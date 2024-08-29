Princess Iman of Jordan's Wedding: All the Details You May Have Missed (2024)

Princess Iman of Jordan’s March 12 nuptials with financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis was certainly a royal wedding to remember for years to come.

Photo: RHCJO

The intimate affair was infused with the elegance and subtle allure we have come to expect from the Jordanian royal family with every single detail from the pre-wedding festivities to Princess Iman’s bridal dress.

As the wedding continues to be a highly-talked-about event, Vogue Arabia recaps a few details you may have missed from Princess Iman’s nuptials.

Pre-wedding celebrations

Queen Rania and Princess Iman. Photo: instagram.com/queenrania

A few days before the wedding Queen Rania hosted a henna party for her daughter, an event filled with laughter, singing, and of course, henna artists. Surrounded by some of her closest family and friends, Princess Iman made a beautiful bride-to-be in Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour but the most iconic style moment was undoubtedly the belt adorning her waist – a Bruce Oldfield creation first worn by Queen Rania at her own wedding in 1993.

Celebrating Jordanian heritage, the occasion was planned and organized by homegrown event planner Pink Moon Events and featured decorative elements from traditional craftsmen and Naya Ensemble, Jordan’s first all-female musical ensemble.

The unforgettable royal wedding

Photo: RHCJO

The ceremony took place at Beit Al Urdon Palace on the outskirts of Amman, and was everything one would expect from a royal wedding. Subtle white detailing infused with hints of romance gave the open-air ceremony a timeless appeal –a testimony to the expertise possessed by Jordanian event planners ADegrees.

Princess Iman was certainly the highlight of this captivating vision as she walked down the aisle accompanied by her brother, Crown Prince Hussein. Soon after, the princess and Thermiotis were married in a religious ceremony conducted by the palace cleric, her father, and two brothers served as witnesses to the marriage. The newly married couple was met with loving embraces, kisses, and smiles and tears which are an integral part of any wedding.

After the ceremony

Photo: RHCJO

After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom moved into another chamber where they were welcomed by a flag salute – a walk under spears carried by Royal Honour Guards, who usually greet foreign leaders when they make official visits to the kingdom.

Once inside, the couple was immediately immersed in the joyful festivity, melodies, and dancing that are sure to accompany any traditional zaffe troupe. Surrounded by their guests – mostly close family and friends along with some dignitaries from the region – Princess Iman and Thermiotis also cut into a six-layer wedding cake with an Arab sword, a memory that is certainly one they will treasure forever.

A house of Dior bride

Photo: Instagram.com/dior

The radiant bride opted for a bespoke bridal ensemble from Dior. Exquisitely crafted by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the white gown featured long fitted sleeves and a soft A-line skirt. The gracefully feminine silhouette incorporated delicate floral details and lace along with a fitted bodice, a testament to the savoir-faire and sartorial excellence the atelier is known for.

These elements found themselves mirrored on the gossamer veil completing a timeless yet contemporary look befitting Princess Iman. In a series of posts on Instagram, Dior stated that it was “honored” to share design details of this now iconic gown and that “the glowing bride beautifully embodied” their creation.

Tiaras from the past

Photo: Instagram.com/dior

Princess Iman’s bridal look was completed by a dazzling Chaumet tiara that demanded attention. The delicately crafted diamond diadem was a true reflection of the exceptional craftsmanship and rich heritage of the Parisian jewelry house which has found inspiration in royalty since its inception in 1780. Although it has not been confirmed, the tiara reportedly belonged to her paternal grandmother, Princess Muna al-Hussein.

This was not the first heirloom headpiece that the princess has been spotted in during her wedding festivities. A few days before the wedding, Queen Rania shared a portrait of the Princess in a stunning diamond tiara which was first seen in 2001 when Queen Rania wore it to a state banquet hosted by the Queen of England and Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle.

Forever style icon

Photo: RHCJO

You cannot talk about the Jordanian royal family without mentioning Queen Rania, a longstanding fashion inspiration for many across the region. For her daughter’s wedding, the Queen stayed true to her sartorial reputation, opting for timeless ensembles exuding the grace and elegance that is characteristic of her style.

Dior emerged as a favorite at the wedding as Queen Rania also opted for a gown from the fashion house – a taupe creation from FW22 featuring a Victorian era-inspired high collar. However, it was her blue satin clutch that stole the show. The Jennifer Chamandi ‘Le 8’ came adorned with beautiful Arabic calligraphy – the word ‘Imany’ which is translated to ‘my Iman’ was spotted in silver hardware adorning the flap.

The future queen

Photo: RHCJO

Rajwa Al Saif, the fiancé of Crown Prince Hussein and future Queen of Jordan, is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon like her mother-in-law and her ensembles at the royal wedding certainly prove that status. For Princess Iman’s nuptials, the Saudi national was seen in a delightful yellow draped cape dress designed by London-based Serbian designer Roksanda Ilinčić using crepe fabric.

The newest member of the Jordanian royal family kept her look minimal when it came to accessorizing with dangling earrings and the Knot Intrecciato Gold Mesh Clutch from Bottega Veneta. She chose to adorn her feet with the Marla 85 mules in satin from the Malone Souliers capsule collection with generational jewelry house L’Atelier Nawbar.

