHS 2004 DVD, nine Wee Sing DVDs Wee Sing Together, King Cole's Party, Grandpa's Magical Toys, Wee Sing In Sillyville, The Best Christmas Ever, The Big Rock Candy Mountains, The Marvelous Musical Mansion, The Wee Sing Train, and Under The Sea.

Excellent visit Kevin's birthday Tuesday September 16 2025 Bob The Builder programs Bob's White Christmas, Pets In A Pickle, The Big Game, and Bob Saves The Day plus Mona the Vampire DVDs based on the Mona the Vampire books by Sonia Holleyman.

Quiet visit Christmas 2024 Kevin wants 10 new Sesame Street albums from 2018 here All-Time Favorites 1, All-Time Favorites 2, C Is For Cookie, F Is For Fun, G Is For Grover, N Is For Numbers, E Is For Elmo, ¡C Es Para Canta, It's Christmas Time, and S Is For Sing, six Between The Lions tapes, nine videos of The Oz Kids from Paramount.

Should visit Christmas 2026 Friday December 25 2026 Kevin wants Wiggles VHS and DVDs, Bob The Builder VHS and DVDs, Sing-Along Songs Be Our Guest 1992 VHS this version does have a song Little Wooden Head there added.

Marvelous visits there which will be Kevin's birthday Wednesday September 16 2026 Kevin wants four Dolly Parton CDs he'll take Ma to Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught this she's a country singer songs for her music.

Wonderful nice ice visit new category pages for Monday January 1 2024 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Tuesday December 31 2024 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM for here Parlor Show Barney Tape WNED PBS On VHS 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Arthur Videotapes From 1997 and Jim's Tapes From Jim Henson Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Featuring Jim Henson's Muppets plus a couple others: Muppet Sing-Alongs Direct-To-Video From Jim Henson Video, Yes I Can Direct-To-Video Volumes From Jim Henson Video, Secret Life Of Toys Direct-To-Video Program From Jim Henson Video, Muppets Direct-To-Video From Columbia Pictures RCA Columbia Tristar Sony Pictures, Muppet Babies Beginner Book Video Volumes 1986-1988, Fraggle Rock Direct-To-Video VHS Five Volumes Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Five Tape Hits 1993 here, and Mother Goose Stories Direct-To-Video VHS Fun Rhymes From Jim Henson Video 2 Programs: Based On The Mona The Vampire Books By Sonia Holleyman. "I Love You" Lyrics By Lee Bernstein Copyright 1983 Shimbarah Music. Parlor VHS Taped Treasures Tapes Courtesy Of YouTube.

Intelligent visit the God with sharing love for music to it there Wednesday January 1 2025 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Wednesday December 31 2025 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Music Brentwood Show God VHS Do A Title WNED PBS Channel 17 World For God Music: Based On The Clifford The Big Red Dog Books By Norman Bridwell. Paprika's Favorite Treasure Bedtime Story Paprika's Peanut Shell Bed, Book, Moon. Mailbox's Favorite Treasure Mailtime Song Mail, Clock, Music. Magenta's Favorite Treasure Painting A Picture With Blue Easel, Paintbrush, Picture Of Magenta And Blue Together.

A Day At Old MacDonald's Farm. We're As Happy As Can Be. I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing. We're As Happy As Can Be. Good Night, Sleep Tight. We're As Happy As Can Be. Cars, Boats, Trains And Planes. We're As Happy As Can Be. Sing Out, America!. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day With The Animals. We're As Happy As Can Be. What I Want To Be!. We're As Happy As Can Be. The Wonderful World Of Sports. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day At The Circus. We're As Happy As Can Be. A Day At Camp. We're As Happy As Can Be. Ride The Roller Coaster. We're As Happy As Can Be. Very Silly Songs. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Bob The Builder Voice Actors: Play any Bob The Builder voice actors.

Dora The Explorer Voice Actors: Play any Dora voice actor together.

Friendly Pals Christmas In The Snow warm up with tubbies.

Here Come The Teletubbies Sweet Visit join the fun together.

Joys With Silly Songs Funny Dances Top time to start silly.

Look Tubbies Patterns With Playful Visit Simple Shapes time to have a good look for now.

Neat Question For What's That Dances Silly Surprises find out along with these four tubbies together.

Playful Oooh Fun Magical Moments Great Springtime Surprises get ready to join tubbies a special surprise.

Rubbadubbers Voice Actors: Play any performer.

Timmy The Tooth Voice Actors For The Adventures Of Timmy The Tooth: Play any performer of those voices.

Victor Borges Albums: Play any title.

Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum Credits: Play any credit.

Zac Brown Band Albums: Play any great album with that country group.

Parlor Show Tour Si Barney Videotapes hit song voiced by Fireman Duck David Rudman performed him for now nice visit new category pages for Monday January 1 2024 at 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM to Tuesday December 31 2024 at 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM for here Parlor Show Barney Tape WNED PBS On VHS 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Arthur Videotapes From 1997 and Jim's Tapes From Jim Henson Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Featuring Jim Henson's Muppets, Muppet Sing-Alongs Direct-To-Video From Jim Henson Video, Yes I Can Direct-To-Video Volumes From Jim Henson Video, Secret Life Of Toys Direct-To-Video Program From Jim Henson Video, Muppets Direct-To-Video From Columbia Pictures RCA Columbia Tristar Sony Pictures, Muppet Babies Beginner Book Video Volumes 1986-1988, Fraggle Rock Direct-To-Video VHS Five Volumes Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Five Tape Hits 1993 here, and Mother Goose Stories Direct-To-Video VHS Fun Rhymes From Jim Henson Video 2 Programs:

One Warm Day With Woof And That Purr

That Baby Was Born Caused A Tiny Stir

The Other Guys Just A Partner

For Now Just A Buddy With

Parlor

Parlor

Play Together

Out To The Days Or Back To Doze

All Kind Of Duckies To That School Poze

Gotta See Together Do Just Try To Get Along

Gotta Play Together Try To Share Along

Parlor

Parlor

Play Together

Joys Of Baby Animals Cuddle Tubby get ready to cuddle up with full of some babies.

Playful Days Exercise With The Teletubbies Go Up get ready to exercise with four colorful tubbies.

Tubby Pumpkin Plus Other Stories A Hit Halloween get ready to spook up with these tubbies.

Delightful visit place with great town for Ma's birthday 2026 celery, peas, glasses of some milk, plus vanilla toast cake Platinum All-Time Favorites fabulous.

Fabulous visit here on for now Dub's birthday Danimals yogurt, great toast sandwich, spaghetti, plus vanilla gourmet cake mix title for angels.

Little People Voice Actors: Play any performer of that voice for now.

Bananas In Pajamas Voices: Play any performer together.

Bananas In Pajamas Credits: Play any credit together.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Credits: Play any credit.

Francis Credits: Play any credit.

Harold And The Purple Crayon Voices: Play any cool performer.

Jack's Big Music Show Credits: Play any credit.

Luke Combs Album: Play any hit album.

Norah Jones Albums: Play any hit album.

Pink Albums: Play any hit album.

Rick Morantis Albums: Play any hit album.

Thomas Gibson Album: Play any hit albums.

Parlor programs there in the end here of each tape from the end there with each cool tape, was also displayed some red letters there on the fun purple static background. The descriptor is like this: Super Why Weeknights And Weekend Nights At 6:30 Different Than Blue's Clues Favorite Angela Santomero Show. Parlor Show Courtesy Of YouTube Video Tape Treasures Great Title For Fun. After a few seconds, the copyright screen moves to the left, revealing Big Bird, who's seen from the head up. He tells the audience, "Toodle-loo!". From 1995 to 1999, bombastic version of the WavePad version of the Sesame Street Theme key of G Major with original cast recording, which ends in a jolly keyboard/bass vamp. This carries over into the underwriting spiel. "Piggyback Rides With Cubs From Between The Lions Play A Terrific Tape Seen On PBS Kids."

Rosie's Rules Credits: Play any credit.

Thomas Promos: Play any Thomas promo.

Victor Borge Tapes: Play any tape.

Xavier Riddle Credits: Play any credit.

Zachary Quinto Tape: Play any tape.

Parlor Tape: Play any Parlor tape.

Parlor Tapes: Play any Parlor tape.

Parlor Title: Play any title.

Parlor Titles: Play any title.

Roger Rabbit Credits: Play any credit.

Thomas Rhett Title: Play any title.

White Screen Outro Programs Title VHS: It is a white screen, sometimes followed by a tone, whether it be low pitched or high pitched. These started appearing on tapes from 1978 and finished up in as late as 2006. That white background with that picture of these Barney videotapes.

Blue Screen Outro Programs Titles VHS: Blue text did with for now first said: Barney Videotapes, plays with child's favorite Barney songs.

Yummy things for Kevin's birthday 2026: spinach, squash, yogurt, vanilla birthday cake.

Black White Screen Outro Program A VHS: From 1970-2000s from the end together here of each tape.

Color Bars Tape VHS: From the end titles.

Flash Forward Credits: Play any credit.

William's Wish Wellingtons Credits: Play any credit.

Proud Family Credits: Play any credit.

Ink And Paint Club Credits: Play any credit.

Bonkers Credits: Play any Bonkers credit.

Spot Direct-To-Video Based On Books By Eric Hill 1987 Program 1993 Program 1998 Sesame Street Version From Sony Wonder Based On Spot Stories: Based on the children's books by Eric Hill, the programme followed the dog Spot, along with his parents (Sally and Sam), doing various gentle things. This cartoon was broadcast on the BBC, and was narrated by Corey Burton, with music provided by Duncan Lamont. There were originally being narrated singing a short ditty Dan Russel first sings, but popular demand meant before each story starts. Six videos seen on from Christmas 2017 Kevin played based on these fabulous sweet awesome Spot stories.

Lizzy McGuire Credits: Play any credit.

Under The Umbrella Tree Credits: Play any credit.

Rolie Polie Olie Credits: Play any credit together.

Video Outro: Play any hit outro.

Going Wild With Jeff Corwin Credits: Play those.

Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum Voice Actors: Play any voice actor.

Queen Albums: Play any Queen album.

Kevin Shirley Albums: Play any Kevin Shirley album.

Alphabet Songs. May 6, 2014. That musical background has Big Bird, Cookie Monster here and Elmo holding a red letter A, blue letter B, green letter C songs about single letter.

Thomas Books: Play any Thomas book.

Elinor Wonders Why Books: Read them based on the show.

Old MacDonald's Sing-Along Farm Credits: Play any credit.

Mother Goose Direct-To-Video VHS From Brentwood Music God: Join Mother Goose and the kids visiting school, at the zoo, at the farm, with God and ways together.

Nickelodeon VHS Promos From Sony Wonder: Play any promo together.

Zooilbee Zoo Voice Actors: Play any voice actor.

Hmm. Are You Sure You Gotta Get Goin'?

Barney Video Promo: Play any Barney promo together.

Donut Man Credits: Play any credit.

Flintstones Credits: Play any credit.

Horrid Henry Credits: Play any credit.

Jetsons Credits: Play any credit.

Long tape.

Note tape.

Plot tape.

Right tape.

Type tape.

Vote tip.

Zebra top.

Acorn top.

Corn tape.

Egg world.

Good pals.

Igloo top.

Kid world.

Moon tape.

Oat world.

Quiet top.

Sad world.

Under top.

World top.

Yak visit.

Chemistry (album). June 23, 2023. Frances McDormand's birthday.

Skip This Part Mine High Road Me Down To You Chemistry Favorite Kind Of High Magic Lighthouse Rock Hudson My Mistake Red Flag Collector I Hate Love That's Right

Rare (album). January 10, 2020.

Rare Dance Again Look At Her Now Lose You To Love Me Ring Vulnerable People You Know Let Me Get Me Crowded Room Kinda Crazy Fun Cut You Off A Sweeter Place

Revamped. September 15, 2023. Noel MacNeal's birthday.

Heart Attack Confident Sorry Not Sorry Cool For The Summer Tell Me You Love Me Neon Lights Skyscraper La La Land Give Your Heart A Break Don't Forget

Holy Fvck (album). August 19, 2022.

Freak Skin Of My Teeth Substance Eat Me Holy Fvck 29 Happy Ending Heaven City Of Angels Bones Wasted Dead Friends Help Me Feed 4 Ever 4 Me

Sad top.

Not top.

Caught tape.

Title top.

Kid visit.

Fun top.

World top.

Joy world.

Quiet top.

Ioy world.

Plot tape.

Vote tape.

Oat world.

Dad world.

Book Of Pooh Credits: Play any credit.

Dudley The Dragon Voice Actors: Play any voice actor.

Frances McDormand Albums: Play any great hit album.

Horrid Henry Voice Actors: Play and perform together.

Jetsons Credits: Play any credit.

Lyla In The Loop Credits: Play any credit.

Nick Jonas Albums: Play hit albums.

Pooh Credits: Play any credit.

Roger Rabbit Credits: Play any credit.

Thomas Video Promo: Play any promo.

Victor Borge Album: Play any title.

Xavier Riddle And The Secret Museum Voice Cast: Play any performer.

Zach Bryan: Play any Zach Bryan hit album.

Love Again (album). May 12, 2023.

Love Again I'll Be Waiting On You Love Of My Life The Gift It's All Coming Back To Me Now Orpheus And Eurydice All By Myself Where Does My Heart Beat Now Celine Wisdom A New Day Has Come Courage That's The Way It Is Love Takes Courage

Dude tape.

Plot tape.

Joys tape.

Bots book.

Type tour.

Bout tape.

Joy world.

Dad world.

Tour tape.

Joys tour.

Type town.

Note town.

Ride town.

Plot tape.

Hot world.

Joys tour.

Vote town.

High tops.

True tape.

Hots tour.

Note tape.

Sweet as it did for now first repeated from ten day weekend part of Christmas break will be Saturday December 23 2023 12:23 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Sally Greenberg Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig 25 Years Lidia With Mary Berry Christmas Hockey Game Harbaugh Martin Shearer Kaukonen Clark The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Jim Harbaugh’s birthday, Susan Lucci’s birthday, Martin Kratt’s birthday, Harry Shearer’s birthday, Jorma Kaukonen’s birthday, and Wesley Clark’s birthday together, Sunday December 24 2023 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Hottest Christmas Eve Celebration Harry Litman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Blue Bowl From Tots Westminister Alsace Gratitude Messiah Amberleigh Dinner Tudor 12 Days The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Anthony Fauci's birthday also driving to Amberleigh to have dinner with Grandma Mup Kevin ate that red pasta with that fabulous fork he also ate cookies, Monday December 25 2023 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Sally Greenberg Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig PBS Kids Christmas Work It Out Wombats Fun Annie Lennox Wish Title Tape Long Paragraphs The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Annie Lennox's birthday he celebrates Christmas Day, Tuesday December 27 2023 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bite Fond With Jacob Green Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report First Day Of Kwanzaa Work It Out Wombats Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Keenan Lars Ulrich Highland Christmas Nutcracker Clown The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Keenan MacWilliam's birthday Lars Ulrich's birthday together, Wednesday December 27 2023 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM Kevin celebrates Jacqueline Pillon's birthday that voice for Matt, Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Sally Greenberg Hits Song 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Telling Time Lunch For Miss Liz Work It Out Wombats Jacqueline Pillon Kwanzaa Presents Madness The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Thursday December 28 2023 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Title Tour Tons With Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Writing Posters Cousins Denzel Washington Great Kwanzaa Lunch Work It Out Wombats Wonder Kevin’s Birthday Next Year Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin wonders what next year's category page will be, Friday December 29 2023 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Town Sophie Koch Tune 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Sleepover Postcards Ted Danson Expression Kwanzaa Swim Scoop Saves The Day Page Wait New The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Ted Danson together, Saturday December 30 2023 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Tutu Show With Fanny Sanin Hits Song Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Sheryl Lee Ralph Wish Karamu 7th Day Cultural Kwanzaa Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Climate Vision 4:00 Mass Hockey Game The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph together, Saturday December 31 2023 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Zoom Sophie Koch Tune 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Movies Goes Garth Brooks Library Congress Bills New Years Eve 2023 Montage The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin shares 2023 montage he even watches Garth Brooks library congress, Monday January 1 2024 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Zoom Sally Greenberg Tune 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Felines Breakfast Work It Out Wombats Kwanzaa New Years Day Parade Vienna Hockey Amberleigh Do The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin shares London New Years Day parade full of marching bands, holiday floats, sweet music, and performers during a cool parade. Tuesday January 2 Kevin goes back to Steps will be Now You Don't See Me.

All Done. See You Later.

Cat's Journeys A Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That Christmas Cat, Nick, Sally, FIsh and their friends travel couple of great journeys before the end that Ralph will be back home time for Christmas with The Cat In The Hat and his friends.

Easy Tour Campsite With The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Camping The Little Cats join The Cat in the Hat, Fish, Nick and Sally on a fun and frenzied outdoor adventure as they camp, hike and paddle their way to Fish's family.

Good evening, and welcome to another concert by The All-Monster And A Guy Named Murray Chorus. Hello. I'm Murray. (he plays a harmonica, Eb major) Ahem. A-1, A-2... Thank you. Thank you. That was lovely, everyone. Now it's time for lunch. Ooh. Lunch! Lunch! That was a Loulou. Hey, fellas, wait for me!

Intelligent Visit With The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Space The Cat in the Hat fires up his Space-ama-racer and whisks Nick, Sally and Fish off on a cosmic adventure in search of the robot.

Kind Visits Christopher A Holly A Teddy Christmas get ready to spend holiday season with bears.

Missing Hat With Feline A Hello Kitty Christmas cats try to find Santa's missing hat here.

Oh, hi there, little fella. Hello. Hey, listen, you know who you could be if I gave you this little hat and a bag to carry over your shoulder? I could be a laundry man. No, not a laundry man. How about Santa Claus? No, no, no, not Santa Claus. What's wrong with Santa Claus? There's nothing wrong with Santa Claus, but.. Don't you like Christmas? Oh, I love Christmas. But you could be the postman. A postman, hmm... I'll see you around. Okay. Hey, watch it. Where ya goin'? To a fire? Hey, speaking of a fire... Fire? What fire? Help! Help! No, there's no fire at all. But do you know who you could be if I gave you this little shiny red hat? Yeah, Santa Claus. No, not Santa Claus. Little Red Riding Hood? No, no, no, not Red Riding Hood, you could be a fireman. A fireman? Holy smoke!

Quiet Child Christmas Carols With The Cedarmont Kids sing along with the kids favorite holiday songs.

Singing Holiday Favorites A Cedarmont Kids Christmas kids sing along with their favorite holiday songs.

Useful Snow With Vernon's Cabbage Patch Kids Christmas get ready to tis the season for now.

World Turned Odd For Odd Squad the agents know that world turned odd for now.

Yuletide Classics A Cedarmont Kids Christmas sing along with favorite holiday songs.

Stay Tuned After The Program With More Great Fantabulous Previews.

Intelligent Visits A Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown spends Christmas.

Other Buddy Want A Dog Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown does want his dog for now.

Cool Tangerine Bear Christmas that bear was getting ready together for Christmas.

Intelligent Peace Earth With The Great Christmas Circus time to get ready for a hit show.

Good Pals A Baby Songs Christmas babies get ready to it with singing some holiday songs.

Casper's Wonderful Haunt With Spooks A Casper Christmas Casper spends Christmas with Casper and his friends. This movie was sung by that sweet fabulous country singer Randy Travis for a full holiday.

Pals Gingerbread Turning Invisible From Now You Don't See Me Kaitlin and Tiptie probably waited for the agents to turn real visible again: they suggested go to school while they wait for the agents to turn visible, they tried Barney Safety that tape from Barney watching it didn't work, they also checked Summit Central but it didn't work either, soon enough they're visible they were so happy that they are visible plus gang cheered together plus Cara calls Tiptie that Kaitlin and Tiptie are very so happy that they are visible they're ready for Super Why with Cole for a 34th episode. Giirls cheered Tiptie thanked Cole for waiting for the agents to turn visible she sings "Part Do Turn Visible" to the tune of You'll Never Walk Alone. "You Guys Sure Did, Thanks Again So Much For Turning Guys Visible Today. My Pleasure, Tiptie. Speaking Of Turning Visible, Might Be A Time To Watch Super Why This 34th Fun Episode." Special message did with here on that tape: Wednesday December 5 2018 Kevin and his friends went bowling at Kenmore Lanes there in the morning then they went back to Renewal Church to do a Christmas hobby development in the afternoon. That day it was Jose Carreras's birthday party he did his opera he's a Spanish tenor.

Happy Prefect Christmas Fun With Arthur D.W. visits Uncle Fred his dog Rory D.W.'s talking duck named Quackers as they get ready to spend Christmas.

Sweet as it did here each room there from Sesame Street Letters the game is equipped with a radio on which three stations are tunable: WHAT, KTOY and KKID featuring Jerry Nelson as the deejay. Each station plays commercials announced by Martin P. Robinson and News Flashes by Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson). Songs included are both released songs as audio: ABC's Of The Swamp, Would You Like To Buy An O, X Marks The Spot, Sing Your Synonyms, Zizzy Zoomers, The Word Is NO, Question Song, Still, We Like Each Other, J Friends, Rhyme Out, M-M-M Monster Meal, Hey Diddle Diddle, C Is For Cookie, Mad, Be My D, Elmo Talks About The Letter E, Two G Sounds, Letter B, Thinking Of U, Rappin' Alphabet, Four Seasons, Cookie's Rhyming Song, Write It Down.

Kind radio there which for each room there from Sesame Street Numbers in the game is equipped with a radio on which three stations are tunable: W123, W357 and K100 featuring Jerry Nelson as the deejay. Each station plays commercials, songs and News Flashes by Kermit the Frog. Songs included are the following to it probably for about numbers with released songs as audio: Born To Add, Listen To The Bells, Count It Higher, Ten Turtles, Adding, Sometimes A Cookie, My Triangle Home, Forty Blocks From My Home, Family, The Inch Worm, Country Two, Five Bears In A Bed, The Ten Commandments Of Health, Subtraction Blues, It's Hip To Be A Square, Green Grow The Rushes, O, I Want A Monster To Be My Friend.

Best cool alphabet cartoons from Sesame Street Letters animated videos: Madrigal Alphabet, Big, Next To, Penguin Tap-Dance, Body Parts, Leap Spring, Wet And Dry, Help, Letter E with Gordon voice-over, here letter F circus, gorilla writing the letter G, fun letter H cartoon, ink, Jolly J Jamboree country ballad about J words, letter K with that kangaroo, Me And My M, fun letter N cartoon, Q with Gordon voice-over, R with fun robber, T with Gordon voice-over, Villain In The Panama Hat, Yakety Yak, special alien letter Z this final letter in the alphabet.

Dandy cool number cartoons from Sesame Street Numbers animated videos: Ladybugs Picnic, The Alligator King, It's A Lovely Eleven Morning, In And Out Crowd, I Love My Bones with that man talking about bones, Something's Missing with that dog and that frog, Some, More, Most, Imagination, 20 Pickle Pie, Animal Department Store 1 to 10, Country 5 silly farm, The Old Woman Who Lived In A Nine, 3 plus 1 equals 4, King Minus cartoon, Bowling subtraction, light bulb subtraction, peacock math, bubble gum math, an owl and a bird compromise, 2 gorillas scratching each others backs, snakes make shapes, shapes line-up.

Fun phone calls with from Sesame Street Letters from Big Bird, Snuffy, Oscar, Ernie, Bert.

Home of phone calls from Sesame Street Numbers from Big Bird, Count Von Count, Elmo, Ernie, Bert.

Join the fun with stories from Sesame Street Letters: Little Red Riding Bird, Prince Ernie And The Letter N, Snuffy Dumpty.

Long time full with stories from Sesame Street Numbers: Ernie, The Count And The 3 Little Pigs, Count Goldilocks And The 3 Bears, Little Miss Muffet Bird.

Note with fun Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley: The Bear Went Over The Mountain (Bert), Eensy Weensy Spider (Ernie), here Alphabet Song (Bert), George Washington Bridge (Ernie). During the Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley, Bert is Now I've Sung My ABCs for fun single song.

Chromebooks and computers do have a same first version it did with to do that together. There in the 1995 reissue, some iPhones here and iPod touches hear a second version of dialogue and some songs.

Same dialogue it did seen on 2 programs seen in a cool program from Punky Brewster here in a program Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes.

Reissue 1976 version of The Muppet Alphabet Album has a second version for iPhones iPod touches.

Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years VHS from 1993 iPhones and iPod touches have a second version.

Simply at 5:50 Almost There Keep Moving For One Minute.

The Count Counts A Party book and tape were used Thursday January 7 2021 second edition. The recording includes the voice of Caroll Spinney as Oscar the Grouch, the song "The Transylvania Polka" plays during the party scene in the story.

Cookie Monster And The Cookie Tree book and record were used Thursday August 20 2015. The audio edition features Fran Brill as the witch and Betty Lou, and Caroll Spinney as the Cookie Tree, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, the recording contains the live version of "C is for Cookie" from Sesame Street Live from 1973 after the story is over.

Look What I Found book and tape were used Friday January 29 2021. The book and audio editions feature the original character voices, Caroll Spinney as Big Bird, Fran Brill as Betty Lou, Jerry Nelson as The Count, Jim Henson as Ernie, plus Frank Oz as Grover and Bert.

Show And Tell book and tape were used Friday January 24 2020. Plenty of voices like Frank Oz as Grover and Bert, Jerry Nelson as Herry Monster, Fran Brill as Betty Lou and Prairie Dawn.

Grover Goes To School book and tape Golden Book were used Tuesday June 12 2018. The read-along edition features Frank Oz voicing Grover, Truman and Jill and Fran Brill voicing Grover's mommy.

When Is Saturday story book and tape were used Monday July 30 2018. The read-along edition features Frank Oz voicing Grover and Fran Brill voicing Grover's mommy.

All About Me cassette from 1990 first used Tuesday January 21 2020 simply it low pitch. The audio tape has a similar tracklist as the earlier album, with five songs lifted from Aren't You Glad You're You: the cast performance of "My Name" (which replaces the original version from Sesame Street LIVE), Oscar's "Wonderful Me" (retaining its spoken introduction), "Aren't You Glad You're You," "Proud," and "Believe in Yourself." This also features some new narration from Big Bird. Sections of the original narration are rerecorded, with a few lines reworded to reflect the change from record to tape, and introductions are added to the new songs.

Sesame Street 1 Original Cast cassette first used Friday August 23 2019 simply it low pitch. The 1974 cassette release (C-5064) features a different running order: "What Are Kids Called" plays before "I've Got Two," and the final track "Rubber Duckie" is preceded by "Up and Down," "I Love Trash," and "A Face." Additionally, the closing tag, where Gordon instructs the listener to turn the record over, is omitted.

Sing-A-Long Volume 1 cassette from Peter Pan Records used Thursday September 12 2019 simply it low pitch.

Disney Presents Holiday Favorites 1 cassette were used Wednesday December 5 2018 Kevin does have Steps here on that day Kevin and his friends went bowling at Kenmore Lanes with Kevin's friends from Saint Francis there in the morning then they went back to Renewal Church to do a Christmas hobby development in the afternoon. Those agents probably invisible from Now You Don't See Me.

Disney Presents Holiday Favorites 2 cassette first used Tuesday December 18 2018 simply it low pitch.

Both the opening and closing to 1996 VHS reprint of The Best Of Ernie And Bert from 1988 were used Wednesday September 11 2019, that day was the PBS Kids version of show 4904 "So You Think You Can Choreograph", that day's show's all about choreographers.

Sweet as it did full Random House release from a program first seen Sesame Street 25 Wonderful Years VHS used Saturday January 9 2021. That day was Candi Milo's birthday.

Sad Last Day Of Yellow Label Punky's Musical Celebration Adventure probably the girls point out that Saturday January 16 2010 was the last day of yellow label green square but no end label but that new copy came with white writing fun with white text.

Scenes from 3370 "Take A Bird To Work Day" were used Sunday September 6 2015. Fun as it did same as songs from The Biscuit Brothers with here Meet The Biscuits.

Nature Sounds Are Like A Song That's Asking You To Sing Along. So Give A Listen To The World Around And Then Add Your Voice To The Wonderful Sound.

Twiddlebugs At Work book and record were used Saturday November 7 2020 to it first edition. Narrated by Prairie Dawn who narrates the story fun as it did with those cool Twiddlebugs.

Big Bird Follows The Signs book and record first used Tuesday September 20 2016 first edition. The audio edition features Caroll Spinney as Big Bird, and Fran Brill as Betty Lou and Prairie Dawn.

Early Bird On Sesame Street book and tape from 1991 used which Friday June 15 2018. The book and audio edition features Caroll Spinney as Big Bird, and Fran Brill as Little Bird and Prairie Dawn (who narrates the story), this omits the song "Good Morning" (here on Golden's reissues).

Vegetable Soup book and tape probably first used Thursday July 19 2018 produced by Golden then. Voices in this: Jim Henson as Ernie, plus also Frank Oz as Bert and Cookie Monster.

The Little Red Hen Fisher-Price book and tape to it probably used Friday January 12 2018. Fran Brill as Prairie Dawn also providing additional narration, Jerry Nelson as Herry Monster as a pig, Jim Henson as Ernie here as a dog, Frank Oz as Grover as the sheep, Bert was a chicken, and Cookie Monster was a cow.

Snow Queen Drink Fun Taylor's Birthday title date on this September 19 1998 here Monday March 21 2022 will be Taylor's birthday that day will be the PBS Kids version of show 5133 "Turtle Tunes", that day's show's all about turtles here like Morty the sea turtle. Fun as it did, Morty was probably voiced by David Rudman which to do that together.

Tiptie's Birthday Surprise Rumpelstiltskin's Tea Party Skate Fun their duckie friends plan Tiptie's birthday surprise. Soon after the episode gang yells, "Surprise! Happy Birthday, Tiptie! Blow Out Cool Birthday Candles Please."

Your Christmas Yule Log Sweet Fireplace time to get ready for now share fireplace.

Marvelous Kids Sing Christmas kids sing Christmas songs.

Good Pals Snowbird And The Forgotten Christmas Snowbird forgets Christmas.

Kids' Favorite Joys Of Christmas Songs get ready to present holiday music.

Useful Story Of Annabelle's Wish Annabelle shares her wish narrated by that fabulous country singer Randy Travis.

Excellent Visit Feline A Garfield Christmas Garfield spends Christmas with for all his friends.

Cool Visit Mary Berry Christmas Mary Berry gets ready to spend Christmas together.

Kind part show 4059 full PBS broadcast used Monday January 10 2022, that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5124 "Elmo And Rosita's Tallest Block Tower Ever", that title show all about blocks.

Odd Squad: The Movie Cheese Festival For Agents the agents star in their own hit movie.

Kind Rockin' Reindeer Sing-Along Christmas sing along with holiday songs.

Other Pals A Cabbage Patch Kids Christmas gang sing holiday songs.

Useful Po Tinky Winky's Present Laa-Laa Dipsy's Present A Teletubbies Christmas spend Christmas with Po, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Tinky Winky full of some snow.

One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven! Said The Alligator King To His Seven Sons, "I'm Feelin' Mighty Down. Whichever Of You Can Cheer Me Up Will Get To Wear My Crown." His First Son Brought Seven Oyster Pearls From The Bottom Of The China Sea. The Second Gave Him Seven Statues Of Girls With Clocks Where Their Stomachs Should Be. The Third Son Gave Him Seven Rubies From The Sheikdom Of Down There Beneath. The King Thought The Rubies Were Cherries And He Broke Off Seven Of His Teeth. The Fourth Son Tried To Cheer Him Up With Seven Lemon Drops. The King Said, "I'm Sorry, Son. Since That Ruby Episode, I Just Haven't Got The Chops." The Fifth Son Brought The King Perfume In Seven Fancy Silver Jars. The King Took A Whiff And He Broke Out In Spots Cause It Smelled Like Cheep Cigars. The Sixth Son Gave Him Seven Diamond Rings To Wear Upon His Toes. The King Snagged His Foot On The Royal Red Rug And Crumpled Up His Nose. The Seventh Son Of The Alligator King Was A Thoughtful Little Whelp. He Said, "Daddy, Appears To Me That You Could Use A Little Help." Said The Alligator King To His Seventh Son, "My Son, You Win The Crown. You Didn't Bring Me Diamonds Or Rubies But You Help Me Up When I Was Down. Take The Crown It's Yours, My Son. I Hope You Don't Mind The Dents. I Got It On Sale At A Discount Store Costs Me All Of Seven Cents!" Seven!

Arthur Tape A Title gang learned that Arthur titles together.

Cause Things Like That Just Do Not Have The Power, To Make A Grouch's Heart Fill Up With Joy with second verse of that ballad together it did here in that ballad.

Excellent Christmas Tale Of Nick And Noel share the joys of Nick and Noel.

Good Moo Family Holiday Christmas Hoedown get ready to jam country music.

Kind Of Santa Experience Fun A Rugrats Christmas get ready to go visit Santa Claus together.

Monday April 10 2017 Was Show 4715 "Meet Julia".

Outstanding Sing Along Christmas get ready to sing along favorite Christmas songs.

Quiet Vernon's Cabbage Patch Kids Christmas get ready to tis the season with the whole gang.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. Sung and narrated by Fred Astaire. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Useful Jingle Bells Other Holiday Songs get ready to jingle those bells.

Wonderful Rockins Christmas Sing-Along get ready to tis the season.

Yuletide Visit Canine A Joyful Christmas watch these Christmas cartoons with gang.

Special end credits of that last 2 together for a ballad with kinda country will be No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Tapes, No Those Places Show Top Do Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Maya And Miguel Title: Love In The Junkyard From Album Silly Songs Track 9 Of 15 Music By: Christopher Cerf And Norman Stiles Sung By: Oscar C Major D Major, The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen.

Marvelous part about with Between The Lions tape just a bunch of seen on PBS Kids Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Seeing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes, Four Pos Show Maya Miguel Direct-To-Video Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On Scholastic Stories Produced Warner Bros. Program Showing Elmo's World Up And Down Recording 2007 Between The Lions Tapes: Elmo's World Up And Down Voice Cast: Elmo: Kevin Clash, Super-Grover: Eric Jacobson, Yo-Yo: Jennifer Barnhart, Up And Down Lady: Andrea Martin.

Kids Sing Country Christmas get ready to jam country version of holiday songs.

La, La, La, La, La, La. Oh hello there. This is your old pal Grover here. Oh I am so glad you are here. I was just here all by myself you know. Oh, but that's okay. I can do lots of things when I'm alone. It's a nice song. You know, there are lots of things you can do when you're alone. Yeah, you can write yourself a little poem. Or throw a ball up against a wall. Yeah, yeah, lots of things. But, you know what? I think there are lots of times it is nicer to be with somebody else than all alone by yourself. And you are here with me, so I am not alone and I am happy.

Christmas Eve On Sesame Street. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Delightful La Grande Ducks gang learned that ducks are cool.

Kids Of Grand Ducks gang learned that ducks are cool.

Yuletide Christmas gang learned that Yuletide.

Good Friends With Ducks gang learned that friends.

Useful Days For Ducks gang learned very useful.

Excellent Vote Show Ducks gang learned that vote.

Joys Of Silly Songs gang learned silly songs.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Sung and narrated by Burl Ives. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Frosty The Snowman. Sung and narrated by Jimmy Durante. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. Sung and narrated by Fred Astaire. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Little Drummer Boy. Sung by The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. We're As Happy As Can Be.

A Special Sesame Street Christmas. We're As Happy As Can Be.

John Denver And The Muppets: A Christmas Together. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Muppets Go Hollywood. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Muppets: A Celebration Of 30 Years. We're As Happy As Can Be.

A Muppet Family Christmas. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Big Bird In China. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Big Bird In Japan. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Muppets At Walt Disney World. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Great Santa Claus Switch. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Hey Cinderella!. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Frog Prince. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Sesame Street 20 And Still Counting. Hosted by Bill Cosby. We're As Happy As Can Be.

A Walking Tour Of Sesame Street. Hosted by James Earl Jones. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Big Bird's Birthday Or Let Me Eat Cake. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Sesame Street Stays Up Late. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Sesame Street All-Star 25th Birthday: Stars And Street Forever!. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Muppet Classic Theater. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Frosty Returns. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Rocky Mountain Holiday. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Henson's Place. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Barney's Imagination Island. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Barney Celebrates Children. Hosted by Maria Shriver. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

Wonderful Winter Book gang learned that winter.

Delightful Cool Kind Duck gang learned being kind.

Kids Of Sweet Lions gang learned that lions.

That Elinor Wonders Why program probably will be this title Underneath Wonderful Journey With Dad's Birthday fun it did which Elinor plans Dad's birthday fun as it did to celebrate Dad's birthday. "Stuffed Animal Zoe Will Put In That Volume With Her Left Hand Because Of Dad's Birthday."

Part Do Turn Visible seen in Pals Gingerbread Turning Invisible From Now You Don't See Me, fun as it did from a Punky Brewster program tune of You'll Never Walk Alone. This felt Kaitlin and Tiptie were so happy that they are visible 2 girls felt joyful fun as it did they were so happy, spoken and sung by Tiptie, Clover in brackets.

