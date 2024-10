Ports Freischalten (PC) - ARK Forum | ATLAS Forum - Deutsches Forum für ARK Survival Evolved, ARK 2, ARK Survival Ascended & ATLAS MMO (2024)

FAQs

Network Port Purpose UDP 7777 Game port UDP 7778 Peer port (always Game port +1) UDP 27015 Query port (for Steam's server browser only) TCP 27020 RCON for remote console server access (optional) Jul 11, 2024

Open ports 7777, 7778, and 27015 for UDP and 27020 for TCP.

The ARK Server communicates on the two ports you configure, which by default ate 7777 and 27015 as above. If you are using a third-party firewall, you may have to open these ports (both TCP and UDP) manually. If you are using Windows Firewall, the ARK Server Manager can manage your firewall settings for you.

Essentially you'll need to forward ports 7777 and 7778 for UDP and 27015 for TCP. If you have an option to choose both TCP/UDP it may be a good idea. On some routers you can enter ports comma-seperated such as 7777,7778,27015 , and even select TCP/UDP instead of needing to create a rule for each type.

Make sure to enter your steam browser/query port (27015 default) and game port (7777 default).

Click Play Single Player - there is no need to edit settings or change the map as this doesn't affect you connecting to the server. When loaded in, press TAB to open the game's Console. In the Console, type open (server ip):7777 . This will then begin connecting you to your server.

ASE uses three key ports: Game Port: 7777 UDP by default.

Peer Port: 7778 UDP by default (you might see this called Reserved Port in AMP if you have an older instance)

Query Port: 27015 UDP by default. Feb 20, 2023

Just below the Join Ark button there is one that says Host Game. From here you can host a LAN game or play completely by yourself by selecting Play Local. Before you make your choice you are able to tweak several settings like difficulty, taming speed, exp boost, harvest amounts, respawn timers, etc.

Ports To Forward On Switch On your web browser, enter the IP address of the router. Enter the admin credentials if need be (the configuration page may differ based on the brand you are using). Search for the Port Forwarding or Forwarding section. Click on Configure Port Forwarding. More items...

DirectConnect on game startup Launch Steam. Right-click on the game ARK: Survival Evolved in your library, and click on Manage. Click on Properties. Under the GENERAL tab, click on Set launch options…. Enter ShooterGame.exe +connect YOUR IP:Gameport +password “YOUR PASSWORD” into the field. ... Click OK.

normally when you install your 1st server it will default to query port 27015 and then port 7777.

The IP and port for an ARK server depends on the hosting provider. The most common port used is 7777, but the IP address can be located via your host's control panel. Once you have the IP address, you can enter it in your game client to connect to the ARK server.