Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (2024)

Home Recipes Meats Pork

By Courtney ODell

4.75 from 85 votes

Jan 11, 2023, Updated Aug 13, 2024

The Best Easy Baked Pork Chops start with a simple marinade and quick sear, then baked to tender. We’re adding a ton of tips and flavor ideas so your meal is restaurant quality – right from your oven!

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (1)

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (2)

Juicy Oven Pork Chops

This Easy Baked Pork Chops Recipe is simple, delicious, and SO easy.

Seriously… just marinate, heat a pan in the oven, add the pork chops – and you’re done!

If you’ve ever wondered how to make perfect, juicy, never dry and always tender baked pork chops, this easy baked pork chops recipe is for you!

Be sure to check out our baked ranch pork chops recipe, baked garlic pork chops, The Best Air Fryer Pork Chops Recipe, and Easy Baked Greek Pork Chops with Creamy Feta Sauce Recipe too for even more delicious pork chop flavor!

We hope you love this recipe as much as we do.

Why you will love Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops

One of the reasons I love this method so much is how tender and juicy it makes pork chops. This is the best easy oven baked pork chop recipe ever – with perfect tender chops you’ll want to serve your family again and again.

This recipe has just three steps – marinate, sear, and bake – but the extra step of searing really kicks up the flavor so much more than many recipes for baked pork chops, it is worth the extra effort (and it is so easy, I promise!) Searing your pork chops before baking also helps them look less grey, and gives them a delicious caramelized flavor that is out of this world.

This recipe isn’t called the best for no reason – you won’t believe the flavor!

Pork chops are one of my favorite family dinners – for so many reasons:

  • Pork chops are economical. Pork is often a reasonable choice at the grocer – look for bulk packages to save even more. Pork freezes well, and can thaw overnight in the refrigerator as you marinate!
  • Pork is healthy. Pork is a great pick for lower calorie, low carb diets – it is filling, and packed with protein.
  • Pork chops don’t require fancy ingredients. We’re using simple spices to kick up the flavor for these chops – no crazy equipment or ingredients needed.
  • Tender, juicy flavor! No dry meat here, we’re going to show you how to get perfect results, every time.
Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (3)

Ingredients for Pork Chops in the Oven

Baking pork chops is the easiest way to get tender, delicious, melt in your mouth pork chop flavor (outside of air frying pork chops) – but I am sharing our top tips to make this super easy method for juicy baked pork chops perfect every time!

To make this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

Pork Chop Marinade:

  • Garlic powder, minced
  • Olive oil
  • Paprika
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Lemon juice

Baked Pork Chops:

  • Olive oil
  • Celtic sea salt
  • Cracked pepper
  • Pork chops
Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (4)
Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (5)
Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (6)
Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (7)

How to bake Pork Chops in the Oven

Once you’ve gathered your ingredients, we will use this process:

  1. Marinate. Add lemon juice, 2 tbsp olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, pork chops, salt, and pepper to a ziploc bag and marinate for at least 3 hours, and up to overnight.
  2. Preheat. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F and place cast iron pan (or other heavy oven safe pan) in oven.When oven is 375 degrees and pan is scorching hot (but not smoking), carefully swirl olive oil in pan and heat until shimmery.Season pork chops with salt and pepper.
  3. Sear & Bake. Add in pork chops, without crowding the pan.Close oven and cook to browned on one side – about 6 minutes.Flip pork chops and place back in oven.After 6 minutes, check pork’s temperature. If pork chops are thinner, they cook much faster – pork chops are done when they are 145 degrees internally.If pork chops are not done, keep cooking until they are (cooking time will vary widely based on the thickness of your pork chop, whether or not there is a bone, etc. – so I find it’s best to go from temperature instead of time.)
  4. Rest. When pork is 145 degrees internally, remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes before serving.
Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (8)

Tips for Baked Boneless Pork Chops

Easy Pork Chop Marinade Ideas. There are so many flavor combinations for a pork chop marinade – mix and match some of the ingredients below for a great marinade! If you don’t want to use the ideas below, you can also marinate with a bottle of oil-based salad dressing – I often just use a bottle of Italian salad dressing!

