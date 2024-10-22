Patronus Quiz: What Animal Would Yours Be? (In 2024) (2024)

The Patronus Charm is one of the most powerful spells in the entire series. It is used a lot throughout the series and mostly serves as protection against Dementors. There are two forms, incorporeal and corporeal. An incorporeal (or non-corporeal) version does not resemble any living creature. A corporeal version takes on the form of an animal. Have you ever wondered, what would be my Patronus? If so, you have come to the right place. Take our Harry Potter Patronus quiz to find out which animal that yours would take the form of.

What Is Your Patronus? Take Our Quiz To Find Out

Instructions: All you have to do is answer the personality questions below about yourself. At the very end, it will let you know what would be yours!

0% Choose your favorite spell Wingardium Leviosa Riddikulus Aguamenti Protego Avada Kedavra Expelliarmus What would be your favorite class at Hogwarts? Transfiguration Flying Defense Against The Dark Arts Charms Care of Magical Creatures I never pay attention in school Choose the word that best describes you Loyal Fierce Strong Smart Independent Funny Wise Resilient See Also Countries of the World QuizTeam USA just survived Serbia. It faces an even bigger test against France’s home-court advantage | CNNThe Ultimate 1950s Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Decade? Choose the book that you would most like to read Magical Mediterranean Water Plants and Their Properties Year with the Yeti Beating the Bludgers: A Study of Defensive Strategies in Quidditch The Wonder of Wigtown Wanderers, He Flew Like a Madman Theories of Transubstantial Transfiguration Broken Balls: When Fortunes Turn Foul Home Life and Social Habits of British Muggles Wanderings With Werewolves Choose your favorite magic shop Zonko's Joke Shop Eeylops Owl Emporium Flourish & Blotts Quality Quidditch Supplies Magical Menagerie The Leaky Cauldron The Hog's Head Madam Malkin's Robes for All Occasions Choose your favorite character from the Harry Potter series Ron Weasley Hermione Granger Rubeus Hagrid Albus Dumbledore Luna Lovegood Minerva McGonagall Fred or George Weasley Harry Potter Patronus Dog Lion Bear Owl Kitten Otter Phoenix Donkey

List Of The Known Patronus Forms Of Characters From The Series

Harry Potter’s is a Stag

Harry was first able to conjure the charm at the age of 13, which was seen as an impressive feat. We later saw him use it several more times throughout the series.

A stag is a male deer and it is the same as his father’s Animagus form. Speaking of which, make sure to take our Animagus quiz, where we will let you know what yours would be.

Hermione Granger’s is an otter.

JK Rowling has said that her favorite animal is an otter. Hermione is one of her favorite characters from the series, which is why she decided to give her that as a Patronus.

Ron Weasley’s is a Jack Russell Terrier

During an interview, JK Rowling says that she picked this for Ron because her own family has a Jack Russell Terrier as their pet.

Jack Russell Terriers also have a tendency to chase around smaller animals, with otters being one of the ones mentioned. This was some subtle foreshadowing from Rowling for Ron and Hermione’s romance in the books.

James Potter’s is a Stag

As noted from Harry, this is a male deer. It takes the exact same form as his Animagus.

Lily Potter’s is a Doe

A doe is a female deer and the female version of a Stag.

Severus Snape’s is a Doe

As we found out at the end of the series, Snape was in love with Lily Potter for his entire life. As a result, his Patronus took the same form as hers.

Rowling has revealed that Snape is the only Death Eater who could conjure the charm. This is obviously because Snape was not actually a Death Eater but only pretending to be.

Albus Dumbledore’s is a Phoenix

A Phoenix is a mythical bird that is able to regenerate. This is the same species as Dumbledore’s prized pet, who is named Fawkes.

Make sure to take our Harry Potter pet quiz, where we will let you know what animal that you would bring to Hogwarts with you.

Remus Lupin’s is a wolf

JK Rowling has made it clear that his takes the form of a regular wolf and not a werewolf.

Nymphadora Tonks’ was a Jack Rabbit and then it turned into a Wolf

It was revealed during Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince that Tonks’ Patronus form changed after she fell in love with Remus Lupin. Tonks’ Patronus took the form of a Jack Rabbit before it changed.

The interesting thing here is that Patronus’ can end up changing, so you aren’t necessarily stuck with the same one for life.

Minerva McGonagall’s is a Cat

Professor McGonagall casts the Patronus charm in the Deathly Hallows book. She used three cats in order to serve as messengers for the other Heads of Houses to inform them about what was happening. They are described as silver, with “spectacle markings around their eyes”.

Dolores Umbridge’s is a Cat

JK Rowling has said that Umbridge is one of the few Witches or Wizards with “questionable morals” who is able to successfully conjure the charm.

Ginny Weasley’s is a Horse

The Order of the Phoenix movie shows Ginny successfully casting the charm.

Seamus Finnigan’s is a Fox

This was revealed during the Battle of Hogwarts in the Deathly Hallows novel.

