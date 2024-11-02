Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Says She's 'Very Tired' but 'Really Excited' to Meet Her Baby Girl Kali Love (Exclusive) (2024)

The reality star turned rapper and actress opens up to PEOPLE about her journey to motherhood

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Says She's 'Very Tired' but 'Really Excited' to Meet Her Baby Girl Kali Love (Exclusive) (1)

Bhad Bhabie is counting down the days until she welcomes a baby of her own, but until then, she's getting in good practice — with a new puppy.

"I'm actually in the middle of feeding her right now," the 20-year-old reality star turned rapper and actress tells PEOPLE over the phone from her Los Angeles home. "I'm getting myself into the gist of waking up early."

Bhabie (born Danielle Marie Bregoli) says her pup, a Pomeranian named Blue, has even prepared her for the baby spit-up that's about to come her way.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yesterday she threw up over my shoulder," she says with a laugh. "She was on my back between me and the seat [of my car]. I feel like if I wasn't pregnant, I would've freaked out and threw her out of the car and been so disgusted. For some reason I just had this sense of: Get used to it. I took my jacket off, threw it out the car window and rode back home in a bra."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant! Rapper, 20, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Le Vaughn

With Blue, Bhabie — who became famous for her “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” catchphrase during aDr. Philappearance in 2016 — says it's her first time being "super hands-on" caring for a pet.

"The first couple of days that I had her, I just noticed I had this sense to just wake up early, go check on her, feed her, do this and do that," she says. "It's like that motherly instinct."

Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn first found out they were pregnant on July 11. "I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off," she says.

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Says She's 'Very Tired' but 'Really Excited' to Meet Her Baby Girl Kali Love (Exclusive) (3)

When the test came back positive, Le Vaughn "was still asleep and I was just too eager to tell him," she says. "I probably could have did it in a cute way, but I just woke him up and was like, 'Look, look, look!'"

Bhabie announced her pregnancy to the world in December, when she posted an Instagram of her baby bump. Later that month, she revealed the sex of her baby, a girl, in an epic campaign for Marc Jacobs. She and Le Vaughn have landed on the name Kali Love.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," she says. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

Related: Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Reveals Sex of Her Baby in Epic Motorcycle-Themed Marc Jacobs Campaign

See Also
Bhad Bhabie Nationality – Viva Aha: Hollywood & Relationship Talk

Bhabie thinks she's "definitely going to be the strict" parent between her and Le Vaughn, whom she met through a mutual friend. She says they like to keep the details of their relationship private because of "how social media tends to get."

"I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready,' " she says. "It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

Bhabie says her infamous appearance on the Dr. Phil show at age 13 still follows her.

"People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?" she asks. "They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television. I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am, and that they wouldn't just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young."

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Says She's 'Very Tired' but 'Really Excited' to Meet Her Baby Girl Kali Love (Exclusive) (4)

Related: Bhad Bhabie, 16, Announces She's Taking a Break from Instagram for Her 'Mental Health'

Despite feeling "very tired" and "very over being pregnant" at present, Bhabie is looking forward to the day she can "dress up and take out" baby Kali.

"I'm really excited for her," she says. "I'm definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that."

Aside from needing to put the finishing touches on Kali's room, she says everything else is "mostly done."

Amidst her pregnancy, Bhabie made her film debut in the Nicholaus Goossen-directed film Drugstore June, which premiered Feb. 23. Bhabie and Goossen previously worked together on the music video for her 2018 song "Gucci Flip Flops."

"I'm good friends with [Nicholaus], and he asked if I wanted to play a role, and then we just went through with it," she says.

Related: Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 15, Reportedly Drops $40,000 on New Teeth: See Her Smile

While Bhabie would like to do more acting, she thinks she's done with music. "I don't think that's my party," she says.

Aside from motherhood, Bhabie isn't sure what else the future holds, but she's going with it.

"I was never really the type of person to sit and think about, 'Oh, where will I be in five years?'" she says. "Everything kind of just would happen so quickly, and it was just kind of like a go with the flow type of lifestyle."

"Really, if I wanted to, I could retire right now and be a mom and never come out the house," she adds. "But I know that I still have more in me, and I feel like I have more to do. I'm still in the middle of figuring out what that is exactly, but I want to make sure whatever I do this time is definitely something that I'm really into and passionate about."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Says She's 'Very Tired' but 'Really Excited' to Meet Her Baby Girl Kali Love (Exclusive) (2024)

FAQs

What happened to Bhad Bhabie in 2024? ›

In July 2024, Bhad Bhabie reportedly posted graphic footage alleging abuse by Vaughn, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child. The videos were deleted from her Instagram story but circulated online. They show security camera footage of her being forcibly slammed to the ground and pushed with his knee.

Explore More
What is Bhad Bhabie's baby called? ›

Bhad Bhabie is the proud new mom of a baby girl named Kali Love.

View Details
How much did Bhad Bhabie make on OnlyFans? ›

Bhad Bhabie Flaunts Staggering $57M OnlyFans Earnings After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Her Ex. Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, popularly known as Bhad Bhabie, revealed that she has earned a jaw-dropping sum of $57 million from OnlyFans since 2021, primarily from subscription fees and fan messages.

Read More
What does "cash me outside" mean? ›

The cash me outside or cash me ousside meme is used online as an equivalent of “fight me” in difficult or annoying situations, usually imagined as a humorous or clever responses to hypothetical scenarios.

Read On
What is Bhad Bhabie calling her baby? ›

Bhad Bhabie, who rose to fame on Dr. Phil before pursuing a rap career, has given birth to her and boyfriend Le Vaughn's first baby, a little girl named Kali Love.

Show Me More
Who is the bad baby's baby daddy? ›

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie or the "Cash Me Ousside" Girl, shared photos that confirmed her pregnancy in December 2023. It was revealed she was having a baby with her longtime boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Little is known about Le Vaughn, except that he's been linked to Bhad Bhabie for a few years.

Find Out More
How old is the Catch Me Outside girl? ›

The show was titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-year-old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.” Bregoli, 20, now a rapper who is professionally known as Bhad Bhabie, bought the suburban Boca Raton home she is now selling in March 2022 for $6.1 million in cash.

Explore More
Bhad Bhabie Shares First Photo of Baby DaughterPeoplehttps://people.com ›

Bhad Bhabie shared a photo on Instagram on Friday of herself holding her newborn baby daughter. The 'Bringing Up Bhabie' star welcomed the child with bo...
Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli) is officially a mom! The Gucci Flip Flops rapper and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, shared the news on their Instagram ...
Danielle Bregoli, who went viral with her “cash me outside" catchphrase on "Dr. Phil" at 13, shared her baby bump on Instagram.

Read On
What happened to the catch me outside girl? ›

But in April 2022, she bought a $6.1 million home in Boca Raton, reportedly with cash from her OnlyFans earnings. It's also unclear if police are involved. In a lengthy followup, Bhad Bhabie claimed that the fellow rapper is seeking “the help he needs” since her post went viral, and they are trying to move forward.

Continue Reading
What happened with Bhad Bhabie and her mum? ›

Later, on July 8, Barbara Bregoli, her mother, addressed the issue on her Instagram Story, asserting that her daughter had strayed from her family and been manipulated in her relationship. "DV [domestic violence], Manipulation and a house full of people watching what's going on and doing nothing!!!

Get More Info

How much is the Catch Me Outside girl net worth? ›

Rapper Bhad Bhabie has claimed that she is now sitting on a $50 million fortune, six years after becoming a viral sensation for her appearance on Dr. Phil. The 19-year-old, real name Danielle Bregoli, shot to fame when she sat down with Dr.

Learn More Now
How old was Bhad Bhabie when she got a tattoo? ›

#bhadbhabie Bhad Bhabie talking about her first tattoo 🔥 | Bhad Bhabie | TikTok. Wait, so you know your first tattoo when you're 13? No, I got my first tattoo when I was 12.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
'One clean shot' - Marshall stops Hermans in three
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall results: Shields beats rival on points to become a two-time undisputed middleweight champion | Sporting News
Savannah Marshall - The undisputed boxing world champion taking on mixed martial arts
Latest Posts
Savannah Marshall: Briton beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn to win undisputed super-middleweight title
Savannah Marshall beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn to become undisputed champion and set up potential Claressa Shields rematch
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Margart Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6421

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Margart Wisoky

Birthday: 1993-05-13

Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169

Phone: +25815234346805

Job: Central Developer

Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting

Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.