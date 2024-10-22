Patronus Quiz: What Animal Would Yours Be? (In 2024) (2024)

The Patronus Charm is one of the most powerful spells in the entire series. It is used a lot throughout the series and mostly serves as protection against Dementors. There are two forms, incorporeal and corporeal. An incorporeal (or non-corporeal) version does not resemble any living creature. A corporeal version takes on the form of an animal. Have you ever wondered, what would be my Patronus? If so, you have come to the right place. Take our Harry Potter Patronus quiz to find out which animal that yours would take the form of.
What Is Your Patronus? Take Our Quiz To Find Out
Instructions: All you have to do is answer the personality questions below about yourself. At the very end, it will let you know what would be yours!
List Of The Known Patronus Forms Of Characters From The Series
Harry Potter’s is a Stag
Harry was first able to conjure the charm at the age of 13, which was seen as an impressive feat. We later saw him use it several more times throughout the series.
A stag is a male deer and it is the same as his father’s Animagus form. Speaking of which, make sure to take our Animagus quiz, where we will let you know what yours would be.
Hermione Granger’s is an otter.
JK Rowling has said that her favorite animal is an otter. Hermione is one of her favorite characters from the series, which is why she decided to give her that as a Patronus.
Ron Weasley’s is a Jack Russell Terrier
During an interview, JK Rowling says that she picked this for Ron because her own family has a Jack Russell Terrier as their pet.
Jack Russell Terriers also have a tendency to chase around smaller animals, with otters being one of the ones mentioned. This was some subtle foreshadowing from Rowling for Ron and Hermione’s romance in the books.
James Potter’s is a Stag
As noted from Harry, this is a male deer. It takes the exact same form as his Animagus.
Lily Potter’s is a Doe
A doe is a female deer and the female version of a Stag.
Severus Snape’s is a Doe
As we found out at the end of the series, Snape was in love with Lily Potter for his entire life. As a result, his Patronus took the same form as hers.
Rowling has revealed that Snape is the only Death Eater who could conjure the charm. This is obviously because Snape was not actually a Death Eater but only pretending to be.
Albus Dumbledore’s is a Phoenix
A Phoenix is a mythical bird that is able to regenerate. This is the same species as Dumbledore’s prized pet, who is named Fawkes.
Make sure to take our Harry Potter pet quiz, where we will let you know what animal that you would bring to Hogwarts with you.
Remus Lupin’s is a wolf
JK Rowling has made it clear that his takes the form of a regular wolf and not a werewolf.
Nymphadora Tonks’ was a Jack Rabbit and then it turned into a Wolf
It was revealed during Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince that Tonks’ Patronus form changed after she fell in love with Remus Lupin. Tonks’ Patronus took the form of a Jack Rabbit before it changed.
The interesting thing here is that Patronus’ can end up changing, so you aren’t necessarily stuck with the same one for life.
Minerva McGonagall’s is a Cat
Professor McGonagall casts the Patronus charm in the Deathly Hallows book. She used three cats in order to serve as messengers for the other Heads of Houses to inform them about what was happening. They are described as silver, with “spectacle markings around their eyes”.
Dolores Umbridge’s is a Cat
JK Rowling has said that Umbridge is one of the few Witches or Wizards with “questionable morals” who is able to successfully conjure the charm.
Ginny Weasley’s is a Horse
The Order of the Phoenix movie shows Ginny successfully casting the charm.
Seamus Finnigan’s is a Fox
This was revealed during the Battle of Hogwarts in the Deathly Hallows novel.
Luna Lovegood’s is a Hare
The Order of the Phoenix movie shows Luna successfully casting the charm. A Hare is very similar to a rabbit.
Arthur Weasley’s is a Weasel
This was revealed in the Deathly Hallows novel when Arthur used the charm to send a message to Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
Kingsley Shacklebolt’s is a Lynx
In the books, Shacklebolt’s charm is revealed to be a Lynx. During the Deathly Hallows Part 1 movie, Kingsley’s charm is shown to be non-corporeal. For anybody wondering, a Lynx is a medium-sized wild cat.
Cho Chang’s is a Swan
This was revealed during a meeting of Dumbledore’s Army in Order of the Phoenix.
