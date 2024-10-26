Pineapple Super Silver Haze Weed Strain Information | Leafly (2024)

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

Tried this strain today and I loved it! I was surprised how clear my mind was for how relaxed my body felt. I had zero issues with my memory getting out of whack. I hate the early Alzheimer's kinda effects some other Sativa Hybrid strains make me have with lots of "what was I just thinking and supposed to do?" moments. I like clear headed, daytime use strains so I can get through my sometimes arduous work and so far this is my favorite! Not a zippy high at all and it gave me a very positive, let's get things done quickly and effectively kinda attitude. I actually replaced the clutch on my dirt bike with zero issues from getting side tracked which is another Sativa thing I don't like. None of that with this strain. I'm gonna grow this for sure!

The buds look so good I could eat them. They are a very crystalized mix of green and orange with a scent that is the closest to real pineapple weed can get. the high comes on quick providing a great head rush and a little burst of energy bringing with it a cascading wave if happiness and creativity that makes it impossible to be unhappy.

Was looking to clock in on for a 7-8 hour video game bender. The nice folks at the local shop here in Seattle recommended this. Nailed it! Felt focused, relaxed but never zombie mode. Fine with social interactions. Added this to my 'hot list'. Based on my experience, I'd have this be my 'wing man' at the next outdoor barbecue/social get together I'd prefer to miss, but have been shamed into attending.

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

This is serious stuff, for unlike many Sativa strains, this is a heavy hitting, almost harsh if you take in too much, smoke, that expands in the lungs and can facilitate a cough, and perhaps, even worse in novice smokers, nausea and bladder splatter, so be forewarned.

Super Silver Haze produces a stunning, sticky flower that offers an energizing, long-lasting body high with uplifting effects that are excellent for situations where there is a lot of tension present, as well as when one is experiencing nausea or feeling hungry.

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.

Dry Eyes.

Paranoia.

Anxiety.

Dry Mouth.

Haze strains are the Long Walkers or Giants of the cannabis species. Almost pure sativa genetics and an extraordinarily powerful uplifting cerebral high distinguish Haze varieties from all other marijuana. For those that prefer to fly high, rather than stay glued to the couch, Haze is the stash of choice.

The effects of Haze are often described as uplifting, energetic, and cerebral. Haze is known to provide a strong and long-lasting psychoactive experience, making it a preferred choice for those seeking creative inspiration or a boost of motivation.

It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least.

Super Silver Haze is favored by both recreational users and medical cannabis patients. Its recreational effects often include feelings of happiness, creativity, and an overall sense of well-being. Medical users may find relief from conditions such as stress, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue when using this strain.

Super Silver Haze and Silver Haze are two different strains with similar names. While Silver Haze is the child of Northern Lights and Haze, Super Silver Haze is the child of those two parents and Skunk. Super Silver Haze is the more well-known of the two strains.

Smell: While it does carry some spicy floral notes at the end, Super Silver Haze is largely full of clear, pungent whiffs of lemons, wet soil and gasoline, with a skunky layer hanging over it all. That definitive type of smell opens up your eyes and helped start that whole sativa-means-energy thing.

Super Lemon Haze



Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

With a THC content of more than 20 per cent, Super Silver cuts right through your neurons taking you on an inspiring, energetic trip.

Dry air basically overworks the plants' leaves. So, setting up relatively high humidity for your Super Silver Haze during the early and vegetative stage is critical. Retain relative humidity between 65-80% when your plants sprout as seedlings.

Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect.

Pineapple Haze - Sativa



The average THC % for this strain is 15-17%, but the THC only tells a small portion of this strain's story.

Ghost Train Haze



This potent strain is known for its THC level that can reach up to 25%, making it one of the strongest on the market. Its aroma is a mix of citrus and pine, with an effect that is both euphoric and lucid, ideal for those seeking intensity in their cannabis experience.

A surge of cheerfulness follows the first few hits from these buds, followed by a nice but subtle body high. Pineapple may work well to combat mental stress and fatigue, but it also alleviates pain, cramps, and muscle spasms. It's recommended for mostly daytime use, but it may work for nighttime use as well for some.

Hawaiian Haze: Impressive THC levels And Average Yields



There are not many novice smokers who will be able to handle her 26% THC. Being a sativa-dominant hybrid, the high is uplifting and energizing.