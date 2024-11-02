Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Says She's 'Very Tired' but 'Really Excited' to Meet Her Baby Girl Kali Love (Exclusive) (2024)

The reality star turned rapper and actress opens up to PEOPLE about her journey to motherhood

Bhad Bhabie is counting down the days until she welcomes a baby of her own, but until then, she's getting in good practice — with a new puppy.

"I'm actually in the middle of feeding her right now," the 20-year-old reality star turned rapper and actress tells PEOPLE over the phone from her Los Angeles home. "I'm getting myself into the gist of waking up early."

Bhabie (born Danielle Marie Bregoli) says her pup, a Pomeranian named Blue, has even prepared her for the baby spit-up that's about to come her way.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yesterday she threw up over my shoulder," she says with a laugh. "She was on my back between me and the seat [of my car]. I feel like if I wasn't pregnant, I would've freaked out and threw her out of the car and been so disgusted. For some reason I just had this sense of: Get used to it. I took my jacket off, threw it out the car window and rode back home in a bra."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant! Rapper, 20, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Le Vaughn

With Blue, Bhabie — who became famous for her “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” catchphrase during aDr. Philappearance in 2016 — says it's her first time being "super hands-on" caring for a pet.

"The first couple of days that I had her, I just noticed I had this sense to just wake up early, go check on her, feed her, do this and do that," she says. "It's like that motherly instinct."

Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn first found out they were pregnant on July 11. "I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off," she says.

When the test came back positive, Le Vaughn "was still asleep and I was just too eager to tell him," she says. "I probably could have did it in a cute way, but I just woke him up and was like, 'Look, look, look!'"

Bhabie announced her pregnancy to the world in December, when she posted an Instagram of her baby bump. Later that month, she revealed the sex of her baby, a girl, in an epic campaign for Marc Jacobs. She and Le Vaughn have landed on the name Kali Love.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," she says. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

Related: Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Reveals Sex of Her Baby in Epic Motorcycle-Themed Marc Jacobs Campaign

Bhabie thinks she's "definitely going to be the strict" parent between her and Le Vaughn, whom she met through a mutual friend. She says they like to keep the details of their relationship private because of "how social media tends to get."

"I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready,' " she says. "It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

Bhabie says her infamous appearance on the Dr. Phil show at age 13 still follows her.

"People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?" she asks. "They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television. I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am, and that they wouldn't just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young."

Related: Bhad Bhabie, 16, Announces She's Taking a Break from Instagram for Her 'Mental Health'

Despite feeling "very tired" and "very over being pregnant" at present, Bhabie is looking forward to the day she can "dress up and take out" baby Kali.

"I'm really excited for her," she says. "I'm definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that."

Aside from needing to put the finishing touches on Kali's room, she says everything else is "mostly done."

Amidst her pregnancy, Bhabie made her film debut in the Nicholaus Goossen-directed film Drugstore June, which premiered Feb. 23. Bhabie and Goossen previously worked together on the music video for her 2018 song "Gucci Flip Flops."

"I'm good friends with [Nicholaus], and he asked if I wanted to play a role, and then we just went through with it," she says.

Related: Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 15, Reportedly Drops $40,000 on New Teeth: See Her Smile

While Bhabie would like to do more acting, she thinks she's done with music. "I don't think that's my party," she says.

Aside from motherhood, Bhabie isn't sure what else the future holds, but she's going with it.

"I was never really the type of person to sit and think about, 'Oh, where will I be in five years?'" she says. "Everything kind of just would happen so quickly, and it was just kind of like a go with the flow type of lifestyle."

"Really, if I wanted to, I could retire right now and be a mom and never come out the house," she adds. "But I know that I still have more in me, and I feel like I have more to do. I'm still in the middle of figuring out what that is exactly, but I want to make sure whatever I do this time is definitely something that I'm really into and passionate about."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.