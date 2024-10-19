P-values, False Discovery Rate (FDR) and q-values - TotalLab (2024)

What are p-values?

The object of differential 2D expression analysis is to find those spots which show expression difference between groups, thereby signifying that they may be involved in some biological process of interest to the researcher.

Due to chance, there will always be some difference in expression between groups. However, it is the size of this difference in comparison to the variance (i.e. the range over which expression values fall) that will tell us if this expression difference is significant or not.

Thus, if the difference is large but the variance is also large, then the difference may not be significant. On the other hand, a small difference coupled with a very small variance could be significant. We use the one way ANOVA test (equivalent t-test for two groups) to formalise this calculation. The tests return a p-value that takes into account the mean difference and the variance and also the sample size.

The p-value is a measure of how likely you are to get this spot data if no real difference existed. Therefore, a small p-value indicates that there is a small chance of getting this data if no real difference existed and therefore you decide that the difference in group expression data is significant. By small we usually mean 0.05.

What are q-values, and why are they important?

False positives

A positive is a significant result, i.e. the p-value is less than your cut off value, normally 0.05.

A false positive is when you get a significant difference when, in reality, none exists. As mentioned above, the p-value is the chance that this data could occur given no difference actually exists. So, choosing a cut off of 0.05 means there is a five per cent chance that the wrong decision is made.

The multiple testing problem

When we set a p-value threshold of, for example, 0.05, we are saying that there is a five per cent chance that the result is a false positive.

In other words, although we have found a statistically significant result, in reality, there is no difference in the group means. While five per cent is acceptable for one test, if lots of tests are performed on the data, then this five per cent can result in a large number of false positives.

For example, if there are 200 spots on a gel and we apply an ANOVA or t-test to each, then we would expect to get 10 false positives by chance alone. This is known as the multiple testing problem.

Multiple testing and the false discovery rate (FDR)

While there are a number of approaches to overcoming the problems due to multiple testing, they all attempt to assign an adjusted p-value to each test, or similarly, reduce the p-value threshold.

Many traditional techniques such as the Bonferroni correction are too conservative in the sense that while they reduce the number of false positives, they also reduce the number of true discoveries.

The False Discovery Rate approach is a more recent development. This approach also determines adjusted p-values for each test. However, it controls the number of false discoveries in those tests that result in a discovery (i.e. a significant result). Because of this, it is less conservative that the Bonferroni approach and has greater ability (i.e.power) to find truly significant results.

Another way to look at the difference is that a p-value of 0.05 implies that five per cent of all tests will result in false positives. An FDR adjusted p-value (or q-value) of 0.05 implies that five per cent of significant tests will result in false positives. The latter is clearly a far smaller quantity.

What are q-values?

q-values are the name given to the adjusted p-values found using an optimised FDR approach.

The FDR approach is optimised by using characteristics of the p-value distribution to produce a list of q-values. In what follows we tie up some ideas and hopefully this will help clarify some of the ideas about p- and q- values.

It is usual to test many hundreds or even thousands of spot variables in a proteomics experiment. Each of these tests will produce a p-value.

The p-values take on a value between 0 and 1 and a histogram can be created to get an idea of how the p-values are distributed between 0 and 1.

Some typical p-value distributions are shown in the images below.

On the x-axis we have histogram bars representing p-values. Each has a width of 0.05 and so in the first bar (red or green) those p-values are between 0 and 0.05.

Similarly, the last bar represents those p-values between 0.95 and 1.0, and so on. The height of each bar gives an indication of how many values are in the bar. This is called a density distribution because the area of all the bars always adds up to 1.

Although the two distributions appear quite different, you’ll notice that they flatten off towards the right of the histogram. The red (or green) bar represents the significant values, if you set a p-value threshold of 0.05.