Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (2024)

Table of Contents
As the wedding continues to be a highly-talked-about event, Vogue Arabia recaps a few details you may have missed from Princess Iman’s nuptials. Pre-wedding celebrations The unforgettable royal wedding After the ceremony A house of Dior bride Tiaras from the past Forever style icon The future queen FAQs References

Princess Iman of Jordan’s March 12 nuptials with financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis was certainly a royal wedding to remember for years to come.

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (1)

Photo: RHCJO

The intimate affair was infused with the elegance and subtle allure we have come to expect from the Jordanian royal family with every single detail from the pre-wedding festivities to Princess Iman’s bridal dress.

As the wedding continues to be a highly-talked-about event, Vogue Arabia recaps a few details you may have missed from Princess Iman’s nuptials.

Pre-wedding celebrations

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (2)

Queen Rania and Princess Iman. Photo: instagram.com/queenrania

A few days before the wedding Queen Rania hosted a henna party for her daughter, an event filled with laughter, singing, and of course, henna artists. Surrounded by some of her closest family and friends, Princess Iman made a beautiful bride-to-be in Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour but the most iconic style moment was undoubtedly the belt adorning her waist – a Bruce Oldfield creation first worn by Queen Rania at her own wedding in 1993.

Celebrating Jordanian heritage, the occasion was planned and organized by homegrown event planner Pink Moon Events and featured decorative elements from traditional craftsmen and Naya Ensemble, Jordan’s first all-female musical ensemble.

See Also
Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding

The unforgettable royal wedding

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (3)

Photo: RHCJO

The ceremony took place at Beit Al Urdon Palace on the outskirts of Amman, and was everything one would expect from a royal wedding. Subtle white detailing infused with hints of romance gave the open-air ceremony a timeless appeal –a testimony to the expertise possessed by Jordanian event planners ADegrees.

Princess Iman was certainly the highlight of this captivating vision as she walked down the aisle accompanied by her brother, Crown Prince Hussein. Soon after, the princess and Thermiotis were married in a religious ceremony conducted by the palace cleric, her father, and two brothers served as witnesses to the marriage. The newly married couple was met with loving embraces, kisses, and smiles and tears which are an integral part of any wedding.

After the ceremony

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (4)

Photo: RHCJO

After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom moved into another chamber where they were welcomed by a flag salute – a walk under spears carried by Royal Honour Guards, who usually greet foreign leaders when they make official visits to the kingdom.

Once inside, the couple was immediately immersed in the joyful festivity, melodies, and dancing that are sure to accompany any traditional zaffe troupe. Surrounded by their guests – mostly close family and friends along with some dignitaries from the region – Princess Iman and Thermiotis also cut into a six-layer wedding cake with an Arab sword, a memory that is certainly one they will treasure forever.

A house of Dior bride

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (5)

Photo: Instagram.com/dior

The radiant bride opted for a bespoke bridal ensemble from Dior. Exquisitely crafted by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the white gown featured long fitted sleeves and a soft A-line skirt. The gracefully feminine silhouette incorporated delicate floral details and lace along with a fitted bodice, a testament to the savoir-faire and sartorial excellence the atelier is known for.

These elements found themselves mirrored on the gossamer veil completing a timeless yet contemporary look befitting Princess Iman. In a series of posts on Instagram, Dior stated that it was “honored” to share design details of this now iconic gown and that “the glowing bride beautifully embodied” their creation.

Tiaras from the past

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (6)

Photo: Instagram.com/dior

Princess Iman’s bridal look was completed by a dazzling Chaumet tiara that demanded attention. The delicately crafted diamond diadem was a true reflection of the exceptional craftsmanship and rich heritage of the Parisian jewelry house which has found inspiration in royalty since its inception in 1780. Although it has not been confirmed, the tiara reportedly belonged to her paternal grandmother, Princess Muna al-Hussein.

This was not the first heirloom headpiece that the princess has been spotted in during her wedding festivities. A few days before the wedding, Queen Rania shared a portrait of the Princess in a stunning diamond tiara which was first seen in 2001 when Queen Rania wore it to a state banquet hosted by the Queen of England and Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle.

Forever style icon

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (7)

Photo: RHCJO

You cannot talk about the Jordanian royal family without mentioning Queen Rania, a longstanding fashion inspiration for many across the region. For her daughter’s wedding, the Queen stayed true to her sartorial reputation, opting for timeless ensembles exuding the grace and elegance that is characteristic of her style.

Dior emerged as a favorite at the wedding as Queen Rania also opted for a gown from the fashion house – a taupe creation from FW22 featuring a Victorian era-inspired high collar. However, it was her blue satin clutch that stole the show. The Jennifer Chamandi ‘Le 8’ came adorned with beautiful Arabic calligraphy – the word ‘Imany’ which is translated to ‘my Iman’ was spotted in silver hardware adorning the flap.

The future queen

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (8)

Photo: RHCJO

Rajwa Al Saif, the fiancé of Crown Prince Hussein and future Queen of Jordan, is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon like her mother-in-law and her ensembles at the royal wedding certainly prove that status. For Princess Iman’s nuptials, the Saudi national was seen in a delightful yellow draped cape dress designed by London-based Serbian designer Roksanda Ilinčić using crepe fabric.

