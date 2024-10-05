Path of Titans Commands List (2024)

Here's a list of useful Path of Titans commands for both players, server administrators & moderators! If you find this page useful, please let us know! We'll add to the chart below as new commands are added to the official builds (we do not include Public Test Builds as those could change or be removed). Some people may call these "cheat codes," which some are; but these are also useful administrative commands for servers!

Commands For Everyone

These Path of Titans Commands is available to all players, no matter what! These are not permission-lockable or deniable.

CMD Name CMD Perms Commands Description /rules Everyone Lists the rules of the server. /motd Everyone Displays the server's Message of the Day (MOTD). /help Everyone Lists all commands the player has access to, with a short description of each. /clear Everyone Clears the current chat channel (for you). /mapbug Everyone Copies current player position to clipboard. /bugsnap Everyone Loads dialogue for submitting a bug snapshot. Will not work with mods. /respawn Everyone Kills your creature and respawns them at a standard spawn point.

Useful if you get stuck. /mute (user) Everyone Mutes specified player for yourself, not others. /unmute (user) Everyone Unmutes specified player for yourself, not others. /listplayers Everyone Lists all players on the server. /whisper (user) (msg) Everyone Whispers message to the specified player.

If no player is specified, it will whisper to the last player you messaged. /w (user) (msg) Everyone Shortcut/alias for Whisper.





Administrator Commands​

The following sections are for Administrators, or for servers that have custom roles that grant some commands to other users, like Content Creators or Streamers on the server.





Common Admin Path of Titans Commands​

This is a list of the most commonly used Adminstrator Path of Titans commands. Bookmark this page for quick access!

CMD Name CMD Perms Commands Perm. & Description /save Administrator +Permission=save

Forces a server to save. /promote (user) (role) Administrator +Permission=promote

Promotes player to specified (admin) role. /demote (user) Administrator +Permission=promote

Removes all (admin) roles from the player. /kick (user) (reason) Administrator +Permission=kick

Kicks the user with a message. Can optionally leave messages blank. /ban (user) (reason) Administrator +Permission=ban

Bans the user with a message. Can optionally leave messages blank. /restart (sec) Administrator +Permission=restart

Restarts server after X seconds. /cancelrestart Administrator +Permission=restart

Cancels upcoming restart. /announce (message) Administrator +Permission=announce

Makes visible announcements to all players on top of the screen. /listpoi Administrator +Permission=listpoi

Lists all Points of Interest on the map. /listquests Administrator +Permission=listquests

Lists all quests on the map. /listroles Administrator +Permission=listroles

Lists all roles on the server. /listwaters Administrator +Permission=listwaters

Lists all bodies of water on the map. /listwaystones Administrator +Permission=listwaystones

Lists all waystones on the map. /weather (type) Administrator +Permission=weather

Sets weather to the specified type.

Available: ClearSky, Overcast, Fog, Cloudy, Rain, Storm /timeofday (time) Administrator +Permission=time of day

Sets the time of day. Available: morning, night day.

Can optionally set specified numbers for specific times.

Eg: /timeofday 2000. Midday is 1200, night is 2400 or 0. /day Administrator +Permission=time of day

Shorthand for timeofday.

Available: /day, /night, /morning.





Teleportation & Travel​

These path of titans commands pertain to quickly going from location to location. Very useful while running events on your server!

CMD Name CMD Perms Commands Perm. & Description /teleport (coords) Administrator +Permission=teleport

Teleports yourself to the specified coordinates.

unsafe Optional, use to change from a safe teleport to unsafe teleport /teleport (user) (coords) Administrator +Permission=teleport

Teleports the user to the specified coordinates.

unsafe Optional, use to change from a safe teleport to unsafe teleport /teleport (userA) (userB) Administrator +Permission=teleport

Teleports the first user to the second user.

unsafe Optional, use to change from a safe teleport to unsafe teleport /teleport (POIname) Administrator +Permission=teleport

Teleports yourself to a point within the specified POI.

unsafe Optional, use to change from a safe teleport to unsafe teleport /bring (user) Administrator +Permission=teleport

Brings the user to your location.

unsafe Optional, use to change from a safe teleport to unsafe teleport /goto (location) Administrator +Permission=teleport

Teleports you to the target location. Location can be a name, POI, or coords.

unsafe Optional, use to change from a safe teleport to unsafe teleport /teleportall (POIname) Administrator +Permission=teleportall

Teleports all users on the server to a point within the specified POI. /teleportall (coords) Administrator +Permission=teleportall

Teleports all users on the server to the specified coordinates. /bringall Administrator +Permission=teleportall

Teleports all players to your location.