That tape for which that cool Sesame Street title program Playtime Born To Sesame Pool Bedtime Galileo Duckieland where Jane discusses melody used here in Sing-along Songs Heigh-Ho that tape was writer by Kevin Clash teleplay by Tom Cooke. Trying it Cold Open with Jane here in Playtime Born To Sesame Pool Bedtime Galileo Duckieland. Hiya. You're Here Tonight. I've Been Picking Duckies Trying To Figure Out His Squeaky Sound Makes. As A Matter Of Fact, Tonight They're Flying To Cinderella. Yes, That 12th Cool Fun Episode. Whyatt Went To See What Red Was Trying To Figure Out What Things To Wear For A Big Party. Well, In Your Life, Just A Tiny Different. In This Episode Where Princess Presto Spells A Word Dress, Alpha Pig Spells A Word Wheel, Super Why Changes Go To Stay Instead. Such A Big Classic, After They Fly, Red Joins 3 Girls They Tell Red That She's Gonna Stay And Be Herself Then Everyone Thanked Red For Showing Her A Fun Dance But They Did Together. What Will Red Prepare A Party Before Dancing For Everyone? Stick Around Such Fabulous Flying Fun. The Songs That I've Planned Today Will Help Us Have Fun At Work Or Play. How Are We Gonna Do That? Well, Think Of Something Everybody Loves. Like Money? No, Everybody Loves To Sing, So The Subject For Today Will Be A Melody. M-E-L-O-D-Y, Melody! The Subject For Today Will Be A Melody. Gosh, What's A Melody? Take A Couple Of Notes, And Make A Song. Dance Myself To Sleep (EKA: Episode 1705) (Season 13 finale). When I Fly Home From School And I Have Nothing To Do, I Like To Hang Out With Winnie The Pooh. He Likes To Jog And Jump And Fall. But He Says He Likes Junk Food Best Of All. Junk Food? Come On, Winnie, Do Your Exercises. Snuffle Lullabye (EKA: Episode 2099). With The Song You've Got A Lot. What Have You Got? You Got A Melody. Right! Join Right In If You Know How, I Think I Hear Pinocchio Now. If Moon Was Cookie (EKA: Episode 1789). He's Pretty Good For Just A Lad, But These Next Guys Are Really Bad! On A Little Island Far From Everything Lived Some Jolly Pirates Who Loved To Sing. The King's Problem (EKA: Episode 0407). That Was Sure A Blast. Next We'll Learn To Yodel, With The Help Of Snow White. And While We Sing, We'll Play A Little Game. We All Know There Are Seven Dwarfs, But How Many Can You Name? How Many Of You Were Able To Recognize Happy, Dopey, Grumpy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Bashful, And Doc? Singing Is Fun When You Know How To Read. Roberta Robin, Please Proceed. Johnny Lives In A Big City But Has Everything A Cowboy Could Want. Everything, Everything. He Has A Place To Pan For Gold. Panning, Panning. And He Has Time To Shoot A Buffalo Every Day. Shooting, Shooting. And Every Night, He Dreams He's A Cowboy Riding The Range. Elmo And The Lavender Moon (EKA: Episode 3101). In Many Countries Around The World, A Cowboy Is Called A Caballero. So Let's Fly South For A Song With My Friends Donald, Jose And Panchito. Imagination (EKA: Episode 0493). Now For The Most Famous Caballero... What The? Quiet! And Now... For The... Most... Famous Caballero! The Masked Avenger Of Burley California, Zorro! Everybody Sleeps (EKA: Episode 0406) (Season 4 premiere). In This Song We Will Sing About An Animal We Birds Could Live Without. So If You See One, You'd Better Watch Out. Is It A Rat? A Man? A Dog? I Bet It's A Cat. And I'm Never Really Quite At Ease, Especially If They Are Siamese. Now Stay Very Close Behind Me And Keep Me In Sight. Ha! Not That Close. As We All Sing A Song About Flying A Kite. Moonshines (EKA: Episode 2775). Here's One More Chance Before Our Show Ends, To Sing Along With Our Little Dwarf Friends. Saturday March 24 2007 Seeing Elmo's World Up And Down Their Parents Car To The Playground. Plus Jane signs off fabulous end did go wondrous as you did to do that together. Hey, I Hope You Had Fun Showing Red That Costume Party With Those Three Girls Tonight. Sweet Plans, Don't We. Sure, One Last Thing. Those Did, This Was Fun Visiting With Us. Voice talents probably a 1995 program: Tiptie: Karen Prell, Jane: Monet Chandler, Gordon: Roscoe Orman, Maria: Sonia Manzano, Snuffy: Martin P. Robinson, Moonshines Singer: Jerry Nelson, Everybody Sleeps Singer: Joe Raposo, Bert And Cookie Monster: Frank Oz, Miss Adriana From North French, Whyatt: Nicholas Castel Vanderburgh, Littlest Pig: Zachary Bloch, Red: Siera Florindo, Princess Pea: Tajja Isen, Special Guest Star: Los Lobos.

Punky's Pumpkin Farm Ghost Pretend Afraid Punky Halloween Tiptie and her Summit friends head to a pumpkin farm where they can pick pumpkins to take home with them, eat yummy candy corns, feed the animals with, even dress up costumes together Cole was a canary, Tiptie was a doctor, Clover was a construction worker, Pauline was a ballerina, Booly was his farmer, Fireman Duck was Batman.

Sweet as it did 1995 program Pals Gingerbread Turning Invisible From Now You Don't See Me writer by Mitchell Kriegman Teleplay by John Costanza fun as it did here from Punky Brewster.

Now Tale Story For Beauty And The Beast fun it did probably sharing a fun story fun as it did beauty to a beast. Words on top said The Alphabet Song from Sing Along The Listening Game from Havin' Fun With Ernie And Bert Old MacDonald from show 4019 from a 1995 Punky Brewster program Owen's Goodbye Language Tune Letter Barnyard Special Meeting here, blue screen in the end.

Saddle Show Dinner Roscoe Orman's Birthday The Alpha Sully Song from Warner Home Video from 2002 visiting Pine Hollow Stables visit some girls with for a saddle adventure.

Tell Jokes, Riddles, Knock-Knocks, Poems Sonia Manzano's Birthday The Alpha Dusty Song fun it did probably Shari Lewis, Lamb Chop and the kids tell jokes, solve riddles, do fun knock-knock jokes, and those funny poems.

Horse Crazy For Girls that Saddle Club movie girls learned that horses get crazy.

Special Mane Event Girls that Saddle Club movie girls learned that mane for a fun event.

First Adventure Horse Race For Girls that Saddle Club movie girls were getting ready starting a fun race.

Friends Forever Stable Outstanding Buddy A Buddy Girls that Saddle Club movie girls learned friends forever.

Broken pair here in that program Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party. "Sorry About That Pair Being Broken With, Kate. That's Okay. Don't Worry. Plenty Of Sweet Slices. While Cole's Gone, Watch Super Why With Kaitlin. See, I'm Sure That Cole Will Have Some."

Fun line to that program from Punky Brewster Playing Hanukkah Birthday Johnny Uncle Remus Books Tradition: "When I Was A Tiny Baby, I Used To Enjoy Doing Some Uncle Remus Stories Here. See, Remember That Time Ginny, Johnny And Toby Were Playing Follow The Leader While Singing Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah That Uncle Remus Sings It." That time Ginny, Johnny and Toby playing Follow The Leader while singing Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah probably here Uncle Remus usually first sings it. "Yup, That Song Was First Reminds Here Of That Day Probably Which Uncle Remus Sings It."

Broken pair here in that program Pizza Night Broken Pair Do Headphones Cinderella A Party: Hiya. You Three Probably Got Cole, You Presume. Hello, Clover. Well, Are They Here? Sure, Indeed There In Which Cole Probably Ate Some Slices. Tiptie's Tracking Him Down. Um, Probably To It. Uh-Oh. What's Wrong, Clover? Miss Carlotta Said That When They Headed Out Of Town, Cole Was A Boy From Central. Um, Clover, I Don't Think That Some Slices Can Watch Super Why You And Tiptie Can. See, All This Talk About Dinner Has Made Some Hungry. So If You Three Will Excuse To Us, Time To Get Cole. Good Luck Getting Cole From Central.

Play Becoming Swan With Tour Campfire Full Bear girls learned that Monday December 4 2017 here in did which Kevin and his friends went to Power Vista in the morning then Kevin, Mr. Bud, here Malik, and Drew did food pantry n the afternoon plus also that day 9:12 AM Kevin listens to Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear from Going On A Bear Hunt Season 4 Episode 12 tape Miss Carlotta gave.

True Town For Ducks gang learned that towns.

Barney's Christmas Surprise Star-Struck Sheepdog Other Holiday Stories get ready to tis the season with Barney canine time.

Daniel Visits Fun Neighborhood Train Ride Juan's Gift Daniel Tiger climbs board with him and his friends to visit Juan Carlos here and Juan's family but when Daniel arrives Daniel was very disappointed that Daniel's gift he brought for Juan is broken.

Rocket Saves The Day Words Letter Pest Mystery based on the Rocket books by Tad Hills where it tells a story about here Rocket's friends find that letter pest signs all over town so they spelled it the right way which to a thing together. Category page here with fully animated TV program fun it did with based on these books: Rocket Saves The Day Search Letter Songs From Rock & Roll PBS Kids TV Program Based On The Rocket Books By Tad Hills Fully Animated Program With Great Letter Pest Mystery.

Junglies Head The First Day School Little Brother Tooth Where's Zoe Heavy South Junglies get ready to go to school Penny met her little brother Albert had a lost tooth Junglies didn't know why Zoe went things got heavy also fly south.

Dorm Town gang learned that dorm.

Fabulous Stilts gang learned that stilts.

Plot Days gang learned that plot.

Vote Dorm gang learned that dorm.

True Vote gang learned that vote.

Play Tape gang learned that tape.

Right Dot gang learned that dot.

Dot Bout gang learned that dot.

Joy Top gang learned that joy.

True Plot gang learned that plot.

Joy Zippers gang learned that zippers.

Pans And Pots gang taught pots and pans together.

Night Dot gang learned that dot.

Joy Note gang learned that note.

Bot Tot gang learned that tot.

Note Bear gang learned that note.

Dull Days gang learned that days.

Fun Top gang learned that top.

Plot Curls gang learned that curls.

Dandy Top gang learned that top.

Joy Tin gang learned that tin.

Ziti Top gang learned that top.

Long Top gang learned that top.

Note Tune gang learned for music.

Cool Dunk gang learned that dunk.

Okay Being You gang learned that being you.

Yuletide Days gang learned that yuletide.

Dun Top gang learned that dun.

Arthur Videotapes For Duckies A Title gang taught which the Arthur videos Kevin played Christmas 2017.

Caillou Programs For Ducks gang taught Caillou videos seen on that cool young boy.

Enemy Vote For Ducks gang taught for enemies.

Game Time With Gang ducks taught playing games would be a wonderful time to have some.

Kooky dwarfs from Walt Disney's 1937 classic hit title classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

Marvelous days town with.

Ongoing visit town tour.

Quiet vote town with.

Second version of dialogue from Kevin's iPod touch.

Useful town a title.

Wonderful town tour trick.

Yak world town vote town tour.

Stephen Foster Favorites: Bob McGrath And The Gentlemen Songsters. SIDE A: Old Black Joe, Oh Susanna, Gentle Annie, Nelly Bly, Uncle Ned, Ring De Banjo, Swanee River, SIDE B: Camptown Races, I Dream Of Jeanie, Angelina Baker, Carry Me 'Long, Beautiful Dreamer, Some Folks, My Old Kentucky Home.

Wee Sing Around The Campfire. SIDE A: The More We Get Together, Vive La Compagnie, Hey, Lolly, Lolly, Smile, Today Is Monday, Clementine, Sarasponda, Upward Trail, I've Been Working On The Railroad, She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain, Oh Susanna, We Won't Go Home Until Morning, When The Saints Go Marching In, Get On Board, Little Children, Heav'n, Heav'n, Nobody Knows The Troubles I've Seen, Jacob's Leader, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, Rocka My Soul, One More River, Rise And Shine, Kookaburra/Why Shouldn't My Goose, White Choral Bells, Little Tom Tinker, Down By The Station, SIDE B: Are You Sleeping/Row Row Row Your Boat/Three Blind Mice, Reuben And Rachel, Sweetly Sings The Donkey, Chairs To Mend, Donna Nobis, For Health And Strength, Make New Friends, Come, Follow, Sing Together, Hey, Ho, Nobody Home, Music Alone Shall Live, Let Us Sing Together, He's Got The Whole World, Kumbaya, Tell Me Why, Michael, Row The Boat Ashore, Oh Shenandoah, I Know Where I'm Goin', I Love The Mountains, The Riddle Songs, Poor Wayfaring Stranger, Sing Your Way Home, Every Night When The Sun Goes In, Now The Day Is Over, Day Is Done.

Wee Sing And Play. SIDE A: "Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Mo", "Icky, Bicky", "Hot Potato", "I Caught a Fish", "Apples, Peaches", "Fireman, Fireman", "One, Two", "Entry, Kentry", "The Alphabet Song", "Mary at the Kitchen Door", "Bubble Gum", "Engine Number 9", "The Farmer in the Dell", "The Seed Cycle", "The Noble Duke of York", "A-Hunting We Will Go", "Punchinello", "The Hokey Pokey", "The Muffin Man", "Sally Go Round the Sun", "Drop the Handkerchief", "Round the Village", "London Bridge", "Bluebird", "The-Merry-Go-Round", "Did You Ever See a Lassie?", "Jimmy Crack Corn", "A-Tisket, A-Tasket", "Skip to My Lou", "Oats, Peas, Beans", "Old Brass Wagon", SIDE B: "All in Together, Girls", "Cinderella", "Two Little Sausages", "Mabel, Mabel", "Dutch Girl", "Little Spanish Dancer", "I Love Coffee", "Down in the Valley", "Teddy Bear", "I Like Coffee", "Bluebells, Cockle Shells", "Miss Lucy Had a Baby", "Ice Cream Soda", "Polly Put the Kettle On", "Keep the Kettle Boiling", "Bread and Butter", "Down by the Ocean", "Miss, Miss", "Engine Number 9", "Little Jumping Joan", "Number One, Touch Your Tongue", "My Mother Gave Me Fifty Cents", "Pop Goes the Weasel", "One, Two, Buckle My Shoe", "One, Two, Three O'Leary", "Jack, Jack", "Alphabet Bounce", "One, Two, Three A-Twirlsy", "Roll That Ball", "Concentration", "Categories", "Head and Shoulders", "Pretty Little Dutch Girl", "Who Stole the Cookies From the Cookie Jar?", "Long Legged Sailor", "Miss Lucy Had a Baby", "A Sailor Went to Sea", "Pease Porridge Hot", "Playmate", "Hambone", "Miss Mary Mac", "Thanks".

Christmas Sing Along. August 10, 1995.

Jingle Bells O Christmas Tree Deck The Halls Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Joy To The World Frosty The Snowman Here We Come A-Caroling Jolly Old St. Nicholas Silent Night We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Barney Videotapes With Gang ducks love watching Barney.

Delightful Town Of Ducks gang taught town together.

Fintastic Friends New Girl Slips Mates Shrimp get ready to meet with four swimming stories.

High Tide Heroes With Groove Back Fishy Catch Grandpa's Fish Tales Riptide fish learned that high tide with some fish high heroes fun as they did for each sweet hero.

Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration. November 20, 1991.

Rubber Duckie But I Like You Mah Na Mah Na One Fine Face Air Imagination The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree Share Captain Vegetable Dance Myself To Sleep I Don't Want To Live On The Moon Bein' Green African Alphabet Big Round Nose If I Were Five People In My Family Tadpole Caribbean Amphibian Frogs In The Glen I Wonder Bout The World Above Up There This Frog

Takin' It Back (album). October 21, 2022.

Sensitive Made You Look Takin' It Back Don't I Make It Look Easy Shook Bad For Me Superwoman Rainbow Breezy Mama Wanna Mambo Drama Queen While You're Young Lucky Dance About It Final Breath

Midnights. October 21, 2022.

Lavender Haze Maroon Anti-Hero Snow On The Beach You're On Your Own, Kid Question... Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Labyrinth Karma Sweet Nothing Mastermind

Bye. Elmo Will Miss You.

Plot Doze gang taught that doze.

Thursday May 10 2012 Barney and his friends went to the Amigone funeral home to say goodbye to papa since he passed away. Barney wanted to go home and visit Luna with Fireman Duck about Barney's day today from this day's events. The blue muppet guy joins Fireman Duck in the goodbye song. After that, it's time to say goodbye.

Fabulous Tape gang taught tape together.

Visit Days gang taught that visits.

Xerus Tape gang taught xerus.

Ziti Duckie gang taught that ziti.

Delightful Town gang taught that tour.

Now Elmo Sung His ABCs. Variation did together used in The Alphabet Song from Sing Along.

Next Time, Won't You Sing With Elmo? Variation used in The Alphabet Song from Sing Along.

Happy Visit gang taught that visits.

Right Tour gang taught that tour.

Aardvark could start with 2026 category page together with Kevin tour did soon after he begins: "Welcome To This Year's Category Page. Here, It Tells You Some Of Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy."

Cool visit Monday January 5 2026 2:30 Kevin tells Dub about that category page.

Excellent visit 7:30 AM to 4:45 PM on January 6 2026 Dad takes Lucy to Love Your Dog back from Christmas break.

Good visit Pineview with 5:30 to 8:30 on January 7 2026 Sony plays show 5210 "Martin Luther King Day" street story then 5:30 to 8:30 on January 9 2026 Sony plays The Incredibles both days back from Christmas break.

Happy Holidays, Folks, Wherever You May Be.

Intelligent TV full episode 3095 Snuffy Pretends To Be A Duck can be seen Monday December 7 2020, that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5022 "The Disappoint-O-Meter", that day show about some emotions.

Kind Fourth Of July story Monday March 29 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5034 "Fourth Of July", that day show about Fourth Of July.

Marvelous visit fun Monday April 19 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5035 "Camping Show" (repeated from show 4202, Season 50 finale), that day show about some animals.

Oat world Monday January 25 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5025 "A Very Special Fiesta", that day show about some Spanish.

Quiet tour Monday November 9 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5017 "Magic Spell", that day show all about writing.

Show tape Monday November 23 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5019 "Comic Book Adventures", that day show about comic books.

Useful days Monday September 21 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5003 "Pigs For Another Day", that day show all about building.

Wonderful tape Monday September 13 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5103 "Measuring Big Bird", that day show about some measuring.

Yak tour Monday November 1 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5116 "Glitter Jar", that day show about some arts and crafts.

Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy, Baboon's Balloon Ka-Boom Great Soccer Lions cubs learned that a baboon's balloon went ka-boom here also soccer together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Happy Mouse Cleo's Great Between The Cubs Broadcast Cleo hosts Between The Cubs where everyone thought that mice can be very small too.

Read The Lucky Duck Cool Book For Lions cubs hear Lionel's Yucky Duck book sharing his story Lionel first wrote for all his friends. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

To The Pretend Ship Pirates Of Cub Sea since there's no water here in the library cubs learned that it was a pretend pirate ship as they did with no water there. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Visit Cleo's Cousins Mama But Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Tape Cleo goes to visit Aunt Priscilla and three newborn cubs this causes Leona worry waiting for Cleo to come back especially when Leona wants a copy of that very first sing-along here Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah that very first sing-along. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

No Those Places Furioso Great Orlando Pageant Good Night Knight that title says these 2 bars for Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar such a country ballad track 9 of 15 here in the album Silly Songs cubs put on that Orlando Furioso pageant where Sal dressed as Orlando Furioso but Sal comments that Leona will take the part of Fair Angelica such a sweet success. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Pebble Trouble Food With Special Lions Cleo, Lionel, Theo and Click try to figure out what Leona couldn't get her out of that table so in the end they're very still happy that Leona was still out like they did together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Beautiful Car Rides With Toot Toot buckle up and drive plenty of fabulous stops.

Join Music With Wiggle Dance Party get ready to dance during that dance party.

Delightful Playtime With Wiggles Great Playtime get ready to play with all their friends.

Fabulous Dinosaur Movie Wiggly Dorothy's Birthday gang got ready to celebrate Dorothy the Dinosaur's birthday plus also writing on Dorothy's cake.

Nicer Country Spaghetti Western Great Cowboy saddle up with cowboys play some country music.

To The Rescue With Bob Visits Bob and his friends together to the rescue.

Palace With Bob's Great Knights Of Can-A-Lot Bob and his friends dress up for knights of Can-A-Lot.

Dig Lift Haul Fun With Bob join Bob and the gang for constructive fun.

Pets In The Pickle With Bob gang taught Bob that pets should eat green pickles.

Parting Visit Snow White Christmas Fun Bob and his friends discover Christmas with his friends.

Playing A Big Game Sports Fun With Bob get ready to play some sports with Bob.

Nice Visits Busy Bob Full Silly Spud Fun Bob and his friends learned that Spud is on the job.

Party Time With Bob Great Celebration Bob and his friends get ready to celebrate.

Play With The Can-Do Crew Bob and his friends play together.

Digging For Treasure Fun With Bob Get ready to dig for treasure with Bob.

Friendship Visit Great Friends With Bob gang learned that friends are marvelous with Bob.

Play Baseball Too Cool Great Ball Game Book cubs learned that it's way too cool because they love to play baseball like they usually do at Bisons games because they used to play it together at the baseball games. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Parting Goodbye Gingerbread Man Tale Leona's Birthday Party everyone plans a big birthday party for Leona plus a goodbye banner of that classic fairy tale The Gingerbread Man together especially digging in yummy birthday things they'd like to eat here on Leona's cake. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Piggyback Rides With Cubs Show Of Soccer Lions Leona took Theo to a piggyback ride together especially where Cleo was playing with Lionel playing soccer together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Playful Moonlight Cliff Hanger Stories Sing-Along Songs Heigh-Ho Lionel was reading these Cliff Hanger chapter books especially when Leona wants a copy for Sing-along Songs Heigh-Ho 1987 VHS that very second sing-along. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Zoop Zoop Story Of Abiyoyo Book cubs learned that in the story of Abiyoyo because Leona was sad that they have to miss their good friend Pete Seeger till next week together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Nice Visit Holiday Wishes Care Tradition Holiday Songs Blue and the gang talk about three traditions: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa as they put up holiday decorations for singing holiday songs.

Nice Visit Doctor With Housecall Healing Feeling Fun to the doctor with Bear and his friends.

Nice Visit For Metropolitan Museum Kindness Fun No Eating Pictures gang on Sesame Street visit the Metropolitan Museum Of Art where Oscar was looking here at some broken statues Bob and Cookie Monster saw a picture of Paul Cezanne Grover dressed up Super-Grover with Max the suit of armor here Ernie and Bert look together at that George Washington bridge painting they can figure out the question Where Does Today Meet Yesterday because the answer was that cool fun museum.

Seeing Must Be Santa Heather's Great Choir Christmas Heather learns that Christmas great to see him.

Kind Visit Arizona Trip Great Plan Stop Adventure Laurie took her kids to her Arizona adventure.

Cold Mission Cool Honor Park Sled Sticking Angels Heard Pageant Carl was skiing at the chair lift in the park couple of girls and boys were singing holiday songs Mrs. Baxter simply isn't feeling well because Rosa's Grammy isn't going to make that to the pageant so instead Margo, Joey, Carl, Rosa, Sammy, Rachel, and Josh put up Nativity pageant together.

Girls Beach Patty With Our Lips Are Sealed Mary-Kate and Ashley plan a beach party together.

Intelligent Visit Red Green With Cubs For Heads cubs learned that red here now and green can be mixed together to make Christmas colors for now everyone taught that red here and green can be both with together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Underworld Cubs Sweet Ram In The Pepper Patch cubs learned that rams here in pepper patch. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Excellent Giants And Cubs The Great Baseball Team cubs learned that giants can be coming at Busterfield Library because Lionel gets anxious for now so that they can figure out that they can be at the baseball games Leona was playing baseball at Busterfield Library which everyone got in great positions. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Yuletide Visit For Richie Rich Great Christmas Wish Richie taught that Christmas can be such fun.

Beautiful Visit Caring 101 Science Lumberjack War Kids gang learned that science can be great together Margot got a big lumberjack Margot was typing about that baby at the library computer can be seen in whole school they learned that babies cuddle and coo together.

Delightful Visit Teamwork With Water Boy Sports Trophy Ego Caper Joey wasn't happy being a water boy the Angel Wings show him that every job is so important Margot was figuring out to win a big contest by using a wonderful trophy Carl learned that Ego pride always taught to a big fault with together.

Friendship Camping Trapped Skating Party Money Horse Indeed Heaven Rewards Rosa tells her that lies simply are not good to lie Joey was practicing some skates at the skating party while Rosa gave money that Margot taught that something cannot cover her on the inside here Rosa went to visit a horse farm between dogs and some horses where Xavier tells Rosa that they cannot ride that horse Bullet and possibly fly a sweet kite at the same time.

Happy Goodnight Moon Other Bedtime Dreams kids talk about dreams while doing a great adoption here of Goodnight Moon book together.

Joyful Kids Are Punny Town Of Great Jokes kids learned that telling jokes can be used in five W's: who, where, what, where, and why before they can use a terrific exclamation point before they can laugh together.

Lion Of Oz Quest Great Adoption Story Fun Lion gets up a quest as they help Lion find a flower of Oz can count on that.

Naming Visit A Welcome Teacher Spelling Trubble Adventure Arthur learns that he think his teacher's tough wait until you meet Mr. Ratburn his teacher.

Private Eye Case Of The Lost Book Imaginary private eye Arthur and detective Binky try to solve the mystery the case of the library book. Is there a thief in the library? You be the judge!

Right Visit Arthur's Baby D.W.'s Baby Arthur promised D.W. that Baby Kate is coming home from the hospital so if having a babysitter weren't hard enough for one thing, here Arthur is going to have two because a baby needs constant crying plus these stinky diapers Arthur could imagine the worst but he discovers that his new addition to his family can also mean one more person to love.

True Visit Tale With Writing A Story Locked Arthur was about to write up his story when his school assignment changes from the tale of how he got a puppy to a wild ride for outer space where a polka elephant can just sing and dance for country music so Arthur learns that best stories are the ones that come straight from his heart.

Xylophone Visit Eyes With Great Bad Hair Day when Arthur can't see to see straight his parents take him to get glasses his friends from school were teasing because Arthur was different plenty of galore before everything comes together for focus.

Zippity Visit Pet Business Great Copycat For Pets Arthur proves his parents that he can take care of that puppy so it seems easy but Arthur can never count on to babysit a dog named Jaws, plus also slimy snake great to slither with, plus a frisky frog. Who will Arthur cope the house for now full of animals with plenty of pet peeved?

Happy Visit Rides With Ride The Animal Train Ben rides the animals to the animal train. Based on Christopher Wormell's great book for now in which for the animal train.

Sausage Nose For Cubs Sausage Fun For Lions cubs learned that can be a sausage nose. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Seasons Fun Cool Weather With Caillou Hello Springtime explroe the weather with Caillou doing four seasons Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter along with Caillou and his friends as they talk about weather with Caillou and his curious mind studies the changing of the season in this video from the popular PBS Kids program.

Seeing Stops With Caillou Trips Farm Chopsticks Trains Welcome to the world of Caillou where every day is an adventure filled with fun, laughter and surprises! From his own backyard to his very fist airplane ride, Caillou learns about the world around him one step at a time. Kids love the stories, songs and puppets! Caillou and his friends help children make sense of the world - one amazing discovery after another. There's a whole world for Caillou to explore! Come along as Caillou learns about trains and boats, visits a farm and leans to eat with chopsticks!

Delightful Musical Pages With Scrapbook Fun With Barney flip and open wonderful pages together with Barney here as he flips pages of times with Barney and his friends that they love to spend some together they've had together with clips from Season 3.

Love Bus Castle Pizza West Circus With Barney hop on board with Barney and his friends to visit the castle, Barney's pizzria, wild wild west, and the circus.

Long Case For Goose Belling Turnip Search Numbers Barney and his friends find Stella the Storyteller's numbers here on Stella's alarm clock so in the end fun as she did Barney and his friends figured out that Stella found numbers some together.

Let's Visit Camp WannaRunnaRound Fun Outdoors With Barney come visit Camp WannaRunnaRound Barney and his friends discover many things like canoes, seeing forest animals, sitting around the campfire, and singing campfire songs.

Happy Singing 10th Anniversary Celebration Party With Barney time to plan a very special sing-along party with 27 favorite Barney songs.

Play Visit Baby Bop's Pretend School With Barney the kids use their imaginations as they explore Baby Bop's school like the alphabet, counting, shapes, colors, songs, and more.

Playing With Friends Night A Very Dino Christmas come spend Christmas with Barney and his friends together as they visit Santa Claus here and his wife Mrs. Claus plus couple of carolers plus favorite Christmas songs.

Happiest Tourists Dino Dance Cookies Milk Barney's House Barney and his friends tour around Barney's house while they wait for cookies to be baked getting ready for a hit song The Dino Dance with B.J.'s famous rock & roll band B.J. And The Rockets: Jeff plays guitar, Jill plays keyboard, and B.J. plays drums to jam some music soon after they've sang I Love You they dig in cookies and thirsty milk.

Join More Barney Songs Cleaning Barney's Closet Up Barney cleans his closet as they present songs from Season 4.

Fabulous Rhyme Rhythm With Between The Lions Tour Barney and his friends help Mother Goose write 35 songs and rhymes. "Coming This April, Between The Lions Will Debut Starting April 3 With Seen On PBS Kids."

Right Place Singing Circus Great Visit Sweet Acts Barney and his friends go to the circus with many circus acts Barney is his ringmaster.

Nice Visit Castle Be My Valentine Day Party Barney and his friends plan a big Valentines Day party usually dress fairies Cupid.

Visit The Attic Top Barney's Christmas Star Search Barney and his friends find Beth's Christmas star here in the attic with Beth's grandparents Grammy and Grandpa Phillips to find Beth's Christmas star, this omits Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Just Imagine both songs being replaced by Keep Christmas With You from Christmas Eve On Sesame Street plus also singing I Hate Christmas from Christmas Eve On Sesame Street.

Right Visit Go To The Zoo With Barney Baby Bop took Barney and BJ to visit the zoo where they saw plenty of zoo animals with together.

Right Visit Dressing With You Can Be Anything Barney and his friends figure out what they want to be when they grow up.

Joys Of Dancin' Tunes Songs From Barney's House Baby Bop puts Barney and BJ a boombox where it can play songs from Come On Over To Barney's House plus other Barney videos great to jam up.

Now Visit Beach Party Sutfing Up With Barney surf the beach with Barney and his friends.

Nuts About Great Wheels Round And Round Vehicles Barney and his friends help Robert fix a broken wheel while they went to go visit their good friend Pop Wheeley which they can show around.

Fabulous Visitors Songs From The Park Barney presents this musical collection of songs from Season 7.

Read With Barney, Dance With Barney get ready to dance plus read that together fun it did with Barney and his friends.

Plan Barney's Manners Party Great Invitation For Fun Barney and his friends prepare a big party putting on party clothes to the big party.

Plan Barney's Feelings With Happy Mad Silly Sad Barney and his friends talk about some feelings.

Dance With Barney Games Hits Movin' And Groovin' Barney and his friends jam, dance and play some of songs and games with music together especially that Barney version of Simon Says.

Happy Imagination Island Visit Sea Fun With Barney time to sail with Barney and his friends as they set sail here in a great flying sailboat here Min and Tosha first read a bedtime story together.

Play And Sing Lovable Great Favorite Barney Songs Barney and his friends sing and present songs from Season 3.

Delightful Visit Getting Tricked Helping Out Henry Rescue Trouble Save Thomas and his friends get tricked with 7 Thomas favorites.

Learn James Lesson Freight Cars Proud Day Conductor Fishing Tractor Race get ready to buzz with 7 Thomas favorites.

Powerful Tenders Turntables Shed Running Breakfast Coal Kipper Tram Thomas and his friends were getting real turnables with 7 Thomas favorites.

Thomas Eats Breakfast Cow Line Iron Trouble Mess Charge Point Thomas and his friends learned that trains don't eat breakfast unless he or she would love toe at with all Thomas's friends with 7 Thomas stories.

Never Better Late Than Pop Diesel Dirty Deed Shave Runaway Thomas and his friends tell viewers to be late than ever.

Visit Thomas's Friends Trust Mavis Tightrope Joke Promise Forest Mud Thomas and his friends learn to trust together.

Joyful Visit Get Bumped Useful Party Again Visitor Signal Mail Thomas and his friends learned to get bumped when Thomas finishes that journey for him.

Thomas And The Dragon Douglas Deputation Trouble Scarf Diseasel Exploits Thomas taught dragons to his friends.

Fabulous Visit Hello Daisy Predicament Sneezes Scrap Friend Tender Plunge Thomas and his friends say hello to Daisy.

Right Visit Buzz Buzz Turn Chase Heroes Bulgy Wrong Fruitful Thomas and his friends learned that James saw that bee.

Lovable Ghostly Trick Wooly Bear Mountain Sea Missing Christmas Tree Thomas and his friends teach Percy ghostly trick.

Thomas And The Christmas Party Missing Tree Forest Thomas and his friends plan a Christmas party.

Delightful Granpuff Sleeping Beauty Bad Day Helping Sam See Stepney Thomas and his friends help Peter Sam in his rescue.

Happy Train Letter With Special Delivery Home Roll Steam Bowled Thomas mails his special letter to his friends.

Thomas Helps Out Fooligh Mail Train Break Rules Mine Shed Thomas and his friends figure and help together.

Pleasant Gallant Elephant Win Attraction Polish Gallant Engine Fun Fish Thomas and his friends learned to be gallant.

Happy Visit Meeting Queen Stops Bike Bulls Funnel Engines Thomas meets the queen from each story together.

Playful Big Day Running Break Rules Coal Kipper Trouble Tram Thomas and his friends thought it's big day.

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn Fabulous Lost Rock cubs learned that Larry the Rock visits the Busterfield Library from each stach of books that come together plus in the end there of that tape Kevin singing Rubber Duckie Had A Barn simply a funny song. Still not a correct song here for now song about a duck and the barn but the answer was Old MacDonald Had A Farm does have that duck such a fun answer. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end.

Rose Fairy Princess Fair Ballet Tickets Muddle get ready to present here Rose Fairy Princess.

Quiet Wings Treasure Tandems Two Mice Boat Cheese Ball Cup Final Angelina's mouse friends start Angelina in the wings.

See A Pal With Friends Forever Surprise Arthur The Butterfly Present some mouse friends present friends forever for now.

Plesant Lucky Penny BigPaw Anya Visits Gymnastics Championship some mouse friends see for a lucky penny.

Now You Don't See Me Sweet Sesame Road with rock tunes with songs from Sesame Street tells a story about why the agents cannot see bodies because they're simply invisible based on the album Sesame Road with 20 rock jams real visible again with guys are simply happy that cover and title are a parody of the Beatles album Abbey Road has Prairie Dawn, Ernie, Bert, CTW car, Elmo, Oscar, Cookie Monster, Big Bird wearing fabulous Abbey Road clothes that follow up to Born to Add, with more rock songs from Sesame Street. "Sesame Street Proudly Presents Fabulous Now You Don't See Me. Jam On The Jams. Ha Ha!" Voices in this: Caroll Spinney as Big Bird and Oscar, Tiptie: Karen Prell, Telly: Martin P. Robinson, Gina: Allison Bartlett, Maria: Sonia Manzano, Elmo, Billy Idle: Kevin Clash, Little Chrissy, How Now Brown, Talking L: Christopher Cerf, Fireman Duck: David Rudman, Grundgetta: Pam Arciero, Prairie Dawn, Roxy Marie: Fran Brill, I'm A Bookworm Baby Singer, Rebel L Policeperson: Ivy Austin, The Oat Bran Zydeco Band Singer, ZZ Blues Singer: Jerry Nelson, Moe Cocker, Young Boy: Paul Jacobs, Bert and Cookie Monster: Frank Oz, Sesame Street Bettles: Christopher Cerf, Richard Hunt, Paul Jacobs, and Jonathan Cerf.

Useful Christmas The Great Cinderella Pageant For Mouseland mouse pals put on Cinderella classic fairy tale.

Peaceful Ballet Tickets Two Mice Boat mouse pals use ballet tickets sail on that boat.

True Lights, Camera, Action Visit Anya Henry's Halloween Sammy's Club get ready to make create movies with mouse.

Right peace Monday September 27 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5108 "Return Of The Fairytale Helpers", that day show about fairy tales.

Beautiful tape Monday October 25 2021 was the PBS Kids version of show 5115 "The Cool Tool Kid", that day show all about tools.

Down tape Monday January 3 2022 was the PBS Kids version of show 5123 "We Wonder What Happened To Snowman", that day show all about water.

Fabulous tape Monday March 25 2019 was the PBS Kids version of The Magical Wand Chase on November 11 2017.

Happy town Tuesday April 14 2020 was Elmo's Playdate.

Joyful days Monday April 6 2020 was show 5021 "The Fluffster Kerfuffle", that title show all about toys.

Love tale Thursday April 8 2021 was show 5122 "Match It", that day show about some matching.

Visit top town book Thursday April 7 2022 was show 5222 "Kind Alan", that day show about kindness.

Xylophone visitor showtime playtime Thursday April 6 2023 was show 5323 "Horsing Around", that day show about some horses.

Ziti back home 2:30 on April 20 2026: "Keys, Tomorrow, Don't Forget To Notice For My Friends Ma And Dub About Dad's Cake So I'll Say Goodbye To Ma Then Dub Together To Get Me Vanilla No Those Places Cake Because They're Going Out To A Birthday Dinner At The Pita Place Tomorrow At 5:00 To 9:00 PM Tomorrow Because It Does Have A Picture Of That Garden, At The Zoo, Flower, And A Toy Here On Top Says Happy Birthday Dad Down There Here On Dad's Cake First Says The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen."

Volunteer together here with for now for Ma's birthday in 2026 vanilla Rubber Duckie Had A Barn cake here on top says Happy Birthday Ma plus also picture of that funny song Rubber Duckie Had A Barn but that is the incorrect song melody so it supposed to sing Old MacDonald Had A Farm because that picture of that funny song about a duck and the barn.

Fabulous visit here on that place Dub's birthday in 2026 will be vanilla Now You Don't See Me cake tells a story about some agents who turned real visible again.

