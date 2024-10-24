P-EBT Parent Portal | Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (2024)

It’s important to log out of your account when you are finished with your CAFÉ session. Failure to log out could temporarily freeze the account and prevent you from logging in until the system resets at midnight. If this has happened to you, please wait until the next day (after midnight) and try to log in again.

I logged into my CAFÉ account earlier, but now I can't get back in. What happened?

Once a school has submitted all required information correctly, the additional benefits can be processed. Updates of this kind are processed weekly, with the change appearing in the Parent Portal on Wednesdays. The benefits will be issued and available on cards within days of the change appearing in the portal.

My child received benefits for one or two months, but not the other month that was supposed to have been issued, even though they were hybrid/virtual during that time (e.g., We got benefits for November and December, but not January, even though we were still hybrid/virtual). My school confirmed my child is eligible for benefits for the missing month and said they submitted the corrected information to DCFS. When will my child receive their benefits for the missing month?

If the information submitted to DCFS contains a data error, the school must correct the data and resubmit the information to DCFS. Once a school submits all required information correctly, the case can be processed. Updates of this kind are run weekly, and the change will appear in the Parent Portal on Wednesdays. The benefits will be issued and available on cards within days of the change appearing in the portal.

My child hasn’t received any P-EBT benefits (or received benefits in the first issuance but not in the second issuance, even though they were still hybrid/virtual). My school confirmed my child is eligible and said they submitted all the information to DCFS. When will my child receive their benefits?

Changes in learning style will be processed after all benefits for the 2020-21 school year have been issued. Learning style updates will start reflecting in the Parent Portal beginning in mid-August. The benefits will be issued and available on cards within days of the change appearing in the portal.

My child received P-EBT benefits for a hybrid learning style when they were actually fully virtual. The school confirmed there was an error and submitted the corrected information to DCFS. How long before I see the change in the Parent Portal? When would my child receive the additional benefits?

Once you have linked your child’s P-EBT case, you will see a benefits status of either “eligible” or “awaiting issuance.”

What do these benefits status messages mean? What is "awaiting issuance"?

Once a school verifies the change of address and formally submits a change, the update will appear in the Parent Portal in 1-2 weeks from the date DCFS received the change. Updates of this kind are run weekly and appear in the Parent Portal on Wednesdays. A new replacement card would be issued the next day and may take up to 30 days to arrive by mail.

I changed my address with my child’s school. How long before I see the change in the Parent Portal? If my child’s card was sent to the old address, when will we receive the replacement card?

Once a school submits all required information correctly, your child’s case can be linked in the Parent Portal 1-2 weeks from the date DCFS approves the submission. At first, your child’s case will appear with a status of “Awaiting Issuance.” That means the child is in line for benefits to be issued. The status will change to “Eligible” once the child’s card/benefits are issued (within 1-2 weeks). A P-EBT flyer will be arriving by mail, followed by the card. Please allow 30 days from receipt of the flyer for the card to arrive.

My child’s school confirmed they submitted all required information. How long before I can see and link my child’s P-EBT case in the Parent Portal? When would my child receive their card?

If you have done all of the above and the system still cannot locate your child’s P-EBT case, one or more of the following reasons may apply:

When I try to link my child's P-EBT case to my CAFÉ account, it cannot find the case. What do I do?

April 1, 2024: End of Replacement Card Services



Starting April 1, 2024, we will no longer replace P-EBT cards for any reason. Customers can continue using their existing cards, but it is crucial to avoid losing or damaging them. Lost or damaged cards will not be replaced.

If you would like to check the status of your application and/or case, please contact your county social services/human services agency for further assistance. You can locate the address and telephone number for your county social services/human services agency here.

If you have already activated your P-EBT card, call 1-888-997-1117 and follow the prompts to check your balance. You cannot check the balance on the card until it has been activated.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) have received approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to distribute a third round of Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to eligible students.

Starting in summer 2024, Louisiana SUN Bucks, also referred to as Summer EBT, will provide families with $120 for each eligible school-aged child to buy groceries during the summer break.

What is SUN Bucks? Starting in the summer of 2024, states, territories, and certain tribal nations can provide households $40 per summer month ($120 maximum) per eligible child. This Summer EBT benefit will allow households to buy groceries in similar fashion to using SNAP benefits.

The CAO authorizes the benefit on the first day, but the recipient does not get the card and PIN until the second day. The benefit is available after midnight on the second day. The CAO authorizes the benefit and issues the EBT card on the first day, but the recipient does not choose a PIN on that day.

According to a letter obtained by The Sacramento Bee, eligible families will receive up to $147 each month of the 2022-23 school year. P-EBT 4.0 benefits will also go to young children (under 6) who are not enrolled in school but receive CalFresh benefits.

Who may be eligible? CalFresh Benefit Table 10/1/2023 - 09/30/2024 Household Size Maximum Gross Income Maximum Benefit Amount 1 $2,430 $291 2 $3,288 $535 3 $4,144 $766 4 more rows

Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” Waiving that restriction is vital in the aftermath of a storm such as Hurricane Ida, where many residents are displaced and cannot access a kitchen to prepare their meals.

SNAP - Allotment Amounts Household size Max Gross Monthly Eligibility Standard 130% Poverty Maximum SNAP Allotment 1 *$1,580 $291 2 $2,137 $535 3 $2,694 $766 4 $3,250 $973 5 more rows

P-EBT 4.0. P-EBT 4.0 was the final iteration of P-EBT following the expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration. P-EBT 4.0 authorized food benefits for the 2022-2023 school year, August 2022 through May 11, 2023, the end of the PHE.

SNAP (food stamp) benefits are posted to the recipient's account during the first 14 days of the month. Recipient benefits are accessible by 5:00 a.m. the morning after they are posted. Benefits are posted on the same date every month regardless of the day of the week.

In summer 2024, Louisiana will launch Summer EBT/SUN Bucks, a new grocery benefits program that provides families $120 for each eligible school-aged child to buy groceries when school is out.

Starting in July 2024, New York State will launch Summer EBT. This will help low-income families cover the cost of groceries when school is out of session.

SUN Bucks, funded by the USDA, aims to support low-income families by providing grocery-buying benefits during the summer months when children do not receive school meals. This program is a critical part of Louisiana's effort to ensure that every child has access to nutritious food year-round.

Summer 2024 will be the first year for Indiana SUN Bucks, a new benefits program that provides families $120 for each eligible school-aged child to buy groceries when school is out.