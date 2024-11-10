Phil Donahue, talk show host pioneer and husband of Marlo Thomas, dies at 88 (2024)

Phil Donahue,an innovative TV host who rose to fame in the late 1960s after he was the first person to interact with a studio audience on a talk show and brought new ideas into American living rooms, died Sunday, his family said.

He was 88.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. His family said he'd been suffering from a "long illness."

"Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie," his family said in a statement.

"Donahue was 88 years old and passed away peacefully following a long illness."

Phil Donahue, talk show host pioneer and husband of Marlo Thomas, dies at 88 (1)

Thomas posted to Instagram on Monday to tell her followers she'd be stepping away from her page a while to take care of herself.

She wrote that she didn't want to leave without expressing gratitude for the support she has received and the "wonderful and generous way that you've let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years."

"As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you've been sharing," Thomas wrote.

The post was an image of her and Donahue on a motorized scooter, which she described as one of her favorite photos of them together from a vacation.

Thomas told her followers that she wished them well in her absence and hoped they held those they cherished close "as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip."

At his peak, his nationally syndicated "The Phil Donahue Show" — later renamed "Donahue" — was a ratings hit and a precursor to similar shows with hosts Montel Williams and Jerry Springer.

Oprah Winfrey described Donahue as a trailblazer who invented smart talk in the afternoon and brought startling new ideas into the living rooms and laundry rooms of American women.

See Also
Mary Lou Ford Obituary & Funeral | Kalamazoo formerly of Tecumseh, MI | Betzler Life Story Funeral HomesBrian Ruby: Obituary - Kia OvalGreg Kihn, ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Breakup Song’ Hitmaker, Dies at 75Gena Rowlands, ‘The Notebook’ and ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ Star, Dies at 94

“His show debuted nationally, and the whole country came to know his personal brand of issue-driven straight talk,” Winfrey said in 2002.

“If there had been no Phil Donahue show, there would be no 'Oprah Winfrey' show. He was the first to acknowledge that women are interested in more than mascara tips and cake recipes — that we’re intelligent, we’re concerned about the world around us, and we want the best possible lives for ourselves.”

But Donahue ushering in a new wave of television happened by accident.

He first tried the audience participation format while he was taping his show in Dayton, Ohio, in 1967. The audience arrived for a variety show, which, unbeknownst to them, had been canceled, according to The New York Times.

Donahue suggested letting them watch his interview with Madalyn Murray O’Hair, then a celebrity for being an atheist. Soon, he allowed members of the audience to ask questions. Decades later, his brand of television became an industry standard that continues today.

“Phil Donahue essentially started this company and began an entire industry in daytime syndication,” Bob Turner, then president of Multimedia Entertainment, said in a statement to the Times in 1996 when Donahue announced his retirement.

Donahue was a contributor to NBC's "TODAY" show from 1979 until 1988. He returned to television in 2002 as a prime-time host on MSNBC, but his show was canceled after less than a year. (MSNBC and NBC News share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Away from interviewing entertainers and touching on polarizing topics such as war and abortion, Donahue was a self-described feminist.

He became an advocate for women’s rights after he noticed how women decades ago were treated in the workplace.

“I was always proud of that,” Donahue said during a taping of NBC’s "Megyn Kelly Today" in 2017.

In the 1960s, “a boss could tell his secretary to walk around the room so he could look at her; poke her in the chest and get away with it. There was nothing she could do about it,” Donahue said during the episode.

He also noted how many women at the time didn’t host daytime talk shows, unlike now.

See Also
Phil Donahue, Pioneering Talk Show Host, Dies at 88

“It reminds me of how far we’ve come, how far women have come,” he said.

Donahue was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1993.

Phil Donahue, talk show host pioneer and husband of Marlo Thomas, dies at 88 (2)

During that ceremony, Thomas recalled how her husband put the toughest issues faced by Americans in stark and understandable language.

"He forced us to take a hard look at the real and imagined goals of the Persian Gulf War, the pros and cons of condom distribution in schools and legalized drug abuse," she said.

"He laid out the savings and loan crisis in terms so plain that anybody who had ever taken freshman math could get a grip on the ripoff."

He won nine Daytime Emmy Awards, dominating the outstanding syndicated talk show host category from the mid-1970s to the mid-’80s.

Phil Donahue, talk show host pioneer and husband of Marlo Thomas, dies at 88 (3)

President Joe Biden honored him this year with a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The White House called him a "television pioneer," whose daytime chat show became "one of the most influential" programs of its time.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones asked for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.

Donahue's wife and his father-in-law, Danny Thomas, have long been associated with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Donahue married Thomas in 1980, making them one of the most enduring couples in show business.

She's best known for her work on the groundbreaking sitcom "That Girl," which ran for five seasons on ABC from 1966 to 1971.