Right visit here on that place Kevin's birthday in 2026 will be vanilla Donkey Hodie cake that birthday boy does have Pineview Mr. Jesse taught that.

Now You Don't See Me Sweet Sesame Road writer by Kevin Clash teleplay by Tom Cooke that parody of The Beatles hit Abbey Road title catalogue number there on that one: 7086, title date on that one: January 10 1993.

Zucchini visit here on that place Dad's birthday in 2026 will be Kevin's vanilla no those places cake might be a picture of that garden, at the zoo, flower, and a toy here on top of Dad's cake says Happy Birthday Dad there on the bottom of that first says The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen here in track 9 of 15 Love In The Junkyard from album Silly Songs Dad takes Lucy to Love Your Dog at 7:30 AM to 4:45 PM Kevin will say goodbye to his friends Ma and Dub because they are going out to a birthday dinner at The Pita Place Kevin will be home here searching by voice Arthur videos from 1997 to wait for Ma and Dub to come back he'll stay with Dad friends Lucy and Taylor.

Partial visit 2:30 on June 22 2026 Miss Mary and Lauren are going to get Kevin to play Between The Lions tapes just a bunch of soon after heading home.

Previewing of those cool sweet fun power boosters which it did: You Can Only Preview Boosters For Now. If You Want To Take Boosters To The Big Race, You'll Have To Earn More Carrots. Click The Back Arrow To Go Back To The Schoolhouse And Earn More Carrots.

Features Ernie singing George Washington Bridge sad Bert tells Ernie to sing it happy. George Washington Bridge. Uh, Ernie, Cut That Out. George Washington Washington Bridge. Real Cute, Ernie. But It Ends Up Real Happy Now, Bert. From a Let's Sing A Song That Everybody Knows medley.

In that, the School Video E-Mail from Snuffy. He and Rosalyn build together with some blocks.

Friday, March 10, 2017 was a picture of the end of show 4031 (Season 34 premiere) has Rosita, Telly, Bob and Big Bird were looking up the sponsor constellations like the N and the 7.

In the Hansel And Gretel episode Alpha Pig used his magnifying glass to recite the alphabet but he forgot F, R and T to follow those alphabet crumbs. He tells the viewers go, "You'll Help, Right?". Story answer for that one: "Ask First".

Chicken Jane Theme Song from the PBS Kids hit Between The Lions seen on PBS Kids. Opening Theme: Look, Look, See, See, Coming Down The Lane, Here Comes Scot, Here Comes Dot, Here Comes Chicken Jane. Closing Theme: Look, Look, See, See, Going Up The Lane, There Goes Scot, There Goes Dot, There Goes Chicken Jane.

Funk Wav Bounces Volume 2. August 5, 2022. Amanda's birthday.

Intro New Money Potion Woman Of The Year Obsessed New To You Ready Or Not Stay With Me Stay With Me (Part 2) Somebody Else Nothing More To Say Live My Best Life Lean On Be Day One

Kellyoke. June 9, 2022. Johnny Depp's birthday.

Blue Bayou Call Out My Name Happier Than Ever Queen Of The Night Trampoline Fake Plastic Trees

Coming Together (album). June 22, 2021.

Anyone Can Be Friends Change The World I Am Somebody (Giant) How Do You Know Here's What We Can Do Rhymes With Mando Raise Your Hand Up High Color Of Me Listen, Act, Unite

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy (album). August 13, 2021. Songs from the special.

Cookie Monster Doggie Treats Hooray For Getting Clean (Puppy Bath Time) That's Home

See Us Coming Together (album). November 25, 2021. Songs from the special. Until January 2022 Steps Show will be WNED PBS Channel 17 Kevin plays Barney videos with stuffed animal Zoe.

See Us Coming Together Friends In Your Neighborhood Best Friends Band Medley: Somebody Come And Play/Anyone Can Be Friends/I Am Special/Ji-Young's Song Proud Of Your Eyes

Denim And Rhinestones (album). June 10, 2022.

Denim And Rhinestones Velvet Heartbreak Ghost Story Burn Crazy Angels Faster Pink Champagne Wanted Woman Poor Everybody Else She Don't Know Garden

My Savor (album). March 26, 2021.

Jesus Loves Me (Instrumental) Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus Blessed Assurance Just As I Am Victory Of Jesus Great Is Thy Thankfulness O How I Love Jesus How Great Thou Art Because He Lives The Old Rugged Cross I Surrender All Softly And Tenderly Amazing Grace

My Gift. September 25, 2020. Mr. Cory's birthday.

Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee O Come, All Ye Faithful Let There Be Peace The Little Drummer Boy Sweet Baby Jesus Hallelujah O Holy Night Mary, Did You Know Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Away In A Manger Silent Night

Awesome part about which Kevin's birthday in 2026 that Donkey Hodie cake to visit Steps here.

Cool visit Steps with Mr. Cory's friends here fun as it did to play for now.

Ernie vanilla Ernie cake him from Sesame Street to it Kevin wants Thursday April 30 2026 there on top of his head says Happy Birthday Ma down there sings a short ditty Rubber Duckie Had A Barn E-I-E-I-O simply incorrect song which still not that tune because there's a song about a duck and the barn but the song supposed to sing Old MacDonald Had A Farm with that.

Good pals town tour.

Indoor visit a tour.

Kid world a visitor.

Marvelous top a ton.

Oh The Weather Outside Is Frightful from Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow.

Quiet top a visitor.

Show with plus tape.

Useful tape a visit.

Wonderful top a tie.

Yak world a visitor.

Salt with show plot great more show hits.

Cook with show tape plus more town tour.

Note with show tops simply it show hits.

Snuffy's Birthday Seeing ABCD Mart Trip Maria took Big Bird for a shopping trip for ABCD Mart with skates on Snuffy's birthday.

See Explore Full Alphabet Jungle Game Elmo, Zoe, Telly and the kids explore the alphabet jungle.

See Explore Great Numbers Game there which Elmo, Telly, Gabi here and Alice discover great numbers game.

Planet Storybook Restaurant Lunch Sheep Clues Food Songs Mr. Johnson takes Grover's job at Planet Storybook restaurant.

Sesame Street Top 10 Countdown Kids' Favorite Songs where gang on Sesame Street figure out what 10 favorite songs that Elmo did want to play for him.

Sing And Play Sing-Along Songs From Grouchland where Elmo, Grizzy and three Pesties play 9 super-dee-duper songs including three from The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland.

Say Hello For Elmo Music Dancing And Books this first Elmo's World program with Dancing, Music and Books.

Now Time Visit Babies, Dogs, Farms Elmo visits those babies, barking doggies, some farms.

Play Music With Three Bears Cleaning Special Session the gang on Sesame Street play some music with their special guest Luke Crewell from Stomp.

See Letter Hit Alphabet Day On Sesame Street this tape opens celebrating Alphabet Day on Sesame Street there in which plan to go through every letter of the alphabet, read words, and afterwards, Luis will read them a story The King Banishes The Letter P (EKA: Episode 0712). Snuffy goes searching for something that begins with the letter A, while Telly Monster gets the gang organized to talk about the alphabet.

See Number Hit Numbers Show On Sesame Street Big Bird is the host of a new talk show, Big Bird's Numbers Show (a parody of The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson). Count von Count is his announcer, and he is scheduled to count the Honkers' honks because he leaves early for another job as an elevator operator but Big Bird manages to get him to come back which he brings his guests include Chip and Dip.

Play-Along Songs Games Fun Big Game Sport Practice Big Bird leads a series of games with Elmo, Forgetful Jones, and a couple of kids Desiree and Jesse.

Sing Along Rooftop With Fixing TV Antenna Television Big Bird, Hoots the Owl, Bob, Gordon, Maria, David and the kids go to the roof of the 123 Sesame Street building to have a sing-along. They close the sing-along with a show-stopping finale, "What's the Name of That Song". Sweet as it did, Biff and Sully are up on the roof trying to fix a TV set, but every time it gets fixed, something goes wrong, causing the set to be broken again. The framing sequences of the video, as well as the sketches featured, were later incorporated as 2443 (Season 19), three sponsors in this: H, and R, 12.

Story Time Fairy Tale Section Library For Maria Maria gets ready to read a story to Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus before their nap, but since the Sesame Street Library is closed, she reads the fairy tale section of the newspaper. The news articles appear as modified Sesame Street News Flash sketches, removing the logo, Kermit's introductory comments, and other broadcast references.

SMV Count It Higher Sweet Music Videos From Sesame Street Count von Count hosts a countdown show on the fictional SMV (Sesame Music Video) television network, counting down the top Sesame Street music videos. Each song is presented with fake music video-style credits.

Sing Monster Hits Hosting Fuzzy Awards Herry Monster is the host of "The Fuzzy Awards", an awards show for the best monster songs. A winner is already written in the envelope, but the envelope can't be opened until after all of the songs have been shown (though Elmo really wants to know in advance which song is the winner). The names of the performers and song titles appear on-screen at the beginning and ending of the songs, while "C is for Cookie" also has "Fuzzy Award Winner" written on-screen. Applause sound effects are also added at the beginning and end of every song.

Sing Yourself Silly Of Sweet Fancy Silly Songs Big Bird presents 10 silly songs so in the end viewers can say "Now That Was Silly".

Rock & Roll 10 Jams Of Sesame Street hosted by Jackman Wolf, who played various rock & roll songs from Sesame Street on his Sesame Street Rock & Roll Request Show.

Let's Dance Along With Cinderella Party Be Yourself Mike, Big Bird and the Kids host the Sesame Street Dance Along, where they dance and play Sesame Street songs that involve dancing.

Right Time Sing-Along Guessing Game Tom Thumb's Family framing sequence involving a game show hosted by Elmo. His contestants are Mary, Mary's little lamb, and Mr. Johnson (who's just waiting for a bus to Cincinnati). Elmo asks some questions and then shows a video clip from Sesame Street as a clue. Whoever answers has to jump on a trampoline and ring a bell.

Sing And Show With Fun Monster Report Broadcast Herry Monster hosts "The Monster Report" where he and co-reporters Elmo, Telly and The Count learn about kids, their differences and how they're the same.

Sesame Street 25th Anniversary Wonderful Years Musical Celebration the home video version of Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration to celebrate Sesame Street's 25th anniversary. The broadcast and home video versions have the same linking footage but different clips. Sesame Street Jam focused on celebrity segments, many coming from segments filmed for the 25th season; A Musical Celebration replaced most of these segments with classic Sesame Street songs. However, they both end with the cast and Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing "Sing".

Put Down The Duckie Fabulous Sesame Street Mayhem the home video version of Sesame Street, Special. The video replaces the special's title card. The release also omits the pledge drive segments featuring Kermit the Frog and Oscar the Grouch.

Plan Moments Volume 1 Fantastic Art Show Fun Elmo prepares for the "Monster Art Show", but he must choose only one of his drawings. He shows the drawings to his friends, who all like his drawings so much that he gives them the drawings. Will he have any left to enter?

New Years Eve Party Sesame RNN Around The World gang on Sesame Street have a New Years Eve party home video version of Sesame Street Stays Up Late.

See Musical Tale With Peter And The Wolf where Baby Bear and Papa Bear visit Keith Lockhart conducting music to Peter And The Wolf: Elmo was Peter, Zoe was Birdie, Telly was Duck, Big Bird was Peter's Grandpa, Oscar was Cat, and the 2-Headed Monster was kettledrums.

Share A Magic Cookbook Fun Cooking For Elmo: Elmo, Telly, Nick and Aleisa cook here in the arbor with their good friend Jean the Genie.

Right Time For Birthdays, Games, Pets going to birthday parties, playing games, sharing pets.

Sing With Kids' Favorite Songs 2 which features a sequel to Kids' Favorite Songs.

Search Mystery Friend At Telly's Library Computer Caper Baby Bear and Telly find computers at the library with scenes from show 3908.

See A Word Play Variety Show which Bert puts Ernie variety show about words.

See A Visit To The Firehouse For Elmo: Elmo visits the firehouse with Maria plus also with Alan features a street story from show 3981 (Season 33 premiere).

Holiday Fun! Elmo discovers three holiday traditions with his pet goldfish Dorothy: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa so in the end there Elmo took Dorothy outside to join in with singing Jingle Bells with gang on Sesame Street.

Sesame Singing Karaoke Elmo taught Note that singing is such fun with 2 street stories from show 4046 and show 4031 Season 34 premiere.

Zoe's Dance Moves Dancing Music Ballet Zoe teaches Paula Abdul ballet steps for Elmo and kids as they teach different kinds of some steps.

What's The Name Of That Song?: 35th Anniversary time to figure out what song can play Super-Grover can figure out what song that whole world gang on Sesame Street should sing.

See And Eat Cookies Best Bites With Baking Cookie Monster dressed up a baker he did white chef's hat here plus also probably white here is his apron.

Say Your Letters Pretending Just Billy Joel Big Bird takes Baby Bear and his friends for a song and dance adventure for each single letter from letter "A" there all the way down to Z that stops for every letter plus that special guest Billy Joel.

Say And Share With Take Turns Elmo didn't want to share his toy train with Zoe there which Maria watches Tarah Cooperation Today with that viewers host Katie Couric.

Rainy Day Songs And Games Imagining Telly, Zoe, Michael, Lexine, and Gabi stay inside Finders Keepers with plenty of songs and games while Oscar was in his newsstand soon after the rain finally stopped Carlo tells them that they can go back outside to play.

Play Visit Exercise Camp With Monty Cinderella's Party Monty visits a place for Elmo's Exercise Camp with coach Elmo plus Rosita, Oscar's pet worm Slimey, Michael, Lexine, Tarah and their friends with this special guest Cyndi Lauper doing twist with The Twister Sisters.

Same Bath For Girls Kokomo Duckieland My Best Friend Show girl duck pals can play some music to jam for the class it was based on some scenes from 2274 (Season 18) (repeated as 2519, Season 20).

Zulu Song Fabulous A Summit Halloween gang celebrate Halloween there fun as they did to dress some up.

Xylophone City Sleepover Country The Alpha Harry Song gang learned xylophones are real grand songs about Harry Hamlin: The "Alpha Harry Song".

See Great Outdoors Wild Animals, Fish, Weather Tour seeing animals, plus fish, weather fun for Elmo.

Head To Toe Fun Jackets, Hats, Fun Shoes there it did jackets, hats, some shoes.

Nickels Department Store With Bert's Birthday girls learned that in the book Ernie Gets Lost that book was written by Liza Alexander illustrated by Tom Cooke where Ernie took Maria to Nickels Department Store to find a present on Bert's birthday.

Yummy Yummy. October 12, 1999.

Hot Potato Shaky Shaky Fruit Salad Intro Fruit Salad Captain Feathersword Our Boat Is Rocking On The Sea We're Dancing With Wags The Dog Willaby Wallaby Woo Come On Let's Jump Walk Fais Dodo Ponies The Monkey Dance D.O.R.O.T.H.Y. (My Favorite Dinosaur) Shake Your Sillies Out Numbers Joke Numbers Rumba Would You Giggle Food Poem Crunchy Munchy Honey Cakes The Chase (Instrumental) Butterflies Flit Where Is Thumbkin Veil (Instrumental) Yawn Yawn Yawn

"C" Is For Cookie: Cookie's Favorite Songs. September 19, 1995. Trisha Yearwood's birthday party.

"C" Is For Cookie The Last Cookie Roundup Circles If I Knew You Were Coming I'd've Baked A Cake The Ballad Of Casey McPhee If Moon Was Cookie Goodbye Little Cookie Breakfast Time M-M-M Monster Meal Handful Of Crumbs Up And Down Gingerbread Man Healthy Food Me Gotta Be Blue

The Bird Is The Word! Big Bird's Favorite Songs. August 22, 1995.

Just One Me Wonderful Me ABC-DEF-GHI Tall Enough The Sound Of The Letter A I Just Adore 4 Y'all Fall Down Good Morning Mr. Sun Everyone Makes Mistakes Just Three Colors What Makes A Fly Fly Very Very Special Letter Read Me A Story Sing Surfin' Bird

Let's Go Riding Birds, Bugs, Bicycles Springtime Fun different kinds of birds, kinds of bugs with, riding those cool bicycles.

Platinum All-Time Favorites. August 22, 1995.

Sesame Street Theme ABC-DEF-GHI People In Your Neighborhood Rubber Duckie Elmo's Song Doin' The Pigeon "C" Is For Cookie I Don't Want To Live On The Moon Monster In The Mirror Sing Happy Tapping With Elmo Fuzzy And Blue Bein' Green Lambaba What Do I Do When I'm Alone One Fine Face I Love Trash Little Things Put Down The Duckie We Are All Earthlings

Dance And Sing! The Best Of Nick Jr. October 2, 2001.

Doo Doo Dee Doo Feres Jacques Country Hop Colors Tracing Shapes Funky Jelly Monster Moo-Moo Face Mambo Spelling Face Blue's Clues Theme Song The Planet Song Healthy Snacks Oranges Grow On Trees The Buddy Boogie So Long Song Humming Little Bear Theme Song Little Bear's Band Gullah Gullah Vignette Gullah Gullah Island Theme Song Down Down Baby Yes I Can I Love A Haircut Head And Shoulders Nick Jr. sings Oswald Theme Song The Penguin Polka I Guess You Never Know Rollerskating Maisy Theme Song Franklin Theme Song Maggie And The Ferocious Beast Theme Song My One And Only Box Hamilton The Ham Kipper Theme Song Little Bill Theme Song Checkers Open Little Bill Theme Song Checkers Close Alphabet Song Dora The Explorer Theme Song Map Song Backpack Song Travel Song We Did It Goodbye Song

Meet The Biscuits!. From 2005. Songs first seen Sunday September 6 2015 with their first CD.

This Farm Six Little Ducks Go Make Music This Old Man Side Car Bingo Beethoven's Farm Lamb Medley: Mary Had A Little Lamb/Baa Baa Black Sheep Turkey Trot/Hee Haw Rain Song You Are My Sunshine Harmony Old MacDonald This Farm (Reprise)

The Best Of Sesame Street. Released from 1987.

Sesame Street Theme ABC-DEF-GHI Somebody Come And Play Rubber Duckie Sing Ten Commandments Of Health "C" Is For Cookie What Do I Do When I'm Alone Opposite Song Bein' Green People In Your Neighborhood Has Anybody Seen My Dog The Happiest Street In The World

Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun. August 22, 1995.

Splish Splash Rubber Duckie Take Care Of That Smile Bubble On My Snuffle Toothpaste Factory Rap Do De Rubber Duck Say Toothpaste Somebody Let's Go Tubbin' Everybody Wash Bathtub Of Seville Kids Just Love To Brush Fixin' My Hair Comb Your Face Rubber Duckie (Little Richard) I Gotta Be Clean

Numbers!. From 1977. SIDE A: Just One Me, One And One Make Two, Knock Three Times, Four, Think Of Your Fingers, SIDE B: Six, My Sister, My Brother, My Father, My Mother, My Grandma, My Grandpa, My Dog And Me, Eight Beautiful Notes, Climbing Nine Stairs, Ten Cookies. The album was released on CD in 1995. According to the reissue, Big Bird's introduction to the song "Just One Me" was slightly edited on this release. Chromebooks and computers do have a same first version it did with to do that together. There in the 1995 reissue, some iPhones here and iPod touches hear a second version of dialogue and some songs.

Dreamytime Songs.

Sleepytime On Sesame Street In Your Imagination If I Were If Moon Was Cookie The Snufflelullaby Afraid Of The Dark Imagination Naptime What Do I Do When I'm Alone Frogs In The Glen Read Me A Story Dance Myself To Sleep Little Things I Don't Want To Live On The Moon

Elmo Saves Christmas: Holiday Favorites. 13 holiday songs.

Sleigh Ride Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow Elmo Wants A Hippopotamus For Christmas O Christmas Tree Elmo Saves Christmas Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Jingle Bell Rock Here Comes Santa Claus It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Blue Christmas Feliz Navidad It's Christmas Again

The Sesame Street Record. Released from 1970. SIDE A: Sesame Street Theme, ABC-DEF-GHI, I've Got Two, Goin' For A Ride, What Babies Are Called, Everybody Wash, One Of These Sounds, Up And Down, Bein' Green, SIDE B: Somebody Come And Play, I Love Trash, A Face, J-Jump, People In Your Neighborhood, Rub Your Tummy, Number 5, Five People In My Family, Nearly Missed, Rubber Duckie. Low pitch version for Sesame Street 1 cassette used Friday August 23 2019. The 1974 cassette release (C-5064) features a different running order: "What Are Kids Called" plays before "I've Got Two," and the final track "Rubber Duckie" is preceded by "Up and Down," "I Love Trash," and "A Face." Additionally, the closing tag, where Gordon instructs the listener to turn the record over, is omitted. The 1974 reissue cover is a Season 5 cast photo featuring several human and Muppet characters who were not introduced when the album was originally recorded, including David, Maria, Luis, Mr. Snuffleupagus, The Amazing Mumford, and Sherlock Hemlock.

Kermit Unpigged. September 27, 1994.

She Drives Me Crazy Daydream (Vince Gill) On Broadway (George Benson) All I Have To Do Is Dream (Linda Ronstadt) Born To Be Wild (Ozzy Osborune) Mr. Spaceman (Jimmy Buffett) Bein' Green (Don Henley) Wild Thing Can't Get Along Without You All Together Now

Muppet Beach Party. May 25, 1993 (Frank Oz's birthday).

Surfin' USA Wooly Bully Under The Boardwalk Sugar Shack Itsy Bitsy Teanie Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini Limbo Rock Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow Kokomo Surfin' Walkin' On Sunshine Fun Fun Fun Wipe Out

Rowlf The Dog: Ol Brown Ears Is Back. April 6, 1993.

Lydia The Tattooed Lady Eight Little Notes I Never Harmed An Onion Halfway Down The Stairs Memory Lane Cottleston Pie Bein' Green Carbon Paper Garden Song New York State Of Mind When You And I And George Wishing Song Old Dog Trey

Elmo's Favorite Sing-Alongs. From 1993. SIDE A: Sing Along, Elmo's Song, Three Blue Pigeons, Let's Go Driving, Tingalayo, One Small Voice, Drawing Song, SIDE B: Sarasponda, Hokey Pokey, To Sing A Simple Song, One Banana, Oscar's Junk Band, Sing Along (Reprise).

Wiggly Wiggly World (album). January 22, 2002.

In The Wiggles' World Here Come The Wiggles In The Big Red Car We Like To Ride I Love To Have A Dance With Dorothy (with Slim Dusty) Taba Nana (with Christine Anu) Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport (with Rolf Harris) Sing With Me (with Kamahl) One Little Coyote (with Human Nature) Hey, Hey, Hey We're All Pirate Dancing Another Cuppa Six Months In A Leaky Boat (with Tim Finn) Blow Me Down Let's Go (We're Riding In The Big Red Car) Porcupine Pie Morningtown Ride (with Jimmy Little) Haru Ga Kita (with Atsuiko Arai)

Give Us A Mystery (album). September 13, 1994.

Give Us A Mystery B-U-T-T Out Bravery That Funky Musicology Ghost Song (No Such Thing) Nothing To Do I'd Like To Be A Cowboy It's Not Logical Lotta Rocks At The End Of The Day How The West Was Fun

Silly Songs. From 1996.

The Honker-Duckie-Dinger Jamboree The Batty Bat I'm Proud To Be A Cow Everything In The Wrong Place Ball This Song Is For The Birds There's A Hole In The Bottom Of The Sea Captain Vegetable Keep The Park Clean For The Pigeons Love In The Junkyard The Transylvania Polka Oh Look What Our Baby Can Do Big Round Nose The Elephant Elevator Operator The Boogie-Woogie Piggies Monster In The Mirror

Special montage of 2023 together 16 category pages here like 8 Walt Disney category pages Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 Title A Disney Tape 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Programming Play Fulls Mr. Monty Low Pitch Four Tabs, Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 3 Clues 3 Sponsors The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Disney category pages Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 Title A Disney Tape 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Barney's Night Before Christmas And The Videos From Rugrats, and Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 3 Clues 3 Sponsors Sing With Me That Was Fun Show Tape Hit Program Barney's Night Before Christmas And The Videos From Rugrats, Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Programming Shows Mr. Monty Tape Splashdance Then Dragon Tales, Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 Program 3 Clues 3 Sponsors Shows Mr. Monty Tape Splashdance Then Dragon Tales The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle, Onzoners Sing With Me That Was Fun Show WNED PBS Channel 17 Title A Disney Tape 12:30 Walk 6:30 Walks Original Cast Recording Programming Fun Mr. Monty Tape Splashdance Then Dragon Tales, and Walt Disney Titles WNED PBS Channel 17 Program 3 Clues 3 Sponsors Sing With Me That Was Fun Show Tape Hit Program Fully Animated Shows Mr. Monty With Splashdance Then Dragon Tales plus Baloney and Blue's Room will be Baloney Direct-To-Video Program Paramount Parody Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Low Pitch Four Tabs and Paramount Nick Jr. Blue's Room Direct-To-Video 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs will be Baloney that TV parody of Barney the dinosaur Blue's Room TV spin-off of Blue's Clues plus Punky Brewster category page Paramount Punky Brewster Direct-To-Video VHS DVD Low Pitch Four Tabs World 6:30 Super Why Previews For The Muppets Take Manhattan Big Bag category page Jim Henson's Big Bag Direct-To-Video Universal Studios Program World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs Sesame Street category page Jim Henson's Sesame Street Direct-To-Video DVD VHS 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs Previews Of The Muppet Movie plus also Bear In The Big Blue House Direct-To-Video Volumes TV Programs Videos From Jim Henson Home Entertainment, and the ever popular Wee Sing category page Price Stern Wee Sing Direct-To-Video DVD VHS sorts of fun things like the alphabet, counting, shapes, colors, weather, games, songs, and more fun it did fabulous sorts of fun things.

January: New Years Day plus Martin Luther King Jr. Day country singer Dolly Parton's birthday party Miss Victoria's birthday party even Phil Collins's together.

February: Groundhog Day Alice Cooper's birthday country singer Garth Brooks's birthday party Valentines Day Tony Anselmo's birthday Nathan's birthday also Presidents Day.

March: Brian Cummings's birthday Daylight Savings Time begins Saint Patricks Day plus Vanessa Williams's birthday.

April: David's birthday Kelsie's birthday Jill Scott's birthday Dad's birthday here Ma and Dub hand him Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS pink box has Sebastian, Ariel, undersea band 1990 vertical sticker label plus 1990 print date in this May 18 1990 simply it's version 1 here on Dad's birthday long version of Disneyland 35th anniversary promo plus a 1990 title card plus in the end Sing-Along Songs 1990 promo from Under The Sea plus Larry Groce's birthday Kelly Clarkson's birthday party plus Ma's birthday CatDog Vs. The Greasers.

May: Tim McGraw's birthday Aunt Kathleen's birthday Billy Joel's birthday party Mother's Day plus Ginnifer Goodwin's birthday plus visit Florida together.

June: David Rudman's birthday Father's Day plus Andre' Watts's birthday.

July: Fourth of July celebration celebrating America's birthday country singer Martina McBride's birthday.

August: Dub's birthday Mr. Teddy's birthday Kevin got the Alma's Way book Junior's Lost Tooth Peter Hannan's birthday Hope Cervantes's birthday Demi Lovato's brthday Shania Twain's birthday party.

September: Lily Tomlin's birthday Noel MacNeal's birthday Kevin plays The Alphabet Song on his maracas Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sang The Alphabet Song from Sing Along 1987 VHS 2004 DVD came already played from Christmas 2018 he even sang a goose verse from Old MacDonald Had A Farm from show 4019 Kevin's birthday country singer Trisha Yearwood's birthday country singer Faith Hill's birthday Mr. Chapman's birthday party Jason Alexander's birthday Mr. Cory's birthday party Fran Brill's birthday together.

October: Julie Andrews's birthday Susan Sarandon's birthday party Dalila Bela's birthday party Courtney's birthday from Steps Matt Vogel's birthday Columbus Day Halloween Kevin dressed up Captain America together.

November: David Foster's birthday Tim Cook's birthday Daylight Savings Time ends Veterans Day Jamie Lee Curtis's birthday Miley Cyrus's birthday party Thanksgiving.

December: Bettle Midler's birthday William Wegman's birthday Jose Carreras's birthday Millie Davis's birthday Will's birthday from Steps Meghan Trainor's birthday Kevin celebrates Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and New Years Eve together.

Advertising Food Commercial New Years Day Celebration kids talk about why food tastes yummy delicious scrumptious crunchy foods between healthy and unhealthy foods Jim Fife talks about commercials while doing his shopping.

Advertisers With Hey Cinderella Great Classic Fairy Tale Kermit presents this classic fairy tale of Cinderella.

Cool tape show with.

Cool tour show hits.

Excellent visit a title.

Good tape show hits.

Intelligent visit a buddy.

Kids world a visit.

Marvelous tape a duckie.

Other kind of duckie.

Quiet kind of buddy.

Show with town tape.

Under world a title.

Wonderful tape a title.

Yak world a visit.

Sing: Songs Of Joe Raposo. December 5, 1992. Featuring Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, The Carpenters, Ray Charles, and The Pips.

Sesame Street Theme (Gladys Knight And The Pips) Somebody Come And Play Believe In Yourself "C" Is For Cookie I'm Pretty Little Things Peanut Butter Would You Like To Buy An O New Way To Walk Bein' A Pig Bein' Green (Ray Charles) Sing (The Carpenters) ABC-DEF-GHI Doin' The Pigeon What Do You Do With A Fruit Has Anybody Seen My Dog I'm An Aardvark Take A Breath A Little Bit (At The Beginning) (Patti LaBelle) Sing (Reprise)

Where's God When They're Scared? Great Fear Monsters Lions Den Bob the Tomato here and Larry the Cucumber teach Junior that why God is so scared.

God Wants Bob To Forgive Them Grapes Of Wrath Gillian Parody Junior met grape family of wrath veggie friends do a parody of Gilligan's Island.

Question Of Veggies Are You Neighbors Seuss Star Trek Parody Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber, and Junior are going out to space time to blast off together in this parody of Dr. Seuss and Star Trek.

Rack, Shack And Benny Terry Gilliam Stories Parody Chocolate Factory veggie pals met Grandpa George Scallion then explains these real names Rack, Shack and Benny as they explore whole chocolate factory together.

Dave And The Giant Pickle David And Goliath Parody Larry-Boy Bob the Tomato presents a story about Dave and the giant pickle features a retelling version of David And Goliath with together.

Very Veggie Tunes Larry's Workout Sing-Along Silly Songs Larry the Cucumber did his workout video Bob the Tomato presents songs from the other VeggieTales videos bottom of the screen.

Larry-Boy And The Fib From Outer Space Cucumber Larry-Boy did save the fib with Bob the Tomato, Junior, and the rest with together.

Josh And The Big Wall Great Wall Battle Joshua gives God's directions they headed to a promised land.

End Of Silliness Sing Yourself Silly Sing-Along Songs From VeggieTales Archibad cancelled Silly Songs With Larry this musical collection of sing-along songs for it.

Larry-Boy And The Rumor Weed Great Milk Weed Monkey Bandit Larry-Boy talks about their favorite part of here Milk Money Bandit.

King George And The Ducky Greatest Between The Lions Tour King George gives his ducky with Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber, and the whole gang as they present their Between The Lions tour. "Coming This April, Between The Lions This Monday Starting April 3 2000 Seen On PBS Kids."

Esther The Girl Who Became Godfather Casablanca Queen Bob the Tomato thought Esther was a great queen with all his friends.

Lyle The Kindly Viking Story Of Hamlet Retelling Bob the Tomato presents Larry the Cucumber that retelling story here about Gilbert and Sullivan Hamlet.

Jonah Sing-Along Songs With Songs From Jonah Tunes Bob the Tomato presents songs from a big movie Jonah.

Star Of Veggie Wish Tale A VeggieTales Christmas Bob the Tomato portrays Cavis Appyhart and Milward Phelps as they give that star to Mr. Pincher.

Quiet Easter Carol A VeggieTales Easter veggies present Easter together in this parody of Charles Dickens's Christmas classic tale A Christmas Carol as they search for the Easter bags with into the basket together.

Other buddy a world.

Under title a buddy.

Kid world do buddy.

Into Time For The Adventures Of Spot Tour Spot presents seven of his stories for it.

Kind Time Counting With Spot And Telling Time Spot loves counting and telling time.

Meet With The Alphabet With Spot For Learning Spot learns the alphabet from "A" to "Z".

Outside To Play With Playtime Fun Spot heads for all his friends.

Quietest Vote Christmas Party With The Singing Kettle gang prepare for a holiday live stage tour.

Spot's First Video With Story Adventures Shows Fun Spot presents six of Spot stories for it.

Under A Winning Team Sports Fun With Bob sports are great with Bob and his friends.

World Of Classifier Sports With Jerry Haifin Sign Language Ready to teach cool world for about some sports.

You Get Mucky Great Playtime Fun With Bob Muck gets mucky with Bob and his friends.

Paddington's Special Very Merry Christmas ten fun stories saying merry Christmas with Paddington and his friends.

Spooks Arthur Gets Spooked Great Elwood City Halloween Arthur and his friends have a scary time.

Charlie Brown And Snoopy Show Direct-To-Video VHS Volumes From Kartes Video Communications Paramount Fully Animated: The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show is one of the few television series produced by Bill Melendez, whose animation studio generally produced specials.

Grow And Think Big D.W.'s Marriage Cleaning Up Lost Voice D.W. will grow big Arthur wants to clean up D.W. finds out that if she had a lost voice.

Into Double Dare Dummy Disaster Cave For Arthur gang learned that double dare having Buster's dummy disaster gang visit a cool field trip to a cave.

Under The Weather Ratburn's Dinner Blizzard Dull Winter Mr. Ratburn came to visit Arthur to have dinner there was no power during that snow blizzard everyone thought dull winter was a good idea.

With Friends Mr. Rogers Visits Poets Yo-Yo Ma's Bus Music here Mr. Rogers came to visit Arthur he also came to visit Arthur's class here in his school Arthur thought it was his poet gang visit their good friend Yo-Yo Ma perform Crazy Bus together.

Your Doctor Fun With Arthur Knee Breathless Lousy Week Arthur took D.W. to the doctor Buster learns just breathless Arthur get lousy week fun as he did.

Seeing Arthur's Celebration Birthday Parties New Years Eve Appreciation gang prepare to wish here on Arthur's birthday gang wish viewers happy new year for a New Years Eve celebration Grandma Thora celebrates appreciation day gang prepare to wish D.W. that big happy birthday.

Excellent Accused Slumber Party Rules Mystery Files Arthur uses to be accused Fern prepared a big slumber party Binky jams to a Binky band.

Good Planets Garbage Man Great Big Fight Fun gang taught about planets Dad was a garbage man here Mom and Dad had great fight here.

It's Time Hollywood Talking Kids Contest Love Ducks gang learn to talk to some kids gang prepare a contest D.W. watches Love Ducks fun show.

Kind Field Trip Washington Fair King Sleep Fun getting ready to drive for a field trip that king returned there for Mr. Ratburn to visit here medieval fair D.W. goes to visit George Washington president of United States gang learned that sleeping can be such fun.

Out Camping Shore Thing Short Quick Summer Arthur takes the school bus to camp gang learned there will be that shore thing school is out with that short quick summer.

Quiet Vote With Good Sport Soccer Shocker Francine's Rider gang learned that Michelle Kwan is coming just like what it first said here on that school poster Muffy got a chance to shoot together Francine gets her Olympic fun rider for it.

Seeing In Showtime Movie Francine's Superstar With Unfunny Arthur creates his movie Francine shares her superstar Arthur was so unfunny.

Underworld Pets For Feline Hide Snake Sorrow Spanky Francine introduced to her cat Nemo gang learned that hide and snake is kind of just like playing hide-and-seek they have to count to 10 first D.W. was so worried here about for Spanky.

Yay For The Loose Tooth Great Sick Dog Arthur pulled his tooth so it finally came out gang taught that sick dogs are wonderful like they did.

World Case Search Mystery Envelope With Snow Mystery Key-Pers Arthur went to search for his fun envelope D.W. taught snow is just real cold outside gang try to find those keys.

To Jam Born To Liberty Boston Tea Party that parody has Sarah playing her saxophone James plays guitar

Changes Visit Cool Women Shelter Restaurant Farm Mail Rebecca just wrote that special letter San Francisco.

Kindness Retirement Party Wish Restaurant Party Spanish Music Rebecca wants to do her own retirement party she met her singing Spanish music.

Shoes On At Pineview Poems Casey At Bat Rebecca taught that he or she will have to keep their shoes on at Pineview there everyone plays baseball for her she even do a poem about baseball legends together kids did so everyone played together.

Outs With Start Over Kickball Courses Sharing Singing Buggy Bunch Rebecca taught starting over such a sweet start she even pretends to be Singing Buggy Bunch that red box have four bugs Shimmer, Squirt, Miss Spider and Bounce blue words for that toy 17 fabulous letters red Try Me there on top press Miss Spider’s red top she’ll blink her eyes open and close.

Arthur Videotapes Rebecca’s Dream Traveling Light Hit Song Rebecca plays her song about traveling with her good pal Steve Davis here on his piano Rebecca just sings a song about it.

Good Visit First Day Of Class Hit Music Rebecca learned that welcoming school is such fun.

Excellent Call Phone With Great Call For Help Rebecca taught that calls are great.

Quiet Visit Saying Goodbye For Los Angeles Trip Rebecca taught that goodbyes can be sad farewell.

Unexpected Offers Christmas Cards For Rebecca Fun Office Rebecca taught that writing Christmas cards are beautiful.

Intelligent Visit Tune With Guitar Lesson For Music Rebecca taught that tunes can be great to hear songs to play.

