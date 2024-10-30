Park Ridge Trash Schedule 2024 (Bulk Pickup, Holidays, Map) (2024)

We’re here to help you find the Park Ridge trash pickup schedule for 2024 including bulk pickup, recycling, holidays, and maps.

The City of Park Ridge is in Illinois with Oak Park to the south, Evanston, Niles to the northeast, Chicago to the southeast, Addison to the southwest, and Des Plaines to the northwest.

If there’s a change to your normal trash collection schedule then there’s a good chance your street sweeping schedule has changed too so make sure to check for updates.

Table of Contents See Also Etobicoke Garbage Schedule 2024 (Bulk Pickup, Holidays, Map)Park and Ride Wien: P&R Parkhäuser im Überblick Park Ridge Trash Collection Calendar 2024

Trash Pick Up Holidays

Park Ridge Trash Collection Map

Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024 Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.

Recycling Collection Calendar 2024

Frequently Asked Questions When is bulk pickup in Park Ridge? What day is trash pickup? What time does trash collection start? How can I contact Park Ridge Trash and Recycling Services?

Did we miss anything?

Park Ridge Trash Collection Calendar 2024

For normal trash collections schedules, visit https://parkridgeil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0b92057eb3724f76a750cdb9b7a3ebf2

Trash Pick Up Holidays

Here you can see the city-observed holidays.

New Year’s Day

Labor Day

Memorial Day

Thanksgiving Day

4th of July

Christmas Day

If the holiday falls on a weekday, on or before your scheduled collection, service will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the holiday week. If the holiday falls on Sunday, it will be observed on Monday and service will be delayed one day the entire week.

Park Ridge Trash Collection Map

Bulk Waste Pickup Calendar 2024

To find your bulk item pickup schedule visit: https://parkridgeil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0b92057eb3724f76a750cdb9b7a3ebf2 to find the collection day for your bulk waste.

Service includes collection of one to two bulk items per week (not appliances/oversized/overweight items) at no additional cost.

Oversized and overweight items are any single large or extra heavy item that requires Groot to schedule a special pick-up. An example of an oversized item is a piano, hot tub or any item that requirestwo or more peopleto lift. There is an additional fee for oversized items.

White goods such as: refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washers, air conditioners, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, dryers, water heaters, water softeners, dishwashers, stoves, ranges, furnaces, etc. require a special pick-up and separate disposal by the State of Illinois. Residents must call Groot at 800-244-1977 to schedule a pick-up in advance and to make payment.

Acceptable Items for Bulk Pickup

boxes

barrels

crates

furniture

similar items above that do not fit into a proper container and can be safely collected/lifted by one driver without assistance.

Unacceptable Items for Bulk Pickup

tires

car batteries

electronic waste

Have bulky items the city won’t pick up? You need a junk removal service.

If you have large items that the city won’t take from you, you may need to hire a junk removal service.

Junk removal services are not be as picky about the items they’re collecting so if the city won’t take the item, this may be your best bet. There’s usually a fee involved with junk removal but most companies can tell you ahead of time approximately what it’s going to cost.

There are a number of junk removal services in Park Ridge and I’m sure many of them will be able to help you out.

Recycling Collection Calendar 2024

Here’s the link to the recycling collection calendar: https://parkridgeil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0b92057eb3724f76a750cdb9b7a3ebf2

Click herefor a list of recyclable materials.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is bulk pickup in Park Ridge?

To find your bulky item pickup in your area visit: https://parkridgeil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0b92057eb3724f76a750cdb9b7a3ebf2

Service includes collection of one to two bulk items per week (not appliances/oversized/overweight items) at no additional cost.

Oversized and overweight items are any single large or extra heavy item that requires Groot to schedule a special pick-up. An example of an oversized item is a piano, hot tub or any item that requirestwo or more peopleto lift. There is an additional fee for oversized items.

White goods such as: refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washers, air conditioners, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, dryers, water heaters, water softeners, dishwashers, stoves, ranges, furnaces, etc. require a special pick-up and separate disposal by the State of Illinois. Residents must call Groot at 800-244-1977 to schedule a pick-up in advance and to make payment.

What day is trash pickup?

To find trash pickup on your street visit: https://parkridgeil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0b92057eb3724f76a750cdb9b7a3ebf2

What time does trash collection start?

Trash collection starts at 6:30 a.m. Make sure to have your bins on the curb by then.

Residents are required to use their 95-gallon cart for refuse and 65-gallon cart for recycling. The two carts need to be placed 4 feet apart with the handles facing the house on collection day.

How can I contact Park Ridge Trash and Recycling Services?

Groot Industries

2500 Landmeier Road, Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007

Phone: (800) 244-1977

Email: info@ groot.com

Mon-Fri 7:00 am – 5:00 pm, Sat 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Did we miss anything?

Hope you were able to find everything you need for the Park Ridge trash pickup schedule. We strive to provide the most up to date information so please let us know if you need anything else.