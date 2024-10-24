p-value Calculator | Formula | Interpretation (2024)

A low p-value means that under the null hypothesis, there's little probability that for another sample, the test statistic will generate a value at least as extreme as the one observed for the sample you already have. A low p-value is evidence in favor of the alternative hypothesis – it allows you to reject the null hypothesis.

A high p-value means that under the null hypothesis, there's a high probability that for another sample, the test statistic will generate a value at least as extreme as the one observed in the sample you already have. A high p-value doesn't allow you to reject the null hypothesis.

No, the p-value cannot be negative. This is because probabilities cannot be negative, and the p-value is the probability of the test statistic satisfying certain conditions.

You may notice that the F-test of an overall significance is a particular form of the F-test for comparing two nested models: it tests whether our model does significantly better than the model with no predictors (i.e., the intercept-only model).

A test to compare two nested regression models . The test statistic follows the F-distribution with (k 2 - k 1 , n - k 2 ) -degrees of freedom, where k 1 and k 2 are the numbers of variables in the smaller and bigger models, respectively, and n is the sample size.

With the presence of the linear relationship having been established in your data sample with the above test, you can calculate the coefficient of determination, R 2 , which indicates the strength of this relationship . You can do it by hand or use our coefficient of determination calculator.

A test for overall significance of regression analysis . The test statistic has an F-distribution with (k - 1, n - k) -degrees of freedom, where n is the sample size, and k is the number of variables (including the intercept).

ANOVA is used to test the equality of means in three or more groups that come from normally distributed populations with equal variances. We arrive at the F-distribution with (k - 1, n - k) -degrees of freedom, where k is the number of groups, and n is the total sample size (in all groups together).

A test for the equality of variances in two normally distributed populations . Its test statistic follows the F-distribution with (n - 1, m - 1) -degrees of freedom, where n and m are the respective sample sizes.

Below we list the most important tests that produce F-scores. All of them are right-tailed tests .

The p-value from F-score is given by the following formulae, where we let cdf F,d1,d2 denote the cumulative distribution function of the F-distribution, with (d 1 , d 2 ) -degrees of freedom:

To see where those degrees of freedom come from, consider the independent random variables X and Y , which both follow the χ²-distributions with d 1 and d 2 degrees of freedom, respectively. In that case, the ratio (X/d 1 )/(Y/d 2 ) follows the F-distribution, with (d 1 , d 2 ) -degrees of freedom. For this reason, the two parameters d 1 and d 2 are also called the numerator and denominator degrees of freedom .

Finally, the F-score option should be used when you perform a test in which the test statistic follows the F-distribution , also known as the Fisher–Snedecor distribution. The exact shape of an F-distribution depends on two degrees of freedom .

Independence test is used to determine if there is a statistically significant relationship between two variables. In this case, its test statistic is based on the contingency table and follows the χ²-distribution with (r - 1)(c - 1) degrees of freedom, where r is the number of rows, and c is the number of columns in this contingency table. This also is a right-tailed test .

Goodness-of-fit test checks whether the empirical (sample) distribution agrees with some expected probability distribution. In this case, the test statistic follows the χ²-distribution with k - 1 degrees of freedom, where k is the number of classes into which the sample is divided. This is a right-tailed test .

Testing whether the variance of normally distributed data has some pre-determined value. In this case, the test statistic has the χ²-distribution with n - 1 degrees of freedom, where n is the sample size. This can be a one-tailed or two-tailed test .

The most popular tests which lead to a χ²-score are the following:

How to find the p-value from chi-square-score ? You can do it with the help of the following formulae, in which cdf χ²,d denotes the cumulative distribution function of the χ²-distribution with d degrees of freedom:

This distribution arises if, for example, you take the sum of squared variables, each following the normal distribution N(0,1). Remember to check the number of degrees of freedom of the χ²-distribution of your test statistic!

Use the χ²-score option when performing a test in which the test statistic follows the χ²-distribution .

The most common t-tests are those for population means with an unknown population standard deviation, or for the difference between means of two populations , with either equal or unequal yet unknown population standard deviations. There's also a t-test for paired (dependent) samples .

Use the t-score option if your test statistic follows the t-Student distribution . This distribution has a shape similar to N(0,1) (bell-shaped and symmetric) but has heavier tails – the exact shape depends on the parameter called the degrees of freedom. If the number of degrees of freedom is large (>30), which generically happens for large samples, the t-Student distribution is practically indistinguishable from the normal distribution N(0,1).

