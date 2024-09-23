PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (2024)

  • Trade Shows
  • Agriculture
  • Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Dec 8 - 10, 2022
  • Exhibitor List

Why Attend

Overview

The PRI Trade Show is the world’s premier business event for the auto racing industry.

Why Attend – 2022

The annual Trade Show features over 1,100 companies exhibiting in more than 3,300 booths and showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry.

In addition, the Show encompasses all forms of racing and attracts attendees from all 50 states and across the globe, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers and media.

Also, the show features the newest parts and technology, access to countless manufacturers and service providers, and unlimited opportunities to network face-to-face with industry leaders.

Attendees will also have unmatched access to live demonstrations, numerous conferences and seminars , and special features like the Featured Products Showcase, Machinery Row, EV Performance Zone, and the Content Creation Zone.

Why Exhibit – 2022

The Trade Show is the racing industry’s number one source for new technology, ideas and business opportunities. Show attendees are pre qualified members of the motorsports industry representing all forms of auto racing.

Exhibitors will get an opportunity to showcase their products and services to this elite audience.

Organizer

Since its inception in 1986, Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has served as the motorsports industry's key source for trends, merchandising ideas, new products, business strategies, and more. Through the world’s premier auto racing trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as PRI’s award-winning monthly business magazine, digital platforms and social networks, motorsports industry members from all over the world remain at the cutting edge of the worldwide racing marketplace.

Key Metrics

PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (3)Attendees

-

PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (4)Exhibitors

PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (5)

verified

PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (6)Register

Future and Past Event Dates

Event NameCityStateAtendanceExhibitorsDate
PRI 2024 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (7)

estimated

 PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (8)

verified

 Dec 12, 2024
PRI 2023 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (9)

estimated

 PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (10)

verified

 Dec 07, 2023
PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana- PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (11)

verified

 Dec 08, 2022
PRI 2021 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (12)

estimated

 PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (13)

verified

 Dec 09, 2021
PRI 2020 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (14)

estimated

- Dec 10, 2020
PRI 2019 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (15)

verified

 PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (16)

verified

 Dec 12, 2019
PRI 2018 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (17)

estimated

 PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (18)

verified

 Dec 06, 2018
PRI 2017 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (19)

verified

 PRI 2022 Trade Show - Performance Racing Industry | Events in America (20)

verified

 Dec 07, 2017
PRI 2016 - Performance Racing Industry Trade ShowIndianapolisIndiana-- Dec 08, 2016
PRI 2015 Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana-- Dec 10, 2015
2014 PRI Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana-- Dec 11, 2014
26th Annual PRI Trade Show - Performance Racing IndustryIndianapolisIndiana-- Dec 12, 2013

Contacts

