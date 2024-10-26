Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup (2024)

Classic with a modern twist, Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup is hearty, soothing and comforting with an herb-y hit of basil. Our favorite comfort food recipe with a modern addition, this comes together quickly with readily available ingredients you already have in your kitchen.

Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup

The world has gone a little crazy right now. I know you know what I mean. I try to keep things on the lighter, more positive side here but I’m going to admit I’m a little nervous about what the next few weeks will bring us. The only thing I’m reaching for these days are the ultimate in comfort foods like my favorite chocolate chip cookies and chicken noodle soup.

I think most of us can agree that the only thing we can control right now is what is happening right in our very own homes and what we put on the table for dinner. Even dinnertime can be a challenge because of the shortage of food at the local grocery store. That’s why this Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup recipe is so great.

It’s made from easy to find ingredients that you can throw together quickly. And this doesn’t taste like your everyday Chicken Noodle Soup because the basil pesto gives it an extra punch of flavor that you don’t expect.

What is Pesto Chicken Soup?

This easy soup recipe doesn’t take much time to make at all and you can make it with homemade basil pesto or the pesto you find in a jar. Either works well. Same goes for the Chicken Stock, homemade chicken stock will be fantastic but store bought works well in a pinch.

I like to make my Chicken Soup with leftover chicken from our Sunday Roast Chicken or I’ll make these simple Chicken Breasts. BUT, if you’re looking to save some time in the kitchen a rotisserie chicken is always a lifesaver in my book if you can get your paws on one.

How To Make It From Scratch

Because my classic chicken noodle soup recipe is the base for this recipe, there are not many more steps to make it fabulous. The Basil Pesto is added to my chicken noodle soup for extra flavor and that’s about it.

To start, you’ll saute your vegetables in a large stockpot until they begin to soften. Next, add the cooked chicken and chicken stock to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and add the noodles. Any type of noodle will work but for this recipe I used a short cut pasta called Ditalini because I like how the pesto gets stuck in the little hole adding to the flavor with each bite.

Stir in the pesto and cook until the pasta is al dente, which is slightly firm to the bite.

Then, you’re done! If you want to add a bit of fresh chopped basil to the mix, that certainly wouldn’t hurt things one bit.

You can make it even easier using this technique I used for my Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup!

Is Chicken Noodle Soup healthy?

Chicken soup is a great source of vitamins, minerals and it has a good amount of healthy fat, too. It can also serve as an anti-inflammatory and helps prevent congestion.

That’s why Chicken Noodle Soup is always recommended to help when you’re feeling under the weather.

How To Freeze It

I love stocking my freezer with Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup because it’s there whenever I need it.

Simply allow your soup to cool to room temperature and then transfer to freezer safe containers. I love these silicone soup containers because you can freeze them in portions then transfer to a freezer bag to save space!

Your soup is good in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat, simply warm in the microwave or in a saucepan on the stovetop.

What To Serve With It

Sometimes I can just make a whole meal out of my Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup and other times, I need a little something on the side. We love it with this easy Wedge Salad because it adds a bit of freshness and it’s pretty healthy.

You could also serve it with a low carb Parmesan Cracker to keep things in check, or do it up with a big hunk of homemade bread. Either way, you’re going to LOVE this soup so much it will be on regular rotation.

If you’re looking for more easy soup recipes, we are loving this Creamy Tuscan Chicken Tortellini Soup and this super easy Chicken and Rice soup. Both are huge hits in our family this week.