Statistics Changing (Player Stats)​

If you need to change a player's stats, like healing them after a server 1-vs-1 battle event, this is the place to get these commands! You can change things like rewarding your players some Path of Titans marks (in-game currency) for winning events, though it's best to award all participants some marks just for participating to keep things fairer to all. Some things, like Growth Commands, exist in this section.

CMD Name CMD Perms Commands Perm. & Description /addmarks (user) # Administrator +Permission=setmarks

Sets your marks to the specified number. /setmarks # Administrator +Permission=setmarks

Sets a players marks to the specified number. /setmarks (user) # Administrator +Permission=setmarks

Add a number of marks to the player. /removemarks (user) # Administrator +Permission=setmarks

Removes a number of marks from the player. /heal Administrator +Permission=heal

Heals yourself. /heal (user) Administrator +Permission=heal

Heals the specified player. /healall Administrator +Permission=healall

Heals everyone. /godmode Administrator +Permission=godmode

Apply godmode to yourself.

Use this command again to toggle it on/off. /godmode (user) Administrator +Permission=godmode

Apply godmode to a user.

Use this command again to toggle it on/off. /(attribute) # Administrator +Permission=modify attribute

Sets your hunger to 100. Use /hunger <user> 100 to set a user's stats.

Other examples: /thirst 300 /stamina Jiggy 50 /oxygen 20 /modattr (user) (attr) 0.0-1 Administrator +Permission=modify attribute

Modifies the user's attribute by the value specified. This is additive, rather than /setattr, which overrides the value.

Some common attributes: Health MaxHealth Stamina Hunger MaxHunger /setattr (user) (attr) 0.0-1 Administrator +Permission=set attribute

Sets the user's attribute to the value specified.

Available Values: Growth, Health, Thirst, Hunger /givequest (user) (quest) Administrator +Permission=givequest

Assigns the specified quest to that player.





Misc Admin Commands​

These Path of Titans commands are just extra things that can sometimes be of use, but are not regularly/commonly used.

CMD Name CMD Perms Commands Perm. & Description /clearbodies Administrator +Permission=clearbodies

Clears all dead bodies from map. Helps clear lag. /waterquality (source) (0-100) Administrator +Permission=waterquality

Sets specified water body to quality #. /waystonecooldown (source) (0-100) Administrator +Permission=waystonecooldown

Sets specified waystone to % cooled down remaining. /playerinfo (user/ag-id) Administrator +Permission=playerinfo

Shows specified player info. /servermute (name/ag-id) (time) (admin reason) (user reason) Administrator +Permission=servermute

Mutes a player serverwide. If 0 is given for time, lasts forever. Can specify, example: 20m, 4h, 1d. /serverunmute (user/ag-id) Administrator +Permission=serverunmute

Unmutes a serverwide mute for specified player. /whitelist (user/ag-id) Administrator +Permission=whitelist

Adds player to whitelist/allowlist. /delwhitelist (user/ag-id) Administrator +Permission=delwhitelist

Removes player from whitelist/allowlist. /reloadbans Administrator +Permission=reloadbans

Reloads server ban file. /reloadmutes Administrator +Permission=reloadmutes

Reloads server mute file. /reloadwhitelist Administrator +Permission=reloadwhitelist

Reloads server whitelist/allowlist.

Misc Commands

These commands can be helpful for certain roles, like giving Spectator to your YouTube and/or Streamers on your server so they can use it to cast events up close without risking the death of their creatures (say, in 1v1 events or such).

