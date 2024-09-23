PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

Performance Racing Industry

138 days until PRI 2024

PRI Membership

PRI Fuels the passion for motorsports.
We build, promote, and protect the racing community.

Become a member of Performance Racing Industry and join the first-ever membership of its kind. Now available to racers and motorsports enthusiasts, the PRI Membership is designed to bring the community together, and protect racing by advocating on our collective behalf. In addition to joining forces with the racing community, PRI Members receive several exclusive benefits. Explore your PRI Membership options below, and enroll to become an official member of the racing community. Log into the PRI Membership Portal here.

View Pro Benefits

  • Entrance to the PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
  • Save our Racecars Advocacy
  • 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Digital Edition
  • Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
  • Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
  • PRI Membership Card & Welcome Packet

View Champion Benefits

  • Entrance to the PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
  • Save our Racecars Advocacy
  • Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
  • 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Print Edition
  • Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
  • Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
  • Enhanced PRI Membership Card & Welcome Packet
  • PRI Racing Decals
  • Exclusive Entertainment Discounts and Events
  • PRI Swag Pack
  • And More Exclusive Benefits and Discounts

View Student Benefits

  • Entrance to the PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
  • Save our Racecars Advocacy
  • Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
  • 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Digital Edition
  • Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
  • Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
  • PRI Membership Card & Welcome Packet
  • PRI Racing Decals
Pro Member Benefits

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (7)

LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 14) 50% discount on tickets

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (8)

$15 off $75 purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (9)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (10)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (11)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (12)

Discounts on Costa, and other great fashion brands

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (13)

10% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (14)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (15)

15% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (16)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (17)

Access to Membership Advantage Program

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (18)

10% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (19)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (20)

PRI discount on any online tire purchase on Goodyear.com

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (22)

10% off prevailing rates (excludes blackout dates)

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (23)

15% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (24)

15% off any JMS Chip and Performance product

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (25)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (26)

$25 discount off the $225 M1 Concourse Car Club Membership

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (27)

$15 off All-Access Membership

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (28)

Discounts on Oakley, and other great fashion brands

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (29)

LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 29) 50% discount on tickets

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (30)

Preferred pricing on shipping and logistic solutions

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (31)

10% off any 2 or 5 day welding workshops

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (32)

10% Discount on PRI Merchandise *valid on website only

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (33)

15% discount off your next purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (34)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (35)

"LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-October 13) 50% discount on tickets"

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (36)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (37)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (38)

10% discount to all PRI Members through website

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (39)

35% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (40)

$10 off $100 purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (41)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (42)

10% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (43)

10% off website pricing

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (44)

10% discount on any online purchase
Champion Member Benefits

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (45)

LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 14) 50% discount on tickets

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (46)

$15 off $75 purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (47)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (48)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (49)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (50)

Discounts on Costa, and other great fashion brands

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (51)

15% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (52)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (53)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (54)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (55)

Access to Membership Advantage Program

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (56)

10% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (57)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (58)

PRI discount on any online tire purchase on Goodyear.com

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (59)

25% discount on any vehicle listing

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (60)

10% off prevailing rates (excludes blackout dates)

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (61)

20% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (62)

15% off any JMS Chip and Performance product

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (63)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (64)

$25 discount off the $225 M1 Concourse Car Club Membership

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (65)

$15 off All-Access Membership

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (66)

Discounts on Oakley, and other great fashion brands
PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (67)

LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 29) 50% discount on tickets

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (68)

Preferred pricing on shipping and logistic solutions

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (69)

10% off any 2 or 5 day welding workshops

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (70)

25% Discount on PRI Merchandise *valid on website only

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (71)

15% discount off your next purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (72)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (73)

"LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-October 13) 50% discount on tickets"

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (74)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (75)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (76)

10% discount to all PRI Members through website

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (77)

35% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (78)

$10 off $100 purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (79)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (80)

10% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (81)

10% off website pricing

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (82)

10% discount on any online purchase
Student Member Benefits

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (83)

LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 14) 50% discount on tickets

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (84)

$15 off $75 purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (85)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (86)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (87)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (88)

Discounts on Costa, and other great fashion brands

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (89)

10% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (90)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (91)

15% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (92)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (93)

Access to Membership Advantage Program

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (94)

10% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (95)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (96)

PRI discount on any online tire purchase on Goodyear.com

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (97)

25% discount on any vehicle listing

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (98)

10% off prevailing rates (excludes blackout dates)

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (99)

15% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (100)

15% off any JMS Chip and Performance product

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (101)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (102)

$25 discount off the $225 M1 Concourse Car Club Membership

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (103)

$15 off All-Access Membership

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (104)

Discounts on Oakley, and other great fashion brands

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (105)

LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-September 29) 50% discount on tickets

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (106)

Preferred pricing on shipping and logistic solutions

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (107)

10% off any 2 or 5 day welding workshops

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (108)

10% Discount on PRI Merchandise *valid on website only

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (109)

15% discount off your next purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (110)

20% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (111)

"LIMITED TIME OFFER (June 28-October 13) 50% discount on tickets"

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (112)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (113)

30% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (114)

10% discount to all PRI Members through website

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (115)

35% discount on any online purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (116)

$10 off $100 purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (117)

10% discount on purchase

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (118)

10% discount

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (119)

10% off website pricing

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (120)

10% discount on any online purchase

FAQ

PRI Membership allows the racing community to showcase their passion and pride for the industry. By uniting the industry, PRI is actively working to address challenges and needs, such as providing support for racetracks to prevent them from closing, advocacy for the racing community against current legal threats, and educational programs that help businesses and racers succeed.

If you have a motorsports business, consider a Business Membership with additional benefits for businesses. Visit performanceracing.com/membership/business for more information.

Everybody! PRI Membership is open to everyone including racers, enthusiasts, service providers, and fans of all forms of racing.

There are three levels of PRI Membership:

  • Pro Member - $40 annually
  • Champion Member - $250 annually

Yes. PRI Membership is required for all qualified PRI Trade Show attendees to gain entry to the Trade Show.

The membership requirement for the PRI Show is a direct reaction to threats facing the racing industry, and it is an important step in PRI's mission to bring the businesses and individuals in our industry together. Under the PRI Membership brand, we will be able to work together to build, protect, and promote the racing community. In addition, as an official member of PRI you are eligible to join the Performance Racing Political Action Committee. This is the industry’s central location to lobby our lawmakers and work to protect our industry at the local, state, and federal levels.

The list is growing, however, showing your support will continue the fight for your rights to go racing and ensure the motorsports lifestyle that you love. Member benefits vary but all Membership levels include entrance to the PRI Trade Show for qualified attendees.

PRI Pro Member benefits include:

  • Entrance to PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
  • Save Our Racecars Advocacy: Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally
  • Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
  • 10% Discount on PRI Merchandise
  • 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Digital Edition
  • Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
  • Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
  • Membership Card & Welcome Packet
  • PRI Stickers

PRI Champion Member benefits include:

  • Entrance to PRI Show for Qualified Attendees
  • Save Our Racecars Advocacy:Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally
  • Inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC
  • 25% Discount on PRI Merchandise
  • 12 Issues of PRI Magazine Print Edition
  • Subscription to the PRI eNewsletter
  • Posting Access on the PRI Jobs Board
  • Enhanced Membership Card & Welcome Packet
  • PRI Stickers
  • Exclusive Entertainment Discounts and Events
  • PRI Swag Pack
  • And More Exclusive Benefits and Discounts

All of your membership investment is focused on the goal to build, promote and protect the racing community. PRI Pro and Champion Members can join forces with the Performance Racing PAC, our Washington D.C. lobbying group, to fight for our racing community

Yes! By joining the PRI Membership, individuals not only become part of the community to protect racing and gain a suite of benefits, but they also join forces with the newly formed Political Action Committee called the Performance Racing PAC. PAC Members may contribute up to $5,000.00 a year to help protect racing.

Yes, PRO Members receive an annual digital subscription to PRI Magazine, the world’s leading authority on the business of racing. A digital copy will be delivered to your email inbox. PRI Champion Members receive a copy of PRI Magazine via mail.

Yes, you will receive an Annual PRI Membership card with your name and member number on it confirming your support of the racing community.

Yes! Every Monday, you will receive PRI Member Monday in your email inbox while every Wednesday you will receive PRI eNews. As a member, you will also receive any special news updates, and information on special events via email.

MONEY-SAVING BENEFITS ARE AVAILABLE TO ALL PRI MEMBERS! As an official PRI Member, you now receive membership benefits and save money on parts, services, apparel, logistics, education/training, travel, insurance and more. Both PRI Individual Members and PRI Business Members have their own unique and exclusive discounts under each membership tier. PRI has partnered with outstanding partners whose products and services you trust and utilize consistently. To learn more about these exciting PRI benefits, please review each benefits package under each PRI Membership Tier. To access your PRI benefits, please login to your PRI Membership.

If your company is interested in becoming a PRI Benefits Partner, please contact PRI Benefits Manager, Mike Kirks at mikek@performanceracing.com

Any person involved in the racing trade, business or manufacturing, race teams, racing entrepreneurs, and other racing professionals are welcome. For first-time Trade Show attendees, you will be required to provide details of your racing industry involvement.

