Part of a Minnesota home has plunged into the Blue Earth River as deadly Midwest flooding threatens the nearby Rapidan Dam | CNN (2024)

House collapses into river near dam in 'imminent failure condition'

Part of a house perched on the edge of the Blue Earth River in Minnesota collapsed into raging waters as deadly flooding that hit the Midwest threatened the nearby Rapidan Dam, which was built in the early 1900s.

“A portion of the house on the property closest to the Rapidan Dam has been undercut enough to have fallen into the river,” Blue Earth County authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

At least two people are dead after days of severe storms and catastrophic flooding in the Upper Midwest inundated homes and forced evacuations. The RapidanDam,near the city of Mankato, was in “imminent failure condition,” the Blue Earth County government said Monday. The dam was still standing Wednesday morning.

Assessment and response efforts are underway as the area has seen significant damage and loss of infrastructure and property, authorities said Wednesday. As a result of the partial failure and raging waters, the river has swallowed a home, a power substation and power poles, a steel shipping container, county equipment and more, said Blue Earth County Administrator Robert Meyer.

Officials are monitoring activity downstream to ensure that there’s no further damage, Meyer said Wednesday. They’re concerned that erosion could impact the pier supporting the County Road 9 bridge, affecting the structural integrity of the bridge. The county will “explore mitigation options to ensure that the bridge remains as well as the dam,” Meyer said.

“As we watch the house that was on that cliffside and the erosion of the hillside there, I think it just goes to show how incredibly powerful that water is,” John Cunningham, assistant commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday at a news conference. “It’s a reminder of how important it is to stay away from any moving water.”

The stricken home at the river’s edge is owned by the family of Jenny Barnes, which has also owned the nearby Dam Store for 50 years, CNN affiliate WCCO reported. “It’s very close to the house. We had to evacuate this morning, get as much as we could out. All the freezers and such,” Barnes told WCCO Monday. “It’s my childhood. I grew up in the house, I grew up in the Dam Store. I’ve been there all my life.”

Part of a Minnesota home has plunged into the Blue Earth River as deadly Midwest flooding threatens the nearby Rapidan Dam | CNN (2)

Water levels near Mankato have been holding steady for about a day and are expected to recede in the coming days and weeks, officials said Wednesday.

It was “inevitable” that the family would lose the house to the dangerous flooding, Barnes told CNN affiliate KARE. The family has experienced “tremendous loss and devastation,” said family spokesperson Louise Henderson at a news conference Wednesday.

The Dam Store, known for its homemade pies, has been in business since 1910 and owned by Barnes’ family since 1972.

“That’s our life, as well. That’s our business; that’s our livelihood. It’s everything to us,” Barnes told KARE. “There’s no stopping it. It’s going to go where it wants to go. It’s going to take what it wants to take. And everybody pray that it doesn’t take the Dam Store.”

As of Wednesday, there was no flow of water going over the dam as the bulk of the water went around the west side of the dam, Meyer said at a news conference.

Minnesota officials urged people to stay away from the water.

“Having been in water rescue my entire life, these are some of the most difficult conditions I have ever seen,” Cunningham said.

Water levels peaked at 29.7 feet and have been holding steady for about 24 hours, Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said Wednesday. Officials expect the river to recede to about 25.5 feet by Friday.

“Water is a powerful force,” Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “I think climate change is real, and we are experiencing the impacts of it here in Minnesota, all across the state.”

Flanagan said policy makers in the region need to focus on building climate resilient communities.

Part of a Minnesota home has plunged into the Blue Earth River as deadly Midwest flooding threatens the nearby Rapidan Dam | CNN (3)

Blue Earth County officials are monitoring the dam, but widespread evacuation orders have not been issued.

Rapidan Dam in a ‘state of disrepair’

The Rapidan Dam has been in a “state of disrepair” for years, according to a 2021 study.

“We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however, we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies,” the county said Monday. There were no plans for mass evacuations, authorities said Tuesday.

The Blue Earth River has cut around the west side of thedam, carrying debris and causing power outages, the county said Monday, noting that there was a “partial failure on the west abutment.”

The water flow rate at the dam peaked Monday and decreased slightly Tuesday, according to a news release from Blue Earth County emergency management officials. Authorities are continuing to monitor the dam and downstream impacts.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said dozens of homes in the town of Waterville, in Le Sueur County,were flooded up to the second floor.

TheRapidan Dam, which wascompleted in 1910, is owned by the county and is capable of generating 6 million watts of hydroelectric power. It’s about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Dams can break for a number of reasons, including overtopping due to flooding and structural failure, according toFEMA.

A2021 reportfrom Blue Earth County noted that regular flooding over the years, along with the “toll of time,” has caused significant damage to the dam. The report identified two solutions: repair or remove the dam. The county noted that both options have significant costs.

Part of a Minnesota home has plunged into the Blue Earth River as deadly Midwest flooding threatens the nearby Rapidan Dam | CNN (4)

Flooding near South Dakota's Big Sioux River prompted water rescues Tuesday.

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

While authorities continue to monitor the dam in Minnesota, communities around the Midwest are dealing with the impacts of devastating flooding.

