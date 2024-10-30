Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza, Fort Myers, FL (2024)

Please verify your coverage directly with the provider's office when scheduling an appointment. (239) 343-9890

Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza is a medical group practice located in Fort Myers, FL that specializes in Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatric Nephrology, and is open 5 days per week.

Endocrinology is the science that studies these glands and the effects of the hormones. Problems seen by pediatric endocrinologists are often quite different from those commonly seen by endocrinologists who care for adults. Special training in pediatric conditions as they relate to growth and development is important.

Pediatric Endocrinology Tests and Diagnosis Blood tests.

Computed tomography (CT) scans.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs)

Positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

Stimulation tests.

Ultrasounds.

Growth Problems



A child's growth comes in spurts, happening all of a sudden after a period of no growth at all. This is normal! However, when your child begins to grow too much too fast or instead does not grow at all for an extended period of time, it may be time to visit your pediatric endocrinologist.

The salary range for a Pediatric Endocrinologist job is from $204,955 to $275,370 per year in Florida.

If your primary healthcare provider suspects your body may be having issues with certain hormones, they may have you see an endocrinologist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. An endocrinologist could also be part of a team of healthcare providers to treat certain conditions such as cancers and fertility issues.

A pediatric endocrinologist can diagnose and treat endocrine conditions in children and adolescents. They may treat your child if they have issues with puberty, growth, diabetes or other disorders related to their hormones and the glands that produce them.

Blood tests will generally help your doctor diagnose common endocrine disorders. Treatment will depend on the specific endocrine disorder. Hormone therapy is generally the first line of defense for treating pediatric endocrine disorders.

You might bring your child to a pediatric endocrinologist if your child's pediatrician or primary care doctor has identified a specific condition such as diabetes or if they suspect a problem with your child's puberty or growth. Pediatric endocrinologists deal directly with those conditions.

"It used to be common for doctors to look at the hands for important clues to overall health," says endocrinologist Kenneth Blanchard. “Hands can tell you a great deal about circulation, hormones, and thyroid function."

Type 1 diabetes is among the most common long-term childhood diseases. It affects about 1 in every 400 children and teens under age 20. In addition, a number of other endocrine disorders can occur in kids this age.

They may also order blood work or urinalysis, perform a biopsy, or order an ultrasound or imaging tests like computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scans. Once the endocrinologist has determined a diagnosis, they will work with you and your referring doctor on a treatment plan.

An endocrinologist is a medical specialist who treats people with conditions that are caused by problems with endocrine glands and hormones, such as diabetes, menopause and thyroid problems. A paediatric endocrinologist treats children with medical conditions caused by problems with hormones and endocrine glands.

An endocrinologist is a doctor who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of hormone-related diseases and conditions. Endocrinologists treat individuals with endocrine conditions and disorders such as: Diabetes mellitus. Thyroid dysfunction.

Pediatric Endocrinologists treat children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, disorders of growth and puberty, obesity, differences of sex development, bone and mineral disturbances, hypoglycemia, and other disorders relating to the adrenal, parathyroid, thyroid, and pituitary glands.

While there is some overlap with the RE specialty (as hormones are intimately involved in the reproduction process), endocrinologists start their training in internal medicine, not obstetrics and gynecology—so they don't have the expertise in the female reproductive system that an RE has.