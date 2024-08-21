Pharmacies in Melbourne Florida Find local including 24 HR Pharmacy Locations on RxList (2024)

Find a local pharmacist nearby Melbourne, FL using the pharmacy map on RxList. The pharmacies listed may include chain pharmacies (CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Walgreens, etc.), along with neighborhood pharmacies that offer prescription drugs, and over the counter (OTC) medications.

Pharmacies nearby Melbourne *

24 HR

  • Non 24 Hour Locations
  • 24 Hour Locations

Medicine Shoppe #1487
2176 Sarno Rd Ste 120
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -24-2440

Walgreens Pharmacy #5494
1333 N Harbor City Blvd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -25-5954

Circles Of Care Pharmacy
2020 Commerce Dr
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -95-6020

Benzer Pharmacy
401 N Wickham Rd Ste W
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -42-7620

Melbourne Rx
2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 112
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -42-4505

Wuesthoff Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy
250 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -75-1265

Walmart Pharmacy #1702
1000 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -24-6037

Harris Family Medical Center Pharmacy
1800 W Hibiscus Blvd Ste 101
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -72-1613

Walgreens Pharmacy #3080
975 S Babco*ck St
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -72-4664

CVS Pharmacy #573
1800 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -25-2333

Publix Pharmacy #704
1411 S Babco*ck St
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -72-9822

Infusion Partners Pharmacy
3040 Venture Ln Ste 103
Melbourne,FL 32934
(321) -24-2996

Amex Pharmacy
1515 Elizabeth St Ste J
Melbourne,FL 32901
(800) -64-9431

Publix Pharmacy #1353
2261 W New Haven Ave
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -67-0173

Browning Pharmacy
141 E Hibiscus Blvd
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -72-6520

CVS Pharmacy #16210
2750 W New Haven Ave
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -72-9262

Health First Family Pharmacy
1350 S Hickory St
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -43-7355

Publix Pharmacy #202
3200 Lake Washington Rd
Melbourne,FL 32934
(321) -24-0592

Walgreens Pharmacy #3079
3090 W New Haven Ave
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -72-8453

CVS Pharmacy #4998
3050 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -75-7524

Publix Pharmacy #1058
270 E Eau Gallie Blvd
Satellite Beach,FL 32937
(321) -77-2977

Specialty Pharmacy Services
800 E Melbourne Ave
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -95-2004

Sams Club Pharmacy #8141
4255 W New Haven Ave
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -76-0438

Winn-Dixie Pharmacy #2328
961 E Eau Gallie Blvd
Indian Harbour Be,FL 32937
(321) -77-6326

Walmart Pharmacy #5365
3950 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -25-4170

Walmart Pharmacy #956
1001 E Eau Gallie Blvd
Indian Harbour Be,FL 32937
(321) -77-0663

Walgreens Pharmacy #4815
2200 N Highway A1a
Indialantic,FL 32903
(321) -77-2022

Walgreens Pharmacy #4259
4020 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -25-7803

Walmart Pharmacy #5366
3550 S Babco*ck St
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -72-8830

Publix Pharmacy #738
4100 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -24-6166

Healthsouth Seapines Rehabilitation Inpatient Pharmacy
101 E Florida Ave
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -98-4616

CVS Pharmacy #1318
1596 Highway A1a
Satellite Beach,FL 32937
(321) -77-7611

CVS Pharmacy #3151
100 N Miramar Ave
Indialantic,FL 32903
(321) -72-5634

CVS Pharmacy #17571
4305 Norfolk Pkwy
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -82-7341

Walmart Pharmacy #974
845 Palm Bay Rd NE
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -98-1612

Walgreens Pharmacy #5018
1213 Palm Bay Rd
Palm Bay,FL 32905
(321) -67-4602

Publix Pharmacy #695
145 Palm Bay Rd NE Ste 117
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -72-0995

Walgreens Pharmacy #6149
1098 Highway A1a
Satellite Beach,FL 32937
(321) -77-0019

