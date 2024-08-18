Pri-Med Atlanta 2023 - Events (2024)

December 28th, 2023 - December 29th, 2023 (7months ago)
49 شارع مبارك الكبير، Kuwait City, Kuwait, Kuwait
The International Conference on Medical & Health Science is an excellent opportunity to share knowledge and results in the field. Held in Kuwait City, Kuwait, this event will bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to discuss the latest developments in the field...
International Conference On Recent Advances in Medical Science Macau (China) 2023
December 25th, 2023 - December 26th, 2023 (7months ago)
956-1110 Avenida da Amizade, Макао, China
The International Conference On Recent Advances in Medical Science Macau (China) is an event that brings together experts in the field of medical science from around the world. Held in the beautiful city of Macau, the conference provides a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge betwe...
International Conference on Medical, Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences 2023
December 22nd, 2023 - December 23rd, 2023 (7months ago)
Calle de Lola Flores, 1, 28022 Madrid, Spain, Spain
The International Conference on Medical, Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences is a premier event that brings together professionals from around the world to discuss the latest advances in the field. With a focus on cutting-edge research and the latest developments in the industry, this event...
December 17th, 2023 - December 18th, 2023 (7months, 1week ago)
Athanasiou Diakou 28, Athens, Greece 117 43, Греция, Greece
The International Conference on Medical & Health Science Ukraine is a premier event for professionals in the medical and health sciences industry. Held in Athens, Greece, the conference provides an excellent international forum for sharing knowledge and a result in Medical & Health Science. At...
Nurse Prescribing in Cancer Care 2023
December 14th, 2023 - December 14th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
On-Line event, Australia
Nurse Prescribing in Cancer Care is an on-line event that will provide an overview of the effective use of nursing appointments in cancer care. Through national updates and case studies, the conference will demonstrate how nurse prescribing can improve patient care, experience and outcomes.
December 14th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
Sao Paulo, Brazil
The International Conference on Medical & Health Science Brazil is an event that brings together experts from around the world to share their knowledge and ideas about recent trends in the field of medical and health science. Held at the Ibis Hotels Santo André, this event provides a platform ...
December 13th, 2023 - December 16th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, United States, United States
The Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference is a must-attend event for those looking to stay up to date on the latest advancements in antibody engineering and therapeutics. Held in San Diego, California, the conference will bring together experts from around the world to discuss the lat...
Evolution of Psychotherapy 2023
December 12th, 2023 - December 17th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
Anaheim, CA, United States
Evolution of Psychotherapy is an international trade show and conference, organized by HMP Global and set to take place in Anaheim, CA, United States. The event is open to trade, industry and academic professionals, and is focused on the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Attendees will ...
December 11th, 2023 - December 14th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
81 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6JF, UK, United Kingdom
The Medical Device Software: Complying with the EU MDR, EU IVDR & FDA Regulations Training Course is an event designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the practical implications of risk management and usability, as well as an analysis of the differences between FDA guidance and MDR guid...
IHI National Forum 2023
December 10th, 2023 - December 13th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
Orlando, FL, United States
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement National Forum (IHI National Forum) is the premier event for healthcare professionals from around the world. Held annually in Orlando, Florida, the four-day event is a trade show and forum that brings together industry, academic, and government represen...
December 9th, 2023 - December 12th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
San Diego, CA, United States
The ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest advances in classical and malignant hematology. Hosted by the American Society of Hematology, this 4-day event is held annually at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. At the ASH Annu...
December 8th, 2023 - December 8th, 2023 (7months, 2weeks ago)
On-Line event, Australia
This conference, Monitoring & Reducing Medication Errors: High Risk Medicines & Patient Groups, is an on-line event dedicated to reducing medication errors and harm in hospitals. With the aim of the WHO Medicines Without Harm Program to reduce serious, preventable drug-related harm by 50% in t...