Products - Data Briefs - Number 509 (2024)

This report presents suicide rates in the United States from 2002 through 2022 for males and females in total and by age and means of suicide. From 2002 to 2018, the total rate increased 30%, from 10.9 deaths per 100,000 standard population to 14.2, which was followed by two consecutive years of declines in 2019 (13.9) and 2020 (13.5). After these declines, however, the rate increased through 2022. The rate in 2022 (14.2), which was the same as the rate in 2018, marks the highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the United States since 1941 (4).

Rates increased for nearly all age groups between 2002 and 2018, followed by a period of decline or stability between 2018 and 2020. Recent changes between 2020 and 2022 have shown increasing trends among some age groups. For age 25 and older, rates for both males and females increased between 2020 and 2022, although the rate increase for females ages 65–74 was not significant. In contrast, for age groups 10–14 and 15–24, rates for females remained similar between 2020 and 2022, while rates for males declined.

For females, firearm-related suicide has been the leading means of suicide since 2020, when rates became significantly higher than poisoning-related suicide rates. Rates of suffocation-related suicide for females increased over the period and surpassed poisoning in 2018, although a recent decline resulted in a similar rate to poisoning in 2022. For males, rates of firearm-related suicide have been increasing since 2006 and remain consistently higher than suffocation, poisoning, and other means. Suffocation-related suicide remained the second leading means of suicide in males across the period, followed by poisoning.

Data source and methods

Data were analyzed using National Vital Statistics System multiple cause-of-death mortality files for 2002 through 2022 (5). Suicide deaths were identified using International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision underlying cause-of-death codes U03, X60–X84, and Y87.0 (6). For Figure 4 and Figure 5, means of suicide were identified using ICD–10 codes X72–X74 for firearm, X60–X69 for poisoning, and X70 for suffocation. “Other” includes: cut/pierce (X78); drowning (X71); falls (X80); fire and flame (X76); other land transport (X82); struck by or against (X79); other specified, classifiable injury (U03.0, X75, and X81); other specified, not elsewhere classified injury (X83 and Y87.0); and unspecified injury, as classified by ICD–10 (U03.9 and X84).

Age-adjusted death rates were calculated using the direct method and the 2000 U.S. standard population (7). Although suicide deaths for children ages 5–9 years are included in total numbers and age-adjusted rates, they are not shown as part of age-specific numbers or rates because of the small number of suicide deaths per year in this age group.

Trends were evaluated using the Joinpoint Regression Program (5.0.2) (8). Joinpoint software was used to fit weighted least-squares regression models to the rates on the logarithmic scale. Analyses were set to allow as many as four joinpoints across the period, as few as two observed time points from any given joinpoint to either end of the data, and as few as one observed time point between any two joinpoints. The permutation tests for model (number of joinpoints) significance were set at an overall alpha level of 0.05 (8). Pairwise comparisons of rates (for example, age-adjusted rates for males compared with females and year to year comparisons) were conducted using the z test with an alpha level of 0.05 (8). Both Joinpoint software and pairwise z tests were used to discuss changes in rates over time.