Journey In The Ocean Great Deep Sea Adventure Jack Pumpkinhead, a pal of the Oz Kids, who wants to take a boat ride with all of his friends. During the ride, the boat begins to sink and Jack and the Oz Kids enter the water. There they discover two mermaids who take them on a magical and adventurous underwater excursion. When Zog and the sea devils try to ruin their fun, the adventure gets more wild and exciting than Dot, Neddie and the Oz Kids ever expected.

Virtual Oz Great World Stop Adventure Prince Otto has no friends, so he decides to force Dot and the Oz Kids into a virtual reality computer game presented to them at Scraps' baby shower. Unfortunately, Betty, the patchwork baby gets into the game and overflows the number of players, trapping them in a deteriorating program from which they have little chance of escape. Otto had no wish to actually harm them, and must try to get them out. Very Merry Backfire Party Red Green Oz Christmas The Oz Kids' names are not included on the invite list for the upcoming Christmas celebration, Andrea and Otto try to teach the other party-goers a lesson. But will their plan backfire?

Underground Who's Santa Wonderful Very Oz Christmas The Oz Kids and their new buddy, the elf Wisk, try to find St. Nick, who has been kidnapped. Can they find Santa before Christmas, which will arrive in just a few weeks?

Monkey Prince Story Of Great Oz Kids Adventure After reading one of Dot's fairy tales, Neddie programs the computer to take himself and Toto to China. Once there, they are met by the spoiled Monkey Prince who steals the computer. Unless Dot and the other Oz Kids can find them, Neddie and Toto Jr. will never get back to Emerald City, but it was all in a dream.

Search Toto Cookie Plate Great New York Adventure tape Andrea, daughter of Glinda, who dresses like Ozma, accidentally sends Toto to New York in a hot air balloon made by Frank. 8-year-old Kansas farm girl Dot Hugson, the leader of the Oz Kids, her 5-year-old brother Neddie Hugson and the other kids (Scarecrow Jr., Tin Boy, Boris, Bela, Jack Pumpkinhead Jr. and Frank) must follow the course set by Frank's computer to take them to him. When they arrive, their balloon is trashed, and they meet Rick, a homeless man who has adopted Toto. The strange appearance of some of the kids keeps plans to return from going smoothly, but are affected much more so by a clash of cultures.

Quiet Vote Of World Underground Adventure Fun Earthquake title here an earthquake stirs up yet another adventure for Dot and the Oz Kids (including Andrea). What begins as an innocent bus trip for Frank (the Wizard's son) turns into a wild underground ride for all the kids as they encounter dragonettes, merry-go-round mountains, an enormous teddy bear and more! Neddie is having a hard time counting and stays with Scraps.

Nick At Nite Schedule TV Hits Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 TV Nickelodeon Tape Program: Play any Nick At Nite program for now fun as it did to just share together.

Ronald And The Book Fun McTreasure Island Tour Ronald travels Treasure Island book for his friends. Category page in this that VHS for 1990 showing it out with for a fabulous tape: Ronald McDonald McTreasure Island Title VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On The Classic Novel Treasure Island book.

Rockstar (album). November 17, 2023. Danny Devito’s birthday. Kevin, Mr. Chapman, Cameron, Mr. Teddy, here and Ryan from North French walked around Boulevard Mall there in the morning saw a Christmas tree plenty of presents then also went bowling in the afternoon with Miss Deb’s friends from old Steps site. Here also Sony went to play A Chipmunk Christmas to spend Christmas for Alvin and his friends.

Rockstar World On Fire Every Breath You Take Open Arms Magic Man Long As I Can See The Light Either Or I Want You Back What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You Purple Rain Baby I Love Your Way I Hate Myself Loving You Night Moves Wrecking Ball I Can’t Get No Satisfaction Keep On Loving You Heart Of Glass Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me Tried To Rock And Roll Me Stairway To Heaven We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You Bygones My Blue Tears What’s Up You’re No Good Heartbreaker Bittersweet I Dreamed About Elvis Let It Be Free Bird

Are You Sure That You Want To Exit? From Dally Doo You Can Too computer games.

Choose A Song From This List. Click The Arrows To See More Songs. Click On The Song You Want, And Then, Click Start. Type The Letters You See, To Play The Song.

Eureeka's Christmas Tree The Great Eureeka's Castle Christmas Eureeka celebrates Christmas with Batley and the gang.

Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy, Baboon's Balloon Ka-Boom Great Soccer Lions cubs learned that a baboon's balloon went ka-boom here also soccer together. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short OO sound in Boot, Boot Root Room Broom, Gawain's word segment Broom, In A Dirty And Dusty Old Room, Blending Words With The Double O And Say The Word with Zoomers, Cliff Hanger And The Balloons, Oops, Oops Loops Loop Loose, Loose Tooth Tango, Chicken Jane And The Loose Moose, Shoot with Teresa Weatherspoon, Doodle Noodle, Oodles Of Noodles. That Between The Lions tape does have a garden have pieces on the ground, a zoo plenty of the animals, flowers are smelling some for now, toys are great to share together. This also used for Love In The Junkyard track 9 of 15 from album Silly Songs C Major D Major reference in the lyric: The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen.

I'm The Conductor. The Maestro, You See?

Kind Pal With Binyah Binyah A Gullah Gullah Island Christmas Binyah Binyah spends Christmas with together.

Marvelous Ducks gang learned that ducks.

Outta Day Fun Allegra's Window Christmas Allegra brings something special to Mr. Cook before Allegra can spend Christmas with her friends.

Quiet Ducks gang learned that quiet.

Useful Day gang learned that useful.

Welcome To The Hole In The Wall Club. You Can Tell The Band What Instruments To Use, And What Song To Play. Or, You Can Record And Play Your Own Song.

Yak Tape gang learned yaks used tapes.

Show Biz gang taught show biz.

Mind Days gang learned that days.

Beautiful tale Thursday September 17 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5002 "The Great Sesame Street Cake-Off", that day show all about baking.

Delightful tale Thursday September 24 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5004 "Get Dressed, Not Stressed", that day show about getting dressed.

Fabulous game Thursday October 1 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5006 "It's Only A Game", that title show all about games.

Happiest tale Thursday October 8 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5008 "A Recipe For Dance", that day show all about patterns.

Joyful days Thursday October 15 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5010 "Abby Tries And Tries Again", that day show about dressing up.

Look For The Next Exciting Cassette Of Star Blazers. Soon To Be Released.

News Flash Live. This Is Kermit The Frog Here At Jack's House. We Have Just Witnessed Something Incredible. Jack, Who Was Very Nimble And Quick, Has Just Jumped Over The Candlestick. Wait A Second, Folks, He's About To Do It Again. Wow! He Did It! Jack Has Jumped Over The Candlestick Twice! And Now Back To Our Regular Programming.

Puppy Palooza part 1 and 2 seen on YouTube Monday March 22 2021 that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5033 "Lucky's Unlucky Day", that day show about construction vehicles.

Right tale Thursday October 22 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5012 "Elmo's Good Luck Charm", that day show about some sports.

This Is A Sesame Street News Flash. Weather Has Broken Out All Over The World. There Are Reports Of Rain, Snow And Sunshine Everywhere. Scientists Are Still Searching For An Explanation.

Visit days Thursday October 29 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5014 "Let's Draw", that day show all about drawing.

Xylophone visit Thursday November 5 2020 was the PBS Kids version of show 5016 "Practice Makes Proud", that title show all about balls.

Zuckerman's Famous Pig used in the end credits here of Charlotte's Web.

Fun as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend for Martin Luther King Day break there with for now here like Saturday January 13 12:13 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Zooms Sally Greenberg Hit 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Into The Storm Normal Wegmans Hockey Game Fun Suzanne Julia Louise-Dreyfus Search Part 1 The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Suzanne Fryer and Julia Louise-Dreyfus together Dad headed to Wegmans Dad took Dub to that hockey game at 2:30 together, Sunday January 14 12:14 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Turbo Town Tap Francis Collins Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Blue Bowl From Tots This Land Your Land Bob Dylan Brit Floyd 50 Years Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Carl Weathers Search Part 2 The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Carl Weathers together, Monday January 15 12:15 AM to 9:00 PM will be here Martin Luther King Day plus Eric Jacobson's birthday voice for the Muppets PBS Kids version of show 5317 "Just Right", that day show about dressing up there Ma went to Dash's Dad took Dub to a bills game that final game of the season together. Kevin thought figuring out his case of that black iPod Touch came from Christmas 2023 case for Kevin. Tuesday which Dad will stop by Pineview Mr. Jesse's visit next door to get Kevin's black iPod Touch soon after Kevin waved goodbye to Dad first then Lucy Kevin will go back to Steps and play with Mr. Cory's friends Dub will go back to work together Kevin talks about times from three day weekend figuring out a case his black iPod Touch.

Bedtime With Maisy Bedtime Bat Camping Bath Picnic Dogs get ready to go to bed with Maisy.

Party Time Fun With Maisy’s Birthday Party Playhouse Treasure Lemonade their friends get ready to celebrate Maisy’s birthday plus writing here on Maisy’s cake.

Kind Mouse The ABCs With Maisy The Alphabet Maisy teaches the alphabet from “A” to “Z”.

Springtime With Maisy Great Eggs Rabbit Nest Farm Meow spring has sprung with Maisy.

Maisy videos can be seen in that Maisy category page: Maisy Direct-To-Video VHS Seen On Nick Jr. 10 Maisy Videos From Universal Studios Now On Video: The show focuses on the lives of Maisy Mouse and her friends. A mellow-voiced narrator narrates the action and communicates with the characters while the animals go through their paces without speaking, they instead make unusual weird sounds and noises which sound like speaking since they're meant to be four to nine years old. The narrator, however, can understand them easily because he is the only one who actually speaks. The animated series keeps the two-dimensional visual style of the books. Seen on Nick Jr., 10 videos for Maisy including: Count With Maisy, Maisy’s Bedtime, Maisy’s Colors And Shapes, Maisy’s Friends, Maisy’s Birthday, Play With Maisy, Maisy Makes Music, Maisy’s Winter Fun, Maisy’s ABC, and Maisy’s Springtime.

Kids Round Table With King Arthur Hit Story kids tell Alex that King Arthur his story written and directed by Robert Tinnel, Malcolm McDowell, Michael Ironside and newcomer Johnny Morina star in a modern-day adventure filled with medieval magic. Category page in this: Kids Round Table With King Arthur Hit Story 1996 Program Written And Directed By Robert Tinnell, Malcom McDowell, And Johnny Marina.

Count With Maisy Train Bus Harvest Hide And Seek Fleas count along with Maisy this colorful magical tape.

Colors And Shapes Fun With Maisy Balloons Spots Sheds Circus Plane get ready to discover shapes and colors together.

Maisy’s Friends Pool Ouch Tummy Ache Boo Mess get ready to discover friends along with them.

Music With Maisy Dancing Train Stick Parade Guitar get ready to strike up the band.

Maisy’s Cool Cold Winter Christmas Tree Christmas Gingerbread Snow Great Winter Caper grab your coats because it’s cold outside.

Animal Planet there with that category page together: Animal Planet TV Schedule Warner Bros. Discovery Network: Animal Planet was launched on June 1, 1996; it was created by Discovery Communications in cooperation with BBC Worldwide. On January 1, 1997, Animal Planet's distribution grew as a result of Advance Entertainment Corporation selling the satellite transponder slot belonging to the WWOR EMI Service (a national super station feed of Secaucus, New Jersey/New York City's WWOR-TV, that was implemented following the 1989 passage of the Syndication Exclusivity Rights Rule by the Federal Communications Commission) to Discovery Communications, replacing the feed with Animal Planet outright.

Cool Buds gang learned that buds.

Excellent Visits gang learned that visits.

Good Friends gang learned that friends.

Intelligent Visit gang learned that visits.

Kind Tour gang learned that tour.

Marvelous Days gang learned that days.

Out Doze gang learned that doze.

Quiet Vote gang learned quiet votes.

Show Buds gang learned that buds.

Useful Tour gang learned that tour.

Wonderful Book gang learned that books.

Yak Days gang taught that yaks.

Tuesday September 3 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4902 "Picture This".

Wednesday September 4 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4918 "School For Chickens" (Repeated From Show 4501, Season 45 Premiere).

Thursday September 5 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4906 "Max The Magician" (Repeated From Show 4166).

Wednesday September 11 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4904 "So You Think You Can Choreograph".

Wednesday September 18 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4908 "Play Time".

Wednesday September 25 2019 Was The PBS Kids Version Of Show 4910 "To The Moon Elmo" (Repeated From Show 4621).

Arthur Programs Suerte New Years Day Feng Shui Maya taught that Feng Shui would be great that means bad luck here in Spanish here.

Cool Visit Friend With When Andy Met Maya Miguel took Maya to visit their good friend Andy where Maya just asks he moves from Wisconsin such a pal together.

Excellent Kitten Rhymes With Gato Cat Spanish Signs Chrissy's kitten runs which Maya says a word that rhymes with Gato that means Cat in Spanish so her friends figured out what word that rhymes with Gato.

Gals Letter With Esperanza Great Visit Maya taught that writing letters with can be such fun.

Intelligent Day La Calavera Mexico Presentation Maya taught that La Calavera she presents Mexico presentation for all her friends.

Kind Of Usual Politics School Assembly Day Show Maya took to the assembly day here in her show.

Mexican Vacation With Tito Maya's Great Sad Farewell Tito learned that Mexican vacation can be so much fun for a sad farewell that Maya found out she still sees some.

Other Top Surprise Birthday Fun Party Maya taught Enrique that birthday parties are great.

Quiet Okri-Dokey Day Greg Fun Isoka Okri Visit Maya visits their good friends Greg and Isoka Okri.

Sad Move With Chrissy Great Visit Hong Kong Maya tells friends that Chrissy will be going to Hong Kong.

Useful Career Day Fun With Maya Career Week Maya presents Miguel's class Career Way where each kid gets to spend a whole week with classmates together.

Wonderful Visit I've Got To Me Miguel Tricks Miguel does everything that Maya does for now.

You Play Soccer Mom With Maya Coach Fun Maya's soccer coach leaves to be a professional player and unable to find a new coach.

Color Bars Tape VHS From Ends Show Hits: Color bars can be seen in seven colors: white, yellow, light blue, green, purple, here red, and blue, seven mini squares down here, seven squares down here.

Kid World For Ducks gang learned that ducks.

Super Why Credits can be seen on that 6:30 show Cole and Tiptie watch seen on PBS Kids will be Super Why Credits: Play any credit with watch it together there then to fly along with the super readers in their Super Why category page during the credits with flying along for now Super Why Direct-To-Video DVD Programs Weeknights And Weekend Nights At 6:30 Seen On PBS Kids Fully Animated Program With Favorite Angela Santomero Show.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Credits can be seen on that category page will be Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Credits: Play any credit of that 1:30 weekday show

Charlie Rose credits can be seen in that category page Charlie Rose Credits: Play any credit here of Charlie Rose host and talk show here in a category page will be here now Charlie Rose Direct-To-Video PBS VHS Program ADL At 4:00.

Monday April 6 2020 Was Show 5021 "The Fluffster Kerfluffster".

Egg Top gang learned that eggs.

Good Gal guys learned that gals.

Useful Tot gang learned that tot.

Insiders World gang taught some insiders.

World Tour gang learned that tour.

Kind Top gang learned that top.

Ads Top gang learned that ads.

Kid Tip kids learned that tips.

Bug Top gang learned that bugs,

Dorm Friends gang learned that dorm.

Full Labs gang learned that labs.

Happy Dame gang learned that dame.

Joy Opera gang learned that opera.

Long Dots gang learned that dots.

Note Tour gang learned that notes.

Play Cool gang learned playing cool.

Right Pace gang learned that pace.

Turtle Gothic gang learned that turtles.

Vote Day gang learned vote day.

Xylophone Vote gang learned that xylophone.

Ziti Town gang learned that ziti.

Beautiful Matchmaker Cherry Dinner Blind Date For Maya Abuela just ate these cherries for Maya that Maya wants her abuela to go to a date for her.

Delightful Autograph Baseball Card Great Orlando Special Situation Paco taught Maya wants her own baseball card for her.

Fabulous Teacher's Pet Vet Day Paco Stops Speaking Maya took the animals to the vet why Paco stopped speaking.

Happiest Hops With The Bully And The Bunny Maya visits Jimmy McCorkie when everyone bullied around.

Joys Family Time Quality Family Fun For Maya Paco learned that families can be such fun.

Lovable Adventures Of Rabbit-Bird Man Paco wants Maya to have a comic book about that tremendous superhero: Rabbit-Bird Man.

Nice Wrestler Next Door Sr. Lopez Great Visit Maya came to visit Sr. Lopez for now.

Playful Little Culture Fun With Maya Paco learned that culture can be such fun for it.

Right Visit I've Got To Be Mi-Guel Tito learned that mi-guel just admiring he loved.

True Love The Bet With Maya Video Games Miguel was playing video games with Maya together.

Vote Choice Come On Down Game Show Play Maya taught Miguel to watch their favorite TV game show Come On Down.

Xylophone Cherry Chipper Cupid Sisters Show Maya watches Maggie and Chrissy that cartoon show The Cherry Chipper Cupid Sisters together.

Zucchini Team Santos The Great Soccer Team Fun Maya played soccer with for all her friends.

Joys Days gang learned that joys.

Vote Town gang learned that town.

Full Funk gang learned that funk.

Nice Place gang learned that place.

True Pots gang learned that pots.

Plot Tape gang learned that tape.

Home Tour gang learned that tour.

Long Trip gang learned that trip.

Plot Barn gang learned that barn.

Doze Trip gang learned that doze.

Fruit Trips gang learned that trips.

Previews by Fireman Duck taken from the end will be these wonderful great terrific category page will be Programs 1998 Sesame Street Version Visitor 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs Full Read Paragraph Of Piggyback Rides With Cubs From Between The Lions Seen On PBS Kids.

At The Bottom Of The Sea, Everyone Is Family, Come And Join This Jamboree, Called The Codfish Ball. This version for At The Codfish Ball used in Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea.

Cool Tool gang learned that tool.

Egg Tin gang learned that egg.

Good Tour gang learned that tour.

Indoor Tune gang learned that tune.

Kind Tidy gang learned that tidy.

Mind Kids gang learned that mind.

Oatmeal Gothic gang learned that bowl.

Quiet Bowls gang learned that bowls.

Shark And Salmon, Playback Gammon, Till The Break Of Day, And Each Seahorse Is Here Of Course, This Is The Place, Where The Plaice All Play. This version for At The Codfish Ball used in Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea.

Useful Town gang learned that town.

Wonderful Trips gang learned that trips.

Yellowfin Swim In And Out, Dancing With Each Bass And Trout, Water Beetles Twist And Shout, At The Codfish Ball. This version for At The Codfish Ball used in Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea.

Arthur's Only Rock And Roll Show Arthur and his friends have a big rock and roll show together.

Come Visit School Write Story Teacher Trouble Spelling Trubble gang loves visiting school.

Excellent Puppy Goodbye Spanky Feline With Cats gang learned that pets are great.

Good Sleepover Goodbye Faraway Friend Makes A Team get ready to sleep then play.

Inside Your Head Arthur's Eyes Bad Hair Day Stolen Bicycle gang learned that getting ready together.

Kindness Pet Business Cleaning Up Bouncing Moon Boots get ready to care for pets clean up jump for the moon.

Marvelous Great Loose Tooth D.W. Rides Great Missing Blankie gang loose that tooth D.W. rides bicycles missing blankie.

Oat World gang learned that oat.

Quiet Case gang learned that case.

Show Bots gang learned that bots.

Useful Dart gang learned that darts.

Wonderful Part gang learned that part.

Yak Top gang learned that top.

Beautiful Tour gang learned tour.

Dad Top gang learned dad.

Fabulous Stop duckies learned stops.

Home Tour gang learned tour.

Joy Darts gang learned joy.

Love Pups gang learned that pups.

Note Dogs gang learned that dogs.

Plot Plane gang learned that planes.

Right Plot gang learned that plot.

True Friend gang learned that friends.

Visit Tour gang learned that visits.

Xylophone Tour gang learned that tour.

Ziti Dino gang learned that plate.

Bar Town gang learned that bar.

Play Tour gang learned that play.

Cool Pod gang learned that pod.

Joy Top gang learned that joy.

Show Biz gang learned that biz.

Note Tour gang learned that note.

Egg World gang learned from eggs.

Dad Tarts gang learned that tarts.

Quiet Top gang learned that quiet.

True Ton gang learned that ton.

Ad Top gang learned that ad.

Dad Top gang learned that dad.

Kid Tour gang learned that kid.

Dad Top gang learned these dads.

Show Tour gang learned these shows.

Note Bag gang taught some bags.

Steve Gets The Sniffles: Spoon, Bowl, Vegetables: Vegetable Soup.

What Does Blue Want To Build?: Flashlight, Sheet, Table: Tent.

Blue's Senses: Box, Light, Sound Note: Train.

What Experiment Does Blue Want To Try?: Water, Tape, Plastic Bottles: Cyclone Experiment.

What Does Blue Want To Make Out Of Recycled Things?: Paper Towel Roll, Tissue Box, Rubber Bands: Guitar.

What Was Blue's Dream About?: Leotard, Mat, Rolling: Gymnastics.

Blue's ABCs: Moon, Cow, Jump: Hey Diddle Diddle.

Math!: Ice Cubes, Cup, Lemons: Lemonade.

Blue's Birthday: Green, Tank, Shell: Turtle.

What Does Blue Want To Do With Her Picture?: Stamp, Envelope, Mailbox: Mail.

What Does Blue Want To Do On A Rainy Day?: Pot Lids, Drum, Marching Toy: Marching Band.

Blue's Surprise At Two O'Clock!: Orange Juice, Popsicle Stick, Ice Cube Tray: Orange Juice Pops.

The Lost Episode!: Flowers, Grass, Tree: Outside.

Blue's Sad Day: Tower Of Blocks, Green Puppy, Fallen-Down Tower Of Blocks: Green Puppy Knocked Down Blue's Block Tower.

What Game Does Blue Want To Learn?: Numbers, Chalk, Shape: Hopscotch.

What Did Blue See?: Sticks, Tree, Eggs: Bird's Nest.

Nurture!: Bowl, Carrots, Turquoise: Feeding Turquoise.

Blue Is Frustrated: Sink, Water, Toothbrush: Blue Cannot Reach That Bathroom Toothbrush.

What Is Blue Trying To Do?: This, Pencil, Blue: Write Her Name.

Mechanics!: String, Wind, Diamond: Kite.

Ooh Baby, Baby: Babies.

Raiders Of The Lost Cheese: Explore.

The Big Sleep: Bedtime.

Clever As A Bell: Communicate.

Good Times: Times.

You Learn Something New Every Day: Learning.

Back To Nature: Nature.

The Ojolympics: Sports.

The Great Pretender: Pretend.

It's All In Your Head: Remember.

Oops, My Mistake: Mistakes.

Bear's Birthday Bash: Giving.

Picture This: Pictures.

The Big Blue Housecall: Doctors.

Change Is In The Air: Change.

Look What I Made: Inventing.

If At First You Don't Succeed...: Practice.

All Weather Bear: Weather.

I Built That!: Building.

Tutter's Tiny Trip: Travel.

Dance Fever!: Dancing.

Afraid Not: Afraid.

I Gotta Be Me!: Confidence.

Buggin': Bugs.

Love Is All You Need: Love.

It's A Mystery To Me: Mystery.

As Different As Day And Night: Opposites.

Grandparents Just Want To Have Fun: Grandparents.

The Way I Feel Today: Feelings.

You Go, Ojo!: Girls.

Scientific Bear: Science.

Boys Will Be Boys: Boys.

I Was Just Thinking: Thinking.

Wish You Were Here: Missing.

And To All A Good Night: Night.

Call It A Day: Day.

We Did It Our Way: Cooperation.

What's The Story?: Stories.

When You've Got To Go!: Potty.

Friends At Play: Friends.

Nothing To Fear: Afraid.

Lost And Found: Lost.

The Senseless Detectives: Senses.

Halloween Bear: Halloween.

You Never Know: Surprise.

Woodland House Wonderful: Clean.

I've Got Your Number: Numbers.

What's Mine Is Yours: Sharing.

Bear's Secret Cave: Discovery.

Smellorama: Smells.

I For-Got Rhythm!?: Rhythm.

Wait For Me: Wait.

Morning Glory: Morning.

That Healing Feeling: Doctor.

The Tutter Family Reunion: Family.

Bats Are People Too: Different.

Words, Words, Words: Words.

Let's Get Interactive: Interactive.

The Yard Sale: Charity.

The Best Thanksgiving Ever: Thanksgiving.

Read My Book: Books.

Go To Sleep: Sleep.

A Berry Bear Christmas (Part 1): Holidays.

A Berry Bear Christmas (Part 2): Traditions.

Blue's Big Treasure Hunt: Glasses, Rocking Chair, Green Striped Dress: Steve's Grandma.

Art Appreciation: Pie Plate, String, Spoons: Wind Chimes.

Weight And Balance: Blue, Numbers, Scale: Weigh Herself.

What's That Sound?: Drops Of Water, Cloud, Sound Button: Thunderstorms.

Animal Behavior!: Black And White, Ice, Waddling Motion: Penguins.

Blue's Big Pajama Party: Sleeping Bag, Lamp, Book: Read A Book.

Draw Along With Blue: Notebook, Green Stripes, Person: Steve.

Hide And Seek: Clock, Pillow, Pajamas: Bedroom.

Thankful: Apple, Leaf, Pumpkin: Autumn.

Blue's Big Holiday: Four Little Prints, Blanket, Rattle: Blue Little Tiny Baby.

Pool Party: Blue's School, Puppy, Purplish Pinkish Color: Magenta.

Anatomy: Mouth, Wiggle Motion, Tooth: Loose Tooth.

Signs: Green Light, Door With The Arrow, Table: Picnic Table.

Geography: Building, Shelf, Book: Library.

Occupations: Wooden Stick, Bandage, Stethoscope: Doctor.

Blue's Big Mystery: Footprints, Tail, Picture: Kitten.

Periwinkle Misses His Friend: Crayons, Folded Piece Of Paper, Envelope: Make A Card And Mail To His Or Her Friend Plum.

Blue's Big Musical: Steve's Notebook, Knob, Drawer: Side Table Drawer.

What's So Funny?: Ball, Another Ball, Another Ball: Juggling.

Blue's Big Costume Party: Prints, Whiskers, Squeak Friend: A Mouse Costume.

Inventions: Notebook, Thinking Chair, Pawprints: Blue's Clues.

Blue's Play: House, Flower, Happy Hippo: Give The Hippo Flowers.

Prehistoric Blue: Scales, Shape, Changing Colors: Chameleon.

The Wrong Shirt. Up Light Switch, Lamp, Down Light Switch: On And Off.

Words: Make, A, Poem: Make A Poem.

Blue's Collection: Red Stripe, Blue Star, Bouncing: Ball.

Cafe' Blue: Cookie, Scoop Of Ice Cream, Another Cookie: Ice Cream Sandwich.

Shy: Bag, Footprint, Videotape: Miranda.

Environments: Sun, Sand, Cactus: Desert.

Stormy Weather: Cloud, Drops Of Water, Freezing: Snow.

Magenta Gets Glasses: Magenta's House, Window, Blue: See Blue.

Welcome To Woodland Valley (Part 1): Community.

Welcome To Woodland Valley (Part 2): Together.

Step By Step: Teacher.

First Day Of Mouse School: First.

Rockin' Rocko: Play.

When Harry Met Hallie: New Baby.

Show And Tell: Favorites.

Tutter Gathers Some Moss: Making Friends.

History, Herstory, Bearstory: History.

At The Old Bear Game: Hero.

The Amazing Skippy: Disability.

Let's Hit The Road: Trip.

Great Ball Of Firefighters: Expectation.

Appreciation Day: Appreciate.

Show Your Stuff: Talent.

Imagine Nation: Big White Circle, Button, Triangles: Bunny Rabbits.

Adventure: Person, Sound, Shoes: Giants.

The Anything Box: Wheels, Tracks, Line: Great Roller Coaster.

Superfriends: Bubbles, Water, Clothes: Washing Machine.

What's New, Blue?: Crib, Paprika, Bed: Paprika Moving From A Crib To A Bed.

Blue's New Place: Paper, Pencil, Yarn: Make Blue A Book.

Mr. Salt And Mrs. Pepper Day: Mr. Salt And Mrs. Pepper, Blue, Heart: Blue Loves Mr. Salt And Mrs. Pepper.

The Baby's Here!: Rattle, Steve's Guitar, Picture: Sing And Play Music.

Making Changes: Table, Powder, Diaper: Changing Cinnamon's Diaper.

Bugs!: Wings, Colors, Chrysalis: Butterfly.

Un Dia Con Plum!: Pad Of Paper, Smock, Paintbrush: Painter.

What's Inside?: Box, Open, Melody: Jack-In-The-Box.

Blocks: Blocks, 2 Triangles, Arch: Bridge.

Let's Boogie: Pot, Plate, Squiggly Lines: Sweet Spaghetti.

Blue's Backyard Ballgame Bonanza: Rolling Motion, Plastic Bottles, Fallen Down Plastic Bottles: Going Bowling.

Let's Paint: Red, Some Round Shapes, Vine: Tomato Plant.

Joe's First Day: Feet, Feather, Sound: Duck.

Joe Gets A Clue: Paper, Crayon, Spiral: Notebook.

Steve Goes To College: Numbers, Buttons, Fun Ringing Sound: Telephone.

Can You Help?: Wolf, Basket, Red Cape: Little Red Riding Hood.

Colors Everywhere!: Color Blue, Color Yellow, Puppy: Green Puppy.

The Snack Chart: Straw, Milk, Syrup: Chocolate Milk.

The Big Book About Us:Paper, Crayons, Mirror: Self-Portraits.

Playing Store: Numbers, Lines, Piece Of Wood: Ruler.

Patience: Pieces Of Wood, Roof, Bird: Birdhouse.

Joe's Surprise Party: Tape, Joe's Present, Wrapping Paper: Wrapping Joe's Birthday Presents.

I'm So Happy!: Pathway, Door, You: Coming Over.

The Boat Float: Red, Hose, Siren: Fireboat.

Bedtime Business: Mirror, Sink, Toothbrush: Brushing His Or Her Teeth.

Shape Searchers: Cash Register, Cart, Food: Grocery Store.

Blue Goes To The Doctor: Blue's White Coat, Bug, Joe: Give Joe A Checkup.

Contraptions!: Cup, Seeds, Bird: Feed The Birds.

A Brand New Game: Friends, Ball, Slide: Playground.

A Surprise Guest: School, Person, Tall: Miss Marigold.

Dress Up Day: Color Green, Pond, Motion: Frog.

Blue's Big Band: Lid, Beans, Empty Can: Maracas.

Up, Down, All Around!: Under Motion, Water, Scales: Fish.

Story Wall: Moving Motion, Feet, Music: Dancing.

The Alphabet Train: The Color White, The Color Black, The Letter Z: Zebra.

Numbers Everywhere!: 0, 1, Another 0: 100.

Blue's Predictions: Stage, Perwinkle. Wand: Magic Show.

Our Neighborhood Festival: Night, Up, Flashing Colors: Fireworks.

Blue Takes You To School: Bug, Friends, Circle: Circle Time.

Meet Polka Dots!: Up, Stars, Planets: Outer Space.

The Scavenger Hunt: Music, Cupcakes, Balloons: Party.

Let's Write!: The Letter J, The Letter O, The Letter E: Joe.

Magenta's Messages: Magenta, Arrow, House: Magenta Should Come To Our House.

Body Language: Scrunch Your Eyebrows, Hands On Hips, Scrunched Up Mouth: Angry.

Blur's Big Car Trip: Water, Cup, Car: Car Wash.

Look Carefully...: Bug, Wings, Red With Black Spots: Ladybugs.

I Did That!: Mouth, Curved Line, Sound: Laugh.

Animals In Our House?: Tail, Hopping Motion, Pocket: Kangaroo.

Morning Music: Sidewalk, Bicycle, Magenta's House: Blue Riding Her Bicycle To Magenta's House.

Blue's Big Holiday: Circle, Carrot, Snow: Snowman.

Love Day: Map, Castle, Glass Slipper: Cinderella.

Blue's Wishes: Backyard, Ice, Gliding Motion: Ice Skating.

Joe's Clues: Joe, Stage, Kazoo: Music Show.

Skidoo Adventure: The Letter M, The Letter E, The Letter O, The Letter H: Home.

Playdates: Water, Hose, Ladder: Firefighters.

The Fairy Tale Ball: Horse, Wall, Egg: Humpty Dumpty.

These programs starting with for now Sesame Street 35th anniversary special: The Street We Live On hit start.

True Bod gang learned that bod.

Audio promos during the end credits seen in that cool new category page it did together: Audio Promo For VHS WNED PBS Channel 17 Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids.

Coming Up Next On The Wild Wild West Channel, “Cowboys In The Hood” And “Wild Wild West Side Story”.

Excellent category pages with Pineview with Mr. Phil Mr. Jesse taught with any visit week together.

Good pals buddy Elmo’s World Up And Down fun it did with for each hit program.

Intelligent visit tape world VHS or DVD program.

Kid world set of great theme for now.

Marvelous tape town world full of hit show.

Other guys know with great tape show hits.

Quiet vote title with great buddy show hits.

Useful way town with full visit show tour.

World end tape with used in some endings: White Screen VHS Letter The Alphabet Song From Sing Along Fun Onscreen Letters Tape Show Hits, World Blue Screen Outro Goose Verse True Song Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019, World Show Black White Pineview With Mr. Phil Ma, Dad And Dub Amberleigh Get Grandma Up Tour can be seen in that category page about the outro would be: Outro VHS Show With WNED PBS Channel 17 Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids.

Y’all Come Back Now, You Hear?

Best tape show with full more show hits.

Delightful visit tape with tape more tour trip.

Fabulous tape town tour show of hit songs.

Home of tape with town of hit shows.

Joys of tape with full of hit songs.

Long tape town tour with more show songs.

Note tape hit world full of show visits.

Pottery a top class full of sweet stops.

Right visit tour of tape with hit songs.

That Means There’s Only One Sound Exactly Like Yours In The Whole World. Only One Sound. Isn’t That Wonderful?

Visit the gang with full of sweet visit.

Xylophone tape show with top tour hit songs.

Ziti tape show with full of sweet stops.

Arthur Tapes For Kids gang learned that playing.

Cartwheel Girls Swim Ocean Full Girls do cartwheels in the ocean together.

Egg Boys gang learned that eggs.

Goose Tour gang learned that goose.

Intelligent Voters gang learned that vote.

Kind Choice gang learned that choice.

Mind Tour gang learned that tour.

Oat World gang learned that oat.

Quiet Junk gang learned that junk.

Songs About Junk gang learned that songs about junk.

Useful Justice gang learned that justice.

Wonderful Kind gang learned that kind.

You Play gang learned that play.

Kid tape town world full more show hits.

Quiet tour top tour.

Cool tape town tour.

Kid world show hits.

Cool gang show hits.

Good tool with kids.

Useful town of kids.

Songs about duckies.

Egg top.

Kid tour.

Oat world.

World top.

See me.

Mmind tips.

Indoor tour.

Cool tour.

Quiet top.

Kid tour.

Cool tour.

Kid tour.

Oat world.

World tour.

Cool tape.

Soup tour.

Mind tape.

Heroes And Villains. July 18, 2000.

Powerpuff Girls Theme Go Monkey Go Pray For The Girls Signal In The Sky Walk And Chew Gum Buttercup (I’m A Super Girl) B.L.O.S.S.O.M. Bubbles Fight The Power Don’t Look Down The Fight Friends Win Powerpuff Girls End Theme Love Makes The World Go Round

The City Of Soundsville. September 18, 2001.

Main Title Townsville Mojo Ojo Blossom Gangreen Gang Boogie Man Pokey Oaks Mayor Fuzzy Lumpkins Buttercup Amoeba Boys Professor Princess Him Bubbles Hearts And Stars Super Secret City Of Soundsville Song

Power Pop. August 12, 2003. Ann M. Martin’s birthday party, the author there of the Scholastic book series The Babysitters Club from the show.

That’s What Girls Do Power Of The Female Rocket Candy What Do You Do Me And My Girls All I Want Chemical X Special Baby I Don’t Care Buttercup (I’m A Super Girl) On Top Of Your World Super Secret City Of Soundsville Song Powerpunk End Theme

Scooby-Doo’s Snack Tracks. September 15, 1998.

Scooby-Doo Where Are You Recipe For My Love Seven Days A Week Daydreamin’ Love The World Tell Me, Tell Me The New Scooby-Doo Movies Main Title Pretty Mary Sunlite I Can Make You Happy The Scooby-Doo Show Main Title Move Over Ruby Cool Guy Gotta Have Time The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries Main Title I Could Be A Star Dooby Doo 13 Ghosts Of Scooby-Doo Main Title Me And My Shadow Scooby’s Mystery Mix

Kid tour.

Cool tape.

Quiet top.

Kid top.

Cool tape.

Show tour.

Mind kids.

Show tour.

Mits tour.

Bucky And The Great Toad Menace Bicky and his friends save a toad menace for it.

Delightful Kreatior Konspiracy Tour Bucky and his friends see a kreatior with to do that together.

Fun On Blink With The Great Stop Fun Bucky learns that on the blink to blink.

Happy Visit Playtime Toys gang learned that Spot’s Favorite Toy was a great title to play with Spot and his friends. “Wait, Folks. There’s No U In Spot’s Favorite Toy, Please Backspace That U To O Together.”

Joyful Visit Fun A Monster Christmas Tom and his monsters save Christmas like they did together.

Lovable Hunt Monster Easter Tom and his monsters save it for now from the Easter bunny.

Nice Visit A Berenstain Bears Great Surprise Easter cubs get ready to celebrate Easter together.

Pleasant Tree With Cubs A Berenstain Bears Christmas cubs get ready to come celebrate Christmas together.

Right Vote The Flintstones Save Christmas Sick Santa The Flintstones save Santa Claus sounds sick into.

True Visit Stop With Great Flintstones Christmas Carol The Flintstones version of The Christmas Carol together.

Visit Grandma Got Run Over By Reindeer Tale where Cousin Mel was the only one not looking based on that Christmas song sung by Dr. Elmo.

Xylophone Ducks gang learned that xylophone can play with ducks.

Ziti With Fun Ducks gang learned that ziti pasta kind.

True Pal gang learned that pal.

Duplo Duckies gang learned that Duolo.

Frue Bricks gang learned that bricks.

Joys Blocks gang learned that blocks.

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn

E-I-E-I-O

Kevin, No! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm, Remember?

Dunk Duck gang learned that Slam Dunk.

Joy Pal gang learned that joy.

Beauty Visit With Winning London Great Paris Trip the Olsen visit Paris usually do Madeline together.

Powerful Visit Jam Of Our Lips Are Sealed Beach Party the Olsen twins save bad guys before everyone can jam to a terrific beach party.

Turn Day gang learned that turns.

Vote Turn gang learned that turn.

Dad Day gang learned that dads.

Fabulous Stop gang learned that stop.

Right Doll gang learned that toys.

Joy Day gang learned that joy.

Vote Jars gang learned that jars.

Delightful Pals gang learned that pals.

Powerful Visit Swimming With Holiday In The Sun the Olsens learned that holiday in the sun.

True Doll gang learned that dols.

Joy Jars gang learned that jars.

Fireman Duck narrations with cool voice by David Rudman together in which here in a true category page will be Programs Title VHS Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids 1998 Sesame Street Version Record Elmo’s World Up And Down Tape VHS World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs.

Jars Of Ducks gang learned that ducks.

Joys Of Ducks gang learned that joys.

Joint Day gang learned that joint.

Jupiter Pal gang learned that Jupiter.

Juniper Ducks gang learned that juniper.

Jogging Girls gang learned that jogging.

June Duck gang learned that June.

July Duck gang learned that July.

January Duckies Tiptie learned that January.

Arthur Tapes Clifford Saves The Day Storm Islander Circus Parade Clifford can save him for now.

Clifford Tries His Best Dog Park Sleepover Birdy Makes 3 Doggy Reunion Clifford can try his very best.

Excellent Dog Wish gang learned dogs.

Good Dogs gang learned that dogs.

Indoor Dogs gang learned that doggies.

Kind King gang learned that king.

Mittens Duckies gang learned that mittens.

Other Ducks gang learned that duckies.

Quiet Quacks gang learned that quacks.

Songs Ducks gang learned that singing.

Under World gang learned that under.

World Day gang learned that travel.

Yak Top gang learned that yak.

King Kids gang learned that kids.

Useful King gang learned that king.

Side Duck gang learned that side.

Ming Tour gang learned that Ming.

Best Friends With Clifford Best Friends False Friends K.C. Visits Dog Who Cried Woof Clifford learned that friends can be doggone time.

Doing Right Thing Go T-Bone Go Do The Right Thing Tough Ears Have It Saturday Morning Clifford learned that doing the right thing together.

Fabulous Schoolhouse Teachers Pet Perfect Jack And The Beanstalk Play Get Well Clifford learned that a fabulous schoolhouse.

Here Comes Clifford Little Welcome To Birdwell Island Cleo Comes Town Ferry Tale Clifford learned that little dogs coming to Birdwell Island Cleo comes town ferry tale.

Joys Of King Clifford Pirate King Princess Cleo King Mac Flood Imagination Clifford learned that kings and queens.

Lyla In The Loop Voices, Lyla In The Loop Credits for new show Lyla In The Loop together.

No Those Places Furioso Great Orlando Pageant Good Night Knight that title says these 2 bars for Love In The Junkyard sung by Oscar such a country ballad track 9 of 15 here in the album Silly Songs cubs put on that Orlando Furioso pageant where Sal dressed as Orlando Furioso but Sal comments that Leona will take the part of Fair Angelica such a sweet success. Announcer Bunny first did program preview for beginning, PBS Kids logo with Dot in the end. Short I sound in Light, Light Lighthouse, Gawain’s Word segment Night, Long I with 14 Karat Soul, Knight Right Ride, Lone Rearranger Rewrites Again segment Cowboys Must Ride Horses Into The Corral, Ten Little Words, Smile, Love In The Junkyard track 9 of 15 from album Silly Songs sung by Oscar for a country ballad with original cast recording being lip-syncing by stuffed animal Zoe sitting on Kevin’s cookie plate with pictures of that garden, at the zoo, flower, and a toy. “Visit The Junkyard With Those Little Tiny Cubs For Now.” “Come Back When You’ve Won 100 Points. Then, I’ll Let You Take One Of My Fantastic Milk Caps.” Spoken during instrumental break: “Cleo Wants Leona To Come Visit Her Moonlight Because Theo Can Come With Lionel To Now Plus Click Will Come To A Big Moonlight Fun As They Did To Visit That Junkyard.”

Puppy Love Dog About Town Big Heart Mimi Visits Gift Birdwell Valentine Clifford learned that love can be shared on Valentines Day.

Rock And Roll With Clifford Dog House Rock Fan Mail Stage Moments get ready to play some music with gang.

Team Clifford The Great Race Basketball Stories Short-Changed Lucky Charm Clifford learned that sports are great.

Visit The Boo Carnival Leaf Come Back A Clifford Halloween Clifford learned that Halloween here at Birdwell Island.

Xylophone Look Out Clifford Charm School Paw Forward Hiccups An Itchy Patch Cifford learned to look out.

Ziti Gang ducks learned that ziti.

Full Dunk gang learned that dunk.

Nice Tale gang learned that tale.

Duke Tail gang learned that tail.

True Gang learned that true friends.

Happy Tale gang learned that tale.

Note Tour gang learned that tour.

Dan Ton gang learned that ton.

Fun Top gang learned that top.

Be My Valentine Love Clifford Valentine Surprise Hearted Wedding Special Clifford learned that be his Valentine.

Xylophone Blues gang learned that blues.

Powerful High-Flying Big Fetch Captain Birdwell Island Treasure get ready to fly buried treasure.

Vote Days gang learned that vote.

Right Change gang learned that change.

Pool Night Bedtime Melody Duckieland Rooftop Goodnight Moon Do Cinderella that 1995 Punky Brewster program Julia discusses melody plenty of sleepytime stories. Good Evening. You’re Here. See, I’ve Been Reading Book Of Goodnight Moon By Margaret Wise Brown. Yes, This 12th Episode They’re Flying To Cinderella, That Super Why Version Of That Hit Episode. In This Episode Where Princess Presto Spells A Word Dress, Alpha Pig Spells A Word Wheel To Fix That Broken Wheel, Super Why Changes Go To Stay Instead. Uh-Oh. This Episode Cannot Have A Disney Version With The Songs With, Super Why Version Together. The Songs That I've Planned Today Will Help Us Have Fun At Work Or Play. How Are We Gonna Do That? Well, Think Of Something Everybody Loves. Like Money? No, Everybody Loves To Sing, So The Subject For Today Will Be A Melody. M-E-L-O-D-Y, Melody! The Subject For Today Will Be A Melody. Gosh, What's A Melody? Take A Couple Of Notes, And Make A Song. Goodnight Moon that book narrated by Susan Sarandon. When I Fly Home From School And I Have Nothing To Do, I Like To Hang Out With Winnie The Pooh. He Likes To Jog And Jump And Fall. But He Says He Likes Junk Food Best Of All. Junk Food? Come On, Winnie, Do Your Exercises. There’s A Nightmare In My Closet narrated by Billy Crystal. With The Song You've Got A Lot. What Have You Got? You Got A Melody. Right! Join Right In If You Know How, I Think I Hear Pinocchio Now. Tar Beach narrated by Natalie Cole. He's Pretty Good For Just A Lad, But These Next Guys Are Really Bad! On A Little Island Far From Everything Lived Some Jolly Pirates Who Loved To Sing. Brahams Lullaby with Aaron Neville. That Was Sure A Blast. Next We'll Learn To Yodel, With The Help Of Snow White. And While We Sing, We'll Play A Little Game. We All Know There Are Seven Dwarfs, But How Many Can You Name? Dreamcatchers. How Many Of You Were Able To Recognize Happy, Dopey, Grumpy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Bashful, And Doc? Singing Is Fun When You Know How To Read. Roberta Robin, Please Proceed. Johnny Lives In A Big City But Has Everything A Cowboy Could Want. Everything, Everything. He Has A Place To Pan For Gold. Panning, Panning. And He Has Time To Shoot A Buffalo Every Day. Shooting, Shooting. And Every Night, He Dreams He's A Cowboy Riding The Range. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with Patti LaBelle. In Many Countries Around The World, A Cowboy Is Called A Caballero. So Let's Fly South For A Song With My Friends Donald, Jose And Panchito. Adrian’s Beatles Dream. Now For The Most Famous Caballero... What The? Quiet! And Now... For The... Most... Famous Caballero! The Masked Avenger Of Burley California, Zorro! James And His Sister Chloe. In This Song We Will Sing About An Animal We Birds Could Live Without. So If You See One, You'd Better Watch Out. Is It A Rat? A Man? A Dog? I Bet It's A Cat. And I'm Never Really Quite At Ease, Especially If They Are Siamese. Now Stay Very Close Behind Me And Keep Me In Sight. Ha! Not That Close. As We All Sing A Song About Flying A Kite. Hush little Baby by Lauryn Hill star of The Fugees. Here's One More Chance Before Our Show Ends, To Sing Along With Our Little Dwarf Friends. Here’s A Last Chance Full A Bedtime Tale Simply It Did Which Such A Bedtime Book. Goodnight Moon book reprise. Voices in this: Julia: Hope Cervantes, Tiptie: Karen Prell, Whyatt: Nicholas Castel Vanderburgh, Littlest Pig: Zachary Bloch, Red Riding Hood: Siera Florindo, Princess Pea: Tajja Isen.

Fun as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend from Lunar New Year plus Staff Development Day for now Friday February 9 12:09 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Zooms Sally Greenberg Hit 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Mia Pesci Dion Retirement Buff State Museum Pineview Showtime Staff Development Day Valentine The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Mia Farrow's birthday Joe Psci's birthday Mr. Dion's birthday buddy from Steps Ma went to work at Buff State first Dad drove Kevin to Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Kevin ate dinner with Tori some BFFs friends came Sony went to play here Kevin's favorites A Scooby-Doo Valentine Kevin ate pasta with Dub he learned to use his spoon plus also to bed at 9:00 PM that day where it was too late to watch another program, Saturday February 10 12:10 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Buzzes Do Wish José Piñera Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Laura Dern’s Birthday Full Lunar New Year Hockey Game Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Next Inspired American Stories Civil Rights The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Laura Dern's birthday Dad and Dub went to the hockey game Kevin stays with Mr. Phil, Sunday February 11 12:11 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zuchcini Zooms Sally Greenberg Hits 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Whole World Hundred Years Migration World Tour Palin Crow Super Bowl The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Sarah Palin's birthday Sheryl Crow's birthday did watching for a super bowl.

Seeing A Story Of Dion's Birthday Next Visit duckies learned that it was a big birthday party for Mr. Dion together for Steps. "Keys, Tomorrow, Miss Sam And I Will Taste Mr. Dion's Goodies To Eat Dinner With You."

May We Help Us? duckies learned that helping can be great with for now such fun.

Fabulous mother son category page to it together: Mother And Son Direct-To-Video TV ABC Program Sitcom Amberleigh Pineview With Mr. Phil Sony Show Programs Kevin Eats Sinner With Tori Kevin Eats Pasta With Ma Plus Dub Kevin Uses His Spoon: The plot of the show addresses the problems of ageing and caring for somebody with increasing memory loss, with an often sharp-edged humor which carried with it a tinge of sadness. Despite its unlikely subject matter for a comedy, the show was a favorite with audiences. Maggie's and Arthur's relationship was presented with a fascinating complexity—Maggie's cruel attacks on and emotional manipulation of Arthur disguised her deep dependence on and need of him, and Arthur's dutiful love of Maggie was constantly in conflict with his guilty frustration at the huge limitations for his own life which looking after his mother entailed. The performance of Cracknell, a famous stage actress, as Maggie was particularly lauded as one of the finest characterizations on Australian television. Ma, Dad and Dub go to Amberleigh picking up Grandma did with such a fun surprise Mr. Phil goes to Pineview such a fun event shoes on at Pineview Kevin ate dinner with Tori soon after that here Ma, Dad and Dub pick Kevin up to eat pasta with Ma plus Dub Kevin uses his spoon.

Awesome Town gang learned that town.

Cool Doze gang learned that doze.

Excellent Top gang learned that top.

Good Shape gang learned that shape.

Igloo Top gang learned that igloo.

Mall Caper gang learned that malls.

Oat Tun gang learned that tun.

Quote Ducks gang learned that quote.

School Duck gang learned that doze.

Useful Quack gang learned that quacking.

World View gang learned that view.

Yummy Snacks gang learned that snacks.

Gordon the garden gnome category page will be: Gordon The Garden Gnome Direct-To-Video Cbeebles ABC Kids TV Cartoon Fully Animated: Gordon is a happy garden gnome, whose voice is provided by TV gardening presenter Alan Titchmarsh. The series focuses on the title character. Gordon the Garden Gnome tries his best to help the environment and the animals living in his garden, with the help of his gnome friends Percy (Voiced by David Holt), Ian (voiced by Maria Darling), Rosie (also voiced by Maria Darling) and Jerome (voiced by Dan Freedman). There is also a worm named Andrew (also voiced by David Holt), slugs named Lez (also voiced by Dan Freedman) & Dez (voiced by Rob Rackstraw), a squirrel named Daphne, and others.

Based on Blue Chip Kids books by David W. Bianchi that category page said: Blue Chip Kids Direct-To-Video PBS Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Based On The Book By David W. Bianchi Great More Tape Tour Town Of Titles Wish Full More Show Htis: A fun and easy-to-understand introduction to money and investing.

Wild animals can be seen in that category page: Wild Animal Baby Explorers Direct-To-Video PBS Program Children's Television Series Animated: The series was based on a popular kids magazine "Wild Animal Baby" from the National Wildlife Federation and contains three seasons of 52 x 11 episodes for kids ages two to five. The series is produced by National Wildlife Federation and Xing Xing Digital Corporation. It utilizes live action footage and 3D animation. The series focuses on four main wildlife characters who's magical journey's take them all over the globe to learn about habitats far and wide.

Science can be with that category page together: Thomas Edison's Secret Lab Direct-To-Video TV PBS Program: Everybody knows that Thomas Edison is one of the most prolific inventors in recorded history, but did you know he invented a virtual version of himself? According to this animated series he did. Along with his virtual self, Edison created a nearly complete robot, Von Bolt, who remained in a secret lab for years until 12-year-old science prodigy Angie found the lab after cracking the inventor's secret message. After discovering the lab, Angie and her friends explore the scientific world, with fun-loving Edison as their guide.

Come visit Ruby's place to visit her studio in that category page: Ruby's Studio Direct-To-Video TV PBS Hit Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Share Ruby Her Studio: Ruby welcomes kids to her magical art studio for days of warmth, laughter and fun filled with crafts, music, dancing and learning all about feelings.

Visit school with that category page: Someday School Direct-To-Video TV PBS Program: Teachers provide preschoolers with a taste of the classroom life that awaits them.

Visit a place with Wish*A*Roo Park Direct-To-Video PBS Program: Come visit town top fun now for it fun as it did to visit a park.

Special outer space can be first seen in that category page: Alef...Bet...Blast-Off! Direct-To-Video TV PBS Program: David and Rachel go back in time to meet people in Jewish history.

Files of Eddie with that category page together: Eddie Files Direct-To-Video TV PBS Program: A series of educational videos about math in the real world.

Insiders talk show category page together will be: Insiders Direct-To-Video Hosted By David Speers Sunday Morning Hit Show 60 Minutes Show Top Great News Show Fun: As a Sunday morning talk show, the original format of the program usually started with Cassidy discussing the political issues of the week, followed by an interview with a current Australian political figure, usually an Australian politician. Each week in the studio, Cassidy discusses current political issues with a panel of three commentators/journalists of varying political perspectives. The 2007 series included small changes to the format of the show: re-ordering the segments, commencing the program with the political interview, followed by "Your Shout". Paul Kelly's discussion (this segment was discontinued in 2010) was then used as a starting point for the panel discussion. "Talking Pictures" continued to provide a break point within the panel discussions, with the show concluding with its customary sign-off where Cassidy asked the three panel members for their "final observation and predictions". In 2011, the usual program format began with a brief monologue from Cassidy followed by a brief video summary of the major events of the preceding week. Cassidy then reviewed the Sunday papers with the studio panel before moving on to the studio guest. If the guest is present in the studio the interview is introduced by a short video clip relating to the first interview question. The interview usually lasts until midway through the hour and is followed by a video clip which concentrates on events surrounding a major news topic of the week. This was followed by a panel discussion between Cassidy and his studio guests. Cassidy introduced "Talking Pictures" towards the end of the hour, which is followed by more studio discussion. The show usually wound up with Cassidy introducing amusing or otherwise interesting media clips followed by an observation or prediction from each panel member before Cassidy ended the show with a final media clip or two. The program's editor, Huw Parkinson, has produced dozens of video mashups compositing the faces of political figures onto films and other pop culture footage. Parkinson's videos won him a Walkley Award for multimedia storytelling in 2015. Since David Speers became host the format has remained relatively consistent, with an opening edited video compilation that frames the weeks key events, opening remarks and discussion with the three panellists, a look at the Sunday newspaper stories followed by a political interview of around 15 to 20 minutes in duration. The discussion returns to the panellists for around 20 minutes then breaking to a prerecorded Talking Pictures package (hosted by Mike Bowers with a weekly guest), then returns to the studio for closing comments and observations.

Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes. June 16, 2002. Special guest Celine Dion. Blue title card, the red credits. "Z", 4. It was taped on January 20 2002. ProBook version of 2 versions of Sesame Street's 25th anniversary: the 1993 video "Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years" on October 29 1993, and the 1994 PBS special "Sesame Street Jam: A Musical Celebration" on March 6 1994. During this fun program, eight great frame numbers based on 2 versions of this cool program while their friends swim at Casey Middle. COLD OPEN with Tiptie. Sixteen fantastic New Years Eve jokes. Clover will be out probably that little girl named Jessica. Ms. Allison from Summit read the title card in voice-over. The end credits are pretty long. The end credits feature Sing-along Songs Heigh-Ho the original tape. Music duration will be 4 minutes 26 seconds. That title for 2002 Punky Brewster New Years Eve title “Pool New Years Party Swimming At Casey Middle: New Years Eve Jokes” feature previews of 2 fun Nickelodeon Halloween programs here: Rugrats Halloween and Spongebob Halloween.

Coming To Videocassette and DVD Screen Charlotte’s Web (March 1 1973) and Charlotte’s Web 2 Trailer (Coming Spring 2003) Now Available on Videocassette and DVD Screen Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius Trailer 2 Halloween Videos: Rugrats Halloween and SpongeBob Halloween Trailer Nick Jr. Videos “Dora’s Backpack Adventure”, “Campfire Tales”, and “Reading With Blue” Promo 2 SpongeBob Programs “Nautical Nonsense” And “Sponge Buddies” VHS and DVD Promo Paramount Feature Presentation/Warning Screen Paramount Pictures Logo Title Card

End Credits On This.

Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids

Show Association With Scholastic

"I Love You" Lyrics By: Lee Bernstein Copyright 1983 Shimbarah Music

Based On The Mona The Vampire Books By: Sonia Holleyman

Based On The Arthur Books By: Marc Brown

Showtime Produced By Warner Bros.

Love In The Junkyard Great Jam Country Ballad Track 9 Of 15 From Album Silly Songs

Love In The Junkyard From Album Silly Songs Track 9 Of 15 Music By: Christopher Cerf And Norman Stiles Sung By: Oscar C Major D Major

The Biggest Pile Of Junk You've Ever Seen

Writer By: Mitchell Kriegman

Directed By: Tim Lagasse

Story By: Mitchell Kriegman

Produced By: Dean Gordon

With Voice Talents

Jessica: Katherine Pully

Tornaise: Zachary Bloch

John: Zachary Mountain

Caroline: Dalila Bela

Vanessa: Brittany Bentley

Timothy: David Moore

Tiffany: Millie Davis

Jamal: Jou Jou Papailler

Angela: Angel Jemmott

Kelsie: Madeline Barbeau

Carlos: Issac Kragten

Divia: Olivia Presto

Catalina: Peyton Kennedy

Chris: Jaeden J. Noel

Taya: Anna Cathcart

Tito: Leonidas Castrounis

Coralie: Elijah Sandiford

Josephine: Monet Chandler

And The Special Guest: Celine Dion

Talent By: Mitchell Kriegman

Voices By: Tom Cooke

Songs By: Christopher Cerf, Jeff Moss, Alan Menken, Jon Stone

Based On Pooh Books By: A.A. Milne

Super Why Design By: Whyatt Tornborg

Voices In The Show: Nicholas Castel Vanderburgh, Zachary Bloch, Sierra Florindo, Tajja Isen

Editor: Grace Z. Briggs

Productions By: Tom Troonise

Sound Effects: Dick Maitland

“Time To Plan New Years Eve Just Tonight” Words By: Alan Menken, Bob Deluise

Super Why Creations By: Angela C. Santomero

Based On The Thomas Books By: Reverend W. Audry

Sing-along Songs Heigh-Ho

Heigh-Ho

Up, Down And Touch The Ground

Hi Diddle Dee Dee

Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life For Me)

The Dwarfs' Yodel Song (The Silly Song)

A Cowboy Needs A Horse

The Three Caballeros

Theme From Zorro

The Siamese Cat Song

Let's Go Fly A Kite

Casey Middle Courtesy Of 105 Casey Road East Amherst New York 14051

Special Thanks To: Mitchell Kriegman, Tim Lagasse

Adding Duckies gang learned that addition can be such fun.

Beautiful Turtle The Great Turn Gothic duckies taught that turns can be such fun for now.

Carrotblanca: Visit Trip With The Great Looney Tunes Go To The Movies grab your popcorn do a drink plus have a seat with Yosemite Sam, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Pepe, Tweety and their friends as they head out to the movies together. Chariots Of Fur Beep Beep Operation Rabbit Hook Line Stinker Ready Woolen Able Zip Snort Wil E. Coyote gets ready with six Looney Tunes programs.

Delightful Cosmic Attractions With Fly Around The World 80 Narfs time to get ready to travel.

Excellent Tale Visit With Great More Tape Fun duckies learned that tapes can be such fun.

Fabulous Stop A Pal gang learned that pal can play a tape.

Goodness Tape Show With Full More Tape Hits gang learned that tape.

Happy Spooky Stuff Goodness Sweet Animaniacs Halloween Yakko, Wakko and Dot get ready to scare themselves up. How The West Was Fun Visit Olsens Country saddle up with Mary-Kate and Ashley as they saddle up along with them.

Into The Jungle Mice Of The Jungle Snowball Welcome To The Jungle Pinky and the Brain visit the jungle.

Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Star Worms. Although Jack doesn't have much time before he has to leave for his lessons, he still spends a lot of time (approximately half an hour, judging by the runtime of each episode) in the clubhouse. Jack's Rock Jams With Groundhog Day Beanstalk Wolf Got Groove Back Jack learned that music with jams to play.

Kindness Christmas Tales Fun A Looney Tunes Christmas Bugs Bunny spends Christmas singing carols with his friends.

Let It Snow Christmas Tree Igloo Sledge Freeze Snow A Kipper Christmas Kipper gets ready to spend the holidays together.

Mostly In Toon With Songs From Fun Animaniacs Yakko, Wakko and Dot sing along with here Mostly In Toon.

Night Ghoulery Terror With The Great Show Stop get ready to submit that approval with portraits of terror.

Other Village Pinky's World The Great Domination Tour Pinky and the Brain discover that global that visit for conquest.

Play With Pals Wonderful Great Tiny Toons Christmas get ready to tis the season with gang.

Quote Jungle Jams Devil Hare Duckling Devil Bill Hare Dr. Devil Mr. Hare Fright Christmas Wrath Dreams Lying Mouse Dough Do-Do get ready to jam with 10 classic cartoons.

Right Vote Fashion Party With Girls the Olsens get ready to dress for a fashion party.

Seeing Plaugue Fun Of Buffalo Sabres 1996-1997 that program hosted by Rick Jeannert hosts this tape presenting the Buffalo Sabres 1996-1997 season here Rick Azar just narrates the Buffalo Sabres 1996-1997 season together. That category page in this: Sabres 1996-1997 Yearbook Direct-To-Video Shoes On At Pineview Buffalo Sabres Yearbook With Fantastic Pineview Dinner Ti. Seeing Plague Story Of Buffalo Sabres 1997-1998 Founding hosted by Rick Jeannert hosts this tape presenting the Buffalo Sabres 1996-1997 season Jim Brinson narrates with the Buffalo Sabres 1997-1998 season together. That category page in this: Sabres 1997-1998 Yearbook Direct-To-Video Shoes On At Pineview Buffalo Sabres Yearbook With Fantastic Pineview Dinner Ti. Seeing Sabres Story Of 1998-1999 Season Of The Buffalo Sabres Fun share a story about 1998-1999 tale about Buffalo Sabres Josh Mora just narrates that tale of Buffalo Sabres. That category page in this: Sabres 1998-1999 Yearbook Direct-To-Video Shoes On At Pineview Buffalo Sabres Yearbook With Fantastic Pineview Dinner Ti. Share, Steve! Sesame Street program in 1995 gang learned that sharing is fun.

Tiger Tales Camping With Rocket Skates Drum Holiday Treasure River Kipper shares times of tiger tales.

Useful Mall Party With Great Rainy Day Adventure the Olsens visit the mall together.

Vote Of Billboard Dad The Great Swimming Adventure the Olsens see a billboard dad for it.

Wonderful Costume Party With The Great Costume Dress-Up the Olsens were dressing up now for it.

Xylophone Home Tweet Home Hoodwinked Putty Tat Bad Putty Tat S.O.S. Home Tweet Home Snow Business Dog Pounded Tweet Tweet Tweety Cornered Jet Cage Tweety presents 10 tremendous Tweety tales.

Your Tale Show Wish duckies learned that tales can be wondrous with such a fun story.

Zooms Tweet Lovely With Anonymous Great Fowl Weather Greedy Catty Cornered Pizza Pie Tugboat Granny Circus Tweet And Lovely Rebel Without Claws Hawaiian Aye Aye Tweety presents 10 tremendous Tweety tales.

Babyscapes category page will be: Babyscapes Direct-To-Video Baby 1996 TV Tape Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Top VHS TV Tape: Join the fun with Babyscape together for now fun as it did crawling you away together.

Duke Family Series category page this says: Duke Family Series Direct-To-Video VHS DVD Program

Fabulous It's Family Time Fun Friends get ready to care family with boys and girls alike.

Happy It's Sleepy Time The Great Night Bedtime get ready to go to bed for now.

Joys Of Play-Along Songs sing along with favorite hit songs.

Let's Play More Baby Songs get start to play saga.

Nnice Tune For Even More Baby Songs Fun play and sing along with all the babies.

Play Fun Animal Songs babies play their favorite animal songs.

Right Tune Songs Of Alphabet, Counting, Shapes, Colors babies teach the alphabet, counting, shapes, and colors.

Tidy Follow Along Songs babies can follow along.

Visit Good Night Babies sleep with these babies.

Xylophone Sing Along Together With Babies sing along with babies.

Zoom With Original Baby Songs share songs about babies.

Beautiful Original Tales And Classic Tunes kids sing and play.

Joy Vote A Tale Of Cinderella Cool Tale kids enjoy Warner Home Video version of Cinderella.

Right Tale Of Peter Rabbit Carol Burnett narrates this magical book.

Vote Town Tales Of Beatrix Potter Volume 1 and Vote Town Tales Of Beatrix Potter Volume 2 Cecily Parsley tales of Beatrix Potter in these 2 volumes for it.

Fabulous Tale Of Bunny Great Velveteen Rabbit Tale Christopher Plummer narrates this classic book.

Zoom Zone Country Jam Great Moo Holiday Hoedown Santa Cow and test pilot Chuck Steaker bungle the launch of Santa's Turbo-Sleigh.

Big Wolf category page will be Big Wolf On Campus Direct-To-Video BBC Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Title From BBC Kids: The central plot revolves around a teenage boy named Thomas "Tommy" P. Dawkins, who was bitten by a werewolf during a camping trip in the woods a week before his senior year of high school. After the bite transforms him into a werewolf, he fights against vampires, werecats, ghosts, zombies, and other supernatural entities to keep his hometown of Pleasantville safe - even though almost everyone in Pleasantville believes that their protector, dubbed the "Pleasantville Werewolf", is dangerous. Thomas "Tommy" P. Dawkins is a teenager who is bitten by a werewolf during a camping trip. After returning to his home town of Pleasantville, of which his father is the mayor, there are sightings of the "Pleasantville Werewolf". The first person to find out that Tommy is the Pleasantville Werewolf is Tommy's goth friend Merton J. Dingle, a keen expert of the supernatural. Together, they battle other paranormal creatures that come into their town. Despite Tommy's best efforts to protect Pleasantville, almost everybody sees him as a dangerous monster, including twin brothers Tim and Travis Eckert who are obsessed with hunting the werewolf down. In the first season, Tommy's love interest is Stacy Hanson, and most of the other characters are completely unaware of Tommy's secret. They date at some points but due to Tommy's vigilante lifestyle as a lycanthrope, his transformations interfere with their relationship. At the end of the first season, Stacy leaves for college after graduation. Some of the antagonists in the series take a toll on Tommy, such as the werewolf who bit him. Tommy also stands against a Werewolf Syndicate who intends on using Tommy to create other werewolves, as they are unable to since they are not Alphas like Tommy. Taking Stacy's place as Tommy's love interest is Lori Baxter, a former Catholic school girl who was expelled for vandalism. Lori is an expert fighter who realizes Tommy's secret and later befriends Tommy and Merton and joins them in fighting evil. Along with Tommy's relationships, some of the drama they struggle with is Merton being temporarily cursed by Medusa, as well as their frequent encounters with the Syndicate. At some point Merton and Lori, on two occasions, are turned into werewolves themselves. Merton is accidentally bitten while doing dental work on Tommy, and becomes excited at the notion of becoming a werewolf, and Lori is bitten by Tommy after he is brainwashed during an encounter with the Syndicate, which results in a takeover. Both are cured before becoming permanent werewolves, but Tommy, despite his own attempts at being cured, is unsuccessful in finding a cure as he is a full werewolf. Despite this, he accepts that being a werewolf is his fate; though an unwanted one.

Baloney category page will be Baloney Direct-To-Video VHS TV Tape Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 TV Parody Of Barney World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs, Blue's Room category page will be Blue's Room Direct-To-Video Nick Jr. Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Spinoff Of Blue's Clues World 6:30 Super Why Puppet Of Show Hits Great More TV Title Low Pitch Four Tabs.

Delight Tape gang learned that tape.

Fabulous Stop gang learned that stop.

Hots Junk gang learned that junk.

Joys Of Days gang learned that joy.

Love Take gang learned that long.

Note Day gang learned that note.

Play Music gang learned that music.

Right Town gang learned that town.

Thundermans category page with Thundermans Direct-To-Video Superhero Comedy Nickelodeon Program: Phoebe and Max Thunderman are twins who, although they have opposite personalities, share a common secret. The teens, along with their parents and younger siblings, are superheroes. But the family must keep the superpowers under wraps and live a normal life. Phoebe and Max have the same powers -- freeze breath and the ability to move objects via telekinesis -- but use them in opposite ways. Good-natured Phoebe tries to do the right thing, while troublemaker Max wants to become a supervillain. Little brother, Billy, is able to move at superspeed while little sis, Nora, has laser beam eyes. Dad, Hank, can fly and has extraordinary strength, but mom, Barb, is able to generate lightning from her hands. This family wants to lead a normal life? Good luck with that.

Visit The Town Plot gang learned that plot.

Xylophone Songs gang learned that music.

Ziti Kind gang learned that kind.

Ranma ½ category page will be here Ranma ½ Direct-To-Video Tape Program Volumes Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Count The Oles Tape Blue Words Of Be Our Guest From Disney's Beauty And The Beast: The story revolves around a teenager named Ranma Saotome who has trained in martial arts since early childhood. As a result of an accident during a training journey, he is cursed to become a girl when exposed to cold water, while hot water changes him back into a boy. Throughout the series Ranma seeks out a way to rid himself of his curse, while his friends, enemies and many fiancées constantly hinder and interfere. Ranma ½ has a comedic formula and a sex-changing main character, who often willfully transforms into a girl to advance his goals. The series also contains many other characters, whose intricate relationships with each other, unusual characteristics, and eccentric personalities drive most of the stories. Although the characters and their relationships are complicated, they rarely change once they are firmly introduced and settled into the series. The manga has been adapted into two anime series created by Studio Deen: Ranma ½ and Ranma ½ Nettōhen (らんま 1 / 2 熱闘編), which together were broadcast on Fuji Television from 1989 to 1992. In addition, they released 12 original video animations and three films. In 2011, a live-action television special was produced and aired on Nippon Television. The manga and anime series were licensed by Viz Media for English-language releases in North America. Madman Entertainment released the manga, part of the anime series and the first two films in Australasia, while MVM Films released the first two films in the United Kingdom. The Ranma ½ manga has over 55 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series. Gardens are pieces of the ground, some zoos plenty of the animals, flowers are smelling some, plus also toys are cool together to play fun as it did great to share together. God loves counting those fun oles. "Hot Hot Hot" Alphonsus Cassell wrote his music this version from Beach Party At Walt Disney World with Goofy and the kids. Eight in the beginning, 24 in the middle. 1 ole, 2 oles, 3 oles, 4 oles, 5 oles, 6 oles, 7 oles, 8 oles. First verse Goofy is Me Mind On Fire, first verse would go Me Soul On Fire, the kids go All The People, All Around Me. First lines What To Do, On A Day Like This, first verse simply I Can’t Resist. Second and final verse simply See People Rockin’, go Hear People Chantin’, the kids go Keep Up The Spirit, Come On Let‘s Do It. Couple lines would go It’s In The Air, Celebration Time, that line visitor Captivate Your Mind. 9 oles, 10 oles, 11 oles, 12 oles, 13 oles, 14 oles, 15 oles, 16 oles, 17 oles, 18 oles, 19 oles, 20 oles, 21 oles, 22 oles, 23 oles, 24 oles, 25 oles, 26 oles, 27 oles, 28 oles, 29 oles, 30 oles, 31 oles, 32 oles. Just 32 fantastic oles there to do that possibly to know do, he‘s hot, she’s hot. Simply 32 oles there with over 65 hots during that Caribbean beat here it’s modulate calypso. To it program of that tape Play Sing-Along Party Cinderella Song From Grouchland after C Is For Cookie with Marilyn Horne and the Anything Muppets (EKA: Episode 3189), blue words of Be Our Guest from Disney's Beauty And The Beast.

Ranma ½ previews category page used Ranma ½ Previews From Viz Video: From beginning for each hit volume.

Plot Glass gang learned that glass.

Dorm Town gang learned that town.

Vote Music gang learned that singing.

Joy Day gang learned that joy.

Disney Funny Food Songs. February 22, 1994.

Yes! We Have No Bananas Aye-Ay-Ay-Ay (The Limerick Song) The Chew Chew Train Chowder Suite: Mrs. Murphy's Chowder/Who Threw the Overalls in Mrs. Murphy's Chowder There's a Shoe in My Stew Don't Play with Your Food Peanut Butter Homegrown Tomatoes The Ants Are Marching Shortnin' Bread Take Me Out to the Ballgame (new version food lyrics) I've Been Working on My Broccoli Say "Cheese!" Apples and Bananas Rag Mop

Disney Travel Songs. February 22, 1994.

Come On, Let's Go Merrily We Roll Along/Groovin' Ease on Down the Road Up, Up, and Away Down by the Station/Chattanoga Choo-Choo The Little Old Lady from Pasadena The Trolley Song Brand New Key Oh, Susanna/Polly-Wolly-Doodle (made into a Disney Channel Music Break video) Arkansas Traveler/Chickens on Vacation She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain Take Me Home, Country Roads Over the River and Through the Woods/Rig-a-Jig-Jig/The Bear Went Over the Mountain The Happy Wanderer Driving into the Clouds

Silly Classical Songs. February 27, 2001.

Your Library Bake Sale Window Warshin' Parents' Lament Pluto's Waltz 7:18:12 Overture Technology A Mouse Like Me Beethoven's Fifth Helping A Cricket's Life Oh, Da Joy! The Practice Session Can Can [Instrumental] The Pizzicati [Instrumental] Dance of the Hours [Instrumental] Symphony No. 40 [Instrumental] The Beautiful Blue Danube [Instrumental] 1812 Overture Finale [Instrumental] Carmen [Instrumental] Turkish March [Instrumental] Symphony No. 5 [Instrumental] Funeral March of a Marionette [Instrumental] Ode to Joy [Instrumental] Fur Elise/In the Hall of the Mountain King/Hungarian Rhapsody [Instrumental]

Mickey Unrapped. September 20, 1994.

Ice Ice Mickey Minnie Mouse In The House Whoomp! There It Went Whatta Mouse Bowwow To The Beat D.J. Goof U Can't Bouch This Little Red Rappinghood Mickey Mouse Club Mix The Color Of Music

Dorm Top gang learned that top.