It was one of the first network shows to focus on a single woman seeking a career. More shows with that nature would follow in the 1970s and ’80s, such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Kate and Allie."

Deon J. Hampton

Deon J. Hampton is a national reporter for NBC News.

Elizabeth Maline

,

David K. Li

and

Doha Madani

contributed

.

Phil Donahue, talk show host pioneer and husband of Marlo Thomas, dies at 88 (2024)

FAQs

Who was Marlo Thomas's husband? ›

In 1977, Thomas was a guest on Donahue, the television talk show, when she and host Phil Donahue fell in "love at first sight". They were married on May 21, 1980, and Donahue moved with some of his sons and his daughter from Chicago to New York City to live with Thomas and to produce his talk show there.

Keep Reading
How old is Donahue? ›

"Donahue was 88 years old and passed away peacefully following a long illness." Thomas posted to Instagram on Monday to tell her followers she'd be stepping away from her page a while to take care of herself.

Get More Info Here
Who was Phil Donahue's spouse? ›

Donahue married actress Marlo Thomas on May 21, 1980.

See More
What was the name of Phil Donahue's show? ›

The format set “The Phil Donahue Show” apart from other interview shows of the 1960s and made it a trendsetter in daytime television, where it was particularly popular with female audiences. Later renamed “Donahue,” the program launched in Dayton, Ohio, in 1967.

See Details
Does Marlo Thomas own St. Jude's? ›

The daughter and eldest child of Danny Thomas, the renowned entertainer and founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Marlo proudly serves as National Outreach Director for St. Jude.

View Details
Who is Danny Thomas's real wife? ›

On July 12, 2000, his wife, Rose Marie, passed away and now lies with her beloved husband in the Danny and Rose Marie Thomas Memorial Garden. Today, their daughters, Marlo and Terre, and son, Tony, carry on their parents' work and remain a driving force in fulfilling their father's mission.

Show Me More
What's the age difference between Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue? ›

What's the age difference between Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas? There was a two-year age difference. Phil Donahue was born in December 1935 and Marlo Thomas was born in November 1937.

Read On
What is the net worth of David Donahue? ›

The estimated net worth of J David Donahue is at least $604,815 dollars as of 2024-08-20.

Explore More
Where did Phil Donahue live? ›

Get More Info
What year was Marlo Thomas born? ›

Born in Detroit, Michigan on November 21, 1937, Marlo was christened Margaret Julia Thomas.

Show Me More

What are the names of Phil Donahue's children? ›

Donahue married his college sweetheart, Margaret Cooney, in 1958, shortly after graduating from the University of Notre Dame. They welcomed four sons, Michael, Kevin, Daniel and James, and one daughter, Mary Rose.

Read More
Who replaced Phil Donahue? ›

Winfrey, based in Chicago like Donahue, premiered in 1985 and overtook him for good in the ratings starting in the 1986-87 season, though Donahue often pointed out that she “raised all boats,” lifting his ratings even while passing him.

Read The Full Story
Why was The Phil Donahue Show canceled? ›

Many other stations either began dropping Donahue or moving it to graveyard time slots, causing a further loss of viewers. The ratings of The Phil Donahue Show continued to decline, and Donahue decided to retire rather than have the show canceled. The final episode aired on September 13, 1996.

Keep Reading
How many children did Marlo Thomas have? ›

Did Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas have any children? No. Donahue had five children from a previous marriage: four sons, Michael, Kevin, Daniel and James; and one daughter, Mary Rose. Thomas became stepmom to his kids, writing that she decided to be their friend rather than a mom in the traditional sense.

Tell Me More
What was Danny Thomas' cause of death? ›

In 1991, Thomas died after a heart attack at his home in Beverly Hills, a hospital spokesman said. Two days previously he had celebrated St. Jude Hospital's 29th anniversary and filmed a commercial, which aired posthumously.

Discover More
What did Terre Thomas do? ›

Terre Thomas was born on November 9, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is an actress, known for That Girl (1966), The Joey Bishop Show (1967) and The 7th Annual Television Academy Hall of Fame Awards (1990).

See Details
What was Danny Thomas's net worth when he died? ›

Danny Thomas was an American actor, comedian, singer, television producer, and philanthropist who had a net worth of $9 million at the time of his death. That's the same as around $20 million today after adjusting for inflation.

See Details

References

Top Articles
Neuer Roman von Jennifer Egan: Der komplizierte Weg von A nach B
„Candy Haus“ von Jennifer Egan: Wenn das Erlebte zur Ware wird
"Black Box": Twitter-Roman von Jennifer Egan
Latest Posts
Jennifer Egan: "Manhattan Beach" - Das Meer, das Meer!
The Candy House - Jennifer Egan
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Last Updated:

Views: 5478

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Birthday: 1999-09-15

Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

Phone: +6838967160603

Job: Mining Executive

Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.