CMD Name Common Roles Commands Perm. & Description Spectator Mode Admin, Mod, Creators AllowSpectatorAccess=True

Put this near the bottom, after OverrideAdminChatColor,

and before ReservedSlot for best performance. N/A N/A N/A

Sample Commands.INI Perm Config

This sample config adds Owner, Admin, Moderator, and Creator permissions. Gold for Owner, Bright Red Admin, Bright Green Moderator, and Purple Creator. Gives Owners all permissions, Admins most (except a few like restart and such), Moderators useful permissions, and Creators access to Spectator, Teleport, and Announce.

[Role:Owner]

+Permission=save

+Permission=promote

+Permission=kick

+Permission=ban

+Permission=restart

+Permission=announce

+Permission=listpoi

+Permission=listquests

+Permission=listroles

+Permission=listwaters

+Permission=listwaystones

+Permission=weather

+Permission=time of day

+Permission=teleport

+Permission=teleportall

+Permission=setmarks

+Permission=heal

+Permission=healall

+Permission=godmode

+Permission=modify attribute

+Permission=set attribute

+Permission=givequest

+Permission=clearbodies

+Permission=waterquality

+Permission=waystonecooldown

+Permission=playerinfo

+Permission=servermute

+Permission=serverunmute

+Permission=whitelist

+Permission=delwhitelist

+Permission=reloadbans

+Permission=reloadmutes

+Permission=reloadwhitelist

ChatColor=(R=255,G=215,B=0,A=255)

OverrideAdminChatColor=True

AllowSpectatorAccess=True

ReservedSlot=True [Role:Admin]

+Permission=save

+Permission=promote

+Permission=kick

+Permission=ban

+Permission=announce

+Permission=listpoi

+Permission=listquests

+Permission=listroles

+Permission=listwaters

+Permission=listwaystones

+Permission=weather

+Permission=time of day

+Permission=teleport

+Permission=teleportall

+Permission=setmarks

+Permission=heal

+Permission=healall

+Permission=godmode

+Permission=modify attribute

+Permission=set attribute

+Permission=givequest

+Permission=clearbodies

+Permission=waterquality

+Permission=waystonecooldown

+Permission=playerinfo

+Permission=servermute

+Permission=serverunmute

+Permission=whitelist

+Permission=delwhitelist

ChatColor=(R=255,G=22,B=12,A=255)

OverrideAdminChatColor=True

AllowSpectatorAccess=True

ReservedSlot=True [Role:Moderator]

+Permission=save

+Permission=kick

+Permission=ban

+Permission=announce

+Permission=listpoi

+Permission=listquests

+Permission=listroles

+Permission=listwaters

+Permission=listwaystones

+Permission=weather

+Permission=time of day

+Permission=teleport

+Permission=teleportall

+Permission=setmarks

+Permission=heal

+Permission=healall

+Permission=godmode

+Permission=givequest

+Permission=clearbodies

+Permission=playerinfo

+Permission=servermute

+Permission=serverunmute

+Permission=whitelist

+Permission=delwhitelist

ChatColor=(R=102,G=255,B=0,A=255)

OverrideAdminChatColor=True

AllowSpectatorAccess=True

ReservedSlot=True [Role:Creator]

+Permission=announce

+Permission=listpoi

+Permission=listwaters

+Permission=listwaystones

+Permission=teleport

+Permission=teleportall

ChatColor=(R=200,G=0,B=200,A=255)

OverrideAdminChatColor=True

AllowSpectatorAccess=True

ReservedSlot=False [PlayerRoles]

733-765-037=Owner Click to expand...

Make sure to change the PlayerRoles for Owner to your own ID! This is Kenson's ID, and config used on Meso (WIP, not up)! We also recommend keeping the "Reserved Slot" for Creators off, unless you don't plan to give it to many people.

If you plan to have a lot of Creator-ranked people, keep it set to False so other players can still join! [Reserved slots lock a slot to each player, so if you have 10 players with reservations, and 20 slots, only 10 can join at a time]

