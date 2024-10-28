Point of Care Testing (2024)

Table of Contents
Anticoagulation Management CoaguChek® Vantus CoaguChek® XS Meter CoaguChek® XS Plus Meter CoaguChek® XS Pro Meter Infectious Disease cobas® liat system SARS-CoV-2 Assay SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Assay cobas® liat Strep A Assay cobas® liat Influenza A/B + RSV Assay C. Difficile Assay1 Blood Glucose Accu-Chek Inform II System Blood Gas and Electrolytes cobas® b 221 Blood Gas System Cholesterol and Glucose Accutrend® Plus System Urinalysis Urisys 1100® Urine Analyzer cobas® u 411 Urine Analyzer Chemstrip® Test Strips Chemstrip® Micral Test Strips Filter Categories References

Product portfolio

Point of Care Testing (1)

The goal of Roche Point of Care products is to help both healthcare professionals and patients achieve improved clinical and health-economic outcomes


Roche Point of Care does this by delivering robust, connected, easy to use point-of-care solutions outside the central lab, providing immediate results and thus allowing treatment decisions to be made more quickly – inside or outside the hospital.

Roche Point of Care delivers those solutions meeting the clinical need for quick and accurate test results delivered where needed, when needed; on the device, in the electronic healthcare record on a patient/ward monitor, to the clinician on the move and directly to the patient.

While the responsibility for providing the service is in the hands of professionals, we also provide IT tools to be able to control all aspects of testing to ensure quality patient care:

  • Provide accurate and timely analyses and match them to the right patient
  • Provide automated user management and re-certification
  • Provide reports that are useful to the clinician treating the patient
  • Document testing and QC for audit purposes

For coagulation patient self-monitoring we also provide solutions for remote support and monitoring.

Point of Care Testing (2)

Anticoagulation Management

Point of Care Testing (3)

CoaguChek® Vantus

Trust in your patients’ self-testing results like never before. Accurate INR results can now be transmitted wirelessly.*

Learn more

*Bluetooth connectivity requires a smartphone or tablet. Minimum specifications required.

Point of Care Testing (4)

CoaguChek® XS Meter

With the CLIA waived CoaguChek XS system, accuracy and convenience are right at hand. This small, handheld, battery-powered meter is ideal for low- to mid-volume office settings.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (5)

CoaguChek® XS Plus Meter

The CLIA-waived CoaguChek XS Plus system enables accurate INR testing at the point of care. It also offers data management capabilities, so healthcare professionals can easily and efficiently manage warfarin patients at the point of care.

Learn more

CoaguChek® XS Pro Meter

Like the CoaguChek XS Plus, the CoaguChek XS Pro has data management capabilities, enabling healthcare professionals to efficiently manage warfarin patients at the point of care.Additionally, CoaguChek XS Pro features an integrated barcode scanner to minimize data entry errors and offers the ability to customize quality control ranges based on internal guidelines.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (7)

Infectious Disease

Point of Care Testing (8)

cobas® liat system

The Rochecobas® liat system allows you to detect and identifySARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B, Influenza A/B & RSV, Strep A, and C. Difficile1 — in your own clinic, using advanced Roche PCR technology previously available only to complex molecular laboratories.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (9)

SARS-CoV-2 Assay

cobas® SARS-CoV-2is the first real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that provides targeted identification within 20 minutes for both asymptomatic and symptomatic persons, enabling informed decisions at the point of care.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (10)

SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Assay

The cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Nucleic acid testfor use on the cobas® liat system is a multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that detects and differentiates SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in 20 minutes from a single nasal sample and in just one test.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (11)

cobas® liat Strep A Assay

A real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the detection of Strep A in throat swab specimens from patients with signs and symptoms of pharyngitis,cobas®Strep A delivers lab quality results in ~15 minutes.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (12)

cobas® liat Influenza A/B + RSV Assay

Timely results fromcobas®Influenza A/B & RSV help guide clinical response for infection management and control.With extraordinary sensitivity, cobas Influenza A/B & RSV provides the reassurance needed when prescribing antiviral treatment.

See Also
Checking your blood sugar levels

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (13)

C. Difficile Assay1

The cobas® Cdiff test1 for use on the cobas® liat system is a real-time PCR test that provides accurate, on-demand results in just 20 minutes for the detection of toxigenic C. diff.

Point of Care Testing (14)

Blood Glucose

Point of Care Testing (15)

Accu-Chek Inform II System

The Accu-Chek®Inform II system is a total solution designed to help you provide the best care possible, delivering accurate results in 5 seconds.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (16)

Blood Gas and Electrolytes

Point of Care Testing (17)

cobas® b 221 Blood Gas System

The cobas b 221 blood gas system sets the gold standard for pleural fluid pH testing.

Learn more

Cholesterol and Glucose

Point of Care Testing (18)

Accutrend® Plus System

The CLIA-waived Accutrend Plus meter delivers total cholesterol results providing immediate, actionable information.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (19)

Urinalysis

Point of Care Testing (20)

Urisys 1100® Urine Analyzer

The Urisys 1100 urine analyzer is a semi-automated hand held urine testing analyzer for a workload of up to 50 urine samples per day and is designed to improve workflow efficiency in smaller labs, doctor offices and decentralized lab settings like point-of-care.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (21)

cobas® u 411 Urine Analyzer

Use this semi-automated urinalysis system as a central unit to manage the work of a medium-sized laboratory.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (22)

Chemstrip® Test Strips

There's a simple solution to help prevent false-negative blood and glucose results. Chemstrip urine test strips — for visual analysis or for automated testing with the Urisys 1100®urine analyzer.

Learn more

Point of Care Testing (23)

Chemstrip® Micral Test Strips

Now it’s easy to eliminate the hassles of traditional lab-based microalbuminuria (MAU) testing. CLIA-waived Chemstrip Micral urine test strips from Roche Diagnostics offer a fast, accurate, semi-quantitative test to help you identify patients at risk so you can intervene more effectively.

References

  1. This product has been approved by FDA for use by authorized laboratories certified under CLIA to perform moderate complexity testing.

Products

Found 0 results in

Search

Filters

Results

Show 1234 results

Filter Categories

...

    ...

    Point of Care Testing (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    University of Idaho student killings one year later: Motive keeps mystery alive
    The Idaho Murders, Part 1: How 4 College Kids Lived and Loved
    The 11 Best Documentaries And Videos About The Idaho Murders
    Latest Posts
    Food truck video of slain University of Idaho students offers timeline of their final hours | CNN
    The killer who crept past two sleeping women to murder four of their friends on the floor above them
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Jeremiah Abshire

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5692

    Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

    Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Jeremiah Abshire

    Birthday: 1993-09-14

    Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

    Phone: +8096210939894

    Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

    Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

    Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.