Ernie Macmillan’s is a Boar
This was revealed in the Deathly Hallows novel during the Battle of Hogwarts. Ernie used the charm and helped to save Harry, Ron, and Hermione from some Dementors.
Aberforth Dumbledore’s is a Goat
This is revealed in the Deathly Hallows novel. It is based on him and Ariana Dumbledore feeding goats together in their spare time before her passing.
Fred & George Weasley’s is a Magpie
This was revealed by JK Rowling on Twitter. A Magpie is a type of bird and one of its definitions is “a person who chatters noisily”.
Hedley Fleetwood‘s is a Woolly Mammoth
This was revealed in the Wonderbook: Book of Spells. A Wooly Mammoth is an extinct species and extremely rare.
Symposia Rawle‘s is a Ladybird
This was revealed in the Wonderbook: Book of Spells. A ladybird is a small beetle.
Illyius‘ is a Mouse
This was revealed in the Wonderbook: Book of Spells.
Constance Pickering‘s is a Unicorn
She worked for the British Ministry of Magic and is known from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite video game.
Patricia Rakepick‘s is a Lioness
She serves as the main antagonist in the Hogwarts Mystery video game.
List Of All Patronus Forms
According to the Harry Potter Wiki, below are all of the known forms that yours can take the form of:
- Aardvark
- Badger
- Bat
- Black, Brown, and Polar Bears.
- Various types of Birds, including: Crow, Falcon, Eagle, Hummingbird, Kingfisher, Magpie, Robin, and more.
- Buffalo
- Capuchin Monkey
- Various types of Cats, including Persian, Ginger, Siberian, Sphinx, and more.
- Cheetah
- Various types of Dogs, including Beagle, Greyhound, Husky, Jack Russell terrier, Rottweiler, St Bernard, and more.
- Doe
- Dolphin
- Dragon
- Dragonfly
- Elephant
- Erumpent
- Fire Dwelling Salamander
- Fox
- Goat
- Brown and Mountain Hare
- Hedgehog
- Hippogriff
- Hyena
- Impala
- Leopard
- Leopardess
- Lion
- Lioness
- Lynx
- Various types of Mares, including Black, White, Chestnut, and more.
- Mink
- Mole
- Wood and Field Mice
- Occamy
- Orangutan
- Orca
- Oryx
- Otter
- Various types of Owls, including Brown, Eagle, Snowy, Great Grey, and more.
- Phoenix
- Pine Marten
- Jack and Wild Rabbits
- Rat
- Rhinoceros
- Runespoor
- Salmon
- Seal
- Shark
- Shrew
- Various types of Snakes, including Rattlesnake, Black Mamba, Python, King Cobra, and more.
- Red and Grey Squirrels
- Stag
- Various types of Stallions, including Black, White, Chestnut, and Bay.
- Stoat
- Black and White Swans.
- Thestral
- Tiger
- Tigress
- Unicorn
- Vole
- Weasel
- Wild Boar
- Wildcat
- Winged Horse
- Wolf
F.A.Q
What Is Draco Malfoy’s Patronus?
On her website, J.K Rowling revealed that Draco did not know how to cast a Patronus charm. As a result, he does not have an official form. Some fans have speculated that Draco would be able to cast the charm in his later years, especially after he had children.
We will update this section if J.K Rowling ever officially lets us know what his would be.
What Is Sirius Black’s Patronus?
Many fans assume that it would be a large black dog, which is the same as his Animagus form. J.K Rowling has never confirmed this to be true. It would make sense though as James Potter’s was confirmed to be Stag, which is the same as his Animagus form.
What Is Neville Longbottom’s Patronus?
In the Deathly Hallows book, it was revealed that Neville could only cast a non-Corporeal Patronus, which means that it does not take the form of any animal.
If I had to pick for him, I would guess something like a dog as he proved his bravery throughout the series. It could also be something that loves plants, like a guinea pig.
So, what is your Harry Potter Patronus? Let us know in the comment section and make sure to also share this with your friends on social media. If we missed any known forms, please get into contact with us and we will be sure to add them!
If you enjoyed this, make sure to also take our Harry Potter Wand quiz, which will let you know what your core would be.