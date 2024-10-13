Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (2024)

Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis are married!

The 26-year-old daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan tied the knot with her financier fiancé in a royal wedding on Sunday.

Princess Iman was walked down the aisle by her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein. Hussein wrote on Instagram along with photos of the ceremony, "Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together."

For her special day, the bride wore a bespoke white wedding dress by Dior that featured lace-cuffed long sleeves that matched the gown's neckline. She accessorized her look with a tiara and long veil, which was adorned with flowers.

Thermiotis, 28, wore a three-piece suit with a tie.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (1)

"Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!" Queen Rania, 52, wrote on Instagram, posting photos of the nuptials.

The celebration came just one week after the Royal Hashemite Court shared the couple's wedding date with the public.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023," the court said in a statement on social media on March 5, alongside an official engagement photo.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (2)

Queen Rania gave a glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities on her own Instagram feed, from an emotional video montage to pictures from her daughter's henna party.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (3)

"The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are," Queen Rania captioned the clip. The video began with home videos and photos from when Princess Iman was a baby, transitioning to shots of her as a young woman and bride-to-be.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (4)

In footage filmed in a light-filled room, Queen Rania smiled and watched on during what appeared to be a wedding dress fitting for her eldest daughter, with a sweeping tulle veil on the ground.

The clip closed with the first picture of Princess Iman wearing a tiara — Queen Rania's triangular Diamond Tiara.

In another royal repeat, Princess Iman wore the beaded white belt her mom wore when she was a bride to her March 7 henna party. She wore the accessory at the waist over her embellished long-sleeve white gown by Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour. Rania Al-Yassin and then-Prince Abdullah tied the knot on June 10, 1993, and will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (5)

"So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman's Henna party yesterday," proud mom Rania captioned an Instagram carousel. The party photos showed Iman and Rania sharing a hug, inhaling incense and smiling with loved ones.

The Arab Weekly reports that the pre-wedding henna party tradition has evolved in Jordan in recent years. What used to be a "sad occasion as the bride prepared to leave her family home" has been reimagined as a shower-like festivity, Jordanian henna artist Naqa' Gharaibeh told the outlet.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (6)

News of Princess Iman's wedding date came eight months after the Royal Hashemite Court announced her engagement to Thermiotis, a New York financier.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," wrote the Court, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness," it continued.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (7)

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (8)

Courtiers released an official engagement photo, where Iman already looked the part of a princess bride in a flowing white dress with an embellished collar. Her diamond solitaire engagement ring was also on display as she affectionately held her fiancé. Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah, who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding (9)

Princess Iman graduated from Parson's School of Design in New York with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, The National said.

This year will especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein is also engaged and set to wed his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, on June 1.

