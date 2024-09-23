PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (2024)

PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry Top Trade Shows | Trade Show List | Trade Show and Conference Calendar | Top Technology Trade Shows List | Top Technology Conference List | Top Healthcare Trade Shows List | Top Healthcare Conference List | Top Medical Devices Trade Shows List | Top Medical Devices Conference List | Top Consumer Electronics Trade Shows List | Top Consumer Electronics Conference List | Top Supply Chain Trade Shows List | Top Supply Chain Conference List | Top Military and Defense Trade Shows List | Top Military and Defense Conference List | Top Agriculture Trade Shows and Fairs List | Top Agriculture Conference List | Top Energy Trade Shows List | Top Energy Conference List | Top Health & Fitness Trade Shows List | Top Health & Fitness Conference List | Top Food & Hospitality Trade Shows List | Top Food & Hospitality Conference List | Top Government Trade Shows List | Top Government Conference List | Top Home Shows List | Top Home & Interior Design Conference List | Top Boat Shows List | Top Flower Shows List | Top Orchid Shows List | Top Women Shows List | Top Fashion & Beauty Trade Shows List | Top Apparel Trade Shows List | Top Retailer Trade Shows List | Top Medical & Pharma Trade Shows List | Top Medical & Pharma Conference List | Top Auto Shows List | Top Franchise Trade Shows List | Top Book Shows Expos List | Top Publisher Industry Conference List | Professional Speakers | Top Speaker’s Bureau List | Trade Show Supplier Directory | Trade Show Exhibitor Tools | Largest Trade Show Exhibitor List by Industries | Largest Conference Sponsor List by Industry | Top Medical & Pharma Exhibitor List | Top Virtual Events List | Top Virtual Conference List | Top Online Trade Shows List | Top Supply Chain Virtual Events List | Best Practices for Trade Shows | Best Practices for Trade Show Exhibitors | How to Build Virtual Booths | Top Travel & Tourism Trade Shows List | Top Travel & Tourism Conference List | Top Manufacturing Trade Shows List | Top Manufacturing Conference List | Top Audio Visual Services Providers List | Top Venues for Trade Shows | Top Conference Centers List | Top Convention Centers List | Las Veas Trade Shows List | Top Trade Shows Las Vegas List | Top Trade Shows Orlando List | Top Trade Shows Houston List | Top Trade Shows Boston List | Top Trade Shows San Diego List | Top Trade Shows Honolulu List | Top Trade Shows Miami List | Miami Beach Convention Center Event Calendar | Las Vegas Convention Center Event Calendar | Orlando Convention Center Event Calendar | Event Planner Tools | Association Event Management Registration Tools | Association Event Management Software | Online Event Management System | Online Event Registration | Suppliers and exhibitors
- Trade Shows
- Agriculture
- Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Dec 8 - 10, 2022
- Exhibitor List
Why Attend
Overview
The PRI Trade Show is the world’s premier business event for the auto racing industry.
Why Attend – 2022
The annual Trade Show features over 1,100 companies exhibiting in more than 3,300 booths and showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry.
In addition, the Show encompasses all forms of racing and attracts attendees from all 50 states and across the globe, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers and media.
Also, the show features the newest parts and technology, access to countless manufacturers and service providers, and unlimited opportunities to network face-to-face with industry leaders.
Attendees will also have unmatched access to live demonstrations, numerous conferences and seminars , and special features like the Featured Products Showcase, Machinery Row, EV Performance Zone, and the Content Creation Zone.
Why Exhibit – 2022
The Trade Show is the racing industry’s number one source for new technology, ideas and business opportunities. Show attendees are pre qualified members of the motorsports industry representing all forms of auto racing.
Exhibitors will get an opportunity to showcase their products and services to this elite audience.
Organizer
Since its inception in 1986, Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has served as the motorsports industry's key source for trends, merchandising ideas, new products, business strategies, and more. Through the world’s premier auto racing trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as PRI’s award-winning monthly business magazine, digital platforms and social networks, motorsports industry members from all over the world remain at the cutting edge of the worldwide racing marketplace.
Source: Event Website
Future and Past Event Dates
|Event Name
|City
|State
|Atendance
|Exhibitors
|Date
|PRI 2024 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
estimated
|
verified
|Dec 12, 2024
|PRI 2023 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
estimated
|
verified
|Dec 07, 2023
|PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|-
|
verified
|Dec 08, 2022
|PRI 2021 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
estimated
|
verified
|Dec 09, 2021
|PRI 2020 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
estimated
|-
|Dec 10, 2020
|PRI 2019 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
verified
|
verified
|Dec 12, 2019
|PRI 2018 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
estimated
|
verified
|Dec 06, 2018
|PRI 2017 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|
verified
|
verified
|Dec 07, 2017
|PRI 2016 - Performance Racing Industry Trade Show
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|-
|-
|Dec 08, 2016
|PRI 2015 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|-
|-
|Dec 10, 2015
|2014 PRI Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|-
|-
|Dec 11, 2014
|26th Annual PRI Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|-
|-
|Dec 12, 2013
More Farming & Forestry Events
|Bowling Green
|Kentucky
|
estimated
|
verified
|Jan 02, 2024
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|
estimated
|
verified
|Jan 09, 2024
|NCAA Convention - National Collegiate Athletic Association
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|
estimated
|
verified
|Jan 10, 2024
|United Soccer Coaches Convention 2024
|Anaheim
|California
|
estimated
|
verified
|Jan 10, 2024
|SSWR Annual Conference 2024 - Society for Social Work and Research
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|
estimated
|
verified
|Jan 10, 2024
