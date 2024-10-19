Peak Consulting | About (2024)

Laura’s corporate career began at Patagonia Sportswear, a company recognized for their unique approach to culture, employee engagement, and quality products. She oversaw a division of Human Resources along with employee relations and cultural assessment for over 500 employees. Upon leaving Patagonia, Laura moved to Seattle and began her work in consulting with Drake, Beam, Morin, inc., a global consulting firm specializing in change management and career transition.

In the mid 90’s, Laura decided to take the leap and start her own consulting practice enabling her to stay true to her personalized client approach and provide executive coaching, culture building, and strategic planning with start-up to fortune 500 companies. Clients included Port of Seattle, Microsoft, Starbucks, Nordstrom and Philips Medical Systems.

​​Laura moved back to Wyoming in 2008 to be closer to family and expanded her consulting practice to the Rocky Mountain region. She was asked to join Sheridan Memorial Hospital as their Chief Strategic Officer in early 2015.In July 2017, she returned to her role as Principal Consultant and further grow the services and team at Peak Consulting.

She is passionate about building teams and community. Laura has served onthe board of directorsfor the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Society of Human Resource Management, SAGE Community Arts and the WYO Theater Foundation. She has a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northern Arizona University and studied in the master’s program at the Leadership Institute of Seattle.

Click here to read the Forbes articlethat Laura was featured in, sharing tips on building organizational morale and improving team work.