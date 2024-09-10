Past and Future Demigods Put Together to Read - Chapter 1 - orphan_account - Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2024)

Chapter Text

Percy pov:

I stood in the arena hacking away at the dummies. The straw spilled out easily with a twist of my sword and I gave a yell. I was frustrated. The battle with Kronos had ended a couple of months ago, but now that it was over, I didn't know what to do. So I just came down here to vent it out and after a while I was able to calm down. I wiped my brow and drank some water. I turned to go back to my cabin when a sea-green light enveloped me.

Thalia pov:

I slowly crept forward holding my bow when I heard the creature's footsteps. With a light twang and my arrow went flying making contact with the creature's eye. I stepped out from behind the bush and saw a beautiful golden deer. I quickly muttered an incantation in Ancient Greek and put my hand on it saying a soft blessing. A deer. I couldn't believe my luck, it was Lady Artemis' scared animal and she rarely let anyone kill it. I had obviously been blessed by my lady. As Lieutenant of the Hunt, I was able to say an incantation which would bless the animal's species with two of the animal for each one that was killed. Suddenly I saw a silvery-blue light and stalked up to it quickly. The logical side of me told me to leave it alone but the Huntress side was demanding to know what it was. I reached out my hand to touch it when without warning I was free falling towards the ground.

Nico pov:

I was in the Underworld trying to stay as far away from Persephone after she had just turned me into a dandelion again, when a dark light the colour of Dad's robes caught my attention. It flicked around as if it was trying to catch my attention. I cautiously walked towards the light and was pulled in and found myself falling with a screaming girl. "Thals?" I heard a boy ask. "Thalia? Percy?" I questioned them "Nico?!" they screamed. We fell to the floor when a padded netting of sorts caught us.

It was the winter solstice and Zeus was talking about some boring thing like usual and the four heroes Hercules, Perseus, Theseus and Orion were invited to watch. He was just about to finish when three teenagers fell from the sky. Hera looked grateful for the interruption and waved her hand so a special Greek sheet filled with feathers and moss appeared beneath the falling children. It caught two of them but the older of the two boys fell on to the hard tiled floor. They all expected him to be dead so it was a real surprise when he got up. "Why does something like that always happen to me?" he asked. "I mean seriously I land two steps away from the thing while you two land on it!" The younger boy laughed "well Percy me and Thalia are just special like that." The boy, Percy hissed "oh shut up Nico, let's see where we are."

Zeus getting impatient demanded to know who they were.

Nico paled "You really don't know who we are? You didn't summon us?"

Zeus straightened with pride thinking that he was able to summon mortals like that but answered "No, so introduce yourselves." Suddenly a large box dropped into the center of the room. then a note fluttered to the ground. Thalia bent down to pick it up.

"There's a note and it says:

"Dear confused and maybe angry gods and demigods,

Three of you from the future along with these books have gone back about a thousand years at least, and you are there to read about a very special demigod while they were at a big war,'

"War?" Ares muttered suddenly interested

'this demigod is Percy Jackson and don't worry time has stopped while you read this and in case you were wondering Zeus your future self approves of this plan. Artemis call Zoë Nightshade so we have another Hunter, Poseidon call Amphitrite and Triton and Hades call Persephone. Also do not hurt the future demigods no matter what happens, otherwise you will have to answer to us. Have a good reading!

By the most awesome gods ever Apollo and Hermes and the Fates,"

PS: Future Demigods please introduce yourselves by just name. This is because it might ruin the story. Thank you!

The tree of them looked towards each other and sighed. The boys nudged the girl to go first.

She shook her head exasperatedly but said "I am Thalia Grace." Then the shorter one wearing all black stated "I am Nico Di'Angelo," and sat down. The tall one shook his head "I'm Percy Jackson."

Then Zeus nodded towards the other four demigods. They introduced themselves as Perseus, Theseus, Orion and Hercules respectively. At Hercules Percy lunged and Thalia and Nico held him back.

"Percy calm down, we know but not now. Later alright?" Percy reluctantly nodded.

Artemis nodded " Alright then, I'll call Zoë," and suddenly the Huntress was there. Artemis quickly explained what was happening and she nodded though she was tense.

"Zoë please state your name and title in case the future demigods do not know you." Artemis asked her. Zoë, obeying her mistress told them "I am Zoë Nightshade, Lieutenant of Lady Artemis." The future demigods all looked away not able to meet her eye.

Hades and Poseidon called their wives and kid respectively. Persephone was given a throne next to Hades with black and red roses as a backseat with dozens of other flowers weaved in. Amphitrite's throne was next to Poseidon made from something that looked like the bottom half of an oyster and a backseat with a dozen, glimmering pearls. Triton's throne was next to Amphitrite's and looked a lot like Poseidon's but much more plain.

Hestia conjured benches for the demigods to sit on, and they silently thanked her.

"I guess we have to read these books, what are they called?" Percy muttered

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians:The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. Then there's another series The Heroes of Olympus: The Lost Hero, The Son of Neptune, The Mark of Athena, House of Hades and Blood of Olympus. I'm guessing The Lightning Thief is the first book we have to read." Athena answered looking over the books.

"I'll read first." Hera announced...Chapter 1...I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher