PERJOHAN bench with storage, pine, 100 cm - IKEA (2024)

Product details

Place this sturdy wooden bench with storage by the dining table, at the foot of your bed, in your entrance or where you need seating. The storage space lets you utilise your space in the best way.

The cut-out handle on the top makes it easy to move the bench to where you need it.

The bench can be tucked away under the table, making it a great space-saver.

To organise the storage space underneath, complete with LURPASSA box with lid, set of 2, KUGGIS box with lid 18x26x8 cm, TJENA storage box with lid 18x25x15 cm or BAXNA organiser 20x26x10 cm.

Made of sustainably sourced pine, a wood species with lots of natural character, with varying grain patterns and colour shifts, giving each bench a unique look.

The untreated wood is beautiful as it is, but can also be personalised with a coat or two of paint in your favourite colour.

Designer

J Jelinek/F Wiersma

  • Only recommended for indoor use.

    Seats 2-3.

    Not approved for bathroom.

    Inner measurements storage space: depth 20.3 cm, length 87.9 cm, height side walls 13.1 cm.

    Product is possible to recycle or use for energy recovery, if available in your community.

    To prevent surface scratches, complete with FIXA floor protectors, sold separately.

  • Material

    Solid pine

    Care

    Wipe dry with a clean cloth.

    Stains can be removed by using an eraser, fine sandpaper, soap, dishwashing detergent or paint thinner.

    Can be treated with oil, wax, lacquer or glazing paint for higher resistance and easy care.

    For increased stability, re-tighten the screws about two weeks after assembly and when necessary.

  • This bench has been tested for home use and meets the requirements for durability and safety, set forth in the following standards: EN 12520 and EN 1022.

  • Assembly instructions

    PERJOHAN Bench with storage604.853.39

Weight & measurements

Length:100 cm

Height:45 cm

Seat width:100 cm

Seat depth:25 cm

Seat height:45 cm

Depth:28 cm

Tested for:110 kg

  • PERJOHANBench with storageArticle Number604.853.39

    Width:31 cm

    Height:8 cm

    Length:102 cm

    Weight:9.24 kg

    Package(s):1

Reviews

Solid pine bench Anonymous reviewerVery easy to assemble. Nice how you can paint it. 5

Great sturdy stoolAnonymous reviewerFits 2 bottoms easily and the added storage underneath is brilliant. The grab handle in the middle of the bench is good, although small is mighty5

click & collect easy & efficient. Assembly easy & looks great paintedAnonymous reviewerInfo provided was sufficient5

Perjohan Anonymous reviewerVery easy to put together. Needs oil/wax to finish it off.5

Good sturdy benchAnonymous reviewerRelatively straight forward to put together following the instructions. It appears good quality and sturdy. 2 fit perfectly under our rectangular table. Great that these benches have added storage! We have hard flooring and by placing felt pads under the feet of these benches they now slide beautifully across the floor! We actually viewed these in our local IKEA store prior to purchasing so we knew what we were getting. 5

PerfectAnonymous reviewerLovely bench, the wood is beautiful. I have painted it, but really looks nice natural. Easy to assemble too.5

Really like it as it saysAnonymous reviewerGood product I’ve painted it so fits in nicely in my porch!Probably could be a bit cheaper but I am pleased with it5

BenchAnonymous reviewerChuffed to bits with this painted it white and placed a faux fur rug on looks absolutely stunning (wanted a reindeer rug but rather expensive) 5

Using as a coffee tableAnonymous reviewerWe purchased two of these and use one to display my orchids in a narrow space and the second one is used as occasional coffee table. My husband stained them to match the wooden floating shelve in the lounge5

Beware bits fall in the gapAnonymous reviewerWanted this for kids bench at dining table, and it does the job for that, but beware as there's a large gap through the middle all little crumbs/playdough/sticky bits of food fall through it to the storage below so you can't actually store anything very good down there if using as a bench at the table....and it is incredibly difficult to clean! Tried tying cushions to it but they just slip off - or kids slip off them backwards so wasn't any good. Like the idea, but for kids bench and storage ikea would have to skip out the gap through the middle!3

I love this bench!Anonymous reviewerI bought this bench as extra seating for Christmas, which the idea that it’d also double up as a coffee table when not in the dining room. It is beautiful!! I dark waxed it as soon as I got it home and I am in love!! It’s a perfect coffee table, footrest and amazing for storage! I am considering buying another one for my other sofa!5

BenchAnonymous reviewerEasy to put together abd very robust. Seated 2 adults not a problem5

