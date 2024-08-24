People's Republic of China's breaking "Queen" Liu Qingyi: Be yourself, enjoy the music, enjoy the stage (2024)

Since making history at the Outbreak 2022 street dance competition by becoming the first world medallist in breaking from the People's Republic of China, Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671) has grown into an undeniable presence on the global breaking scene.

In less than two years, Liu Qingyi has continued to achieve remarkable success. With her powerful stage presence and distinctive technical style, she has repeatedly won Olympic qualifying events and stood on the podium in some of the most important international breaking competitions.

At last year's 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, 17-year-old Liu Qingyi won the first-ever gold medal in the women's breaking event in the history of the Asian Games, making her the only female breaker in Asia to secure a quota for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

As the first Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) was in full swing in Shanghai, Liu Qingyi, who had no pressure to qualify, appeared as a spectator at the Huangpu Riverside. The festival-like atmosphere of the event left a deep impression on her.

"First of all, I think that being in Shanghai and then in the park, the overall atmosphere was particularly good. Overall, the atmosphere was very nice. I felt that during the competition, it was especially electric, and everyone was immersed in the explosive atmosphere."

Breaking, the perfect combination of music, art, and competitive sports, is set to make its historic Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

For Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671), the possibility of writing a new chapter in breaking history at the renowned La Concorde venue presents a unique challenge.

During OQS Shanghai, Liu Qingyi sat down for an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. She talked about what the Olympics mean to her, her preparation plans, and her advice for young dancers.

Sport Explainer - Breaking | The Olympic Qualifier Series 2024

*As National Olympic Committees have the exclusive authority for the representation of their respective countries at the Olympic Games, athletes' participation at the Paris Games depends on their NOC selecting them to represent their delegation at Paris 2024.