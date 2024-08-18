Pri-Med Southwest - Primary Care CME/CE Conference & Expo - (formerly Pri-med Southwest Annual Conference - 2025) | Events in America (2024)

Pri-Med Southwest - Primary Care CME/CE Conference & Expo - (formerly Pri-med Southwest Annual Conference - 2025) Top Trade Shows | Trade Show List | Trade Show and Conference Calendar | Top Technology Trade Shows List | Top Technology Conference List | Top Healthcare Trade Shows List | Top Healthcare Conference List | Top Medical Devices Trade Shows List | Top Medical Devices Conference List | Top Consumer Electronics Trade Shows List | Top Consumer Electronics Conference List | Top Supply Chain Trade Shows List | Top Supply Chain Conference List | Top Military and Defense Trade Shows List | Top Military and Defense Conference List | Top Agriculture Trade Shows and Fairs List | Top Agriculture Conference List | Top Energy Trade Shows List | Top Energy Conference List | Top Health & Fitness Trade Shows List | Top Health & Fitness Conference List | Top Food & Hospitality Trade Shows List | Top Food & Hospitality Conference List | Top Government Trade Shows List | Top Government Conference List | Top Home Shows List | Top Home & Interior Design Conference List | Top Boat Shows List | Top Flower Shows List | Top Orchid Shows List | Top Women Shows List | Top Fashion & Beauty Trade Shows List | Top Apparel Trade Shows List | Top Retailer Trade Shows List | Top Medical & Pharma Trade Shows List | Top Medical & Pharma Conference List | Top Auto Shows List | Top Franchise Trade Shows List | Top Book Shows Expos List | Top Publisher Industry Conference List | Professional Speakers | Top Speaker’s Bureau List | Trade Show Supplier Directory | Trade Show Exhibitor Tools | Largest Trade Show Exhibitor List by Industries | Largest Conference Sponsor List by Industry | Top Medical & Pharma Exhibitor List | Top Virtual Events List | Top Virtual Conference List | Top Online Trade Shows List | Top Supply Chain Virtual Events List | Best Practices for Trade Shows | Best Practices for Trade Show Exhibitors | How to Build Virtual Booths | Top Travel & Tourism Trade Shows List | Top Travel & Tourism Conference List | Top Manufacturing Trade Shows List | Top Manufacturing Conference List | Top Audio Visual Services Providers List | Top Venues for Trade Shows | Top Conference Centers List | Top Convention Centers List | Las Veas Trade Shows List | Top Trade Shows Las Vegas List | Top Trade Shows Orlando List | Top Trade Shows Houston List | Top Trade Shows Boston List | Top Trade Shows San Diego List | Top Trade Shows Honolulu List | Top Trade Shows Miami List | Miami Beach Convention Center Event Calendar | Las Vegas Convention Center Event Calendar | Orlando Convention Center Event Calendar | Event Planner Tools | Association Event Management Registration Tools | Association Event Management Software | Online Event Management System | Online Event Registration | Suppliers and exhibitors
- Trade Shows
- Medical Services
- George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas
- Apr 10 - 12, 2025
Why Attend
Overview
Pri-Med Southwest | Primary Care CME/CE Conference & Expo is an educational conference for primary care clinicians.
Why Attend – 2023
The three-day conference features world-renowned faculty from prestigious institutions, primary care topics that clinicians experience in their daily practices, Industry Theaters, and a lively Exhibit Hall.
Attendees will experience:
• New products and services in the Exhibit Hall
• 30+ CME/CE courses
• Three inspiring keynote addresses
• Q&A time with knowledgeable faculty
• Networking opportunities with colleagues
• Earn up to 17.50 CME/CE credits
At the Exhibit Hall, attendees will be able to learn about and compare hundreds of the healthcare industry’s latest products, treatments, and technologies in one place. Exhibitors include pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, and nutrition and wellness companies.
In addition, attendees get an in-depth look at the latest tools and treatment options by attending industry-sponsored theaters, led by prominent medical thought leaders.
Why Exhibit – 2023
By exhibiting at the conference, exhibitors will get an opportunity to engage with clinicians when they are actively seeking information to improve their medical practice.
Organizer
Pri-Med is a medical education company that provides practical answers to facilitate better patient outcomes. Pri-Med helps clinicians on the front lines of health care deliver the best care possible to their patients.
For over 25 years, Pri-Med has been a trusted source of medical information to more than 300,000 primary care clinicians across the United States.
Source: Event Website
Source : Event Website
Key Metrics
Attendees
estimated
Exhibitors
estimated
Register
Future and Past Event Dates
|Event Name
|City
|State
|Atendance
|Exhibitors
|Date
|Houston
|Texas
|
estimated
|
estimated
|Apr 10, 2025
|Houston
|Texas
|
estimated
|
verified
|Mar 11, 2024
|Houston
|Texas
|-
|
estimated
|Mar 16, 2023
