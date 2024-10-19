Peak Consulting | About (2024)

THE PEAK PURPOSE
Peak Consulting is a Wyoming based firm with more than 20 years’ experience working with start-up to Fortune 500 companies in the for profit and not-for-profit arena. We believe people are most successful and fulfilled when they’re able to perform at their peak, regardless of their level or the limitations they’re facing. We are passionate about partnering with our clients to increase their performance through coaching, training, or just a conversation to gain confidence to take the next step.
Laura Lehan
Principal Consultant
Laura’s corporate career began at Patagonia Sportswear, a company recognized for their unique approach to culture, employee engagement, and quality products. She oversaw a division of Human Resources along with employee relations and cultural assessment for over 500 employees. Upon leaving Patagonia, Laura moved to Seattle and began her work in consulting with Drake, Beam, Morin, inc., a global consulting firm specializing in change management and career transition.
In the mid 90’s, Laura decided to take the leap and start her own consulting practice enabling her to stay true to her personalized client approach and provide executive coaching, culture building, and strategic planning with start-up to fortune 500 companies. Clients included Port of Seattle, Microsoft, Starbucks, Nordstrom and Philips Medical Systems.
Laura moved back to Wyoming in 2008 to be closer to family and expanded her consulting practice to the Rocky Mountain region. She was asked to join Sheridan Memorial Hospital as their Chief Strategic Officer in early 2015.In July 2017, she returned to her role as Principal Consultant and further grow the services and team at Peak Consulting.
She is passionate about building teams and community. Laura has served onthe board of directorsfor the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Society of Human Resource Management, SAGE Community Arts and the WYO Theater Foundation. She has a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northern Arizona University and studied in the master’s program at the Leadership Institute of Seattle.
Click here to read the Forbes articlethat Laura was featured in, sharing tips on building organizational morale and improving team work.
Stacia Skretteberg, PHR, SHRM-CP
Human Resource (HR) Consultant
Stacia has over 20 year’s experience in the human resources field. Over the past 11 years she has been providing consulting to both for profit and non-profit organizations. She has held human resources and management roles in industries spanning retail, communications, hospitality, and food and beverage.
She recognizes that businesses often do not have the means to hire a full-time human resource person or maintain an HR department, yet so many have employee-related needs and challenges. In these situations, she provides clients with innovative HR solutions that are easy to implement. Her passion for human resources is clear, as is her down-to-earth realistic approach to assisting clients in solving their workplace issues.
Stacia received her bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University and is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and SHRM-CP. She has served as the president of the board of directors for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and the local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
Camden Easterling
Consultant
Camden has 20 years of experience in communications and marketing along with expertise in leading teams. She has worked with organizations ranging from local startups to national companies, serving in roles including consultant, in-house strategist, team leader, and project manager.
For Camden, strong companies are built on solid strategy and clear communications. She listens closely to what clients need then devises solutions rooted in strategy and communication while also ensuring clients have what they need to implement their plans. Camden is mindful of both clients’ possibilities and their real-world limitations. She thrives on seeing clients, teams, projects, and processes functioning seamlessly.
Camden previously served as the marketing andcommunications director for Vacutech LLC in Sheridan. She has also worked with marketing and communications agencies in Sheridan and Bozeman. She most recently managed the content marketing team for a national environmental consulting firm. Her clients have included Clarisonic (later purchased by L’Oreal), Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute, Ahnu footwear (later acquired by Teva), the City of Sheridan, First Federal Bank and Trust of Sheridan, and countless small businesses. She began her career writing for daily newspapers in Montana and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University.
Jessie Dafoe
Consultant
Jessie is a Wyoming native specializing in organizational strategy.She is skilled at guiding organizations of varying sizes and growth stages through strategic planning, leadership development, and implementation of operational plans. Additionally, Jessie focuses on governmental affairs work and crafting thoughtful policy solutions for Wyomingites.
Jessie’s career, which spans more than two decades of working in close partnership with leaders from each of Wyoming’s economic industries, began as an intern in the office of then-Representative Cynthia Lummis (R-WY). Next, she focused on regulatory issues for the Wyoming Resource Alliance and most recently led Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom as their Executive Director.
She was raised on her family’s ranch, graduated from the University of Wyoming, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business and a Master of Business Administration. Jessie is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Wyoming.
Nicole Micheli-Cowley
Consultant
Raised on a cattle ranch in southwestern Wyoming, Nicole’s upbringing and personal values compel her continued commitment to authentic leadership in the workplace. She has developed an array of skills across multiple industries; most recently engaging with the Oil and Energy sector. Nicole has over a decade of experience, including work as an HR Director, and in Operations and Logistics within engineering and major transportation companies. She recently led HR in a company experiencing significant growth, designing all benefits, HR policies, and employee training programs.
She specializes in creating genuine, value driven environments that balance the employee’s wellbeing and business goals. Nicole combines a no nonsense approach with a unique ability to make people feel confident and successful in whatever capacity she is serving. She helps design targeted solutions for challenges with compensation and benefits, payroll, workers compensation, unemployment compliance, strategic role creation, succession planning, establishing a strong team culture and employee engagement.
Nicole earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University, and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Colorado State University. She has served on the board of Wyoming Ag in the Classroom for the past 8 years, where she has encouraged youth of the state to become wise stewards over Wyoming’s vast resources. Nicole has also served in various community, youth and 4H organizations, and as a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.
“Our organization needed a consulting company to create HR solutions that were as unique as we are, and Peak Consulting delivered perfectly. Camden took the time to get to know our company on an in-depth level, and Peak created a tool that was both highly customized and in line with industry standards and requirements. We continue to engage with Peak for ongoing staff development and would recommend them to businesses looking for a personalized and professional approach.”
Paula Mongold, Director of Operations, Natrona Collective Health Trust
“Camden and Peak Consulting have provided the Museum at the Bighorns with a range of critical services over the past year…Peak Consulting has provided the Museum with continued support and guidance through a year of change and growth. Camden specifically has been a key figure in coaching our Board of Directors though some big decisions and helping bring us together as a team. Great things are ahead for the Museum and are in no small part due to the services of Camden and Peak Consulting.”
Thane Magelky, President, Museum at the Bighorns Board of Directors
“Finding a firm that understood the role of our organization in the community, and thus the significance of our open position, was invaluable. We appreciate your willingness to take the time to understand our expectations, as well as your patience in adjusting the search to reflect our criteria. The professionalism, availability, and experience displayed by Peak Consulting are directly responsible for the completion of a successful search.”
Whitney Benefits Board of Directors
"Laura provided excellent executive coaching, invaluable advice and respect when I needed it most. She also worked with my team and her guidance and training gave them a fresh perspective on their career objectives."
Bob Anderson, Director Software Development, T-Mobile
"I contacted Laura because I wasn't comfortable dealing with poor employee performance issues. She is a highly skilled executive coach, has a keen intuition, and brings a level of caring to each situation that goes beyond addressing the obvious issues with which she is presented. Thanks to Laura's insightful advice, I can sleep at night now!"
Lisa Rice, Attorney, Law Office of Lisa Rice, P.C.
“Stacia has become our ‘go-to’ resource on all key decisions my company has made related to our employees, training and benefits. We’d recommend Peak Consulting to every business owner – as a matter of fact – we already have.”
Jesus Rios, CEO, Ptolemy Data Systems