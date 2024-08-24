People's Republic of China's breaking "Queen" Liu Qingyi: Be yourself, enjoy the music, enjoy the stage (2024)

Since making history at the Outbreak 2022 street dance competition by becoming the first world medallist in breaking from the People's Republic of China, Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671) has grown into an undeniable presence on the global breaking scene.
In less than two years, Liu Qingyi has continued to achieve remarkable success. With her powerful stage presence and distinctive technical style, she has repeatedly won Olympic qualifying events and stood on the podium in some of the most important international breaking competitions.
At last year's 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, 17-year-old Liu Qingyi won the first-ever gold medal in the women's breaking event in the history of the Asian Games, making her the only female breaker in Asia to secure a quota for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
As the first Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) was in full swing in Shanghai, Liu Qingyi, who had no pressure to qualify, appeared as a spectator at the Huangpu Riverside. The festival-like atmosphere of the event left a deep impression on her.
"First of all, I think that being in Shanghai and then in the park, the overall atmosphere was particularly good. Overall, the atmosphere was very nice. I felt that during the competition, it was especially electric, and everyone was immersed in the explosive atmosphere."
Breaking, the perfect combination of music, art, and competitive sports, is set to make its historic Olympic debut in Paris this summer.
For Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671), the possibility of writing a new chapter in breaking history at the renowned La Concorde venue presents a unique challenge.
During OQS Shanghai, Liu Qingyi sat down for an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. She talked about what the Olympics mean to her, her preparation plans, and her advice for young dancers.
"No strategy is better than having strong capabilities"
In breaking history, the United States (where breakdancing originated in the 1970s), Japan, and France have typically been the dominant nations. Among them, the Japanese women's team is viewed as the main competitor to the Chinese team at Paris 2024.
Since the first World Breakdancing Championships in 2019, the Japanese women's team has performed outstandingly, with B-Girl Ami and B-Girl Ayumi winning three World Championships. At the 2022 World Championships, Liu Qingyi narrowly lost 1-2 to B-Girl Ami in the finals, finishing with a silver medal.
"In the women's category, Japan remains our main rival. Ami and Ayumi are particularly strong, and this time (OQS Shanghai), the third place also went to a Japanese competitor. So, we have observed some of their progress and changes in both strategy and overall performance. Watching this competition was overwhelming because it was so explosive, and suddenly being in that environment again took some getting used to."
The OQS is the most important competition before the Olympics. World-class breakers need to showcase their best to secure a last-minute quota for the Games. For Liu Qingyi, who has already secured an Olympic berth, this competition provided an excellent opportunity to closely observe her competitors' performances, offering valuable insights for her Olympic preparations.
Sitting in the stands, Liu Qingyi was sometimes filled with passion and sometimes lost in thought, perhaps more exhausted than when she competes herself.
"It feels like it's been a long time since I specifically watched such competitions. Sitting in the audience for a whole day was quite tiring, even more so than competing. Watching others compete also gives me a sense of battle because I might imagine myself on stage, thinking about how I would dance to this song and how I would face this opponent, and I have to think along those lines.
"Strategies and tactics are one thing, but the key to winning the competition is your own strength.
"I can only say that I must continue to work hard and practice. Ultimately, it all comes down to having strong capabilities. So, for me, it's about doing my best and taking every opponent seriously."
LEUVEN, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 23: B-Girl 671 â€“ Liu Qingyi of China competes in the pre-selection during the WDSF World Breaking Championship 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Leuven, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
"The Olympics is my dream, and I must do my best"
Breaking is a brand-new event for the Olympics, making Liu Qingyi the first female breaker to represent China in this discipline at the Games—a fact that is not lost on the young athlete.
"Representing my country at the Olympics is a great honour. It has always been my dream to represent China and so many B-Girls on the Olympic stage, which is a very difficult thing to achieve."
As a representative of all Chinese B-Girls, Liu Qingyi has set a goal for herself: to live up to her youth, give her all, and do her best.
"Therefore, I must do my best. I hope to represent my country and win medals for it."
As one of the largest and most famous squares in Paris, the Place de la Concorde, located at the eastern end of the Champs-Élysées, will be transformed into an urban park during the Olympics, hosting BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking, and 3X3 basketball competitions. With such a magnificent venue, Liu Qingyi is full of expectations for the Games.
"I am particularly looking forward to my performance in Paris. The competition in Paris will be held outdoors, and I think the atmosphere there will be more in tune with the natural environment, so I hope to perform well abroad. In Paris, the French competitors are also a challenge, so I hope I can withstand the pressure and do my best."
"Let go of all the pressure and enjoy the music and the stage"
Honour and fame are double-edged swords. After winning gold at the Asian Games, Liu Qingyi gained many fans, and the increased attention meant higher expectations from the outside world.
In an event as significant as the Olympics, athletes face not only a test of skill but also a mental challenge.
When it comes to handling pressure, Liu Qingyi shows maturity and calmness beyond her years: she faces the pressure head-on and remains focused.
"I think everyone might feel that way, but for me, when I dance on the stage, I have to forget everything else. Because during the competition, during the battle, if you care too much about these things, you definitely won't perform well. So, you have to let go of everything and just enjoy the music and the stage, and do your best. In the end, it's about your ability to perform, about how you use what you've practised to its fullest. I think that's the most important thing; there's no need to overthink it."
Advice for future dancers: "Keep battling, keep dancing. Persistence is key"
When Liu Qingyi was ten years old, she wandered the streets and was captivated by the cool moves and passionate performances of street dancers. Having dabbled in guitar, taekwondo, and boxing, it was the allure of breaking that ultimately held her attention. This genuine love for dance has been the driving force behind her unwavering determination.
"I think everyone should have their dreams, and as for how to achieve those dreams and in what way, I hope everyone can find their own method."
Liu Qingyi is undoubtedly fortunate, as her persistence coincided with breaking’s inclusion in the Olympic programme. Many young girls, inspired and motivated by Liu Qingyi's rise to fame, have taken up breaking. For the next generation of dancers, Liu Qingyi believes that maintaining one's original intention and passion is crucial when facing life's choices and challenges.
"Breaking entering the Olympics is special because it was originally an underground, street activity. So, I think no matter what, whether out of passion or profession, do what you want to do. I hope that no matter what goal or dream you have, as long as you love breaking, just persist, keep dancing. I think continuously battling and continuously dancing is the most important thing."
From 20-23 June, Liu Qingyi will be present in Budapest alongside her teammates for the next leg of the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest—but again as a spectator.
Once the series concludes, she will then begin preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
