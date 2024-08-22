PERJOHAN bench with storage, pine, 393/8" - IKEA (2024)

Multi-use BenchCassandraI recently moved into a studio, so space is limited. I bought this bench to use mainly as a coffee table, but I love that I can use it for seating, as well. I stained it with an aged wood accelerator to match my other furniture. It was easy to put together and is perfect for the price. 5

BenchAnitaI am very satisfied with my purchase of the Perjohan Bench. It met my needs for storage and sitting convenience. Thank you! Also will paint it once I make a color decision.5

We used it for tv standingCuneytIt must be a little bit higher, we use it in our bedroom alike tv unit, so it must be 10% higher. 3

Not the SameSueI purchased this bench because the display was gray. when I got home and unpacked it, it was bare pine.1

Perfect!AnnBeautiful wood. Easy to assemble. Sturdy. 5

Need to use bench for projects and use as a bench.Patrckuse as work bench and bench to set on.4

Bench from ikeaChiruI was looking for a bench for hallway. Found this functional bench with storage spaces. We use it to sit and put our shoes on. Put our hats and gloves inside the storage space. Hope the pine wood material can stand as well as the oak.5

Sturdy benchEmilyI bought two of these for my kids to use at the table. We stained them purple. 5

Great little benchMaryFits perfect just inside the door. Great place to put shoes on and off and to store them5

Love thisDeniseI purchased this bench and bought the blue stain. I have it by a picture window for my dogs to sit on and watch the neighborhood. They lovebit too. 5

Great little benchBarbaraUse in entryway to sit and remove shoes. Perfect fit and style, nice and sturdy, easy to assemble, functional design, reasonably priced.5

Wooden BenchSharonBeautiful, sturdy, solid wood. Easy assembly. Great storage. Could be a cute coffee table!5

A sturdy bench with a lot of possibilitiesYingWe like this bench for its easy assembly and sturdiness. We also realized that it provides a lot of possibilities for customization. You could paint it for whatever color matching your intended usage. It is a very good bargain for your money!4

Great quality & value!CassieSuper sturdy, easy to set up! I love the storage underneath. The bench isn’t very wide which makes it great for the end of our bed. More comfortable to sit on than expected as well!5

so cuteZhengyingIt's very cute. I use it for my two kids at home and they love it.5

Cute little benchHollyI needed a small bench to watch my fish in their tank. Picked this bench up, stained it to match my floors and added polycyclic. Everyone loves it. 5

Right-sized attractive seatingCourtneyI bought two of these, one for my entryway and one for our primary bedroom. They were quick to assemble, hole up to three kids, two cats, and a dog, and are a great, quick place to stash items like shoes, throw pillows, hats and gloves, and mail. 5

Solid and comfortableKarlThis one was extremely easy to assemble and rock-solid. Perfect accompaniment for a kitchen table.5

PerfectSylviaThe benches are around my dining table. I have painted them the same cream color. Very comfy.5

Awesome Bench!DeeLove the storage!5