Join Gang ducks learned that gang.

Tree Tricks gang learned that tricks.

Joy Book gang learned that book.

Doll Day gang learned that dolls.

Jar Ducks gang taught that ducks.

Zoom Days gang learned that zoom.

Joy Songs gang learned that joy.

Home Town gang learned that town.

Note Page gang learned that page.

That cool 1996 program Do The Alphabet together Billy Joel sings the alphabet with Anything Muppets and kids. (EKA: Episode 2562). This also seen it on YouTube Wednesday July 2 2008. Ten kids, 7 Anything Muppets plus 1 man for Now I Know key of D Major. Blue Anything Muppet with yellow shirt, green Anything Muppet, orange Anything Muppet with black glasses, black hair, red hat, purple Anything Muppet for orange hair, green Anything Muppet for orange hair blue nose, purple Anything Muppet with stripe shirt, fun Anything Muppet with that dress.

Cool Tune Song With Rubber Duckie Had A Barn duckies learned that Rubber Duckie Had A Barn is an incorrect song. "Rubber Duckie Had A Barn, E-I-E-I-O. No, Ducks! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Remember?"

Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS ducks learned that today is Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day because that's the day where Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids singing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along with some onscreen letters together despite that Kevin already played Sing Along from Christmas 2018 he did for now 1987 VHS vintage words on top blue screen in the end 2004 DVD together Sesame Street 1987 program great to play duckies taught it's great to hear Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sang it over and over again together.

Counting Day Sweet Number Show Parody duckies learned that today is Counting Day from Learning About Numbers where Big Bird hosts Big Bird's Numbers Show with Count Von Count, three Honkers here like one penny three waltzing chickens five telephone rings seven flowers seven sneezes four roaring lions song about martian beauty for number nine eyes nine arms nine holes in martian beauty's nose nine toes plus counting 20 honks together.

Elvis Presley (album). March 23, 1956. SIDE A: Blue Suede Shoes, I'm Counting On You, One Sided Love Affair, I Love You Because, Just Because, SIDE B: Turti Frutti, Tryin' To Get To You, I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Cry (Over You), I'll Never Let You Go (Little Darlin'), Blue Moon, Money Honey.

God Bless The Go-Gos. May 15, 2001.

La La Land Unforgiven Apology Stuck In My Car Visit Of Nowness Here You Are Automatic Rainy Day Kissing Asphalt Insincere Sonic Superslide Throw Me A Curve Talking Myself Down Daisy Chain

Izzy Stradlin And The Ju Ju Hounds. October 13, 1992.

Somebody Knockin' Pressure Drop Time Gone By Shuffle It All Bucket O' Trouble Train Tracks How Will It Go Cuttin' The Rug Take A Look At The Guy Come On Now Inside

The Kick Inside (album). February 17, 1978. SIDE A: Moving, The Saxophone Song, Strange Phenomena, Kite, The Man With The Child In His Eyes, Wuthering Heights, SIDE B: James And The Cold Gun, Feel It, Oh To Be In Love, L'Amour Looks Something Like You, Them Heavy People, Room For The Life, The Kick Inside.

Meet Frankenstein With The Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore visit Frankenstein together.

Other Tale Meet Little Bear Wearing Hide-And-Seek Moon Going Fishing wearing clothes was a great idea to get dressed even though Little Bear doesn't have any clothing he even plays hide-and-seek go to the moon going fishing with together.

Quiet Pal gang learned that pals.

Song Buds gang learned that singing.

Useful Bud gang learned that buddies.

World Worm gang learned that worms.

Yak Town gang taught that yaks.

Arthur Tape The Bad Wolf Visits The Little Bad Wolf blows open the clubhouse door, interrupting Jack, Mary and Mel who are jamming away, practicing their band Strawberry Swirl. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For The Alphabet Song From Sing Along."

Cool Music Genie With Great Visit For Hits The band has been granted 3 wishes from Prudence after they blew on a unique horn. Jack doesn't feel comfortable with his perfect wish, unlike Mary and Mel who are enjoying their wishes. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019."

Baby Bongo Bird With The Great Search Mother A baby bongo egg hatches inside the clubhouse and Jack, Mary, and Mel help the bird find his mother by using their instruments to make sounds like the baby bongo bird. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt."

Indoor Marching Band Rainy Day Fun Jack, Mary and Mel have an indoor marching band together. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Music Day On Sesame Street."

Delightful Sound-Switcher Thingy Bug Love Visits Jack uses his Sound-Switcher Thingy with his bugs. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For The Big Rock Candy Mountains."

Fabulous Super Dance Party With Jack Mel plays and dances for a dance party. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For The Best Christmas Ever."

Space Opera With Jack The Great Pretend Trip Jack blasts off to a pretend spaceship with Mary. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For The Marvelous Musical Mansion."

Grow Daddio Arthur The Flower Visits Jack, Mary and Mel wait for a plant named Arthur to grow. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For The Wee Sing Train."

Music Monster Henry Visits Jack, Mary and Mel visit Henry a monster together. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Under The Sea."

Silly Show Fun Of The Great Silly Show Jack, Mary, and Mel start a "Silly Show" in their clubhouse, their goal is to find 7 of the silliest things that could make their boring day more exciting.﻿ "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Wee Sing Together."

Scat Cat Visits With The Great Feline Music Jack, Mary and Mel visit Scat Cat all the way from Animal Music Camp. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For King Cole's Party."

Phil Visits The Clubhouse Jack, Mary and Mel visit Phil that bird. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Past Perfect Prediction."

Jack's Big Oops Dulcimer Mary can't wait to show Jack and Mel how to make music with her new instrument, but she forgets the special hammers used to play it and runs home to get them. While Mary's away, Jack breaks Mary's dulcimer! "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Barney's Halloween Party."

Laurie's Big Song With The Great Animal Tune Laurie calls to say she will be in the neighborhood and would love to stop by and sing a special song with Jack, Mary and Mel! They have an important task to perform first, find a sheep, a bird, and elephant that Laurie needs in order for her to perform her new song correctly. A sheep, a bird, an elephant, and lots of monkeys arrive at the clubhouse! "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Let's Play School."

Groundhog Day With Jack Gertrude Visits Jack, Mary and Mel visit a groundhog named Gertrude. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Sing And Dance With Barney."

Jack And The Beanstalk The Great Giant's Birthday Jack, Mary and Mel climb the biggest beanstalk Jack had ever seen. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Barney's Night Before Christmas."

Jack Bunny The Great Magic Trick Mary uses Mel to make Jack back again. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Barney's Musical Scrapbook."

Spunky The Alien Visits Clubhouse Concert An alien named Spunky needs Mel to fix his spaceship, which broke down on the clubhouse floor, in time for him to fly back to his home planet Skiffle to perform at his first Fleeber Musical Concert. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Come On Over To Barney's House."

Jack's Big Orchestra With The Great Hit Music Jack conducts his orchestra with all his friends. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Barney's Rhyme Time Rhythm."

Mel's Bath Day With The Great Bath Gothic Mel is filthy and needs to take a bath, but he's too scared to. Will Jack and Mary convince him that taking a bath is fun? "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Songs From The Park."

Jack's Super Swell Sing-Along Songs Fun Jack uses Mary his own sing-along songs. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Movin' And Groovin'".

Snow In The Clubhouse Beach Party Jack, Mary and Mel removed snow because of the beach party. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Grandpa's Magical Toys."

Leonard The Squirrel Visits Country Ragtime Hoedown Music Jack, Mary and Mel visit Leonard the Squirrel making some music. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Let's Go To The Zoo."

King Of The Swing The Great Swing Music Jack, Mary and Mel visit King Of Swing here. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For Alphabet Soup."

Grumpy Squirrel Clubhouse With Sheldon Visits Hit Music Jack, Mary and Mel visit Sheldon that squirrel music. "Jack, You Don't Have Much Time. We Have To Leave Soon For My Family's Just Right For Me."

Show Buds gang learned that show.

Cool Bus gang learned that bus.

Mind Bus gang taught that driving.

Pull Show gang learned full show.

Richard Scarry's Best Alphabet Song From Sing Along Video Ever! Huckle learned that Lowly's playing for hearing Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids singing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Lowly taught it's great to hear Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sang it over and over again together.

Fabulous Songs gang learned that singing.

Hold Jar gang taught that jar.

Jar Game gang learned that jar.

Love Note gang taught that note.

Note Songs gang learned that song.

Vista Games gang learned that games.

Zoo Game gang learned that zoo.

Chalk Songs gang learned that chalk.

Kind Day gang learned kind day.

Show Gothic gang learned that music.

Marvelous part here of show 4035 that Global Grover segment now from China doing all his somersaults.

Here Comes Peter Cottontail. Sung and narrated by Danny Kaye. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Easter Bunny Is Comin' To Town. Narrated by Fred Astaire. Same as Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Beautiful Anything Goes Martial For Ranma gang learned that it was lots of fun to it.

Delightful One Flew Over The Kuno’s Nest Trip Ranma taught that Kuno flew over the nest for it.

Faster Hasumi Kill Kill For Fun Randma taught that it gets faster.

Happiest Vote Darling Charlotte Soar Fun gang taught Ranma together for now such a fun tour.

Joys Of Da Doo Ling Lung Randma learned that Da Doo Ling Lung is such fun.

Lovable Visit Fun Ranma And Juliet Ranma taught that Juliet was cool.

No, Those Places Smells Like Evil Spirit Fun Ranma learned that smelling like her evil fun spirit.

Playful Dim Sum Darling Ranma taught din sum.

Ranma And The Food Ukyo Can Cook Meals gang taught Ranma to cook those.

True Headmaster For Ranma gang learned that headmaster was fun.

Visit Nihao Concubine My gang taught Ranma this.

Xylophone My Fiance The Cat Visit Ranma taught that Fiance was fabulous.

Zoom Of Jams With The Great Ranma Jukebox gang play cool jams based on the show.

Desperately Seeking Shampoo Fun The Great Soap Search Ranma tells viewers to figure out search soap.

Like Water Drinking With Sharing Ranma True Tale Ranma thought that drinking was a good thing.

Playful Visit For Akane Her Sisters Ranma taught that sisters can be such fun here alike.

True Visit Fun Akane To Remember gang taught Ranma here Akane.

Xylophone Visit Croak Dagger Between The Lions Tour Ranma presents croak dagger Between The Lions tour.

And Now The Art Of Cookie Eating.

Cookies For Ernie.

Excellent Tape.

Good Goal.

Indoor Tour.

Kid Town.

Mit Tit.

Oat Top.

Quote King.

Song South.

Useful Town.

Wing Tape.

Yak Top.

Cool Kid.

Kid Town.

Oat Top.

Wig Tap.

Useful Days.

Indoor Tape.

Show Tour.

Mit Top.

Be My Valentine Card.

Delightful Valentine.

Fairies Dress As Cupid.

Happy Heart.

Joy World.

Love Tour.

Note Top Heart.

Plot Hearts.

Rght Tape.

Tour Hearts.

Vista Elephant.

Xylophone Love.

Zebra Heart.

Aw, That Was Great. But Let’s Do It One More Time. I Have To Be Sure.

Cool Tape Show With Full More Show Hits.

Elmo Wants To Sing For You.

Goodbye Now. Elmo Had Fun Today. When You Want To Play Some More, Elmo Will Be Right Here. Bye.

I Like This Song. I Really Like This Song. Come On, Sing It With Me. You’re Gonna Be Crazy About It!

Kind Tape Kids With Full More Show Kids.

Mitten Tape Cold World Gang Tape Show Full.

Oat World Tape With Great Top Show Hits.

Quiet Tape Show Top Full From Show Hits.

Sound Of The Baby Version Arthur Season Eight category page there with such a hit surprise: Sound Of The Baby Version Arthur Season Eight CPB Three Versions With Hit Show Fun Ending: US Department dropped to CPB and viewers together in three versions: green background with green squares, purple background with little blue dots, and yellow background with green peas and pizza slices together.

Useful Tour Tape With Show Of Hit Shows.

Will You Sing Along With Elmo?

You’re Leaving? Oh, Goodbye. Elmo Will Be Here When You Want To Play Some More.

Beautiful Job.

Dandy Jolly Good.

Fabulous Stop.

Happy Spot.

Joyus Job.

Lovely Job.

Nicely Done.

Precisely.

Right Tour.

Truly Good.

Valuable Day.

Xylophone Play.

Zoo World.

Muppet crossovers with Pineview a pal can be used in that category page: Pineview With Mr. Phil Crossovers Tape Pineview Showtime Tape With Shows VHS: Pal of crossovers of gang from Sesame Street, Feaggle Rock, plus other fun Muppet productions are coming to Pineview fabulous on TV said Sony Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30, 10:00 to 2:00, 9:00 to 3:00, 3:00 to 5:00 together.

Disney crossovers with Pineview a pal can be used in that category page: Pineview With Mr. Phil Crossovers Tape Pineview Showtime Disney Crossovers Shows VHS: Disney gang visit Pineview fabulous on TV said Sony Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30, 10:00 to 2:00, 9:00 to 3:00, 3:00 to 5:00 together.

Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS. May 18, 1990.

Orange-Red Warning Screens (1984-1991) Disneyland 35 Years Of Magic Promo Long Version Walt Disney Home Video Logo Disney’s Sing-Along Songs Intro

Under The Sea (Reprise) End Credits Sing-Along Songs 1990 Promo (from Under The Sea)

Sing-Along Songs Under The Sea 1990 VHS pink box has Sebastian, Ariel, undersea band vertical sticker label.

Fun as it did for now first repeated from three day weekend for Presidents Day break will be pals with for now Saturday February 17 12:17 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Zooms Sarah Palin Tune 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Michael Jordan Lauren’s Birthday 100 Years From Mississippi Gospel Train Meeting Pirate Pizza The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Michael Jordan's birthday plus Lauren's birthday for Miss Mary's wish where Ma went to her meeting Kevin hangs some shirts Dad went to La Nova to get his pizza for bedtime Kevin ate these Valentine skittles on Valentines Day together, Sunday February 18 12:18 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vans Bond Tour Wish Bobby Ross Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Brunch Blue Bowl From Tots Dorothy Cotton Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Travlota Ringwald Dre Anselmo Shea’s Dinner Book Do Award The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates six guys John Travolta’s, here Molly Ringwald’s birthday, Matt Dillon’s birthday, Vienna White’s birthday star of Wheel Of Fortune show, Dr. Dre’s birthday, and Tony Anselmo’s birthday here Ma and Dub went to Shea's to go see Funny Girl a hit musical for brunch then off to dinner with them Kevin stays here with Dad Kevin opened 2 Sesame Street neighborhood friends pack toys Abby plus Elmo while waiting for Ma and Dub to come back together, Monday February 19 12:19 AM to 9:00 PM will be Swimgs Yuzzle Wuzzle Zucchini Zooms Sonny Vaccaro Tune 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Winters Cow Dog Pig Presidents Day John Lewis Smokey Robinson’s Birthday Back To Work With Dub Hockey Game The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Smokey Robinson's birthday he even celebrates Presidents Day George Washington's birthday president of United States PBS Kids version of show 5322 "Monster Truckin'" that day show about some vehicles here Ma goes to Walmart to buy Kevin pretzels Dad even goes to that hockey game together. Tuesday which now with fun of Nathan's birthday Kevin talks about times that they've done together from three day weekend soon after Kevin waved goodbye to Dad first then Lucy Kevin will go back to Steps and play with Mr. Cory's friends together plus a 2-part look with Kevin's hand following The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria, and kids sang it already this Wednesday part 1 Kevin following The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria, and kids sang it already Kevin stays home from Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught this Wednesday night together Thursday will be bowling here at Kenmore Lanes with Miss Deb's friends from old Steps site Friday part 2 Kevin following The Alphabet Song from Sing Along Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria, and kids sang it already Kevin stays home from Pineview at 5:30 to 8:30 Mr. Jesse taught this Friday night so instead Kevin runs downstairs to go get a bag of chips this Friday at 7:30 PM together.

Curious Crew category page for now will be: Curious Crew Direct-To-Video PBS Program TV PBS Kids: Come join in with great visit for those fun as it did for now so many.

DIY Science Time category page together will be: DIY Science Time Direct-To-Video TV PBS Kids Program: Come teach science with full of science experiments fun it did with he or she taught.

Camp TV category page about this will be: Camp TV Direct-To-Video Camping TV PBS Kids Program: Get ready to camp full of things together fun it did with sit around campfire together.

Kids For Positive Change category page will be Kids For Positive Change Direct-To-Video PBS Kids Program: Come join kids with fun it did together fun of climate change fun to start together.

Season 34 episodes with 2004-2005 rerun with different male voice-over aired on WGBH 2.

Show audio promo with Between The Lions tapes: Where Can You Sing And Dance In The Library? Right Here On PBS Kids. Between The Lions Is Next, Right Here On GBH 2. Get Wild About Reading.

Quest For Camelot Sing-Along Songs From Quest Of Camelot sing along with all songs from hit movie.

Bugs Bunny Sing-Along Songs From Looney Tunes sing along with all the songs from the show.

Kid View Of Duckies gang learned that duckies have a point of view we did together.

Duckies Of View gang learned duckies of view fun as they did he or she taught.

Useful Clue gang learned that clue for now.

Fabulous Clue gang learned that clue for now.

Clue Doll gang learned that doll.

Pipe Day gang learned that pipes.

Show Biz With Ducks gang learned that biz.

Meet The Babies With TV Gonzo's Video Show the Muppet Babies watch TV to a video show.

Let's Build Six-To-Eight Weeks Eight Flags Over The Nursery the Muppet Babies build.

Grapes Of Duck Faith The Great School Doze gang learned that grapes faith duck for it.

Time To Play Babies The Next Generation Beauty And The Schnoz the Muppet Babies play.

Zoos Around Do Duck gang learned that zoos can be such fun to see the animals plus to feed them.

Iguana Deep Of Jungle gang learned that iguanas can be here in the jungle for it.

Be My Valentine With Muppet Babies the Muppet Babies write a Valentine's Day card with together.

Ragtime Cowboy Joe. April 30, 1993.

Two Muppet previews in the beginning:

Fraggle Rock (coming this Summer from Jim Henson Video) Billy Bunny's Animal Songs (coming this Summer)

Plus the fun Alvin And The Chipmunks promo in the end:

Alvin And The Chipmunks VHS

Explore With The Babies Kermit Polo Whoo-Whoo the Muppet Babies explore.

Plate Clues gang learned that plate clues for now.

Pie Day gang learned that pie day such fun such a dessert with such a fun adventure.

A Lesson In Romantics. July 10, 2007.

Jamie All Over Black Cat When I Get Home, You're So Dead Jersey f You Wanted a Song Written About You, All You Had to Do Was Ask Miserable at Best Walk on Water or Drown Ocean and Atlantic I'd Hate to Be You When People Find Out What This Song Is About Take This to Heart Champagne's for Celebrating (I'll Have a Martini) You Be the Anchor That Keeps My Feet on the Ground, I'll Be the Wings That Keep Your Heart in the Clouds

Plot Day gang learned that plot day together for now we did such a fun hit.

Vista Book gang learned that vista book can be such fun.

The Muppet Movie. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Great Muppet Caper. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Muppets Take Manhattan. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Muppet Christmas Carol. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. In memory of Jim Henson (1936-1990) and Richard Hunt (1951-1992).

Cool Doze gang learned that doze for ducks.

Quote Day gang learned that quote.

Dorm Town gang learned that dorm.

Note Clue gang learned that clue.

Come On, Everybody. Let's Flap Over To The Beakeasy. That parody with here of Birdwalk Empire.

Wind Power gang learned that wing.

Soul Day gang learned that soul.

Mind visits Ernie counts seven yummy chocolate cupcakes.

Jetsons From Outer Space No Space For Sprokets Jetsons learned planets with for outer space together.

Jetsons First Episodes Rosie The Robot Date With Jet Streamer Coming Astro Flying Suit Jetsons play four hit fun episodes.

Jetsons Meet The Flintstones The Great Full Stop The Jetsons meet the Flintstones visiting them together.

Joys Visiting Elroy's Cool Fun Mob Jetsons taught for a fun mob.

Songs From The Basement. June 20, 2016. Andre' Watts's birthday party.

I Don't Care To Belong The Reason Ooh Nah Nah More Than Friends Things I'd Rather Do You Stole My Heart Don't Ever Let Your Children Grow Up

Whirlwind. May 17, 2019.

Not Losing You First Aid Kit Nothing Good Comes Out Of California Wild Flowers Made You Miss Take It Out On You Skeletons Postcard From Me Little Things Roses

Taylor Swift (album). October 24, 2006.

Tim McGraw Picture To Burn Teardrops On My Guitar A Place In This World Cold As You The Outside Tied Together With A Smile Stay Beautiful Shuld've Said No Mary's Song Our Song

Fearless (album). November 11, 2008.

Fearless Fifteen Love Story Hey Stephen White Horses You Belong With Me Breathe Tell Me Why You're Not Sorry The Way I Loved You Forever And Always The Best Day Change

Speak Now (album). October 25, 2010.

Mine Sparks Fly Back To December Speak Now Dear John Mean The Story Of Us Never Grow Up Enchanted Better Than Revenge Innocent Haunted Last Kiss Long Live

Red (album). October 22, 2012.

State Of Grace Red Treacherous I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Wet 22 I Almost Do We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together Stay Stay Stay The Last Time Holy Ground Sad Beautiful Swift Tragic The Lucky One Everything Has Changed Starlight

1989. October 27, 2014.

Welcome To New York Blank Space Style Out Of The Woods All You Had To Do Was Stay Shake It Off I Wish You Could Bad Blood Wildest Dreams How You Get The Girl This Love I Know Places Clean

Reputation. November 10, 2017.

...Ready For It End Game I Did Something Bad Don't Blame Me Delicate Look What You Made Me Do So It Goes... Gorgeous Getaway Car King Of My Heart Dancing With Our Hands Tied Dress This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things Call It What You Want New Year's Day

Some Hearts (album). November 15, 2005.

Wasted Don't Forget To Remember Me Some Hearts Jesus, Take The Wheel The Night Before Life Goes On Lessons Learned Before He Cheats Starts With Goodbye I Just Can't Live A Lie We're Young And Beautiful That's Where It Is Whenever You Remember I Ain't In Checotah Anymore Inside Your Heaven

Carnival Ride. October 23, 2007.

Flat On The Floor All-American Girl So Small Just A Dream Get Out Of This Town Crazy Dreams I Know You Won't Last Name You Won't Find This I Told You So The More Boys I Meet Twisted Wheel Of The World

Play On (album). November 3, 2009.

Cowboy Casanova Quitter Mama's Song Change Undo It Someday When I Stop Loving You Songs Like This Temporary Home This Time Look At Me Unapologize What Can I Say Play On

Blown Away (album). May 1, 2012.

Good Girl Blown Away Two Black Cadillacs See You Again Do You Think About Me Forever Changed Nobody's Ever Told You One Way Ticket Thank God For Hometowns Good In Goodbye Leave Love Alone Cupid's Got A Shotgun Wine After Whiskey Who Are You

Storyteller. October 23, 2015.

Renegade Runaway Dirty Laundry Church Bells Heartbeat Smoke Break Choctaw County Affair Like I'll Never Love You Again Chaser Relapse Clock Don't Stop The Girl You Think I Am Mexico What I Never Knew I Always Wanted

Cry Pretty (album). September 14, 2018.

Cry Pretty Ghosts On The Stereo Low Backsliding Southbound That Song That We Used To Make Love To Drinking Alone The Bullet Spinning Bottles Love Wins End Up With You Kingdom The Champion

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the 1964 novel of the same name by British author Roald Dahl.

Mary Poppins. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on these Mary Poppins books by P.L. Travers tells a story about two kids here Michael and Jane this Walt Disney classic songs for hit movie.

Lady And The Tramp. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on that classic Happy Dan, The Cynical Dog by Ward Greene.

Dumbo. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on Dumbo The Flying Elephant by Harold Pearl and Helen Aberson.

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. We're As Happy As Can Be. Walt Disney's first movie. This version of this classic fairy tale together such a story with songs for hit movie.

The Sword In The Stone. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic novel by T.H. White songs for hit movie.

The Rescuers. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic novels by Margery Sharp songs for hit movie.

The Rescuers Down Under. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on classic novels by Margary Sharp sequel of The Rescuers.

Pinocchio. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on Walt Disney's classic fairy tale second movie. Narrated by Jiminy Cricket Walt Disney's classic tale tells a story about songs for hit movie.

The Brave Little Toaster. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Winnie The Pooh And The Blustery Day. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Winnie The Pooh And Tigger Too. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Winnie The Pooh And A Day For Eeyore. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Mickey's Christmas Carol. We're As Happy As Can Be. Disney version of Charles Dickens's classic Christmas tale together.

A Walt Disney Christmas. We're As Happy As Can Be. Six classic Christmas cartoons.

Jiminy Cricket's Christmas. We're As Happy As Can Be.

A Disney Christmas Gift. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on classic novel by Washington Irving.

Something Wicked This Way Comes. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by Ray Bradbury.

The Watcher In The Woods. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by Florence Engel Randall.

Blackbeard's Ghost. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by Ben Stahl.

One Magic Christmas. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Where The Toys Come From. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Babes In Toyland. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by Glen MacDonough and Victor Herbert.

The Small One. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by CHarles Tazewell.

Beauty And The Beast. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic fairy tale full of talking objects here Alan Menken wrote full of characters with songs for hit movie.

Ducktales The Movies: Treasure Of The Lost Lamp. We're As Happy As Can Be.

National Lampoon's Vacation. We're As Happy As Can Be.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Aladdin. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Based on the classic Aladdin And The Magic Lamp and One Thousand Nights by Sir Richard Burton this classic fairy tale songs from hit movie.

The Return Of Jafar. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be. Based on the classic Aladdin And The Magic Lamp and One Thousand Nights by Sir Richard Burton special sequel for Aladdin for a sweet sequel.

The Great Mouse Detective. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on Basil Of Baker Street by Eve Titus and Paul Galdone.

The Black Cauldron. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on The Book Of Three and The Black Cauldron by Lloyd Alexander.

Oliver And Company. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Bambi. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Three Caballeros. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Make Mine Music. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Fun And Fancy Free. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Melody Time. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr. Toad. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Cinderella. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on that fairy tale songs from the movie.

Alice In Wonderland. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by Lewis Caroll songs from the movie.

Peter Pan. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by .M. Barrie songs for hit movie.

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on classic novel by Jules Verne songs from hit movie.

Sleeping Beauty. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on that classic fairy tale Disney version in which songs for hit movie.

The Aristocats. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the novel by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.

Bedknobs And Broomsticks. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on The Magic Bedknob and Bonfires And Broomsticks by Mary Norton.

Robin Hood. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic novel The Legend Of Robin Hood.

Pete's Dragon. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Fox And The Hound. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic novel by Daviel P. Mannix.

Tron. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Little Mermaid. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen songs for hit movie.

Flight Of The Navigator. We're As Happy As Can Be.

The Nightmare Before Christmas. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

The Lion King. We're Best Friends Like Friends Should Be.

101 Dalmatians. We're As Happy As Can Be. Based on the classic novel by Dodie Smith.

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird. We're As Happy As Can Be.

Dad's birthday Sunday April 21 2024 Ma and Dub are going out to a birthday dinner at Zetti's Pizza And Pasta to get him a garden zoo flower toy cake.

Nice Place Favorite Parties Fashion Costume Campout the Olsens present three You're Invited videos: Fashion Party, Costume Party, and Campout Party.

Delightful Vacation Parties Beach Ballet Christmas the olsens present three You're Invited videos: Hawaiian Beach Party, Ballet Party, and Christmas Party.

Party The Olsens With Greatest Parties Sleepover Birthday Mall Visit the Olsens present three You're Invited videos: Sleepover Party, Birthday Party here, and Mall Party.

Delightful Visit Skis With Winter Fun Getting There get ready to ski with the Olsen twins.

Let's Visit Rome With The Oslens Fun Stop the Olsen twins visit Rome that place together.

Partial Visit Olsens With The Great Challenge Games the Olsens can let the games begin together.

Joys Of Book Caper duckies learned that books can be kinds of such a fabulous stop.

Visit The Tour With Fun Valley Stop Fun their duckie friends discovered that valleys are great.

Precious Days With Ducks The Great Pie Gothic gang learned that pies are cool to eat.

Right Pad For Ducks The Great Full Stop gang learned that pads are great to discover.

Fabulous Stories Tour With The Great Fruit Sweets duckies learned that fruits are very healthy together.

Land Before Time II: Visit The Great Valley Tour After his tribe of herbivorous dinosaurs moves to the carnivore-free Peaceful Valley in the animated "The Land Before Time," young brontosaurus Littlefoot (Scott McAfee) and his friends chase after a pair of dangerous dinosaurs stealing an egg from the village. While running, they accidentally cause a landslide that opens up their home to outsiders. When the egg they bring back and hatch reveals not one of their own, but a carnivorous tyrannosaurus, the youngsters decide to secretly raise it. Land Before Time III: The Great Time Giving Littlefoot and his young friends Cera, Ducky and Spike are being harassed by a group of older dinosaurs led by Hyp (Whitby Hertford). When a meteorite strikes nearby, it causes a drought. The resulting scarcity of resources creates animosity among the different species in the Great Valley. Littlefoot and his crew resolve to venture forth to find a solution -- as does Hyp and his gang. Will the groups learn to cooperate, or will their rivalry destroy them? Land Before Time IV: Journey Of The Mists Littlefoot and his dinosaur pals go in search of a medicinal flower that will cure his ailing grandfather. Land Before Time V: The Great Tour Of The Island A plague of locusts strikes the Great Valley, decimating the plants and forcing the dinosaurs to migrate in search of food. When the adults in the herd begin fighting over the scarce resources, young Littlefoot and his friends Petrie, Cera, Ducky and Spike split off from the main group, becoming stranded on an island after their path was destroyed by a tsunami. As they search for a way off the island, they encounter an old acquaintance who may become friend or foe. Land Before Time VI: Visit The Secret Saurus Rock Young dinosaurs investigate a mysterious rock formation and fend off the dangerous sharp-tooth dinosaurs. Land Before Time VII: The Great Stone For Cold Fire A group of amiable dinosaurs investigate a bright stone which crashes to earth. The young dinosaurs race to locate the stone, possibly the legendary Stone of Cold Fire which is said to possess miraculous properties, before the forces of evil get there. Land Before Time VIII: Playing In The Cold Snow Big Freeze During a terrible ice storm, Petit-Pied and his friends go in search of Spike who has ventured into the wild to find his family. Land Before Time IX: Journey Of Water Valley Littlefoot and friends find explore the Great Valley when heavy rains create a new water. They quickly become friends with Mo, a dolphin-like creature, and help him find his way home. Land Before Time X: Longneck Vote The Great Migration Grandparents During the night, Petit-Pied and his grandparents shared an unusual dream that pushed them to set out to discover new horizons. They are quickly followed by Cera, Spike, Ducky and Petrie, always ready for new adventures.

Microsoft Home Supports The Magic School Bus And Other Programs That Further Learning, Exploration, And Discovery.

Visit Your Local Library And Read More About Science In The Magic School Bus And Other Science Books.

Love Stuff. February 17, 2015.

Where The Devil Don't Go Ex's And Oh's Under The Influence Last Damn Night Kocaine Karolina Song Of Sorrow America's Sweetheart I Told You I Was Mean Ain't Gonna Drown Jackson Make You Smile See You Again

Shake The Spirit. February 19, 2018.

Talk Of The Town Baby Outlaw Shame Man's Man Naturally Pretty Girls Told You So Good Thing Gone Runaway It Girl Ram Jam Sober Chained Little Bit King Of Lovin'

Microsoft Supports The Magic School Bus And Other Programs That Further Learning, Exploration, And Discovery.

Coco. July 10, 2007.

Oxygen The Little Things One Fine Wire Bubbly Feelings Show Midnight Bottle Realize Battle Tailor Made Magic Tied Down Capri

Breakthrough. August 19, 2009.

I Won't Begin Again You Got Me Fallin' For You Rainbow Droplets I Never Told You Fearless Runnin' Around Break Through It Stops Today Breakin' At The Cracks

All Of You (album). July 12, 2011.

Brighter Than The Sun I Do Before I Let You Go Favorite Song What If Shadow Think Good Thoughts Like Yesterday All Of You Dream Life, Life What Means The Gad Most Make It Rain

Christmas In The Sand (album). October 23, 2012.

Merry Christmas Baby Santa Baby Christmas In The Sand Baby It's Cold Outside Jingle Bells The Christmas Song Santa Claus Is Coming To Town I'll Be Home For Christmas Every Day Is Christmas Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Silver Bells Winter Wonderland Mistletoe Happy Christmas Auld Lang Syne

Gypsy Heart. September 30, 2014.

Live Ut Up Blaze If You Love Me Let Me Go Try Never Gonna Let You Down Land Called Far Away Nice Guys Floodgates Just Like That Break Free Never Getting Over You Bigger Love

The Malibu Sessions. October 7, 2016.

Gypsy Heart Goldmine Crusin' Like Tomorrow Never Comes Only You Good Thing Runnin' Never Got Away Don't Wanna Love You In Love Again Now

Cool Visit With Dragons The Great Full Stop duckies learned that dragons can be such fun.

Kind Dorm With Kids everyone taught kids use dorms together.

Show Biz With Ducks Clover taught show biz.

Cool place last day of program Friday December 19 2025 would go next year for now: "When We Come Back Monday January 5 2026, Miss Cate's Friends Are Doodling That Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Used From Love In The Junkyard Track 9 Of 15 From Album Silly Songs."

Kind visiting for welcoming gang back Monday January 5 2026 to welcome Mr. Cory's friends back. "Well, Keys, Mr. Cory's Friends Are Doodling That Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy Here In That Ballad. Yes, Today That We Are Back For Now From Christmas Break With To Visit Gang Together."

Seeing viewers it did such a fun Martin Luther King Day break such a holiday together from three day weekend sharing a sweet story fun it did with share a swell story. "Well, Keys, Today We Are Back For Now From Three Day Weekend Such A Holiday Break."

Wonderful visit copy with The Muppets Take Manhattan that 1984 film Kevin wants version 1 with previews plus after these were closed captions for a finale scene for added some commas from Until Forever part Their Love Will Grow same chorus.

Outstanding version here of The Muppets Take Manhattan Blue Bowl From Tots version of that 1984 movie the music that plays during the TriStar Pictures logo was silent with Milk Cap Mouse tells the audience to "Come Back When You've Won 100 Points. Then I'll Let You Take One Of My Fantastic Milk Caps.", and many scenes where Animal first shouts Wee Sing for now nine Wee Sing tapes.

Good vote for wishing for a Presidents Day break from three day weekend with Mr. Cory's friends: "Well, Keys, We're Glad To Be Back Today From Three Day Weekend With Mr. Cory's Friends."

Monday, Wednesday, Friday Swim, Tuesday, And Thursday Gym.

Useful pals fabulous to be back for now from ten day weekend for Labor Day break: "Well, Keys, That We Are Back For Steps With Mr. Cory's Friends Had A Wondrous Time."

Arthur tapes a wish fabulous to be back from three day weekend for Columbus Day break: "Yes, Three Day Weekend Was Great With Us Wondrous To Play It Terrific To Be Back."

Intelligent tale about that Veterans Day tale from three day weekend for Veterans Day break: "Well, Keys, That Veterans Day Break Was Terrific From Three Day Weekend To Visit With Us."

Excellent part Christmas break Kevin shares times of 2026 montage that did times they've done together.

Yule of Christmas time wrapping Christmas presents together to visit he did such a fun event.

School Of Ducks World duckies learned that going to school can be such fun.

Cooking Show With Ducks duckies learned that cooking can be yummy together.

Kind Duck pals learned ducks can be kind.

World Duck Tour gang taught tour of ducks.

Chair Tour gang taught chairs are cool.

Sandles tour show with full more show fun.

Cinderella version with Disney songs for hit movie.

Super time full tape full more show hit.

Kong day show would full more show hits.

Animaniacs (album). From 1994.

Animaniacs Opening Title Yakko's Universe Schnitzelbank What are We? Yes, Brothers Warner We Yakko's World Wakko's America Video Revue I Am the Very Model of a Cartoon Individual I'm Mad The Planets The Etiquette Song I'm Cute The Senses Be Careful What You Eat Let the Anvils Ring Animaniacs End Title (extended version)

Yakko's World (album). September 4, 1994.

Traveling Animaniacs A Quake! A Quake! Yakko's World The Hello Song Lake Titicaca The Ballad of Magellan Several Drops of Rain Wakko's America U.N. Me Yakko's Universe I'll Take an Island The Panama Canal There's Only One of You

Twisted Tunes. From 1994. SIDE A: Animaniacs Theme Song, Yakko's World, I'm Cute, SIDE B: I'm Mad, Animaniacs Theme Song Repeat.

Variety Pack. September 19, 1995. Trisha Yearwood's birthday party.

Variety Speak The Monkey Song All the Words in the English Language (Part 1) Pinky and the Brain Cheese Roll Call Multiplication Dot's Song Dot's Quiet Time All the Words in the English Language (Part 2) Slappy Squirrel Theme Wakko's Two-Note Song The Presidents The Anvil Song (Also contains Baloney and Kids Theme) At the Big Wrap Party Tonight All the Words in the English Language (Part 3) The Goodbye Song

A Hip-Hopera Christmas. August 5, 1997. Amanda's birthday party with Miss Deb's friends from old Steps site.

Jingle Bells Deck the Halls Ghost of Christmas Past Ghost of Christmas Present

The Animaniacs' Wacky Universe. From 1999. Most of the songs on this album were originally released under three Animaniacs title albums Yakko's World, Animaniacs, and Variety Pack.