A man in his mid-70s died in Clay County, Iowa, while trying to drive across rapid floodwaters on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the county sheriff’s office. The same day, an 87-year-old man died in a flood-related crash in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to the state highway patrol.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for some parts of Iowa, where a levee failure Tuesday morning on the Little Sioux River prompted the evacuation of communities.

The city of Rodney was evacuated, and the city of Correctionville was closed to non-residents, according to officials. A flash flood warning was issued for Rodney, the nearby city of Smithland and other rural areas near the river, officials said Tuesday.

In South Dakota, water rescue efforts were underway Tuesday afternoon in Sioux City, where the Big Sioux River crested at 45 feet – 7.3 feet above record levels – prompting homes along the river to be evacuated Monday.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said one neighborhood in particular, McCook Lake, was in a “very dangerous situation. Whole homes have fallen” into McCook Lake, Noem said.

The neighborhood has uprooted trees, live power lines across roads and 100-foot drop-offs in places where roads were washed out, the governor said, urging residents to stay away from the area.

The intense rainfall that led to the flooding in the Midwest has stopped, though light rainfall is expected to return to some areas Thursday.

CNN’s Andy Rose, Amanda Musa, Christina Zdanowicz, Zoe Sottile, Joe Sutton and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

FAQs

Is the Blue Earth River swallowing home near Rapidan Dam in southern Minnesota? ›

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The raging Blue Earth River, which caused an abutment of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam to partially fail, has now swallowed most of the iconic home that sits on a nearby embankment amid Minnesota's historic flooding. A nearby store could likely be next, according to the owners.

Is the Rapidan Dam store gone? ›

Blue Earth County bought the Rapidan Dam Store and demolished it in June to keep it from falling into the Blue Earth River. A nearby home owned by the same family collapsed into the river as raging waters caused an abutment of the 114-year-old dam to partially fail.

What is the name of the dam that broke in Minnesota? ›

—Minnesota's century-old Rapidan Dam captured the national spotlight last week when its partial failure destroyed a home and prompted county officials to demolish an adjacent store.

What does the Blue Earth River dump into? ›

The river deepens in the lower twelve miles, curving below rocky bluffs and wooded hills. Wildflowers add color to the shores in spring. The river runs north through Faribault and Blue Earth counties before the confluence with the Minnesota River near Mankato.

What dam in Minnesota is ready to break? ›

Here's what to know about its flooding and partial failure. A Minnesota dam was still standing Tuesday after floodwaters overcame parts of the structure and prompted officials to prepare for a potential collapse.

Who owns Rapidan Dam, Minnesota? ›

The dam was constructed from 1908 to 1910 to generate hydroelectric power. The dam and reservoir are owned by Blue Earth County, and the power plant and dam were operated by Eagle Creek Renewable Energy under an agreement with the county.

Did the Rapidan Dam break? ›

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota suffered a partial failure on June 24, 2024, resulting in a house along the Blue Earth River, near the dam, to fall into the river. The Dam Store was then demolished, after it couldn't be saved. Here is a recap of the Rapidan Dam situation.

How much did Blue Earth County pay for Rapidan Dam store? ›

The iconic Rapidan Dam Store was purchased by Blue Earth County and demolished on Friday after a contractor said it would be too dangerous to try to move. The county paid $40,700 for the store without the land while the entire property was valued at $57,000.

Why did they tear down the Dam Store? ›

— Blue Earth County officials on Friday bought and demolished the iconic Rapidan Dam Store to prevent it from falling into the Blue Earth River. The nearby home collapsed into the river earlier this week as the raging waters caused an abutment of the 114-year-old dam to partially fail.

Is the Hoover dam still setting? ›

The dam is made of a system of interlocking concrete blocks, so each block was raised about six inches every time concrete was poured on it. With this method, complete curing of the concrete was estimated to take about 100 years total, meaning that some of the concrete is still curing and getting harder today.

What dam was destroyed in 2024? ›

The Rapidan dam in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, failed on June 24, 2024, due to intense flooding. The breach has led officials to issue an urgent evacuation order for nearby residents. The flooding not only compromised the structural integrity of the dam but also resulted in significant infrastructure damage.

What dam is at risk in Minnesota? ›

The partial failure of Minnesota's 114-year-old Rapidan Dam highlights risks that many communities face as the number of dams in disrepair rises and climate change makes rainfall more frequent and severe.

What would happen if the Rapidan Dam collapsed? ›

Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal said the water level in a "catastrophic event would not be that significant." If there is a full collapse of the dam, county leaders say the river could rise another 2 feet or so. There is a levee system protecting the city and officials are confident it will hold up.

Where is the Blue Earth River located? ›

The Blue Earth River begins in northern Iowa and meets with the West Branch Blue Earth River in Faribault County in southern Minnesota.

What fish are in the Blue Earth River? ›

Nowadays, the Blue Earth River receives limited attention from canoeists and kayakers, as well as from local anglers targeting Chan- nel Catfish Ictalurus punctatus, nongame fish like the ubiquitous Common Carp Cyprinus carpio, or the popular Walleye Sander vit- reus.

What dam in Minnesota is failing? ›

FOX 9's Rob Olson spoke with those in the community about how it's impacting them currently. RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota suffered a partial failure on June 24, 2024, resulting in a house along the Blue Earth River, near the dam, to fall into the river.