Stay Connected

Sign Up For The PRI eNewsletter to get the latest in racing industry news, special events, new product information and more directly to your inbox.

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (122)

1255 N Main ST
Speedway, in 46224

(949) 499-5413

mail@performanceracing.com

PRI Individual Membership | Performance Racing Industry (2024)

FAQs

How much does performance racing industry pay? ›

How much do racing industry jobs pay per year? $84,500 is the 25th percentile. Salaries below this are outliers. $105,000 is the 75th percentile.

What is PRI membership? ›

Welcome to PRI Membership! This is where the racing and motorsports community unites to build, promote, and protect the industry. INDIVIDUAL. BUSINESS. PRI Membership allows the racing community to showcase their passion and pride for the industry.

How much does it cost to be a PRI attendee? ›

Does it cost to attend? There is no charge for attending buyers, however there's a $500 fee for non-exhibiting manufacturers/service providers.

Is PRI open to the public? ›

PRI in Person is open to anyone with an interest in responsible investment. The majority of our attendees are asset owners and investment managers.

What is the highest paying motorsports? ›

There is no doubt that Formula 1 is one of the highest-paying disciplines of motorsport in the world. Top drivers earn millions, while also earning bonuses over their base pay. Whenever there is a driver or team change, like when Hamilton will move to Ferrari, deals can become expensive.

How much money do pro racers make? ›

As of Aug 10, 2024, the average hourly pay for a Professional Race Car Driver in the United States is $17.42 an hour.

How to become a member of PRI? ›

The six steps to becoming a PRI signatory
  1. Declaration. Sign the declaration, committing to the Principles of Responsible Investment.
  2. Apply. Complete the online application form via the website.
  3. Review. The PRI will review your application. ...
  4. Engage. ...
  5. Approval. ...
  6. Payment.

Who can join PRI? ›

Signatories to the PRI are institutional investors – such as pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance providers, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, wealth managers and asset managers (multi asset or single asset) – as well as businesses that provide services to investors ...

What are the benefits of PRI? ›

Benefits of PRI for Small Businesses

Primary Rate Interface solutions offer many benefits to small businesses: Low cost: This is a win-win for businesses with limited budgets. They can access multiple channels using a single PRI line connection, reducing costs on voice infrastructure.

How many people attend PRI? ›

The world's largest gathering of motorsports professionals, the PRI Trade Show brings together 1,100 exhibiting companies with 70,000 attendees from all 50 states and 70 countries. Every December, the three-day Show happens in the heart of the racing industry in Indianapolis.

Can you register at PRI? ›

A registration fee of $500 per person will be charged to any NEMs planning to attend the Show (limit to two badges per company). NEM registrants are strictly prohibited from soliciting business or distributing promotional material of any kind to either PRI Trade Show attendees or exhibiting companies.

How much does it cost to charter a PRI? ›

Private jets are chartered by the hour ranging from $3,500 to $18,000 per hour and vary by the size, make, model, and age of the private jet. This cost includes the use of the entire jet to any location in the world including crew members, fuel, etc.

How do I go to the PRI show? ›

You must be a PRI Member to attend the Show and Membership fees start as low as $40 USD annually. There is a $500 fee for non-exhibiting manufacturers.

Where is the 2024 PRI show? ›

2024 Show Dates and Hours

Don't miss the three biggest business days in motorsports when the worldwide racing industry gathers in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 12 - 14, 2024, for the annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show.

Are PRI scores public? ›

An Assessment Report is generated for each investor signatory that reports by the given deadline, along with a public and private Transparency Report. The Assessment Report is confidential and only visible to the signatory organisation once generated.

What do NHRA drivers get paid? ›

Some more knowledgeable folks have suggested the salary for a professional NHRA drag racer is in the range of $75,000 to $200,000 per year, while others have indicated drivers who aren't full-time on the NHRA series may be willing to strap in for nothing or close to it, just for the chance to compete at the top level.

Does racing pay well? ›

How much does a Race Car Drivers make? As of Aug 8, 2024, the average hourly pay for the Race Car Drivers jobs category in the United States is $14.00 an hour.

How much money can you make from racing cars? ›

What Is the Average Race Car Driver Salary by State
StateAnnual SalaryHourly Wage
California$31,177$14.99
Maine$30,277$14.56
Idaho$29,952$14.40
Washington$29,718$14.29
46 more rows

How much do IMSA drivers get paid? ›

As of Aug 10, 2024, the average hourly pay for an Imsa in the United States is $23.45 an hour. While ZipRecruiter is seeing hourly wages as high as $36.30 and as low as $15.14, the majority of Imsa wages currently range between $18.51 (25th percentile) to $25.48 (75th percentile) across the United States.