The p-value from the t-score is given by the following formulae, in which cdf t,d stands for the cumulative distribution function of the t-Student distribution with d degrees of freedom:

A Z-test most often refers to testing the population mean , or the difference between two population means, in particular between two proportions. You can also find Z-tests in maximum likelihood estimations.

We use the Z-score if the test statistic approximately follows the standard normal distribution N(0,1) . Thanks to the central limit theorem, you can count on the approximation if you have a large sample (say at least 50 data points) and treat your distribution as normal.

In terms of the cumulative distribution function (cdf) of the standard normal distribution, which is traditionally denoted by Φ , the p-value is given by the following formulae:

Go to the advanced mode if you need to increase the precision with which the calculations are performed or change the significance level .

Our calculator determines the p-value from the test statistic and provides the decision to be made about the null hypothesis. The standard significance level is 0.05 by default.

Tell us the distribution of your test statistic under the null hypothesis: is it N(0,1), t-Student, chi-squared, or Snedecor's F? If you are unsure, check the sections below, as they are devoted to these distributions.

As our p-value calculator is here at your service, you no longer need to wonder how to find p-value from all those complicated test statistics! Here are the steps you need to follow:

Also, bear in mind that subject area expertise (and common reason) is crucial. Otherwise, mindlessly applying statistical principles, you can easily arrive at statistically significant, despite the conclusion being 100% untrue.

Obviously, the fate of the null hypothesis depends on α . For instance, if the p-value was 0.03 , we would reject the null hypothesis at a significance level of 0.05 , but not at a level of 0.01 . That's why the significance level should be stated in advance and not adapted conveniently after the p-value has been established! A significance level of 0.05 is the most common value, but there's nothing magical about it. Here, you can see what too strong a faith in the 0.05 threshold can lead to. It's always best to report the p-value, and allow the reader to make their own conclusions.

The question "what is p-value" can also be answered as follows: p-value is the smallest level of significance at which the null hypothesis would be rejected. So, if you now want to make a decision on the null hypothesis at some significance level α , just compare your p-value with α :

However, it may happen that the null hypothesis is true, but your sample is highly unusual! For example, imagine we studied the effect of a new drug and got a p-value of 0.03 . This means that in 3% of similar studies, random chance alone would still be able to produce the value of the test statistic that we obtained, or a value even more extreme, even if the drug had no effect at all!

What does that mean for you? Well, you've got two options:

Assuming that I live in a world where the null hypothesis holds, how probable is it that, for another sample, the test I'm performing will generate a value at least as extreme as the one I observed for the sample I already have?

As we have mentioned above, the p-value is the answer to the following question:

Well, you now know how to calculate the p-value, but… why do you need to calculate this number in the first place? In hypothesis testing, the p-value approach is an alternative to the critical value approach . Recall that the latter requires researchers to pre-set the significance level, α, which is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true (so of type I error). Once you have your p-value, you just need to compare it with any given α to quickly decide whether or not to reject the null hypothesis at that significance level, α. For details, check the next section, where we explain how to interpret p-values.

The probability distributions that are most widespread in hypothesis testing tend to have complicated cdf formulae, and finding the p-value by hand may not be possible. You'll likely need to resort to a computer or to a statistical table, where people have gathered approximate cdf values.

If the distribution of the test statistic under H 0 is symmetric about 0 , then a two-sided p-value can be simplified to p-value = 2 × cdf(-|x|) , or, equivalently, as p-value = 2 - 2 × cdf(|x|) .

To determine the p-value, you need to know the distribution of your test statistic under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true . Then, with the help of the cumulative distribution function ( cdf ) of this distribution, we can express the probability of the test statistics being at least as extreme as its value x for the sample:

In the last picture (two-tailed p-value for skewed distribution), the area of the left-hand side is equal to the area of the right-hand side.

As a picture is worth a thousand words, let us illustrate these definitions. Here, we use the fact that the probability can be neatly depicted as the area under the density curve for a given distribution. We give two sets of pictures: one for a symmetric distribution and the other for a skewed (non-symmetric) distribution.

