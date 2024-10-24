PERJOHAN bench with storage, pine, 100 cm - IKEA (2024)

Solid pine bench Anonymous reviewerVery easy to assemble. Nice how you can paint it. 5

Great sturdy stoolAnonymous reviewerFits 2 bottoms easily and the added storage underneath is brilliant. The grab handle in the middle of the bench is good, although small is mighty5

click & collect easy & efficient. Assembly easy & looks great paintedAnonymous reviewerInfo provided was sufficient5

Perjohan Anonymous reviewerVery easy to put together. Needs oil/wax to finish it off.5

Good sturdy benchAnonymous reviewerRelatively straight forward to put together following the instructions. It appears good quality and sturdy. 2 fit perfectly under our rectangular table. Great that these benches have added storage! We have hard flooring and by placing felt pads under the feet of these benches they now slide beautifully across the floor! We actually viewed these in our local IKEA store prior to purchasing so we knew what we were getting. 5

PerfectAnonymous reviewerLovely bench, the wood is beautiful. I have painted it, but really looks nice natural. Easy to assemble too.5

Really like it as it saysAnonymous reviewerGood product I’ve painted it so fits in nicely in my porch!Probably could be a bit cheaper but I am pleased with it5

BenchAnonymous reviewerChuffed to bits with this painted it white and placed a faux fur rug on looks absolutely stunning (wanted a reindeer rug but rather expensive) 5

Using as a coffee tableAnonymous reviewerWe purchased two of these and use one to display my orchids in a narrow space and the second one is used as occasional coffee table. My husband stained them to match the wooden floating shelve in the lounge5

Beware bits fall in the gapAnonymous reviewerWanted this for kids bench at dining table, and it does the job for that, but beware as there's a large gap through the middle all little crumbs/playdough/sticky bits of food fall through it to the storage below so you can't actually store anything very good down there if using as a bench at the table....and it is incredibly difficult to clean! Tried tying cushions to it but they just slip off - or kids slip off them backwards so wasn't any good. Like the idea, but for kids bench and storage ikea would have to skip out the gap through the middle!3

I love this bench!Anonymous reviewerI bought this bench as extra seating for Christmas, which the idea that it’d also double up as a coffee table when not in the dining room. It is beautiful!! I dark waxed it as soon as I got it home and I am in love!! It’s a perfect coffee table, footrest and amazing for storage! I am considering buying another one for my other sofa!5

BenchAnonymous reviewerEasy to put together abd very robust. Seated 2 adults not a problem5

GreatAnonymous reviewerSturdy, easy to build, additional storage5

Just perfect for our needsAnonymous reviewerWe modified this! The front facing lower board we used as a shelf in it instead. It meant drilling 4 holes at mid height. Using the screws supplied. So we now have two shelves for shoes. The lower shelf holds a UK size 7 shoe, the mid shelf holds UK size 10.5. I painted the bench with Valspar sage green paint. Adding Ikeas beige sheepskin rug to the top. A cream cushion. It all looks fab, great price, v happy.5

Good but It could be betterAnonymous reviewerExcellent design, very practical and stylish. One of the dowel holes was misaligned, I had to use a screw instead of a dowel. For the sitting area, there are 2 wooden pieces and you will feel the flex if you sit in the middle. I corrected this by using glue on support beams and all the jointsOverall a unique and practical design. Loved it4

GreatAnonymous reviewerPerfect for a small space5

Great!Anonymous reviewerDoes exactly what it says on the box. Stores all my husbands cook books and doubles up as a seat for the kids when their friends come round for tea.5

Lovely piece and fits perfectlyAnonymous reviewerLovely piece and fits perfectly in our home.5