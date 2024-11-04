Premature Ejaculation Treatment (2024)

Trustpilot
Request premature ejaculation treatment that can help delay ejaculation and allow you to last longer in bed.
No face-to-face appointments, just discreet online consultations
Effective treatment to help delay ejaculation
Free delivery as standard
About this service
Premature ejaculation is when a man ejaculates earlier than they’d like to during sex - usually within two minutes of having sex. It is a common condition that affects up to one in 3 men, and has a number of physical and psychological causes. If you need help lasting longer in the bedroom, Superdrug Online Doctor offers two effective treatments that can help you get your sex life back under control.
Medically reviewed by
Dr Clair Grainger
Last reviewed: 20 Oct 2022
Available Treatments
EMLA® Cream
Off label treatment to help you last up to 6 times longer in bed
PRILIGY®
Branded premature ejaculation treatment, effective for 80% of men
Delivery Options
How it Works
Request Treatment
About Premature Ejaculation
What is premature ejaculation?
Premature ejaculation is when a man ejaculates too quickly before or during sex. It is usually defined as ejaculating before sex or within one to two minutes of sex beginning. There are two main types of premature ejaculation. This first is called primary premature ejaculation. This is when you have always experienced premature ejaculation since you first started having sex. The second is called secondary premature ejaculation. This when premature ejaculation suddenly startshappening when having sex, and has not happened to you before.
How Common is Premature Ejaculation?
Premature ejaculation affects about one out of three men at some point in their life. If it does not happen often it should not be considered a problem. If you frequently ejaculate prematurely, you may decide you want some form of treatment to help you last longer during sex.
How Long do Men Last in Bed?
Studies have shown that on average men will last on average 5.5 minutes in bed before ejaculation. How long sex should last before ejaculation should be something that is discussed between you and your partner. You should never feel ashamed or pressured because of how long it takes you to ejaculate.
What causes premature ejaculation?
There's no singular cause of premature ejaculation, and it can sometimes be caused by a number of factors at the same time. Premature ejaculation is usually a psychological issue, such as being caused by anxiety or negative sexual experiences, though it can also be caused by physical conditions.
Physical Causes
Common physical causes of premature ejaculation include:
- Irregular hormone levels, or hormonal imbalances
- Irregular levels of certain brain chemicals, such as serotonin
- Prostate problems, such as an enlarged prostate
- Thyroid problems, such as an overactive thyroid gland
- Alcohol consumption, and recreational drugs
Psychological Causes
Common psychological causes of premature ejaculation include:
- Anxiety, especially with a new partner
- Depression
- Stress
- Previous negative sexual experiences
Premature ejaculation treatment
There are two common medications available to treat premature ejaculation. One is a tablet, and the other is a cream. Once you’ve decided which treatment is best for you, our doctors will check your answers to a short questionnaire to make sure this is suitable for you.
Premature Ejaculation Pills
Priligy is a commonly prescribed pill that helps to treat premature ejaculation.
The tablet contains an SSRI, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, called Dapoxetine. This increases the amount of serotonin in your body, which delays the reaction in the areas of your brain that cause ejaculation. This helps to extend the amount of time it takes for you to ejaculate. It’s usually taken about an hour before sex.
Premature Ejaculation Creams
EMLA cream is applied directly to the penis 15-30 minutes before sex. You rub it into the underside of the shaft of the penis near its tip, which numbs the area. This helps to reduce the sensitivity of the penis. This helps most men increase the amount of time they can have sex before they ejaculate.
The cream is oil-based, which can make latex condoms less effective. If you are using EMLA cream, you should use condoms made from polyurethane instead to make sure you are still protected from sexually transmitted infections or unplanned pregnancy. You should wash off EMLA cream before having sex.
Where can I get premature ejaculation treatment?
There are different ways that you can get premature ejaculation treatment. You may be able to get it by visiting your GP (however this depends on local prescribing guidelines) or by using a trusted online doctor such as Superdrug Online Doctor. It’s important to remember to make sure you’re always buying medication from a reputable and trusted provider if you’re doing so online.
Can I buy Premature Ejaculation Treatment online?
Yes. You can buy premature ejaculation treatments online through a trusted seller, like Superdrug Online Doctor. You can do this in a few simple steps:
- Fill in a short questionnaire about your health.
- Order and pay for your treatment.
- One of our doctors will review your order and decide if it’s the best premature ejaculation treatment for you.
- You can collect your prescription at any Superdrug pharmacy or have it delivered directly to your home.
- If you have any questions, you can message one of our doctors for free via your account and get a quick response to your question.
Can I get Premature Ejaculation treatment over the counter?
No. Premature ejaculation creams and pills are only available by prescription. This is because these medicines may not be suitable for everyone as they could interact with other medications you may be taking or be unsafe for you to take. You must have a consultation, either online or face-to-face, with a doctor first to make sure these treatments are suitable for you before any medication can be prescribed.
Can I get Premature Ejaculation treatment on the NHS?
You may be able to get premature ejaculation treatment on the NHS, depending on where you are registered with a GP. GPs in some areas will not be allowed to prescribe this for you on the NHS. You can always contact your GP to check.
Premature ejaculation treatment side effects
Every medication can cause side effects and you can find out more about these from the product information leaflet that comes in the box. Priligy has some potential side effects that you should be aware of before taking it. Common potential side effects of using Priligy include:
- headache
- feeling dizzy
- feeling sick
EMLA cream has side effects that you should be aware of as well. Common side effects of EMLA cream include:
- swelling
- redness of the skin
- burning or itching sensation when applied to the skin
If you have any of these side effects you must contact your doctor straight away.
Is premature ejaculation treatment right for me?
These treatments for premature ejaculation may not be right for everyone. Some medical conditions and medications can interact with these treatments and make them less effective or even unsafe. Some people who have premature ejaculation may not need medical treatment and may be able to overcome it without the need for a prescription.
Priligy interactions
Priligy can interact with some medications, which include:
- Medications called MAOIs (monoamine oxidase inhibitors)
- SSRIs or SNRIs
- St John’s wort
- medications for epilepsy
- some other medications for anxiety, depression and psychosis
- Some antibiotics, antifungals and HIV treatments
- Some medications for heart conditions
- Warfarin
You should make your doctor aware of any medications you are taking before they prescribe you Priligy.
Priligy should not be taken by people who are under the age of 18 or are female. You should also not drink alcohol when taking the medication.
The tablets should be taken with at least one full glass of water and swallowed whole to avoid their bitter taste. You should not drink grapefruit juice in the 24 hours before taking Priligy as this can increase the level of the medicine in your body. The tablets can be taken with or without food.
EMLA interactions
EMLA cream should not be used if you are allergic to lidocaine, prilocaine, or other local anaesthetics. It can interact with some medications, including:
- other local anaesthetics
- cimetidine
- amiodarone
- some antibiotics
- some antiepileptics
- medications used to treat a slow or irregular heartbeat
You should still tell your doctor about any medications you are taking before they prescribe you EMLA cream.
The cream should not be applied to skin that is cut or grazed or has eczema. You must be careful when applying the cream and make sure you do not get any in your eyes, nose, ears, mouth, or anus. Any excess cream should be wiped away before you have unprotected sex to prevent it from affecting your partner.