If the distribution of the test statistic under H 0 is symmetric about 0 , then: p-value = 2 × Pr(S ≥ |x| | H 0 )

It is the alternative hypothesis that determines what "extreme" actually means , so the p-value depends on the alternative hypothesis that you state: left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed. In the formulas below, S stands for a test statistic, x for the value it produced for a given sample, and Pr(event | H 0 ) is the probability of an event, calculated under the assumption that H 0 is true:

Assuming that I live in a world where the null hypothesis holds, how probable is it that, for another sample, the test I'm performing will generate a value at least as extreme as the one I observed for the sample I already have?

Formally, the p-value is the probability that the test statistic will produce values at least as extreme as the value it produced for your sample . It is crucial to remember that this probability is calculated under the assumption that the null hypothesis H 0 is true !

P-values appear all over science, yet many people find the concept a bit intimidating. Don't worry – in this article, we will explain not only what the p-value is but also how to interpret p-values correctly . Have you ever been curious about how to calculate the p-value by hand? We provide you with all the necessary formulae as well!

Welcome to our p-value calculator! You will never again have to wonder how to find the p-value, as here you can determine the one-sided and two-sided p-values from test statistics, following all the most popular distributions: normal, t-Student, chi-squared, and Snedecor's F.

FAQs

Type in the hypothesized proportion (p0), X, sample size, arrow over to the ≠, <, > sign that is the same in the problems alternative hypothesis statement then press the [ENTER] key, arrow down to [Calculate] and press the [ENTER] key. The calculator returns the z-test statistic and the p-value.

A p-value less than 0.05 is typically considered to be statistically significant, in which case the null hypothesis should be rejected. A p-value greater than 0.05 means that deviation from the null hypothesis is not statistically significant, and the null hypothesis is not rejected.

If the p-value is under . 01, results are considered statistically significant and if it's below . 005 they are considered highly statistically significant.

To compute a p-value by hand all you do is find the area “outside” of the test ratio value from step 6 in 'normal curve' – that is your p-value. There are two areas “outside” of your test ratio from step 6 – one on each side of the normal curve. The p-value is the area to the “outside” of the z-scores of -2.0 and 2.0.

Most authors refer to statistically significant as P < 0.05 and statistically highly significant as P < 0.001 (less than one in a thousand chance of being wrong).

Excel has one function included in the base program that you can use to help calculate a p-value. To use the function, you can type the formula:=T. TEST(array 1, array 2, tails, type)Where: T.

Answer Press the "2nd" button, followed by the "VARS" button. Select "2: normalcdf(" from the list of options. Enter the lower bound and upper bound for the z-score. ... Enter the mean and standard deviation of the standard normal distribution. ... Press the "Enter" button to calculate the p-value. May 30, 2023

Although it is certain that P value is a very useful method to summarize the study results, it is undeniable that P values are misused and misunderstood in many cases; we can observe that many authors or readers consider P values of 0.05 as the 'gold standard' of 'significance'; a P > 0.05 is considered to be of 'no ...

A small P value means that the difference (correlation, association,...) you observed would happen rarely due to random sampling. There are three possibilities: The null hypothesis of no difference is true, and a rare coincidence has occurred.

For a lower-tailed test, the p-value is equal to this probability; p-value = cdf(ts). For an upper-tailed test, the p-value is equal to one minus this probability; p-value = 1 - cdf(ts).

The most common threshold is p < 0.05, which means that the data is likely to occur less than 5% of the time under the null hypothesis. When the p-value falls below the chosen alpha value, then we say the result of the test is statistically significant.

Academically, the P-value is the probability of obtaining results as extreme as the observed data, assuming that the null hypothesis is correct1.

The threshold value, P < 0.05 is arbitrary. As has been said earlier, it was the practice of Fisher to assign P the value of 0.05 as a measure of evidence against null effect. One can make the “significant test” more stringent by moving to 0.01 (1%) or less stringent moving the borderline to 0.10 (10%).

= (P × R × T)/100 by R × T, we get P = (100 × S.I.)/(R × T). Similarly, we can solve for either R or T. Sometimes, the simple interest formula is written as just SI = PRT where R is the rate of interest as a decimal. i.e., if the rate of interest is 5% then R can be written as 5/100 = 0.05.

Use the formula =T. TEST(data_array1, data_array2, tails, type) in the cell where you want to place the P-value result. Enter the data arrays and specify the number of tails and the type of test you want to perform. Press "Enter" to see the result.