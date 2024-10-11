Premier League manager news conferences: Ten Hag set to speak to media (2024)

Summary
Premier League build-up: Managers speak to media before season opener
Dyche: 'There is a better feeling'
PL team news: Tottenham, West Ham, Everton, Nottingham Forest
Transfers: Phillips set to join Ipswich on loan, Bournemouth agree club-record deal for Evanilson & Brighton trigger Rutter clause
Get Involved: #bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
Live Reporting
Ben Collins, Martin Dougan, Charlotte Coates and Tasnim Chowdhury
Join us again tomorrowpublished at 16:50 British Summer Time 15 August
16:50 BST 15 August
That's all for today, folks! The good news is that we'll be back again in the morning with 12 news conferences to get through.
Arne Slot will talk to the media for the first time as Liverpool boss before a Premier League game.
Man City's Pep Guardiola will face the media, as will Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.
We'll also have all the build-up to the Premier League opener between Man United and Fulham at Old Trafford tomorrow night.
Be sure to tune in!
Get more Man Utd contentpublished at 16:47 British Summer Time 15 August
16:47 BST 15 August
Manchester United
Visit our Manchester United page – if you’re on the app, hit the bell icon at the top of the page and choose to receive news alerts. If you’re on a browser and signed in, press ‘follow’ and you’ll see more United content.
'Very difficult to put him under pressure'published at 16:44 British Summer Time 15 August
16:44 BST 15 August
Man Utd v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Manchester United
Finally, more from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on new signing Noussair Mazraoui: "I think he is a player it is quite difficult to put him under pressure. In English football that is beneficial.
"In English football there is always pressureon the ball and one of his key attributes is that it’s very difficult to puthim under pressure.
"We can score more goals, we create many chances and it’sabout being clinical, more attention in the coming weeks and months we have toimprove.
"We create so many chances but we have to take them and we have playerswith scoring abilities enough in the team. In the other box it was too easy. Wehave to be more clinical there, more aggressive as well."
On whether Mazraoui can fill in at left-back: "We are looking and we can sort problems on the left side, with for instance Martinez and Diogo Dalot is are also capable of playing there.
"Noussar can fill the position."
'We want to go for trophies'published at 16:38 British Summer Time 15 August
16:38 BST 15 August
Man Utd v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on how he feels ahead of this season: "Notso different but we know our targets, we know our direction.
"Now we have tointegrate new players where we think they can improve the team levels and totake it from there.
"[Our expectations] Always very high, we want to go for trophies."
On how long before fans will see United at 100% with new players: "We are complete and we are now working together for 10 days and always it will take a while.
"There will be more teams who have this problem. At the start of the season don’t drop points, work hard, make sure you are organised in and out of possession.
"We are not 100% form but we have to go from game to game to improve and to get higher performance levels in the team and in individual players. We will see how quick we can go with this process."
Ten Hag: 'Team not ready'published at 16:35 British Summer Time 15 August
16:35 BST 15 August
Man Utd v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on whether new players need time: "It’s true, it’s not the pre-season where in five to six weeks you work on a team, it’s very complicated.
"The USA tour squad and then weadded the players at Euros and Copa America and now new signings and we have tomake a team from it.
"That team is not ready but the league starts and moremanagers have this problem.
"Still, we have some room, have some principles andwe have to make a start. We can’t hide, we have to deal with it."
Team news - De Ligt and Mazraoui in squadpublished at 16:30 British Summer Time 15 August
16:30 BST 15 August
Man Utd v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed new signings are available and added: "Issues are there. But it’s not about those whoare not available, same as last season it’s about who is available and we canput out a strong team, we will do.
"They [new signings] will be in the squad and Harry Maguire will be in the squad as well."
On Luke Shaw fitness: "He will return in the short term, it doesn’t take long.
"We are looking forward, of course, for Luke Shaw. A very important player for our team so we want to get him back as soon as possible but we can’t force this process."
Ten Hag timepublished at 16:28 British Summer Time 15 August
16:28 BST 15 August
Man Utd v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport's chief football news reporter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is due to speak to the media shortly.
Over the past 48 hours alone, United have signed Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, announced a new contract with skipper Bruno Fernandes and confirmed Luke Shaw will miss tomorrow's Premier League opener with Fulham.
Plenty for Ten Hag to go at then.
'Shaw's absence is a problem Ten Hag could do without'published at 16:27 British Summer Time 15 August
16:27 BST 15 August
Man Utd v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport's chief football news reporter
Forthe second successive week, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facingthe media at the rather unusual time of 16:00 BST on a Thursday ahead of thisweekend's game.
This time, it is for the more legitimate reason that United opentheir Premier League campaign against Fulham on Friday.
There is a lot for Ten Hag to talk about from the past two daysalone.
I suspect he will be happy discussing the arrival of Matthijs deLigt and Noussair Mazraoui, two players he knows well from Ajax, and also BrunoFernandes' contract extension.
Less comfortable is the knowledge Luke Shaw has been ruled outof the Fulham game as he searches for fitness after being pushed back frominjury to play at Euro 2024 for England.
That could mean a debut at left-back for Mazraoui or forLisandro Martinez to play there - as he did at the start of the CommunityShield - and De Ligt partnering Harry Maguire in central defence.
Either way, Shaw's absence is a problem Ten Hag could dowithout.
Uefa take precautions over Champions League draw cyber-attackpublished at 16:23 British Summer Time 15 August
16:23 BST 15 August
Simon Stone
BBC Sport's chief football news reporter
Extra precautions are being taken to ensure the new-lookChampions League draw in Monaco on 29 August is not wrecked by a cyber-attack.
Uefa are changing the format of all three club competitionsthis season.
Instead of a 32-team group phase, featuring groups of four,36 teams will qualify for the main phase, which will involve a single tablewith each club being given eight different opponents in the Champions Leagueand Europa League, and six in the Conference League.
The top eight sides go straight through to the last-16, theteams finishing ninth to 24th will go into a play-off and the bottomeight will be eliminated. Once the current qualification phase is over, teamswill not play in more than one competition.
The actual draw procedure will be done through detailedcomputer software, rather than the previous system of balls being drawn frombowls. Uefa estimate if they had retained that system it would have requiredover 1000 balls and taken over four hours to conduct the draw.
Instead, a ball will be drawn to identify a club, startingin Pot One, and that club’s eight opponents will be allocated at random bycomputer, with two to be played – one home, one away - from each pot of nineteams, which will be determined in order of merit by Uefa’s club coefficienttable. Uefa believe the time taken for the draw will remain at around 35minutes.
Whilst many global companies have been subject to cyber-attack,David Gill, the chief technology officer of AE Live, who are responsible forthe system Uefa will use, feels they have taken all necessary precautions.
“Cyber security is something we all have to deal with andtake extremely seriously as a business,” he said.
“There are a number of protections we have in place in orderto ensure we are safe and secure. The draw itself will be conducted in anentirely closed environment so there will be no external access from externalinterference.
“Access to our code is controlled through multi-factoralauthentication and a very limited amount of people have access to our code. Asa business, we conduct regular penetration testing and we have done additionalrisk assessments around cyber attacks because we are raising our head above theparapet.”
get involved
Get Involved - Your thoughts on VARpublished at 16:18 British Summer Time 15 August
16:18 BST 15 August
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
VAR decisions to be explained on social media… so what about the match going fans who cant get a signal inside the stadium? Surely it makes more sense to provide context and explanation to those who don’t have the benefit of seeing the replays?
Josh, Liverpool
get involved
Get Involved - Your thoughts on VARpublished at 16:14 British Summer Time 15 August
16:14 BST 15 August
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
Why can't football adopt VAR we have in Rugby League? Totally transparent.
Darren, Nottingham
'Ultimately it is for the fans to make a judgement'published at 16:10 British Summer Time 15 August
16:10 BST 15 August
More from Howard Webb: "The important thing for me is to see how thefans receive it, if it adds value, if it is something that is beneficial forthem or not.
"We have consulted with pretty much everyone in the game, includinglots of people at clubs. You do get a range of opinions about whether it addsvalue. I will not disclose what individual opinions were.
"We do listen to thembut the main reason we are holding off is because it makes sense to see it in asmaller subset of games, evaluate it and see what the fans think. Ultimately itis for the fans to make a judgement around whether it adds value."
'We have seen it working in some competitions'published at 16:04 British Summer Time 15 August
16:04 BST 15 August
PGMOL chief Howard Webb spoke about Premier League managers objecting to referees making VAR announcements.
Here is what he had to say: "There are a range of reasons why we are holding off. The main one isbecause we are making quite significant changes. We have seen it working insome competitions but not one that is similar to the Premier League in terms of intensity,scrutiny and focus. We think it makes sense to introduce it to a smaller subsetof games at some point in the season. We are hoping to utilise it in one of thecup competitions and see how it lands."
Marco Reus signs for LA Galaxypublished at 16:01 British Summer Time 15 August
16:01 BST 15 August
Simon Stone
BBC Sport's chief football news reporter
Big news from Major League Soccer this evening as former Germany and Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus signs for LA Galaxy.
The 35-year-old moves to the club that is presently top of the western conference in MLS and determined to secure their first title since 2014.