Oil/fat/liquid – pick one:

  • Olive oil
  • Salad Dressing
  • Greek Yogurt
  • Walnut Oil
  • Avocado Oil
  • Canola oil
  • Chicken stock
  • Soy Sauce
  • Balsamic Vinegar

Citrus – Pick one:

  • Lemon juice
  • Lemon zest
  • Lime juice
  • Lime Zest
  • Orange Juice
  • Ponzu

Herbs – pick any combo you like:

To make:

When you have your pork chop marinade ingredients together, put them and chops in a large ziploc bag or bowl and refrigerate to marinate for 30 minutes to preferably 24 hours.

How to bake frozen pork chops. If using frozen pork chops, fully thaw before cooking. Resist the urge to thaw in the microwave – pork chops are best thawed naturally overnight in the refrigerator or submerged in cold water.

Pre-sear pan. We’re going to mimic searing with this technique – pre-heat a cast iron pan or heavy skillet in the oven until it is scorching hot, so your pork chop can sear, while it bakes to perfection. This will give your pork chops a lovely browned appearance instead of looking grey like many baked pork chop recipes.

Flip halfway. Simply pre-heat pan, let pork chops brown and sear on one side and bake, flip, and bake rest of way to done.

Bake to 140. Bake pork chops to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Always probe the thickest part of your pork chop with a quick read thermometer. We prefer this thermometer for a rapid read so that we can quickly find our pork chop’s temperature without letting all of the oven’s heat escape.

Let rest. Let pork chops rest in pan or on a metal cooling rack for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving. This will allow the pork to carryover cook to 145 degrees, and will also let the pork’s juices to redistribute so they do not run out when slicing – leaving your pork chops tough and dry.

When Are Pork Chops Done Cooking. Pork chops are considered safe to eat at 145 degrees internal temperature. For this recipe, we are pulling our pork chops from the oven at 140 degrees – 5 degrees under – as they will continue to cook the additional 5 degrees as they rest in the pan before serving.

If you’re looking for more easy baked pork chop recipes, as well as tons of info to make you a pork chop cooking master, be sure to check out my ultimate guide to cooking pork chops here.

It is full of tips and tricks to perfect pork chops – so you can have your own delicious pork miracles on the dinner table!

What To Serve With Pork Chops

Roasted vegetables: Roasting vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, or Brussels sprouts in the oven is an easy and delicious side dish that pairs well with pork chops.

Mashed potatoes: Creamy mashed potatoes are a classic side dish that can be made with or without gravy and are a great option to serve with pork chops.

Applesauce: The sweet and tart flavors of applesauce complement the savory flavors of pork chops nicely.

Rice pilaf: A simple easy Rice Pilaf is a flavorful side dish that pairs well with pork chops, or try a more rustic Wild Rice Pilaf.

Grilled vegetables: Grilled vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, Sesame Ginger Grilled Bok Choy, or bell peppers are a healthy and tasty side dish that complement the smoky flavor of grilled or pan-seared pork chops.

Salad: A simple salad like our Salade de Chèvre Chaud with Easy Champagne Vinaigrette is a light and refreshing side dish that pairs well with pork chops.

Baked beans: Hearty and savory baked beans are a classic side dish that pair well with pork chops, especially when cooked with bacon or ham for added flavor.

Corn on the cob: Grilled corn on the cob or Air Fryer Corn on the Cob is a classic summertime side dish that pairs well with pork chops and adds a pop of color to the plate.

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (9)

How to store Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops

Allow the pork chops to cool to room temperature for about 30 minutes. Place the pork chops in an airtight container or wrap them tightly with aluminum foil or plastic wrap, ensuring there is no air left inside to prevent freezer burn. Store the wrapped or sealed pork chops in the refrigerator if you plan to consume them within 3 to 4 days. If you need to store the pork chops for a longer period, consider freezing them. Frozen pork chops can be stored for up to 2 to 3 months.

Oven Baked Pork Chops FAQs

How long should I bake pork chops for?

The baking time for pork chops depends on their thickness. As a general rule of thumb, bake 1-inch thick pork chops at 375°F for 25-30 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Thicker chops may require longer cooking times. Always use a meat thermometer to ensure that the pork is cooked to a safe temperature.

What temperature should I bake pork chops at?

Bake pork chops at 375°F for a juicy and flavorful result. This temperature is low enough to cook the pork chops evenly without drying them out.