The newest member of the Jordanian royal family kept her look minimal when it came to accessorizing with dangling earrings and the Knot Intrecciato Gold Mesh Clutch from Bottega Veneta. She chose to adorn her feet with the Marla 85 mules in satin from the Malone Souliers capsule collection with generational jewelry house L’Atelier Nawbar.

Read Next:The 12 Most Hotly-Anticipated Royal and Society Weddings of 2023

Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (2024)

FAQs

Who was invited to Jordan Royal wedding? ›

Among the international royals in attendance were King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark, who represented Queen Margrethe II; King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; and Princess Takamado of Japan, who represented Emperor Naruhito.

Discover More Details
Who designed the Princess of Jordan wedding dress? ›

The bride wore a custom ivory wedding dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, and in a move that shocked a lot of the Jordan royal wedding watchers - she also wore flat bridal shoes.

View More
Who attended Princess Iman's wedding? ›

Guests in attendance included the groom's family, other Jordanian royals and visiting dignitaries, Vogue Arabia reports.

See More
Who is the new husband of the Princess of Jordan? ›

Princess Iman of Jordan's wedding to Venezuelan venture capitalist Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12 2023 was like a fairytale. From the bride's dazzling white Dior gown to the spectacular venue decorated with blossom trees, it was a royal event to remember.

Find Out More
Did the king of Jordan marry an American woman? ›

Queen Noor (born August 23, 1951, Washington, D.C., U.S.) is an American-born architect who was the consort (1978–99) of King Hussein of Jordan. (Read Queen Noor's Britannica essay on land mines.) Born into a prominent Arab American family, Halaby was raised in an atmosphere of affluence.

Keep Reading
Who has the most expensive wedding in the world? ›

The most expensive weddings in the world. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Salama (1979): In 1979, the ruler of Dubai spent over $137 million and the wedding lasted five days.

Read On
Who is the daughter of the king of Jordan wedding? ›

The oldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania was married in a ceremony in Amman that was shown in part live on state television. Princess Iman, 26, married New York-based financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, who was born in Venezuela and comes from a prominent Greek family.

Read On
What was the dress code for the Jordanian royal wedding? ›

The secret dress code of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan. The dress code for the royal wedding between Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and his bride, the Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, was simple enough: black tie, no tiaras.

Discover More
What are Jordanian weddings like? ›

The Wedding Ceremony:

After the groom takes the bride, they head to the wedding hall, where the ceremony takes place. The atmosphere is that of huge and big celebration, with songs and ululating. This is a moment of mixed emotions, with tears and crying from the bride's family, as she departs from her father's house.

Keep Reading
Who is the groom of Princess Iman? ›

The eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan—princess Iman bint Abdullah II—got married Sunday wearing a white Dior wedding dress with lace cuffed sleeves and a diamond tiara. The princess and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, read a verse from the Quran after signing the marriage document.

Read More

Does Princess Iman have children? ›

She is currently married to Joseph Roland Yax and in 2023 gave birth to her second son, Hashem.

Get More Info Here
Who is the current king of Jordan? ›

In February 1999, he ascended to the Throne of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan after the passing of his father, His Majesty King Hussein. passed away. Ever since, King Abdullah II has devoted himself to defending Jordan as an island of progress in a turbulent region.

View More
How many wives does the king of Jordan have? ›

King Abdullah II of Jordan has one wife, Rania, Queen Consort of Jordan. The two have been married since 1993 and have four children, the princes and princesses of Jordan. Queen Rania is known for her advocacy work across many fields and has become a symbol of the modern monarchy.

Explore More
Who is the Queen of Jordan today? ›

Rania Al Abdullah (Arabic: رانيا العبد الله, Rāniyā al-ʻAbd Allāh; born Rania Al-Yassin, 31 August 1970) is Queen of Jordan, as the wife of King Abdullah II. Rania's domestic activities include education initiatives and youth programs.

Learn More Now
Who was the king of Jordan's first wife? ›

A regency was formed until Hussein turned 18, at which point he became King of Jordan. He married his first wife, Sharifa Dina bint Abdul-Hamid, an Egyptian-born third cousin, in 1955. They welcomed a daughter, Princess Alia, the following year.

View Details
Who attended Michael Jordan's wedding? ›

Their 500 guests were transported by tour bus to the Bears Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, for the reception. Several celebrities were in attendance, including Spike Lee, Patrick Ewing and Tiger Woods. Robin Thicke and Usher both performed at the reception.

Discover More
How did Crown Prince of Jordan meet his fiancee? ›

According to Vogue Arabia, Crown Prince Hussein met his future wife in an old-fashioned way: through a friend. "I met Rajwa through an old friend from school," Hussein said at a forum hosted by the Crown Prince Foundation in late April 2023, along with a loving word.

Keep Reading
Who walked the Princess of Jordan down the aisle? ›

While Prince Hashem, 18, escorted Rajwa, Princess Iman and recent University of Southern California graduate Princess Salma followed behind the bride, fixing her dress train and veil as she made her way through the stunning gardens at Zahran Palace to the ceremony's venue.

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
Program: College of Engineering - University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Kaijuu Sekai Seif*cku - 정보, 흥미로운 사실, 요약, 스포일러
Latest Posts
UN International Computing Centre - GIPLATFORM
Calendar & Schedules – Office of the Registrar
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 5883

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.