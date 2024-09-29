Politics latest: Chancellor under more pressure over cut to winter fuel payment (2024)

Labour enjoy 'positive' start to talks with business leaders over workers' rights

By Paul Kelso, business correspondent

Senior business leaders have welcomed discussions with Angela Rayner over proposals to improve workers' rights as "positive", but warned the "devil will be in the detail" of legislation due to be put before Parliament next month.

The deputy prime minister and business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, met the bosses of major employers including John Lewis, Octopus, BT, McDonald's and Sainsbury's in Whitehall on Tuesday, at the start of a consultation over the new government's plans.

Labour's manifesto promised to overhaul employment rights, with measures including the right for all "zero hours" workers to be offered a contract in line with their normal hours, and the extension of full employment rights to all workers from day one.

The meeting comes amid concern among employers and business groups that a reduction in flexibility as employers could increase costs and hamper their ability to drive growth.

Several businesses present told Sky News the atmosphere was constructive and friendly, with the emphasis on Ms Rayner and Mr Reynolds explaining what they have planned, and listening to the concerns of employers.

Business leaders are understood to be concerned over how the phasing out of zero-hours contracts will be achieved. It's a key issue in the hospitality and retail sectors which employ large numbers of younger and part-time workers.

Ministers have proposed that every worker must be offered a contract reflecting typical hours worked over a 12-week period, but there is concern that metric could lock employers into hours irrespective of seasonal fluctuations.