How do I keep pork chops from drying out in the oven?

To prevent pork chops from drying out in the oven, consider brining them for 30 minutes to an hour before baking. Also, avoid overcooking them, as this will result in tough and dry pork. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature, and remove the pork chops from the oven as soon as they reach 145°F.

What are some good seasonings for baked pork chops?

Some great seasonings for baked pork chops include garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin, dried thyme, and dried rosemary. You can also marinate the pork chops in a mixture of soy sauce, honey, and Dijon mustard before baking.

Can I use boneless pork chops for baking?

Yes, boneless pork chops work well for baking. They are leaner than bone-in pork chops and cook faster, so be sure to adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Should I cover the pork chops with foil when baking?

It is not necessary to cover pork chops with foil when baking, but you can do so if you want to prevent them from drying out. If you do cover them, be sure to remove the foil during the last few minutes of cooking to allow the pork chops to brown and develop a crispy crust.

Do you have to marinate pork chops?

Pork chops come from a lean cut of pork – so they don’t have much fat to keep the meat tender and moist. To soften the meat and keep the juices locked in, a pork chop marinade helps a ton! Marinating your pork chops a few minutes, up to day before baking them will keep them tender and perfect – with no extra work.

What Kind of Pork Chop Should I Bake?

Selecting a pork chop can be confusing, but this recipe works with any kind of pork chop you will find at your market.

How To Cook Thin Cut Pork Chops. If you have incredibly thin cut pork chops, your cook time will be 8-10 minutes total. Thin cut pork chops rarely take longer than the time it takes to brown/sear on each side to cook through completely.

How To Cook Bone-in Pork Chops. Bone-in pork chops take more time to cook, so count on extra time with the bones still in the chop. Be sure to take the temperature in the middle of the pork chop, as well as near (but not touching) the bone. If your pork chops start to curl around the bone, you can weigh it down with a cooking iron to cook more evenly.

How To Cook Boneless Pork Chops. Boneless pork chops cook more quickly and evenly – but also dry out more quickly. We designed this recipe for boneless pork chops, so no additional modifications are necessary, but if you want to try your new pork chop skills with another recipe try to marinate before baking to keep your chops tender and juicy if making chops without a bone.

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (10)

Easy Greek Orzo Pasta Salad

Best Air Fryer Baked Potato

Easy Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Recipe

Easy Burrata Farro Salad Recipe

You can find our entire side dish recipe index here.

To see even more of our delicious crave worthy pork dishes, find our pork recipe archives here!

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (15)

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (16)

4.75 from 85 votes

Boneless Pork Chops in Oven

By: Courtney ODell

Servings: 4 people

Prep: 5 minutes mins

Cook: 30 minutes mins

Additional Time: 5 minutes mins

Total: 40 minutes mins

Oven Baked Boneless Pork Chops (17)

The Best Easy Baked Pork Chops Recipe – tender, delicious, juicy baked pork chops that are loaded with flavor in under 30 minutes!

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add lemon juice, 2 tbsp olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, pork chops, salt, and pepper to a ziploc bag and marinate for at least 3 hours, and up to overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F and place cast iron pan (or other heavy oven safe pan) in oven.

  • When oven is 375 degrees and pan is scorching hot (but not smoking), carefully swirl olive oil in pan and heat until shimmery.

  • Season pork chops with salt and pepper.

  • Add in pork chops, without crowding the pan.

  • Close oven and cook to browned on one side – about 6 minutes.

  • Flip pork chops and place back in oven.

  • After 6 minutes, check pork's temperature. If pork chops are thinner, they cook much faster – pork chops are done when they are 145 degrees internally.

  • If pork chops are not done, keep cooking until they are (cooking time will vary widely based on the thickness of your pork chop, whether or not there is a bone, etc. – so I find it's best to go from temperature instead of time.)

  • When pork is 145 degrees internally, remove from oven and let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Video

Nutrition

Serving: 1gCalories: 479kcalProtein: 50gFat: 29gSaturated Fat: 8gPolyunsaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 163mgSodium: 695mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Additional Info

Course: Main Dishes

Cuisine: American

Categorized as:
keto, Keto Pork, Main Dishes, One Pot, paleo, Pork, Pork Chops, Recipes

