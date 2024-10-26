Paris 2024 Olympics: Kyle Snyder ‘wouldn't be surprised if U.S. won six gold medals in men’s freestyle wrestling’ (2024)

Team USA may be sending their strongest-ever men’s wrestling team to a Games at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Headed up by 97kg Rio 2016 gold medallist Kyle Snyder and four-time world champion Kyle Dake, who will compete at 74kg, they have leaders that know how to perform on the biggest stages.

At 65kg, there is another world champion in Zain Retherford, who attributes his relentless work ethic to growing up on a pumpkin farm, while 125kg man-mountain Mason Parris, who won bronze at the 2023 World Championships, also made the plane.

At the other end of the experience scale, one of the sport’s most exciting young 86kg male grapplers in Aaron Brooks was also selected after eliminating reigning Olympic champion David Taylor at Trials.

Men’s 57kg wrestler Spencer Lee completes the line-up, having won the 2023 Pan American Games title and defeated three of his four opponents by technical fall in less than a minute at Trials.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we won six gold medals,” Snyder said at the USA Wrestling press conference ahead of competition at Paris 2024 in men’s freestyle.

“I think everybody could win if they wrestle their best on that day. So we have a very good team.”