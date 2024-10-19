Pluto is going direct in Capricorn for the final time — and for some it will be a highway to hell (2024)

Pluto, our power planet of seismic change, is stationing direct in the sign of the sea goat for the final time in our lifetimes.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Pluto will go direct at a fateful 29 degrees of Capricorn, effectively ending its retrograde and embarking on the last gasp of its transit through the sign of strategy and legacy.

When does Pluto leave Capricorn?

The dark dwarf will remain in the sign of the sea goat until Nov. 19, when it will enter Aquarius and where it shall remain in residence for the next two decades.

Petit but potent, Pluto is the planet of elemental power and total transformation. Discovered in 1930 and aptly named for the god of the underworld, Pluto teaches us that destruction greases the wheel of creation and that all life is wrought from death.

Pluto in Capricorn, 2008 to 2023

Pluto has spent the past 15 years in the hardscrabble sign ofCapricorn, showing off the shadow side of financial systems, power players, patriarchal structures and authority figures.

This final push, which will play out over the next few weeks, marks the end of an era for Pluto.

Rarely gentle but always necessary is the MO of Pluto, which shows us that we can’t see what will be until we burn what has been.

At 29 degrees of Capricorn, Pluto will be at the final or anaretic degree of the sign, the point of the ultimate expression of its energy. The vibe is now or never, fated and anxious to act. At this degree, Pluto can’t help but push the button, scream the truth, force a deathbed confession and strike the match that lights the powder keg.

Interestingly, in the Major Arcana of the tarot, Capricorn is represented by the devil card and, of course, Pluto is named for the overlord of the underworld.

In tandem, we can view this transit as the highway to hell for those who deserve the commute.

Pluto leaving Capricorn in 2024

Pluto “tests” the mettle of its children to cast out what holds them back. Rarely gentle but always necessary is the name of the game here — and we can’t see what will be until we burn what has been.

As an outer planet, Pluto affects the culture at large rather than the daily habits of individuals. Pluto has been retrograde since May of this year, dipping between Capricorn and Aquarius, but now that the planet is going direct, folks, and heads will roll.

Retrogrades are a bit like hibernation for the planets, but now that this death daddy is awake and alive with power, he’s making it his mission to dredge up the dark, expose the underbelly and summon the guilty.

We can already see Pluto’s mechanisms at work as we await the names of the rich, famous and powerful involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged web of abuse and brutality and the fallout from the sexual assault allegations against Garth Brooks.

For those who question the legitimacy of astrology, I kindly point out that Diddy is a Scorpio (a sign ruled by Pluto), and the fallen rapper’s Mars — aka his masculine planet of drive, sexuality and will — is edging toward an exact conjunction with Pluto, which deals in karmic retribution and the toppling of fetid power structures.

Pluto’s latest and last move through Capricorn also coincides with the culmination of election season, so expect ugly secrets and inconvenient truths to be pulled into the glaring, damning light of day. Pluto takes no prisoners and shows no mercy, particularly to those who abuse the sacred gift of power and/or stand idle while others are exploited.

How will this transit affect you personally?

To see where this final reckoning will rock you on a personal level, look to the house in your birth chart ruled by Capricorn. If you have your birth date, time and location, you can calculate your chart using a generatorlike this.

If any of your personal planets fall in the late degrees of the cardinal signs — Aries, Cancer, Libra or Capricorn — this sea goat death rattle will be more acute for you.

Rest assured that this descent will give way to the rise, and with the age of Aquarius upon us, fresh air is but a beat behind this final gasp.

