Premier League manager news conferences: Ten Hag set to speak to media (2024)

Uefa take precautions over Champions League draw cyber-attack published at 16:23 British Summer Time 15 August 16:23 BST 15 August

Simon Stone

BBC Sport's chief football news reporter

Extra precautions are being taken to ensure the new-lookChampions League draw in Monaco on 29 August is not wrecked by a cyber-attack.

Uefa are changing the format of all three club competitionsthis season.

Instead of a 32-team group phase, featuring groups of four,36 teams will qualify for the main phase, which will involve a single tablewith each club being given eight different opponents in the Champions Leagueand Europa League, and six in the Conference League.

The top eight sides go straight through to the last-16, theteams finishing ninth to 24th will go into a play-off and the bottomeight will be eliminated. Once the current qualification phase is over, teamswill not play in more than one competition.

The actual draw procedure will be done through detailedcomputer software, rather than the previous system of balls being drawn frombowls. Uefa estimate if they had retained that system it would have requiredover 1000 balls and taken over four hours to conduct the draw.

Instead, a ball will be drawn to identify a club, startingin Pot One, and that club’s eight opponents will be allocated at random bycomputer, with two to be played – one home, one away - from each pot of nineteams, which will be determined in order of merit by Uefa’s club coefficienttable. Uefa believe the time taken for the draw will remain at around 35minutes.

Whilst many global companies have been subject to cyber-attack,David Gill, the chief technology officer of AE Live, who are responsible forthe system Uefa will use, feels they have taken all necessary precautions.

“Cyber security is something we all have to deal with andtake extremely seriously as a business,” he said.

“There are a number of protections we have in place in orderto ensure we are safe and secure. The draw itself will be conducted in anentirely closed environment so there will be no external access from externalinterference.

“Access to our code is controlled through multi-factoralauthentication and a very limited amount of people have access to our code. Asa business, we conduct regular penetration testing and we have done additionalrisk assessments around cyber attacks because we are raising our head above theparapet.”