Pharmacies in Palm Bay Florida Find local including 24 HR Pharmacy Locations on RxList (2024)

By using the WebMD Provider Directory, you agree to these Terms and Conditions.

The use of WebMD Provider Directory by any entity or individual to verify the credentials of Providers is prohibited. The database of Provider information which drives WebMD Provider Directory does not contain sufficient information with which to verify Provider credentials under the standards of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) of the Utilization Review Accreditation Committee (URAC).

The Provider Directory is provided on an "AS-IS" basis. WebMD disclaims all warranties, either express or implied, including but not limited to the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for particular purpose. Without limiting the foregoing, WebMD does not warrant or represent that the Provider Directory or any part thereof is accurate or complete. You assume full responsibility for the communications with any Provider you contact through the Provider Directory. WebMD shall in no event be liable to you or to anyone for any decision made or action taken by you in the reliance on information provided in the Provider Directory.

You are prohibited from using, downloading, republishing, selling, duplicating, or "scraping" for commercial or any other purpose whatsoever, the Provider Directory or any of the data listings or other information contained therein, in whole or in part, in any medium whatsoever.

The WebMD 'Provider Directory' is provided by WebMD for use by the general public as a quick reference of information about Providers. The Provider Directory is not intended as a tool for verifying the credentials, qualifications, or abilities of any Provider contained therein. Inclusion in the Provider Directory does not imply recommendation or endorsement nor does omission in the Provider Directory imply WebMD disapproval.

Find a local pharmacist nearby Palm Bay, FL using the pharmacy map on RxList. The pharmacies listed may include chain pharmacies (CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Walgreens, etc.), along with neighborhood pharmacies that offer prescription drugs, and over the counter (OTC) medications.

FAQs

Express Scripts, Blink Health and CVS Pharmacy are the largest pharmacies in Florida in 2024 based on the number of locations. Express Scripts has the most number of locations with 3,644 locations across 282 cities. Blink Health has 2,456 and CVS Pharmacy has 819 locations in Florida.

How do I obtain further supplies if the hospital pharmacy cannot supply the medication? The outpatient medication referral prescription cannot be taken directly to your local pharmacy. You must take it your GP who can then issue a prescription that you can take to your local pharmacy.

Hometown Pharmacy has 70+ locations throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

We want to make it easy to refill, order and transfer prescriptions. You can order prescriptions on CVS.com® and pick them up at any CVS/pharmacy location.

Walgreens Company

Best Online Pharmacy Options of 2024.

Amazon Pharmacy.

Express Scripts Pharmacy.

Costco Pharmacy.

Birdi.

HealthWarehouse.com.

Honeybee Health.

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. More items... Jul 5, 2024

Occasionally, medications may be in short supply. If your local pharmacy is out of stock, consider these recommended steps: Ask your pharmacist if they can direct you to another pharmacy that can fill your prescription, or use this website's Locate a Pharmacy tool to contact other pharmacies in your network directly.

They may perform an examination or ask to access your medical records. The pharmacist will be able to recommend the best course of action on an individual patient basis, including by issuing prescriptions for antibiotics or antivirals where necessary.

You can request a prescription transfer by calling your new pharmacy, talking to them in-person, or by submitting an online transfer request. But, keep in mind that certain medications — such as schedule II controlled substances — cannot be transferred.

Bigelow – The Oldest Apothecary in America – Established 1838.

As second-generation pharmacists, the founders Tim and Fred Grice, Jr., both started out working for a national drug store chain upon graduation from college.

Hometown Pharmacy is a collaboration of over 60 independent pharmacies with roots deeply embedded in the Midwest.

Gabapentin is not currently controlled under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. At clinically therapeutic doses (900-3600 mg/day), gabapentin does not bind to GABAA or GABAB receptors, nor does it bind to benzodiazepine sites.

Getting your prescription



If you already have your prescription, this can be taken to any community pharmacy you choose. You'll have to wait for it to be dispensed or you can return later to pick it up.

Top U.S. pharmacies ranked by prescription drugs market share in 2023 Characteristic Market share CVS health Corporation* 25.7% Walgreens Boots Alliance (Retail Pharmacy USA) 14.7% Cigna (Evernorth/Express Scripts, Inc.)** 10.6% UnitedHealth Group (OptumRx) 6.8% 9 more rows Mar 21, 2024

APhA is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States, with a membership of more than 60,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and others interested in advancing the profession.

The three largest free-standing pharmacy chains in the United States are Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid.