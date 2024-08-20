P&O Cruise Reviews (2024 UPDATED): Ratings of P&O Cruises (2024)

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
3,982 reviews
Mixed Bag
Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Britannia
JAKE1DOG
6-10 Cruises
• Age 60s
I haven't been on a cruise for 10 years and have great memories of my last Norwegian cruise. We had the bus to Southampton and in all fairness, boarding went smoothly, bags arrived quickly at cabins which were ready quick.The room was a basic balcony on B deck, small balcony but acceptable. Considering ship had just come out of refit, surprised to see paper stuff in doors to stop drafts.
...
Sail Date: June 2024
awful cruise don't go
Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Iona
steam man
2-5 Cruises
• Age 70s
advertised as Norwegian fjords cruise we only went into one fjord the rest of the destinations were modern industrial ports with the exception of perhaps stavanger where there was a small section of the old town at the other destination s there was nothing to do unless you had booked onto one of the very expensive shore trips.the dining experience was not good the "freedom dining" did not
...
Sail Date: June 2024
A mixed bag
Review for a on Britannia
Hfscot
First Time Cruiser
• Age 30s
This was our first cruise and we went as a family of three with our 20 month old son. We booked a suite for the extra space and definitely think that was a good idea when you add in the cot and just having more space for our son to run around. We also made very good use of the suite benefits. We are breakfast each morning in the Epicurean and also had an afternoon tea and a dinner there. The
...
Sail Date: June 2024
Traveled with children
Great restaurant food , no seats in buffet
Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azura
Mr denito
2-5 Cruises
• Age 60s
We really enjoyed the week cruise , food in meridian and peninsular restaurants was very good , only fault I had was desert apple crumble was terrible in the main very tasty, but the buffet on deck 15 was poor for getting seated and half of the buffet atea on a evening is barriered off to create a beach club restaurant where you could pay extra for table service and better standard i assume of
...
Sail Date: June 2024
Butlins on steroids at sea
Review for a on Ventura
Baywatch Babe
2-5 Cruises
• Age 40s
We booked this with 3 other couples 2 of these had not cruised before. We are aged between 38 and 49. The intention was a taster of cruising. The attraction was the overnight stay in Amsterdam. I had been on Ventura 10 years ago with my family and had a great time. The ship has held up well given its age. First opinion on boarding was pleasant and well organised. Staff at Southampton were
...
Sail Date: June 2024
Not bad, wouldn't sail on Ventura again though.
Review for a on Ventura
NettleDragon
2-5 Cruises
• Age 40s
The balcony cabins were good and the cabin staff were very friendly.The food wasn't bad at all but not amazing. The ship itself feels very dated, the bars had very limited drinks on offer, particularly spirits & they have still not got on top of the Norovirus problem they've been having for a couple of months, despite all cleaning procedures being enhanced. My husband and I both left the ship
...
Sail Date: June 2024
Disappointed.
Review for a on Arvia
Weaver1808
6-10 Cruises
• Age 70s
Overall our cruise was very good but the deck waiter service was very poor. Having to queue at the bar to place an order then waiting again for it to be completed. We had booked 2 nights at the Epicurian but cancelled the 2nd after our first visit. It had list its atmosphere and magic.My husband ordered crepe suzette for dessert so that he could watch it being prepared by our table but it was
...
Sail Date: June 2024
Fabulous Scenery
Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Iona
colormeelmo
10+ Cruises
• Age 70s
P&O Iona This was my 32nd cruise and I’d rate this ship as the most beautiful I’ve ever been on with the high level of craftsmanship and attentions to detail everywhere you looked. We experienced cooler, wetter weather so I’d recommend taking clothes you can layer as a few times the sun came out and it warmed up nicely. My wife talked me into bringing a winter hat and gloves and a few times I
...
Sail Date: June 2024
14 years on is she still the same ship ?
Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azura
cobra1243
10+ Cruises
• Age 70s
This is the 4th time on Azura, having been on the ship in her Maiden year to the Baltics 2010 ,Med 2012 and the Fjords 2017 and I am pleased to say she has still plenty of life left in her yet though obviously not new.I had read so many negative reviews about her after I had booked this one, that I tried to cancel it but couldnt without a large financial loss. Who writes these reviews ? this
...
Sail Date: May 2024
Butlins at Sea
Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Arvia
MGBRISTOL
10+ Cruises
• Age 30s
We are experienced cruise goers (we go 3-4 times a year)Arvia is a beautiful ship but it is wasted on P&O.The food was bland and barely warm, the service is slow, the staff border on being rude- this is not how cruising should be.Our cabin was small and not clean. Sheets were not changed in 2 weeks - we were not surprised at all by an outbreak of a sickness bug as the cleanliness left
...
Sail Date: May 2024
Traveled with disabled person