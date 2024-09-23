PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

Performance Racing Industry
PRI Membership
PRI Fuels the passion for motorsports.
We build, promote, and protect the racing community.
Become a member of Performance Racing Industry and join the first-ever membership of its kind. Now available to racers and motorsports enthusiasts, the PRI Membership is designed to bring the community together, and protect racing by advocating on our collective behalf. In addition to joining forces with the racing community, PRI Members receive several exclusive benefits. Explore your PRI Membership options below, and enroll to become an official member of the racing community. Log into the PRI Membership Portal here.
View Pro Benefits
- Entrance to the PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
- Save our Racecars Advocacy
- 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Digital Edition
- Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
- Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
- PRI Membership Card & Welcome Packet
View Champion Benefits
- Entrance to the PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
- Save our Racecars Advocacy
- Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
- 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Print Edition
- Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
- Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
- Enhanced PRI Membership Card & Welcome Packet
- PRI Racing Decals
- Exclusive Entertainment Discounts and Events
- PRI Swag Pack
- And More Exclusive Benefits and Discounts
View Student Benefits
- Entrance to the PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
- Save our Racecars Advocacy
- Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
- 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Digital Edition
- Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
- Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
- PRI Membership Card & Welcome Packet
- PRI Racing Decals
Pro Member Benefits
LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 14) 50% discount on tickets
$15 off $75 purchase
30% discount
30% discount
10% discount on purchase
Discounts on Costa, and other great fashion brands
10% discount on any online purchase
10% discount on purchase
15% discount on any online purchase
10% discount on purchase
Access to Membership Advantage Program
10% discount on any online purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
PRI discount on any online tire purchase on Goodyear.com
25% discount on any vehicle listing
10% off prevailing rates (excludes blackout dates)
15% discount on purchase
15% off any JMS Chip and Performance product
30% discount
$25 discount off the $225 M1 Concourse Car Club Membership
$15 off All-Access Membership
Discounts on Oakley, and other great fashion brands
LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 29) 50% discount on tickets
Preferred pricing on shipping and logistic solutions
10% off any 2 or 5 day welding workshops
10% Discount on PRI Merchandise *valid on website only
15% discount off your next purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
"LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-October 13) 50% discount on tickets"
10% discount on purchase
30% discount
10% discount to all PRI Members through website
35% discount on any online purchase
$10 off $100 purchase
10% discount on purchase
10% discount
10% off website pricing
10% discount on any online purchase
Champion Member Benefits
LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 14) 50% discount on tickets
$15 off $75 purchase
30% discount
30% discount
10% discount on purchase
Discounts on Costa, and other great fashion brands
15% discount on any online purchase
10% discount on purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
10% discount on purchase
Access to Membership Advantage Program
10% discount on any online purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
PRI discount on any online tire purchase on Goodyear.com
25% discount on any vehicle listing
10% off prevailing rates (excludes blackout dates)
20% discount on purchase
15% off any JMS Chip and Performance product
30% discount
$25 discount off the $225 M1 Concourse Car Club Membership
$15 off All-Access Membership
Discounts on Oakley, and other great fashion brands
LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 29) 50% discount on tickets
Preferred pricing on shipping and logistic solutions
10% off any 2 or 5 day welding workshops
25% Discount on PRI Merchandise *valid on website only
15% discount off your next purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
"LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-October 13) 50% discount on tickets"
10% discount on purchase
30% discount
10% discount to all PRI Members through website
35% discount on any online purchase
$10 off $100 purchase
10% discount on purchase
10% discount
10% off website pricing
10% discount on any online purchase
Student Member Benefits
LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 14) 50% discount on tickets
$15 off $75 purchase
30% discount
30% discount
10% discount on purchase
Discounts on Costa, and other great fashion brands
10% discount on any online purchase
10% discount on purchase
15% discount on any online purchase
10% discount on purchase
Access to Membership Advantage Program
10% discount on any online purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
PRI discount on any online tire purchase on Goodyear.com
25% discount on any vehicle listing
10% off prevailing rates (excludes blackout dates)
15% discount on purchase
15% off any JMS Chip and Performance product
30% discount
$25 discount off the $225 M1 Concourse Car Club Membership
$15 off All-Access Membership
Discounts on Oakley, and other great fashion brands
LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 29) 50% discount on tickets
Preferred pricing on shipping and logistic solutions
10% off any 2 or 5 day welding workshops
10% Discount on PRI Merchandise *valid on website only
15% discount off your next purchase
20% discount on any online purchase
"LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-October 13) 50% discount on tickets"
10% discount on purchase
30% discount
10% discount to all PRI Members through website
35% discount on any online purchase
$10 off $100 purchase
10% discount on purchase
10% discount
10% off website pricing
10% discount on any online purchase
FAQ
PRI Membership allows the racing community to showcase their passion and pride for the industry. By uniting the industry, PRI is actively working to address challenges and needs, such as providing support for racetracks to prevent them from closing, advocacy for the racing community against current legal threats, and educational programs that help businesses and racers succeed.