GreatAnonymous reviewerSturdy, easy to build, additional storage5

Just perfect for our needsAnonymous reviewerWe modified this! The front facing lower board we used as a shelf in it instead. It meant drilling 4 holes at mid height. Using the screws supplied. So we now have two shelves for shoes. The lower shelf holds a UK size 7 shoe, the mid shelf holds UK size 10.5. I painted the bench with Valspar sage green paint. Adding Ikeas beige sheepskin rug to the top. A cream cushion. It all looks fab, great price, v happy.5

Good but It could be betterAnonymous reviewerExcellent design, very practical and stylish. One of the dowel holes was misaligned, I had to use a screw instead of a dowel. For the sitting area, there are 2 wooden pieces and you will feel the flex if you sit in the middle. I corrected this by using glue on support beams and all the jointsOverall a unique and practical design. Loved it4

GreatAnonymous reviewerPerfect for a small space5

Great!Anonymous reviewerDoes exactly what it says on the box. Stores all my husbands cook books and doubles up as a seat for the kids when their friends come round for tea.5

Lovely piece and fits perfectlyAnonymous reviewerLovely piece and fits perfectly in our home.5

FAQs

How wide is a storage bench? ›

A depth (or width) past 20 inches (51 cm) will not be as comfortable for the average person to sit on. How long are benches? On average, bench length can range from 42 and 60 inches (107-152 cm). A bench within the 42 to 50 inch (127 cm) range is able to seat two people.

How big is the Ikea Applaro bench? ›

IKEA ÄPPLARÖ bench with backrest, outdoor brown stained 117x65x80 cm.

How much fabric do I need to reupholster a bench seat? ›

Add two inches to your final measurement to account for the seams, then convert your measurements to yards. To do this, add the length and width, then divide by 36. The resulting number is the amount of yardage you'll need to upholster one cushion.

Can you reupholster a bench? ›

Give an old bench a new lease on life by stripping then refinishing the legs and freshening up the upholstery with new foam and fabric.

What is the width of a built in bench seat? ›

The standard bench width is between 42" and 60" and depends on the number of people you are looking to seat. For reference, a 42" – 52" bench can accommodate two adults comfortably. A bench between 53" and 80" wide is typically for three adults, and a bench more than 80" wide tends to accommodate four.

Does IKEA do custom cabinet sizes? ›

Plus, most IKEA products are backed by the brand's spectacular 25-year limited warranty. So what can you do if you want an IKEA kitchen, but the cabinets don't seem like they're going to fit? The answer is fully-customizable cabinets!

How much does it cost to build a banquette bench? ›

Built-in Seating Costs
ItemUnit CostTotal Cost
Kitchen banquette (L-shaped)$200-$400 per foot$800-$1,600
Living room/Den (window seat)$150-$300 per foot$600-$1,200
Deck/Patio (built-in benches)$500-$800 per foot$2,000-$3,200

What are good bench dimensions? ›

Bench Dimensions

Typically, dining benches are between 42” and 60” wide. On the lower end, this will provide seating for two people. One that is between 53” and 80” can easily accommodate three diners. For a larger number of people, you will have to go with a bench that measures up to 80” wide.

What is the height of a bench in CM? ›

The standard bench height is 45 – 50cm. This height is suitable for a bench at a dining room table. Note that bench height refers to the distance from the seat to the ground.

How far should a bench be from a table? ›

You should leave 9 to 12 inches between the table and the seat for comfortably crossing your legs. An 18-inch-tall bench seat would leave a 12-inch gap to the table, for example. Seat cushions also go a long way in comfort and they are typically 2 to 4 inches thick.

Is Ikea Applaro discontinued? ›

Ikea Applaro Discontinued Wooden Outdoor Table and Chairs and Bench.

What wood is IKEA Applaro? ›

All products in the ÄPPLARÖ series are made of sustainably sourced solid acacia or white painted solid eucalyptus. Solid wood is commonly used in outdoor furniture because of its natural feel and durability.

How big is the Ikea Stuva storage bench? ›

50 x 90 x 50 cm

How much does it cost to upholster a bench? ›

The average cost to reupholster a bench seat is $400 to $800, depending on if it has a back or skirt.

How do you attach fabric to the back of a chair? ›

Attach Back

Fold bottom edge under and staple to the underside of the chair back. If using a cover for the back, slip it over the chair back. Pull the fabric tight and staple to the frame where previously attached.

What foam is used in benches? ›

To make your bench comfortable, we recommend the use of high-density polyurethane foam.

