P&O Cruise Reviews (2024 UPDATED): Ratings of P&O Cruises (2024)

We are experienced cruise goers (we go 3-4 times a year)Arvia is a beautiful ship but it is wasted on P&O.The food was bland and barely warm, the service is slow, the staff border on being rude- this is not how cruising should be.Our cabin was small and not clean. Sheets were not changed in 2 weeks - we were not surprised at all by an outbreak of a sickness bug as the cleanliness left

This is the 4th time on Azura, having been on the ship in her Maiden year to the Baltics 2010 ,Med 2012 and the Fjords 2017 and I am pleased to say she has still plenty of life left in her yet though obviously not new.I had read so many negative reviews about her after I had booked this one, that I tried to cancel it but couldnt without a large financial loss. Who writes these reviews ? this

14 years on is she still the same ship ?

P&O Iona This was my 32nd cruise and I’d rate this ship as the most beautiful I’ve ever been on with the high level of craftsmanship and attentions to detail everywhere you looked. We experienced cooler, wetter weather so I’d recommend taking clothes you can layer as a few times the sun came out and it warmed up nicely. My wife talked me into bringing a winter hat and gloves and a few times I

Overall our cruise was very good but the deck waiter service was very poor. Having to queue at the bar to place an order then waiting again for it to be completed. We had booked 2 nights at the Epicurian but cancelled the 2nd after our first visit. It had list its atmosphere and magic.My husband ordered crepe suzette for dessert so that he could watch it being prepared by our table but it was

The balcony cabins were good and the cabin staff were very friendly.The food wasn't bad at all but not amazing. The ship itself feels very dated, the bars had very limited drinks on offer, particularly spirits & they have still not got on top of the Norovirus problem they've been having for a couple of months, despite all cleaning procedures being enhanced. My husband and I both left the ship

We booked this with 3 other couples 2 of these had not cruised before. We are aged between 38 and 49. The intention was a taster of cruising. The attraction was the overnight stay in Amsterdam. I had been on Ventura 10 years ago with my family and had a great time. The ship has held up well given its age. First opinion on boarding was pleasant and well organised. Staff at Southampton were

We really enjoyed the week cruise , food in meridian and peninsular restaurants was very good , only fault I had was desert apple crumble was terrible in the main very tasty, but the buffet on deck 15 was poor for getting seated and half of the buffet atea on a evening is barriered off to create a beach club restaurant where you could pay extra for table service and better standard i assume of

This was our first cruise and we went as a family of three with our 20 month old son. We booked a suite for the extra space and definitely think that was a good idea when you add in the cot and just having more space for our son to run around. We also made very good use of the suite benefits. We are breakfast each morning in the Epicurean and also had an afternoon tea and a dinner there. The

advertised as Norwegian fjords cruise we only went into one fjord the rest of the destinations were modern industrial ports with the exception of perhaps stavanger where there was a small section of the old town at the other destination s there was nothing to do unless you had booked onto one of the very expensive shore trips.the dining experience was not good the "freedom dining" did not

I haven't been on a cruise for 10 years and have great memories of my last Norwegian cruise. We had the bus to Southampton and in all fairness, boarding went smoothly, bags arrived quickly at cabins which were ready quick.The room was a basic balcony on B deck, small balcony but acceptable. Considering ship had just come out of refit, surprised to see paper stuff in doors to stop drafts.

Announcing that P&O Cruises Australia would be shut down in March 2025 and integrated into Carnival Cruise Line, owned by global ship operator Carnival Corporation, CEO Josh Weinstein said the decision was made because of the South Pacific's small population as well as “significantly higher operating and regulatory ...

A P&O Cruises holiday offers incredible value for money: luxury accommodation, delicious food, pools and whirlpool spas, gyms and sports courts, theatre shows, live music, comedy and films – not to mention the travel itself, including flights and transfers on fly-cruise holidays.

Their ships are immediately recognizable thanks to the Union Jack painted on the hull. It's not an all-inclusive line, but gratuities are included in the fare. Passengers who sail with P&O are generally British, and the lowest average age is around 50 except during school breaks and holidays.

P&O Cruises was divested from P&O in 2000, subsequently becoming a subsidiary of P&O Princess Cruises, before coming under its current ownership in 2003, following a merger between P&O Princess Cruises and Carnival Corporation (the combined company now operates as Carnival Corporation & plc).

P&O Cruises is part of the Carnival Australia family, which represents seven leading cruise brands in the Australian and New Zealand market: P&O Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises World Cruising, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

But the company has now outlined the other itineraries that won't be heading off on their trips. Pacific Adventure: V515, V516, V517, V518.

Pacific Encounter: I512, I513, I514. Jun 5, 2024

The unrivaled innovation and professionalism of Britain's favorite cruise line can now be experienced by residents of the U.S., Canada and Central America. Sail with P&O Cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, South America, Northern Europe and other destinations.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for all our guests items which may pose a risk to the safety of guests and crew are not allowed to be brought onboard our ships including: Irons, kettles, coffee machines, baby bottle warmers, candles, heating devices, illegal drugs, illicit substances, flammable liquids, weapons ...

Water, teas and coffees are available on board free of charge. However, for canned, still or sparkling water, or specialist teas and coffees such as Costa Coffee or Teapigs, you'll need to either purchase a Drinks Package or pay as you go.

What can seniors do on the ship? One of the most exciting aspects of a senior citizen cruise experience is the infinite variety of activities for guests of every age. From early morning to the late evening, there are engaging, educational, and entertaining things to do throughout the ship.

P&O Cruises. Our smallest ship, Aurora has a slightly more intimate feel. She offers a luxurious spa and salon and a retractable roof over her inviting Crystal pool.

The cruise lines that attracted the oldest passengers were mostly river cruise lines. Among major ocean cruise lines, Holland America Line also attracted an older passenger base, with an average age of 64. The luxury brand, Oceania Cruises, had an average age of 64.1.

We're Britain's biggest cruise line and our home port is Southampton, England. Many of our holidays depart from here but we also offer fly-cruises to destinations all over the world.

The P&O Cruises Upgrade programme gives you the opportunity to upgrade to a higher grade cabin at a price you are willing to pay. Once all upgrade offers have been considered and assigned, complimentary upgrades will be reviewed and guests who have booked a Select Fare will be given first priority for these.

No tipping is needed on our ships, so you can relax knowing good service and good times are all part and parcel of your P&O Cruises holiday.

P&O Cruises was sold in 2000, and is now owned and operated by Carnival Corporation & plc, although the trademark for "P&O Cruises" is still held by the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company and used under licence.

P&O Cruises Australia has announced its fleet will soon be sailing to its final berth, ceasing its operations in 2025 after more than 90 years on the water.

P&O's larger cruise ships, the Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure will be rebranded and transferred to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, along with their workforces.

