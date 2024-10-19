Pizza Cake With Step By Step Tutorial - More Momma! (2024)

Spread the love
This deliciously fun pizza cake was the star of the show at a recent catering event. Its realistic design is easy to accomplish and so fun to make. And don’t worry I will walk you through every step of the way.
Use this pizza cake for a fun birthday party idea, baby shower or for a fun dessert for a pizza party. No matter what you make it for it will be the talk of the party.
The best thing is it’s easy to make. I promise! I’ll take you along and show you the step by step process.
Pizza Cake:
This cake is an almond wedding cake recipe with a homemade peanut butter buttercream frosting. You can also use any cake recipe or frosting recipe you enjoy. Although I do recommend using a frosting that can be colored a light tan color to resemble the color of pizza crust.
Now let’s get into the recipe and answer some frequently asked questions.
Ingredients For Pizza Cake:
For The Cake:
- package white cake mix
- all purpose flour
- granulated sugar
- salt
- water
- sour cream
- refined coconut oil or vegetable oil
- egg whites
- almond emulsion
- vanilla bean paste
- chunky peanut butter
For Frosting:
- Peanut Butter
- butter
- powdered sugar
- milk or cream
- vanilla
To Decorate:
- red frosting
- white chocolate bar
- junior mints
- red fondant
- green sour punch straws
How To Make A Cake That Looks Like Pizza:
First make the cake according to directions in the recipe card. You can use any flavor cake mix you like or use the delicious homemade cake recipe in the recipe card.
Cool the cakes completely and freeze for 1 hour.
Stacks the cake with your filling of choice.
Ice the cake with the frosting in an even layer. You can use any frosting recipe you prefer, but try sticking with one that you can make a tan color to resemble the pizza crust.
We use a peanut butter frosting so it does not require any food coloring but is naturally colored by the use of peanut butter.
Next up is to create the sauce layer. I use canned red frosting for this part. I place a large gallon size ziplock into a large cup and then add my frosting. This create a make shift piping bag. You can also use these piping bags if you would prefer.
You can now cut the tip off of the bag and begin piping a circle about an inch around the outside perimeter of the cake.
Spread the frosting evenly with a knife to resemble the pizza sauce.
Next step is the cheese. Cut the white chocolate bar into small shavings to resemble the cheese.
Place the cheese on top of the sauce. Then add green sour straws (cut into small pieces).
To make the pepperoni, roll the fondant out into a thin layer. Then cut the fondant with the back of a cake tip or 1 inch diameter circle cutter.
Top the pizza cake with the pepperoni and junior mint to resemble olives.
Chill the cake for at least 1 hour.
How To Store This Cake:
Store this cake in the refrigerator. You can make this cake up to 2 days in advance and leave it in the refrigerator.
When you are ready to serve remove the cake from the refrigerator for about an hour. Slice and serve.
Can You Freeze Cake:
Yes, you can freeze cake! Freezing cake can be a convenient way to preserve it for later enjoyment, whether you have leftovers from a special occasion or you want to prepare ahead of time for an upcoming event. Here are some tips for freezing cake effectively:
- Cool Completely: Before freezing, make sure the cake has cooled completely to room temperature. Freezing a warm cake can lead to condensation, which can affect the texture and quality of the cake.
- Wrap Well: To prevent freezer burn and maintain freshness, wrap the cake tightly in several layers of plastic wrap. You can also wrap it in aluminum foil for added protection.
- Use a Freezer Bag or Container: Once wrapped, place the cake in a freezer bag or airtight container. Make sure the container is suitable for freezing and seals tightly to prevent air from getting in.
- Label and Date: To keep track of what’s in your freezer and ensure you use the cake before it loses quality, label the packaging with the type of cake and the date it was frozen.
- Store Properly: Place the wrapped cake in the freezer, making sure it’s on a flat surface where it won’t get squished or damaged by other items. Avoid placing heavy items on top of the cake.
- Thaw Properly: When you’re ready to enjoy the cake, remove it from the freezer and let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight. This gradual thawing process helps maintain the cake’s texture and moisture. Once thawed, you can bring it to room temperature before serving if desired.
- Enjoy Within Timeframe: While properly frozen cake can last for several months in the freezer, it’s best to enjoy it within 2-3 months for optimal flavor and texture.
Pizza Cake Recipe:
Yield: Serves 12
Pizza Cake
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Additional Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Moist, packed with flavor and so delicious!
Ingredients
For The Cake:
- 1 (15.25 ounce) package white cake mix
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup refined coconut oil or vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon almond emulsion
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
For Frosting:
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 2-3 tablespoons milk or cream
- 1 teaspoon vanillaextract
To Decorate:
- 1 container red frosting, placed in a piping bag
- 1 white chocolate bar, cut into small shavings
- 1 package junior mints (you will need about 5-6 pieces)
- 1 package red fondant (see suggested options), rolled thin and cut into 1 inch diameter circles
- 1-2 green sour punch straws, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F . Grease two 8 inch cake pans and line with parchment paper for easy removal.
- Combine the cake ingredeitns in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
- Pour the cake batter into the pans and tap lightly to remove any air bubbles.
- Bake the cake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. The cake should NOT be brown.
- Let the cakes cool for 10 minutes.
- Carefully remove from the pan and wrap in foil. Freeze the cake for at least 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Prepare the frosting by adding the peanut butter and butter into a stand mixer. Cream them slightly.
- Add the powdered sugar and whip for 1-2 minutes. Then add the heavy cream or milk to thin the frosting.
- Lastly add the vanilla extract and mix until the desired consistency.
- Place one cake layer on your serving plate. Then spread an even layer of frosting on top on the cake. Top with the other cake layer and spread the remaining frosting onto the cake in an even layer.
- Place the red frosting in a piping bag and pipe a circle of red frosting about 1 inch from the outside of the cake. Fill with some of the red frosting and spread to make it look like sauce.
- Then top the sauce with the chocolate shavings, junior mints, red fondant pepperoni and sour punch straw pieces.
- Refrigerate until you are ready to serve.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 12
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 553Total Fat: 38gSaturated Fat: 19gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 15gCholesterol: 83mgSodium: 226mgCarbohydrates: 49gFiber: 2gSugar: 43gProtein: 8g