I have spoken to Reus about the move, which ends his 12-year stint with BVB.
"I want to continue playing but not in Europe," he said.
"I didn’t wantto play for any other European team than Borussia Dortmund.
"We had meetingswith LA Galaxy. It sounded really good and I wanted to try a newexperience in a different country.
"Then you have to speak with your family. Itis never easy but in the end we decided 'why not'.
"A newexperience, a new life, a new city, everything new and now I am here."
Guehi is a 'generational talent'published at 15:57 British Summer Time 15 August
15:57 BST 15 August
Crystal Palace
Marc Guehi's football didn't start at Crystal Palace. The defender came through the academy at Chelsea and had a loan spell at Swansea before joining the Eagles. The 24-year-old shared the love and appreciation he has for his current club.
"I’m really grateful to the club," Guehi said. "This club gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League, something so many kids dream of.
"For them to stick by me and have the belief in me is amazing, giving me the platform to develop and express myself."
Palace chairman Steve Parish called Guehi a "superstar" and "generational talent" while discussing the possibility of selling him this summer.
"It's humbling for someone as big as the chairman to say something like that, it's really nice," said Guehi. "I’m not sure I’m a superstar or generational talent but I'm really grateful for those words."
- Click here to find out what Guehi has to say about his time with England at Euro 2024
- For all the latest Crystal Palace gossip, this is the place to go
In-demand Guehi 'chilled' on future at Palacepublished at 15:54 British Summer Time 15 August
15:54 BST 15 August
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi seems to be taking all the transfer noise going on around him in his stride. This is what he said in an interview with Football Focus:
"If I had a magic wand to sort everything out in an instant I would, but I don’t.
"You can’t control any exterior noise. I just focus on my football and giving my best.
"I want to play as long as possible. If I could play to 40, great. I have stopped trying to figure out where I end up [in my career] because you can get too wrapped up in those things.
"I’ve had a few goals that didn’t go quite right, saying at this age I should be here. That's a bit too presumptuous. Everyone has their own journey."
Farke expects Rutter to join Brightonpublished at 15:49 British Summer Time 15 August
15:49 BST 15 August
Brighton & Hove Albion
Daniel Farke has confirmed in his media conference that he expects Georginio Rutter to join Brighton despite Leeds trying to convince the 22-year-old to remain at Elland Road.
Brighton triggered the £40 million release clause for Rutter last night and the German has said an emotional goodbye to staff and team-mates today, according to Farke.
Nothing is confirmed says Farke but he expects Rutter to join the Seagulls.
First or second for Arsenal in the Premier League?published at 15:46 British Summer Time 15 August
15:46 BST 15 August
Arsenal
BBC Sport's Chris Sutton is tipping Arsenal to finish second for a third consecutive season but Nedum Onuoha has predicted the Gunners to end their long wait for a Premier League title.
"I've not seen anything to suggest it will be third time lucky for Arsenal in the title race," said Sutton. "They got a lot of praise for the way they went to Etihad Stadium in March and put on a really good rearguard action against Manchester City, but you look at how the table ended up and think they might have to go back to being braver against them next time. I still think they will come second though."
"Arsenal seem to get better every year with the young players they have, and a youngish manager, and I don't see this being the season where they plateau," said Onuoha.
Fabregas believes Arsenal will be Manchester City's biggest challengers this seasonpublished at 15:43 British Summer Time 15 August
15:43 BST 15 August
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Arsenal will be, "the team to look out for" in the Premier League this year in terms of challenging Manchester City's bid for a fifth consecutive league title.
Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, the 37-year-old Como manager said that the Gunners have an, "outstanding team" and came "very, very close" last season.
Mikel Arteta's side finished two points behind City last campaign. Former Arsenal defensive midfielder Emmanuel Petit said that he was backing his former club to go all the way this season, saying, "they are young, there is a big anger."
Meanwhile, Fabregas said he was "curious" to see how Liverpool would perform this season under new Dutch manager Arne Slot.
"Everyone talks so well about the new manager," said the 2010 World Cup winner, adding, "I really want to see what they're about this year if they can sign some top-level players to increase the quality of the squad."
The Reds are yet to make a major signing in the transfer window.
get involved
Get Involved - Your top-four predictionspublished at 15:38 British Summer Time 15 August
15:38 BST 15 August
#bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
Honestly think this could be Chelsea’s year. If Cole Palmer fires like he did last season, Gallagher stays (unlikely) and Reece James stays fit there’s no reason why we can’t push for title. Top 4: Chelsea, City, Liverpool, Arsenal
Gabs, an optimistic Chelsea fan