PLC Control Facial Tissue Paper Making Machine with 2 Colors Printing of napkintissuepapermachine on Ecer.com (2024)

Product Description:

Product Overview: Napkin Tissue Paper Machine

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is a state-of-the-art product designed to meet the high demands of the paper industry. With its advanced technology and user-friendly design, this machine offers unparalleled efficiency and precision in producing high-quality napkin tissue paper. It is the perfect solution for any business looking to increase their production capacity and streamline their operations.

Featuring 4 channels and 4 lanes, this machine is capable of outputting large quantities of paper towels at a rapid pace, with a folding speed of 5200 sheets per minute. This makes it ideal for high-volume production needs, allowing businesses to meet the demands of their customers quickly and efficiently.

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is equipped with a 3-phase voltage system, with options for 220v 60hz, 400v, 380v, and more. This ensures compatibility with various power sources, making it versatile and easily adaptable to different production environments.

One of the key features of this machine is its PLC control system, which provides precise and reliable control over the production process. This allows for consistent and accurate production, minimizing waste and maximizing productivity.

The production capacity of this machine is an impressive 1000 pieces per minute, per lane. With 4 lanes, this means a total production capacity of 4000 pieces per minute. This high output makes it a top choice for businesses looking to increase their production efficiency and meet the demands of their customers.

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is designed for durability and longevity, with high-quality materials and components. This ensures minimal downtime and maintenance costs, making it a cost-effective investment for businesses.

Customization options are also available for this machine, allowing businesses to tailor it to their specific needs and preferences. This includes options for different sizes, shapes, and designs of napkin tissue paper, as well as additional features to enhance performance and efficiency.

In summary, the Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is a high-performance, durable, and versatile product that combines advanced technology with user-friendly design. With its high efficiency, precision, and customizable options, it is the ideal choice for any business looking to improve their production of napkin tissue paper. Invest in this machine today and experience the benefits of increased productivity and profitability.

Features:

Product Name: Napkin Tissue Paper Machine

Napkin Tissue Paper Machine Output: 4 Channels / 4 Lanes

4 Channels / 4 Lanes Raw Material: Virgin Wood Pulp/recycled Paper/nonwoven Airlaid

Virgin Wood Pulp/recycled Paper/nonwoven Airlaid Lamination: With Lamination Glue

With Lamination Glue Napkin Size: 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm)

210x330mm (folded 105x165mm) Folding Speed: 5200 Sheet/min

5200 Sheet/min Key Features: High-speed production with 4 channels and 4 lanes Can use a variety of raw materials such as virgin wood pulp, recycled paper, and nonwoven airlaid Lamination capability for added strength and durability Produces napkins in a standard size of 210x330mm, which can be folded to 105x165mm Folding speed of 5200 sheets per minute for efficient production Also known as a toilet paper machine or napkin printing machine Can be used with a Jumbo Roll Tissue Machine for continuous production



Technical Parameters:

Jumbo Roll Tissue Machine Technical Parameters

Application Napkin Tissue Paper Production Frequency 50Hz/60Hz Folding Speed 5200 Sheet/min Printing 2 Colors Printing Napkin Size 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm) Speed 4000 Pc/min Voltage 3 Phase 220v 60hz / 400v / 380v Etc. Folding Type 1/4 Interfolded Napkin / Pop Up Interfolded Output 4 Channels / 4 Lanes Raw Material Virgin Wood Pulp / Recycled Paper / Nonwoven Airlaid

Applications:

Napkin Tissue Paper Machine - ACE-INM-4L

Brand Name: ACE

Model Number: ACE-INM-4L

Place of Origin: China

Certification: CE

Minimum Order Quantity: 1set

Price: Negotiable

Packaging Details: standard export packing

Delivery Time: 60 days

Payment Terms: L/C, T/T

Supply Ability: 10 set /month

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine, also known as the Automatic Napkin Making Machine or Pocket Handkerchief Making Machine, is a cutting-edge product designed and manufactured by CHINA Napkin Folder Machine Manufacturer. It is suitable for a wide range of applications and is highly versatile, making it a popular choice for businesses worldwide.

With its advanced technology and high-quality materials, the ACE-INM-4L is capable of producing high-quality napkin tissues with ease. Its folding type can be customized to either 1/4 interfolded napkins or pop-up interfolded napkins, providing convenience and flexibility for different usage scenarios.

In addition, the machine also offers 2 colors printing, allowing businesses to customize their napkins with their own branding or designs. This added feature not only enhances the visual appeal of the napkins but also helps to promote brand recognition and awareness.

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is designed with the user in mind, with features such as covers for protection and PLC control for easy operation. It is also compact in size and requires minimal maintenance, making it a cost-effective and efficient choice for businesses.

Whether you are in the hospitality industry, food and beverage industry, or any other business that requires napkin tissues, the ACE-INM-4L is the perfect solution. Its high production capacity, reliable performance, and user-friendly design make it a must-have for any business looking to improve their productivity and efficiency.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your napkin production with the Napkin Tissue Paper Machine from ACE. Contact us now to learn more and place your order.

Customization:

Napkin Tissue Paper Machine Customization Service Brand Name: ACE Model Number: ACE-INM-4L Place of Origin: China Certification: CE Minimum Order Quantity: 1set Price: Negotiable Packaging Details: standard export packing Delivery Time: 60 days Payment Terms: L/C, T/T Supply Ability: 10 set /month Raw Material: Virgin Wood Pulp/recycled Paper/nonwoven Airlaid Design: American Design Folding type: 1/4 Interfolded Napkin / Pop Up Interfolded Control: PLC Control Napkin Size: 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm)

Can also produce paper towels and interfolded napkins

Uses high quality raw materials such as virgin wood pulp, recycled paper, and nonwoven airlaid

American design ensures efficient and precise production

Offers 1/4 interfolded napkin and pop up interfolded folding options

Controlled by PLC for easy operation and maintenance

Produces napkins in a standard size of 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm)

Customizable according to specific client needs

Packing and Shipping:

Packaging and Shipping of Napkin Tissue Paper Machine:

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine will be carefully packed in a sturdy wooden case to ensure safe transportation.

All parts and components of the machine will be securely fastened and protected with bubble wrap or foam to prevent any damage during shipping.

The machine will be shipped via a reliable and reputable freight company to ensure timely and safe delivery.

Customs documents and necessary paperwork will be prepared and included with the shipment.

Upon arrival, the machine will be unloaded and transported to the designated location using appropriate equipment and handling techniques.

A professional technician will be available for installation and setup of the machine, if required.

The packaging and shipping process will be closely monitored to ensure the machine arrives in perfect condition and ready for use.

Thank you for choosing our Napkin Tissue Paper Machine. We are committed to providing a hassle-free and reliable packaging and shipping experience for our valued customers.

FAQ: