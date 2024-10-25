Pizza Cake Recipe - Vincenza's Pizza (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Whoever said you can’t have your cake and eat pizza too, clearly hasn’t tried this incredibly delicious and innovative pizza cake recipe. Today, we are bringing you a mouth-watering recipe that will satisfy your cravings – a pizza cake.

Forget about traditional round pizzas, because we’re kicking it up a notch by layering all the amazing flavors of pizza into one big, mouth-watering cake. Get ready to impress your taste buds and wow your family and friends with this unique dish!

Ingredients For Pizza Cake Recipe

Let’s dive into the ingredients you’ll need for this culinary masterpiece. This list might look like your usual pizza, but remember, we’re creating something extraordinary – a pizza cake!

Here’s everything you’ll need:

Pizza Dough

1. Flour: Flour is the backbone of your pizza cake, providing structure, texture, and that quintessential doughy taste we all know and love.

2. Salt: Salt is a crucial ingredient that enhances all the other flavors in your pizza cake. Just a pinch added to your dough will bring out the best in your toppings and cheese.

3. Sugar: A touch of sugar helps to balance the savory flavors in your pizza cake and aids the yeast in the rising process.

4. Olive Oil: Olive oil adds richness and moisture to your pizza cake dough, giving it a tender crumb and a beautiful, golden crust.

5. Warm Water: Warm water is used to activate the yeast, kicking off the rising process for your dough. The water should be warm to the touch, but not hot.

6. Yeast: Yeast is an essential ingredient for your pizza cake, responsible for the rise and light, airy texture of the crust.

Topping and Sauce

1. Pizza Sauce: Pizza sauce forms the flavorful foundation of your pizza cake. Though store-bought varieties are convenient, a homemade sauce brimming with sun-ripened tomatoes, fragrant garlic, and aromatic herbs can elevate your pizza cake to a whole new level of deliciousness.

2. Mozzarella Cheese: No pizza – let alone a pizza cake – would be complete without the melty, creamy goodness of mozzarella cheese.

3. Grilled Salami: Grilled salami is often overlooked as a pizza topping, but when paired with pepperoni and mozzarella in this pizza cake recipe, it adds an irresistible smoky flavor.

4. Ham: Ham adds a savory, salty element to your pizza cake and pairs well with the other toppings.

5. Moose Sausage: Moose sausage is a unique twist on traditional pizza toppings. Its rich, gamey flavor adds depth and complexity to the overall taste of your pizza cake.

6. Pepperoni (option): Pepperoni is the final, spicy star in our pizza cake topping trifecta. Its robust flavor and crispy texture when baked are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Other Topping

In this version of the pizza cake recipe, we’ve stuck with the timeless combination of cheese and pepperoni, though you’re welcome to opt for a simple cheese pizza or something more daring.

1. Garden Variety: A blend of vegetables including onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

2. The Classic Hawaiian: A sweet and savory mix of ham and pineapple.

3. Meat Lovers: Features a hearty blend of pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and ham.

4. Tex-Mex Taco: A fusion of seasoned ground beef and jack cheese, finished with a fresh topping of lettuce and tomato.

How To Make Pizza Cake?

With all ingredients at the ready, it’s time to embark on the culinary adventure of creating your pizza cake. Just follow these step-by-step instructions, and you’ll be enjoying a slice of this deliciously unique creation in no time.

Step 1: Mixing Flour

Begin by sieving the flour into a large bowl. Add yeast, sugar, and salt to the flour and whisk them all together until evenly mixed. In a separate bowl, mix warm water and olive oil.

Step 2: Kneading The Dough

Pour the liquid mixture slowly into the bowl with the dry ingredients, stirring continuously. Combine until a dough begins to come together.

On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough for about 8-10 minutes. It should become smooth and elastic.

Step 3: First Rise

Transfer your dough to a greased bowl, cover it with a kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm area. Wait until the dough doubles in size, which should take about 1 to 2 hours.

Step 4: Making Pizza Sauce

During the dough’s rising time, start making your pizza sauce. Blend tomatoes, garlic, and herbs in a pot and let it simmer till it reaches a desirable thickness.

Step 5: Preparing Cheese and Toppings

Grate mozzarella cheese and prep other toppings such as grilled salami, ham, and moose sausage, preparing enough for all the layers of your pizza cake.

Step 6: Punching and Dividing Dough

Once the dough has risen, punch it down to release any air bubbles. Then divide it based on how many layers you plan for your pizza cake.

Step 7: Layering The Cake

Roll out one portion of the dough to create the first layer. Place it in your baking dish and top with a layer of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Continue stacking the remaining layers with the same sequence of ingredients.

Add a generous final layer of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni on the very top of the last dough layer.

Step 8: Baking The Pizza Cake

Place your pizza cake into a preheated oven at 375 – 400°F. Bake it for 20 to 25 minutes, watching for the crust to turn a beautiful golden brown and for the cheese to bubble and brown at the top.

Step 9: Cooling and Serving

Once baked to perfection, remove the pizza cake from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes to allow the cheese to firm up a bit. This patience ensures a clean cut.

Slice, serve, and relish your scrumptious pizza cake!

What To Serve With Pizza Cake?

Now you know the pizza cake recipe, while pizza cake is undoubtedly tasty on its own, you may be wondering what dishes to serve alongside it to complete your meal. Here are some ideas for what to serve with pizza cake:

1. Caesar Salad – A classic Caesar salad, with its crisp romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, crunchy croutons, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, offers a fresh counterbalance to the rich and savory flavors of pizza cake.

2. Garlic Bread – Few things pair with pizza as perfectly as garlic bread. Its buttery, garlicky goodness makes it a hit at any table, providing a delightful texture and flavor contrast to the pizza cake.

3. Antipasto Platter – An antipasto platter with a selection of cured meats, cheeses, olives, and marinated vegetables brings a variety of textures and flavors to the table, allowing guests to mix and match bites between slices of pizza cake.

4. Roasted Vegetables – A side of roasted vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms drizzled with olive oil and seasoned with herbs offers a healthy, vibrant complement to the meal.

Conclusion

Creating a pizza cake is a fun and delectable venture that allows you to get creative with flavors and layers. Ideal for celebrations or just as a twist on the traditional pizza night, this pizza cake recipe is set to impress everyone at the table.

The success of this recipe depends on a flavorful sauce, stringy mozzarella cheese, and a well-risen dough, not to mention your choice of toppings. Experiment and enjoy the process of crafting this innovative dish. Trust us; your taste buds will thank you!