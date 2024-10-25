Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller (2024)

Turn on suggestions Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
ernasa
Member
11-27-201702:02 AM
NI MAX does not recognize it, I tried creating New VISA TCP/IP Resource but still nothing. I saw that a lot of people had problems with this controller, but haven`t yet found solution that works for me. Anyone know how to make it visible/recognisable by LabView?
I followed these steps from http://prologix.biz/gpib-ethernet-1.2-faq.html
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
Minions
Active Participant
11-27-201702:28 PM
Did you send the necessary commands beginning with ++in order to use the FTDI chip properly?
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
ernasa
Member
Author
11-28-201701:29 AM
I did like on photo below. Not sure is there more commands to send?
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
bobausttex
Member
11-15-201807:45 AM
Nothing in this solves my problem. Max sees the controller and even has it listed with a red x in network devices. When I try to validate it tosses a 0xBFFF0011 Insufficient location info or not present on system error..
I can communicate with it using their software and sending commands to instruments but I need it to work in Visa for my programs.
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
Minions
Active Participant
11-15-201807:59 AM
It might be better if you started a new thread rather than trying to complain here. The OP apparently got their system running. My recommendation would be to understand the ++commands available in the FTDI bus chip/drivers and through Prologix. The links are available here.
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
bobausttex
Member
11-15-201808:27 AM
Thanks, Not trying to complain but I don't think the OP got it working from what is in the thread.
I feel it is better to have one thread dealing with this one issue so others don't have to hunt a bunch of threads on the subject like searching the 0xBf... error does.
As long as Labview is usable by programmers that really don't know what they are doing, like me, simple answers from other users are a big help. I don't want to understand the guts I just want it to work. Sort of what labview is known for. I can usually just make it work. I will review your link.
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
bobausttex
Member
11-15-201810:42 AM
So I am not sure but this is what I did.
I had tried to open a connection using manual IP. It was listed but would not validate. I then tried to open as a socket and got the same error. All I think I did was deleted both and then reopened the socket connection and it seems to be working now. I will let you know if I find anything else .
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
vincentvije
Member
11-24-202104:51 AM
Hellobobausttex,
I just connected a prologix gpib - ethernet adapter, and connected my gpib devices.
I want to integrate in Labview... but I'm not sure what to do...
Do I need to go there ?
Then I need to choose :
I can connect it with VISA, with "manual entry of raw socket", but then I can't test it in VISA Test Panel, I get no response from devices...
I'm not sure of what to do...
Please could you help me.
Thanks a lot in advance,
Regards,
Vincent
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
Minions
Active Participant
11-24-202106:38 AM
In order to get the Prologix boxes working, you will need to follow the instructions that I have laid out here.
Re: Problem with Prologix GPIB-Ethernet Controller
vincentvije
Member
11-24-202107:27 AM
Thanks a lot Minions,
But it seems to be for GPIB-USB and not GPIB-Ethernet.
I tried it, i put in visa ressource my visa alias I set for my GPIB-Ethernet, but it doesn't find any GPIB Device.
For example I put ++addr 5 to get my tektronics but the command *idn? fails.
In putty it works.
Sorry, I didn't used Labview since 14 years, it seems I miss something.
Thanks a lot,
Regards,
Vincent
