PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

Any person involved in the racing trade, business or manufacturing, race teams, racing entrepreneurs, and other racing professionals are welcome. For first-time Trade Show attendees, you will be required to provide details of your racing industry involvement.

If your company is interested in becoming a PRI Benefits Partner, please contact PRI Benefits Manager, Mike Kirks at mikek@performanceracing.com

MONEY-SAVING BENEFITS ARE AVAILABLE TO ALL PRI MEMBERS! As an official PRI Member, you now receive membership benefits and save money on parts, services, apparel, logistics, education/training, travel, insurance and more. Both PRI Individual Members and PRI Business Members have their own unique and exclusive discounts under each membership tier. PRI has partnered with outstanding partners whose products and services you trust and utilize consistently. To learn more about these exciting PRI benefits, please review each benefits package under each PRI Membership Tier. To access your PRI benefits, please login to your PRI Membership.

Yes! Every Monday, you will receive PRI Member Monday in your email inbox while every Wednesday you will receive PRI eNews. As a member, you will also receive any special news updates, and information on special events via email.

Yes, you will receive an Annual PRI Membership card with your name and member number on it confirming your support of the racing community.

Yes, PRO Members receive an annual digital subscription to PRI Magazine, the world’s leading authority on the business of racing. A digital copy will be delivered to your email inbox. PRI Champion Members receive a copy of PRI Magazine via mail.

Yes! By joining the PRI Membership, individuals not only become part of the community to protect racing and gain a suite of benefits, but they also join forces with the newly formed Political Action Committee called the Performance Racing PAC. PAC Members may contribute up to $5,000.00 a year to help protect racing.

All of your membership investment is focused on the goal to build, promote and protect the racing community. PRI Pro and Champion Members can join forces with the Performance Racing PAC, our Washington D.C. lobbying group, to fight for our racing community

Save Our Racecars Advocacy:Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally

The list is growing, however, showing your support will continue the fight for your rights to go racing and ensure the motorsports lifestyle that you love. Member benefits vary but all Membership levels include entrance to the PRI Trade Show for qualified attendees.

The membership requirement for the PRI Show is a direct reaction to threats facing the racing industry, and it is an important step in PRI's mission to bring the businesses and individuals in our industry together. Under the PRI Membership brand, we will be able to work together to build, protect, and promote the racing community. In addition, as an official member of PRI you are eligible to join the Performance Racing Political Action Committee. This is the industry’s central location to lobby our lawmakers and work to protect our industry at the local, state, and federal levels.

Yes. PRI Membership is required for all qualified PRI Trade Show attendees to gain entry to the Trade Show.

Everybody! PRI Membership is open to everyone including racers, enthusiasts, service providers, and fans of all forms of racing.

If you have a motorsports business, consider a Business Membership with additional benefits for businesses. Visit performanceracing.com/membership/business for more information.

PRI Membership allows the racing community to showcase their passion and pride for the industry. By uniting the industry, PRI is actively working to address challenges and needs, such as providing support for racetracks to prevent them from closing, advocacy for the racing community against current legal threats, and educational programs that help businesses and racers succeed.

Become a member of Performance Racing Industry and join the first-ever membership of its kind. Now available to racers and motorsports enthusiasts, the PRI Membership is designed to bring the community together, and protect racing by advocating on our collective behalf. In addition to joining forces with the racing community, PRI Members receive several exclusive benefits. Explore your PRI Membership options below, and enroll to become an official member of the racing community. Log into the PRI Membership Portal here.

PRI Fuels the passion for motorsports. We build, promote, and protect the racing community.

FAQs

Welcome to PRI Membership! This is where the racing and motorsports community unites to build, promote, and protect the industry. INDIVIDUAL. BUSINESS. PRI Membership allows the racing community to showcase their passion and pride for the industry.

Benefits of PRI for Small Businesses



Primary Rate Interface solutions offer many benefits to small businesses: Low cost: This is a win-win for businesses with limited budgets. They can access multiple channels using a single PRI line connection, reducing costs on voice infrastructure.

The world's largest gathering of motorsports professionals, the PRI Trade Show brings together 1,100 exhibiting companies with 70,000 attendees from all 50 states and 70 countries. Every December, the three-day Show happens in the heart of the racing industry in Indianapolis.

2024 Show Dates and Hours



Don't miss the three biggest business days in motorsports when the worldwide racing industry gathers in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 12 - 14, 2024, for the annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show.