If you have a motorsports business, consider a Business Membership with additional benefits for businesses. Visit performanceracing.com/membership/business for more information.
Everybody! PRI Membership is open to everyone including racers, enthusiasts, service providers, and fans of all forms of racing.
There are three levels of PRI Membership:
- Pro Member - $40 annually
- Champion Member - $250 annually
Yes. PRI Membership is required for all qualified PRI Trade Show attendees to gain entry to the Trade Show.
The membership requirement for the PRI Show is a direct reaction to threats facing the racing industry, and it is an important step in PRI's mission to bring the businesses and individuals in our industry together. Under the PRI Membership brand, we will be able to work together to build, protect, and promote the racing community. In addition, as an official member of PRI you are eligible to join the Performance Racing Political Action Committee. This is the industry’s central location to lobby our lawmakers and work to protect our industry at the local, state, and federal levels.
The list is growing, however, showing your support will continue the fight for your rights to go racing and ensure the motorsports lifestyle that you love. Member benefits vary but all Membership levels include entrance to the PRI Trade Show for qualified attendees.
PRI Pro Member benefits include:
- Entrance to PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
- Save Our Racecars Advocacy: Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally
- Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
- 10% Discount on PRI Merchandise
- 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Digital Edition
- Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
- Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
- Membership Card & Welcome Packet
- PRI Stickers
PRI Champion Member benefits include:
- Entrance to PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
- Save Our Racecars Advocacy:Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally
- Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
- 25% Discount on PRI Merchandise
- 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Print Edition
- Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
- Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
- Enhanced Membership Card & Welcome Packet
- PRI Stickers
- Exclusive Entertainment Discounts and Events
- PRI Swag Pack
- And More Exclusive Benefits and Discounts
All of your membership investment is focused on the goal to build, promote and protect the racing community. PRI Pro and Champion Members can join forces with the Performance Racing PAC, our Washington D.C. lobbying group, to fight for our racing community
Yes! By joining the PRI Membership, individuals not only become part of the community to protect racing and gain a suite of benefits, but they also join forces with the newly formed Political Action Committee called the Performance Racing PAC. PAC Members may contribute up to $5,000.00 a year to help protect racing.
Yes, PRO Members receive an annual digital subscription to PRI Magazine, the world’s leading authority on the business of racing. A digital copy will be delivered to your email inbox. PRI Champion Members receive a copy of PRI Magazine via mail.
Yes, you will receive an Annual PRI Membership card with your name and member number on it confirming your support of the racing community.
Yes! Every Monday, you will receive PRI Member Monday in your email inbox while every Wednesday you will receive PRI eNews. As a member, you will also receive any special news updates, and information on special events via email.
MONEY-SAVING BENEFITS ARE AVAILABLE TO ALL PRI MEMBERS! As an official PRI Member, you now receive membership benefits and save money on parts, services, apparel, logistics, education/training, travel, insurance and more. Both PRI Individual Members and PRI Business Members have their own unique and exclusive discounts under each membership tier. PRI has partnered with outstanding partners whose products and services you trust and utilize consistently. To learn more about these exciting PRI benefits, please review each benefits package under each PRI Membership Tier. To access your PRI benefits, please login to your PRI Membership.
If your company is interested in becoming a PRI Benefits Partner, please contact PRI Benefits Manager, Mike Kirks at mikek@performanceracing.com
Any person involved in the racing trade, business or manufacturing, race teams, racing entrepreneurs, and other racing professionals are welcome. For first-time Trade Show attendees, you will be required to provide details of your racing industry involvement.
