Papa John's Cauliflower Crust Nutrition (2024)

Are you a fan of Papa John's pizza but have dietary restrictions that make it challenging to enjoy your favorite slice? Well, fret no more because Papa John's n

13 mei 2024 · The Papa John's Gluten Free Crust contains only X calories per serving. This makes it a great choice for those watching their calorie intake or ...

Papa John’s offers multiple nutritious options and has a variety of high-protein toppings on the menu, but the restaurant is likely not a choice for those following a gluten-free diet.

15 apr 2022 · Papa John's crust options include a gluten-free version, which is also lower in sodium and saturated fat than other crust choices. You can ...

Eat This Much automatically creates custom meal plans for your diet goals. Perfect for weight loss, bodybuilding, Vegan, Paleo, Atkins and more!

Information that’s as honest as our ingredients. Crave nutrition details as much as our pizza? Get specific nutrition and facts for our crust options.

Calories listed per serving. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice, but calorie needs vary. Additional nutrition information available ...

FAQs

Yes! Cauliflower pizza is lower in calories and carbs. To compare, a slice of cauliflower pizza crust has 56 calories and 4 grams of total carbs. A slice of regular thin crust pizza has 170 calories and 28 grams of total carbs.

Though cauliflower crust isn't inherently healthier than traditional crust, it tends to be higher in protein and fiber. It's also higher in fat and cholesterol.

A single slice could have anywhere from 2 to 29 grams. That's a huge range, especially because cauliflower isn't carb-heavy (a cup has 5 grams). Why the difference? Crusts may include rice or brown rice flour, sugar, tapioca starch, and corn starch, which supply carbs.

PAPA JOHN'S 14" Cheese Pizza, Thin Crust, 1 slice Protein (g) 10.69 Total lipid (fat) (g) 13.62 Carbohydrate, by difference (g) 22.85 Energy (kcal) 256.65 Sugars, total (g) 3.35 29 more rows

Plus, a crust made with almond flour or vegetables like cauliflower tends to be much lower in carbs than regular pizza, and it will affect your blood sugar less significantly than crusts made with white or whole wheat flour.

Both the cauliflower crust and the whole-wheat crust offer fiber and protein, which play a key role in weight loss by helping to keep you feeling full and satisfied after a meal. But if you're not trying to cut carbs and are looking for that traditional pizza pie flavor, the whole-wheat crust is what you want.

The premade cauliflower crusts in your local grocery store or pizza restaurant are rarely crafted with the keto diet in mind. If you check the ingredients, you are likely to find corn starch, corn flour, potato starch, chickpea flour, potato flour, and/or tapioca starch.

Cauliflower is high in fiber which we all know is super important for our bodies. Fiber works to reduce inflammation and help your digestive system.

Using cauliflower and eggs, instead of traditional dough, allows your crust to be naturally lower in sodium, while also being gluten free.

“You can save the calories and carbs from a regular pizza crust by using a cauliflower crust, but if you load it with meat and cheese you've negated your healthy swap,” explains Lincoln. While everyone's tolerance is different, too much cauliflower can create G.I. distress, like excess gas and bloating.

The Nutrition Facts of Cauliflower Pizza Crust



In those two slices are 110 calories, 3 grams of protein, and 2.5 grams of fat, including 1.5 grams of saturated fat. As for carbs, cauliflower pizza crust comes in at 16 grams of carbohydrates.

But cauliflower does have a tiny bit more potassium than broccoli. And it truly deserves its low-carb crown, with just 5 grams of carbohydrate per cup (that's slightly less than broccoli).

What Experts Say. "Papa John's serves a variety of pizza, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. To save on calories, fat, carbohydrates, and sodium, it's best to choose a thin crust slice. Add vegetables for added fiber, vitamins, and minerals."

Your choice of crust covered with our signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, and pepperoni. With a pepperoni in almost every bite, it's one of our most popular pizzas.

So if you get 2,000 calories a day, between 900 and 1,300 calories should be from carbohydrates. That translates to between 225 and 325 grams of carbs a day.

Cauliflower is high in fiber which we all know is super important for our bodies. Fiber works to reduce inflammation and help your digestive system. Vegetables that are rich in fiber are also known to lower the risk of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Though cauliflower is a low-carb vegetable, not all cauliflower crust pizzas are keto-friendly. In fact, most store-bought products and restaurant-made cauliflower crusts have around the same amount of net carbs as traditional flour-based pizza.

Cauliflower crust is also lower in carbohydrates and calories than traditional pizza crusts. If you're looking for a lower-carb alternative to normal pizza, our cauliflower pizza is your best bet. When it comes to feeding your family, pizza is a no-brainer dinner option.

Cauliflower has several properties that may help with weight loss. First, it is low in calories with only 27 calories per cup (107 g), so you can eat a lot of it without significantly increasing your calorie intake ( 1 ). It can also serve as a low calorie substitute for high calorie foods, such as rice and flour.