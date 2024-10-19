Pizza Cake With Step By Step Tutorial - More Momma! (2024)

Spread the love 1 1 Share

This deliciously fun pizza cake was the star of the show at a recent catering event. Its realistic design is easy to accomplish and so fun to make. And don’t worry I will walk you through every step of the way.

Use this pizza cake for a fun birthday party idea, baby shower or for a fun dessert for a pizza party. No matter what you make it for it will be the talk of the party.

The best thing is it’s easy to make. I promise! I’ll take you along and show you the step by step process.

Pizza Cake:

This cake is an almond wedding cake recipe with a homemade peanut butter buttercream frosting. You can also use any cake recipe or frosting recipe you enjoy. Although I do recommend using a frosting that can be colored a light tan color to resemble the color of pizza crust.

Now let’s get into the recipe and answer some frequently asked questions.

Ingredients For Pizza Cake:

For The Cake:

package white cake mix

all purpose flour

granulated sugar

salt

water

sour cream

refined coconut oil or vegetable oil

egg whites

almond emulsion

vanilla bean paste

chunky peanut butter

For Frosting:

Peanut Butter

butter

powdered sugar

milk or cream

vanilla

To Decorate:

red frosting

white chocolate bar

junior mints

red fondant

green sour punch straws

How To Make A Cake That Looks Like Pizza:

First make the cake according to directions in the recipe card. You can use any flavor cake mix you like or use the delicious homemade cake recipe in the recipe card.

Cool the cakes completely and freeze for 1 hour.

Stacks the cake with your filling of choice.

Ice the cake with the frosting in an even layer. You can use any frosting recipe you prefer, but try sticking with one that you can make a tan color to resemble the pizza crust.

We use a peanut butter frosting so it does not require any food coloring but is naturally colored by the use of peanut butter.

Next up is to create the sauce layer. I use canned red frosting for this part. I place a large gallon size ziplock into a large cup and then add my frosting. This create a make shift piping bag. You can also use these piping bags if you would prefer.

You can now cut the tip off of the bag and begin piping a circle about an inch around the outside perimeter of the cake.

Spread the frosting evenly with a knife to resemble the pizza sauce.

Next step is the cheese. Cut the white chocolate bar into small shavings to resemble the cheese.

Place the cheese on top of the sauce. Then add green sour straws (cut into small pieces).

To make the pepperoni, roll the fondant out into a thin layer. Then cut the fondant with the back of a cake tip or 1 inch diameter circle cutter.

Top the pizza cake with the pepperoni and junior mint to resemble olives.

Chill the cake for at least 1 hour.

How To Store This Cake:

Store this cake in the refrigerator. You can make this cake up to 2 days in advance and leave it in the refrigerator.

When you are ready to serve remove the cake from the refrigerator for about an hour. Slice and serve.

Can You Freeze Cake:

Yes, you can freeze cake! Freezing cake can be a convenient way to preserve it for later enjoyment, whether you have leftovers from a special occasion or you want to prepare ahead of time for an upcoming event. Here are some tips for freezing cake effectively:

Cool Completely: Before freezing, make sure the cake has cooled completely to room temperature. Freezing a warm cake can lead to condensation, which can affect the texture and quality of the cake. Wrap Well: To prevent freezer burn and maintain freshness, wrap the cake tightly in several layers of plastic wrap. You can also wrap it in aluminum foil for added protection. Use a Freezer Bag or Container: Once wrapped, place the cake in a freezer bag or airtight container. Make sure the container is suitable for freezing and seals tightly to prevent air from getting in. Label and Date: To keep track of what’s in your freezer and ensure you use the cake before it loses quality, label the packaging with the type of cake and the date it was frozen. Store Properly: Place the wrapped cake in the freezer, making sure it’s on a flat surface where it won’t get squished or damaged by other items. Avoid placing heavy items on top of the cake. Thaw Properly: When you’re ready to enjoy the cake, remove it from the freezer and let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight. This gradual thawing process helps maintain the cake’s texture and moisture. Once thawed, you can bring it to room temperature before serving if desired. Enjoy Within Timeframe: While properly frozen cake can last for several months in the freezer, it’s best to enjoy it within 2-3 months for optimal flavor and texture. See Also 8 Best Pizza Cake Recipes to Make - Pizzaware

Other Cake Recipes:

Peanut Butter Cake With Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Lemon Cake With Raspberry Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Nest Cake

Best Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Pizza Cake Recipe: