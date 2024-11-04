Premature Ejaculation Treatment (2024)

Premature ejaculation is when a man ejaculates too quickly before or during sex. It is usually defined as ejaculating before sex or within one to two minutes of sex beginning. There are two main types of premature ejaculation. This first is called primary premature ejaculation. This is when you have always experienced premature ejaculation since you first started having sex. The second is called secondary premature ejaculation. This when premature ejaculation suddenly startshappening when having sex, and has not happened to you before.

How Common is Premature Ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation affects about one out of three men at some point in their life. If it does not happen often it should not be considered a problem. If you frequently ejaculate prematurely, you may decide you want some form of treatment to help you last longer during sex.

How Long do Men Last in Bed?

Studies have shown that on average men will last on average 5.5 minutes in bed before ejaculation. How long sex should last before ejaculation should be something that is discussed between you and your partner. You should never feel ashamed or pressured because of how long it takes you to ejaculate.