Walgreens Pharmacy #5341
4280 Minton Rd
Melbourne,FL 32904
(321) -95-9654

Publix Pharmacy #1214
1024 Highway A1a
Satellite Bch,FL 32937
(321) -77-7035

CVS Pharmacy #5230
399 Emerson Dr NW
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321) -73-5103

CVS Pharmacy #4686
5590 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32940
(321) -75-0090

Savers Drug Mart
200 Ocean Ave Ste 101
Melbourne Beach,FL 32951
(321) -72-5492

Walgreens Pharmacy #6463
5245 Babco*ck St NE
Palm Bay,FL 32905
(321) -40-1148

Winn-Dixie Pharmacy #2333
5270 Babco*ck St NE
Palm Bay,FL 32905
(321) -72-7041

Tricare Pharmacy
1381 S Patrick Dr
Patrick Afb,FL 32925
(321) -49-8290

Benzer Pharmacy
1270 Malabar Rd SE Ste 2
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321) -95-0656

Malabar Discount Pharmacy
930 Malabar Rd SE Ste 1
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321) -77-0911

Patrick Air Force Base Pharmacy
1361 S Patrick Dr
Patrick Afb,FL 32925
(321) -49-8739

Walgreens Pharmacy #4816
1160 Malabar Rd SE
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321) -95-9626

Open 24 Hours

Walgreens Pharmacy #4193
1350 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321) -25-5507

Open 24 Hours

Holmes Regional Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy
1350 Hickory St Fl 2
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -43-7115

Open 24 Hours

CVS Pharmacy #5439
15 E New Haven Ave
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321) -40-3941

Open 24 Hours

CVS Pharmacy #3294
1599 Palm Bay Rd
Palm Bay,FL 32905
(321) -72-9961

Open 24 Hours

CVS Pharmacy #4219
1101 Malabar Rd NE
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321) -98-5477

Open 24 Hours

Palm Bay Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy
1425 Malabar Rd NE
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321) -43-8048

Open 24 Hours

Wuesthoff Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy
110 Longwood Ave
Rockledge,FL 32955
(321) -63-2211

Open 24 Hours

Walgreens Pharmacy #2284
4150 N Atlantic Ave
Cocoa Beach,FL 32931
(321) -79-9112

Open 24 Hours

CVS Pharmacy #246
4292 N Atlantic Ave
Cocoa Beach,FL 32931
(321) -78-0503

Open 24 Hours

Cape Canaveral Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy
701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy
Cocoa Beach,FL 32931
(321) -79-7111

Emergency Contact for Melbourne, FL

  • In case of Emergency, call 911

Nearby Melbourne HOSPITALS *

Holmes Regional Medical Center
1350 Hickory St
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321)434-7000

Circles Of Care
400 E Sheridan Rd
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321)722-5200

Healthsouth Sea Pines Rehab
101 E Florida Ave
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321)984-4600

Kindred Hospital
765 W Nasa Blvd
Melbourne,FL 32901
(321)733-5725

Wuesthoff Medical Ctr Melbourne
250 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne,FL 32935
(321)752-1200

Palm Bay Hospital
1425 Malabar Rd NE
Palm Bay,FL 32907
(321)434-8000

Viera Hospital
8475 N Wickham Rd
Viera,FL 32940
(321)434-9000

Devereux Florida
8000 Devereux Dr
Melbourne,FL 32940
(321)242-9100

Wuesthoff Med Ctr Rockledge
110 Longwood Ave
Rockledge,FL 32955
(321)636-2211

Cape Canaveral Hospital
701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy
Cocoa Beach,FL 32931
(321)799-7111

Sebastian River Medical Center
13695 US Highway 1
Sebastian,FL 32958
(772)589-3186

Healthsouth Rehabilitation
1600 37th St
Vero Beach,FL 32960
(772)778-2100

Indian River Medical Center
1000 36th St
Vero Beach,FL 32960
(772)567-4311