Yakko's Universe Yakko's World Several Drops of Rain Wakko's America Traveling Animaniacs The Presidents U.N. Me I'll Take an Island The Panama Canal Animaniacs

The Animaniacs Go Hollywood. From 1999. It contains songs from 2 Animaniacs title albums the Animaniacs and Variety Pack.

Variety Speak The Hello Song At the Big Wrap Party Tonight What are We? Yes, Brothers Warner We There's Only One of You I am the Very Model of a Cartoon Individual Pinky & the Brain I'm Cute Video Revue

Bean Bag Activities And Coordination Skills. From 1977. SIDE A: Who's Got The Bean Bag?, Make Friends With A Bean Bag, Bean Bag Rock, SIDE B: How Many Ways?, Bean Bag Catch, Pass The Bean Bag, Bean Bag Parade.

Donkey Dorm gang taught donkeys can give a dorm.

Full Honk gang taught that honking was cool.

Joys Of The Ducks gang teach viewers how to be ducks.

Love Tune gang taught that love was playful.

Note Town gang tell Tiptie to viewer together.

Place Ducks gang took a trip around them.

Ride On everyone taught that going for a fun ride.

This Afternoon Tell Dub Later Today At 2:30 (while texting Ma with each program) seeing Elmo's World Up And Down such a full program outstanding visit Diasia's parents car to the playground.

Visa Day gang taught that today is visa day together.

Xylophone Tour Of Ducks Clover tells Tiptie that xylophone is great to play.

Zoom With Duck Zone gang teach Tiptie a duck zone.

Swing chair for outside such a fabulous stop.

Snoopy program did with having a canine time.

Single day tape with full more show hits.

Spot program based for Eric Hill's hit stories.

Skipping along gang with such a fun stop.

Swiss Duckie Tape With Full More Show Hits.

Swan Book Tape More Tour Of Tape Hits.

Cartoon Medley. July 6, 1999.

Powerhouse (Short Version) Johnny Bravo Boo Boo, Baba, Dee Dee The Powerpuff Girls The Powerpuff Girls (End Theme) Dexter's Laboratory Dexter's Laboratory (Closing) Dexter's Poem Josie & The Pussycats Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? Meet the Flintstones The Jetsons Cartoon Cartoon Cow And Chicken Legend Of Sailcat (From Cow And Chicken) Cow And Chicken's Poem Pork Butts Ed, Edd N Eddy 2 Stupid Dogs Underdog Speed Racer Dastardly & Muttley In Their Flying Machines (Stop That Pigeon!) Swat Kats The Real Adventures Of Jonny Quest Space Ghost Coast-To-Coast Cartoon Planet Smells Like Cartoon Planet Tom And Jerry Animaniacs Pinky And The Brain Freakazoid Yogi Bear Huckleberry Hound (That's) Quick Draw McGraw The Tex Avery Show I Am Weasel I.M. Weasel's Poem Powerhouse (Long Version)

Cookie Monster was outside in the song for the spoof of "I've Gotta Be Me". When the blue monsters chime in, the sky turns pink with Grover, Ingrid, Lulu, Elmo, Grundgetta, Oscar, Telly, Herry, and the grouch culture for the sad number for Cookie Monster. In the beginning, the sky turns blue for Cookie Monster when he looks sad. The sky turns pink and orange when the monsters chime in for the "Ba-ba-ba" parts. Cookie sings "Oh, scoo-doo-be-do" instead of "Me and my family too". Rosita, Mel, Pino, Henry and Harry, the Anyone's Nose singer, Ronnie, an early version of Lulu, and Darvin are new characters of the song for Cookie Monster in the spoof of "I've Gotta Be Me" sung by Sammy Davis Jr. This song is a spoof of "I've Gotta Be Me" by Sammy Davis Jr.

Are You Ready To Learn? duckies learned that they’re ready to learn those things for it.

Come Over To Play! duckies learned that coming over to play together.

Easter Duckie A Pal duckies learned that the Easter Bunny.

Garden Zoo Flower Toy Cake In Tour Tape duckies taught Dad’s birthday 2024 here Ma and Dub are going to a birthday dinner at Zetti’s Pizza And Pasta to get him a garden zoo flower toy cake.

Igloo Ballad A Duck gang taught some igloos fun as they did here in cold snow.

Kind Duck Show Pals Clover learned that pals can be fun with such a hit surprise.

Mighty Duckie A Pal gang told Tiptie that being mighty was cool for now.

Other Duckies A Pal Show Full Hold Hits duckies learned that holding can be such fun.

Quiet Pal Show Junk duckies learned that junk can be fun with such a fun adventure.

Show With Jamboree Duck A Pal A Toy duckies dance to a big jamboree with them.

Utensil Ducks Tour With Food More Show Hits duckies learned that utensils are great now together.

Wonderful Pile Of Ducks The Great Show Junk gang and duckies with can be such friends.

You Be Judge With The Great Show Pile Clover learned that piles can see it out.

Bond Beauty In Duck Fireman Duck tells them being beauty.

Dare Of Duckie Pals gang told Fireman Duck being dare.

Fabulous Part A Pal gang tells Clover about best friends.

Honey Of Cool Ducks gang tells Tiptie about some honey.

Jackpots Tape A Pal gang tell Tiptie about that Jackpot.

Let’s Get Interactive Today duckies get interactive together.

Nice Playing Hit Music gang play some music.

Partial New Copy Wings Cinderella Fabulous Writing Trip duckies learned that it was the last day there of yellow label green square for now plus that white writing to now for it.

Right Place A Pal gang taught right place.

Tale Of Cool Ducks gang told cool tale.

Violin With Ducks gang play violins.

Xylophone Band With Ducks gang play some xylophone.

Zone Of Zoo Trouble gang drive zoo zone.

Animals On The Farm With Babies Song Fun get ready to cuddle up the animals together.

Cinderella Tale Story With Great Visit Fairy Tale features a Warner Bros. version of that story.

Excellent Bears Christmas Candlemaker Star Bethlehem bears celebrate Christmas together.

Intelligent Visit Snow Wish The MGM Cartoon Christmas the MGM fans share Christmas with the gang.

Kind Tale Alvin’s Christmas Carol A Chipmunk Tale Simon, Theodore, Alvin, and Dave share their version of Charles Dickens’s Christmas classic tale.

Marvelous Christmas Poems But Fun Once A Year gang learned that Christmas starts once a year.

Outta Play Trollies Musical Tunes Great Musical Tour sing along with Trollies songs from hit movies.

Quiet Merry Christmas Wish Great Visit Snow Adventure everyone wishes that Merry Christmas with gang together.

Seeing It’s A Wonderful Life, Dave: Chipmunks Christmas Alvin, Theodore, Simon, and Dave share Christmas together.

Useful Wishes Very Special Family Great Flintstones Christmas the Flintstones come together to celebrate Christmas there.

Wonderful World Of Great Birthday Strawberry Shortcake everyone put up Strawberry Shortcake a happy birthday.

You’ll Never Forget Animals the animals should forget fun not to worry as they did together.

Beautiful Wrong Stuff Three Little Great Fun Hulks wrong stuff three Hulks to it for now.

Delight With Sing, Giggle And Grin kids can sing, giggle and grin.

Fabulous Raggedy Ann Cartoons watch these cartoons together.

However That Town That Santa Forgot gang taught to remember with Santa Claus for somebody else.

Joy Vote With Follow That Bunny! viewers can follow that bunny with great to hop together.

Laura And The Case Of The Search Eggs Laura gave her mystery for clues for it.

Nice Day Movie With Speed Racer Fun Movie get ready to win the race for now.

Pumpkin Lumpkin Tale With The Great Fun Halloween pumpkins can celebrate with for a holiday together.

Right Last Of Tje Fun Red Hot Dragons everyone taught that dragons can be fun together.

Tale Of Christmas Story Song Of Jingle Bells tells a story about that song Jingle Bells.

Visit Thumpkin And The Easter Bunnies Hop Fun Thumpkin had a good time with bunny pals.

Xylophone Story Aladdin Magic Lamp Great Story Tale tells a story about fun magic lamp together.

Zippity Day A Case Of The Missing Candy gang can figure out that missing candy together.

Action Man Out Of That Shadows the gang try to figure out full of some shadows.

Cool Visit Fun Wish For X-Treme Action everyone get ready to do the action together.

Excellent Visit We Come In Peace For Men gang can figure out come in piece together.

Great Green Thought With Fun Action Men Gothic everyone thought the green thought together some men.

Intelligent Days Town Wish Fun Explosive Sweet Situation everyone thought it was a good idea too.

Kind Van Space Wars The Great Space Men everyone thought space was a great idea together.

Marvelous Visit Men With Fun Rogue Moons Tour everyone thought was the greatest hero of them all.

Outer Space Marvelous Action Men For Outer Space some men thought it was a great idea too.

Quiet Visit Men Wish Seeing Man X Factor the men visit the X Factor with together.

Storm Front With The Men Great Snowstorm Stop everyone thought that a snowstorm is just cold.

Useful Day Satellite Down Great Vote For Sharks everyone can satellite down being attack by sharks.

Wonderful Vote Soul Of Evil Great Hit Soul the men figure out soul of evil together.

You Know They’re All Kinds Of Words That Begin With The Letter D: There’s Doctor, And Dentist, And Dime, Dollar, Daddy, Door, Dandelion.

Beautiful Tale Story Noah’s Ark Tale tells a story about for Noah here and his ark.

Delightful Tale Story Of Great Nativity gang share some nativity.

Fabulous Tale Of David And Goliath everyone knows David And Goliath with 2 guys there together.

Happiest Tale Story Of Jesus And Great Miracles gang tell story about Jesus and his miracles.

Joyful Tale Story Of Great Creation everyone thought story of creation with to do that together.

Love Tale Story Of Moses Great Tale everyone tell story of tale about here Moses.

Nice Tale Story Of Jonah And Whale Jonah sees a whale swimming in the water.

Pleasant Call Of The Action With Fabulous Men some men figure out call of the action.

R.A.I.D. Blue With Fun Action Man some men try to figure out for now for it.

To Jam Born To Liberty Boston Tea Party this parody of Born To Run parody that parody has Sarah playing saxophone James plays guitar that was a parody here from Liberty's Kids.

Visiting Tale Story Of The Prodigal Fun Son everyone tell a tale about the Prodigal Son here.

Xylophone Tale Story Of Daniel Great Lions Den Daniel tells his story here about lions den.

Zoom Tale Story Of The Great Sweet Samaritan everyone tell story about the great sweet Samaritan.

All Right, Ladies And Gents. Comical Poems Suitable For The Occasion, Extemporized And Thought Up Before Your Very Eyes. All Right, Here We Go.

Congratulations! You’ve Won All The Apples. Yee-Haw! That Was Some Fun. You Made The Cows Day. Thanks. Heh Heh Heh. Don’t Think I Forget About The Clue Because I Didn’t. In Fact, I Got A Doozy Of A Clue For You.

Einstein Can’t Make It Across The Swamp Without Your Help. Look At The Letter On My Sign And Click On The Letter On The Swamp That Matches The Letter On My Sign. Einstein Will Follow Your Clicks And Make It Home Safe And Sound.

Good visit tape with staying outside for now warm weather cold water getting real thirsty together.

If You Move Your Mouse Over Their Portraits, They’ll Tell You A Little Bit About Where They Live And What They Do.

Keep It Up. Only Two Songs To Go.

Monday September 16 Kevin’s birthday 2024 Kids’ Favorite Songs 1999 VHS CTW version Together Forever 1999 VHS correct copy here of Sing-Along Songs Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah 1986 VHS Sing-Along Songs Fun With Music 1989 VHS.

Over There Are Pictures Of The Friends And Relatives I’ve Planned To Visit As I Investigate The Treasure.

Quiet place town with show visit a place great more tape top with more show hits.

So If The Letter On The Scoreboard Matches The First Letter Of The Word On The Puck, Click On The Puck Or The Penguin To Score.

Unbelievable! You Finished All Four Pinatas. Great Job.

When You’ve Decided Whom We Should Visit First, Just Click On Their Portrait And Off We’ll Go.

You Did It! You Finished All Four Songs. Great Job.

The Big Game Against The Sea Leopards Is Next Week. Click On The Ice Rink If You Want To Help Me Coach The Penguins.

Delightful banner tape with full more tour town full more tape with full more shows hit.

Feel Free To Look Around And Click On Some Of The Neat Stuff Here.

He Must Think Things That Begin With The Letter P Grow On Trees. Give Me A Hand, Won’t You? And Help Me Pick Up All The Things That Begin With The Letter “P”. Remember, P Makes The Puh Sound.

Joy visit tape with full from show hits.

Love tape note with full more town gigs.

Note top night with full more full game.

Plot top games with full more show hits.

Right tape town with full more top book.

This Is My Home.

Very Cool.

Xylophone town pass days with more tape book.

Zoom tape show with full more show hits.

Awesome visit cool wish for now for Mr. Hopsalot’s visit here: If You’d Like To Review The Letters Of The Alphabet With Me, Just Click On My Pillow With The Letter “A”.

Congratulations! You Just Won A Brand-New Science Cap! Click On The Cap That You Want To Take. Click On The Left And Right Arrows To See More Caps.

Excellent tape ton tour with top do VHS.

Good tape show with plus more show hits.

It’s My Monthly Issue Of Swamp Life Magazine.

Kind tape show tape full more tape tour.

Marvelous tape VHS title ton a show hit.

Other tape town VHS show more show hits.

Quiet top show tour full more show hits.

Show full tape plot with more show hits.

Useful day tape top full more show hits.

Wonderful tape show hit to do fun title.

You Now Have 80 Science Caps. There Are 128 In All. See If You Can Collect Them All.

Beautiful tape VHS show a title duckie.

Delightful day doze dorm down during a drink.

Full drink top hits.

Hots tape tour with.

Joys more tape tour.

Love tape song wits.

Note tape song tips.

Plot songs top with.

Right tape show VHS.

To Go More Deeply Into The Carrot Patch, Move The Cursor At The Bottom Of The Screen. Move The Cursor At The Bottom Of The Screen If You Want To Get On Top Of The Carrot Patch.

Visit the song gang.

Xylophone visitor show a VHS title VHS.

Ziti tape show with full more show hits.

Each video or DVD features questions in that program with five W's such a hit surprise: who, what, where, when, why now with together fun it did wth such a hit surprise.

Come Build With The Muppet Babies gang gets ready to build.

Excellent Yes I Can Learn With Great Politics Kermit wants to be president.

Good Time Yes I Can Help Cleaning Special Mess Kermit helps Robin clean up.

Kind Time Yes I Can Be A Friend Scout Meeting Robin gets ready to practice his scout meeting.

Meet The Fun Muppets On Wheels Kermit took Lindy sorts of things to do with wheels.

Outta Time Things That Fly Great Soaring Adventure Kermit took Lindy sorts of fun things flying.

Quiet Vote Time To Play With Muppet Babies Muppet Babies can play with the fun together.

Same Life Time To Build With Muppet Babies gang get ready to share and build together.

Underworld Time To Explore With The Muppet Babies gang explore the world to do that together.

Play With Snow Punky's Full Mr. Monty Christmas gang spend Christmas in that cold wintry forest. "Yes, Girls, Time To Go And Hand It. Sure, I Think This'll Share And Have Some. Yes, Gotta Go, Tiptie. Don't Go Quite Grand. Those Trees Are Too Cold Now. With Those."

PBS Kids programs with red TV yellow TV can be seen in that category page will be PBS Kids TV Program DVD VHS Fun Program World 6:30 Super Why Low Pitch Four Tabs Four Funding Clips With Between The Lions Tapes Title Whole Bunch Of The Alpha Harry Song.

Play With The Bears duckies get ready to play together.

That category page will be Coming Soon On Sesame Street here with such a hit surprise: Coming Soon On Sesame Street Previews 1995-1998 Wits 20 Second Tape Previews: Each tape ends with a preview of the next day's tape. This starts with 16 Sesame Street signs on plus the orange words Coming Soon that black word On with that white circle with blue curtain there. Big Bird appears announcing "Coming Soon on Sesame Street," followed by a clip of that preview with 20 seconds here. After this, Big Bird says, "Toodle-oo" and the funding credits are shown. From 1995 to 1998. Shows as it did here, "I Love You" Lyrics By Lee Bernstein Copyright 1983 Shimbarah Music.

Old MacDonald’s Sing-Along Farm credits can be used in that category page: Old MacDonald’s Sing-Along Farm Credits, join in with full of hit songs plus jams together with here and some games.

Outstanding tunes Rubber Duckie Had A Barn tune a pal to do fabulous to do that.

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn

E-I-E-I-O

Kevin, No! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Remember?

Play With Bears The Great Visit Duckieland Games duckies learned that just time to play games.

ZooPhonics category page with such a fun stop that go Pineview with Mr. Phil will be ZooPhonics Direct-To-Video Pineview With Mr. Phil Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 To Dinner With Tori: Zoo-phonics introduces another great way to attend a Workshop from home! All Workshops Presented Pacific Standard Time. Join us LIVE via Zoom, for a Zoo-phonics Interactive ZooM Workshop - ONLY $99! While Ma, Dad and Dub go for Amberleigh to pick Grandma Mup, Kevin takes Mr. Phil to Pineview for every Wednesday and Friday Mr. Jesse taught such a fun stop with Kevin’s friends Amanda, Jaylin, Steve, Hussein, Matthew, David, Sammy, Tori, Miss Tracy and their friends here in different times here at 5:30 to 8:30, 10:00 to 2:00, 9:00 to 3:00, 3:00 to 5:00 which Sony plays many programs that Kevin ate dinner with Kevin’s pal Tori he ate popcorn, water, apples, apples, grapes, chips fun it did together.

Popular Vote With Drink Fabulous Stop duckies learned that Kevin drank four drinks there together red cup, Josef’s water, Yeti, blue bottle. “I’ve Gotta Go Do A Cartwheel.” That Tori did some cartwheels soon after Kevin drank four drinks with together.

My Fun With Reading direct-to-video can be seen in California Speed video game it did together: My Fun With Reading Direct-To-Video TV Hit Program Town Video Game California Speed Great Show Tour: Would visit a place for now some reading fun it did with books about for reading. California Speed has players race against other players and multiple computer-controlled opponents on point-to-point races set in many cities and rural areas across the state of California. Players can race with several different cars, with automatic or manual transmissions. Courses include "civilian" traffic and other hazards that must be avoided, and provide opportunity to perform stunts such as flips and wheelies. The gameplay has been compared to that of the contemporaneous Cruis'n series co-produced by Nintendo and Midway's Chicago studios. The arcade version allows up to four arcade cabinets to be linked together for four-player racing.

Wednesday December 25 2024 Christmas Day for Annie Lennox's birthday Ma wants 10 CDs, Dad wants six Between The Lions tapes seen on PBS Kids, Dub wants 10 videos of The Oz Kids from Paramount.

Rick And Morty category page together will be: Rick And Morty Direct-To-Video Titles Volumes Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Created By Justin Roiland And Dan Harmon For Adult Swim Cartoon Network TV Title Program: The series follows the misadventures of Rick Sanchez, a cynical mad scientist, and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures that take place across an infinite number of realities, often traveling to other planets and dimensions through portals and on Rick's flying saucer. The general concept of Rick and Morty relies on two conflicting scenarios: domestic family drama and a misanthropic grandfather dragging his grandson into hijinks. Mr. Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty, with Chris Parnell as Jerry (Rick's son-in-law and Morty's father), Spencer Grammer as Summer (Rick's granddaughter and Morty's sister), and Sarah Chalke as Beth (Rick's daughter and Morty's mother). The series originated from an animated short parody film of Back to the Future created by Roiland for Channel 101, a short-film festival cofounded by Harmon. Since its debut, the series has received critical acclaim for its screenplay, originality, creativity, and humor. It has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program and won the award in 2018 and 2020. The series has also received two Annie Awards. At times, the series has been the most viewed television comedy for adults between 18 and 24. The popularity of Rick and Morty has made it a hundred-million dollar merchandising and media franchise. A seventh season was confirmed as part of a long-term deal with Cartoon Network that ordered 70 new episodes, which renewed the series through to a tenth season. Adult Swim cut ties with Mr. Roiland in 2023 amid allegations of domestic abuse and recast his roles with soundalike actors in season 7, which premiered on October 15, 2023.

What's My Line? category page will be: What's My Line? Direct-To-Video TV Game Show Title Program CBS Program Narrated By Lee Vines, Hal Simms, Ralph Paul, Johnny Olson, And Chet Gould: The game show started in black and white and later in color, with subsequent U.S. revivals. The game uses celebrity panelists to question contestants in order to determine their occupation. The majority of the contestants were from the general public, but there was one weekly celebrity "mystery guest" for which the panelists were blindfolded. It is on the list of longest-running U.S. primetime network television game-shows. Originally moderated by John Charles Daly and most frequently with regular panelists Dorothy Kilgallen, Arlene Francis, and Bennett Cerf, What's My Line? won three Emmy Awards for "Best Quiz or Audience Participation Show" in 1952, 1953, and 1958 and the Golden Globe Awards for Best TV Show in 1962. More than 700 episodes exist as kinescope recordings, filmed in 16mm, which was the only way moving pictures and sound from spontaneous, unscripted television shows could be preserved on a long-term basis prior to the emergence and subsequent widespread use of videotape. Many early episodes were lost because of economic decisions made by CBS executives between 1950 and 1952. Every episode between July 1952 and September 1967 existed for a long time in the archive of producers Mark Goodson and Bill Todman, but some of the episodes were lost in 1975. After the Sunday night series' cancellation by CBS in 1967, it returned in a syndication package for local television stations that committed to airing it five days a week. This version originally was hosted by Wally Bruner and later by Larry Blyden. It was seen by viewers from 1968 to 1975. There have been a dozen international versions, radio versions, and a live stage version. Revivals in the U.S. were proposed several times, but all of them failed to go past the planning stages. New episodes have not been created for American television since December 12, 1974.

Come visit stops with Travel Tips category page: Laura McKenzie's Travel Tips Direct-To-Video VHS TV Program Hosted Laura McKenzie With Great Visit Fun Stops: Come visit a tour hosted by here Laura McKenzie visiting stops with full of fabulous stops.

Dr. Rabbit's World Trip Dr. Rabbit travels together from around the world here in his bright smiles hot air balloon.

Tang For Bed Sesame Grover, Bert, Ernie, and Prairie Dawn get ready for bed together. Bert carrying too many things for bedtime for Ernie used on the red TV Grover, Bert, Ernie and Prairie Dawn sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star pointing to themselves giving viewers a turn used on the yellow TV they include Spaghettios, America Online, Grover singing Take A Rest verse about dancing used on the red TV Big Bird holding Radar talks about taking a nap used on the yellow TV. Simply instead of Dash, it's Dot.

Hold On Rainbow Wartz thought that the rainbow that Oko painted was the brightest rainbow that Wartz had ever seen.

Take Care Of Yourself Madge talks to Burdette about taking care of themselves to viewers with together.

Bayou Time To Learn! Spot gave viewers a click from Little People together.

Kind Tape For Ducks duckies learned that tapes can be great with for now such fun.

Clover’s Birthday Party Wish He Great Birthday Tour Clover gave her a birthday party full of games plus presents together.

Name That Duck Wish The Great Show Hits duckies learned that naming can be such fun.

Noon Treasure Hunt: Mailbox's Favorite Treasure Steve and Blue figure out Mailbox's favorite treasure.

Pap Paint With Blue Steve took Blue to Blue's school to have art show together.

Pats Numbers With Blue Steve visits the big backyard fair with Blue.

Paps Treasure Hunt: Paprika's Favorite Treasure Steve and Blue figure out Paprika's favorite treasure.

Pout Numbers With Blue Steve visits the big backyard fair with Blue.

Outro Tape Sound Of Baby Version Song Heigh-Ho Teletubbies At Miss Candy’s Pineview With Mr. Phil Sony Plays TV Programs Dickieland From Show 4103 Doodle Photos Tape Of Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy will be sound of baby version category page such a stop with Pineview with Mr. Phil Professor Ludwig Avon Drake wrote a song Heigh-Ho from Disney's Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs we see the sound of the baby version with Laa-Laa being the boo shouter with Professor Ludwig Von Drake writing a song Heig-Ho fun it did with such a hit surprise. Teletubbies at Miss Candy's Kevin took Ma to a blue rubber band place Kevin first see. To it windmill was about to stop spinning that means just in time for Sesame Street. Duckieland from show 4103 that plot will be "Baby Bear Writes A Story About Porridge King". Two sponsors on this: "F", 11.

Parted Duckieland Mail It Shop Opened Show Mail Rice Cake duckies learned that Mail-It Shop opened full of some mail features Mail It Shop Is Coming that parody of Wells Fargo Wagon from Warner Bros. hit movie here Music Man key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major 2 sponsors in this: M for Mail It Shop, 17.

2 versions of that category page show it out together it did such a fun event Programs Title VHS Videocassette 1996 Sesame Street Version From Sony Wonder 6:30 Show Super Why 103 Episodes Favorite Angela Santomero Show Low Pitch Four Tabs Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids, and the ever popular 1998 version of that category page in which such a fun event: Programs Title VHS Videocassette 1998 Sesame Street Version From Sony Wonder 6:30 Show Super Why 103 Episodes Favorite Angela Santomero Show Low Pitch Four Tabs Between The Lions Tape Seen On PBS Kids.

True vote category page here about WNED together WNED PBS Channel 17, WNED Bumpers White Picture Buffalo Black Picture Toronto: The beginning here with for each fun place for instrumental version with here of some music. Features WNED-TV station id featuring the WNED logo with that picture of that place between white picture says Buffalo and black picture says Toronto.

This version used for It's A Small World key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major used in Walt Disney Channel winter commercials Thursday March 8 1990.

Stay Tuned At Cupid's Arrow Takes Pluto On A Merry Adventure. Took from VHS Love Tales.

Next, Donald's Date With Daisy Takes Some Unexpected Turns. Taken from VHS Love Tales.

Play Along With Ducks gang learned that playing.

Happy Visit Town World gang taught that travel.

Delightful Ducks gang toured around together.

Fabulous Flight gang flew for now.

Joy Day gang taught some joy.

Love Vote Tiptie gave some note.

Nice Trip ducks took a trip.

Plane Ducks gang taught cool planes.

Ring Duck gang put some rings.

True Day gang taught for ducks.

Violin Ducks gang play some violins.

Xylophone Day gang play fun xylophone.

Zoo Book ducks flip these pages.

Previews of CatDog Vs. The Greasers. March 30, 1999. Celine Dion’s birthday party.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue’s Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Ned’s Newt Videos Peanuts VHS Videos

Previews of Together Forever. March 30, 1999. Celine Dion’s birthday party.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue’s Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Ned’s Newt Videos Peanuts VHS Videos

Previews of ABCs And 1 2 3’s. January 12, 1999. Same as Barney 10th anniversary program Sing And Dance With Barney.

Paramount Means Family Entertainment Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song Blue’s Birthday Plus Arts And Crafts And Story Time Peanuts

Previews of Rhythm And Blue. January 12, 1999. Same as Barney 10th anniversary program Sing And Dance With Barney.

Paramount Means Family Entertainment Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song Blue's Birthday Plus Arts And Crafts And Story Time Peanuts

Previews of Friends. January 12, 1999. Same as Barney 10th anniversary program Sing And Dance With Barney.

Paramount Means Family Entertainment Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song Blue's Birthday Plus Arts And Crafts And Story Time Peanuts

Previews of Arts And Crafts. June 9, 1998.

The Rugrats Movie (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Paramount Means Family Entertainment Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song 2 Blue’s Clues Videos Arts And Crafts And Story Time

Previews of Story Time. June 9, 1998.

The Rugrats Movie (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Paramount Means Family Entertainment Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song 2 Blue's Clues Videos Arts And Crafts And Story Time

Previews of Goodnight Little Bear. September 8, 1998.

The Rugrats Movie (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Blue’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Footage Plus Arts And Crafts And Story Time Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song Paramount Means Family Entertainment

Previews of Blue's Birthday. September 8, 1998.

The Rugrats Movie (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Blue's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Footage Plus Arts And Crafts And Story Time Nick Jr. On Videocassette Song Paramount Means Family Entertainment

Daisy-Bo-Peep: Binoculars, Trampoline, Net, Flashlight.

A Surprise For Minnie: Rose, Pump, Box Of Crayons, Blue Ribbon.

Goofy’s Bird: Pogo Stick, Blanket, Blueberries, Slide.

Donald’s Big Balloon Race: Stickers, Baby Elephant, Rope Ladder.

Mickey Goes Fishing: Binoculars, Pair Of Some Oars, Fishing Rod, Catcher’s Mitt.

Donald And The Beanstalk: Sticky Tape, Magnifying Glass, Gold Keys, Teddy Bear.

Donald The Frog Prince: Gold Keys, Giant, Bucket, Suction Cups.

Minnie's Birthday: Basket, Baby Elephant, Jump Rope, Birthday Candle.

Goofy On Mars: Screwdriver, Zipper, Footsprings, Pacifier.

Mickey Go Seek: Light Stick, Gold Keys, Set Of Wrenches, Pogo Stick.

Daisy’s Dance: Battery, Glue Stick, Spool Of Ribbon.

Pluto's Ball: Hammer, Zippy Scooter, Fishing Rod, Super Springs.

Mickey's Treasure Hunt: Box Of Crayons, Building Blocks, Bar Soap, Diamond.

Daisy In The Sky: Beach Ball, Giant Candy Cane, Party Horn, Piggy Bank.

Pluto's Puppy-Sitting Adventure: Shovel, Glue Stick, Super Bouncy Ball, Bar Of Some Soap.

Pluto’s Best: Lifesaver, Yellow Balls, Whistle.

Mickey's Treat: Jack-O-Lantern Light, Garbage Can Lid, Carrot, Magnet.

Minnie Red Riding Hood: Giant Candy Cane, Roller Skates, Picnic Basket, Seesaw.

Sleeping Minnie: Safety Scissors, Red Carpet, Red Wagon, Music Box.

Mickey Saves Santa: Pair Of The Skis, Spotlight, Ribbons.

Goofy The Great: Rope, Eraser, Glow Paints, Birdseed.

Mickey's Color Adventure: Safety Scissors, Fishing Rod, Shovel, Bunch Of Blocks.

Goofy's Petting Zoo: Blanket, Bullhorn, Piggy Bank, Peanuts.

Mickey's Great Clubhouse Hunt: Pacifier, Toolbox, Handy Crane, Bunch Of Balloons.

Doctor Daisy, M.D.: Toy Tweezers, Giraffe, Piggy Bank, Magnifying Glass.

Donald's Lost Lion: Microphone, Ladder, Snorkel, Tape.

Donald's Hiccups: Glue Stick, Tap-Dancing Shoes, Toy Thermometer.

Play Duck gang played and played.

Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS ducks learned that today is Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day because that’s the day where Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids singing The Alphabet Song from Sing Along with some onscreen letters together despite that Kevin already played Sing Along from Christmas 2018 he did for now 1987 VHS vintage words on top blue screen in the end 2004 DVD together Sesame Street 1987 program great to play duckies taught it’s great to play duckies taught it's great to hear Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria and kids sang it over and over again together. “Guys, Please Sing It One More Time.” “Very Nice, Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids. See, All Right. They've Sung Every Letter Together For Alphabet Song About 80 Times. What Song Could We Do Now? Since I'll Be Playing I've Been Working On The Railroad Since It's For Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day Please Sing Along And Play With Us.” Then Meowsic wants to sing Old MacDonald Had A Farm from show 4019 goose verse.

Violin Bear ducks teach bears to play.

True Bears ducks and bears and close friends.

Show Biz gang close the show.

Hoop Doze gang used some hoops.

Sweet as things done to it first repeated from 20 day weekend fun recess Spring break for it here Wednesday March 20 12:20 AM to 9:00 PM will be True Visit Pack Top Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Silent Films Universal Studios LBV Resort Fun Spring Shopping Trends Google Spike Lee’s Birthday Packing Up For Florida Trip The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where everyone packed up for the airport went to Universal Studios then drove to LBV Resort that new full hotel same as last year to visit with together Kevin celebrates Spike Lee's birthday shows and his films, Thursday March 21 12:21 AM to 9:00 PM will be Useful Taylor’s Birthday Wish Sadie Plant Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Part Of Disney World With Programming Hollywood Studios Sabres Dad Gets Dub Show With Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Taylor's birthday that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5329 "Wash Day" that day's show all about bathtime they went to Hollywood Studios Kevin loves that part the ABC Commissary where Kevin ate chicken and some fries for lunch, Friday March 22 12:22 AM to 9:00 PM will be Vape National Water Day Francis Collins Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Writing Narratives Fun Magic Kingdom Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Shatner Modine Mills Portnoy Fun Andrew Lloyd Tape Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin's favorite was Crystal Palace to have lunch Kevin eats his rice some fries cookies for dessert plus yummy fruit together, Saturday March 23 12:23 AM to 9:00 PM will be Wonderful Visit Epcot Wish Sally Greenberg Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Damon Albarn’s Birthday Zora Neale Hurston Space Claiming Precedent Supreme Rosalie Abella The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where everyone packed up for Epcot then they drove and drove and drove to the beach house said 13603 that new beach house first reminds Kevin of We All Sing Together that 1993 program from Sesame Street because Kevin can't use HP so instead used MacBook Pro plus playing with his phone, Sunday March 24 12:24 AM to 9:00 PM will be Xylophone Tape Top Wish Helen Epstein Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Black Bowl For Tots Yoshiki Live 7 Lives For Music Kanneh-Mason Moreno Go Patti Mary Berry Hilfiger The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Ma walks around the beach before Kevin took Dad to walk around the ocean because that water was too cold, Monday March 25 12:25 AM to 9:00 PM Young Tour Top Wish Sandy Johnson Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Sea Brain Challenge Workout Cup Tower Memory Game Full Elton John’s Birthday Eye Doctor Fix Toilet The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5335 "Sesame Street Submarine" (Season 53 finale) that title show all about pretending where a bathroom repair guy came into the beach house fixes that toilet Kevin celebrates Elton John's birthday songs for his music, Tuesday March 26 12:26 AM to 9:00 PM will be Zone Vote Town Wish Junior Brightman Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Evoo Cooking Strawberry Jam Doctors Appointment Diana Ross’s Birthday Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Walk Beach With Swim The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Diana Ross's birthday Kevin evens walks around the ocean plus to swim right for Mexico, Wednesday March 27 12:27 AM to 9:00 PM will be Kung Days Show Wish Sally Greenberg Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Silent Films Quentin Taratino’s Bday Dub Bye Fly Home Walk Beach Fun Aunt Nancy Visits Programmer The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Ma walks around the beach Kevin says goodbye to Dub flying home but they'll see Dub Saturday together Kevin celebrates Quentin Taratino together, Thursday March 28 12:28 AM to 9:00 PM will be Long Tape Show Wish Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Fun Reba McEntire’s Birthday Fun Rodrigo Duterte’s Bday Character Traits Swim Beach Walk Two Guys World Tour Full On Ocean The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Reba McEntire's birthday that day was the PBS Kids version of show 5330 "Community Garden Cleanup" that day show all about gardens Ma walks around the beach plus Kevin takes Dad for a swim around the ocean, Friday March 29 12:29 AM to 9:00 PM will be Modulating B Flat Major C Major Sonia Gandhi Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Brain Workout Cup Towers Memory Game Sedaris Duo Spanish Good Friday Sabres New Jersey The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Amy Sedaris's birthday because of Good Friday he learned that B Flat Major to C Major for any style of his music plus also chips at 7:30 PM together, Saturday March 30 12:30 AM to 9:00 PM will be Nice Vote Celine Dion’s Birthday Francis Collins Tune Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Packing Up Fly Home Go Home All Creatures Great And Small Marathon Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Sees Dub Back The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Celine Dion's birthday songs for her music everyone packed up together to the airport together Kevin eats chick-fil-a chicken and waffle fries got into that train then got into the airplane flying home to go visit Dub plus Dub's friends Lucy and Taylor, Sunday March 31 12:31 AM to 9:00 PM will be Outta Visit Easter Wish Sally Greenberg Hit 3 Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots All Creatures Great And Small Saga Amberleigh Chocolate Cupcakes Christopher Walken The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where everyone went to Amberleigh to celebrate Easter with Grandma Mup where they tasted yummy chocolate cupcakes for lunch for Grandma Mup together, Monday April 1 12:01 AM to 9:00 PM will be Quote Vote Top Wish Sonia Gandhi Hits Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Block Tower David’s Birthday Hockey April Fools Day Buff State Dentist Appointment Pautlers Tomorrow Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates David's birthday for April Fools Day Kevin waits for Pautlers grand opening tomorrow, Tuesday April 2 12:02 AM to 9:00 PM will be Right Vote Top Wish Bobby Orr Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Pautlers Grand Open Buff State Hockey Game Christopher Meloni’s Birthday Let’s Go Day Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Camp Dogs Fun The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Christopher Meloni's birthday tells viewers that Pautlers will be a grand opening such a family restaurant, Wednesday April 3 12:03 AM to 9:00 PM will be Second Version Of Dialogue Sarah Palin Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Somerville Music Miss Katie’s Birthday Dentist Buff State Fun Silly Songs Fun Magic School Bus The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle where Kevin celebrates Miss Katie's birthday with Miss Deb's friends from old Steps site Ma went to the dentist then to Buff State he searches by voice 1996 album Silly Songs CD and cassette 15 silliest hits here Magic School Bus VHS videos starring Lily Tomlin, Thursday April 4 12:04 AM to 9:00 PM will be True Vote Show Wish Donald Jackson Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report School Music Buff State Call Shop Trends Graham Jill Kelsie David Doctors Appointment Babysitters Club Between The Lions Tape The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Graham Norton’s birthday, Jill Scott’s birthday, Steps girl Kelsie’s birthday, and David Cross’s birthday Dad did his 9:30 call Kevin has to be real quiet while Dad did his call he searched by voice 13 Babysitters Club videos based on the Schoalstic book series by Ann M. Martin Between The Lions tape seen on PBS Kids, Friday April 5 12:05 AM to 9:00 PM will be Useful Tape Do Wish Sasha Fere-Jones Tune Three Tabs Call Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Dreambusters Kaitlin’s Birthday Buff State Aquarium Hockey Game Angelina Sesame Street Tapes The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Kaitlin's birthday Dad did his 10:30 call Kevin has to be quiet while Dad did his call Kevin searches by voice Angelina Ballerina videos and DVDs Sesame Street videos and DVDs plus even Wee Sing videos and DVDs nine programs Ma went to Buff State Ma went to the aquarium to see full of sea animals Dad and Dub went to the hockey game Kevin wants pasta 7:45 together, Saturday April 6 12:06 AM to 9:00 PM will be Visit The Show Wish Francis Collins Hits Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Garden Lunch Total Eclipse City Anchor Bar Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Michael Billy Paul John Barney Bob Builder Teletubbies The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle that day was Now We're Gardening Live Kevin celebrates here Michael Rooker’s birthday, Billy Dee Williams’s birthday, Paul Rudd’s birthday, and John Ratzenberger’s birthday he searched by voice Barney videos and DVDs Bob The Builder videos and DVDs Teletubbies videos and DVDs where Emily, Jimmy, Terry, and Johnny had lunch Kevin ate some starbursts from Easter plus three eggs with here of Easter jellybeans plus Easter smarties altogether here Ma and Dub took Emily, Jimmy, Terry, and Johnny to Anchor Bar for dinner Kevin stays with Dad, Sunday April 7 12:07 AM to 9:00 PM will be Wondrous A Bud Wish Sadie Plant Hits Song Three Tabs Winnie The Pooh Halloween Bob The Builder Christmas Springs Cow Dog Pig Blue Bowl From Tots Elmo’s World Wiggles Gehry Seasons Kelinheins Machine Science Museum Russell Crowe The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates Russel Crowe here Ma and Dub went to the science museum Dub's favorite thing her light race here eight white buttons here eight red buttons Kevin searches by voice the Elmo's World programs plus Wiggles together, Monday April 8 12:08 AM to 9:00 PM will be Xylophone Visitor Show Wish Hunter Biden Hit Six Words Of Character Bob The Builder Christmas Street Report Low Pitch Four Tabs Eclipse Total Eye Doctor Izzy Stradlin Dean Norris Richard Scarry Thomas Clues Hockey Show In Space The Alpha Baa Baa Twinkle Kevin celebrates here Izzy Stradlin's birthday and Dean Norris's birthday he searched by voice fun Richard Scarry videos and DVDs Bananas In Pajamas VHS Thomas videos and DVDs Blue's Clues PC computer games Kevin went outside to join Ma, Dad and Dub watched the eclipse together. Tuesday there in which Kevin talks about times from 20 day weekend with Miss Cate's friends fun as he did had a good time share gang did with such a hit surprise.

