Point of Care Testing (2024)

The goal of Roche Point of Care products is to help both healthcare professionals and patients achieve improved clinical and health-economic outcomes
Roche Point of Care does this by delivering robust, connected, easy to use point-of-care solutions outside the central lab, providing immediate results and thus allowing treatment decisions to be made more quickly – inside or outside the hospital.
Roche Point of Care delivers those solutions meeting the clinical need for quick and accurate test results delivered where needed, when needed; on the device, in the electronic healthcare record on a patient/ward monitor, to the clinician on the move and directly to the patient.
While the responsibility for providing the service is in the hands of professionals, we also provide IT tools to be able to control all aspects of testing to ensure quality patient care:
- Provide accurate and timely analyses and match them to the right patient
- Provide automated user management and re-certification
- Provide reports that are useful to the clinician treating the patient
- Document testing and QC for audit purposes
For coagulation patient self-monitoring we also provide solutions for remote support and monitoring.
Anticoagulation Management
CoaguChek® Vantus
Trust in your patients’ self-testing results like never before. Accurate INR results can now be transmitted wirelessly.*
*Bluetooth connectivity requires a smartphone or tablet. Minimum specifications required.
CoaguChek® XS Meter
With the CLIA waived CoaguChek XS system, accuracy and convenience are right at hand. This small, handheld, battery-powered meter is ideal for low- to mid-volume office settings.
CoaguChek® XS Plus Meter
The CLIA-waived CoaguChek XS Plus system enables accurate INR testing at the point of care. It also offers data management capabilities, so healthcare professionals can easily and efficiently manage warfarin patients at the point of care.
CoaguChek® XS Pro Meter
Like the CoaguChek XS Plus, the CoaguChek XS Pro has data management capabilities, enabling healthcare professionals to efficiently manage warfarin patients at the point of care.Additionally, CoaguChek XS Pro features an integrated barcode scanner to minimize data entry errors and offers the ability to customize quality control ranges based on internal guidelines.
Infectious Disease
cobas® liat system
The Rochecobas® liat system allows you to detect and identifySARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B, Influenza A/B & RSV, Strep A, and C. Difficile1 — in your own clinic, using advanced Roche PCR technology previously available only to complex molecular laboratories.
SARS-CoV-2 Assay
cobas® SARS-CoV-2is the first real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that provides targeted identification within 20 minutes for both asymptomatic and symptomatic persons, enabling informed decisions at the point of care.
SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Assay
The cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Nucleic acid testfor use on the cobas® liat system is a multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that detects and differentiates SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in 20 minutes from a single nasal sample and in just one test.
cobas® liat Strep A Assay
A real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the detection of Strep A in throat swab specimens from patients with signs and symptoms of pharyngitis,cobas®Strep A delivers lab quality results in ~15 minutes.
cobas® liat Influenza A/B + RSV Assay
Timely results fromcobas®Influenza A/B & RSV help guide clinical response for infection management and control.With extraordinary sensitivity, cobas Influenza A/B & RSV provides the reassurance needed when prescribing antiviral treatment.
C. Difficile Assay1
The cobas® Cdiff test1 for use on the cobas® liat system is a real-time PCR test that provides accurate, on-demand results in just 20 minutes for the detection of toxigenic C. diff.
Blood Glucose
Accu-Chek Inform II System
The Accu-Chek®Inform II system is a total solution designed to help you provide the best care possible, delivering accurate results in 5 seconds.
Blood Gas and Electrolytes
cobas® b 221 Blood Gas System
The cobas b 221 blood gas system sets the gold standard for pleural fluid pH testing.
Cholesterol and Glucose
Accutrend® Plus System
The CLIA-waived Accutrend Plus meter delivers total cholesterol results providing immediate, actionable information.
Urinalysis
Urisys 1100® Urine Analyzer
The Urisys 1100 urine analyzer is a semi-automated hand held urine testing analyzer for a workload of up to 50 urine samples per day and is designed to improve workflow efficiency in smaller labs, doctor offices and decentralized lab settings like point-of-care.
cobas® u 411 Urine Analyzer
Use this semi-automated urinalysis system as a central unit to manage the work of a medium-sized laboratory.
Chemstrip® Test Strips
There's a simple solution to help prevent false-negative blood and glucose results. Chemstrip urine test strips — for visual analysis or for automated testing with the Urisys 1100®urine analyzer.
Chemstrip® Micral Test Strips
Now it’s easy to eliminate the hassles of traditional lab-based microalbuminuria (MAU) testing. CLIA-waived Chemstrip Micral urine test strips from Roche Diagnostics offer a fast, accurate, semi-quantitative test to help you identify patients at risk so you can intervene more effectively.
