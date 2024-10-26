Pineapple Super Silver Haze aka Pineapple SSH Weed Strain Information | Leafly (2024)

4.6(65 ratings)

SativaTHC 18%CBG 2%THCV 1%

aka Pineapple SSH

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

    Focused

    .Energetic

    .Creative

  • Negatives:

    Dry mouth

    .Dizzy

    .Dry eyes

  • Helps with:

    Depression

    .Stress

    .Anxiety

  • calmingenergizing

    Pineapple Super Silver Haze effects are mostly energizing.

    low THChigh THC

    Pineapple Super Silver Haze potency is higher THC than average.

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain effects

Reported by 65 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...Focused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Creative

Negatives

Loading...Dry mouth
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry eyes

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain flavors

Loading...Pineapple
Loading...Citrus
Loading...Sweet

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain helps with

  • Depression

    39% of people say it helps with

    Depression

  • Stress

    39% of people say it helps with

    Stress

  • Anxiety

    34% of people say it helps with

    Anxiety

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain reviews65

write a review

July 17, 2016

z........a

Euphoric

Focused

Happy

Was looking to clock in on for a 7-8 hour video game bender. The nice folks at the local shop here in Seattle recommended this. Nailed it! Felt focused, relaxed but never zombie mode. Fine with social interactions. Added this to my 'hot list'. Based on my experience, I'd have this be my 'wing man' at the next outdoor barbecue/social get together I'd prefer to miss, but have been shamed into attending.

March 19, 2017

t........i

Creative

Focused

Happy

Relaxed

Tried this strain today and I loved it! I was surprised how clear my mind was for how relaxed my body felt. I had zero issues with my memory getting out of whack. I hate the early Alzheimer's kinda effects some other Sativa Hybrid strains make me have with lots of "what was I just thinking and supposed to do?" moments. I like clear headed, daytime use strains so I can get through my sometimes arduous work and so far this is my favorite! Not a zippy high at all and it gave me a very positive, let's get things done quickly and effectively kinda attitude. I actually replaced the clutch on my dirt bike with zero issues from getting side tracked which is another Sativa thing I don't like. None of that with this strain. I'm gonna grow this for sure!

January 20, 2016

j........s

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Uplifted

The buds look so good I could eat them. They are a very crystalized mix of green and orange with a scent that is the closest to real pineapple weed can get. the high comes on quick providing a great head rush and a little burst of energy bringing with it a cascading wave if happiness and creativity that makes it impossible to be unhappy.

Strain spotlight

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain genetics

First strain parentSsSuper Silver Hazeparent
Second strain parentPinPineappleparent

Pss

Pineapple Super Silver Haze

First strain childPeMPeach Mangochild
Second strain childPPaPineapple Pancakeschild

Photos of Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body. Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics.
https://www.leafly.com › strains › super-lemon-haze
from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain.

Does Super Silver Haze get you high? ›

Super Silver Haze produces a stunning, sticky flower that offers an energizing, long-lasting body high with uplifting effects that are excellent for situations where there is a lot of tension present, as well as when one is experiencing nausea or feeling hungry.

What are the side effects of Super Silver Haze? ›

The following adverse effects have also been reported:
  • Dry Eyes.
  • /
  • Paranoia.
  • /
  • Anxiety.
  • /
  • Dry Mouth.

What is a pineapple strain good for? ›

Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal's Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.

Does pineapple weed make you sleepy? ›

Pineapple weed flowers growing in uncontaminated soil could be used to make an aromatic tea. Much like its cousin German chamomile (M. chamomilla), it'll settle your stomach and make you sleepy. It might even lull you into sweet dreams of an island paradise.

Is Haze the most powerful weed? ›

Haze strains are the Long Walkers or Giants of the cannabis species. Almost pure sativa genetics and an extraordinarily powerful uplifting cerebral high distinguish Haze varieties from all other marijuana. For those that prefer to fly high, rather than stay glued to the couch, Haze is the stash of choice.

What is ssh strain? ›

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high.

Is Super Silver Haze good for depression? ›

Super Silver Haze is favored by both recreational users and medical cannabis patients. Its recreational effects often include feelings of happiness, creativity, and an overall sense of well-being. Medical users may find relief from conditions such as stress, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue when using this strain.

What is the difference between silver haze and Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Silver Haze and Silver Haze are two different strains with similar names. While Silver Haze is the child of Northern Lights and Haze, Super Silver Haze is the child of those two parents and Skunk. Super Silver Haze is the more well-known of the two strains.

What is super silver good for? ›

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

What does Super Silver Haze smell like? ›

Smell: While it does carry some spicy floral notes at the end, Super Silver Haze is largely full of clear, pungent whiffs of lemons, wet soil and gasoline, with a skunky layer hanging over it all. That definitive type of smell opens up your eyes and helped start that whole sativa-means-energy thing.

What is silver haze strain good for? ›

A great morning and day time strain, Silver Haze is often used for it's cerebral effects that can reduce stress and anxiety. Those suffering from minor to mild chronic aches and pains may find this strain useful. Patients dealing with depression are also often recommended this strain.

What is the new pineapple strain? ›

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian.

Will Pineapple Express make you sleepy? ›

A: Pineapple Express is generally not recommended for sleep, as its effects tend to be on the more energizing side. At higher doses, it may eventually help you to drift off to sleep.

What is pineapple haze strain? ›

Bred as 65% sativa and 35% indica, Pineapple Haze is a flavor-focused strain that mixed Afghani with Skunk #1 and an Old School Haze. The taste and aroma of this weed are everything tropical, comping citrus, sweet and fruity flavours into one — with a floral undertone.

Is pineapple weed good for anything? ›

Pineapple weed tea serves as a laxative, a relaxant, and a cleanser for a menstruating woman's system. It is used it to relieve menstrual cramps, as sleeping aid, and to treat colds. Material: Children enjoyed stringing pineapple weed flowers into necklaces.

What are the effects of Haze weed? ›

The effects of Haze are often described as uplifting, energetic, and cerebral. Haze is known to provide a strong and long-lasting psychoactive experience, making it a preferred choice for those seeking creative inspiration or a boost of motivation.

How does Pineapple Express weed make you feel? ›

Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours.

Is pineapple weed bad? ›

The weed gets its name from the cone heads that look like tiny pineapples and smell like them when you crush them in your hand. The whole plant is edible and can be used in sweet and savory dishes and drinks. The leaves and stems taste best before the flowers bloom; otherwise, they are more bitter.