Sesame Street Beginner Book Video volumes seen in a category page will be Sesame Street Beginner Book Video Volumes From 1996 TV Program Sony Wonder TV VHS From 1996: Read with the gang six volumes here series featured stills from various Sesame Street books being narrated by a voice-over each tape features 2 fun stories words go with that cool paragraph plus in the end credits gang from Sesame Street reading.

Books Journey The Amazing Book Great Story Stops fly and set out for the amazing book.

Kind National History Of The Chicken Hit Story join the fun with history of chickens together.

Delightful Abraham The Great House Divided Hit Story viewers share a story about Abraham Lincoln together.

Useful Search Story Of Bin Laden Great Tale viewers tell a tale about Bin Laden together.

Faithful UFOs Story Of Alone Galaxy UFOs come together with such a hit surprise.

Muppets credits to it for now first said fun it did with such a hit surprise:

Based On The Pinkalicious And Peterrific Books By: Victoria Kann

Muppets By: Caroly Wilcox, John Byrum

Modern Family category page will be Modern Family Direct-To-Video ABC TV Program Produced By Lloyd-Levitan Picador Productions Steven Levitan Productions: The show follows the lives of three diverse family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles, who are interrelated through their patriarch, Jay Pritchett. Lloyd and Levitan conceived the series while sharing stories of their own "modern families." Modern Family employs an ensemble cast and is presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera in confessional interview segments. The series was renewed for an eleventh and final season on February 5, 2019, which premiered on September 25, 2019. The series finale aired on April 8, 2020. Modern Family was highly acclaimed by critics throughout its first few seasons. Its critical reception became more mixed as it progressed. The final season received positive reviews, and the finale episode had 7.37 million first-run viewers. The retrospective documentary that aired before the final episode had 6.72 million first-run viewers. The show was awarded the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in each of its first five years and the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series four times, twice each for Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell, as well as the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice for Julie Bowen. It won a total of 22 Emmy awards from 75 nominations. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2011. The broadcast syndication rights to the series were sold to NBC Universal's USA Network, the stations of Fox Television Stations, and various other local stations in other markets for a fall 2013 premiere. The success of the series led to it being the 10th-highest revenue-generating show for 2012, earning $2.13 million an episode.

Okay, Everybody. Here Comes Grover's Song, So Everybody Get Ready To Sing Along.

Birge Mansion White Picture in Buffalo.

Nathan Phillips Square Black Picture in Toronto.

Delightful visit the biggest pile of junk you've ever seen.

Rubber Duckie Had A Barn Production The End Title Program A VHS: We see white letters said Rubber Duckie Had A Barn Production with Kevin singing that sweet incorrect song Rubber Duckie Had A Barn Bonnie tells him no that it's just his incorrect song that it's just supposed to sing Old MacDonald. "Rubber Duckie Had A Barn. E-I-E-I-O. Kevin, No! It Is Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Remember?"

Joy day show visits full more show hits.

Fabulous big pile of junk.

New show hits.

Pile of junk with full more hit shows.

Xylophone tape tour with.

Zoo visit hit shows.

Previews of volumes 1, 2, 3 and 4. January 19, 1999. That country singer Dolly Parton's birthday party.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 1: The Cat In The Hat Takes A Nap and Cat's Play.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 2: The Cat In The Hat Cleans Up His Act and Make Yourself At Home.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 3: The Cat In The Hat Builds A Door-A-Matic and The Cat In The Hat's Art House.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters), and The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming October 1 to theaters) Baby Huey's Great Easter Adventure Bear In The Big Blue House The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 4: The Feed You Need and A Bird's Guide To Health.

Previews of volumes 5 and 6. June 22, 1999. Meryl Streep's birthday party.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming this fall to video stores everywhere) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999 to video stores everywhere) The Berenstain Bears The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss

Volume 5: The Cat In The Hat's Birthday Surprise and The Cat In The Hat Gets A Package.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming this fall to video stores everywhere) The First Snow Of Winter (coming fall 1999 to video stores everywhere) The Berenstain Bears The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss

Volume 6: Lester Leaps In and Talkin' With The Cat.

Albright Knox Art Gallery White Picture in Buffalo.

Visit the days with full more show hits.

Old City Hall Toronto Black Picture in Toronto. Ontario Royal Museum Toronto Black Picture in Toronto.

Delightful visit white picture says Buffalo black picture says Toronto.

Summit Central Show category page will be Summit Central Show Direct-To-Video Pineview With Mr. Phil Plus Pasta With Dub Quote Top Sony Hits: Come visit Summit Central from Monday to Friday fun it did with such a hit surprise.

Fabulous tape show with plus more show hits.

Cool tape tour with home of hit stops.

Play with gang with fun stops top those.

Excellent days tape with full more show hosts.

True tape full more tape of show hits.

Intelligent days fun tape full more show hits.

Beautiful book tape world full mroe show hits.

Marvelous book about world traveling more show hits.

Zoo book about those full more show hits.

King book tram with full more tape tour.

Right place tour in full more show hits.

Utensil book about them to do show hits.

Xylophone book full more tape title show hits.

Good book about top full more show hits.

Lincoln Statue White Picture in Buffalo.

Previews of volumes 1 and 2. September 15, 1998.

Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night (coming September 13 to video stores everywhere) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 1: Home Is There The Bear Is and What's In The Mail Today.

Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night (coming September 13 to video stores everywhere) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss The Swan Princess III: Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

Volume 2: Friends For Life and The Big Little Visitor.

Previews of volumes 3 and 4. December 1, 1998.

Madeline The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night

Volume 3: Dancin' The Day Away and Listen Up!.

Madeline The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Buster And Chauncey's Silent Night

Volume 4: Need A Little Help Today and Lost Thing.

Previews of volumes 5 and 6. March 2, 1999.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters July 14) And The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming this fall to theaters October 1) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House

Volume 5: A Wagon Of A Different Color and Shape Of A Bear.

Muppets From Space (coming this summer to theaters July 14) And The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (coming this fall to theaters October 1) The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Songs From Jim Henson's Bear In The Big Blue House

Volume 6: Picture Of Health and Magic In The Kitchen.

Previews of volumes 7 and 8. June 22, 1999.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming October 19 to video stores everywhere) The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Books

Volume 7 simply it: Mouse Party and Bear's Birthday Bash.

Muppets From Space (coming July 14 to theaters) The Nuttiest Nutcracker (coming October 19 to video stores everywhere) The Muppets Take Manhattan The Great Muppet Caper The Muppet Movie Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss Bear In The Big Blue House Books

Volume 8: The Big Sleep and And To All A Good Night.

All Right, Everybody. It's Time To Stop Singing And Take A Counting Break.

Come Down If You Want To.

Excellent Visit Well Done.

Good Play For Now.

Intelligent Visit Day Pal.

Kind Pal Show Hits.

Marvelous Job Playing Today.

Outstanding Today Simply It.

Quiet Vote For Playing.

So Long, Duckies.

Useful Town Of Tape.

Wonderful Tape Show World.

Yak Visit Show Tour.

Five Dipsies Show category page together for now fun it did with such a hit surprise: Five Dipsies Show Direct-To-Video A VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 WNED PBS Channel 17: Five Dipsies from Numbers 5 India and Drum Dance Taiwan have five lines on their heads, 10 ears, five noses, five mouths, 10 arms, 10 hands, 5 televisions in their tummies turned off, 10 toes: the narrator counts: 1 Dipsy, another Dipsy appeared: 2 Dipsies, another Dipsy appeared: 3 Dipsies, another Dipsy appeared: 4 Dipsies, another Dipsy appeared: 5 Dipsies, then it came with 5 Dipsies say Eh-Oh.

Five Pos Show category page together for now fun it did with such a hit surprise: Five Pos Show Direct-To-Video A VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 WNED PBS Channel 17: Five Pos from Flower Festival Spain have five circles on their heads, 10 ears, five noses, five mouths, 10 arms, 10 hands, 5 televisions in their tummies turned off, 10 toes: the narrator counts: 1 Po, another Po appeared: 2 Pos, another Po appeared: 3 Pos, another Po appeared: 4 Pos, another Po appeared: 5 Pos, then it came with 5 Pos say Eh-Oh.

Five Tinky Winkies Show category page together for now fun it did with such a hit surprise: Five Tinky Winkies Show Direct-To-Video A VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 WNED PBS Channel 17: Five Tinky Winkies from Go Karts Morocco have upside-down triangles on their heads, 10 ears, five noses, five mouths, 10 arms, 10 hands, 5 televisions in their tummies turned off, 10 toes: the narrator counts: 1 Tinky Winky, another Tinky Winky appeared: 2 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 3 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 4 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 5 Tinky Winkies, then it came 5 Tinky Winkies say Eh-Oh.

Five Laa-Laas Show category page together for now fun it did with such a hit surprise: Five Laa-Laas Show Direct-To-Video A VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 WNED PBS Channel 17: Five Laa-Laas from Indian Dance India and Balancing Pots South Africa have five twirls on their heads, 10 ears, five noses, five mouths, 10 arms, 10 hands, 5 televisions in their tummies turned off, 10 toes: the narrator counts: 1 Laa-Laa, another Laa-Laa appeared: 2 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 3 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 4 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 5 Laa-Laas, then it came with 5 Laa-Laas say Eh-Oh.

Silly Songs CD Cassette Promo 1996: Get Up, Dance And Shout For Count Von Count, Oscar, Bert, Ernie Here And The Gang To 15 Silliest Hits Here In Silly Songs.

Eight Pos Show category page for those: Eight Pos Show Direct-To-Video Picking Mandarins From Spain WNED PBS Channel 17 Four For Top Bottom: Eight Pos Show where the narrator counts Po four on top plus also the bottom together. Eight Pos did with Picking Mandarins from Spain: 4 on top, 4 on the bottom, 8 circles on their heads, 16 ears, 16 eyes, 8 noses, 8 mouths, 8 televisions on their tummies turned off, here 16 toes, here and 16 knees, the narrator counts: Po appeared there, 1 Po, another Po appeared: 2 Pos, another Po appeared: 3 Pos, another Po appeared there: 4 Pos, another Po appeared there: 5 Pos, another Po appeared there: 6 Pos, another Po appeared there: 7 Pos, another Po appeared there: 8 Pos, then 8 Pos say Eh-Oh.

Four Laa-Laas Show Direct-To-Video Titles Tape Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Two With Top Bottom: Four Laa-Laas can be seen it for now from Idlis (India) Sandwich (India) 2 on top, 2 on the bottom, 4 twirls on their heads, 8 ears, 8 eyes, 4 noses, 4 mouths, 4 televisions on their tummies turned off, here 8 toes, here and 8 knees, the narrator counts: Laa-Laa appeared there, 1 Laa-Laa, another Laa-Laa appeared: 2 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 3 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared there: 4 Laa-Laas, then 4 Laa-Laas say Eh-Oh.

Previews for The Spirit Of Mickey. July 14, 1998.

A Bug's Life (coming this Thanksgiving) Walt Disney Masterpiece Theater The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (coming this fall to video September 29) The Black Cauldron (coming August 4 to video) Pocahontas II: Journey To A Big World (coming August 4 to video) Kiki's Delivery Service

Amazing. This Telephone Can Call Big Bird, Or Snuffy, Or Oscar. Who Should We Call?

Amazing. This Telephone Can Call Big Bird, Or The Count, Or Elmo. Who Should We Call?

This Will Be Really Neat. Just Move Your Star Over To The Person You Want To Call And Then Press The Button.

Welcome To No Those Places Show. Garden, Zoo, Flower, Toy. Some Of Pictures In That Ballad.

We Are Zoophonics Kids (album). From 1985. SIDE A: Zoo-Magic, We Are Zoophonics Kids, Come Meet Us At The Zoo, It Sounds Like This And It Looks Like That, I Wanna Learn How To Read, SIDE B: Robux, We Are Zoophonics Kids (Reprise).

Pick A Partner (album). From 1990. SIDE A: Everyone Knows What A Partner Is, Explanation, Flash Card Rap, Train Chase, Honey Horse Helps Timothy, SIDE B: Pick A Partner, I Saw A Seashell Down By The Seashore Multiple Times And Poem, Sammy Snake Takes Honey Horse Home, Why Weebler.

Bob's Favorite Street Songs. From 1991.

Sesame Street Theme Hi Friend Right in the Middle of My Face Morningtown Ride People in Your Neighborhood Sing Somebody Come and Play Rubber Duckie Put Down the Duckie Bein' Green A Face See You Tomorrow

Sesame Street Best. From 1997.

Disc 1

Sesame Street Theme from The Sesame Street Book & Record Rubber Duckie from The Sesame Street Book & Record Letter B from Born to Add La, La, La from The Muppet Alphabet Album Fixin' My Hair from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun Count It Higher from Born to Add Do De Rubber Duck from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun Cereal Girl from Born to Add I, Grover from The Sesame Street Monsters! (I Can't Get No) Co-Operation from Born to Add Me Gotta Be Blue from The Gang's All Here! Stand By Your Can from We Are All Earthlings Little Things from We Are All Earthlings Every Bit of Litter Hurts from We Are All Earthlings I'm an Aardvark from Sing: Songs of Joe Raposo Toothpaste Factory Rap aka How Do They Get That Toothpaste In The Tube? from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun This Frog from Aren't You Glad You're You? The Telephone Opera from Cheep Thrills The Dirtiest Town in the West from We Are All Earthlings The Bathtub of Seville from Splish Splash: Bath Time Fun Sing Me a Silly Song from Cheep Thrills Believe in Yourself from Aren't You Glad You're You? Itch & Scratch from Cheep Thrills There's a Hole in the Bottom of the Sea from Sesame Street Sing-Along! Todos un Pueblo from We Are All Earthlings Put Down The Duckie from Put Down the Duckie!

Disc 2

I Just Adore 4 from The Count Counts C Is For Cookie from The Muppet Alphabet Album I Love Trash from The Sesame Street Book & Record Honk Around the Clock from Born to Add Mary Had a Bicycle from Cheep Thrills One Small Voice from We Are All Earthlings The Word is No from Put Down the Duckie! Wet Paint from Sesame Road ZZ Blues from Sesame Road Air from Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration Hand Talk from Sesame Road The Ten Commandments of Health from Born to Add The Room Is Full of Chickens from Cheep Thrills Barn in the USA from Born to Add African Alphabet from Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration On My Pond from Free to Be... a Family Over, Under, Around And Through from The Official Sesame Street 2 Book-and-Record Album Sammy the Snake from The Muppet Alphabet Album The Grouch's Lullaby from Sleepytime Bird The Sneeze Song from Cheep Thrills Let's Make a Dream from We Are All Earthlings Honk, Bang, Whistle, Crash from The People in Your Neighborhood What Do You Do With A Fruit? from Sing: Songs of Joe Raposo I Stand Up Straight and Tall from The Muppet Alphabet Album Dance Myself to Sleep from Jim Henson: A Sesame Street Celebration Big Bird's Lullaby from Sleepytime Bird

Four Tinky Winkies can be seen with together that category page such a hit surprise: Four Tinky Winkies Show Direct-To-Video VHS Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 WNED PBS Channel 17: Four Tinky Winkies from Sign Painting Taiwan: 2 on top, 2 on the bottom, 4 upside-down triangles on their heads, 8 ears, 8 eyes, 4 noses, 4 mouths, 4 televisions on their tummies turned off, here 8 toes, here and 8 knees, the narrator counts: Tinky Winky appeared there, 1 Tinky Winky, another Tinky Winky appeared: 2 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 3 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared there: 4 Tinky Winkies, then 4 Tinky Winkies say Eh-Oh.

Ten Laa-Laas Show category page will be: Ten Laa-Laas Show Direct-To-Video For VHS WNED PBS Channel 17: Ten Laa-Laas from Ehru Fiddle Taiwan 10 twirls on their heads, 20 eyes, 10 noses, 10 mouths, 10 knees, 10 ears, 10 toes, 10 televisions in their tummies turned off, 10 mittened hands altogether, the narrator counts: 1 Laa-Laa, another Laa-Laa appeared: 2 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 3 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 4 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 5 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 6 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 7 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 8 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 9 Laa-Laas, another Laa-Laa appeared: 10 Laa-Laas, then 10 Laa-Laas say Eh-Oh.

Ten Tinky Winkies Show category page will be: Ten Laa-Laas Show Direct-To-Video For VHS WNED PBS Channel 17: Ten Tinky Winkies from Mechanical Toys South Africa 10 upside-down triangles on their heads, 20 eyes, 10 noses, 10 mouths, 10 knees, 10 ears, 10 toes, 10 televisions in their tummies turned off, 10 mittened hands altogether, the narrator counts: 1 Tinky Winky, another Tinky Winky appeared: 2 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 3 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 4 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 5 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 6 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 7 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 8 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 9 Tinky Winkies, another Tinky Winky appeared: 10 Tinky Winkies, then 10 Tinky Winkies say Eh-Oh.

Previews for Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas. November 9, 1999.

Tarzan (coming February 1 2000 to video stores everywhere) An Extremely Goofy Movie (coming Leap Day 2000 to video stores everywhere) Pinocchio 60th Anniversary Edition (now on video and DVD) I'll Be Home For Christmas (sale now on video) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (on sale now) One Saturday Morning (Saturdays on ABC) Disney Website

Previews of Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving. November 9, 1999.

The Tigger Movie (coming February 11 2000 to theaters) The Fox And The Hound Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (now available only on video) Pinocchio 60th Anniversary Edition (now on video and DVD) Lost In Paris (now on video) Playhouse Disney Disney Website

Previews of The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea. (Version #1). September 19, 2000. Trisha Yearwood's birthday party.

102 Dalmatians (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) The Emperor's New Groove (coming this Christmas to theaters) Fantasia 2000 (coming September 26 to video stores everywhere) The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Disney Cruise Line The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea Motion Picture Soundtrack

Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (coming February 27 2001 to video stores everywhere) The Hunchback Of Notre Dame II (coming March 19 2002 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea CD-Rom Computer Game

Previews of The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea. (Version #2). September 19, 2000. Trisha Yearwood's birthday party.

102 Dalmatians (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) The Emperor's New Groove (coming this Christmas to theaters) Toy Story 2 (coming October 17 to video stores everywhere) The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Disney Cruise Line The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea Motion Picture Soundtrack

Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (coming February 27 2001 to video stores everywhere) The Hunchback Of Notre Dame II (coming March 19 2002 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea CD-Rom Computer Game

Previews of Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure. February 27, 2001.

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Special Edition (coming this fall to video and Disney DVD October 9 to video stores everywhere) 102 Dalmatians The Emperor's New Groove The Book Of Pooh (coming to video and Disney DVD this summer to video stores everywhere) The Hunchback Of Notre Dame II (coming March 19 2002 to video stores everywhere)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (coming February 26 2002 to video stores everywhere)Previews of Belle's Tales Of Friendship. August 17, 1999. Robert De Nero's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming November 9) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming November 9) Zero To Hero (on sale now)Previews of Zero To Hero. August 17, 1999. Robert De Nero's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming November 9) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming November 9) Belle's Tales Of Friendship (on sale now)Previews of Lost In Paris. August 3, 1999. Corey Burton's birthday party.

The Great Mouse Detective (coming August 31 to video stores everywhere) Belle's Tales Of Friendship Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas (coming November 9) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (coming November 9) Playhouse Disney

Previews of Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. November 11, 1997. Ha!

Flubber (coming this Thanksgiving to theaters) Peter Pan (coming March 3 1998 to video stores everywhere) Hercules (coming February 1998 to video stores everywhere) George Of The Jungle (coming soon to video stores everywhere) Belle's Magical World (coming February 10 1998 to video stores everywhere) Wonderful World Of Disney Living Room (Sundays on ABC) Disney Cruise Line Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Soundtrack For CD And Cassette

Previews of Belle's Magical World. February 10, 1998.

Hercules (coming February 1998 to videos tores everywhere) Rodgers And Hammerstein's Cinderella (available to own on February 10) Peter Pan (coming March 3 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid (coming spring 1998 to video stores everywhere)

Long visit Luna with Sing Letters Do Fun Alphabet Song From Sing Along Day A VHS Sesame Street program which first released in 1998 sung it over with here in a tape. “Hey, There She Is! Hiya, Luna. What’s Up? Good Evening, Tiptie. I Was Playing Same Melody Fun As We Did To Visit With Gang For Now. How Was Your Visit With Today? Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sang The Alphabet Song About 80 Times. They Sang It Over And Over Again Together From 1987 Sing Along Program From Sesame Street. Kevin Already Played From Christmas 2018, 1987 Program. Cool! What’s Sing Along? Who’s On The Roof? Sing Along Is The 1987 Program Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sing Songs On The Roof For It. Cole Played The Alphabet Song On His Meowsic Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sing. Everyone Taught That Singing It Over And Over Would Be Annoying With Playing A Different Tune. Big Bird, Bob, Gordon, David, Hoots, Maria And Kids Sang The Alphabet Song One More Time. Cole Tells Me They’ve Sung It Already Because They’re Not Going To Sing Alphabet Song Anymore. He Moved On To A Different One Today Meowsic Plays Barney The Other Day I Met A Bear From Going On A Bear Hunt, Old MacDonald Had A Farm From Show 4019, Row Row Row Your Boat From A Day At The Beach, I've Been Working On The Railroad From Alphabet Soup, Pop Goes The Weasel From Barney In Concert, Itsy Bitsy Spider From Barney In Concert, John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt From Are We There Yet, Where Is Thumbkin Form Barney In Concert, And The Ever Popular Down By The Station From Barney In Concert Different Tune To Play. See, It’s Fun To Play Different Tunes Together Now To It With Songs About Somebody Else. Speaking Of Letters Which, Time For Another One Dance And Sing Now. The ‘Goodbye Song’, Tiptie?”

Previews for Money Rock. August 25, 1998.

4 Schoolhouse Rock Videos "Multiplication Rock", "Grammar Rock", "Science Rock", And "America Rock" Walt Disney Masterpiece Collection The Spirit Of Mickey Kiki's Delivery Service Lady And The Tramp (coming this fall to video September 15 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Make Room For Dil. October 5, 1999.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Ned's Newt Videos Donkey Kong Country: Legend Of The Crystal Coconut (available this November)

Isn't It Nicer With Everything All Cleaned Up Like This?

Previews of Runaway Reptar. August 3, 1999. Corey Burton's birthday party.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Peanuts VHS Videos Ned's Newt Videos

Previews of Little Goblin Bear. August 24, 1999.

The Rugrats Movie Rugrats VHS Videos Blue's Clues Videos Little Bear Videos Peanuts VHS Videos Ned's Newt Videos

Previews of It's The Pied Piper, Charlie Brown. September 12, 2000. Ruben Studdard's birthday party.

Blue's Big Musical Movie (coming this fall to VHS and DVD October 3 to video stores everywhere) Faeries ((available to own September 26 to video stores everywhere) Peanuts VHS Videos The Real Macaw (now on video) 4 Blue's Clues Videos "Blue's Safari", "Magenta Comes Over", "Stop, Look And Listen", And "Blue's Big Pajama Party" 4 Little Bear Videos "Little Bear's Band", "Little Goblin Bear", "Rainy Day Tales", And "A Kiss For Little Bear"

Plus a featurette in the end: An American Classic: Peanuts Creator Charles Schulz.

Previews of The Nuttiest Nutcracker. October 19, 1999.

Stuart Little (coming December 17 to theaters this Christmas) Muppets From Space The First Snow Of Winter The Berenstain Bears Bear In The Big Blue House The Wubbulous World Of Dr. Seuss

Paragraph Of Piggyback Rides With Cubs Honey Horse read that paragraph together. "Who Hopped On Leona? Theo Hopped On Her. What's This About? Leona Hopped On Leona, Cleo Wants Lionel To Play Some Soccer. What Is Piggyback Rides With Cubs? What's The Show From? Between The Lions."

Previews of Honor To Us All. July 28, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Kiki's Delivery Service Good Clean Fun Feet Beat Mulan Motion Picture SoundtrackPreviews of Clever Little Piglet. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Pooh Wishes. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Tigger-ific Tales!. February 18, 1997.

Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree CD-Rom Computer Game Winnie The Pooh VHS 3 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 3 Pooh Collections 13 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along SongsPreviews of Making Friends. May 6, 1994.

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Sharing And Caring. May 6, 1994.

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Helping Others. May 6, 1994.

Spot (now on video) Disney's Favorite Stories

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Learning Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1993 Promo

Previews of Happy Haunting Party At Disneyland. August 25, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs Kiki's Delivery Service Summer Of The Monkeys (coming this Christmas to video December 18 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Summer Of The Monkeys. December 18, 1998.

The Parent Trap (on sale now) Air Bud: Golden Receiver (now available to town) The Rescuers (coming January 5 1999 to video stores everywhere) Mulan (coming February 2 1999 to video stores everywhere) 101 Dalmatians (coming spring 1999 to video March 9 1999 to video stores everywhere) Castle In The Sky (coming in 1999 to video stores everywhere) The First Doug Movie Ever (later titled Doug's First Movie) (coming fall 1999 to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Cowboy Pooh. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot (now on video)

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Detective Tigger. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot (now on video)

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Previews of Pooh Party. February 18, 1994.

Winnie The Pooh Playtime Spot (now on video)

Be Sure To Stay Tuned For More Great Fun With Winnie The Pooh.

Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics

Sarah Cartwheel Fun Adventures Of Jane Tuesday together can be seen with such a hit surprise: Sarah Cartwheel Fun Adventures Of Jane Tuesday Direct-To-Video Show Of Suspense With Fun Hit Show Mystery: Sarah do a cartwheel to a girl together simply a story with such a hit surprise. The series was created and produced by Adam Matalon, and starred Kyla Taub as Jane Tuesday, a seven-year old private detective, whose name is a riff on Joe Friday from Dragnet. The earliest segments involved Jane solving mysteries, which were often complicated by her brother, Billy (Taylor Matalon, the producer's son). Later segments were less narrative focused, and instead featured Jane Tuesday expounding on a topic, such as red or blue colored fruits.

Jane Tuesday Show can be seen for now fun it did with such a full mystery: Jane Tuesday Show Direct-To-Video Do Clue Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 Full In Fun Mystery: The series was created and produced by Adam Matalon, and starred Kyla Taub as Jane Tuesday, a seven-year old private detective, whose name is a riff on Joe Friday from Dragnet. The earliest segments involved Jane solving mysteries, which were often complicated by her brother, Billy (Taylor Matalon, the producer's son). Later segments were less narrative focused, and instead featured Jane Tuesday expounding on a topic, such as red or blue colored fruits.

Rig A Jig Jig from Walk Around The Block With Barney key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Easy Goin' Day from Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Gummi Bears Intro key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

That's All I Want For Christmas from A Berry Bear Christmas (1) key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

You Might Like Something New from Try It You'll Like It key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer from Sesame Street Christmas Sing-Along key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Under The Sea from The Little Mermaid key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Counting Backwards from show 3705 key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

Ma's birthday Dub wants that program from 1999 here will be Let's Eat: Funny Food Songs that box has Grover having an apple, cheese and pineapple plus seven yummy songs, Mr. Johnson on the back cover using a fork with his sweet fun spaghetti. The Most Important Meal Of The Day, Cereal Girl, Blueberry Mouth, Pasta Song, Telly's Lunch, Healthy Food, You Don't Have To Be A Grizzly.

Previews of Sing A Song With Pooh Bear. February 23, 1999.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collection 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs The Brave Little Toaster To The Rescue Winnie The Pooh And Tigger Too Computer Game Out Of The Box

Plus in the end: Winnie The Pooh Draw Along Gopher teaches viewers how to draw Winnie The Pooh favorite bear.

Previews of Colors Of The Wind. July 21, 1995.

A Goofy Movie (coming September 6 to video stores everywhere) 4 Princess Collection Volumes 2 Jasmine's Enchanted Tales Videos "The Greatest Treasure" And "Jasmine's Wish" 2 Ariel's Songs And Stories Videos "Wish Upon A Starfish" And "Giggles"

Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1995 Promo 3 Mickey's Fun Songs Videos "Let's Go To The Circus", "Campout At Walt Disney World", And "Beach Party At Walt Disney World"

Previews of Circle Of Life. December 13, 1994.

The Lion King (coming to video March 3 1995 to video stores everywhere) Muppet Classic Theater Pocahontas (coming June 23 1995 to theaters)

Disney's Sing-Along Songs 1994 Promo

Previews of Topsy Turvy. June 25, 1996. Bob West's birthday party.

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves (coming August 13 to video stores everywhere) Oliver And Company (coming September 25 to video stores everywhere) Sing-Along Songs

Previews of Spot's Magical Christmas. October 4, 1995.

Bright Beginnings Jim Henson's Preschool CollectionPreviews of Spot And His Grandparents Go To The Carnival. March 3, 1998.

Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Spot Sing-Along Songs 2 Winnie The Pooh Computer Games Ready To Read With Pooh And Ready For Math With Pooh

Previews of Discover Spot. June 13, 2000.

The Tigger Movie (coming to video and Disney DVD August 22 to video stores everywhere) The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea (coming September 19 to video stores everywhere) Winnie The Pooh Storybook Classics (available on video July 11 to video stores everywhere) Spot Playhouse Disney

Previews of The Great Defender Of Fun. August 13, 2002. Peter Hannan's birthday party.

2 Winnie The Pooh Halloween Videos "Frankenpooh" And "Spookable Pooh" (coming August 2002 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Mickey's House Of Villains (coming September 3 to video stores everywhere) Monsters Inc (coming to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) A Very Merry Pooh Year (coming November 12 to video stores everywhere) 4 Rolie Polie Olie Videos "Happy Hearts Day", "Growing Upsie Daisy", "An Easter Egg-Stravaganza", And "Tooth On The Loose" (now available on video) Playhouse Disney Live On Stage (located in Orlando Florida)

Plus a bonus Stanley cartoon at the end that very special great Stanley cartoon: "Dolphin Talk".

Previews of A Rolie Polie Christmas. October 31, 2000 (Halloween).

5 Disney Videos "Toy Story 2", "The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea", "Buzz Lightyear Of Star Command: The Adventure Begins", "The Tigger Movie", And "Fantasia 2000" The Tigger Movie (now on video and Disney DVD) Discover Spot The Other Spot Favorites (collect seven great videos) Winnie The Pooh: Seasons Of Giving (now on video) Playhouse Disney

Chipmunk Fun key of B Flat Major modulating to C Major.

1958 version Witch Doctor used B Flat Major modulating C Major with by David Seville together.

Previews of Flik's Musical Adventure At Disney's Animal Kingdom. June 8, 1999. Bonnie Tyler's birthday party.

2 Walt Disney Masterpieces "Alice In Wonderland" And "Robin Hood" Lost In Paris (coming only to video summer 1999 sales now August 3 to video stores everywhere) A Bug's Life (now on video) Winnie The Pooh VHS 4 Storybook Classics Featurettes, 5 Pooh Friendship Videos, 5 Pooh Playtime Videos, 5 Pooh Learning Videos 4 Pooh Collections 19 Pooh Videos Playhouse Disney

Previews of The Lion King 1 1/2. February 10, 2004.

Aladdin Special Edition (coming October 5 to video and Disney DVD this fall to video stores everywhere) Home On The Range (coming April 2 to theaters this spring) Brother Bear (coming spring 2004 to video stores everywhere) Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (coming summer 2004 to video and Disney DVD August 3 to video stores everywhere) The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Special Edition (coming this fall to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere)

Now TV program can be seen together there such a program with such a hit surprise: Now With Bill Moyers Direct-To-Video Program Songs From Rock & Roll 1990 TV Talk Show Host: First airing in January 2002, and originally called Now with Bill Moyers, the program was launched as a collaboration between NPR news and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The program featured documentary reporting, interviews and commentary on current events. Bill Moyers served initially as sole host of the program while NPR reporters and commentators produced individual segments for the hour long-program. In the autumn of 2003, David Brancaccio was introduced as a co-host. In 2004, Kenneth Tomlinson, the Chairman of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, paid an outside consultant $14,000 to watch NOW with Bill Moyers and analyze the politics of the show. The study was not approved by the CPB. After the study became public in 2005, the CPB-funded NPR, among other organizations, criticized the resulting study as being full of errors and a waste of money. In the summer of 2004 the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced that it would no longer provide funding for Now. Moyers subsequently announced that he would leave the show after the 2004 U.S. elections and appeared for the last time on December 17, 2004. After his departure, the show was reduced to a half hour. Maria Hinojosa was credited as a senior correspondent for the show while presenting many investigative pieces. She and Brancaccio became the only two presenters and usually alternated segments. In November 2009 it was announced that the program had been canceled, and its last episode aired on April 30, 2010.

Previews of A Little Patch Of Heaven. March 23, 2004.

The Incredibles (coming this fall to theaters) 2 Growing Up With Winnie The Pooh Videos "It's Playtime With Pooh" And "A Great Day Of Discovery" 2 Winnie The Pooh Learning Videos Winnie The Pooh "ABCs" And Winnie The Pooh "1 2 3's" Sing-Along Songs

Sing along karaoke style songs from smashing hit Walt Disney's Home On The Range country tunes.

Stanley's Dinosaur Round-Up (coming June 23 2005 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere)

Previews of Springtime With Roo. March 9, 2004. Martin P. Robinson's birthday party for Ryan A's birthday.

Home On The Range (coming April 2 to theaters this spring) Brother Bear (coming spring 2004) 2 Growing Up With Winnie The Pooh Volumes "It's Playtime With Pooh" And "A Great Day Of Discovery" 2 Winnie The Pooh Learning Videos Winnie The Pooh "ABCs" And Winnie The Pooh "1 2 3's"

Pooh's Heffalump Movie (coming February 2005 to theaters)

2 Winnie The Pooh short stories starring Eeyore: "Honey For A Bunny", "Trap As Trap Can".

Previews of American Legends. February 12, 2002.

The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (coming May 7 to video stores everywhere) Max Keeble's Big Move (coming this summer to theaters) Monsters Inc (coming to Disney DVD and video) 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure (coming January 21 2003 to video and Disney DVD to video stores everywhere) Peter Pan Special Edition

The videos of The Book of Pooh from Columbia Tri-Star Home Video from iMovie on Macbook about the opening to the 1998 VHS of The Book of Pooh in 2014.

Columbia Tri-star Home Video logo COMING SOON TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU The Book of Pooh VHS videos preview Sony FBI warning screen Hi-fi Stereo logo The Book of Pooh intro

Barney's House is a show from iMovie since Saturday, June 1, 2013. Each episode has the Welcome Song to each episode from meeting Barney, B.J., Baby Bop, David the Lion and all their friends. And at the end, Barney comes up to the attic to visit Luna, the Moon to tell him how was his day in the big blue house. After that, they sing the "Goodbye Song" (scenes from the episode). After that, Barney thanks us for visiting his house.

Purple Static Tape T