Luna Lovegood’s is a Hare

The Order of the Phoenix movie shows Luna successfully casting the charm. A Hare is very similar to a rabbit.

Arthur Weasley’s is a Weasel

This was revealed in the Deathly Hallows novel when Arthur used the charm to send a message to Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Kingsley Shacklebolt’s is a Lynx

In the books, Shacklebolt’s charm is revealed to be a Lynx. During the Deathly Hallows Part 1 movie, Kingsley’s charm is shown to be non-corporeal. For anybody wondering, a Lynx is a medium-sized wild cat.

Cho Chang’s is a Swan

This was revealed during a meeting of Dumbledore’s Army in Order of the Phoenix.

Ernie Macmillan’s is a Boar

This was revealed in the Deathly Hallows novel during the Battle of Hogwarts. Ernie used the charm and helped to save Harry, Ron, and Hermione from some Dementors.

Aberforth Dumbledore’s is a Goat

This is revealed in the Deathly Hallows novel. It is based on him and Ariana Dumbledore feeding goats together in their spare time before her passing.

Fred & George Weasley’s is a Magpie

This was revealed by JK Rowling on Twitter. A Magpie is a type of bird and one of its definitions is “a person who chatters noisily”.

Hedley Fleetwood‘s is a Woolly Mammoth

This was revealed in the Wonderbook: Book of Spells. A Wooly Mammoth is an extinct species and extremely rare.

Symposia Rawle‘s is a Ladybird

This was revealed in the Wonderbook: Book of Spells. A ladybird is a small beetle.

Illyius‘ is a Mouse

This was revealed in the Wonderbook: Book of Spells.

Constance Pickering‘s is a Unicorn

She worked for the British Ministry of Magic and is known from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite video game.

Patricia Rakepick‘s is a Lioness

She serves as the main antagonist in the Hogwarts Mystery video game.

List Of All Patronus Forms

According to the Harry Potter Wiki, below are all of the known forms that yours can take the form of:

Aardvark

Badger

Bat

Black, Brown, and Polar Bears.

Various types of Birds , including: Crow, Falcon, Eagle, Hummingbird, Kingfisher, Magpie, Robin, and more.

, including: Crow, Falcon, Eagle, Hummingbird, Kingfisher, Magpie, Robin, and more. Buffalo

Capuchin Monkey

Various types of Cats , including Persian, Ginger, Siberian, Sphinx, and more.

, including Persian, Ginger, Siberian, Sphinx, and more. Cheetah

Various types of Dogs , including Beagle, Greyhound, Husky, Jack Russell terrier, Rottweiler, St Bernard, and more.

, including Beagle, Greyhound, Husky, Jack Russell terrier, Rottweiler, St Bernard, and more. Doe

Dolphin

Dragon

Dragonfly

Elephant

Erumpent

Fire Dwelling Salamander

Fox

Goat

Brown and Mountain Hare

Hedgehog

Hippogriff

Hyena

Impala

Leopard

Leopardess

Lion

Lioness

Lynx

Various types of Mares, including Black, White, Chestnut, and more.

including Black, White, Chestnut, and more. Mink

Mole

Wood and Field Mice

Occamy

Orangutan

Orca

Oryx

Otter

Various types of Owls , including Brown, Eagle, Snowy, Great Grey, and more.

, including Brown, Eagle, Snowy, Great Grey, and more. Phoenix

Pine Marten

Jack and Wild Rabbits

Rat

Rhinoceros

Runespoor

Salmon

Seal

Shark

Shrew

Various types of Snakes , including Rattlesnake, Black Mamba, Python, King Cobra, and more.

, including Rattlesnake, Black Mamba, Python, King Cobra, and more. Red and Grey Squirrels

Stag

Various types of Stallions , including Black, White, Chestnut, and Bay.

, including Black, White, Chestnut, and Bay. Stoat

Black and White Swans.

Thestral

Tiger

Tigress

Unicorn

Vole

Weasel

Wild Boar

Wildcat

Winged Horse

Wolf

F.A.Q

What Is Draco Malfoy’s Patronus?

On her website, J.K Rowling revealed that Draco did not know how to cast a Patronus charm. As a result, he does not have an official form. Some fans have speculated that Draco would be able to cast the charm in his later years, especially after he had children.

We will update this section if J.K Rowling ever officially lets us know what his would be.

What Is Sirius Black’s Patronus?

Many fans assume that it would be a large black dog, which is the same as his Animagus form. J.K Rowling has never confirmed this to be true. It would make sense though as James Potter’s was confirmed to be Stag, which is the same as his Animagus form.

What Is Neville Longbottom’s Patronus?

In the Deathly Hallows book, it was revealed that Neville could only cast a non-Corporeal Patronus, which means that it does not take the form of any animal.

If I had to pick for him, I would guess something like a dog as he proved his bravery throughout the series. It could also be something that loves plants, like a guinea pig.

So, what is your Harry Potter Patronus?

If you enjoyed this, make sure to also take our Harry Potter Wand quiz, which will let you know what your core would be.